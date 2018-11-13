"You can never have enough pass rushers." lawguy9801 : 11/13/2018 9:17 am What made the Reese/Ross tenure so god-awful was not only their well-documented draft misses on the OL and their complete ignorance of the LB position, but the fact that a GM whose most famous mantra was "you can never have enough pass rushers" left us with a defense that routinely gives opposing QBs all day to throw and makes pedestrian QBs look like all-pros because of the total lack of pass rush. I'm glad the Giants won, but watching Mullens go unmolested all night and consistently have time to pick apart the back seven was maddening to watch.



Add a pass rush to the many things this team needs to address in the off-season (although I do think Lorenzo Carter has a lot of potential).





It's been overshadowed by the terrible OL play JonC : 11/13/2018 9:19 am : but the pass rush is a huge eyesore I warned about before the season began. Overrated group by fans, and I'm focusing on edge rushers high in the next draft along with the QBs.

Mathias Kiwanuka

Reese's Read

"We got another pass rusher; you can never have enough pass rushers. He plays hard, he is smart. It is all in front of him. When this guy gets stronger he is going to be a really, really good player." – Giants director of player personnel Jerry Reese

RE: Is it Reese's fault that Gettleman traded JPP? Ten Ton Hammer : 11/13/2018 9:21 am :

Just asking.

It's perfectly in line with how this season has gone that JPP himself has 8 sacks while this team has 10 combined.

RE: Is it Reese's fault that Gettleman traded JPP? lawguy9801 : 11/13/2018 9:23 am :

Just asking.

Other than 2011, JPP was a way overrated pass rusher. Does anyone else remember him having a single pass-rush move, ever, other than simply playing patty-cake with the OT and slowly moving him back? After 2011, he would get his numbers up by feasting on a few subpar lines, but when I'd look for him in big games he'd basically be invisible.

RE: . Ten Ton Hammer : 11/13/2018 9:23 am :

Oh. Well how do you feel about Kennard and Okwara, two reese picks, having good seasons after being shown the door here by the new GM.



Kinda throws a wrench in the whole "he left us with nothing" thing. In comment 14175745 lawguy9801 said:Oh. Well how do you feel about Kennard and Okwara, two reese picks, having good seasons after being shown the door here by the new GM.Kinda throws a wrench in the whole "he left us with nothing" thing.

Lawguy joeinpa : 11/13/2018 9:23 am : link Plus in today's NFL, with rules handicapping the defenses, you can't have an effective defense without a pass rush.



This Giants defense with the game on the line, in situations where opponent is in 4 down territory, will not get a stop most of the time.



Even last night, against a quarterback making his second start, 56 seconds left and only one time out, which they lost to penalty, Giants had to survive a last play legitimate chance to score.

RE: It's been overshadowed by the terrible OL play giants#1 : 11/13/2018 9:25 am :

Quote: but the pass rush is a huge eyesore I warned about before the season began. Overrated group by fans, and I'm focusing on edge rushers high in the next draft along with the QBs.



Is it really overrated though? Are there fans that thought this would be a good pass rushing unit? Other than Go Terps who obviously loves Vernon!



I'm in the group that wouldn't be shocked to see them grab an edge rusher with their #1 pick in 2019 if they don't love any of the QBs. BBI might seriously explode if that happens! In comment 14175740 JonC said:Is it really overrated though? Are there fans that thought this would be a good pass rushing unit? Other than Go Terps who obviously loves Vernon!I'm in the group that wouldn't be shocked to see them grab an edge rusher with their #1 pick in 2019 if they don't love any of the QBs. BBI might seriously explode if that happens!

RE: . Giantology : 11/13/2018 9:26 am :

And he learned this, from Ernie Accorsi. I'm feeling lazy, otherwise I'd Google one of countless Accorsi quotes on the importance of having multiple pass rushers.

RE: RE: . lawguy9801 : 11/13/2018 9:27 am :

I agree that it was a mistake to let Okwara go, but Kennard was not really much of a pass rushing factor while he was here.

