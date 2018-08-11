Most Heartbreaking Regular Season Loss Chris684 : 11/8/2018 10:29 am



Giants @ Rams week 5 2001. The Giants entered StL with a healthy 3-1 record although they were dealing with everything going on after the events of 9/11. This loss was followed up with another TV breaker the next week with a 1 point loss to Philly that helped derail what could have been a promising season.



Watching the highlights linked below a few things stand out.



The original Fox broadcast with Madden and Summerall is the height of football watching enjoyment for me as a fan. It is sad that those days are gone. Those old NFC matchups with those 2 guys in the booth and the Fox NFL music which has always been the best, is it for me.



I think that game was one of the most dominant individual performances I've ever seen by a player. Strahan was literally camped in the StL backfield all day and there was nothing they could do about it.



Ron Dayne looked good and pretty thin in a few of his highlighted carries, lol.



I forgot that Faulk fumbled twice in this game.



I miss Jessie Armstead and having a LB of his quality.



Kerry Collins was a very good Giant. I know that the SB leaves a bad taste in everyone's mouth, but I appreciate the mini/mildly successful run we had with him.



I always remembered that last pick by Wistrom was bad luck but I had forgotten we were basically in FG range when it happened. I was 18 years old and a senior in HS when this game was played and I remember being sick over it for a full week, this was a reminder of why.





Desean Jackson dep026 : 11/8/2018 10:32 am : link all that needs to be said.

12.19.10 Kyle in NY : 11/8/2018 10:38 am : link I can't imagine a regular season loss ever topping that considering the probability of that comeback combined with the stakes of that game. It still bothers me now even knowing that we got some redemption the next season with a title

This game bothers me Chris684 : 11/8/2018 10:41 am : link because of the level of competition. Greatest Show on Turf, in the dome. Held them to 15 points and still lost. Could have been a different season if we got this one.

Good call back though Kyle in NY : 11/8/2018 10:41 am : link to that 2001 loss at the Rams. That was such a good Rams team and we were right there with them. Strahan was incredible that day. 4 sacks. Those back to back one point losses that you mentioned essentially derailed that season right there

RE: Desean Jackson Chef : 11/8/2018 10:45 am : link

Quote: all that needs to be said.



This, or the Playoff collapse to San Francisco

In comment 14168796 dep026 said:This, or the Playoff collapse to San Francisco

I hated Jurevicius forever after that game Greg from LI : 11/8/2018 10:46 am : link Anyway, I'd probably say the 1988 Jets game that knocked them out of the playoffs when the Niners laid down like dogs against the Rams.

RE: RE: Desean Jackson Greg from LI : 11/8/2018 10:46 am : link

Quote: This, or the Playoff collapse to San Francisco



Thread asked for regular season losses though In comment 14168814 Chef said:Thread asked for regular season losses though

12/19/10 vs the Philly trash BIG FRED 1973 : 11/8/2018 10:48 am : link is easily # 1 .My second is Week 16 1988 vs the Jets .That game still bothers me

The Eagles 2010 game NYG07 : 11/8/2018 10:51 am : link obviously. But I will add the 2005 loss at Seattle. On the road against the clear favorite in the NFC. Osi getting 2 sacks against Walter Jones. Eli brining the team back to tie the game with a touchdown and 2 point conversion to go to overtime. Jay Feely missing three game winning field goals. Shockey pointing at the camera and celebrating a missed field goal. What a disaster.

So many to name Anakim : 11/8/2018 10:52 am : link Obviously the Desean Jackson game. He ran right into the end-zone where I was sitting and I swear, he was looking at me right in the eyes when he ran in.





The Kiwanuka/Vince Young game had me furious. The Jay Feely in Seattle game pissed me off to no end. The blowout loss in the final game at Giants Stadium.





I've/We've been through a lot of shitty losses.

The Philly NYBEN1963 : 11/8/2018 10:52 am : link collapse in 2010...that was a very good team that game would have solidified a playoff spot and I believe that team was good enough to do some serious damage in the playoffs

.. Named Later : 11/8/2018 10:57 am : link Yeah, that Philly game with Jackson running back the punt was a real low point.



We had a house full of my DW's Pennsylvania relatives that day, because we did Christmas a little early for those carpet-baggers -- the only weekend they could drive to Jersey for a free meal. That 4th Quarter was a Living Hell on Earth as the Iggles scored 28 friggin points, climaxed by Jackson's return. My BIL was cackling about that score. I reminded him that I would be carving a Turkey with a very sharp knife....and it could easily slip out of my hands and across the table. The look in my eyes told him I wasn't kidding.



There are many. truebluelarry : 11/8/2018 11:04 am : link It is really difficult to qualify a ranking, I'll just make a chronological list of losses that still give me a pang of agony when I think about them:



11/4/79 vs Dallas - Giant splayed their hearts out, lost on a Staubach led drive for winning FG with seconds left.



12/15/85 at Dallas - a nauseating loss where the Giants could have clinched the NFC East in Texas Stadium. Mental errors and a fluke tipped interception return were the difference.



12/18/88 at NY Jets - the Giants completely blew a win-and-in against an inferior team. McConkey fumbled two punts and the normally dependable OL allowed Simms to be sacked 8 times - and the Jets were without Gastineau!



1/2/94 vs Dallas - I still say the Giants would have made it to the Super Bowl this year had they won this game and had the bye week with home field advantage.



12/19/10 vs Philadelphia - already mentioned above several times. At least this game served as a catalyst for the 2011 Super Bowl run.









