Landon Collins was abused Hammer : 11/13/2018 8:41 am all night long by Kittle.



I know absolutely nothing about Kittle, but Collins play was hard to watch.

Honestly 5BowlsSoon : 11/13/2018 8:42 am : link I don't know why he gets so much love. Not good in coverage....much like Ogletree

He was great making tackles 20 yards down the field Jints in Carolina : 11/13/2018 8:43 am : link and also trying to jump the route for an INT instead of making a tackle.

We knew that about Collins already ATL_Giants : 11/13/2018 8:43 am : link He's not a coverage Safety.

If he can’t even stay close to a TE, he might as well play LB. Ivan15 : 11/13/2018 8:46 am : link Maybe he needs to bulk up and replace Vernon.

Collins wasn't good.... Eli Wilson : 11/13/2018 8:46 am : link but Kittle would do that to just about any safety in man coverage.



He's the type of guy that should have someone hitting him on the line of scrimmage so he cannot get a free release.

Kittle GoDeep13 : 11/13/2018 8:50 am : link Is arguably a top 3 TE in the league. And I’d honestly put him #1 when it comes to being a complete TE. Dude is an absolute hoss in the run game along with being a pass catching threat. Week in and week out he’s the 49ers biggest weapon and no one seems capable of stopping him.





So it’s not like Landon was playing a scrub.

It helps stoneman : 11/13/2018 8:54 am : link when you have all day to throw. Now that the OLine has made some strides, gotta fix the pass rush now :)

Collins had a rough game eclipz928 : 11/13/2018 8:54 am : link But George Kittle is also having a pro bowl type season (despite being on a bad team). I wouldn't read too much I'm to this game in regards to LC.

I could be wrong but ... wasn’t Kittle Spider56 : 11/13/2018 8:57 am : link a 5th round pick in the same draft that brought us Engram at number 1 ?

The guy you have to question mittenedman : 11/13/2018 9:01 am : link is Bettcher.



He's been nothing like he was advertised to be so far.



On another note - why is it that, regardless of what scheme a guy runs before he gets here, every defensive coordinator uses the same gameplan here?



A blitzer extraordinaire like Bettcher should've had something ready for Mullens. Kittle's been the guy all year for SF and we acted like we had no idea who he was. He's their #1 option and our answer was to line Collins 1on1 with him like he's Rhett Ellison.

Kittle has quickly developed into one of the Top TEs in the NFL jlukes : 11/13/2018 9:04 am : link Probably would only put him behind Ertz and Kelce in terms of consistent production (Gronk is pretty much toast at this point)

Kittle has excellent speed, but not a phenom Bob in Newburgh : 11/13/2018 9:12 am : link Since I saw little of Kittle using size advantage to defeat Collins, I was troubled by lack of coverage skill against a TE.



In a passing League, based on this game, we should be in no hurry to re-sign, or franchise LC.

RE: I could be wrong but ... wasn't Kittle SirLoinOfBeef : 11/13/2018 9:13 am : link

Quote: a 5th round pick in the same draft that brought us Engram at number 1 ?



You are correct sir!



Yet everybody cries when we pick a RB in round one because we can always find one in the later rounds like the Saints did with Kamara. And we picked Engram in the first round of a deep TE draft.



Another Reese draft blunder. God he was awful.

Agreed mittenedman : 11/13/2018 9:15 am : link RE: Engram pick. Don't even get me started.



And the kicker? Engram isn't even a full-time TE. He's an H-Back who ran a 4.4 so Reese had to have him, even with his OLine in shambles and multiple starting OLs on the board.

Kittle Archer : 11/13/2018 9:23 am : link What a pleasure to see a TE that can block and run patterns.



They singled Kittle up against the DEs and he held his own.



It would be great if the Giants could find a really good two way TE.

Collins can't Doomster : 11/13/2018 9:24 am : link cover TE's, RB's, whatever.....they don't have to be named Kittle....yet let's sign him to a big contract....



When will we ever get a TE to move the chains?



Engram? Besides dropsies, does not run precise patterns, does not fight to make the hard catch, and his speed is grossly exaggerated.....I never see separation in coverage on him.....he may "time" well, but not with football gear on...

Agreed that EE has had too many troubling drops Bob in Newburgh : 11/13/2018 9:24 am : link However, he has never had a brilliant OC.



I have tried to imagine SB, EE, OBJ, SS playing in the 49 system we saw last night.



That is a system I could see Lauletta running.

Can the true joeinpa : 11/13/2018 9:26 am : link Booger told us before the game, Collins is good in coverage

I would suggest ThatLimerickGuy : 11/13/2018 9:26 am : link that a performance like Collins had on Monday Night Football last night cost him 5-10 million dollars over the life of his next contract.