I thinnk the whole Accorsi quote was... since1925 : 11/13/2018 9:29 am : link "You can never have too many cornerbacks or pass rushers."

RE: RE: RE: . Ten Ton Hammer : 11/13/2018 9:30 am :

We've got people who earn a lot of money who's job is to try to project the performance of players.



This team has 10 sacks in 2018. Ex-Giants playing for other teams in 2018 have 18.

In comment 14175768 lawguy9801 said:We've got people who earn a lot of money who's job is to try to project the performance of players.This team has 10 sacks in 2018. Ex-Giants playing for other teams in 2018 have 18.

I liked Kennard giants#1 : 11/13/2018 9:30 am : link but he could never stay healthy. I have no issues with not him $5.5M per season. And he's cooled off considerably with no sacks or TFLs in his last 4 games.



Okwara - I would've kept him over Wynn as I think they're similarly skilled with Okwara having a slightly higher ceiling, but he's not as stout against the run and likely was a casualty of the switch to the 34.

I don't see why they shouldn't have kept both Wynn AND Okwara Greg from LI : 11/13/2018 9:32 am : link rather than signing a useless hump like Mario Edwards

the hallmarks of the Reese era - inversion of quality in trenches Eric on Li : 11/13/2018 9:34 am : link went from the Accorsi assembled OL that played almost 5 years together without anyone missing a game to Scwartzh/Pugh/Richburg/Flowers/Hart and from Strahan/Osi/Tuck to JPP/Odigizua/Vernon.



As much as we all want to bitch about a lot of other things, many rightfully so, the shitty football we have watched for the last 5 years basically comes down to Tuck/Osi/Snee/Diehl/McKenzie/Ohara moving on and still not being replaced to this day. Every last minute loss where 1 sack would have made the difference. Every 3rd and short or goaline play we could just hand to a running back.

RE: I thinnk the whole Accorsi quote was... Banks : 11/13/2018 9:35 am :

Quote: "You can never have too many cornerbacks or pass rushers."

“It’s my philosophy, and shared by people in this organization, you never, ever have enough pass rushers,” GM Ernie Accorsi said. “They are like home run hitters and pitchers. You just never have enough of them.”

- ( In comment 14175772 since1925 said:“It’s my philosophy, and shared by people in this organization, you never, ever have enough pass rushers,” GM Ernie Accorsi said. “They are like home run hitters and pitchers. You just never have enough of them.” Link - ( New Window

RE: the hallmarks of the Reese era - inversion of quality in trenches Greg from LI : 11/13/2018 9:36 am :

Quote: Every 3rd and short or goaline play we could just hand to a running back.



You know that short yardage was actually the weakness of that line, right? In comment 14175790 Eric on Li said:You know that short yardage was actually the weakness of that line, right?

And we will have one more hole to fill Doomster : 11/13/2018 9:37 am : link when the cut/trade OV......



He is an average LB/DE, that makes an occasional play....how many times does he take himself out of the play going inside and the run goes around him? How many times is he easily blocked by a TE, and the run goes around him?



It looks like he is just going through the motions out there.....the second highest paid player on this team.....

If we want DL help Metnut : 11/13/2018 9:40 am : link this is a really good draft to have a high pick in. Yes, we need a long term solution at QB, but let's not force the pick. Adding a stud pass rusher would really help.

RE: ... Jints in Carolina : 11/13/2018 9:49 am :

Quote: Through 9 games, we have 10 sacks. TEN.



Wow.



Osi had 6 in one game one year and the Giants had 12 for the game. In comment 14175737 Eric from BBI said:Osi had 6 in one game one year and the Giants had 12 for the game.

Trading JPP was DGs BEST Move! ZogZerg : 11/13/2018 9:52 am : link The Giants would have NO more wins with him.

And, we clear that ridiculous contract off our books after this year.

RE: RE: the hallmarks of the Reese era - inversion of quality in trenches Eric on Li : 11/13/2018 9:56 am :

You know that short yardage was actually the weakness of that line, right?