One that is never talked about BIG FRED 1973 : 11/8/2018 11:07 am : link is the 1985 week 15 game vs the Cowboys .We win that game we win the division and have a divisional round playoff home game vs the Rams .

oh man, 1985.....the Jim Jeffcoat TD game Greg from LI : 11/8/2018 11:09 am : link My father lost it on that play. First time in my life I ever heard him curse like that.



Larry, good point about the 8 sacks without Gastineau in 1988. Some nobody named Ken Rose had three sacks for the Jets in that game. He had 3.5 sacks total for the rest of his career, 104 games.

Another meltdown at the end against the Eagles LawrenceTaylor56 : 11/8/2018 11:11 am : link was the Brian Westbrook punt return at the end of regulation I believe.

RE: Another meltdown at the end against the Eagles Anakim : 11/8/2018 11:13 am : link

Quote: was the Brian Westbrook punt return at the end of regulation I believe.



Westbrook was a Giants killer. Hated playing against him. Duce Staley, Brian Westbrook...and that other guy. Forgot his name. In comment 14168861 LawrenceTaylor56 said:Westbrook was a Giants killer. Hated playing against him. Duce Staley, Brian Westbrook...and that other guy. Forgot his name.

that was part of the disastrous 2003 season Greg from LI : 11/8/2018 11:14 am : link 10-7 lead, a minute to go, the Eagles had something like 120 total yards in the game....and they gave up a fucking punt return touchdown to lose.

RE: RE: Another meltdown at the end against the Eagles Anakim : 11/8/2018 11:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 14168861 LawrenceTaylor56 said:





Quote:





was the Brian Westbrook punt return at the end of regulation I believe.







Westbrook was a Giants killer. Hated playing against him. Duce Staley, Brian Westbrook...and that other guy. Forgot his name.



Correl Buckhalter In comment 14168863 Anakim said:Correl Buckhalter

RE: Desean Jackson Tuckrule : 11/8/2018 11:15 am : link

Quote: all that needs to be said.



This. I was there and the silence afterwards was crazy. I was in the upper deck and leaving the stadium everyone has their head down and nobody said a word. Was one of the strangest experiences I’ve ever had a stadium In comment 14168796 dep026 said:This. I was there and the silence afterwards was crazy. I was in the upper deck and leaving the stadium everyone has their head down and nobody said a word. Was one of the strangest experiences I’ve ever had a stadium

I'd still like to know how Jay Feely missed all those FGs Anakim : 11/8/2018 11:15 am : link YOU HAD ONE FUCKING JOB

You could probably Kyle in NY : 11/8/2018 11:16 am : link find a full 16 game schedule of devastating and inexplicable losses in the Fassel era. What a roller coaster that tenure was.



You could basically assume that any time they were playing a bad team or a team with a backup QB, there was a good chance they were going to lose that game. Always playing down to the competition

the worst part about the 2005 Seattle game Greg from LI : 11/8/2018 11:19 am : link was that Osi flat out OWNED Walter Jones in that game. One of the most dominant linemen in league history, a first ballot HOFer, and Osi made him look like Erik Flowers. To waste a performance like that was a crime.

RE: There are many. bw in dc : 11/8/2018 11:23 am : link

Quote:



1/2/94 vs Dallas - I still say the Giants would have made it to the Super Bowl this year had they won this game and had the bye week with home field advantage.







That was a brutal, brutal loss. The stars were aligned that day - division on the line, at home, record crowd, cold, Hampton playing, Smith got hurt, etc.



After having a dreadful first half - Simms was atrocious - reeled off 13 unanswered points to send the game into OT.



Then that f-cking bullsh-t chop block call on Williams in overtime was a killer... In comment 14168846 truebluelarry said:That was a brutal, brutal loss. The stars were aligned that day - division on the line, at home, record crowd, cold, Hampton playing, Smith got hurt, etc.After having a dreadful first half - Simms was atrocious - reeled off 13 unanswered points to send the game into OT.Then that f-cking bullsh-t chop block call on Williams in overtime was a killer...

RE: the worst part about the 2005 Seattle game NYG07 : 11/8/2018 11:24 am : link

Quote: was that Osi flat out OWNED Walter Jones in that game. One of the most dominant linemen in league history, a first ballot HOFer, and Osi made him look like Erik Flowers. To waste a performance like that was a crime.



IIRC, it was the first time Jones had ever given up more than one sack to a player in a single game in his career. That game was frustrating as hell. I also forgot about Shockey's catch in overtime when he could have just gone to the ground in easy field goal range but switched hands and it got knocked loose and they ruled it incomplete on review. In comment 14168880 Greg from LI said:IIRC, it was the first time Jones had ever given up more than one sack to a player in a single game in his career. That game was frustrating as hell. I also forgot about Shockey's catch in overtime when he could have just gone to the ground in easy field goal range but switched hands and it got knocked loose and they ruled it incomplete on review.

Only remember parts of it dep026 : 11/8/2018 11:25 am : link but the night where the Cowboys beat the Giants after recovering an onside kick and having Quincy Fucking Carter beat us.

RE: The Eagles 2010 game Les in TO : 11/8/2018 11:27 am : link

Quote: obviously. But I will add the 2005 loss at Seattle. On the road against the clear favorite in the NFC. Osi getting 2 sacks against Walter Jones. Eli brining the team back to tie the game with a touchdown and 2 point conversion to go to overtime. Jay Feely missing three game winning field goals. Shockey pointing at the camera and celebrating a missed field goal. What a disaster. yes to both. I felt like I was going to have a heart attack during that Seahawks game. Some controversial calls went out way In comment 14168825 NYG07 said:yes to both. I felt like I was going to have a heart attack during that Seahawks game. Some controversial calls went out way

RE: Desean Jackson BillyM : 11/8/2018 11:30 am : link

Quote: all that needs to be said.



