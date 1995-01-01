Game tonight: What are you hoping for? dep026 : 10:33 am - Progression from Hill, Carter, and Hernandez

- A sustained run game. If we run the ball 30 times, I’ll be stoked.

- An Engram sighting. He’s back and healthy. He needs to contribute more.

- Aggressive Shurmur. Going for it on 4th downs. Down field shots. No give up plays.

- attacking Mullens. I don’t even care if they break a big play. Let’s hit the qb early and often.

.... BrettNYG10 : 10:35 am : link 70-69 loss with Eli throwing a lot of TDs.

Energy, Purpose, Enthusiasm mittenedman : 10:35 am : link I'm not going to open the "win or lose" can of worms - I think Shurmur will be here for a few years and - despite the quick turnarounds we see in the NFL - I'm willing to give him a year to get his system in place.



That said, I'd like to see signs the team is picking it up. Improvement. Responding to the coach. I was watching TEN vs. NE and it was refreshing to see a Titans team that played hard and enjoyed the battle. They were fired up and playing as a team.



It's an odd thing - but the Giants have no intensity and this has plagued them for years - even at times under Tom with his Corporate Giants. These Giants do not play as a team. They do not get pumped for each other. They do not *appear* to enjoy the battle. There was a lot of talk about culture change, but I haven't seen it yet. To me, this is the rotten aspect of the team showing on gameday - the bad culture - there's no intensity or drive to be great. A few players have it, but it's gotta permeate the entire team.



Just some idol thoughts as we approach the game - win or lose, coming out of the bye I'd really like to see a scrappy football team that enjoys competing. You can't control talent, but you can control how much heart and passion you play the game with.

. arcarsenal : 10:41 am : link I'd like to see improvement and a win. We still have half a season left. I realize it benefits the team draft-position wise to just keep losing and know there's no chance at the playoffs or anything close, but I don't want these rookies learning nothing but losing and frustration to start their careers. That doesn't help them either.



That said, I expect another embarrassing loss.

I hate to say it but The_Boss : 10:42 am : link A non competitive no show loss.

For those of us not fans of DG and the Shurminator we need a bunch of embarrassments for Mara to move on. And even so, I understand it’s highly unlikely they’re getting shit canned after one year. Even despite the evidence neither are quite good at their jobs.

Not AcidTest : 10:43 am : link much. My concern is that our OL will again be controlled by four or five DL, and that as a consequence we won't be able to run or pass protect. But I'm hoping for at least some improvement in that area from the addition of J. Brown, although frankly I expect some "chemistry" issues since this is his first game, and he's been with the team for less than two weeks.



I'd also like to see continued good punt returns from Henderson, Engram to stop the drops, and a few catches from J. Davis. It's all about evaluating players for next year at this point, and unfortunately has been for at least several weeks. That of course has also been true for several years.

I'd also like to see if the new offensive lineman is any good Ira : 10:44 am : link .

I want to see Jay on the Island : 10:46 am : link the offensive line play well, especially Hernandez and Jamon Brown. Barkley, Hill, Carter, Haley, Mario Edwards, and Tomlinson have big games but the Giants still find a way to lose.

The beginning of the second act... bradshaw44 : 10:46 am : link 8 in a row starts tonight.

Keeping Beckham Harvest Blend : 10:48 am : link and Barkley healthy along with a handful of other guys. That and a loss.

RE: I hate to say it but BigBlueShock : 10:49 am : link

Quote: A non competitive no show loss.

For those of us not fans of DG and the Shurminator we need a bunch of embarrassments for Mara to move on. And even so, I understand it’s highly unlikely they’re getting shit canned after one year. Even despite the evidence neither are quite good at their jobs.

Despicable. You’d rather have embarrassing losses so the coach and GM get fired rather than them getting this turned around, play better and give us some hope for the future? Classic.



