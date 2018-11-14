JPP talking trash on Giants low sack totals....

|Tom Rock
& #8207;
Verified account
@TomRock_Newsday
Following Following @TomRock_Newsday
More
JPP on the Giants' low sack total on defense: "Numbers speak for themselves."
|Tom Rock
Verified account
@TomRock_Newsday
57s57 seconds ago
More
JPP: "It meant a lot (to hear from Eli after the trade)... But if I sack him I sack him. I'm just trying to get a win on Sunday."
He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade
In comment 14177420
Dave in PA said:
| He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade
This.
Tampa's defense is one of the worst in the league. I wonder if JPP is even aware of that.
|Tom Rock
Verified account
@TomRock_Newsday
10m10 minutes ago
More
JPP: "I just got a phone call basically saying I was traded. That's the way they went about it. Never heard from anyone else... But Eli called me as well."
|Tom Rock
Verified account
@TomRock_Newsday
8m8 minutes ago
More
JPP: "I gave a hard eight years with the Giants, won a Super Bowl there, and the only thing I got was a phone call? I won't say I was hurt, but it was shocking."
|Tom Rock
Verified account
@TomRock_Newsday
11m11 minutes ago
More
JPP: "Honestly, I've had this game checked off since I got here. My emotions are running big. I'm coming, man."
|Tom Rock
Verified account
@TomRock_Newsday
5m5 minutes ago
More
JPP on the Giants' o-line allowing a lot of sacks: "I know that's a problem but it's not my problem."
|Tom Rock
Verified account
@TomRock_Newsday
10m10 minutes ago
More
JPP: "Obviously New York felt I couldn't get the job done. I don't know who makes those decisions."
Bucs might have more sacks, but:
Giants D: 367 ypg, 25.3 ppg
Bucs D: 400 ypg, 32.3 ppg (dead last)
In comment 14177426
giants#1 said:
| Bucs might have more sacks, but:
Giants D: 367 ypg, 25.3 ppg
Bucs D: 400 ypg, 32.3 ppg (dead last)
That pretty much sums it up.
A going away dinner and parting gifts?
eight years..." He played for free?
It’s a business. Did he forget how the organization stood by him after he blew his hand off?
Addition by Subtraction, thanks for 2011, moving along ...
In comment 14177439
The_Boss said:
| It’s a business. Did he forget how the organization stood by him after he blew his hand off?
+ 1
than to give BBI bulletin board material!
be a little bitter but what else would one expect after being traded? Someone who represents the team gives you a call, especially since he lives in Florida during the off-season.
Also, Eli was his only former teammate to call him after the trade? I guess he wasn't that popular.
going for the game. So what...
Hardly trash talk.
However, I am a little nervous regarding Chad Wheeler trying to block him.
But at least all of their DL have 10 fingers.
In comment 14177420
Dave in PA said:
| He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade
True they couldn't afford that contract, but it would be nice to have SOMEONE on the other side of OV getting some sacks, right now pretty much nothing.
And yeah. A phone call ... might not have been the greatest way to find out. Then again, where was he, geographically, when the trade happened? If he's far away, what else did he want?
Not much in the way of "trash talking," IMO.
I thought he was going to be a super duper star after '11, but alas...
In comment 14177437
Bubba said:
| eight years..." He played for free?
Well, 71/2.....
In comment 14177442
widmerseyebrow said:
| than to give BBI bulletin board material!
lol and I would hardly call JPP’s comments above trash talking. He’s not being politically correct but he’s not being insulting
How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry
In comment 14177451
Ira said:
| However, I am a little nervous regarding Chad Wheeler trying to block him.
Wheeler needs to learn Paddy-Cake!
Or did the definition of trash talking get changed during my last meeting and I missed it?
traded him...and he's not wrong about the sack numbers.
That said, the team did stick by him after his accident AND gave him the monster contract he's currently playing under.
I also expect a BIG game from JPP on Sunday....3 sacks, 8+ tackles.
