Your most memorable Giants regular season wins. Photoguy : 11/11/2018 8:17 pm Let's get away from all the negativity for a second, and list your favorite Giants regular season wins.



For me, one of the biggest was the come from behind win in Philly in overtime on Plax' touchdown.

RE: Regular season finale against Dallas in 1981. bluesince56 : 11/11/2018 8:53 pm : link

Quote: I was at the game that day, it was unbelievable.



18 Years Of Lousy Football came to an end, and it took overtime to do it against a very good (and detested) Dallas team.



I'm with you. After all those seasons of losing nice return

As much as I hate him now (although less than a few years ago) theold5j : 11/11/2018 8:58 pm : link The Tiki game vs KC was a pretty damn good late season win.

Ravens win in 2008 BestFeature : 11/11/2018 9:04 pm : link That was the signature win for me that year. I think there was no win that season typified what that team was about. Just decimated one of the best Ds in the league that was great against the run. We put up over 200 rush yards that game. Sometimes it seemed like we could run at will that season. Reminds me of Dallas in 2016.

1986 Giants vs Vikings Koffman : 11/11/2018 9:06 pm : link Phil Simms 4th and 17 pass toBobby Johnson to set up a game winning Fg by Allegre.

For those old enough to remember BrianHowie : 11/11/2018 10:11 pm : link 1981 Dallas finale will never be topped, considering what was at stake and the opponent.

For some reason, this game just stands out to me. I remember it was basically for the division, and LT was an absolute beast that day. The fact that it was in Washington stood out to me. I just remember talking with my friends who I had watched the game with after that game thinking that we we gonna win the damn Super Bowl. Had total confidence. And, of course, we did:).







This game was easily one of the most important in franchise history. Giants were the best team in the NFL in 1986 but the Redskins were a close second for most of the season. And the Giants dominated this game.



One of my favorites as well. Awesome game. 6 picks vs. Schroeder

http://bigbluevcr.blogspot.com/2013/10/1986-giants-redskins.html

11 sack game against the eagles



The swinging gate incident - Washington



The Baltimore stomping in 2008



The San Francisco stomping in 2012



The Carolina overtime win in 2008



I mean there are a ton



Here is the Panthers game. It was freezing that night.

http://bigbluevcr.blogspot.com/2016/06/2008-giants-vs-panthers.html

Monday Night SF Game in 86 bluepepper : 11/11/2018 10:30 pm : link the week before the above mentioned Washington game. Down 17-0 at the half, pushed all around the field and came out and dominated the second half to win 21-17. What a 6 day stretch that was for this franchise. Monday circa 10:30 you wondered if the season was going to fall apart. Sunday at 4 PM you thought this team is going to win it all. If they could dominate SF and Wash on the road for 6 quarters like they had then who is going to beat them?

@ dallas December 2011 djm : 11/11/2018 10:53 pm : link Best regular season win ever for nyg. For what was at stake and what that win led to plus the degree of difficulty in coming back late, it’s the best.

^^This.

That wasn't a special game per se, but what LT did was truly unbelievable. I remember when they showed him on the sidelines and the announcers said his right arm was dislocated and the trainers were making a harness for his arm. You could see he was in pain but at the same time he was impatient for them to get it done. Hell, I hurt just watching it. Then this crazy guy goes out and absolutely takes over the game. Unfuckingbelievable. The whole game afterwards he's someone's worst dream.



Watch this clip from 3:50 on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IME24FDeTeQ. You can see the pain he's in.



And he freaking doesn't let up. Insane. And at the end of the game (5:30) he still goes after the ball carrier and you see his pain. WTF?



