Giants cut Patrick Omameh

hate the missed FA evaluation of him but love the balls to cut him and admit a mistake.

I don't think we find that out until Monday

At least DG is cutting his losses. What a terrible signing. Omameh and Stewart basically gave the team nothing. Solder has been terrible as well, but okay giving him more time until we have more competent players around him.

I guess no harm, no foul

Watch him kick ass elsewhere... But he sucked here, so a good move. Also a great message to the team... As in a typical workplace - If you don't perform, ur out.

So 2/5ths of our starting OL have been cut



Good job DG.

was always a bit puzzled by the optimism on BBI about this guy. A supposed starting G getting only $5 million a year in the open market is a red flag of sorts. Pugh got $9 million per and most folks around here were glad to see him go.

About 7M in dead money this year. 3M dead money next year with a net cap savings of 1.5M for '19.



Good move. You can't get back sunk cost, if you have a losing hand you fold.

Fluker only signed a one year deal for like 1.5M

The signing was a bad move. Cutting him was the right thing to do. I wonder who starts at rg vs SF.

Jamon

The optimism was fine, he was sort of a prospect in his own right. People writing him in as an OL building block were foolish though.

What a mess. Is Gettleman is running this team like it's a Yahoo fantasy football team. Maybe we should limit his allowed waiver moves?

Maybe we should limit his allowed waiver moves?

Good However makes you continue to question our team in terms of talent

evaluation and selection. Dreadful x5

Great MookGiants : 12:18 pm : link Gettleman admits his mistakes early on.



Problem is there's zero evidence that he has any clue what he's doing.



Horrible hire. John Mara would be very smart to walk away from him in the off-season. He won't, but he should

Gotta wonder if attitude played a part Even if the guy is terrible, seems like a weird mid season cut. It's not like he was preventing us from signing linemen of the scrap heap, was he?

Compensatory Archer : 12:24 pm : link Will this give the Giants an additional compensatory draft pick ?

Based upon “over the cap” the Giants may be able to get an additional 5 th round pick





Vested I believe that to be considered or vested for purposes of calculating compensatory picks a player must be on the team for 10 weeks



Was reading somewhere 3 mil in dead money but a 3 mil cap savings as well

DG deserves none of this credit... bw in dc : 12:38 pm : link being doled out for cutting PO.



It was a poor signing and it hurt the team. That’s the real issue and problem.



I think evidence is mounting - in the aggregate, DG has made more poor moves than quality moves to help this team. It really would be a sin to keep him on as GM.



But hey - let’s keep playing Eli because it gives us the best chance to win. So says that other horrific hire by DG, Pat Shurmur.



The season keeps getting better and better...





Pretty surprised that they didn’t wait until the offseason. With the Ivan15 : 12:43 pm : link trades and the cuts, the Giants have thrown a lot of money away.



I thought that at least Omameh would stay as a backup until the offseason. The history with Giants linemen almost guarantees that Hernandez will go down.



Brown must be looking pretty good.

RE: So 2/5ths of our starting OL have been cut wonderback : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: Another on IR. And the worst contract in nfl history.



Good job DG.



But if only we had a more mobile QB. In comment 14170697 dep026 said:But if only we had a more mobile QB.

Terrible signing. Glad to see he's gone. But DG needs to be more stout in talent evaluation. Can't waste money.

Chopper dep026 : 12:52 pm : link You’re using guys who got hurt as comparisons, which isn’t fair. Sammy Watkins has been very productive this year so I am not sure what that means.



Many people blasted the Solder signing because many felt he was an average tackle being paid premium money. And so far... he hasn’t even been close to average.

This is Total BS!!! What the heck am I supposed to do with my Omameh jersey?

Not mad at the signing He was the best RG that we could afford last offseason and was glad we got him, its sad he didnt turn out to good but I think the real problem is the OL coaching

Good to see DG recognize his mistakes Other regimes not so much. Omameh was human garbage, but he was strong and didn't get pushed back into the pocket.