Not relative to what we've seen lately. Outside of 2008 the running game wasn't bulldozing anyone but it was competent. If we looked back at it I'd guess statistically they were league average in short yardage even though it wasn't a strength. Also the backs played a role in some of that weakness, Bradshaw was a pretty good short yardage back and Jacobs was hit or miss. I'd guess the numbers reflect that but that's just a guess.



I have no illusions that things were all rosy back then - "the green zone" was also a problem throughout Coughlin's tenure - but they weren't dead last in those categories the way they have been most of the last 3-5 years. In comment 14175794 Greg from LI said:Not relative to what we've seen lately. Outside of 2008 the running game wasn't bulldozing anyone but it was competent. If we looked back at it I'd guess statistically they were league average in short yardage even though it wasn't a strength. Also the backs played a role in some of that weakness, Bradshaw was a pretty good short yardage back and Jacobs was hit or miss. I'd guess the numbers reflect that but that's just a guess.I have no illusions that things were all rosy back then - "the green zone" was also a problem throughout Coughlin's tenure - but they weren't dead last in those categories the way they have been most of the last 3-5 years.

RE: RE: Is it Reese's fault that Gettleman traded JPP? WillVAB : 11/13/2018 9:57 am :

It's perfectly in line with how this season has gone that JPP himself has 8 sacks while this team has 10 combined.



And JPP plays on the worst defense in the league.



Dumping his salary was the right move. Vernon should be next. In comment 14175748 Ten Ton Hammer said:And JPP plays on the worst defense in the league.Dumping his salary was the right move. Vernon should be next.

It was a very good OL and a great running game Greg from LI : 11/13/2018 9:59 am : link But short yardage was not a strength at all, because that wasn't a road grader-type line. They were technicians. They weren't great at just bulldozing a stacked defensive front.

The Giants Will Very Likely Have A Top 10 Pick In 2019 Trainmaster : 11/13/2018 10:00 am : link Maybe top 5; outside shot at top 3. They have to go BPA when drafting that high.



If Joey Bosa is as good as advertised and he's there when the Giants pick, you have to give serious consideration picking him. The 2019 QB class seems to be poor relative to 2020. I'd be fine again not reaching for a QB in round 1 in 2019 (however, if a "high probability franchise QB" is there and a toss up as BPA with a non-QB, you have to grab the QB).

RE: It's been overshadowed by the terrible OL play DavidinBMNY : 11/13/2018 10:03 am :

Quote: but the pass rush is a huge eyesore I warned about before the season began. Overrated group by fans, and I'm focusing on edge rushers high in the next draft along with the QBs.



To me - biggest impact that would improve this team would be a pass rush. If they had twice the number of sacks they had I would guess they would be close to 500. Can't get off the field. Offense has to be to perfect.



The lack of pass rush makes it hard to watch the other issues on defense.



I give them credit for holding SF to FGs....



In comment 14175740 JonC said:To me - biggest impact that would improve this team would be a pass rush. If they had twice the number of sacks they had I would guess they would be close to 500. Can't get off the field. Offense has to be to perfect.The lack of pass rush makes it hard to watch the other issues on defense.I give them credit for holding SF to FGs....

RE: RE: It's been overshadowed by the terrible OL play bigbluescot : 11/13/2018 10:03 am :

Is it really overrated though? Are there fans that thought this would be a good pass rushing unit? Other than Go Terps who obviously loves Vernon!



I'm in the group that wouldn't be shocked to see them grab an edge rusher with their #1 pick in 2019 if they don't love any of the QBs. BBI might seriously explode if that happens!



Going by his tenure in Arizona where he did a lot without a bunch of big names, I thought Bettcher would manufacture a decent (i.e league average) amount of sacks and pass rush. But it's just not happened. In comment 14175758 giants#1 said:Going by his tenure in Arizona where he did a lot without a bunch of big names, I thought Bettcher would manufacture a decent (i.e league average) amount of sacks and pass rush. But it's just not happened.

