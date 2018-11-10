Giants cut Patrick Omameh

he doesn't hang on to mistakes
didn't expect that during the season. link
we picked up Pasztor on waivers?
Big Blue '56 said:
I don't think we find that out until Monday
At least DG is cutting his losses. What a terrible signing. Omameh and Stewart basically gave the team nothing. Solder has been terrible as well, but okay giving him more time until we have more competent players around him.
Quadree Henderson is back on the active roster to take Omameh's place.
Jay on the Island said:
I guess no harm, no foul
But he sucked here, so a good move. Also a great message to the team... As in a typical workplace - If you don't perform, ur out.
Another on IR. And the worst contract in nfl history.
Good job DG.
on this cut..Dead money? Anyone know?
on BBI about this guy. A supposed starting G getting only $5 million a year in the open market is a red flag of sorts. Pugh got $9 million per and most folks around here were glad to see him go.
Does this effect possible comp picks?
Goin Deep said:
| on this cut..Dead money? Anyone know?
About 7M in dead money this year. 3M dead money next year with a net cap savings of 1.5M for '19.
Good move. You can't get back sunk cost, if you have a losing hand you fold. Link
bluepepper said:
Fluker only signed a one year deal for like 1.5M
I wonder who starts at rg vs SF.
Ira said:
Jamon
I'm thinking Jamon Brown?
The optimism was fine, he was sort of a prospect in his own right. People writing him in as an OL building block were foolish though.
Is Gettleman is running this team like it's a Yahoo fantasy football team.
Maybe we should limit his allowed waiver moves?
However makes you continue to question our team in terms of talent
evaluation and selection. Dreadful x5
Gettleman admits his mistakes early on.
Problem is there's zero evidence that he has any clue what he's doing.
Horrible hire. John Mara would be very smart to walk away from him in the off-season. He won't, but he should
Even if the guy is terrible, seems like a weird mid season cut. It's not like he was preventing us from signing linemen of the scrap heap, was he?
Anakim said:
Yes, a one year prove-it deal for a guy trying to establish himself after busting in San Diego. I don't think people around here were viewing Omameh as a reclamation project.
larryflower37 said:
| Is Gettleman is running this team like it's a Yahoo fantasy football team.
Maybe we should limit his allowed waiver moves?
Are you suggesting he should have held on to him? Or that he shouldn’t be trying to add players at all?
Wtf? Are you Omamehs mother? It’s the only explanation...And fwiw, Mrs. Omameh, your son fucking sucks so stop whining about him getting dumped for a waiver wire claim. Instead of asking the league to change the rules to protect your son, how about telling him to play better?
How is this, or Solder's contract for that matter the worst contract in NFL history? Or worse than any contract Sam Bradford has signed for that matter? Or Joe Flacco's? Or Jerrick McKinnon's?
Ive seen you say this several times presumably because you really believe it and it's just a silly thing to say.
Will this give the Giants an additional compensatory draft pick ?
Based upon “over the cap” the Giants may be able to get an additional 5 th round pick
chopperhatch said:
Well McKinnon got hurt. Solder is playing as one of the worst tackles in the league and being paid as the highest. Being one of the worst and being paid as the best is the clearest way of being one of the worst contracts ever.
I believe that to be considered or vested for purposes of calculating compensatory picks a player must be on the team for 10 weeks
Dillon in Va said:
| Does this effect possible comp picks?
Nick Korte
@nickkorte
Cutting Patrick Omameh just before Week 10's games should seal up for the Giants a 4th round 2019 compensatory pick for Justin Pugh.
Should Geno Smith also qualify for the formula in their favor, NYG may also get a 5th or 6th rounder for Devon Kennard.
3 mil in dead money but a 3 mil cap savings as well
being doled out for cutting PO.
It was a poor signing and it hurt the team. That’s the real issue and problem.
I think evidence is mounting - in the aggregate, DG has made more poor moves than quality moves to help this team. It really would be a sin to keep him on as GM.
But hey - let’s keep playing Eli because it gives us the best chance to win. So says that other horrific hire by DG, Pat Shurmur.
The season keeps getting better and better...
Archer said:
| I believe that to be considered or vested for purposes of calculating compensatory picks a player must be on the team for 10 weeks
I think you may be right. There are obviously other factors like Pugh and Richberg's PT, whether Geno Smith factors, etc. But this move may free up the Kennard side of the ledger and get us an extra 5th round comp. At the very least I think it guarantees that one of Pugh/Richburg count. I'm sure that was a factor in this decision.
Abrams would know this, makes me think maybe they are planning on claiming Pasztor.