The effect of Desean Jackson was enormous. Packers don't even make the playoffs if we win that game. Instead, they win the Super Bowl. In comment 14168796 dep026 said:The effect of Desean Jackson was enormous. Packers don't even make the playoffs if we win that game. Instead, they win the Super Bowl.

RE: RE: There are many. truebluelarry : 11/8/2018 11:30 am : link

Quote:

Then that f-cking bullsh-t chop block call on Williams in overtime was a killer...



Ugh - I remember that! Completely tilted the game toward Dallas.



The other thing I clearly remember from this game (I was there in my end zone seats) was that Jumbo Elliot played his ass off despite being in tremendous back pain. We walked to the huddle after every play stiff as a board, he could barely move. But once he got into his stance he fired off like he was playing SB XXV against Bruce Smith. Emmett Smith got all the accolades for playing the game with the shoulder injury, while Elliott's was completely ignored. Truly unfair. In comment 14168891 bw in dc said:Ugh - I remember that! Completely tilted the game toward Dallas.The other thing I clearly remember from this game (I was there in my end zone seats) was that Jumbo Elliot played his ass off despite being in tremendous back pain. We walked to the huddle after every play stiff as a board, he could barely move. But once he got into his stance he fired off like he was playing SB XXV against Bruce Smith. Emmett Smith got all the accolades for playing the game with the shoulder injury, while Elliott's was completely ignored. Truly unfair.

RE: Only remember parts of it Greg from LI : 11/8/2018 11:32 am : link

Quote: but the night where the Cowboys beat the Giants after recovering an onside kick and having Quincy Fucking Carter beat us.



Not an onside kick - Bryant kicked it out of bounds. Also part of the 2003 experience. That season was something else. In comment 14168894 dep026 said:Not an onside kick - Bryant kicked it out of bounds. Also part of the 2003 experience. That season was something else.

And No One Mentioned the Mother of Them All Arkbach : 11/8/2018 11:33 am : link 11/19/78

1988 JonC : 11/8/2018 11:35 am : link LT blocks a punt, Clyde Simmons scoops it up for a TD, Eagles win.



Jerry Rice TD with 42 seconds left pulls out a win at Giants Stadium.

RE: RE: Only remember parts of it dep026 : 11/8/2018 11:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 14168894 dep026 said:





Quote:





but the night where the Cowboys beat the Giants after recovering an onside kick and having Quincy Fucking Carter beat us.







Not an onside kick - Bryant kicked it out of bounds. Also part of the 2003 experience. That season was something else.



That’s right. I knew a kickoff was involved. In comment 14168903 Greg from LI said:That’s right. I knew a kickoff was involved.

RE: Good call back though Big Blue '56 : 11/8/2018 11:42 am : link

Quote: to that 2001 loss at the Rams. That was such a good Rams team and we were right there with them. Strahan was incredible that day. 4 sacks. Those back to back one point losses that you mentioned essentially derailed that season right there



And that was the ONLY time the Giants’ franchise ever lost back to back 1 point games In comment 14168807 Kyle in NY said:And that was the ONLY time the Giants’ franchise ever lost back to back 1 point games

The Fassel era had some exciting moments Chris684 : 11/8/2018 11:42 am : link but some really awful losses.



97 and 02 Playoffs obviously.



StL and Philly 01 as noted above.



Philly and Dallas 03.



Tennessee 02.

RE: And No One Mentioned the Mother of Them All BIG FRED 1973 : 11/8/2018 11:43 am : link

Quote: 11/19/78 Yeah but that game changed the franchise so it was actually a good thing that it happend In comment 14168904 Arkbach said:Yeah but that game changed the franchise so it was actually a good thing that it happend

1986 JonC : 11/8/2018 11:43 am : link First meeting at Cowboys, Herschel Walker and Tony Dorsett score 3 TDs.

RE: the worst part about the 2005 Seattle game figgy2989 : 11/8/2018 11:43 am : link

Quote: was that Osi flat out OWNED Walter Jones in that game. One of the most dominant linemen in league history, a first ballot HOFer, and Osi made him look like Erik Flowers. To waste a performance like that was a crime.



He sure did and Jones being considered one of the best at his position of all time makes it stand out even more. In comment 14168880 Greg from LI said:He sure did and Jones being considered one of the best at his position of all time makes it stand out even more.

Anak, great call on that 2006 Kiwi/Young game. Big Blue '56 : 11/8/2018 11:45 am : link Iwas so incensed that I quit the Giants and BBI-for a day..



Toughest ever regular season loss for me, bar none. The worst ever playoff loss was the 1997 Vikes meltdown game

RE: 1988 Matt in SGS : 11/8/2018 11:45 am : link

Quote: LT blocks a punt, Clyde Simmons scoops it up for a TD, Eagles win.



Jerry Rice TD with 42 seconds left pulls out a win at Giants Stadium.



We've written about this so many times, 1988 was the gut punch. They had those 2 losses and the horrible Jets loss, which I still maintain was the worst regular season loss for the Giants the past 35 years.