RE: Trading JPP was DGs BEST Move! Diver_Down : 11/13/2018 10:06 am :

Quote: The Giants would have NO more wins with him.

And, we clear that ridiculous contract off our books after this year.



And you left out that with the third rounder we get Hill on a rookie contract which might have helped DG move Snacks as he was a luxury. In comment 14175834 ZogZerg said:And you left out that with the third rounder we get Hill on a rookie contract which might have helped DG move Snacks as he was a luxury.

RE: It was a very good OL and a great running game Eric on Li : 11/13/2018 10:09 am :

Quote: But short yardage was not a strength at all, because that wasn't a road grader-type line. They were technicians. They weren't great at just bulldozing a stacked defensive front.



I agree with that, they weren't a unit without weaknesses even though their weaknesses were probably still better than what we've watched recently - but that has very little bearing on the fact that the inability to replace them is one of the foremost reasons we've watched shitty football for the past 6 years. Which was the point of the post. Reese oversaw the degradation of both trenches, the process started when those guys started retiring 6-7 seasons ago, and we are still paying the price today. Is there a bigger takeaway from the Reese era than incompetence in the trenches? In comment 14175858 Greg from LI said:I agree with that, they weren't a unit without weaknesses even though their weaknesses were probably still better than what we've watched recently - but that has very little bearing on the fact that the inability to replace them is one of the foremost reasons we've watched shitty football for the past 6 years. Which was the point of the post. Reese oversaw the degradation of both trenches, the process started when those guys started retiring 6-7 seasons ago, and we are still paying the price today. Is there a bigger takeaway from the Reese era than incompetence in the trenches?

RE: I don't see why they shouldn't have kept both Wynn AND Okwara giants#1 : 11/13/2018 10:11 am :

Quote: rather than signing a useless hump like Mario Edwards



Wasn't Okwara playing OLB during camp/preseason? My read was that they didn't feel he was stout enough to be a 34 DE and likely not athletic enough in space for OLB. In comment 14175782 Greg from LI said:Wasn't Okwara playing OLB during camp/preseason? My read was that they didn't feel he was stout enough to be a 34 DE and likely not athletic enough in space for OLB.

RE: The Giants Will Very Likely Have A Top 10 Pick In 2019 Diver_Down : 11/13/2018 10:12 am :

Quote: Maybe top 5; outside shot at top 3. They have to go BPA when drafting that high.



If Joey Bosa is as good as advertised and he's there when the Giants pick, you have to give serious consideration picking him. The 2019 QB class seems to be poor relative to 2020. I'd be fine again not reaching for a QB in round 1 in 2019 (however, if a "high probability franchise QB" is there and a toss up as BPA with a non-QB, you have to grab the QB).



BPA. We have so many holes on the roster that we need blue chip talent. Top 3 - I would think Bosa satisfies the BPA. Pick 5-10 - Greedy Williams will shore up a secondary where Jenkins is done. And of course, the glaring need at RT where Jonah Williams is a day 1 starter. I get it that QB will be needed. But if we can get 1 of those 3 and let Eli/Kyle play in 2019, we still can get our QB in 2020 (Tua). In comment 14175859 Trainmaster said:BPA. We have so many holes on the roster that we need blue chip talent. Top 3 - I would think Bosa satisfies the BPA. Pick 5-10 - Greedy Williams will shore up a secondary where Jenkins is done. And of course, the glaring need at RT where Jonah Williams is a day 1 starter. I get it that QB will be needed. But if we can get 1 of those 3 and let Eli/Kyle play in 2019, we still can get our QB in 2020 (Tua).

RE: Help us, King Dunlap, you're our only hope! giants#1 : 11/13/2018 10:12 am :

.

Weren't the 6 sacks against Winston?

RE: RE: Help us, King Dunlap, you're our only hope! Diver_Down : 11/13/2018 10:13 am :

Weren't the 6 sacks against Winston?

It was.



It was. In comment 14175889 giants#1 said:It was.