Its not clear at all dep, youre just wrong. Solder plays a premium position and was all but unanimously considered to be the top LT on the market in the offseason. McKinnon is a running back who got 18 million guaranteed who never got more than 600 on the ground. What abput Sammy Watkins? Jordan Reed? Hell Cam Chancellor got 25 million guaranteed and played only 9 games.
Your assertion is just flat out wrong and silly.
trades and the cuts, the Giants have thrown a lot of money away.
I thought that at least Omameh would stay as a backup until the offseason. The history with Giants linemen almost guarantees that Hernandez will go down.
Brown must be looking pretty good.
But if only we had a more mobile QB.
Glad to see he's gone. But DG needs to be more stout in talent evaluation. Can't waste money.
You’re using guys who got hurt as comparisons, which isn’t fair. Sammy Watkins has been very productive this year so I am not sure what that means.
Many people blasted the Solder signing because many felt he was an average tackle being paid premium money. And so far... he hasn’t even been close to average.
AcesUp said:
I believe you are all correct. Now I am happy. I will check OTC to see when they update the projections.
What the heck am I supposed to do with my Omameh jersey?
He was the best RG that we could afford last offseason and was glad we got him, its sad he didnt turn out to good but I think the real problem is the OL coaching
Other regimes not so much. Omameh was human garbage, but he was strong and didn't get pushed back into the pocket.
SJGiant said:
Yup. Now we don’t have to worry as much about Geno Smith calculations messing up Pugh 4 round compensation. Updated OTC projections
Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Yeah if it was Reese I bet Omameh would be starting for another 3 years and Flowers would still be starting at LT...that guy never switched up the roster like Gentlemen is doing.
He felt it best to go with Flowers and Omameh and then grossly overpay for an old Left Tackle instead of trying to get two pretty good OLinemen.
I can't believe how bad the owner and past GM's have run this team into the ground. We're the Browns/Raiders of the NFC. At one time that would have been a compliment.
Minus 3 draft picks, this may have been the worst offseason I’ve ever seen from a Giant GM in all my years as a fan.
Danny Kanell said:
| Minus 3 draft picks, this may have been the worst offseason I’ve ever seen from a Giant GM in all my years as a fan.
For real he should of done the best he could to get Norwell...to expensive though. You gatta remember Gentlemen only inherited like 5mill cap last offseason
Im using Chancellor and Reed because they had extensive injury histories PRIOR to signing with those teams.
And, is he? He has 515 yards and 3 TDs thru 9 games, plus he too has an extensive injury history. Is that what you want in a 30 million dollar receiver?
Once again, your assertion that Solder signed "the worst contract in NFL history" is just fucking ludicrous.
He wasn’t good and now they get a comp 4th. You can also obviously say that signing him was a bad move.
Foobarbaz said:
| He was the best RG that we could afford last offseason and was glad we got him, its sad he didnt turn out to good but I think the real problem is the OL coaching
Wrong!!! They should have kept Fluker.
in the grand scheme of things, but I wonder how many thousands it cost to cut Henderson, then put him on PS, then bring put him on active roster, when they could have just cut Omameh in the first place? Of course, they wouldn't have known a waiver pickup was going to be available, if O was indeed cut for putting in a claim on P
How’s it going, NYK?
was a good move, following the bad decision to sign him. The reasons are obvious:
(1) He was awful.
(2) It guarantees we get a 4th round comp pick in 2019, which gives us three in that round.
(3) Henderson is back on the 53.
(4) They already feel confident enough in Brown, despite how little they have seen of him.
Which of DG's FA signings were any good? Solder, Stewart, Omameh, Martin, Mauro, Latimer, Shepard. What a waste.
Cut Lattimer off the IR. Would guarantee a 5th if Geno doesn’t qualify. If he does, you get a 7th on top of the 5th.
wonderback said:
According to PFF Omameh was better then Fluker and yes we still should of kept Fluker since he was cheap but I understand why he went with Omameh since he was ranked higher in the top 100 FAs
Cutting him before week 10 will net us an extra 4th round pick.
Sean said:
| Cutting him before week 10 will net us an extra 4th round pick.
Then it was a no brainer.
Hope thats true thats good news. BJ Goodson been playing pretty good and he a 4th rounder.
Laying it on thiiiicck. No love for JaMarcus Russell?
widmerseyebrow said:
| Even if the guy is terrible, seems like a weird mid season cut. It's not like he was preventing us from signing linemen of the scrap heap, was he?
I wouldn't discount that theory. Very odd move mid-season. Perhaps, he checked out mentally when he developed a "knee" and Greco took over. Then he sees Jamon claimed, and he might have "quit".