This was a typical game for Kittle ron mexico : 11/13/2018 9:30 am : link guy is a good player. Good players are going to make plays



Collins dorgan : 11/13/2018 9:34 am : link was beaten multiple times. That's very true.

After the first two-three times those beatings are on his coach. When you're asking a guy to do something he's incapable of and there's a remedy available to help him and you don't use it... that's on you coach.



RE: Collins crick n NC : 11/13/2018 9:35 am : link

Quote: was beaten multiple times. That's very true.

After the first two-three times those beatings are on his coach. When you're asking a guy to do something he's incapable of and there's a remedy available to help him and you don't use it... that's on you coach.



Thanks dorgan

for people saying his weakness is he can't cover... mphbullet36 : 11/13/2018 9:36 am : link but he can tackle?



What the point of having a safety who a majority of the time is in coverage being his weakness?



That like being ok with a QB in the NFL who can't throw.

It should be no surprise that Collins is a liability in pass coverage Rick in Dallas : 11/13/2018 9:40 am : link He is a in the box strong safety. Earlier in the season he was also missing a bunch of tackles. His strength is at the LOS.

We can only hope he receives a contract based on that and not overpaid.

RE: for people saying his weakness is he can't cover... Mdgiantsfan : 11/13/2018 9:43 am : link

Quote: but he can tackle?



What the point of having a safety who a majority of the time is in coverage being his weakness?



That like being ok with a QB in the NFL who can't throw.



I kept thinking that's too bad we can't convert him to LB. He'd still be called on to cover.

Collins was not good in coverage Vanzetti : 11/13/2018 9:46 am : link But Ogletree was so much worse. I have never seen a LB routinely get beaten so badly

Uglytree was beaten in preseason, Doomster : 11/13/2018 9:51 am : link and most of BBI said, it's only preseason.....has one FA brought in by DG panned out?



Name one!

yeah.. Kittle is awesome. EricJ : 11/13/2018 9:57 am : link he is abusing everyone this year. Not sure who you want to play SS for us if we let Collins go and whether you would have seen different results last night

RE: Uglytree was beaten in preseason, Mike from Ohio : 11/13/2018 10:03 am : link

Quote: and most of BBI said, it's only preseason.....has one FA brought in by DG panned out?



Name one!



Actually Ogletree wasn't a FA. They gave up picks for him!

RE: Kittle bw in dc : 11/13/2018 10:12 am : link

Quote: Is arguably a top 3 TE in the league. And I’d honestly put him #1 when it comes to being a complete TE. Dude is an absolute hoss in the run game along with being a pass catching threat. Week in and week out he’s the 49ers biggest weapon and no one seems capable of stopping him.





So it’s not like Landon was playing a scrub.



This is noteworthy. Kittle is extremely underrated and arguably one of the top 3 TEs in the NFL...indeed. He's a very tough cover.

He really was Mike in Long Beach : 11/13/2018 10:13 am : link and while Collins sometimes gets abused in deep coverage against the WRs, he can usually at least hold his own when dealing with the RB/TE.



That was a bad showing last night.

"Actually Ogletree wasn't a FA. They gave up picks for him!" Doomster : 11/13/2018 10:21 am : link I stand corrected.....outside of the draft, name one player DG has acquired that has made an impact on offense or defense....

That's the thing with Collins widmerseyebrow : 11/13/2018 10:42 am : link He never seems to win when going against the better receivers in the league. I really hope the tag rumors/long term contracts are false. The guy is solidly above average.

Collins Giants : 11/13/2018 10:52 am : link I've said it before Collins is good against the run but he could not cover Eli Manning if he had to

RE: He was great making tackles 20 yards down the field Cap'n Bluebeard : 11/13/2018 10:55 am : link

Quote: and also trying to jump the route for an INT instead of making a tackle.



That play pissed me off. If he just allows a completion and makes a routine tackle on a ball he didn't even have a realistic shot of intercepting, they're punting to us with around a minute left in the half. Instead, the 49ers go down and score.



That play pissed me off. If he just allows a completion and makes a routine tackle on a ball he didn't even have a realistic shot of intercepting, they're punting to us with around a minute left in the half. Instead, the 49ers go down and score.

Imagine we lost? All the talk would be about Manning's underthrow, but this would have been the play that really turned the game around considering the defense allowed almost an 8 minute scoring drive to open the second half as well.

Collins looked like he was running flat footed last night. BillKo : 11/13/2018 11:57 am : link Guy definitely would be more suited for playing weak side LB IMO...........