1988 was a wide open season to win the Super Bowl in an era where you had a dominant team that got on a roll and was unstoppable. And that 1988 season, the Giants started to get hot late, with the win at New Orleans (the LT injury game) and then they blew out the Cardinals and Chiefs going into that Jets game. There is a reason the 49ers "laid down like dogs" in that loss to the Rams, they wanted no part of the Giants, no matter how much Ronnie Lott took it personally. They make it in 1988, I think Parcells has 3 rings, not 2. In comment 14168907 JonC said:We've written about this so many times, 1988 was the gut punch. They had those 2 losses and the horrible Jets loss, which I still maintain was the worst regular season loss for the Giants the past 35 years.1988 was a wide open season to win the Super Bowl in an era where you had a dominant team that got on a roll and was unstoppable. And that 1988 season, the Giants started to get hot late, with the win at New Orleans (the LT injury game) and then they blew out the Cardinals and Chiefs going into that Jets game. There is a reason the 49ers "laid down like dogs" in that loss to the Rams, they wanted no part of the Giants, no matter how much Ronnie Lott took it personally. They make it in 1988, I think Parcells has 3 rings, not 2.

Matt JonC : 11/8/2018 11:47 am : link Agreed, the 1988 team had more potential to roll to the title than the 1989 did, though both felt like missed opportunities.

RE: Matt Matt in SGS : 11/8/2018 11:49 am : link

Quote: Agreed, the 1988 team had more potential to roll to the title than the 1989 did, though both felt like missed opportunities.



I agree with you. The 1989 team would have given the Niners a fight, but I don't think they would have won. That Niners team was one of your typical 1980s teams that got on a roll and was too good. 1988 they were a much more vulnerable team. In comment 14168928 JonC said:I agree with you. The 1989 team would have given the Niners a fight, but I don't think they would have won. That Niners team was one of your typical 1980s teams that got on a roll and was too good. 1988 they were a much more vulnerable team.

There were eleven seconds on the clock at the kickoff Greg from LI : 11/8/2018 11:50 am : link ELEVEN. Matt Bryant, who ended up having a helluva career for other teams that's still going on, kicks it out of bounds to give Dallas the ball at the 40 without a second running off the clock. Quincy fucking Carter of all people throws a 26 yard pass to Antonio Bryant with four seconds to go, and Cundiff kicks a 52 yard FG to win, because of course no one ever misses a 50+ kick that will prevent the Giants from winning.



There were so many ridiculous losses in 2003 before the injuries piled up and the players just gave up. They lost 17-6 to the eventual champion Patriots despite holding them to 220 total yards, because of 5 turnovers. Lost to the Dolphins 23-10 despite holding them to 280 yards because. again, four turnovers. Somehow were blown out by the shitty Falcons 27-7 in a game where the immortal Kurt Kittner threw a whopping 65 yards against them on 9-23 passing.

RE: Only remember parts of it Anakim : 11/8/2018 11:52 am : link

Quote: but the night where the Cowboys beat the Giants after recovering an onside kick and having Quincy Fucking Carter beat us.



Seeing Parcells celebrate was disgusting In comment 14168894 dep026 said:Seeing Parcells celebrate was disgusting

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/8/2018 11:56 am : link Probably an underrated one, but Giants Rams in 2001. The Giants knocked the hell out of Warner that game, but lost 15-14. Tough loss.

RE: ... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/8/2018 11:56 am : link

Quote: Probably an underrated one, but Giants Rams in 2001. The Giants knocked the hell out of Warner that game, but lost 15-14. Tough loss.



LOL. The OP listed it. In comment 14168950 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:LOL. The OP listed it.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/8/2018 11:58 am : link Some other ones that come to mind:



02 vs. Titans.

06 vs. Titans.

'10 vs. Eagles. Jackson game.



Ha! ArizonaBlue : 11/8/2018 11:58 am : link I forgot about the Kurt Kittner game. Holy crap. Didn't some crappy Ohio State QB who played for the Bears beat that '03 team as well or was that a different year?

RE: Ha! NYG07 : 11/8/2018 11:59 am : link

Quote: I forgot about the Kurt Kittner game. Holy crap. Didn't some crappy Ohio State QB who played for the Bears beat that '03 team as well or was that a different year?



That was 2004. Craig Krenzel. Awful loss In comment 14168954 ArizonaBlue said:That was 2004. Craig Krenzel. Awful loss

Rams 2001 JonC : 11/8/2018 12:00 pm : link included a personal foul, I believe on Dayne, for lowering the helmet to deliver a blow, a huge shitty call.



If a game ever felt rigged, that was one.

RE: Rams 2001 Jay on the Island : 11/8/2018 12:02 pm : link

Quote: included a personal foul, I believe on Dayne, for lowering the helmet to deliver a blow, a huge shitty call.



If a game ever felt rigged, that was one.

Didn't Strahan have 3-4 sacks in that game? In comment 14168959 JonC said:Didn't Strahan have 3-4 sacks in that game?

RE: RE: Rams 2001 JonC : 11/8/2018 12:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14168959 JonC said:





Quote:





included a personal foul, I believe on Dayne, for lowering the helmet to deliver a blow, a huge shitty call.



If a game ever felt rigged, that was one.





Didn't Strahan have 3-4 sacks in that game?



4, I believe. He was otherworldly, Giants deserved the win. In comment 14168963 Jay on the Island said:4, I believe. He was otherworldly, Giants deserved the win.

. Danny Kanell : 11/8/2018 12:04 pm : link Desean Jackson was #1 but the Emmitt Smith shoulder game was a close 2nd for me.

RE: Anak, great call on that 2006 Kiwi/Young game. figgy2989 : 11/8/2018 12:07 pm : link

Quote: Iwas so incensed that I quit the Giants and BBI-for a day..



Toughest ever regular season loss for me, bar none. The worst ever playoff loss was the 1997 Vikes meltdown game



I was at that Titans game and there were a ton of Giants fans in attendance. Worst experience ever at an away game having to walk across that bridge to head back to downtown Nashville. In comment 14168921 Big Blue '56 said:I was at that Titans game and there were a ton of Giants fans in attendance. Worst experience ever at an away game having to walk across that bridge to head back to downtown Nashville.