Just more proof that there is a rather large contingent on this site that would rather be “right” than have this team succeed. You don’t think Shurmur or Gettleman are any good so you hope for complete disaster to prove yourself right. FFS man In comment 14172584 The_Boss said:Despicable. You’d rather have embarrassing losses so the coach and GM get fired rather than them getting this turned around, play better and give us some hope for the future? Classic.Just more proof that there is a rather large contingent on this site that would rather be “right” than have this team succeed. You don’t think Shurmur or Gettleman are any good so you hope for complete disaster to prove yourself right. FFS man

Strictly focusing on GoDeep13 : 10:49 am : link How effective the run game and the oline perform.

I would like to see Jamon Brown Capt. Don : 10:51 am : link to have a good audition for next year.

RE: I hate to say it but Gman11 : 10:51 am : link

Quote: A non competitive no show loss.





Please go root for some other team. Thank you. In comment 14172584 The_Boss said:Please go root for some other team. Thank you.

Hoping no significant injuries Chef : 10:52 am : link to Barkley, OBJ, Hernandez ETC..

RE: Energy, Purpose, Enthusiasm Les in TO : 10:55 am : link

Quote: I'm not going to open the "win or lose" can of worms - I think Shurmur will be here for a few years and - despite the quick turnarounds we see in the NFL - I'm willing to give him a year to get his system in place.



That said, I'd like to see signs the team is picking it up. Improvement. Responding to the coach. I was watching TEN vs. NE and it was refreshing to see a Titans team that played hard and enjoyed the battle. They were fired up and playing as a team.



It's an odd thing - but the Giants have no intensity and this has plagued them for years - even at times under Tom with his Corporate Giants. These Giants do not play as a team. They do not get pumped for each other. They do not *appear* to enjoy the battle. There was a lot of talk about culture change, but I haven't seen it yet. To me, this is the rotten aspect of the team showing on gameday - the bad culture - there's no intensity or drive to be great. A few players have it, but it's gotta permeate the entire team.



Just some idol thoughts as we approach the game - win or lose, coming out of the bye I'd really like to see a scrappy football team that enjoys competing. You can't control talent, but you can control how much heart and passion you play the game with. we need 52 Odell’s or Strahans. In comment 14172575 mittenedman said:we need 52 Odell’s or Strahans.

As an Eli fanboy aimrocky : 10:55 am : link I want him to look fantastic in what could be his last start. I flew across the country to see this game and I’d like him to go out looking great.

RE: RE: I hate to say it but The_Boss : 10:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14172584 The_Boss said:





Quote:





A non competitive no show loss.

For those of us not fans of DG and the Shurminator we need a bunch of embarrassments for Mara to move on. And even so, I understand it’s highly unlikely they’re getting shit canned after one year. Even despite the evidence neither are quite good at their jobs.





Despicable. You’d rather have embarrassing losses so the coach and GM get fired rather than them getting this turned around, play better and give us some hope for the future? Classic.



Just more proof that there is a rather large contingent on this site that would rather be “right” than have this team succeed. You don’t think Shurmur or Gettleman are any good so you hope for complete disaster to prove yourself right. FFS man



So you’re content with half ass measures that have been plaguing this franchise? Half ass GM “search”? Half ass coaching hire? Half ass evaluation to go “all in on Eli”? Spending precious cap space haphazardly on shitty FA’s?



Ok.



Until Mara steps out of his circle of friends comfort zone and brings in new blood (yes McAdoo likely scarred him), especially at GM, this thing will continue to wallow among the nfl dregs. In comment 14172606 BigBlueShock said:So you’re content with half ass measures that have been plaguing this franchise? Half ass GM “search”? Half ass coaching hire? Half ass evaluation to go “all in on Eli”? Spending precious cap space haphazardly on shitty FA’s?Ok.Until Mara steps out of his circle of friends comfort zone and brings in new blood (yes McAdoo likely scarred him), especially at GM, this thing will continue to wallow among the nfl dregs.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:59 am : link That I have enough beer post halftime.

I'd like to see Eli outplay Mullins lol. Keith : 11:07 am : link The only thing I don't want to see is an ugly win.