Not the most important game at the time but incredible to see his willpower put everything else aside. You don't see that kind of stuff in real life except in Rambo movies. In comment 14172271 The_Boss said:^^This.That wasn't a special game per se, but what LT did was truly unbelievable. I remember when they showed him on the sidelines and the announcers said his right arm was dislocated and the trainers were making a harness for his arm. You could see he was in pain but at the same time he was impatient for them to get it done. Hell, I hurt just watching it. Then this crazy guy goes out and absolutely takes over the game. Unfuckingbelievable. The whole game afterwards he's someone's worst dream.Watch this clip from 3:50 on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IME24FDeTeQ. You can see the pain he's in.And he freaking doesn't let up. Insane. And at the end of the game (5:30) he still goes after the ball carrier and you see his pain. WTF?Not the most important game at the time but incredible to see his willpower put everything else aside. You don't see that kind of stuff in real life except in Rambo movies.

Dallas game 1981 micky : 11/11/2018 11:34 pm : link That was davey (Giants) vs Galiath (Dallas)



That stadium was up for every play of that game. Even after Joe Danelo kept missing those fg's



The most memorable and great reg season game i was at.

Jan 2 1994 v Cowboys giantsFC : 1:35 am : link Rodney Hampton trying to carry the team over an upset of the 90’s cowboys.



Oh what could have been if they didn’t run him into the ground and/or waste his career w Dave clown brown.

I have a few .McL. : 4:03 am : link Some have been mentioned

1986:

Washington: Giants intercept Shroeder 6 times

Vikings: 4th & 17



1981:

Dallas: In the playoffs for the 1st time in 18 years



And some not mentioned

1986:

Washington: home week 8, during World Series Game 7, Morris runs out of his shoes...

49ers: Down 17-0 at the half, Bavaro carries the 49er defense and the Giants to victory 21-17



2007:

Buffalo: Bradshaw seals it with an 88 yard burst, clinching a playoff spot



2011:

Jets: Cruz goes on a 99 yard jaunt to spark the lifeless Giants



I think it was 2005? mpinmaine : 5:03 am : link It was the first game after Wellington Mara had passed. NYG were home against the Skins, Tiki took the first handoff for something like 60 yards off left tackle IIRC and we dominated for a score of 36-0 or so.

Games Tuckrule : 5:45 am : link 05 vs Denver. The comeback I was there



06 vs eagles. Comeback and OT win



07 vs skins. Goaline stand down 17 in the second half



07 vs bills Webster and Bradshaw



08 vs Steelers. Thankfully they lost their long snapper



11 vs jets Cruz 99 yards



12 vs skins. Eli to Cruz for the game winner





Dallas joeinpa : 6:43 am : link 1981, pushed Giants into play offs after an 18 year absence.

I was at that game. First regular season game that I ever attended. It was great.

2007 Game 3 vs. Washington Mike in NY : 7:59 am : link The goal-to-go stand at the end of the game changed the trajectory of the season

This, despite Danelo going 2-5 and giving me a coronary

Totally agree. The first game that came to my mind when I saw this thread. I was there as well. Dorset fumble led to the Daniello FG. Because of all the losing, as you mentioned, the stadium was crazy.

That 1986 Defense56 : 8:23 am : link team was undoubtedly the best Giants team in my lifetime. Tough, gritty and eventually just dominating down the stretch. A lot of close wins in the beginning of the season eventually lead to an unbeatable confidence down the stretch.

Quote: OT win over the Eagles



Good call Lines - I was there and have a signed photo of Shockey and Dawkins when they both were in the air with the ball!



Because the most memorable have been mentioned - I'll put in an underrated one. The week before that Eagle game, week 16 on the road against the Colts.



Shockey was running a few people over. Cincinnati had to beat the Saints to keep the playoff hopes alive for the game Line of Scrimmage refers to. In comment 14172461 Lines of Scrimmage said:Good call Lines - I was there and have a signed photo of Shockey and Dawkins when they both were in the air with the ball!Because the most memorable have been mentioned - I'll put in an underrated one. The week before that Eagle game, week 16 on the road against the Colts.Shockey was running a few people over. Cincinnati had to beat the Saints to keep the playoff hopes alive for the game Line of Scrimmage refers to.