For me, there are 3 that stand out... shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/8/2018 12:08 pm : link



- Seattle '05 game: They played GREAT that fucking day and pretty much should've won the game 3 freakin' times. Led to an unfunny SNL skit... "The Long Ride Home: The Jay Feely Story".



- Brian Westbrook punt return game: I just remember my then gf/now wife saying, "You're taking this loss really well." I responded, "I knew they were going to lose." But to see it happen was still shocking.



- DeSean Jackson game: They went from being in position to clinch a bye to out of the playoffs in a blink of an eye. Kenny Phillips missed a tackle, Aaron Ross didn't keep contain on Mike Vick, and Matt Dodge just existed.- Seattle '05 game: They played GREAT that fucking day and pretty much should've won the game 3 freakin' times. Led to an unfunny SNL skit... "The Long Ride Home: The Jay Feely Story". Jay Feely skit - Brian Westbrook punt return game: I just remember my then gf/now wife saying, "You're taking this loss really well." I responded, "I knew they were going to lose." But to see it happen was still shocking.

Garnes was flagged for PI on a 3rd and 8 on the Rams' final drive Greg from LI : 11/8/2018 12:11 pm : link They scored to take the lead on the very next play.

RE: There were eleven seconds on the clock at the kickoff shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/8/2018 12:12 pm : link

Quote:

There were so many ridiculous losses in 2003 before the injuries piled up and the players just gave up. They lost 17-6 to the eventual champion Patriots despite holding them to 220 total yards, because of 5 turnovers. Lost to the Dolphins 23-10 despite holding them to 280 yards because. again, four turnovers. Somehow were blown out by the shitty Falcons 27-7 in a game where the immortal Kurt Kittner threw a whopping 65 yards against them on 9-23 passing.



Tiki Barber fumbled 9000 times that year (accurate number, don't Google it though) and Kerry Collins sucked.



Weren't there 3 or 4 "Kurt Kittner"-type losses during the Fassel era? Didn't they lose to Doug Johnson or someone like that? In comment 14168935 Greg from LI said:Tiki Barber fumbled 9000 times that year (accurate number, don't Google it though) and Kerry Collins sucked.Weren't there 3 or 4 "Kurt Kittner"-type losses during the Fassel era? Didn't they lose to Doug Johnson or someone like that?

The Browns MNF game in 2008 pissed me off Anakim : 11/8/2018 12:12 pm : link Undefeated heading into that game. Coming off a Super Bowl victory. And you get destroyed by the fucking Browns!?!?

Just watched the highlights Kyle in NY : 11/8/2018 12:13 pm : link linked in the OP of the Rams game. Garnes and Dayne penalties were both lame

RE: The Browns MNF game in 2008 pissed me off shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/8/2018 12:14 pm : link

Quote: Undefeated heading into that game. Coming off a Super Bowl victory. And you get destroyed by the fucking Browns!?!?



Best game of Braylon Edwards' otherwise forgettable career. In comment 14168984 Anakim said:Best game of Braylon Edwards' otherwise forgettable career.

RE: RE: RE: There are many. bw in dc : 11/8/2018 12:19 pm : link

Quote:



Ugh - I remember that! Completely tilted the game toward Dallas.



The other thing I clearly remember from this game (I was there in my end zone seats) was that Jumbo Elliot played his ass off despite being in tremendous back pain. We walked to the huddle after every play stiff as a board, he could barely move. But once he got into his stance he fired off like he was playing SB XXV against Bruce Smith. Emmett Smith got all the accolades for playing the game with the shoulder injury, while Elliott's was completely ignored. Truly unfair.



That’s right. Elliott was a warrior that day. I think it still lingered into the playoffs. And what a horrible conclusion to that year - having Watters score 100 TDs in the catastrophe at Candlestick.



I don’t recall specifically but I think that Williams call negated a good play and made it like 2nd down and forever. Completely flipped any field position advantage. In comment 14168902 truebluelarry said:That’s right. Elliott was a warrior that day. I think it still lingered into the playoffs. And what a horrible conclusion to that year - having Watters score 100 TDs in the catastrophe at Candlestick.I don’t recall specifically but I think that Williams call negated a good play and made it like 2nd down and forever. Completely flipped any field position advantage.

RE: Just watched the highlights Greg from LI : 11/8/2018 12:20 pm : link

Quote: linked in the OP of the Rams game. Garnes and Dayne penalties were both lame



After watching, the Dayne call was really weak. Garnes WAS holding. Ball was probably never going to be caught anyway but that one gets flagged most of the time. In comment 14168986 Kyle in NY said:After watching, the Dayne call was really weak. Garnes WAS holding. Ball was probably never going to be caught anyway but that one gets flagged most of the time.

RE: yes, they lost to Doug Johnson in 2002 Anakim : 11/8/2018 12:22 pm : link

Quote: .



Not as bad as losing to Kurt Kittner and Tim Hasselbeck In comment 14168990 Greg from LI said:Not as bad as losing to Kurt Kittner and Tim Hasselbeck

Was at that game RinR : 11/8/2018 12:26 pm : link

Quote: Somehow were blown out by the shitty Falcons 27-7 in a game where the immortal Kurt Kittner threw a whopping 65 yards against them on 9-23 passing.



Went in all confident; came out stunned. In comment 14168935 Greg from LI said:Went in all confident; came out stunned.

