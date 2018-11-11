Old Farts Thread: Your recall of Chuck Conerly Big Blue '56 : 11/11/2018 10:29 am Perhaps we can make this a weekly discussion vis a vis old time Giants’ discussion, which could include Players, coaches, management, outstanding plays, games, etc..



Any age welcome.



My first glimpse of Conerly was in 1956, my first year, our championship. He was, as I recall, more of a game manager. Of course, with few exceptions, QBs basically complemented the running game, the popular T formation.



Don Heinrich was his back-up and would start and play, most, if not all, of the first qtr, which supposedly helped CC see what the D was bringing.



Sorry BB'56



'63 was my 1st year for the Giants. Rooted for the Packers in '62, but what does a 6 y/o know?

Before my time micky : 11/11/2018 10:35 am : link But ill keep checking to hear about whether Conerly or other players of that time.



Thats why i like trueblue larry's posts

Quote: Other than hearing stories from my dad.



What you heard would be fine. Curious as to whether your Dad had similar memories to mine and other fans of that era In comment 14171716 steve in ky said:What you heard would be fine. Curious as to whether your Dad had similar memories to mine and other fans of that era

I was a young kid then, but remember feeling some resentment yatqb : 11/11/2018 10:55 am : link toward YA for pushing him aside. The Marlboro Man.

Marlboro Man Giants : 11/11/2018 11:03 am : link As many said back then Chucking Charlie Conerly with his passing was the reason why the stadium filled up and stayed filled up. Conerly was getting the ball out to Frank Gifford which had Giants fans standing up out of their seats.Conerly more than any other player is the reasons our parents became diehards and passed that down to their daughters and sons.Conerly is the reason why today we have BBI

My Dad always liked Conerly. He wasn't all that great a passer Jimmy Googs : 11/11/2018 11:21 am : link like Johnny U at the time, but I think Conerly actually led the league one season in passing. And we all know that isnt easy to do in any era :-)



He is remembered big time for the old farts at Ole Miss' too.





Actually before my time, I recall reading how unmercifully Big Blue '56 : 11/11/2018 11:31 am : link he was booed by Giants’ fans in the late ‘40s into the ‘50s

Quote: he was booed by Giants’ fans in the late ‘40s into the ‘50s



maybe he was stuck behind a crappy O-line... In comment 14171782 Big Blue '56 said:maybe he was stuck behind a crappy O-line...

conerly hankb1126 : 11/11/2018 11:39 am : link bb I thought lee grosscup started most games

I did see Conerly play but I was mostly a baseball fan Ira : 11/11/2018 11:43 am : link back then, so I don't remember him very clearly. When I started watching him, he was very respected by the fans. I think back then, Gifford was a half back along with Webster and later moved to flanker.

conerly hankb1126 : 11/11/2018 11:47 am : link and mel triplett was the fb

Marlboro Man Giants : 11/11/2018 11:52 am : link was actually drafted by the Redskins in 1945. It did not workout for him. Conerly ended-up moving on to the Giants and Conerly was named NFL "Rookie of the Year" in 1948.Conerly made the Pro Bowl for first time in 1950.When ask about Conerly. It was Gifford who said the reason the seats are filled is because of Conerly.

Before my time. Giant John : 11/11/2018 12:04 pm : link But my Dad watched him play. It was time for him to go.

Other than hearing stories from my dad.

YA was the QB Aging Ya .Then Earl Morrall

Remember the 98 Yard TD to Homer Jones

Some of the Greenbay championship game grew to hate Paul Hornung

Never seen Connerly play Was Hopeful of a local QB in

Gary Woods .Who never amounted to much Then the Tarkington

deal .

My best recollection of old #42 Red Dog : 11/11/2018 12:09 pm : link was that my dad and I absolutely could not understand why they insisted on starting Don Heinrich when Conerly was obviously the better QB. The GIANTS rarely, if ever, scored when Heinrich was in the game.