Gains them a 4th comp.
Foobarbaz said:
They offered more than JAX. He just wanted to go there more.
Jamarcus Russell, Ryan Leaf - there are probably at least 100 contracts that are worse than Solder's in the history of the NFL....
right. DG and his staff watched Omameh game videos from last year and liked what they watched. There were posters on here after the signing saying that he stunk.
recognizing a mistake.
I never thought Omameh was a world beater but I figured he had to be better than John Jerry in the run game.
Turns out Jerry was a significantly better player than Omameh
who only earned $1.5M in 2 yrs with JAX, do piss away $4.5 MILLION in signing bonus? Anybody know ?
Jerry played. The contract seemed high but I guess that is free agency inflation.
While I like the cut decision if the coaches/FO don't think guys will work out or be developed. But you don't get any kudos for the bad evaluation either.
With wasted cap space on the books, its another mistake for DG to me...
Chris Mara specializes in NFL free agents. That’s his area of experience. He’s doing a great job.
Eric from BBI said:
|
Jordan Raanan
Verified account @JordanRaanan
1h1 hour ago
The Giants are releasing guard Patrick Omameh, source confirmed @DDuggan21 report. Omameh was signed to a three-year, $15 million deal this offseason to be the starting right guard. Clearly that did not work out well. Giants will have a $3.5 million dead money cap hit next year.
The way I look at OTC, I believe next year dead cap will be $3.1 million. Omameh contract -Select Cut post June 1
And it gets tweaked from year to year, so the past isn't necessarily prologue when it comes to calculations. I think it's entirely possible that Geno Smith's $1M in salary and bonus doesn't qualify him.
p.s.--If it were up to me, I'd cut Kareem Martin just to be safe. Not sure if it's possible to release Cody Latimer with an injury settlement or that would be a no-brainer.
speedywheels said:
What players were paid more than anyone at their position while playing one of the worst in the league?
Talent evaluation continues to be a massive, massive problem.
bw in dc said:
| being doled out for cutting PO.
It was a poor signing and it hurt the team. That’s the real issue and problem.
I think evidence is mounting - in the aggregate, DG has made more poor moves than quality moves to help this team. It really would be a sin to keep him on as GM.
But hey - let’s keep playing Eli because it gives us the best chance to win. So says that other horrific hire by DG, Pat Shurmur.
The season keeps getting better and better...
This offseason was so bad DG does not deserve to get another chance. He should "retire" and fresh, young people (multiple execs) should be hired to completely revamp player personnel.
dep026 said:
Huh?
Im just not going to argue this any more with you. Thats pointless anyways because you will never admit youre wrong even when you are dead fucking wrong.
Enjoy your day dep
arniefez said:
| Chris Mara specializes in NFL free agents. That’s his area of experience. He’s doing a great job.
This might explain why the draft was as good as the FA signings were bad. DG is ultimately responsible for every draft pick and FA signing, but he also has to rely on the opinions of other people. This FA debacle will hopefully convince him that like Ross, Mara should not be one of those people.
Milton said:
| And it gets tweaked from year to year, so the past isn't necessarily prologue when it comes to calculations. I think it's entirely possible that Geno Smith's $1M in salary and bonus doesn't qualify him.
p.s.--If it were up to me, I'd cut Kareem Martin just to be safe. Not sure if it's possible to release Cody Latimer with an injury settlement or that would be a no-brainer.
I agree with you 100%. Geno Smith is on the cusp of qualifying. He salary is ranked 962 by OTC. OTC projects the salary cutoff to qualify is 986 (top of page). I have seen that number change by OTC during the year. So, cutting another player from the list on the right (Martin, Latimer or Thomas) will guarantee the 5th rounder. I believe we have one more week to make a move.
contract the worst in NFL history and that’s to once again insert Eli into the discussion.
as soon as the season is over.
Was the directive from Mara or Gettleman himself that said they could win this year?
The moves in FA (Solder, Omameh, Stewart) are win now moves...
Now the narrative has changed so cut bait on the guys not in plans for 2019?
Apple, Snacks... maybe Jackrabbit, etc...
more to come?
I thought he was a LG who had a little experience on the right side. It’s possible that he was signed to be the LG but once Hernandez was drafted,they decided Hernandez needs to play,at least as a rookie next to an experienced tackle. I wonder if Gettleman never expected Hernandez to be available in the 2nd round. Omameh was moved to the right side where he clearly sucked. It did not help that he was surrounded by real crap. Hopefully Jamon will rise above the center and RT