RE: RE: There are many. holmancomedown : 11/8/2018 12:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14168846 truebluelarry said:



If I recall that POS bronco flunky mark jackson dropped a sure fire TD IN THE ENDZONE ! we had to settle for a field goal

Quote:









1/2/94 vs Dallas - I still say the Giants would have made it to the Super Bowl this year had they won this game and had the bye week with home field advantage.











That was a brutal, brutal loss. The stars were aligned that day - division on the line, at home, record crowd, cold, Hampton playing, Smith got hurt, etc.



After having a dreadful first half - Simms was atrocious - reeled off 13 unanswered points to send the game into OT.



Then that f-cking bullsh-t chop block call on Williams in overtime was a killer... In comment 14168891 bw in dc said:

RE: RE: Just watched the highlights Kyle in NY : 11/8/2018 12:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14168986 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





linked in the OP of the Rams game. Garnes and Dayne penalties were both lame







After watching, the Dayne call was really weak. Garnes WAS holding. Ball was probably never going to be caught anyway but that one gets flagged most of the time.



Yeah more so just a completely unnecessary penalty by Garnes In comment 14168999 Greg from LI said:Yeah more so just a completely unnecessary penalty by Garnes

Surprised no one had mentioned it. Ron from Ninerland : 11/8/2018 12:43 pm : link 2017, game 5, Giants loss to the Chargers. That was the game in which OBJ and everyone else was injured. I thought at the time it was the worst regular season loss the Giants ever had and I still think so. Not only did that eliminate any chance they had at the playoffs, but in my mind it was the final nail in the coffin in Eli's career. He was doomed to another meaningless season and would probably have nothing left, as has been proven true in 2018.





Second place would be that horrible Jet loss in 1988.

and yet they still probably win the game if Jurevicius holds on to the Greg from LI : 11/8/2018 12:56 pm : link ball. That catch put them in makeable FG range already and would have given them a first down. Just over a minute to go, the Rams only had one timeout left, so the Giants could have bled the clock and kicked a game winner. Such a disappointing game.

Three come to mind, in no particular order sb from NYT Forum : 11/8/2018 1:05 pm : link Victor Cruz knee game against Philly (fuckers)



2nd Philly 2008 game (Hixon dropping that TD, goddammit)



1988 regular season finale vs. Jets. More frustrating than heartbreaking, because it seemed the whole team was sleep walking except for Simms. But heartbreaking because Giants ended up not making the playoffs because they lost.

RE: There were eleven seconds on the clock at the kickoff an_idol_mind : 11/8/2018 1:08 pm : link

Quote: ELEVEN. Matt Bryant, who ended up having a helluva career for other teams that's still going on, kicks it out of bounds to give Dallas the ball at the 40 without a second running off the clock. Quincy fucking Carter of all people throws a 26 yard pass to Antonio Bryant with four seconds to go, and Cundiff kicks a 52 yard FG to win, because of course no one ever misses a 50+ kick that will prevent the Giants from winning.



It's always worth remembering that the Giants had 1st and 10 on the Cowboys 17 with 14 seconds left and two timeouts just before that field goal. Dallas only had one timeout left.



If the Giants had run the ball one more time or even just kneeled, they could have forced Dallas to call their last timeout or called one themselves to ensure that Bryant's field goal try would be the last play of the game. Instead Fassel deliberately left time on the clock because he was so shell-shocked by the 49ers debacle in the playoffs that he was afraid of a bad snap.



That game was one of the clearest signs I've ever seen that a coach needs to go. When your disappointing losses have left you so shell-shocked that they affect a simple decision like that, you can't be an effective head coach. In comment 14168935 Greg from LI said:It's always worth remembering that the Giants had 1st and 10 on the Cowboys 17 with 14 seconds left and two timeouts just before that field goal. Dallas only had one timeout left.If the Giants had run the ball one more time or even just kneeled, they could have forced Dallas to call their last timeout or called one themselves to ensure that Bryant's field goal try would be the last play of the game. Instead Fassel deliberately left time on the clock because he was so shell-shocked by the 49ers debacle in the playoffs that he was afraid of a bad snap.That game was one of the clearest signs I've ever seen that a coach needs to go. When your disappointing losses have left you so shell-shocked that they affect a simple decision like that, you can't be an effective head coach.

Tim Hasselbeck had only one good game in his career Anakim : 11/8/2018 1:08 pm : link Guess who it was against?

Another killer play in the game I linked above Chris684 : 11/8/2018 1:28 pm : link is the fumble Strahan causes while at the same time being held, we do not recover. We would have fallen on it in FG range and at worst should have made the score 17-9.





1988 Game 2 of the season jvm52106 : 11/8/2018 1:44 pm : link and the Giants with a late lead over the 49ers blew a late pass to Rice for a 70 plus yard TD. Giants lose. That loss had two big ramifications for the Giants, 49ers and the NFL.



1) That loss kept the Giants in a tie with the Eagles and as such lose the East because of the Tie.



2) It meant both the Giants and 49ers would finish the year tied at 10-6, Giants lost out of the Wild Card spot.



3) Because of that win the 49ers were able to qualify for the playoffs and thus end up winning the SB. A Giants win would have meant the East was theirs, they would be in the playoffs and the 49ers would have been out.

RE: There were eleven seconds on the clock at the kickoff LS : 11/8/2018 1:48 pm : link

Quote: ELEVEN. Matt Bryant, who ended up having a helluva career for other teams that's still going on, kicks it out of bounds to give Dallas the ball at the 40 without a second running off the clock. Quincy fucking Carter of all people throws a 26 yard pass to Antonio Bryant with four seconds to go, and Cundiff kicks a 52 yard FG to win, because of course no one ever misses a 50+ kick that will prevent the Giants from winning.



