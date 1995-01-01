New York Giants-San Francisco 49ers Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:14 pm : 11:14 pm ...

Practically speaking the Giants just fucked themselves jcn56 : 11:24 pm : link but it's fun to see them win regardless.

The one game Eli gets OK protection longlive#10 : 11:25 pm : link 3 TDs no picks



*SHOCK*



Yeahh... not really

Last win for Eli spike : 11:25 pm : link As a Giant.



We ain’t winning another this year

RE: A win despite Shurmur's best efforts to fuck it up RobCarpenter : 11:25 pm : link

Quote: His clock management is pathetic.



I agree. Just makes no sense. In comment 14175019 Go Terps said:I agree. Just makes no sense.

RE: A win despite Shurmur's best efforts to fuck it up crick n NC : 11:25 pm : link

Quote: His clock management is pathetic.



Did you want them to win or not? If you did then perhaps enjoy the win In comment 14175019 Go Terps said:Did you want them to win or not? If you did then perhaps enjoy the win

Felt good to win for a change Oscar : 11:25 pm : link I don’t think the Giants are in any danger of escaping the top few picks of the draft and I’m not sure it’s a year where #1 matters very much. Just gonna enjoy the win, they’ll be back to losing soon.

Suck it, Photoguy : 11:25 pm : link haters.



It feels great to win one.

RE: A win despite Shurmur's best efforts to fuck it up Kyle in NY : 11:25 pm : link

Quote: His clock management is pathetic.



Love the guy, but Eli isn’t without blame in this. Because it’s been going on since TC was here. Coach and QB never seem to understand when the clock is no longer working against them and they can just let the clock bleed In comment 14175019 Go Terps said:Love the guy, but Eli isn’t without blame in this. Because it’s been going on since TC was here. Coach and QB never seem to understand when the clock is no longer working against them and they can just let the clock bleed

Good win for Eli GoDeep13 : 11:26 pm : link Made plays in big momemts. Threw a number of passes a bit short but when the result is a win you can let some thins go. Give him a “B” for tonight

I think Ray in Arlington is going to have bad news for us The_Boss : 11:26 pm : link -

Fuck KWALL2 : 11:26 pm : link I don’t feel good about the win.



We scrambled to beat a 3rd string scout team QB on a terrible team.



Hip....hip....we suck....



And could blow the top pick with this “win”.

I think Witten and whoever the other booth announcer was ... Boy Cord : 11:26 pm : link ... are heading to the 49ers locker room to blow Kittle.

Somebody had to win..... Doomster : 11:28 pm : link Good thing there wasn't enough time left....



Eli had more time tonight.....but the play calling was still bad....

Its a whole lot better Bluesbreaker : 11:28 pm : link Listening to Papa and Banks

Idiots on BSPN are just irritating with there bias and stupidity .. Anyone named Booger You deserve what you get .



Pass rush is non existent Any QB will look better than whet they are .. Feels good to win period same with the team

I know we got bailed out by two penalties... EricJ : 11:28 pm : link but glad to see Eli make a couple of throws on that last rive... get a win and a smile on his face at the end.

RE: We now pick The_Boss : 11:28 pm : link

Quote: #3.



So....Ed Oliver? In comment 14175071 Carl in CT said:So....Ed Oliver?

Given health this team was never bad enough, nor had a strong BestFeature : 11:30 pm : link enough schedule to get that #1 overall pick. I still think Oakland and Arizona are easily worse. I think we'll pick 3-5, especially with the schedule getting easier.

F$&KING BOOGER Bleedin Blue : 11:30 pm : link He maligned Eli the whole game, then does a 180 and praises him how he showed his naysayers he’s still got it! WTF, he was his biggest naysayer the whole game!

RE: We now pick Boy Cord : 11:31 pm : link

Quote: #3.



The #1 pick is out of reach. The Raiders control their own destiny. In comment 14175071 Carl in CT said:The #1 pick is out of reach. The Raiders control their own destiny.

RE: Fuck Jim in Forest Hills : 11:32 pm : link

Quote: I don’t feel good about the win.



We scrambled to beat a 3rd string scout team QB on a terrible team.



Hip....hip....we suck....



And could blow the top pick with this “win”.



Who would you take #1?



I don’t see the guy this year. In comment 14175058 KWALL2 said:Who would you take #1?I don’t see the guy this year.