Then Chuckin' Chuck would come in to great fan approval and proceed to get the offense moving, or what passed for moving in those days. It was still the defense that mattered most, but the offense did have to put up some points to win the game.



Conerly was said to be the guy who taught the GIANTS how to win. When I first started watching them in 1955, they were an also-ran in the Eastern Division of the twelve team league. The next year (1956) they went all the way to their first league Championship since pre-war days, Madison Avenue got excited about it, and that touched off the rise of the modern NFL. So as the leader of a Championship offense in the largest city (and largest TV market not to mention the advertising capital) in the country, it can also be said that Charlie Conerly had a major role in the emergence of pro football as the premiere spectator sport in America in the late 20s century, something that he has never been given any credit for, a major snub in my opinion.



The GIANTS ran the straight T offense just like most other pro teams of that era with FB Mel Triplett lined up behind the QB and flanked by HBs Gifford and Alex Webster (who had been lured down from the CFL by the GIANTS). This was the three yards and a cloud of dust era of pro football, except that a lot of the time the cloud of dust turned out to be more line a bunch of mud balls.



One real bread and butter play was Webster on a cross-buck (halfback run to the other side of the line). Occasionally Gifford would throw a halfback option pass to somebody like ends Kyle Rote, Bob Schnelker, or Ken McAfee. Nobody ever did that better than Gifford, and sometimes it went for a long score.



One of my fondest memories was Conerly rallying the GIANTS to win late in games under the less-that-sufficient-for-tv field lights. The fans in the stands would start a low, rumbling "GOoooo Gi-ants" cheer that was repeated again and again as the Conerly-led offense ground out first downs to either put it in the EZ or set up a field goal by old Ben Agajanian who kicked with a foot that was missing a few toes. Of course, Agajanian was succeeded by Pat Summerall who kicked a lot of memorable FGs, but that is for another time.



There were good times when there were real GIANTS in Gotham City.

Quote: was actually drafted by the Redskins in 1945. It did not workout for him. Conerly ended-up moving on to the Giants and Conerly was named NFL "Rookie of the Year" in 1948.Conerly made the Pro Bowl for first time in 1950.When ask about Conerly. It was Gifford who said the reason the seats are filled is because of Conerly.



In all the years, I don’t ever recall reading that Gifford quote. Thanks In comment 14171805 Giants said:In all the years, I don’t ever recall reading that Gifford quote. Thanks

Quote: was that my dad and I absolutely could not understand why they insisted on starting Don Heinrich when Conerly was obviously the better QB. The GIANTS rarely, if ever, scored when Heinrich was in the game.



Then Chuckin' Chuck would come in to great fan approval and proceed to get the offense moving, or what passed for moving in those days. It was still the defense that mattered most, but the offense did have to put up some points to win the game.



Conerly was said to be the guy who taught the GIANTS how to win. When I first started watching them in 1955, they were an also-ran in the Eastern Division of the twelve team league. The next year (1956) they went all the way to their first league Championship since pre-war days, Madison Avenue got excited about it, and that touched off the rise of the modern NFL. So as the leader of a Championship offense in the largest city (and largest TV market not to mention the advertising capital) in the country, it can also be said that Charlie Conerly had a major role in the emergence of pro football as the premiere spectator sport in America in the late 20s century, something that he has never been given any credit for, a major snub in my opinion.



The GIANTS ran the straight T offense just like most other pro teams of that era with FB Mel Triplett lined up behind the QB and flanked by HBs Gifford and Alex Webster (who had been lured down from the CFL by the GIANTS). This was the three yards and a cloud of dust era of pro football, except that a lot of the time the cloud of dust turned out to be more line a bunch of mud balls.



One real bread and butter play was Webster on a cross-buck (halfback run to the other side of the line). Occasionally Gifford would throw a halfback option pass to somebody like ends Kyle Rote, Bob Schnelker, or Ken McAfee. Nobody ever did that better than Gifford, and sometimes it went for a long score.



