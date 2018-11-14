Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
JPP talking trash on Giants low sack totals....

Britt in VA : 11/14/2018 11:56 am
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
JPP on the Giants' low sack total on defense: "Numbers speak for themselves."

He did add this:  
Britt in VA : 11/14/2018 11:57 am : link
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
57s57 seconds ago
JPP: "It meant a lot (to hear from Eli after the trade)... But if I sack him I sack him. I'm just trying to get a win on Sunday."
Well  
Dave in PA : 11/14/2018 11:57 am : link
He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade
like last year, right...  
SHO'NUFF : 11/14/2018 11:58 am : link
JPP?
RE: Well  
bradshaw44 : 11/14/2018 11:58 am : link
In comment 14177420 Dave in PA said:
He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade



This.
The numbers do speak for themselves  
Go Terps : 11/14/2018 11:58 am : link
Tampa's defense is one of the worst in the league. I wonder if JPP is even aware of that.
.  
Britt in VA : 11/14/2018 11:59 am : link
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
10m10 minutes ago
JPP: "I just got a phone call basically saying I was traded. That's the way they went about it. Never heard from anyone else... But Eli called me as well."


Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
8m8 minutes ago
JPP: "I gave a hard eight years with the Giants, won a Super Bowl there, and the only thing I got was a phone call? I won't say I was hurt, but it was shocking."


Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
11m11 minutes ago
JPP: "Honestly, I've had this game checked off since I got here. My emotions are running big. I'm coming, man."


Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
5m5 minutes ago
JPP on the Giants' o-line allowing a lot of sacks: "I know that's a problem but it's not my problem."


Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
10m10 minutes ago
JPP: "Obviously New York felt I couldn't get the job done. I don't know who makes those decisions."
that's talking trash?  
giants#1 : 11/14/2018 12:00 pm : link
Bucs might have more sacks, but:

Giants D: 367 ypg, 25.3 ppg
Bucs D: 400 ypg, 32.3 ppg (dead last)
That's an awfully low bar for "trash"  
Mad Mike : 11/14/2018 12:00 pm : link
RE: that's talking trash?  
bw in dc : 11/14/2018 12:02 pm : link
In comment 14177426 giants#1 said:
Bucs might have more sacks, but:

Giants D: 367 ypg, 25.3 ppg
Bucs D: 400 ypg, 32.3 ppg (dead last)


That pretty much sums it up.
What was he expecting?  
RinR : 11/14/2018 12:03 pm : link
A going away dinner and parting gifts?
" I gave a hard  
Bubba : 11/14/2018 12:04 pm : link
eight years..." He played for free?
What did he expect when he was traded? A going away party?  
The_Boss : 11/14/2018 12:06 pm : link
It’s a business. Did he forget how the organization stood by him after he blew his hand off?
Some of these dum dums kill me  
JonC : 11/14/2018 12:07 pm : link
Addition by Subtraction, thanks for 2011, moving along ...
RE: What did he expect when he was traded? A going away party?  
mfsd : 11/14/2018 12:08 pm : link
In comment 14177439 The_Boss said:
It’s a business. Did he forget how the organization stood by him after he blew his hand off?


+ 1
JPP should know better  
widmerseyebrow : 11/14/2018 12:08 pm : link
than to give BBI bulletin board material!
It's natural to  
Pete in MD : 11/14/2018 12:09 pm : link
be a little bitter but what else would one expect after being traded? Someone who represents the team gives you a call, especially since he lives in Florida during the off-season.


Also, Eli was his only former teammate to call him after the trade? I guess he wasn't that popular.
It's his way of getting himself  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11/14/2018 12:09 pm : link
going for the game. So what...

Hardly trash talk.
There was no place for JPP in a 3-4 defense.  
Ira : 11/14/2018 12:13 pm : link
However, I am a little nervous regarding Chad Wheeler trying to block him.
Giants might only have 10 sacks  
B in ALB : 11/14/2018 12:13 pm : link
But at least all of their DL have 10 fingers.
Ronnie Barnes stopped by to say goodbye  
bceagle05 : 11/14/2018 12:15 pm : link
but JPP wouldn't answer.
RE: Well  
gmenatlarge : 11/14/2018 12:19 pm : link
In comment 14177420 Dave in PA said:
He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade


True they couldn't afford that contract, but it would be nice to have SOMEONE on the other side of OV getting some sacks, right now pretty much nothing.
I'm sure he'll get a few moments Sunday.  
Beezer : 11/14/2018 12:21 pm : link
And yeah. A phone call ... might not have been the greatest way to find out. Then again, where was he, geographically, when the trade happened? If he's far away, what else did he want?