There were so many ridiculous losses in 2003 before the injuries piled up and the players just gave up. They lost 17-6 to the eventual champion Patriots despite holding them to 220 total yards, because of 5 turnovers. Lost to the Dolphins 23-10 despite holding them to 280 yards because. again, four turnovers. Somehow were blown out by the shitty Falcons 27-7 in a game where the immortal Kurt Kittner threw a whopping 65 yards against them on 9-23 passing.



And if I am remembering correctly, there were only 11 seconds left because the Giants stopped the clock at about 15 before the field goal. Then again, I was so pissed off, I might have imagined it.

In comment 14168935 Greg from LI said:And if I am remembering correctly, there were only 11 seconds left because the Giants stopped the clock at about 15 before the field goal. Then again, I was so pissed off, I might have imagined it.

1988 Giants86 : 11/8/2018 1:55 pm : link San Francisco 42 seconds left and Montana hits Rice as Collins and Hill bump into each other.



1988 let up last drive to The Jets to lose the division and playoffs



1985 two times to Dallas, we were the better team. Dumb turnovers.



So many lol....

RE: RE: There were eleven seconds on the clock at the kickoff LS : 11/8/2018 2:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14168935 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





ELEVEN. Matt Bryant, who ended up having a helluva career for other teams that's still going on, kicks it out of bounds to give Dallas the ball at the 40 without a second running off the clock. Quincy fucking Carter of all people throws a 26 yard pass to Antonio Bryant with four seconds to go, and Cundiff kicks a 52 yard FG to win, because of course no one ever misses a 50+ kick that will prevent the Giants from winning.



There were so many ridiculous losses in 2003 before the injuries piled up and the players just gave up. They lost 17-6 to the eventual champion Patriots despite holding them to 220 total yards, because of 5 turnovers. Lost to the Dolphins 23-10 despite holding them to 280 yards because. again, four turnovers. Somehow were blown out by the shitty Falcons 27-7 in a game where the immortal Kurt Kittner threw a whopping 65 yards against them on 9-23 passing.







And if I am remembering correctly, there were only 11 seconds left because the Giants stopped the clock at about 15 before the field goal. Then again, I was so pissed off, I might have imagined it.



Yup, looked it up. Tiki ran for a first down with 14 seconds left to the Dallas 12. Giants call an immediate timeout and kick the field goal. I remember hollering why call it so quick? In comment 14169116 LS said:Yup, looked it up. Tiki ran for a first down with 14 seconds left to the Dallas 12. Giants call an immediate timeout and kick the field goal. I remember hollering why call it so quick?

1990 MNF at Candlestick. 7-3 loss. Big Blue Blogger : 11/8/2018 2:31 pm : link Total war between two great 10-1 teams, with home field at stake. Meant even more because Montana, great as he was, didn’t have the arm for Giants Stadium in January. The 49ers had lost two playoff games there in the 80s by a combined score of 66-6.

RE: 1988 Game 2 of the season bw in dc : 11/8/2018 2:33 pm : link

Quote: and the Giants with a late lead over the 49ers blew a late pass to Rice for a 70 plus yard TD. Giants lose. That loss had two big ramifications for the Giants, 49ers and the NFL.



1) That loss kept the Giants in a tie with the Eagles and as such lose the East because of the Tie.



2) It meant both the Giants and 49ers would finish the year tied at 10-6, Giants lost out of the Wild Card spot.



3) Because of that win the 49ers were able to qualify for the playoffs and thus end up winning the SB. A Giants win would have meant the East was theirs, they would be in the playoffs and the 49ers would have been out.



Good points. The NFC was brutal in the ‘80s. The juggernaut conference.



Not only didn’t the Giants qualify in ‘88, but neither did the Saints and Rams at 10-6.



Meanwhile, 10-6 easily would have qualified in the AFC. Seattle won the AFCW at 9-7. In comment 14169106 jvm52106 said:Good points. The NFC was brutal in the ‘80s. The juggernaut conference.Not only didn’t the Giants qualify in ‘88, but neither did the Saints and Rams at 10-6.Meanwhile, 10-6 easily would have qualified in the AFC. Seattle won the AFCW at 9-7.

RE: 1988 jvm52106 : 11/8/2018 2:34 pm : link

Quote: LT blocks a punt, Clyde Simmons scoops it up for a TD, Eagles win.



Jerry Rice TD with 42 seconds left pulls out a win at Giants Stadium.



Blocks a FG. In comment 14168907 JonC said:Blocks a FG.

Eagles 2010, Seattle 2005 are 1 and 2 for me Dave in Hoboken : 11/8/2018 2:42 pm : link but have already been mentioned.



I didn't read the entire thread, but I didn't see the 2006 home game against the Bears. We were 6-2 going into that game and nearly got doubled up (38-20) at home. Devin Hester returned a weak Feely FG for a 108 yard TD, too. Thomas Jones running almost untouched to convert a 3rd and 22. Extremely frustrating. Two ridiculous plays right there and that's just off the top of my head.

RE: 1988 shyster : 11/8/2018 2:49 pm : link

Quote: San Francisco 42 seconds left and Montana hits Rice as Collins and Hill bump into each other.





Steve Young played the entire first half of that game because Bill Walsh wasn't sure Joe Montana should be his starting QB.



Joe Montana, two-time SB MVP with two more to come.



