New York Giants-San Francisco 49ers Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:14 pm
Practically speaking the Giants just fucked themselves  
jcn56 : 11:24 pm : link
but it's fun to see them win regardless.
The one game Eli gets OK protection  
longlive#10 : 11:25 pm : link
3 TDs no picks

*SHOCK*

Yeahh... not really
Last win for Eli  
spike : 11:25 pm : link
As a Giant.

We ain’t winning another this year
would rather be 8-8 than 1-15  
STL Gman : 11:25 pm : link
Only 4 games out of division lead!!
Fuck the draft  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11:25 pm : link
It feels nice to get a damn win. I'll take it.
A win despite Shurmur's best efforts to fuck it up  
RobCarpenter : 11:25 pm : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
His clock management is pathetic.


I agree. Just makes no sense.
A win despite Shurmur's best efforts to fuck it up  
crick n NC : 11:25 pm : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
His clock management is pathetic.


Did you want them to win or not? If you did then perhaps enjoy the win
Felt good to win for a change  
Oscar : 11:25 pm : link
I don’t think the Giants are in any danger of escaping the top few picks of the draft and I’m not sure it’s a year where #1 matters very much. Just gonna enjoy the win, they’ll be back to losing soon.
Suck it,  
Photoguy : 11:25 pm : link
haters.

It feels great to win one.
A win despite Shurmur's best efforts to fuck it up  
Kyle in NY : 11:25 pm : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
His clock management is pathetic.


Love the guy, but Eli isn’t without blame in this. Because it’s been going on since TC was here. Coach and QB never seem to understand when the clock is no longer working against them and they can just let the clock bleed
Good win for Eli  
GoDeep13 : 11:26 pm : link
Made plays in big momemts. Threw a number of passes a bit short but when the result is a win you can let some thins go. Give him a “B” for tonight
I think Ray in Arlington is going to have bad news for us  
The_Boss : 11:26 pm : link
-
Fuck  
KWALL2 : 11:26 pm : link
I don’t feel good about the win.

We scrambled to beat a 3rd string scout team QB on a terrible team.

Hip....hip....we suck....

And could blow the top pick with this “win”.
I think Witten and whoever the other booth announcer was ...  
Boy Cord : 11:26 pm : link
... are heading to the 49ers locker room to blow Kittle.
A win despite Shurmur's best efforts to fuck it up  
Mike in NY : 11:26 pm : link
RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
Go Terps said:


Quote:


His clock management is pathetic.



I agree. Just makes no sense.


Our D was not preventing a FG so he was going for TD.
We now pick  
Carl in CT : 11:27 pm : link
#3.
Somebody had to win.....  
Doomster : 11:28 pm : link
Good thing there wasn't enough time left....

Eli had more time tonight.....but the play calling was still bad....
Its a whole lot better  
Bluesbreaker : 11:28 pm : link
Listening to Papa and Banks
Idiots on BSPN are just irritating with there bias and stupidity .. Anyone named Booger You deserve what you get .

Pass rush is non existent Any QB will look better than whet they are .. Feels good to win period same with the team
I know we got bailed out by two penalties...  
EricJ : 11:28 pm : link
but glad to see Eli make a couple of throws on that last rive... get a win and a smile on his face at the end.
And who cares  
Carl in CT : 11:28 pm : link
Go Giants
RE: We now pick  
The_Boss : 11:28 pm : link
Carl in CT said:
Quote:
#3.


So....Ed Oliver?
RE: RE: RE: A win despite Shurmur's best efforts to fuck it up  
RobCarpenter : 11:29 pm : link
Mike in NY said:
Quote:
RobCarpenter said:


Quote:


Go Terps said:


Quote:


His clock management is pathetic.



I agree. Just makes no sense.



Our D was not preventing a FG so he was going for TD.


There were about 20 seconds on the play clock on the TD pass. No resason to snap it until 3 seconds on the play clock. If it’s not there take an incompletion. Plus the Giants still had a TO
Given health this team was never bad enough, nor had a strong  
BestFeature : 11:30 pm : link
enough schedule to get that #1 overall pick. I still think Oakland and Arizona are easily worse. I think we'll pick 3-5, especially with the schedule getting easier.
F$&KING BOOGER  
Bleedin Blue : 11:30 pm : link
He maligned Eli the whole game, then does a 180 and praises him how he showed his naysayers he’s still got it! WTF, he was his biggest naysayer the whole game!
RE: We now pick  
Boy Cord : 11:31 pm : link
Carl in CT said:
Quote:
#3.


The #1 pick is out of reach. The Raiders control their own destiny.
RE: F$&KING BOOGER  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:31 pm : link
Bleedin Blue said:
Quote:
He maligned Eli the whole game,


He called him a hall of famer.
RE: Fuck  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:32 pm : link
KWALL2 said:
Quote:
I don’t feel good about the win.

We scrambled to beat a 3rd string scout team QB on a terrible team.

Hip....hip....we suck....

And could blow the top pick with this “win”.


Who would you take #1?