BPA and trade down giants#1 : 11/13/2018 10:14 am : link If they don't like any of the QBs, I hope they trade back a bit, especially if they can pick up some extra 2020 picks. There are a lot of holes to fill on this team.

RE: RE: Is it Reese's fault that Gettleman traded JPP? TyreeHelmet : 11/13/2018 10:43 am :

Other than 2011, JPP was a way overrated pass rusher. Does anyone else remember him having a single pass-rush move, ever, other than simply playing patty-cake with the OT and slowly moving him back? After 2011, he would get his numbers up by feasting on a few subpar lines, but when I'd look for him in big games he'd basically be invisible.

He never reached that 2011 level, but man was that a high level. He was playing at an elite special level. I'll remember that blocked kick the rest of my life



He never reached that 2011 level, but man was that a high level. He was playing at an elite special level. I'll remember that blocked kick the rest of my life. Saved the season... In comment 14175750 lawguy9801 said:He never reached that 2011 level, but man was that a high level. He was playing at an elite special level. I'll remember that blocked kick the rest of my life. Saved the season...

RE: RE: RE: Is it Reese's fault that Gettleman traded JPP? Ten Ton Hammer : 11/13/2018 10:46 am : link

It's perfectly in line with how this season has gone that JPP himself has 8 sacks while this team has 10 combined.







And JPP plays on the worst defense in the league.



Dumping his salary was the right move. Vernon should be next.



What does the defense he plays on have to do with anything though. No one is trying to suggest he by himself should be expected to carry a defense on his shoulders because no single defensive player in the entire sport can do that. In comment 14175850 WillVAB said:What does the defense he plays on have to do with anything though. No one is trying to suggest he by himself should be expected to carry a defense on his shoulders because no single defensive player in the entire sport can do that.

RE: ... gmenatlarge : 11/13/2018 10:51 am : link

Quote: Through 9 games, we have 10 sacks. TEN.



Wow.



That is amazing and shows how hard it is to win in this league without a consistent pass rush, hence 2-7.



What annoys me about BBI is how a simple statement like the OP makes turns into a useless argument over who was right about who. Whether it was Reese saying something pass rushers or letting JPP go was the right move. None of that changes the situation on this team now, they need a pass rush NOW and where is it going to come from. In comment 14175737 Eric from BBI said:That is amazing and shows how hard it is to win in this league without a consistent pass rush, hence 2-7.What annoys me about BBI is how a simple statement like the OP makes turns into a useless argument over who was right about who. Whether it was Reese saying something pass rushers or letting JPP go was the right move. None of that changes the situation on this team now, they need a pass rush NOW and where is it going to come from.

RE: RE: It's been overshadowed by the terrible OL play NikkiMac : 11/13/2018 10:58 am : link

but the pass rush is a huge eyesore I warned about before the season began. Overrated group by fans, and I'm focusing on edge rushers high in the next draft along with the QBs.



They have the extra picks now to grab the edge rusher first then move up for one of the QBS say Daniel Jones , Will Grier







Is it really overrated though? Are there fans that thought this would be a good pass rushing unit? Other than Go Terps who obviously loves Vernon!



I'm in the group that wouldn't be shocked to see them grab an edge rusher with their #1 pick in 2019 if they don't love any of the QBs. BBI might seriously explode if that happens! In comment 14175758 giants#1 said:

Sorry meant to go after NikkiMac : 11/13/2018 10:59 am : link The law guys remarks

RE: ... UberAlias : 11/13/2018 11:01 am : link

Quote: Through 9 games, we have 10 sacks. TEN.



Wow. I posted about this last week. 75% of the league has double the number of sacks we do. That's just pathetic. There are 150 players in the league with as many sacks as the leaders on the Giants, and 100 of them have more. In comment 14175737 Eric from BBI said:I posted about this last week. 75% of the league has double the number of sacks we do. That's just pathetic. There are 150 players in the league with as many sacks as the leaders on the Giants, and 100 of them have more.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Is it Reese's fault that Gettleman traded JPP? WillVAB : 11/13/2018 11:18 am : link

It's perfectly in line with how this season has gone that JPP himself has 8 sacks while this team has 10 combined.







