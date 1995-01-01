New York Giants-San Francisco 49ers Game Discussion

In comment 14174951
spike said:
| In comment 14174929 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 14174915 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
You’re right but I don’t want a 5 year rebuild plan.
Kwall this isn’t the year of the QB anyway.
Pick Nick Bosa
They can do that at #2 after the Raiders pick Herbert
In comment 14174920
Devour the Day said:
| but he is done. Should not be this close
Shut up with this nonsense
That penalty would against us. Shades of that Trey Junkin game
Now why is the postgame lady screaming? Fix your mics for gods sake.
In comment 14174987
MookGiants said:
Good to see the team get a win.
In comment 14174961
Mike in NY said:
| Wanted that to be against the Giants
as an announcer, it’s better game if they get another shot.... it’s not about rooting...
become such an insufferable poster?
Enjoy the win.
Don’t watch the reason of the season if your going to be such a miserable asshole if they win or lose games. My goodness!
In comment 14174961
Mike in NY said:
| Wanted that to be against the Giants
No, they are like BBI - they expect all calls against the Giants.
Carter with good pressure and they finally called a hold on the 49ers.
You really really need to check yourself
Give Eli some time and he can still be effective
Haha, keep on keepin on. So this class sucks for QBs but you are mad we won’t get one? What?
In comment 14175001
Ten Ton Hammer said:
How about because we root for the team to win regardless. Ridiculous to desire a loss because "we are playing for a draft pick with 8 games left"
open you eyes buddy. He is done.
love Eli but the chapter is near the end.
But can't erase the image of OBJ behind everyone and Eli can't make the throw.
Sad.
Green Bay playoffs
Jan 2012
At the half.
https://youtu.be/ZRZnSW5kVTA
I understand where your coming from but do you have any confidence that Getleman is going to pick the right guy no matter we we pick? Also, none of these qb's coming out excite me at all.
Very glad Eli pulled it out. With considerable help. Both teams are terrible examples of NFL football, though.
You really have turned into a miserable fuck
In comment 14174989
FStubbs said:
| In comment 14174960 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I fucking hate the Niners and I'm glad they won this game. Now lose out.
The Raiders already have the #1 pick. Win where you can, because the #1 pick is out of reach.
Just because they aren't guaranteed the #1 pick in no way means they should try to win a bunch of games. What the hell kind of idea is this?
in 2003 got the Giants Eli (within striking distance to get Eli)
It's like fans of this team ignore history and everything about the NFL now. The Giants won 2 Super Bowls in large part because they tanked and got Eli.
Yet here you guys are in a year that the Giants blow chunks and want the Giants to win.
They need to lose. You'll regret it in February-April when this win actually hurts them. This win did absolutely nothing to actually help the Giants future.
There is no guarantee herbert goes 1st..and if he does id take bosa or ferrell in a heartbeat because we desperately need a pass rusher. Wnjoy the win for once we’re still okay
I don't think there is a Qb worth taking at #1.
Good lord. You're extremely negative. I know it's been a really rough year. But come on bud.
In comment 14175026
montanagiant said:
| In comment 14175001 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but to each their own.
How about because we root for the team to win regardless. Ridiculous to desire a loss because "we are playing for a draft pick with 8 games left"
But if you hate seeing losses, wins at this point only prolong fixing this.
Draft choice no matter what. Oakland is really terrible. We are still going to get a great player unless we win the next seven.
Herbert? Really? Who cares, the guy isn't that good.
in Gettleman? Absolutely not, I dont think he has any clue what he's doing.
But i'd still much rather have a higher pick than a lower pick.
This team is horrible. The roster is an unmitigated disaster. I dont want to win any fricking games the rest of the year. I want to build a team that can win a championship and it helps to lose a game like this.
Odell and Barkley are exciting players, but outside of those two there is absolutely nothing exciting about the Giants or anything anyone should want to watch.
A meaningless win doesn't make me feel good whatsoever. The seasons already over. Only thing I care about is draft position.