To someday care about the games again arniefez : 11:14 am : link at this point I watch out of habit and the fact it's hard to look away from a trainwreck. What difference does it make what happens tonight? Nothing will change.



Eli will probably be retired with a phony press conference like the one they did with Coughlin after they fired him.



The GM and HC are going nowhere. Neither of them has shown the skill set to fix what is broken going forward. They both think they are win now guys but they seem to lose now guys. If they do draft a QB it will be at least 2 or 3 years before that QB is ready to compete for the playoffs and that's if they pick the right guy. More than likely they know that and will try to sign a QB to win now which will continue to make things worse and Chris Mara will still be a major vote in picking the players.



The Giants have completely lost their way and it's going to get even worse than it is now.

To watch longer silverfox : 11:35 am : link ...than the first quarter. By then it's usually over.

RE: I'd also like to see if the new offensive lineman is any good BMac : 11:43 am : link

Quote: .



You mean Jamon E. Huevos? In comment 14172593 Ira said:You mean Jamon E. Huevos?

The logical things to hope for are: bw in dc : 11:50 am : link Another loss, to continue to secure a high pick for 2019, and that Shurmur comes to his senses and plays his 4th round QB.



The absolute worst thing - I mean utter fool's gold - would be for Eli to play well, get a W, and create fuel for Mara and his band dolts to re-visit the idea of keeping Eli for 2019.



Because we are in the spot of the Eli cycle where he's due to have one of those games where he turns back the hands of time...



a good reason UESBLUE : 11:56 am : link not to go to sleep at halftime.

RE: hoping fo win Eman11 : 11:58 am : link

Quote: ...



Same here.



Well that and for Booger's mic and trolley to both malfunction. Not seeing or hearing him would be a nice bonus to winning he game. In comment 14172682 Rick in Dallas said:Same here.Well that and for Booger's mic and trolley to both malfunction. Not seeing or hearing him would be a nice bonus to winning he game.

By the way, is anyone buying what the OP Keith : 12:00 pm : link is selling? I think we all know what you really want to see tnt.

Our unknown, unseen 2018 ColHowPepper : 12:13 pm : link draft pick (is he inactive? )

Honestly AnnapolisMike : 12:24 pm : link Not even sure I want to watch the game unless I have absolutely nothing else to do.

While we are awful in our own special way dep026 : 12:25 pm : link If you look at the other teams in the division, you will notice their glaring holes as well. Skins OL is beaten to a pulp. Eagles OL without Johnson is very medicore (and old!), when Martin was out, Dallas couldnt do a damn thing.



Dallas has some good young defenders while the Eagles DL still flashes dominance (but boy did they get worked by Elliott).



We really need to hit in this next draft and FA. While 2019 seems unrealistic, there is absolutely no reason starting in 2020 we cant go for the division again.

Mike ColHowPepper : 12:27 pm : link Rangers home to Canucks@ 7 could take us to bedtime (:

.. charlito : 12:32 pm : link The Giants scoring more than 2 touchdowns.

whenever I am feeling something in my gut about the Giants it Giants61 : 12:40 pm : link turns out to be just gas :(

Points of OL improvement - Solder & Brown BillyM : 12:56 pm : link We really need Solder to get his act together, as he's with us next year too. He needs to tighten up his game.



I would also be giddy if Brown can develop into a viable RG fit for us. Gives us so much more flexibility in the draft to focus on tackle and center

RE: To watch longer Leg of Theismann : 1:02 pm : link

Quote: ...than the first quarter. By then it's usually over.



Huh? From what I've seen the Giants defense has kept it close in most games until the 4th quarter (except the Eagles game), at which point they get physically/mentally/emotionally drained and allow multiple touchdowns, at which point the offense wakes up in garbage time and brings the team back in the final minutes to only lose by one score. In comment 14172695 silverfox said:Huh? From what I've seen the Giants defense has kept it close in most games until the 4th quarter (except the Eagles game), at which point they get physically/mentally/emotionally drained and allow multiple touchdowns, at which point the offense wakes up in garbage time and brings the team back in the final minutes to only lose by one score.