I don’t see the guy this year.
RE: RE: F$&KING BOOGER  
Mike in NY : 11:32 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Bleedin Blue said:


Quote:


He maligned Eli the whole game,



He called him a hall of famer.


No. Booger was trashing him when Tessitore said he was HOFer
RE: I think Witten and whoever the other booth announcer was ...  
section125 : 11:32 pm : link
Boy Cord said:
Quote:
... are heading to the 49ers locker room to blow Kittle.


But he shit on Booger for dissing on Eli about the HoF. So I guess he's going to the Giants Locker room, too?
Boy it feels good to see a win  
Rjanyg : 11:33 pm : link
Eli still has a little late game magic!
RE: RE: F$&KING BOOGER  
JOrthman : 11:33 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Bleedin Blue said:


Quote:


He maligned Eli the whole game,



He called him a hall of famer.


That wasn't him, that was Whitten.
RE: We now pick  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:33 pm : link
Carl in CT said:
Quote:
#3.


The Faiders were never going to be out-sucked for the first pick. They're not winning another game and the Giants were going to win at least 1 or 2.
RE: RE: F$&KING BOOGER  
Bleedin Blue : 11:34 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Bleedin Blue said:


Quote:


He maligned Eli the whole game,



He called him a hall of famer.


Sorry, he said he wasn’t, Whitten said he was!
Nice  
AcidTest : 11:34 pm : link
to win, but the 49ers are awful. Mullens, and no downfield receiver. Kittle killed us all freaking night. So die Breida. ST were again poor. Not enough running lanes. Tons of check downs because Eli was again throwing against six or seven defenders. Collins and Ogletree had poor games. J. Brown looked good IMO.
I don't care about the draft pick  
morrison40 : 11:34 pm : link
I want to win and develop a winning attitude with the young core group, anyway I don't think Herbert is coming out, too many family ties at Oregon
RE: RE: We now pick  
lax counsel : 11:35 pm : link
shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Carl in CT said:


Quote:


#3.



The Faiders were never going to be out-sucked for the first pick. They're not winning another game and the Giants were going to win at least 1 or 2.


Exactly, no team is out tanking the Raiders, the Giants never were. My guess, they finish 4-12 or 5-11. Gruden is shamelessly tanking.
This Bullshit Draft Talk  
Samiam : 11:36 pm : link
Young players need to learn how to win and there are a lot of young players on this team. If there was anAndrew Luck available in the draft, then at least there’s a conversation. But there’s not, so enjoy the win. Let the team go on a run with a nice winning streak that will carry into next year
nice to see the offense make plays  
bluepepper : 11:36 pm : link
down the stretch. We got weapons. Engram showing up on that last drive was especially nice to see. Eli can still be effective, if not as good as he used to be, when he has the time.
we cant be worried about draft position with  
gtt350 : 11:37 pm : link
a half season to play.
RE: Nice  
section125 : 11:37 pm : link
AcidTest said:
Quote:
ST were again poor.


51 yard return and a few pretty decent returns. Only bad play was Rosas bad KO to open the 2nd half.
RE: I don't care about the draft pick  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:37 pm : link
morrison40 said:
Quote:
I want to win and develop a winning attitude with the young core group


We're two weeks removed from them recognizing the need to sell and rebuild. Their 'core' hasn't been picked yet.
Carter had a nice game  
RobCarpenter : 11:37 pm : link
I know he got the roughing the passer call but he hit him as he was throwing the ball. That’s a bad call. And I guess he landed on the QB.

RE: Boy it feels good to see a win  
Jalapeno : 11:39 pm : link
Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Eli still has a little late game magic!


Agreed!!
Fuck all of you rooting against our team  
18E : 11:39 pm : link
.
RE: Carter had a nice game  
jnoble : 11:39 pm : link
RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
I know he got the roughing the passer call but he hit him as he was throwing the ball. That's a bad call. And I guess he landed on the QB.


I'm still wondering how the hell that was roughing the QB. Total & complete BS call
This teams needs to win games  
WillVAB : 11:39 pm : link
Not just for this year but to change the culture.

Amazing the amount of donks on this site who think building a winner in the NFL is like building a winner in the NBA.
RE: I don't care about the draft pick  
Greg from LI : 11:39 pm : link
morrison40 said:
Quote:
I want to win and develop a winning attitude with the young core group, anyway I don't think Herbert is coming out, too many family ties at Oregon


There is no "young core group ". Most of these losers will be long gone when/if this team ever becomes a winner again.
RE: RE: Nice  
AcidTest : 11:40 pm : link
section125 said:
Quote:
AcidTest said:


Quote:


ST were again poor.



51 yard return and a few pretty decent returns. Only bad play was Rosas bad KO to open the 2nd half.


Flags on two returns.
RE: This teams needs to win games  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:41 pm : link
WillVAB said:
Quote:
Not just for this year but to change the culture.

Amazing the amount of donks on this site who think building a winner in the NFL is like building a winner in the NBA.


Pretending 'culture' is important is how we ended up with trash offseason moves.
My wife is still laughing about Booger saying  
Waldo Jeffers : 11:41 pm : link
"he's like Johnny Appleseed, chopping people down."