One of my fondest memories was Conerly rallying the GIANTS to win late in games under the less-that-sufficient-for-tv field lights. The fans in the stands would start a low, rumbling "GOoooo Gi-ants" cheer that was repeated again and again as the Conerly-led offense ground out first downs to either put it in the EZ or set up a field goal by old Ben Agajanian who kicked with a foot that was missing a few toes. Of course, Agajanian was succeeded by Pat Summerall who kicked a lot of memorable FGs, but that is for another time.



There were good times when there were real GIANTS in Gotham City.



Superb summary, Red Dog In comment 14171817 Red Dog said:Superb summary, Red Dog

Big Blue '56 Giants : 11/11/2018 12:39 pm : link not sure if I'm allowed to post the article here.I do remember on the radio hearing Gifford say it was Charlie that filled the seats.I did a little Google and found article from 1996 by Anderson in the New York Times. As you read down the article Gifford's quote is mention. GO Giants

Quote: not sure if I'm allowed to post the article here.I do remember on the radio hearing Gifford say it was Charlie that filled the seats.I did a little Google and found article from 1996 by Anderson in the New York Times. As you read down the article Gifford's quote is mention. GO Giants



Of course you can In comment 14171844 Giants said:Of course you can

Conerly was a qb who came back after fighting in the pacific and spent plato : 11/11/2018 12:48 pm : link another year in college (U of Miss) sharpening his foot ball skills before entering the NFL first with the skins and then traded to NY. His time in the Army and U of Miss, made him older and helped shorten his NFL years.



He met his wife Perriane in Miss and I believe she wrote a column for the NY Post on some of Charlies inside comments. There were later put in to a book of which I have an autographed copy.



The head coach insisted that Heinrichs start the games. This was stupid, gained nothing for the giants, and deprived Conerly of playing time and passing yards which would have made him a sure hall of famer. You ought to read what Gifford thought of this stupidiity of the head coach.



Conerly could surley throw the football including the deepball. The Giants jhad many weapons inckluding the three runniong backcs mTriplett, Webster and Gifford. The later was an expert at the half back option and he could come around the end and then throw the ball whcih kept defenses well off kilter. Summerall was a pretty good TE before he became strctly a kicker anthen they had some preety goood wideouts whose names I cant quite recall.



The "O" was helped by an excellent defense first with ARnie Weinmeister who was an all pro and ? HAll of famer at DE, and then they began building their 43 defenses of fame which I will not go into.



I was heat broken when YA came to replace Concerly, although Conerly was gettng so beat up he copuldn't get out of bed by the next game. Unfortunately he like all "Marlboro Man" that followed on the big board outside my fathers office, died of lung cancer.



Miss them and those days a lot.

I have not been on the board in a few years as a participant. Snifflenick : 11/11/2018 12:54 pm : link I still greatly appreciate the great job Eric does (please extend your donation time)!

I have recently retired and hopefully will spend more time contributing the little I can.



I did not know Conerly, but was honored as a young squirt to be a preseason ballboy in the mid sixties. I well remember Homer, Spyder, Willie, Willie Young (actually I observed he was a bit shorter than Tarkenton) Fran, Lurch and many others. They were wonderful to us and I will always be loyal to the team remembering the kindess extended to a young boy who even made his father jealous!



Conerly was a very good athlete joeinpa : 11/11/2018 12:57 pm : link And a leader of men. He is often underrated when they speak of great Giants quarterbacks.



He was so much more than a game manager.

In 1958, during the divisional Playoff vs the Browns, Big Blue '56 : 11/11/2018 1:07 pm : link Conerly scored from 10 yards out on a pitchout from Gifford. They called it “The thing.” It was the only TD scored

Red Dog joeinpa : 11/11/2018 1:13 pm : link Wow! Well done. Thanks that was a trip down memory lane.

Big Blue '56 Giants : 11/11/2018 1:27 pm : link Here is the article that mention what Gifford said,its about in the middle of the article : https://www.nytimes.com/1996/02/14/sports/charlie-conerly-74-is-dead-giants-quarterback-in-50-s.html

Conerly was before my time, truebluelarry : 11/11/2018 1:28 pm : link In my family lineage, I like to say that my grandfather was a Conerly guy, my father was a Tittle guy, I am a Simms guy and my son is a Manning guy.



