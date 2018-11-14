JPP talking trash on Giants low sack totals.... Britt in VA : 11/14/2018 11:56 am Quote: Tom Rock

& #8207;

Verified account



@TomRock_Newsday

Following Following @TomRock_Newsday

More

JPP on the Giants' low sack total on defense: "Numbers speak for themselves."



He did add this: Britt in VA : 11/14/2018 11:57 am : link Quote: Tom Rock

‏

Verified account



@TomRock_Newsday

57s57 seconds ago

More

JPP: "It meant a lot (to hear from Eli after the trade)... But if I sack him I sack him. I'm just trying to get a win on Sunday."

RE: Well bradshaw44 : 11/14/2018 11:58 am : link

Quote: He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade





This. In comment 14177420 Dave in PA said:This.

The numbers do speak for themselves Go Terps : 11/14/2018 11:58 am : link Tampa's defense is one of the worst in the league. I wonder if JPP is even aware of that.

. Britt in VA : 11/14/2018 11:59 am : link Quote: Tom Rock

‏

Verified account



@TomRock_Newsday

10m10 minutes ago

More

JPP: "I just got a phone call basically saying I was traded. That's the way they went about it. Never heard from anyone else... But Eli called me as well."



Quote: Tom Rock

‏

Verified account



@TomRock_Newsday

8m8 minutes ago

More

JPP: "I gave a hard eight years with the Giants, won a Super Bowl there, and the only thing I got was a phone call? I won't say I was hurt, but it was shocking."



Quote: Tom Rock

‏

Verified account



@TomRock_Newsday

11m11 minutes ago

More

JPP: "Honestly, I've had this game checked off since I got here. My emotions are running big. I'm coming, man."



Quote: Tom Rock

‏

Verified account



@TomRock_Newsday

5m5 minutes ago

More

JPP on the Giants' o-line allowing a lot of sacks: "I know that's a problem but it's not my problem."



Quote: Tom Rock

‏

Verified account



@TomRock_Newsday

10m10 minutes ago

More

JPP: "Obviously New York felt I couldn't get the job done. I don't know who makes those decisions."

that's talking trash? giants#1 : 11/14/2018 12:00 pm : link Bucs might have more sacks, but:



Giants D: 367 ypg, 25.3 ppg

Bucs D: 400 ypg, 32.3 ppg (dead last)

What was he expecting? RinR : 11/14/2018 12:03 pm : link A going away dinner and parting gifts?

" I gave a hard Bubba : 11/14/2018 12:04 pm : link eight years..." He played for free?

What did he expect when he was traded? A going away party? The_Boss : 11/14/2018 12:06 pm : link It’s a business. Did he forget how the organization stood by him after he blew his hand off?

Some of these dum dums kill me JonC : 11/14/2018 12:07 pm : link Addition by Subtraction, thanks for 2011, moving along ...

RE: What did he expect when he was traded? A going away party? mfsd : 11/14/2018 12:08 pm : link

Quote: It’s a business. Did he forget how the organization stood by him after he blew his hand off?



+ 1 In comment 14177439 The_Boss said:+ 1

JPP should know better widmerseyebrow : 11/14/2018 12:08 pm : link than to give BBI bulletin board material!

It's natural to Pete in MD : 11/14/2018 12:09 pm : link be a little bitter but what else would one expect after being traded? Someone who represents the team gives you a call, especially since he lives in Florida during the off-season.





Also, Eli was his only former teammate to call him after the trade? I guess he wasn't that popular.

There was no place for JPP in a 3-4 defense. Ira : 11/14/2018 12:13 pm : link However, I am a little nervous regarding Chad Wheeler trying to block him.

Ronnie Barnes stopped by to say goodbye bceagle05 : 11/14/2018 12:15 pm : link but JPP wouldn't answer.

RE: Well gmenatlarge : 11/14/2018 12:19 pm : link

Quote: He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade



True they couldn't afford that contract, but it would be nice to have SOMEONE on the other side of OV getting some sacks, right now pretty much nothing. In comment 14177420 Dave in PA said:True they couldn't afford that contract, but it would be nice to have SOMEONE on the other side of OV getting some sacks, right now pretty much nothing.

I'm sure he'll get a few moments Sunday. Beezer : 11/14/2018 12:21 pm : link And yeah. A phone call ... might not have been the greatest way to find out. Then again, where was he, geographically, when the trade happened? If he's far away, what else did he want?