In comment 14177426
giants#1 said:
| Bucs might have more sacks, but:
Giants D: 367 ypg, 25.3 ppg
Bucs D: 400 ypg, 32.3 ppg (dead last)
This.
he's gonna miss those cold tub baths. I'm sure JPP didn't mean for that to go public but still a pretty classless thing to do.
In comment 14177442
widmerseyebrow said:
| than to give BBI bulletin board material!
Lmao...
True.
He was hurt not only that he wasn't wanted, but how it was handled.
He s human.
So now for some, he s the bad guy. Me, I remember an improbable win in Dallas in 11, an incredible come back by Eli, one of the games among many that Made Eli special, that was preserved by a block field goal.
He made a play that kept that season alive, a season that ended in. Super Bowl.
John Mara should have called him, Eli understood.
Oh also, how good do you feel about Chas Wheeler against him this Sunday.
Once a Giant always a Giant.
In comment 14177420
Dave in PA said:
| He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade
Agreed.
that no matter where he is at NY will always be home
In comment 14177471
LawrenceTaylor56 said:
| How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry
This is a great point. He went dark after the accident and the Giants had no idea what was going on. Where was the communication then? Then he comes back and the Gment give him huge money. He should be thanking the Giants, not feeling slighted.
At that point he's dealing with a major injury and advice from his agent, who knows what his state of mind was.
At the same time, I'm not sure what he's insulted by, the trade or the way they told him. Not sure what the way to tell him was, he was traded when he wasn't with the team, so were they supposed to dispatch someone to him? Or have him fly in to give him the bad news?
the team never makes the 2011 playoffs without him
so yeah he has a right to be bitter with no phone call.
In comment 14177528
Keith said:
| In comment 14177471 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry
This is a great point. He went dark after the accident and the Giants had no idea what was going on. Where was the communication then? Then he comes back and the Gment give him huge money. He should be thanking the Giants, not feeling slighted.
Exactly.....he should be thankful for what they did for him. They took good care of him and gave him that nice contract, which oh by the way, we are still paying him guaranteed money on! Giants could have cut ties with him after the incident, but it's not the Giant way.
The Bucs are 28th in yards allowed per game and dead last at 32nd in points allowed. I guess those don't matter though because it's all about sacks!
About the same size and ability.
This was really about the money and trade value.
Should have dumped his dumb ass the day he blew his hand up. He did the Giants a huge favor with that, but of course they were too dumb to see it.
In comment 14177528
Keith said:
| In comment 14177471 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
How about his lack of communication when he decided to go blow half his hand off? If I remember correctly he wasn't exactly singing to the Giants about the issue, instead leaving the Giants brass hanging out to dry
This is a great point. He went dark after the accident and the Giants had no idea what was going on. Where was the communication then? Then he comes back and the Gment give him huge money. He should be thanking the Giants, not feeling slighted.
He was basically in a medically induced coma
If that's what some of you consider talking trash, this explains a lot about how certain posters react on BBI.
A little self serving but hardly trash talk
Q: The Giants only have 10 sacks as a team and you have eight yourself. Do you feel like that proves that they thought you couldn’t get it done, that maybe they needed what you bring?
A: Numbers speak for themselves. I can’t really say much, but I’m not even worried about the sacks and how much the Giants have on their team. Like I said, I’m just playing some great football and I’m just blessed to be getting the opportunity to keep on playing this game that I love. I’m going to walk away from it when I walk away from it, but until then, I’m just going to keep on being a great player that I am and obviously come Sunday, I’m going to go out there and do what I normally do, go one hundred and ten percent and just fly to the ball.
also had this to say about Eli
Q: What did it mean to you to have Eli Manning call you and was he the only teammate to call you? Also, what would it be like to try to and possibly sack him on Sunday?
A: Eli called me and also Zak DeOssie had texted me. Landon Collins wrote me, a couple guys I was very close to, but with Eli, it’s different because I’ve been there and knowing what he has done, I had the opportunity to actually win a Super Bowl with him and that’s awesome to say that you did that. It meant a lot to me, because Eli is a stand-up, world class guy and no matter what, he’s all about football and he always wants to win. Eli is Eli.