Montana didn't say a word, didn't cry. When his number was called for the second half, he went in and won the game. In comment 14169128 Giants86 said:Steve Young played the entire first half of that game because Bill Walsh wasn't sure Joe Montana should be his starting QB.Joe Montana, two-time SB MVP with two more to come.Montana didn't say a word, didn't cry. When his number was called for the second half, he went in and won the game.

RE: RE: 1988 BIG FRED 1973 : 11/8/2018 3:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14169128 Giants86 said:





Quote:





San Francisco 42 seconds left and Montana hits Rice as Collins and Hill bump into each other.









Steve Young played the entire first half of that game because Bill Walsh wasn't sure Joe Montana should be his starting QB.



Joe Montana, two-time SB MVP with two more to come.



Montana didn't say a word, didn't cry. When his number was called for the second half, he went in and won the game. I remember leaving the stadium and walking down the spiral walkway and their was a huge fire in the parking lot by the practice field right near where me and dad parked ,it was one of those blue dumpsters as someone must of thrown hot coals in there lol . In comment 14169216 shyster said:I remember leaving the stadium and walking down the spiral walkway and their was a huge fire in the parking lot by the practice field right near where me and dad parked ,it was one of those blue dumpsters as someone must of thrown hot coals in there lol .

RE: RE: 1988 Giants86 : 11/8/2018 3:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14169128 Giants86 said:





Quote:





San Francisco 42 seconds left and Montana hits Rice as Collins and Hill bump into each other.







yes remember it well. still bothers me that game.











Steve Young played the entire first half of that game because Bill Walsh wasn't sure Joe Montana should be his starting QB.



Joe Montana, two-time SB MVP with two more to come.



Montana didn't say a word, didn't cry. When his number was called for the second half, he went in and won the game. In comment 14169216 shyster said:

RE: There were eleven seconds on the clock at the kickoff Giants86 : 11/8/2018 3:53 pm : link

Quote: ELEVEN. Matt Bryant, who ended up having a helluva career for other teams that's still going on, kicks it out of bounds to give Dallas the ball at the 40 without a second running off the clock. Quincy fucking Carter of all people throws a 26 yard pass to Antonio Bryant with four seconds to go, and Cundiff kicks a 52 yard FG to win, because of course no one ever misses a 50+ kick that will prevent the Giants from winning.



There were so many ridiculous losses in 2003 before the injuries piled up and the players just gave up. They lost 17-6 to the eventual champion Patriots despite holding them to 220 total yards, because of 5 turnovers. Lost to the Dolphins 23-10 despite holding them to 280 yards because. again, four turnovers. Somehow were blown out by the shitty Falcons 27-7 in a game where the immortal Kurt Kittner threw a whopping 65 yards against them on 9-23 passing.



I remember that Pats game. It was in the rain. Collins had Tiki in the back of the end zone wide open and Tiki slipped. Crappy pass interference call on a deep throw by Brady also. Tiki fumbled 2-3 times that game.. In comment 14168935 Greg from LI said:I remember that Pats game. It was in the rain. Collins had Tiki in the back of the end zone wide open and Tiki slipped. Crappy pass interference call on a deep throw by Brady also. Tiki fumbled 2-3 times that game..

How about losing the 2001 season finale Chris684 : 11/8/2018 4:01 pm : link on a trick play that almost went the distance?



Infuriating.

Is the original game discussed in this post... Giantfan in skinland : 11/8/2018 4:02 pm : link also the game where the Giants got hosed with a "tackling by the helmet" call?

RE: RE: 1988 JonC : 11/8/2018 4:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14168907 JonC said:





Quote:





LT blocks a punt, Clyde Simmons scoops it up for a TD, Eagles win.



Jerry Rice TD with 42 seconds left pulls out a win at Giants Stadium.







Blocks a FG.



Yup, typo. Poor multi-tasker at times. In comment 14169198 jvm52106 said:Yup, typo. Poor multi-tasker at times.

three 1988 losses haunt me hassan : 11/8/2018 7:04 pm : link the loss to the jets



the eagles home game



the 49er game was the biggest gut punch though.



that giant team wins sb if they win one of those games



also being 13 and not being numbed to losing after the good years then the 87 disappointment i was in tears when the giants did not qualify for playoffs after the rams beat the 9ers.



i’m a little thicker skinned now...

RE: Another meltdown at the end against the Eagles Bramton1 : 11/8/2018 8:37 pm : link

Quote: was the Brian Westbrook punt return at the end of regulation I believe.



That game would be my pick, because it was a game I was there for. Giants offense wasn't moving the ball well that game, but the Eagles were even worse. The Giants defense was DOMINATING them. The Eagles had only 135 yards of total offense. McNabb had only 64 yards. When the Giants punted back to the Eagles with 1:34 to go, I didn't think there was a chance in hell that the Eagles drove down and scored, not even a game-tying field goal. And then Brian Westbrook happened. And everyone left the stadium in SILENCE.



Both teams were 2-3 going into the game. The Giants went 2-8 the rest of the way. The Eagles didn't lose again until December 21, and made it to the NFC Championship Game. In comment 14168861 LawrenceTaylor56 said:That game would be my pick, because it was a game I was there for. Giants offense wasn't moving the ball well that game, but the Eagles were even worse. The Giants defense was DOMINATING them. The Eagles had only 135 yards of total offense. McNabb had only 64 yards. When the Giants punted back to the Eagles with 1:34 to go, I didn't think there was a chance in hell that the Eagles drove down and scored, not even a game-tying field goal. And then Brian Westbrook happened. And everyone left the stadium in SILENCE.Both teams were 2-3 going into the game. The Giants went 2-8 the rest of the way. The Eagles didn't lose again until December 21, and made it to the NFC Championship Game.