Not much in the way of "trash talking," IMO.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/14/2018 12:22 pm : link I thought he was going to be a super duper star after '11, but alas...

RE: smshmth8690 : 11/14/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: eight years..." He played for free?





Well, 71/2.....

In comment 14177437 Bubba said:Well, 71/2.....

RE: JPP should know better Les in TO : 11/14/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: than to give BBI bulletin board material! lol and I would hardly call JPP’s comments above trash talking. He’s not being politically correct but he’s not being insulting In comment 14177442 widmerseyebrow said:lol and I would hardly call JPP’s comments above trash talking. He’s not being politically correct but he’s not being insulting

He's upset about just getting a phone call? LawrenceTaylor56 : 11/14/2018 12:25 pm : link How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry

RE: There was no place for JPP in a 3-4 defense. Simms11 : 11/14/2018 12:28 pm : link

Quote: However, I am a little nervous regarding Chad Wheeler trying to block him.



Wheeler needs to learn Paddy-Cake! In comment 14177451 Ira said:Wheeler needs to learn Paddy-Cake!

Were we saving the trash talking posts for later in the thread? jcn56 : 11/14/2018 12:29 pm : link Or did the definition of trash talking get changed during my last meeting and I missed it?

I don't have a problem with JPP. He's obviously hurt that the Giants Tom in NY : 11/14/2018 12:33 pm : link traded him...and he's not wrong about the sack numbers.



That said, the team did stick by him after his accident AND gave him the monster contract he's currently playing under.



I also expect a BIG game from JPP on Sunday....3 sacks, 8+ tackles.

RE: that's talking trash? WillVAB : 11/14/2018 12:34 pm : link

Quote: Bucs might have more sacks, but:



Giants D: 367 ypg, 25.3 ppg

Bucs D: 400 ypg, 32.3 ppg (dead last)



This. In comment 14177426 giants#1 said:This.

Gee I'm surprise Prince Amukamara didn't call him and tell him Blue21 : 11/14/2018 12:35 pm : link he's gonna miss those cold tub baths. I'm sure JPP didn't mean for that to go public but still a pretty classless thing to do.

RE: JPP should know better JCin332 : 11/14/2018 12:44 pm : link

Quote: than to give BBI bulletin board material!



Lmao... In comment 14177442 widmerseyebrow said:Lmao...

The number of sacks speak for themselves joeinpa : 11/14/2018 12:57 pm : link True.



He was hurt not only that he wasn't wanted, but how it was handled.

He s human.



So now for some, he s the bad guy. Me, I remember an improbable win in Dallas in 11, an incredible come back by Eli, one of the games among many that Made Eli special, that was preserved by a block field goal.



He made a play that kept that season alive, a season that ended in. Super Bowl.



John Mara should have called him, Eli understood.



Oh also, how good do you feel about Chas Wheeler against him this Sunday.



Once a Giant always a Giant.

RE: Well DavidinBMNY : 11/14/2018 12:58 pm : link

Quote: He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade Agreed. In comment 14177420 Dave in PA said:Agreed.

he also said NYBEN1963 : 11/14/2018 1:13 pm : link that no matter where he is at NY will always be home

RE: He's upset about just getting a phone call? Keith : 11/14/2018 1:16 pm : link

Quote: How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry



This is a great point. He went dark after the accident and the Giants had no idea what was going on. Where was the communication then? Then he comes back and the Gment give him huge money. He should be thanking the Giants, not feeling slighted. In comment 14177471 LawrenceTaylor56 said:This is a great point. He went dark after the accident and the Giants had no idea what was going on. Where was the communication then? Then he comes back and the Gment give him huge money. He should be thanking the Giants, not feeling slighted.

Eh, I don't blame him for his reaction after the accident jcn56 : 11/14/2018 1:26 pm : link At that point he's dealing with a major injury and advice from his agent, who knows what his state of mind was.



At the same time, I'm not sure what he's insulted by, the trade or the way they told him. Not sure what the way to tell him was, he was traded when he wasn't with the team, so were they supposed to dispatch someone to him? Or have him fly in to give him the bad news?

well hitdog42 : 11/14/2018 1:31 pm : link the team never makes the 2011 playoffs without him

so yeah he has a right to be bitter with no phone call.