THIS IS PRESEASON 2019 x meadowlander : 1:06 pm : link As such, I'm good with losing all but last 2 games, but I want to see effort consistent with entertaining those of us who have been fans forever, and especially the suckers who paid out the big $$$ for the PSLs. We ALL deserve better.



To management - ANY season under 6 losses should = FREE PARKING for the next regular season.

Third down completions Doomster : 1:10 pm : link that result in first downs....

At 1-7 and joeinpa : 1:10 pm : link Their future quarterback not in place it is difficult to get excited about winning.



On the other hand it s always fun to see your team well and win.



If it was game 15,or 16 ina lost season, easy hope fora loss.



For tonight, I don t know what I m hoping for. Just watch the game without the normal passion I feel for winning I guess and not really be upset with a loss.

No injuries and a loss KWALL2 : 1:13 pm : link Oakland isn't going to give us that #1. Must keep pace with them. Wrap up the #1 and no injuries to key guys. That's the 2018 season goal at this point.

lots of young guys on this team giants#1 : 1:24 pm : link Would be nice to see some of them step up and show they deserve a role going forward whether its as a starter or depth. Ignoring the obvious guys (Engram, Barkley, Hernandez, etc)



WRs - Jawill Davis, Corey Coleman, Quadree Henderson - would be huge if one or more of these guys can step forward as a legit PR and/or 3rd/4th WR.



OL - Jamon Brown as a potential starting RG; Wheeler/Pulley/Evan Brown/Mihalik as depth



DL - I think 2 young guys (Tomlinson/Hill) have 2 spots locked up for the next 3-4+ years, can McIntosh factor into the other starting DE role? Or at least show enough ability to backup one or more positions along the DL going forward.



LB - More playing time and sacks/hits from Carter. Potential depth and/or nickel LB out of Tae Davis. He's been a liability in coverage, but some further development from Goodson could be big too.



DB - After WR, probably the 2nd most exciting position in terms of young guys battling: Hamilton, Haley, Lippett, etc. Hopefully someone demonstrates the ability to be a slot CB and/or solid outside CB depth at least.



And yes, when you're looking at positional battles like this, it's essentially a preseason game.

RE: RE: I hate to say it but gmenatlarge : 2:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14172584 The_Boss said:





Quote:





A non competitive no show loss.

For those of us not fans of DG and the Shurminator we need a bunch of embarrassments for Mara to move on. And even so, I understand it’s highly unlikely they’re getting shit canned after one year. Even despite the evidence neither are quite good at their jobs.





Despicable. You’d rather have embarrassing losses so the coach and GM get fired rather than them getting this turned around, play better and give us some hope for the future? Classic.



Just more proof that there is a rather large contingent on this site that would rather be “right” than have this team succeed. You don’t think Shurmur or Gettleman are any good so you hope for complete disaster to prove yourself right. FFS man



Jeez overreact much! I think what he is getting at is the future and while I really don’t want to tank I have zero confidence in DG and PS to turn this around. DG has bombed as a GM and PS shows no ability t9 adapt or even to help the O-line with his scheme. When you take a 3-13 team and make it considerably worse than jobs should be on the line. If we stay with this current FO we will just be looking for a new GM and coach a year from now. In comment 14172606 BigBlueShock said:Jeez overreact much! I think what he is getting at is the future and while I really don’t want to tank I have zero confidence in DG and PS to turn this around. DG has bombed as a GM and PS shows no ability t9 adapt or even to help the O-line with his scheme. When you take a 3-13 team and make it considerably worse than jobs should be on the line. If we stay with this current FO we will just be looking for a new GM and coach a year from now.

RE: RE: To watch longer gmenatlarge : 2:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14172695 silverfox said:





Quote:





...than the first quarter. By then it's usually over.







Huh? From what I've seen the Giants defense has kept it close in most games until the 4th quarter (except the Eagles game), at which point they get physically/mentally/emotionally drained and allow multiple touchdowns, at which point the offense wakes up in garbage time and brings the team back in the final minutes to only lose by one score.