In comment 14177432
bw in dc said:
| In comment 14177426 giants#1 said:
Quote:
Bucs might have more sacks, but:
Giants D: 367 ypg, 25.3 ppg
Bucs D: 400 ypg, 32.3 ppg (dead last)
That pretty much sums it up.
Not entirely. One key is TB is -19 in turnover differential. If we can't generate turnovers against them, then Collins and his crew can all be sent packing.
wasn't the only player to reach out to him but Eli's call meant a lot to him. Here is the full Q&A:
|Q: What did it mean to you to have Eli Manning call you and was he the only teammate to call you? Also, what would it be like to try to and possibly sack him on Sunday?
A: Eli called me and also Zak DeOssie had texted me. Landon Collins wrote me, a couple guys I was very close to, but with Eli, it’s different because I’ve been there and knowing what he has done, I had the opportunity to actually win a Super Bowl with him and that’s awesome to say that you did that. It meant a lot to me, because Eli is a stand-up, world class guy and no matter what, he’s all about football and he always wants to win. Eli is Eli.
In comment 14177459
gmenatlarge said:
| In comment 14177420 Dave in PA said:
Quote:
He’s right. Still wouldn’t undo that trade
True they couldn't afford that contract, but it would be nice to have SOMEONE on the other side of OV getting some sacks, right now pretty much nothing.
Someone on the other side? Why not demand them from OV himself? His paltry 1 sack on the year is disgraceful.
"the numbers speak for themselves" is about as benign as you can get for a quote. What was he supposed to say "those guys are really good?" They aren't.
In comment 14177452
B in ALB said:
| But at least all of their DL have 10 fingers.
to be fair he didn't have enough fingers to count
that between JPP Okwara snd Kennard they have 23 sacks .
I think they should have let Vernon go but likely a cap
problem. Whats the over and under on JPP sacks coming back
home ?
of being suddenly and unexpectedly fired.
A little sugar coating by the management that let you go and a little comfort from the guys you worked with means a lot.
In comment 14177817
Reese's Pieces said:
| of being suddenly and unexpectedly fired.
A little sugar coating by the management that let you go and a little comfort from the guys you worked with means a lot.
Huh? He wasnt cut....he was traded and is still making millions. He was also kind of an asshole towards the end of last season
Vernon instead and gotten the same return. I'm too lazy (and high) to see if it would have worked salary cap wise. But I respect JPP; he was one of my favorite players, not only for what he overcame (I know it was self inflicted but even so) but also for what he did for the New York Giants.
We don't even make the playoffs in 2011 without him: 93 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles. 1 safety, 7 pass defenses. And unless I'm drunk, he blocked the potential game tying field goal in Dallas which if good could have virtually eliminated us from the playoffs.
JPPs career I really thought he was gonna be an incredible player for us. He just never was able to sustain the talent he showed early. I don’t miss him
It's funny because on paper JPP and Justin Tuck have nearly indentical productivity in their careers, with Tuck playing a full season's worth more games.
I mean JPP is 4 passes defended behind Jason Sehorn in team history.
People point to 11, but his awesome 14 was lost in the suck. 12.5 sacks and 21 TOLs.
Tuck obviously has the 2 rings, and had far fewer off-the-field stuff, but goes to show what perception and how good of a team you are on does.
and then a few easy ones.
2011 was awesome as this guy was friggin' everywhere on defense (and some special teams).
but alas, that seems like a century ago...
transcript, the questions posed were trying to get him to trash talk. He didn't take the bail and gave a pretty good interview.
As other have said above, if that's trash talking, the bar for trash talking is set extremely low.
a huge game against Wheeler and Eli.
You may want to look up what that means. Not close.
He was outstanding in 2012 too. His QB pressure % was higher than 2011. He just didn’t get the sack numbers but he was outstanding vs pass and run in 2012.
and will face Solder? I swore I watched him go up against the Skins LT a lot this past Sunday?
remember that he disappeared in quite a few games when he played for the Giants and was a non factor....