RE: RE: He's upset about just getting a phone call? Simms11 : 11/14/2018 1:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14177471 LawrenceTaylor56 said:





Quote:





How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry







This is a great point. He went dark after the accident and the Giants had no idea what was going on. Where was the communication then? Then he comes back and the Gment give him huge money. He should be thanking the Giants, not feeling slighted.



Exactly.....he should be thankful for what they did for him. They took good care of him and gave him that nice contract, which oh by the way, we are still paying him guaranteed money on! Giants could have cut ties with him after the incident, but it's not the Giant way. In comment 14177528 Keith said:Exactly.....he should be thankful for what they did for him. They took good care of him and gave him that nice contract, which oh by the way, we are still paying him guaranteed money on! Giants could have cut ties with him after the incident, but it's not the Giant way.

Numbers speak for themselves? Jay on the Island : 11/14/2018 1:33 pm : link The Bucs are 28th in yards allowed per game and dead last at 32nd in points allowed. I guess those don't matter though because it's all about sacks!

Why was there no place for JPP in a 3-4 but there was room for Wynn? Ivan15 : 11/14/2018 1:43 pm : link About the same size and ability.



This was really about the money and trade value.

JPP is one of many Giant mistakes Go Terps : 11/14/2018 1:48 pm : link Should have dumped his dumb ass the day he blew his hand up. He did the Giants a huge favor with that, but of course they were too dumb to see it.

RE: RE: He's upset about just getting a phone call? ron mexico : 11/14/2018 1:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14177471 LawrenceTaylor56 said:





Quote:





How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry







This is a great point. He went dark after the accident and the Giants had no idea what was going on. Where was the communication then? Then he comes back and the Gment give him huge money. He should be thanking the Giants, not feeling slighted.



He was basically in a medically induced coma



In comment 14177528 Keith said:He was basically in a medically induced coma

... christian : 11/14/2018 1:57 pm : link If that's what some of you consider talking trash, this explains a lot about how certain posters react on BBI.

This is the entire quote for those that care ron mexico : 11/14/2018 1:58 pm : link A little self serving but hardly trash talk



Q: The Giants only have 10 sacks as a team and you have eight yourself. Do you feel like that proves that they thought you couldn’t get it done, that maybe they needed what you bring?

A: Numbers speak for themselves. I can’t really say much, but I’m not even worried about the sacks and how much the Giants have on their team. Like I said, I’m just playing some great football and I’m just blessed to be getting the opportunity to keep on playing this game that I love. I’m going to walk away from it when I walk away from it, but until then, I’m just going to keep on being a great player that I am and obviously come Sunday, I’m going to go out there and do what I normally do, go one hundred and ten percent and just fly to the ball.





also had this to say about Eli



Q: What did it mean to you to have Eli Manning call you and was he the only teammate to call you? Also, what would it be like to try to and possibly sack him on Sunday?

A: Eli called me and also Zak DeOssie had texted me. Landon Collins wrote me, a couple guys I was very close to, but with Eli, it’s different because I’ve been there and knowing what he has done, I had the opportunity to actually win a Super Bowl with him and that’s awesome to say that you did that. It meant a lot to me, because Eli is a stand-up, world class guy and no matter what, he’s all about football and he always wants to win. Eli is Eli.









RE: RE: that's talking trash? Diver_Down : 11/14/2018 1:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14177426 giants#1 said:





Quote:





Bucs might have more sacks, but:



Giants D: 367 ypg, 25.3 ppg

Bucs D: 400 ypg, 32.3 ppg (dead last)







That pretty much sums it up.



Not entirely. One key is TB is -19 in turnover differential. If we can't generate turnovers against them, then Collins and his crew can all be sent packing. In comment 14177432 bw in dc said:Not entirely. One key is TB is -19 in turnover differential. If we can't generate turnovers against them, then Collins and his crew can all be sent packing.

So Eli Pete in MD : 11/14/2018 1:59 pm : link

Quote: Q: What did it mean to you to have Eli Manning call you and was he the only teammate to call you? Also, what would it be like to try to and possibly sack him on Sunday?

A: Eli called me and also Zak DeOssie had texted me. Landon Collins wrote me, a couple guys I was very close to, but with Eli, it’s different because I’ve been there and knowing what he has done, I had the opportunity to actually win a Super Bowl with him and that’s awesome to say that you did that. It meant a lot to me, because Eli is a stand-up, world class guy and no matter what, he’s all about football and he always wants to win. Eli is Eli. wasn't the only player to reach out to him but Eli's call meant a lot to him. Here is the full Q&A:

RE: RE: Well Diver_Down : 11/14/2018 2:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14177420 Dave in PA said:





Quote:





He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade







True they couldn't afford that contract, but it would be nice to have SOMEONE on the other side of OV getting some sacks, right now pretty much nothing.