Why yes Carson53 : 11/13/2018 12:10 pm : link yes he was! He is looking less and less like someone

to invest in long term. If they put a FT on him next year,

that will be in the 12 mill. range I read.



RE: Kittle Carson53 : 11/13/2018 12:12 pm : link

Quote: What a pleasure to see a TE that can block and run patterns.



They singled Kittle up against the DEs and he held his own.



It would be great if the Giants could find a really good two way TE. .



Amen to that, in this day and age. I like this guy Kittle.

Just like Gettleman's refrain re Eli's play against Philly last year FranknWeezer : 11/13/2018 1:14 pm : link lending him to believe Eli still "has it" (and I'm not saying he does or doesn't), Gettleman needs to put on the tape of this SF game when it comes time to decide whether to extend, franchise or whatever Landon Collins. He's not worth the money he's going to command. We can get someone a hell of a lot cheaper to blow assignments against TE's, trail them in coverage, miss tackles and spout off to the media about things that should stay in the locker room. If I'm the Giants, I'm done with him after this season.

We need a Kittle on this team idiotsavant : 11/13/2018 1:21 pm : link He also rag dolled Collins on a run block.



Run.Block.



Jeeeeeeeesus we repeat ourselves.

RE: The guy you have to question Leg of Theismann : 11/13/2018 3:46 pm : link

Quote: is Bettcher.



He's been nothing like he was advertised to be so far.



On another note - why is it that, regardless of what scheme a guy runs before he gets here, every defensive coordinator uses the same gameplan here?



A blitzer extraordinaire like Bettcher should've had something ready for Mullens. Kittle's been the guy all year for SF and we acted like we had no idea who he was. He's their #1 option and our answer was to line Collins 1on1 with him like he's Rhett Ellison.



Can't remember who said this, but when you're playing a young inexperienced QB, you want to drop back and play heavy coverage, force him to make the proper reads and beat you. The speed of NFL defenses and the way they disguise coverages is far beyond difficult compared to what any young guy has seen in high-school/college. Now, when you play Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers, they're going to pick apart your coverage even if you drop 8 on every play, so you blitz them and try to throw off their timing/comfort in the pocket.



Can't remember who said this, but when you're playing a young inexperienced QB, you want to drop back and play heavy coverage, force him to make the proper reads and beat you. The speed of NFL defenses and the way they disguise coverages is far beyond difficult compared to what any young guy has seen in high-school/college. Now, when you play Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers, they're going to pick apart your coverage even if you drop 8 on every play, so you blitz them and try to throw off their timing/comfort in the pocket.

I have no problem with what Bettcher has done so far this year. Most of our problems have been on offense, they're most of the reason we are 2-7. Not to mention we traded away 2 defensive starters a couple weeks ago, including one guy who was better than anyone in the league at stopping the run.

RE: We need a Kittle on this team bw in dc : 11/13/2018 3:54 pm : link

Quote: He also rag dolled Collins on a run block.



Run.Block.



Jeeeeeeeesus we repeat ourselves.



That caught my eye more than the pass defense issue. He's very physical and really showed some class moving Collins.

RE: We knew that about Collins already BigBlueinChicago : 11/13/2018 4:04 pm : link

Quote: He's not a coverage Safety.



So are the Giants are going to be paying him big dollars to him to essentially be a linebacker who just so happens to have the size and position of safety?



So are the Giants are going to be paying him big dollars to him to essentially be a linebacker who just so happens to have the size and position of safety?

Does that make any sense?

RE: Collins had a rough game BigBlueinChicago : 11/13/2018 4:07 pm : link

Quote: But George Kittle is also having a pro bowl type season (despite being on a bad team). I wouldn't read too much I'm to this game in regards to LC.



Wouldn't the Giants be paying him franchise player money at safety to prevent guys like that from NOT accumulating those totals he had last night?

Wouldn't the Giants be paying him franchise player money at safety to prevent guys like that from NOT accumulating those totals he had last night?

Everyone knows by now that Collins can’t cover... trueblueinpw : 11/13/2018 6:25 pm : link But for the past two seasons I don’t think he’s been particularly good against the run either. He cleans up a lot of runs a few yards after the LOS and more than a few in the defensive backfield but for my money a plus player at S is going to blow up plays behind the LOS and at the LOS. A plus S should also either be a ball hawk or a thumper and a plus S should turn the ball over and make big plays in key spots. Does Collins even blitz well? When is the last time Collins made a big play or turned the ball over in a big spot?



Collins is clearly a minus player in coverage but I also think he vastly overrated in the run game.