RE: I think Witten and whoever the other booth announcer was ... section125 : 11:32 pm : link

Quote: ... are heading to the 49ers locker room to blow Kittle.



But he shit on Booger for dissing on Eli about the HoF. So I guess he's going to the Giants Locker room, too? In comment 14175060 Boy Cord said:But he shit on Booger for dissing on Eli about the HoF. So I guess he's going to the Giants Locker room, too?

Boy it feels good to see a win Rjanyg : 11:33 pm : link Eli still has a little late game magic!

RE: We now pick shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:33 pm : link

Quote: #3.



The Faiders were never going to be out-sucked for the first pick. They're not winning another game and the Giants were going to win at least 1 or 2. In comment 14175071 Carl in CT said:The Faiders were never going to be out-sucked for the first pick. They're not winning another game and the Giants were going to win at least 1 or 2.

Nice AcidTest : 11:34 pm : link to win, but the 49ers are awful. Mullens, and no downfield receiver. Kittle killed us all freaking night. So die Breida. ST were again poor. Not enough running lanes. Tons of check downs because Eli was again throwing against six or seven defenders. Collins and Ogletree had poor games. J. Brown looked good IMO.

I don't care about the draft pick morrison40 : 11:34 pm : link I want to win and develop a winning attitude with the young core group, anyway I don't think Herbert is coming out, too many family ties at Oregon

This Bullshit Draft Talk Samiam : 11:36 pm : link Young players need to learn how to win and there are a lot of young players on this team. If there was anAndrew Luck available in the draft, then at least there’s a conversation. But there’s not, so enjoy the win. Let the team go on a run with a nice winning streak that will carry into next year

nice to see the offense make plays bluepepper : 11:36 pm : link down the stretch. We got weapons. Engram showing up on that last drive was especially nice to see. Eli can still be effective, if not as good as he used to be, when he has the time.

we cant be worried about draft position with gtt350 : 11:37 pm : link a half season to play.

RE: Nice section125 : 11:37 pm : link

Quote: ST were again poor.



51 yard return and a few pretty decent returns. Only bad play was Rosas bad KO to open the 2nd half. In comment 14175152 AcidTest said:51 yard return and a few pretty decent returns. Only bad play was Rosas bad KO to open the 2nd half.

RE: I don't care about the draft pick Ten Ton Hammer : 11:37 pm : link

Quote: I want to win and develop a winning attitude with the young core group



We're two weeks removed from them recognizing the need to sell and rebuild. Their 'core' hasn't been picked yet. In comment 14175154 morrison40 said:We're two weeks removed from them recognizing the need to sell and rebuild. Their 'core' hasn't been picked yet.

Carter had a nice game RobCarpenter : 11:37 pm : link I know he got the roughing the passer call but he hit him as he was throwing the ball. That’s a bad call. And I guess he landed on the QB.





RE: Boy it feels good to see a win Jalapeno : 11:39 pm : link

Quote: Eli still has a little late game magic!



Agreed!! In comment 14175136 Rjanyg said:Agreed!!

Fuck all of you rooting against our team 18E : 11:39 pm : link .

RE: Carter had a nice game jnoble : 11:39 pm : link

Quote: I know he got the roughing the passer call but he hit him as he was throwing the ball. That’s a bad call. And I guess he landed on the QB.





I'm still wondering how the hell that was roughing the QB. Total & complete BS call In comment 14175186 RobCarpenter said:I'm still wondering how the hell that was roughing the QB. Total & complete BS call

This teams needs to win games WillVAB : 11:39 pm : link Not just for this year but to change the culture.



Amazing the amount of donks on this site who think building a winner in the NFL is like building a winner in the NBA.

RE: I don't care about the draft pick Greg from LI : 11:39 pm : link

Quote: I want to win and develop a winning attitude with the young core group, anyway I don't think Herbert is coming out, too many family ties at Oregon



There is no "young core group ". Most of these losers will be long gone when/if this team ever becomes a winner again. In comment 14175154 morrison40 said:There is no "young core group ". Most of these losers will be long gone when/if this team ever becomes a winner again.

RE: This teams needs to win games Ten Ton Hammer : 11:41 pm : link

Quote: Not just for this year but to change the culture.



Amazing the amount of donks on this site who think building a winner in the NFL is like building a winner in the NBA.



Pretending 'culture' is important is how we ended up with trash offseason moves. In comment 14175201 WillVAB said:Pretending 'culture' is important is how we ended up with trash offseason moves.