New York Giants-San Francisco 49ers Post-Game Discussion

but it's fun to see them win regardless.
3 TDs no picks
*SHOCK*
Yeahh... not really
As a Giant.
We ain’t winning another this year
Only 4 games out of division lead!!
It feels nice to get a damn win. I'll take it.
Go Terps said:
I agree. Just makes no sense.
Go Terps said:
Did you want them to win or not? If you did then perhaps enjoy the win
I don’t think the Giants are in any danger of escaping the top few picks of the draft and I’m not sure it’s a year where #1 matters very much. Just gonna enjoy the win, they’ll be back to losing soon.
haters.
It feels great to win one.
Go Terps said:
Love the guy, but Eli isn’t without blame in this. Because it’s been going on since TC was here. Coach and QB never seem to understand when the clock is no longer working against them and they can just let the clock bleed
Made plays in big momemts. Threw a number of passes a bit short but when the result is a win you can let some thins go. Give him a “B” for tonight
I don’t feel good about the win.
We scrambled to beat a 3rd string scout team QB on a terrible team.
Hip....hip....we suck....
And could blow the top pick with this “win”.
... are heading to the 49ers locker room to blow Kittle.
RobCarpenter said:
I agree. Just makes no sense.
Our D was not preventing a FG so he was going for TD.
Good thing there wasn't enough time left....
Eli had more time tonight.....but the play calling was still bad....
Listening to Papa and Banks
Idiots on BSPN are just irritating with there bias and stupidity .. Anyone named Booger You deserve what you get .
Pass rush is non existent Any QB will look better than whet they are .. Feels good to win period same with the team
but glad to see Eli make a couple of throws on that last rive... get a win and a smile on his face at the end.
Carl in CT said:
So....Ed Oliver?
Mike in NY said:
I agree. Just makes no sense.
Our D was not preventing a FG so he was going for TD.
There were about 20 seconds on the play clock on the TD pass. No resason to snap it until 3 seconds on the play clock. If it’s not there take an incompletion. Plus the Giants still had a TO
enough schedule to get that #1 overall pick. I still think Oakland and Arizona are easily worse. I think we'll pick 3-5, especially with the schedule getting easier.
He maligned Eli the whole game, then does a 180 and praises him how he showed his naysayers he’s still got it! WTF, he was his biggest naysayer the whole game!
Carl in CT said:
The #1 pick is out of reach. The Raiders control their own destiny.
Bleedin Blue said:
| He maligned Eli the whole game,
He called him a hall of famer.
KWALL2 said:
| I don’t feel good about the win.
We scrambled to beat a 3rd string scout team QB on a terrible team.
Hip....hip....we suck....
And could blow the top pick with this “win”.
Who would you take #1?
I don’t see the guy this year.
Ten Ton Hammer said:
He called him a hall of famer.
No. Booger was trashing him when Tessitore said he was HOFer
Boy Cord said:
| ... are heading to the 49ers locker room to blow Kittle.
But he shit on Booger for dissing on Eli about the HoF. So I guess he's going to the Giants Locker room, too?
Eli still has a little late game magic!
Ten Ton Hammer said:
He called him a hall of famer.
That wasn't him, that was Whitten.
Carl in CT said:
The Faiders were never going to be out-sucked for the first pick. They're not winning another game and the Giants were going to win at least 1 or 2.
Ten Ton Hammer said:
He called him a hall of famer.
Sorry, he said he wasn’t, Whitten said he was!
to win, but the 49ers are awful. Mullens, and no downfield receiver. Kittle killed us all freaking night. So die Breida. ST were again poor. Not enough running lanes. Tons of check downs because Eli was again throwing against six or seven defenders. Collins and Ogletree had poor games. J. Brown looked good IMO.
I want to win and develop a winning attitude with the young core group, anyway I don't think Herbert is coming out, too many family ties at Oregon
shockeyisthebest8056 said:
The Faiders were never going to be out-sucked for the first pick. They're not winning another game and the Giants were going to win at least 1 or 2.
Exactly, no team is out tanking the Raiders, the Giants never were. My guess, they finish 4-12 or 5-11. Gruden is shamelessly tanking.
Young players need to learn how to win and there are a lot of young players on this team. If there was anAndrew Luck available in the draft, then at least there’s a conversation. But there’s not, so enjoy the win. Let the team go on a run with a nice winning streak that will carry into next year
down the stretch. We got weapons. Engram showing up on that last drive was especially nice to see. Eli can still be effective, if not as good as he used to be, when he has the time.
AcidTest said:
51 yard return and a few pretty decent returns. Only bad play was Rosas bad KO to open the 2nd half.
morrison40 said:
| I want to win and develop a winning attitude with the young core group
We're two weeks removed from them recognizing the need to sell and rebuild. Their 'core' hasn't been picked yet.
I know he got the roughing the passer call but he hit him as he was throwing the ball. That’s a bad call. And I guess he landed on the QB.
Rjanyg said:
| Eli still has a little late game magic!
Agreed!!
RobCarpenter said:
| I know he got the roughing the passer call but he hit him as he was throwing the ball. That’s a bad call. And I guess he landed on the QB.
I'm still wondering how the hell that was roughing the QB. Total & complete BS call
Not just for this year but to change the culture.
Amazing the amount of donks on this site who think building a winner in the NFL is like building a winner in the NBA.
morrison40 said:
| I want to win and develop a winning attitude with the young core group, anyway I don't think Herbert is coming out, too many family ties at Oregon
There is no "young core group ". Most of these losers will be long gone when/if this team ever becomes a winner again.
section125 said:
51 yard return and a few pretty decent returns. Only bad play was Rosas bad KO to open the 2nd half.
Flags on two returns.
WillVAB said:
| Not just for this year but to change the culture.
Amazing the amount of donks on this site who think building a winner in the NFL is like building a winner in the NBA.
Pretending 'culture' is important is how we ended up with trash offseason moves.
"he's like Johnny Appleseed, chopping people down."