Such an "astute" GM giantstock : 12:57 pm : link He felt it best to go with Flowers and Omameh and then grossly overpay for an old Left Tackle instead of trying to get two pretty good OLinemen.



I can't believe how bad the owner and past GM's have run this team into the ground. We're the Browns/Raiders of the NFC. At one time that would have been a compliment.





Minus 3 draft picks, this may have been the worst offseason I've ever seen from a Giant GM in all my years as a fan.

RE: . Foobarbaz : 1:01 pm : link

Quote: Minus 3 draft picks, this may have been the worst offseason I’ve ever seen from a Giant GM in all my years as a fan.





For real he should of done the best he could to get Norwell...to expensive though. You gatta remember Gentlemen only inherited like 5mill cap last offseason In comment 14170780 Danny Kanell said:For real he should of done the best he could to get Norwell...to expensive though. You gatta remember Gentlemen only inherited like 5mill cap last offseason

Obviously a smart move right now. He wasn't good and now they get a comp 4th. You can also obviously say that signing him was a bad move.

it's pocket change in the grand scheme of things, but I wonder how many thousands it cost to cut Henderson, then put him on PS, then bring put him on active roster, when they could have just cut Omameh in the first place? Of course, they wouldn't have known a waiver pickup was going to be available, if O was indeed cut for putting in a claim on P

It AcidTest : 1:09 pm : link was a good move, following the bad decision to sign him. The reasons are obvious:



(1) He was awful.

(2) It guarantees we get a 4th round comp pick in 2019, which gives us three in that round.

(3) Henderson is back on the 53.

(4) They already feel confident enough in Brown, despite how little they have seen of him.



Which of DG's FA signings were any good? Solder, Stewart, Omameh, Martin, Mauro, Latimer, Shepard. What a waste.

They should Cut Lattimer off the IR. Would guarantee a 5th if Geno doesn't qualify. If he does, you get a 7th on top of the 5th.

Per twitter.. Cutting him before week 10 will net us an extra 4th round pick.

Better to cut your losses Sinner than later.

Let me get this right. DG and his staff watched Omameh game videos from last year and liked what they watched. There were posters on here after the signing saying that he stunk.

Well, good on DG for McNally's_Nuts : 1:36 pm : link recognizing a mistake.



I never thought Omameh was a world beater but I figured he had to be better than John Jerry in the run game.



Turns out Jerry was a significantly better player than Omameh

...What did Gettleman see in this guy who only earned $1.5M in 2 yrs with JAX, do piss away $4.5 MILLION in signing bonus? Anybody know ?

I think I was optimistic on PO mostly because of how bad Jimmy Googs : 1:39 pm : link Jerry played. The contract seemed high but I guess that is free agency inflation.



While I like the cut decision if the coaches/FO don't think guys will work out or be developed. But you don't get any kudos for the bad evaluation either.



With wasted cap space on the books, its another mistake for DG to me...

Let's pause to remember our Sr VP of player personnel Chris Mara specializes in NFL free agents. That's his area of experience. He's doing a great job.

I still am curious what the plan was..... Had they signed Norwell

Nothing about the comp pick formula is official... Milton : 1:48 pm : link And it gets tweaked from year to year, so the past isn't necessarily prologue when it comes to calculations. I think it's entirely possible that Geno Smith's $1M in salary and bonus doesn't qualify him.

p.s.--If it were up to me, I'd cut Kareem Martin just to be safe. Not sure if it's possible to release Cody Latimer with an injury settlement or that would be a no-brainer.

Talent evaluation continues to be a massive, massive problem.

There's only one reason to call Solders contract the worst in NFL history and that's to once again insert Eli into the discussion.

they need to fire Hal Hunter as soon as the season is over.

This makes me wonder about the off-season GiantsRage2007 : 2:00 pm : link Was the directive from Mara or Gettleman himself that said they could win this year?



The moves in FA (Solder, Omameh, Stewart) are win now moves...



Now the narrative has changed so cut bait on the guys not in plans for 2019?



Apple, Snacks... maybe Jackrabbit, etc...



more to come?