There is a lot of written history on Conerly that I am familiar with.



One thing that haunted Conerly throughout the majority of his Giants tenure is that his coaches were rarely 100% committed to him (though his teammates ALWAYS were).



Part of this I believe to be from his slow adjustment to the T Formation. From 1948-1953 under Steve Owen the Giants would periodically revert to the A Formation when the offense was in a slump as conerly was more comfortable playing tailback as he had done so well on college at Ole Miss. I have read game summaries where the Giants would play the first half of a game with Conerly running the A Formation, then Paul Governali or Travis Tidwell would play the second half operating the offense under center in the T Formation.



Some weeks Conerly would never come off the bench, depending on who the opposition was and how the particular flow of a game went. Owen would just run with the hot hand. This has a lot to do with Conerly's career record of 161 game appearances with only 105 of those being games started. This I believe is the #1 reason Conerly is not enshrined in Canton.



Even after the regime change in 1954 where Jim Lee Howell and Vince Lombardi fully committed the Giants to the T Formation, they tinkered with Don Heinrich starting and inserting Conerly into the game when the opportunity felt right. There were occasions where the offense played well under Heinrich and Conerly never made it onto the field.



Even in 1959, when Conerly was destined to win the NFL MVP, he was challenged by Frank Gifford for the QB position in training camp (though that idea was abandoned early in the preseason). Otherwise, between the years 1957-1960 Conerly was able to enjoy the unquestioned status as the Giants starting QB.



Of course, in 1961 YA Tittle was brought in and things went back to what they had pretty much always been. Allie Sherman loved Tittle's arm strength, but it took a while for him to overcome the player's loyalty to Conerly, who they loved.



Comparing the two, Conerly was a quiet, lead-by-example player who threw a soft, catchable ball, whereas Tittle was a fiery leader who barked at players in the huddle and had a rocket launcher for an arm. Pat Summerall said Conerly was the best holder he ever played with and attributed part of his success with the Giants to his confidence in Conerly spotting the ball exactly the way hi liked it (part of which was derived from Tom Landry's coaching).



Conerly also had a hard time winning over Giants fans until winning the title in 1956. His career arc was almost a precursor of Phil Simms. Both endured boos at home games over the first half of their careers, then they were treated as royalty after winning in 1956 and 1986 respectively.











Great info, per usual Larry. Big Blue '56 : 11/11/2018 1:44 pm : link He did in fact throw a soft ball. I loved how he oft times placed a pass right into Giffords bread basket. And yes, Tittle had a stronger arm, but he too would place a soft pass as necessary

Great stuff from RedDog, TruBlueLarry and others. Phil in Joisey : 11/11/2018 3:08 pm : link Conerly was a very good q.b. and the booing he got from time-to-time was probably just a part of the old adage that every fan loves the back-up because they have no idea how bad he is.

Agree totally with RedDog that playing Heinrich for the opening quarter was ludicrous. Made no sense, but was

hardly every publicly criticized.

Chuckin' Charlie was the heart and soul of the Giants. He was as tough as they come and he was not only their leader, but had a damn good arm.

He was my favorite Giant when I was a youngster and his

image was even greater as Madison Avenue's Marlboro Man.

And his wife was absolutely gorgeous and she knew her

football too.

Nice memories. Good old #42.

I loved Charlie's play. He took many hellacious hits carpoon : 11/11/2018 3:17 pm : link and got right back up. He was a fairly quiet leader and had the respect of his teammates as they knew he was as tough as anybody there.

Conerly Blue1956 : 11/11/2018 4:44 pm : link My first recollection of the Giants was the 1956 championship game that my dad had on but the first 2 names that I heard out of that television were the names Katcavage and Robustelli and it seemed like I heard their names repeatedly. But I do have good memories of #42 .