But it was a competitive game for a change.
These post-game arguments are sure to be the most excruciating part of the remainder of the season.
Good to see Eli win it in the end!!!
whatever it is. It’s jot that serious. Step off the ledge people.
In comment 14175109
UConn4523 said:
| whatever it is. It’s jot that serious. Step off the ledge people.
👍
Oakland has better talent than we do.
So much. Gotta celebrate these moments. Now 41 career game winning drives for our HOFQB who ISNT WASHED
In comment 14175113
KWALL2 said:
| Oakland has better talent than we do.
Not on offense. Lynch gone for the year. Nelson and Bryant hurt. Cooper gone.
They are going to have a really hard time scoring.
We have too many holes. Just go BPA.
Or get Herbert or Jones. Whoever is available
In comment 14175074
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 14175026 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14175001 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but to each their own.
How about because we root for the team to win regardless. Ridiculous to desire a loss because "we are playing for a draft pick with 8 games left"
But if you hate seeing losses, wins at this point only prolong fixing this.
Shortsighted
In comment 14175113
KWALL2 said:
| Oakland has better talent than we do.
Bullshit. We have more talent on O and D than Oakland.
In comment 14175103
Greg from LI said:
| Herbert? Really? Who cares, the guy isn't that good.
You're way too confident in Herbert sucking. And even if the Giants agree with you, it's still better to pick #1 or #2 than it is #3 or #4. Trade down options too.
I like Herbert less than I do 3 of the qb's last year, but they will still likely need to take him.
You can't take Saquon #2 and then basically punt 3 seasons of his career. If they don't take a QB this draft #1 then thats what they essentially would be doing, punting 3 years of his career. This year is already punted, next year would then be punted with no QB, and even if you got someone else the following year you're again punting that season with a rookie QB.
I'm sick of bad football. We had to watch that sack of shit team last year and came out of it with a fucking running back and people are somehow overjoyed with that.
In comment 14175105
MookGiants said:
| in Gettleman? Absolutely not, I dont think he has any clue what he's doing.
But i'd still much rather have a higher pick than a lower pick.
This team is horrible. The roster is an unmitigated disaster. I dont want to win any fricking games the rest of the year. I want to build a team that can win a championship and it helps to lose a game like this.
Fans complain about the losing climate and you advocate tanking games. Can’t have it both ways. You should always try to win.
Odell and Barkley are exciting players, but outside of those two there is absolutely nothing exciting about the Giants or anything anyone should want to watch.
A meaningless win doesn't make me feel good whatsoever. The seasons already over. Only thing I care about is draft position.
the obsession with the #1 overall pick. Giants will make it work if they really want Herbert. He might also be there when they pick...who the hell knows. Eagles traded up like 13 spots to get Wentz.
In comment 14175106
bigbluehoya said:
| But it was a competitive game for a change.
These post-game arguments are sure to be the most excruciating part of the remainder of the season.
Huh? Every game except two has been competitive IMO.
absolutely has better talent than the Giants.
People here are totally delusional. This roster is the worst in the NFL. The Raiders are actively tanking but they have more talent.
The Giants future currently is by far the worst in the NFL to me. Nothing at OL and QB. Nothing at DE.
I would never expect the Giants players to tank, they are playing for jobs and can't do that.
But as a fan I just would much prefer they lose right now.
have better talent than the Giants on offense? Their offense is crippled with injuries. Their OL isnt much better than ours...
Elevator on his back Nelson and dumber than Bricks Bryant?
In comment 14175035
Marty866b said:
| I understand where your coming from but do you have any confidence that Getleman is going to pick the right guy no matter we we pick? Also, none of these qb's coming out excite me at all.
Fuck off Marty.
about a "losing climate"
They have a losing climate because they have a garbage roster.
Losing climates become winning climates with better players a lot quicker than they do because you beat the awful 49ers with a rookie terrible QB.
I just am confident that Herbert isn't the guy. I'm all about getting linemen this draft and tanking for Tua next year.