This, despite Danelo going 2-5 and giving me a coronary



And, as grand as that win was, we still had to WAIT for the Jets/Packers game to play out the next day. Thankfully, the Jets won (hate saying that) In comment 14172460 Big Blue '56 said:And, as grand as that win was, we still had to WAIT for the Jets/Packers game to play out the next day. Thankfully, the Jets won (hate saying that)

10/28/84 vs Washington at Giants Stadium arniefez : 8:36 am : link



John Riggins was the MVP of the previous super bowl and Washington had an excellent OL. This was the first game where I saw Bill Parcells brilliance win the game. This was the first game when the Giants had a real game plan that completely destroyed their opponent. This was where Belichick started to learned what he would perfect with the Pats.



1984 was one of my favorite seasons. I started to travel to road games that year and it was the first time Parcells won a playoff game. They beat the Rams in LA and then lost to SF the following week. They'd avenge that SF loss three times after that. Two of those wins on the way to the Parcells super bowl wins.





Quote: Just like that, the Washington Redskins are in a heap of trouble.



Today, they were hammered by the New York Giants, 37-13, before 76,192 in Giants Stadium who didn't know whether to merely cheer or to do cartwheels over the Redskins' most inept performance since the Super Bowl and the Giants' finest performance since who remembers when.



Today, creative strategies by the Giants brought rewards. They broke from their usual offensive alignment and deployed a three-receiver formation for the entire game, and quarterback Phil Simms responded by completing 18 of 29 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns, overcoming the fact that his young line allowed him to be sacked seven times.



In between, Giants running back Joe Morris tied a team record by rushing for three touchdowns, all from a short distance, while gaining 68 yards on 15 carries.



And the Giants' 3-4 defense planted its two inside linebackers close to the line of scrimmage and let outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor play rover to the tough tune of 12 tackles. That stopped the Redskins' running game cold; it gained just 79 yards on 23 carries, getting only 11 yards more than Morris.



"I thought our defense was magnificent," said Giants Coach Bill Parcells. "As I've said before, I do not have any illusions about this team. There are some things that we lack, but I don't think character is one of them."



By and by, the success of the Giants' passing opened up their running, too. Before today, the Giants averaged just 83 rushing yards per game, a league-low 2.8 yards per carry. Today, they gained 130 yards on 34 carries.



"They brought one receiver deep and I have to take any post (pattern) and so does the cornerback on that side," said free safety Curtis Jordan. "Then there is a seam created about 15 or 20 yards (downfield) between us and the linebackers. It's a vulnerable spot . . . I really don't think they beat us like a drum. We were there on a lot of plays. It was just missed tackles and misjudgments."

- ( Washington won the super bowl in 83 and had beaten the Giants 30-14 earlier in the season at Washington. It was the 9th game of the season. The Giants were 4-4 at that point. Washington was 5-4 with somewhat of a super bowl hangover but expected to handle the Giants easily that day like they did the first time.John Riggins was the MVP of the previous super bowl and Washington had an excellent OL. This was the first game where I saw Bill Parcells brilliance win the game. This was the first game when the Giants had a real game plan that completely destroyed their opponent. This was where Belichick started to learned what he would perfect with the Pats.1984 was one of my favorite seasons. I started to travel to road games that year and it was the first time Parcells won a playoff game. They beat the Rams in LA and then lost to SF the following week. They'd avenge that SF loss three times after that. Two of those wins on the way to the Parcells super bowl wins. Redskins Brought Down A Giant Notch, 37-13 - ( New Window

Nope, the Raiders and Jamarcus Russell was 2009, when we started 5-0 and then collapsed.



Nope, the Raiders and Jamarcus Russell was 2009, when we started 5-0 and then collapsed. In comment 14172286 jnoble said:Nope, the Raiders and Jamarcus Russell was 2009, when we started 5-0 and then collapsed.

1998 Kent Graham to Amani Toomer to beat the 13-0 Broncos Jints in Carolina : 9:17 am : link I was there with a buddy of mine, and it was one of the best wins I have ever seen in person.

1981 vs Dallas is BIG FRED 1973 : 10:05 am : link number one for me but November 22 1981 vs the Eagles is definitely number two .That was the game where the Giants finally beat Philly after years of losing to them .Philly was 9-2 going in the game and we were 5-6 after losing 3 in a row .That game set the tone for the rest of the season ..