Wan't that back in the days when the qb actually called the plays jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 11/11/2018 6:01 pm : link I vaguely remember Conerly and soon after that YA Tittle when I first became a Giants' fan. I watched and rooted along with my Dad and some of his friends who came over to watch the games. We were in one of the first neighborhoods that had that new invention cable tv. We had an extra CBS (from Binghamton) along with CBS NY channel 2. Binghamton was outside the blackout area, so we got the home games.

Saw him play bluesince56 : 11/11/2018 7:03 pm : link He made the team play championship football. Was upset when YA took over.

Thank you BB '56, joeinpa, and Phil in Joisey. Red Dog : 11/11/2018 7:31 pm : link And '56, this is a really great thread for us old timers. Thanks for having the inspired idea to start it.



Also thank you to truebluelarry for your great commentary on this thread. I always greatly enjoy your history additions and articles and look forward to seeing more of them.

Some vintage Conerly hype from game programs truebluelarry : 11/11/2018 8:07 pm : link



Some are quite large, so I'll post links to them.



Enjoy.



Giants vs Chicago Cardinals program 10/17/48

https://i.imgur.com/k3Mq4Tv.jpg



Giants vs Boston Yanks program 11/28/48

https://i.imgur.com/U9OPsuB.jpg



Giants newsletter April 1949

https://i.imgur.com/ZmkQTzS.jpg



Giants at New York Bulldogs 9/30/49

https://i.imgur.com/igDZItF.jpg



Giants vs Philadelphia 12/4/49

https://i.imgur.com/dto1I5a.jpg



Giants newsletter August 1951

https://i.imgur.com/0Q37rKO.jpg



Giants vs Chicago Cardinals program 10/14/51

https://i.imgur.com/FBoYU5O.jpg



Giants vs Cleveland program 10/25/53

https://i.imgur.com/UyweA66.jpg



Giants vs Philadelphia program 11/29/53

https://i.imgur.com/IT9cUqw.jpg



Giants vs Cleveland program 11/27/55

https://i.imgur.com/BVqgKXL.jpg



Giants vs Washington program 10/27/57

https://i.imgur.com/4IMvehT.jpg



Giants at Chicago Cardinals program 10/28/58

https://i.imgur.com/DwINLff.jpg



Giants vs Washington program 11/23/58

https://i.imgur.com/rIQsI4N.jpg



and newsletters.Some are quite large, so I'll post links to them.Enjoy.Giants vs Chicago Cardinals program 10/17/48Giants vs Boston Yanks program 11/28/48Giants newsletter April 1949Giants at New York Bulldogs 9/30/49Giants vs Philadelphia 12/4/49Giants newsletter August 1951Giants vs Chicago Cardinals program 10/14/51Giants vs Cleveland program 10/25/53Giants vs Philadelphia program 11/29/53Giants vs Cleveland program 11/27/55Giants vs Washington program 10/27/57Giants at Chicago Cardinals program 10/28/58Giants vs Washington program 11/23/58

Quote: And '56, this is a really great thread for us old timers. Thanks for having the inspired idea to start it.



Also thank you to truebluelarry for your great commentary on this thread. I always greatly enjoy your history additions and articles and look forward to seeing more of them.



Thanks Red Dog. I’d like to have weekly threads like this, so that we can discuss our perspectives of a great era of Giants football.



Thanks guys for contributing In comment 14172247 Red Dog said:Thanks Red Dog. I’d like to have weekly threads like this, so that we can discuss our perspectives of a great era of Giants football.Thanks guys for contributing

Not Like Johnny Unitas? Samiam : 11/11/2018 9:01 pm : link Somebody wrote that above. Johnny Unitas was one of the greatest QBs that ever played the game. If he played in today ‘s game, he’d easily be one of the best. Conerly was a good QB but as said he was more the game manager. I started watching in the mid 1950s. The Giants had a good OL and some very good playmakers in Gifford and Rote. But, it was night and day a different game than what is played today. DBs could mug a WR all game. I don’t think Concerly had a great arm but he did what was asked of him. YA Title was a great QB and moving him as starter was a no brainer

another reason Josh in MD : 11/11/2018 9:46 pm : link Quote: As many said back then Chucking Charlie Conerly with his passing was the reason why the stadium filled up



Another reason was that tickets to the bleachers were $2, and for kids, if you arrived by noon (gametime then was 2pm), a ticket was 50 cents. Another reason was that tickets to the bleachers were $2, and for kids, if you arrived by noon (gametime then was 2pm), a ticket was 50 cents.