Not much in the way of "trash talking," IMO.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/14/2018 12:22 pm : link
I thought he was going to be a super duper star after '11, but alas...
RE:  
smshmth8690 : 11/14/2018 12:24 pm : link
In comment 14177437 Bubba said:
eight years..." He played for free?



Well, 71/2.....
RE: JPP should know better  
Les in TO : 11/14/2018 12:24 pm : link
In comment 14177442 widmerseyebrow said:
than to give BBI bulletin board material!
lol and I would hardly call JPP’s comments above trash talking. He’s not being politically correct but he’s not being insulting
He's upset about just getting a phone call?  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 11/14/2018 12:25 pm : link
How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry
RE: There was no place for JPP in a 3-4 defense.  
Simms11 : 11/14/2018 12:28 pm : link
In comment 14177451 Ira said:
Quote:
However, I am a little nervous regarding Chad Wheeler trying to block him.


Wheeler needs to learn Paddy-Cake!
Were we saving the trash talking posts for later in the thread?  
jcn56 : 11/14/2018 12:29 pm : link
Or did the definition of trash talking get changed during my last meeting and I missed it?
I don't have a problem with JPP. He's obviously hurt that the Giants  
Tom in NY : 11/14/2018 12:33 pm : link
traded him...and he's not wrong about the sack numbers.

That said, the team did stick by him after his accident AND gave him the monster contract he's currently playing under.

I also expect a BIG game from JPP on Sunday....3 sacks, 8+ tackles.
RE: that's talking trash?  
WillVAB : 11/14/2018 12:34 pm : link
In comment 14177426 giants#1 said:
Quote:
Bucs might have more sacks, but:

Giants D: 367 ypg, 25.3 ppg
Bucs D: 400 ypg, 32.3 ppg (dead last)


This.
Gee I'm surprise Prince Amukamara didn't call him and tell him  
Blue21 : 11/14/2018 12:35 pm : link
he's gonna miss those cold tub baths. I'm sure JPP didn't mean for that to go public but still a pretty classless thing to do.
RE: JPP should know better  
JCin332 : 11/14/2018 12:44 pm : link
In comment 14177442 widmerseyebrow said:
than to give BBI bulletin board material!


Lmao...
The number of sacks speak for themselves  
joeinpa : 11/14/2018 12:57 pm : link
True.

He was hurt not only that he wasn't wanted, but how it was handled.
He s human.

So now for some, he s the bad guy. Me, I remember an improbable win in Dallas in 11, an incredible come back by Eli, one of the games among many that Made Eli special, that was preserved by a block field goal.

He made a play that kept that season alive, a season that ended in. Super Bowl.

John Mara should have called him, Eli understood.

Oh also, how good do you feel about Chas Wheeler against him this Sunday.

Once a Giant always a Giant.
RE: Well  
DavidinBMNY : 11/14/2018 12:58 pm : link
In comment 14177420 Dave in PA said:
He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade
Agreed.
That's hardly  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 11/14/2018 1:01 pm : link
"talking trash".
.  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 11/14/2018 1:04 pm : link
he also said  
NYBEN1963 : 11/14/2018 1:13 pm : link
that no matter where he is at NY will always be home
RE: He's upset about just getting a phone call?  
Keith : 11/14/2018 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14177471 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry


This is a great point. He went dark after the accident and the Giants had no idea what was going on. Where was the communication then? Then he comes back and the Gment give him huge money. He should be thanking the Giants, not feeling slighted.
Eh, I don't blame him for his reaction after the accident  
jcn56 : 11/14/2018 1:26 pm : link
At that point he's dealing with a major injury and advice from his agent, who knows what his state of mind was.