And JPP plays on the worst defense in the league.



Dumping his salary was the right move. Vernon should be next.







What does the defense he plays on have to do with anything though. No one is trying to suggest he by himself should be expected to carry a defense on his shoulders because no single defensive player in the entire sport can do that.



On paper their front four should be very good but their defense is giving up points by the truckload.



He’s not an impact player. 8 empty sacks wouldn’t help this team. In comment 14175979 Ten Ton Hammer said:On paper their front four should be very good but their defense is giving up points by the truckload.He’s not an impact player. 8 empty sacks wouldn’t help this team.

RE: RE: It's been overshadowed by the terrible OL play JonC : 11/13/2018 12:40 pm : link

Is it really overrated though? Are there fans that thought this would be a good pass rushing unit? Other than Go Terps who obviously loves Vernon!



I'm in the group that wouldn't be shocked to see them grab an edge rusher with their #1 pick in 2019 if they don't love any of the QBs. BBI might seriously explode if that happens!



A healthy majority of this forum believe the switch to the 3-4 and the new toys added to the roster would fuel the pass rush. In comment 14175758 giants#1 said:A healthy majority of this forum believe the switch to the 3-4 and the new toys added to the roster would fuel the pass rush.

Have to Put off the Pass Rusher in 1st rd giantstock : 11/13/2018 10:30 pm : link in favor of the offense unless that pass rusher is going to be considered super great.



Right now the Gmen have OBJ and SB that are great but unable to impact the game. You have to take advantage of their talents. They are among the best in the league at what they do. You have to try to maximize what they are. Each year you don't get the QB and OL - is a year wasting OBJ and SB's talents.



The Gmen select a pass rusher in rd 1 and he gets double teamed etc -- then what?



The Gmen have tow superstars that we know. You draft that pass rusher and he doesn't produce that much you kill another year of greatness between OBJ and SB. On the flip side OBJ and SB don't need a lot. They just decent-to-good at QB and the OL-- then they WILL consistently produce.



Still a long ways from being a title challenger. Very long. But you start by giving opportunities to your two KNOWN superstars.



If you draft that pass rusher-- he HAS TO BE SUPER. He can't be "just pretty good."

Trade down would make that idiotsavant : 12:30 am : link Another false dichotomy.



Get two of each rather than the one.

They have got to learn to disengage and/or not engage Jimmy Googs : 6:56 am : link with the blockers so much. The goal is to get to the QB, not beat the olineman in a wrestling match.



Our guys looked pathetic vs San Fran...

RE: They have got to learn to disengage and/or not engage B in ALB : 7:15 am : link

Quote: with the blockers so much. The goal is to get to the QB, not beat the olineman in a wrestling match.



Our guys looked pathetic vs San Fran...



Yeah, great point.



The hell with gap integrity. Rush the QB at all costs! They'll never run the ball!



We got a regular Jimmy Lombardi over here. In comment 14177147 Jimmy Googs said:Yeah, great point.The hell with gap integrity. Rush the QB at all costs! They'll never run the ball!We got a regular Jimmy Lombardi over here.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Is it Reese's fault that Gettleman traded JPP? Ten Ton Hammer : 9:07 am : link

It's perfectly in line with how this season has gone that JPP himself has 8 sacks while this team has 10 combined.







And JPP plays on the worst defense in the league.



Dumping his salary was the right move. Vernon should be next.







What does the defense he plays on have to do with anything though. No one is trying to suggest he by himself should be expected to carry a defense on his shoulders because no single defensive player in the entire sport can do that.







On paper their front four should be very good but their defense is giving up points by the truckload.



He’s not an impact player. 8 empty sacks wouldn’t help this team.



On paper this offense was supposed to be good. Does that mean that arent good players on it too? In comment 14176101 WillVAB said:On paper this offense was supposed to be good. Does that mean that arent good players on it too?