My introduction Giants : 11/11/2018 9:49 pm : link to the Giants came from my parents who started rooting for the Giants in 1925. Katcavage and Conerly were my first Giants players I though were the greatest. I was glued to the radio and sometimes got to go to the games.Conerly was great and he had the fans thinking Championship. When you go back and look you will know why Wellington Mara said "Charlie is the best player who is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame" They did not call him Chucking Charlie because he could not get the ball down field. Like Frank Gifford said Conerly is the one who filled the stands and he is the reason there filled now. Number 16 knew who to thank and 16 was special



Don't recall kennyd : 11/11/2018 11:46 pm : link him playing but I did go to Conerly Road school from K - 6th grade. There is a development where I grew up where there are a ton of roads named after Giants from that era (Grier, Tunnell, Gifford, etc, etc). Clearly the developer was a huge Giants fan.



Doesn't add much to the conversation but a fun fact nonetheless.

I was named after Chuckin' Charley. Chuckstar : 9:32 am : link Last name spelled slightly differently, but my dad was a big fan. Part of the original Broadway bunch with Gifford. His wife Perian wrote a great a book I've been meaning to get, "Backseat Quarterback". Any of you old timers over 65 would love it.

Read through the posts to confirm exactly what I thought... baadbill : 9:32 am : link I'm no old fart!

Never saw him play, but I have researched his career extensively, Elisha10 : 11:12 am : link wrote a few posts about him over the years, and have his jersey. One thing no one mentioned, he is the only QB in NFL history who has won a championship and an MVP who is not in the HOF. Also, with regards to Tittle, Tittle was the better player, lead more explosive offensives and put up better regular season numbers, but Conerly was the lifelong Giant that we won with and played well in the big games, while Tittle did not play well in all 3 championship games. Yes, I know he got hurt in one and the wind was a factor in another.



Conerly

1956 Championship Game- 7/10, 195, 2-0

1958 Championship Game- 10/14, 187, 1-0

1959 Championship Game- 17/37, 226, 1-2



Tittle

1961 Championship Game- 6/20, 65, 0-4 (no wind or injuries here)

1962 Championship Game- 18/41, 197, 0-1

1963 Championship Game- 11/29, 147, 1-5

Great Thread! clarkie02360 : 11:33 am : link Well done Red Dog and others. I never saw Conerly only had my fathers observations to go on. I began my Giants journey in '62 right after Conerly retired. I was only 5 in '62 but went to many games with my Dad back then through the end of that era in '63. Sam Huff was my hero then, My Grandmother who was a Seamstress made a Huff Jersey for me, (There was no NFL shop or any place to buy Jersey's) and wore it everywhere. I was devastated when Sam was traded.

My memory of the offense back then ('62 & '63)was of a high powered balanced O with Tittle slinging it all over the lot with Gifford, Shofner, Thomas, Morrison etc.. Unfortunately Allie Sherman dismantled the Greatest Defense at the time and in doing so turned us into cellar dwellers for the most part until Ray Perkins arrived. For those of you who think it's bad now, you haven't seen anything like 1964-1980.

Yeah, the Wind and Tittle’s knee did him in Big Blue '56 : 11:34 am : link during the ‘62 and ‘63 title games. The ‘61 game was simply a 37-0 blowout by the Packers...





Btw, I should clarify my “game manager” comment. It differs radically from the concept of game-managing in today’s NFL. The big difference was the reliance back then on the ground game. Not relied on today nearly as much, generally speaking