At the same time, I'm not sure what he's insulted by, the trade or the way they told him. Not sure what the way to tell him was, he was traded when he wasn't with the team, so were they supposed to dispatch someone to him? Or have him fly in to give him the bad news?
well  
hitdog42 : 11/14/2018 1:31 pm : link
the team never makes the 2011 playoffs without him
so yeah he has a right to be bitter with no phone call.
RE: RE: He's upset about just getting a phone call?  
Simms11 : 11/14/2018 1:31 pm : link
In comment 14177528 Keith said:
How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry



This is a great point. He went dark after the accident and the Giants had no idea what was going on. Where was the communication then? Then he comes back and the Gment give him huge money. He should be thanking the Giants, not feeling slighted.


Exactly.....he should be thankful for what they did for him. They took good care of him and gave him that nice contract, which oh by the way, we are still paying him guaranteed money on! Giants could have cut ties with him after the incident, but it's not the Giant way.
Numbers speak for themselves?  
Jay on the Island : 11/14/2018 1:33 pm : link
The Bucs are 28th in yards allowed per game and dead last at 32nd in points allowed. I guess those don't matter though because it's all about sacks!
Why was there no place for JPP in a 3-4 but there was room for Wynn?  
Ivan15 : 11/14/2018 1:43 pm : link
About the same size and ability.

This was really about the money and trade value.
JPP is one of many Giant mistakes  
Go Terps : 11/14/2018 1:48 pm : link
Should have dumped his dumb ass the day he blew his hand up. He did the Giants a huge favor with that, but of course they were too dumb to see it.
RE: RE: He's upset about just getting a phone call?  
ron mexico : 11/14/2018 1:55 pm : link
In comment 14177528 Keith said:
How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry



This is a great point. He went dark after the accident and the Giants had no idea what was going on. Where was the communication then? Then he comes back and the Gment give him huge money. He should be thanking the Giants, not feeling slighted.


He was basically in a medically induced coma

...  
christian : 11/14/2018 1:57 pm : link
If that's what some of you consider talking trash, this explains a lot about how certain posters react on BBI.
This is the entire quote for those that care  
ron mexico : 11/14/2018 1:58 pm : link
A little self serving but hardly trash talk

Q: The Giants only have 10 sacks as a team and you have eight yourself. Do you feel like that proves that they thought you couldn’t get it done, that maybe they needed what you bring?
A: Numbers speak for themselves. I can’t really say much, but I’m not even worried about the sacks and how much the Giants have on their team. Like I said, I’m just playing some great football and I’m just blessed to be getting the opportunity to keep on playing this game that I love. I’m going to walk away from it when I walk away from it, but until then, I’m just going to keep on being a great player that I am and obviously come Sunday, I’m going to go out there and do what I normally do, go one hundred and ten percent and just fly to the ball.


also had this to say about Eli

Q: What did it mean to you to have Eli Manning call you and was he the only teammate to call you? Also, what would it be like to try to and possibly sack him on Sunday?
A: Eli called me and also Zak DeOssie had texted me. Landon Collins wrote me, a couple guys I was very close to, but with Eli, it’s different because I’ve been there and knowing what he has done, I had the opportunity to actually win a Super Bowl with him and that’s awesome to say that you did that. It meant a lot to me, because Eli is a stand-up, world class guy and no matter what, he’s all about football and he always wants to win. Eli is Eli.



RE: RE: that's talking trash?  
Diver_Down : 11/14/2018 1:59 pm : link
In comment 14177432 bw in dc said:
Bucs might have more sacks, but:

Giants D: 367 ypg, 25.3 ppg
Bucs D: 400 ypg, 32.3 ppg (dead last)



That pretty much sums it up.


Not entirely. One key is TB is -19 in turnover differential. If we can't generate turnovers against them, then Collins and his crew can all be sent packing.
So Eli  
Pete in MD : 11/14/2018 1:59 pm : link
wasn't the only player to reach out to him but Eli's call meant a lot to him. Here is the full Q&A:
Q: What did it mean to you to have Eli Manning call you and was he the only teammate to call you? Also, what would it be like to try to and possibly sack him on Sunday?
A: Eli called me and also Zak DeOssie had texted me. Landon Collins wrote me, a couple guys I was very close to, but with Eli, it’s different because I’ve been there and knowing what he has done, I had the opportunity to actually win a Super Bowl with him and that’s awesome to say that you did that. It meant a lot to me, because Eli is a stand-up, world class guy and no matter what, he’s all about football and he always wants to win. Eli is Eli.
RE: RE: Well  
Diver_Down : 11/14/2018 2:02 pm : link
In comment 14177459 gmenatlarge said:
He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade



True they couldn't afford that contract, but it would be nice to have SOMEONE on the other side of OV getting some sacks, right now pretty much nothing.