I have capegman : 10:09 am : link to second that Kent Graham win against the Broncos. That game just sticks in my mind even though we were out of it.

The LT Thanksgiving game also

All that needs to be said: Anakim : 10:19 am : link GET THAT SHIT OUTTA HERE

Quote: The goal-to-go stand at the end of the game changed the trajectory of the season



Many people didn't realize it was Aaron Ross who blew that play up. IIRC he came in low at the perfect angle and it was tough to tell who was responsible for the stop but it was Ross. Crazy game. Led to 6 straight. What a year. In comment 14172457 Mike in NY said:Many people didn't realize it was Aaron Ross who blew that play up. IIRC he came in low at the perfect angle and it was tough to tell who was responsible for the stop but it was Ross. Crazy game. Led to 6 straight. What a year.

My favorite regular season game as a fan. With everything on the line, they came up huge. Loved RFK.

My favorite regular season game as a fan. With everything on the line, they came up huge. Loved RFK. In comment 14172290 John In CO said:My favorite regular season game as a fan. With everything on the line, they came up huge. Loved RFK.

THIS!!!





THIS!!! In comment 14172290 John In CO said:THIS!!!

so many Giants86 : 10:50 am : link 1986 had several.



At Washington as mentioned above

At San Fran on a monday night. Bavaro dragging Lott game

1981 vs Dallas (so big for us oldtimers)

1984 AT Rams playoffs.

1981 At Philly playoffs.



These are some of the games where it all started to get great.



Miss those times....

The four in 2008 BillyM : 10:57 am : link Against the final four teams. We called our shot, ran over them all for about 200 yards, and took no prisoners.



I remember watching the Giants in Pittsburgh in an absolute slug fest. Two teams at the height of their powers playing smash mouth football.



We came out of that game with the W. The most impressed I've ever been with a team. I really thought that was a championship team. Frankly, minus a gun shot, it was.

Probably one of the best Giants teams of all time....and then the gun shot.

+1 Ravens came in not surrendering a 100 yard rusher in years and the giants ran for over 250 and came very close to having 2 100 yd rushers!

Alas, the lost year which Eli haters forget!



+1 Ravens came in not surrendering a 100 yard rusher in years and the giants ran for over 250 and came very close to having 2 100 yd rushers!

Alas, the lost year which Eli haters forget! In comment 14172310 BestFeature said:+1 Ravens came in not surrendering a 100 yard rusher in years and the giants ran for over 250 and came very close to having 2 100 yd rushers!Alas, the lost year which Eli haters forget!

Lots of good ones picked... bw in dc : 4:43 pm : link That LT game in New Orleans was unbelievable, especially since Parcells pulled his cock-sucker move by implying Swilling was the better LB heading into the game.



The game in '94 when Daluiso kicked the game winning 54 yarder against Phoenix. It was one of the greatest kicks ever at the old Meadowlands. When Daluiso kicked the ball it sounded like a shot gun when off. It pulled a rabbit our of a hat.





I was at that game. And your dead accurate about dalusio's kick. Because the wind was blowing in his face too. One of the best kicks even though it was a meaningless game.





I was at that game. And your dead accurate about dalusio’s kick. Because the wind was blowing in his face too. One of the best kicks even though it was a meaningless game. In comment 14173094 bw in dc said:I was at that game. And your dead accurate about dalusio’s kick. Because the wind was blowing in his face too. One of the best kicks even though it was a meaningless game.

Starting from 2001, which is the first year I can remember clearly Sonic Youth : 5:52 pm : link Giants - Seahawks '01 (mostly just due to my age at the time)

Giants - Eagles 02 (one of the best ever)

Giants-Cowboys 05

Giants - Pats 07

Giants - Panthers 08

Giants - Pats '11

Giants - Cowboys '11 (<--- this may be my favorite ever)



I was going to list this, but this really stands out more with hindsight as opposed to at the time.

Giants-Steelers 08 is another great one Sonic Youth : 5:53 pm : link Awesome game, two great franchises, freshman year at the time....



Loved that game