More than a 3 point lead is insurmountable for this pathetic Offense to overcome, they only score in garbage time and usually save their WORST for prime time! In comment 14172817 Leg of Theismann said:More than a 3 point lead is insurmountable for this pathetic Offense to overcome, they only score in garbage time and usually save their WORST for prime time!

Any signs JonC : 3:18 pm : link of growth, development, progress from coaches as well as players.



Expectations remain very low.

RE: RE: I hate to say it but GeofromNJ : 3:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14172584 The_Boss said:





Quote:





A non competitive no show loss.

For those of us not fans of DG and the Shurminator we need a bunch of embarrassments for Mara to move on. And even so, I understand it’s highly unlikely they’re getting shit canned after one year. Even despite the evidence neither are quite good at their jobs.





Despicable. You’d rather have embarrassing losses so the coach and GM get fired rather than them getting this turned around, play better and give us some hope for the future? Classic.



Just more proof that there is a rather large contingent on this site that would rather be “right” than have this team succeed. You don’t think Shurmur or Gettleman are any good so you hope for complete disaster to prove yourself right. FFS man

Do you actually think that what some guy posts on a website has an impact on how well the Giants play? Fans can think and say whatever they wish, from my standpoint. I couldn't care less. I'm interested in how well the team performs and the types of decisions made by the front office. Posters can say or think whatever. Makes no difference. In comment 14172606 BigBlueShock said:Do you actually think that what some guy posts on a website has an impact on how well the Giants play? Fans can think and say whatever they wish, from my standpoint. I couldn't care less. I'm interested in how well the team performs and the types of decisions made by the front office. Posters can say or think whatever. Makes no difference.

How about that the sound section125 : 3:41 pm : link goes out and all we have is the video...?



I expect more of the same. Two very bad teams playing very poorly.

Hoping to see a good showing from the possible future of the team Modzelewski : 7:07 pm : link Obviously, it's great to watch guys like BJ Hill & Tomlinson continue with strong play. Also, Mario Edwards, Tae Davis and BW Webb who have looked good at times. Gunner Antionio Hamilton is playing well. Hope to see Sean Chandler out there, and Jawill Davis and Quadree Henderson get some playing time. Will be watching Jamon Brown closely.

Too bad this game means nothing compared to past years!

I'd like to see Joey in VA : 7:08 pm : link Nate Solder not walked back on every pass play and anyone on defense to lay some fucking wood already. I want some physical violence from anyone on this gutless team.

RE: I'd like to stay awake long enough Diver_Down : 7:30 pm : link

Quote: to post the draft order.



Ray, isn't a simple scenario that if we lose, we pick #1 and if we win, we pick #3? In comment 14173279 ray in arlington said:Ray, isn't a simple scenario that if we lose, we pick #1 and if we win, we pick #3?

RE: RE: I'd like to stay awake long enough ray in arlington : 7:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14173279 ray in arlington said:





Quote:





to post the draft order.







Ray, isn't a simple scenario that if we lose, we pick #1 and if we win, we pick #3?



that's how the Giants would appear, either as prospective #1 with a win and #3 with a loss. If they win, they will still have a 2-game weaker SOS than ARI.

In comment 14173294 Diver_Down said:that's how the Giants would appear, either as prospective #1 with a win and #3 with a loss. If they win, they will still have a 2-game weaker SOS than ARI.

RE: RE: RE: I'd like to stay awake long enough Diver_Down : 7:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14173294 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14173279 ray in arlington said:





Quote:





to post the draft order.







Ray, isn't a simple scenario that if we lose, we pick #1 and if we win, we pick #3?







that's how the Giants would appear, either as prospective #1 with a win and #3 with a loss. If they win, they will still have a 2-game weaker SOS than ARI.



Backwards? NOTE the emphasis in your reply. In comment 14173311 ray in arlington said:Backwards? NOTE the emphasis in your reply.