Someone on the other side? Why not demand them from OV himself? His paltry 1 sack on the year is disgraceful. In comment 14177459 gmenatlarge said:Someone on the other side? Why not demand them from OV himself? His paltry 1 sack on the year is disgraceful.

Nothing he said was even remotely close to trash talk Mike from Ohio : 11/14/2018 3:32 pm : link "the numbers speak for themselves" is about as benign as you can get for a quote. What was he supposed to say "those guys are really good?" They aren't.

RE: Giants might only have 10 sacks Bluesbreaker : 11/14/2018 3:58 pm : link

Quote: But at least all of their DL have 10 fingers.



to be fair he didn't have enough fingers to count

that between JPP Okwara snd Kennard they have 23 sacks .



I think they should have let Vernon go but likely a cap

problem. Whats the over and under on JPP sacks coming back

home ? In comment 14177452 B in ALB said:to be fair he didn't have enough fingers to countthat between JPP Okwara snd Kennard they have 23 sacks .I think they should have let Vernon go but likely a capproblem. Whats the over and under on JPP sacks coming backhome ?

Sounds like he's giving us the finger montanagiant : 11/14/2018 5:25 pm : link







Oh wait......

Looks like a lot of the youngsters here have never had the privilege Reese's Pieces : 11/14/2018 5:32 pm : link of being suddenly and unexpectedly fired.



A little sugar coating by the management that let you go and a little comfort from the guys you worked with means a lot.

RE: Looks like a lot of the youngsters here have never had the privilege chopperhatch : 11/14/2018 5:35 pm : link

Quote: of being suddenly and unexpectedly fired.



A little sugar coating by the management that let you go and a little comfort from the guys you worked with means a lot.



Huh? He wasnt cut....he was traded and is still making millions. He was also kind of an asshole towards the end of last season In comment 14177817 Reese's Pieces said:Huh? He wasnt cut....he was traded and is still making millions. He was also kind of an asshole towards the end of last season

I can't help wondering if we could have traded WillieYoung : 11/14/2018 5:45 pm : link Vernon instead and gotten the same return. I'm too lazy (and high) to see if it would have worked salary cap wise. But I respect JPP; he was one of my favorite players, not only for what he overcame (I know it was self inflicted but even so) but also for what he did for the New York Giants.



We don't even make the playoffs in 2011 without him: 93 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles. 1 safety, 7 pass defenses. And unless I'm drunk, he blocked the potential game tying field goal in Dallas which if good could have virtually eliminated us from the playoffs.

Early in mattyblue : 12:55 am : link JPPs career I really thought he was gonna be an incredible player for us. He just never was able to sustain the talent he showed early. I don’t miss him

... christian : 6:12 am : link It's funny because on paper JPP and Justin Tuck have nearly indentical productivity in their careers, with Tuck playing a full season's worth more games.



I mean JPP is 4 passes defended behind Jason Sehorn in team history.



People point to 11, but his awesome 14 was lost in the suck. 12.5 sacks and 21 TOLs.



Tuck obviously has the 2 rings, and had far fewer off-the-field stuff, but goes to show what perception and how good of a team you are on does.

8 hard years?? More like 3 or 4 hard years Jimmy Googs : 6:22 am : link and then a few easy ones.



2011 was awesome as this guy was friggin' everywhere on defense (and some special teams).



but alas, that seems like a century ago...





If you read the media ctc in ftmyers : 6:33 am : link transcript, the questions posed were trying to get him to trash talk. He didn't take the bail and gave a pretty good interview.



As other have said above, if that's trash talking, the bar for trash talking is set extremely low.

He's going to have mittenedman : 7:45 am : link a huge game against Wheeler and Eli.

That was talking trash? KWALL2 : 10:19 am : link You may want to look up what that means. Not close.



He was outstanding in 2012 too. His QB pressure % was higher than 2011. He just didn’t get the sack numbers but he was outstanding vs pass and run in 2012.

Ist JPP a RDE dep026 : 10:43 am : link and will face Solder? I swore I watched him go up against the Skins LT a lot this past Sunday?