Someone on the other side? Why not demand them from OV himself? His paltry 1 sack on the year is disgraceful.
Nothing he said was even remotely close to trash talk  
Mike from Ohio : 11/14/2018 3:32 pm : link
"the numbers speak for themselves" is about as benign as you can get for a quote. What was he supposed to say "those guys are really good?" They aren't.
Well  
chopperhatch : 11/14/2018 3:40 pm : link
RE: Giants might only have 10 sacks  
Bluesbreaker : 11/14/2018 3:58 pm : link
In comment 14177452 B in ALB said:
But at least all of their DL have 10 fingers.


to be fair he didn't have enough fingers to count
that between JPP Okwara snd Kennard they have 23 sacks .

I think they should have let Vernon go but likely a cap
problem. Whats the over and under on JPP sacks coming back
home ?
Sounds like he's giving us the finger  
montanagiant : 11/14/2018 5:25 pm : link




Oh wait......
Looks like a lot of the youngsters here have never had the privilege  
Reese's Pieces : 11/14/2018 5:32 pm : link
of being suddenly and unexpectedly fired.

A little sugar coating by the management that let you go and a little comfort from the guys you worked with means a lot.
RE: Looks like a lot of the youngsters here have never had the privilege  
chopperhatch : 11/14/2018 5:35 pm : link
In comment 14177817 Reese's Pieces said:
of being suddenly and unexpectedly fired.

A little sugar coating by the management that let you go and a little comfort from the guys you worked with means a lot.


Huh? He wasnt cut....he was traded and is still making millions. He was also kind of an asshole towards the end of last season
I can't help wondering if we could have traded  
WillieYoung : 11/14/2018 5:45 pm : link
Vernon instead and gotten the same return. I'm too lazy (and high) to see if it would have worked salary cap wise. But I respect JPP; he was one of my favorite players, not only for what he overcame (I know it was self inflicted but even so) but also for what he did for the New York Giants.

We don't even make the playoffs in 2011 without him: 93 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles. 1 safety, 7 pass defenses. And unless I'm drunk, he blocked the potential game tying field goal in Dallas which if good could have virtually eliminated us from the playoffs.
Early in  
mattyblue : 12:55 am : link
JPPs career I really thought he was gonna be an incredible player for us. He just never was able to sustain the talent he showed early. I don’t miss him
...  
christian : 6:12 am : link
It's funny because on paper JPP and Justin Tuck have nearly indentical productivity in their careers, with Tuck playing a full season's worth more games.

I mean JPP is 4 passes defended behind Jason Sehorn in team history.

People point to 11, but his awesome 14 was lost in the suck. 12.5 sacks and 21 TOLs.

Tuck obviously has the 2 rings, and had far fewer off-the-field stuff, but goes to show what perception and how good of a team you are on does.
8 hard years?? More like 3 or 4 hard years  
Jimmy Googs : 6:22 am : link
and then a few easy ones.

2011 was awesome as this guy was friggin' everywhere on defense (and some special teams).

but alas, that seems like a century ago...

If you read the media  
ctc in ftmyers : 6:33 am : link
transcript, the questions posed were trying to get him to trash talk. He didn't take the bail and gave a pretty good interview.

As other have said above, if that's trash talking, the bar for trash talking is set extremely low.
He's going to have  
mittenedman : 7:45 am : link
a huge game against Wheeler and Eli.
That was talking trash?  
KWALL2 : 10:19 am : link
You may want to look up what that means. Not close.

He was outstanding in 2012 too. His QB pressure % was higher than 2011. He just didn’t get the sack numbers but he was outstanding vs pass and run in 2012.
Ist JPP a RDE  
dep026 : 10:43 am : link
and will face Solder? I swore I watched him go up against the Skins LT a lot this past Sunday?
JPP seems to forget that Giant fans  
Jersey55 : 5:20 pm : link
remember that he disappeared in quite a few games when he played for the Giants and was a non factor....
