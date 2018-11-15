Where do you think it went wrong for Ben McAdoo? Sean : 11/15/2018 3:24 pm

speeches from 2016 (I linked the win against the Rams in London). He strikes me as someone who commands the room & the players love. If you read some of the comments on BBI in 2016 a lot of people felt he would be the coach here long-term. Navigated the team to an 11-5 season, highest regular season win total since 2008. Every button he pushed in 2016 worked.



Looking at this year, we are 2-7 & I see no notable improvements with regards to the coaching/scheming around offensive deficiencies. Are they still playing hard for Shurmur? Yes. But 2-7 is 2-7.



I’m not arguing the firing, McAdoo needed to go. I’m curious if there is a moment you can identify in which he lost the team?



-Calling out Eli?

-His handling of some of the defensive players?

-Lack it accountability?



The 2016 team played hard for McAdoo. They eliminated the Redskins on the road in what was a playoff game for them & exhibition for the Giants. Where do you think it all fell apart?

His RottenApple : 11/15/2018 3:25 pm : link hairstyle. It all went downhill after he slicked it back.

He followed a strict disciplinarian BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/15/2018 3:25 pm : link coach. If you look at teams that go from someone like Coughlin, to a players coach, they tend to have a great first season, and then the wheels fall off in the second.

The The Dude : 11/15/2018 3:26 pm : link Slick back hair. I think the tweet was

"Ben McAdoo just lived every High School movie plot where the lead role gets a new look/friends and forgets where he came from only to have it all fall apart"

The offense was butt in 2016 NoPeanutz : 11/15/2018 3:26 pm : link the defense carried them that year.

In 2017, the D fell back to Earth and the O played like even worse butt. That's how you make a 3-13 pound cake.



MacAdoo was supposed to be an offensive genius, but somehow the O took a giant step back in 2016. Somewhere in there is where it went bad.

Your completely ignoring the fact Tuckrule : 11/15/2018 3:27 pm : link We had a crazy amount of turnovers and lucky breaks that year. Not to mention how many times Odell single handedly won games in the fourth quarter. We were a very flawed team with a lot of lucky breaks that season. I always go back to the Ravens game that year. The Odell show.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/15/2018 3:27 pm : link How he handled the benching of Eli, which was a total clusterf*ck that anybody could have seen coming. The wheels were already coming off, but that clinched it.



Aside: I was fine with benching Eli, but not for Geno. And it did sort of grate me how McAdoo would treat everyone but Eli with kid gloves.

_________ I am Ninja : 11/15/2018 3:29 pm : link He showed up here in his goofy ass oversized suit. He was clumsy with the media, but he was new, he had the benefit of the doubt, and he won.



The next year he comes in with the slick hair, the oakley's and talking down to the media as though his resume had multiple super bowls rather as opposed to a single one and done.



And he lost.



And no one believed him when he said the team's failings were his responsibility.



He got too big for his britches very very quickly.



In this market, that's a terrible mistake. And it cost him his career.

Also, he was a complete d*ck to the media. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/15/2018 3:30 pm : link It's fine to one if you've got pelts on the wall like BB, but McAdoo had one good season. One. And that made the media turn on him, which still has a powerful pull on the public at large.

Overmatched coach and strategist JonC : 11/15/2018 3:33 pm : link Didn't take long for the league to figure out his scheme and for the book to get out there. Players realized it and quit. Even posters here could see the opposition calling out plays based on formation. In over his head, responded arrogantly and like a spoiled kid.

The day he borrowed Csonka : 11/15/2018 3:33 pm : link David Byrne's suit.

RE: ... Gatorade Dunk : 11/15/2018 3:38 pm : link

Quote: How he handled the benching of Eli, which was a total clusterf*ck that anybody could have seen coming. The wheels were already coming off, but that clinched it.



Aside: I was fine with benching Eli, but not for Geno. [b]And it did sort of grate me how McAdoo would treat everyone but Eli with kid gloves. [/b

Not defending McAdoo AcesUp : 11/15/2018 3:44 pm : link Because I don't have the highest opinion of him as a HC or even OC. However, a supremely overrated roster and unrealistic expectations are where it started. If you're looking for "where", that's your answer - from the jump.

Not many coaches would have had a shot.

RE: Your completely ignoring the fact bradshaw44 : 11/15/2018 3:47 pm : link

Quote: We had a crazy amount of turnovers and lucky breaks that year. Not to mention how many times Odell single handedly won games in the fourth quarter. We were a very flawed team with a lot of lucky breaks that season. I always go back to the Ravens game that year. The Odell show.





I was at that game. The O was sucking hard all game long and then Odell got injured and went to the lockers for a bit. During that period the O started to pick up. A bunch of us were perplexed and thought maybe Odell was making Eli focus on him too much. Annnnnd then he comes back and wins the game with a crazy play. Very strange game.

The X and Os Pete in MD : 11/15/2018 3:51 pm : link are the only thing that make sense. His weird media style? Who cares? Little Bill's press conferences have been terrible for years while he continues to win. Benching Eli? Reese and Mara told him to get Webb in the game and then made him the fall guy when there was a public backlash.

When he used the term "the duke". NYRiese : 11/15/2018 3:55 pm : link None of the players knew what a "duke" was.

He should Les in TO : 11/15/2018 3:56 pm : link Have delegated the offensive play calling to a coordinator sooner so he could focus more on macro issues.



The botched execution of the plan to play the QB backups was the icing on the cake



But the reality is, Coughlin Gilbride, McAdoo, Spags Shurmur Reese and Gettlemen were and are all hamstrung by too much cap space invested in an overrated QB who rode the tide of great defensive playoff performances in2007 and 2011

Following TC UESBLUE : 11/15/2018 3:57 pm : link was gonna be tough to begin with. Then the belligerent attitude with the media with no winning record to back that up didnt help. Throw in the suit then the hair and finally benching Eli for all of all people Geno Smith well...

McAdoo benefited from a defense playing Section331 : 11/15/2018 3:58 pm : link out of its mind for an entire season, and an offense overly reliant on Odell breaking a slant into a long gain. His offensive sets were dogshit. I’ve seen more complexity out of HS sets. Once the defense came down to earth, and opposing defenses aligned to take away the slant, he had no answers.

RE: He should bradshaw44 : 11/15/2018 3:59 pm : link

Quote: Have delegated the offensive play calling to a coordinator sooner so he could focus more on macro issues.



The botched execution of the plan to play the QB backups was the icing on the cake



But the reality is, Coughlin Gilbride, McAdoo, Spags Shurmur Reese and Gettlemen were and are all hamstrung by too much cap space invested in an overrated QB who rode the tide of great defensive playoff performances in2007 and 2011





What QB didn't get good (the Giants of 07/11 were not great) performance from their defenses? Such a bull shit argument.

RE: RE: Your completely ignoring the fact jcn56 : 11/15/2018 4:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14178772 Tuckrule said:





Quote:





We had a crazy amount of turnovers and lucky breaks that year. Not to mention how many times Odell single handedly won games in the fourth quarter. We were a very flawed team with a lot of lucky breaks that season. I always go back to the Ravens game that year. The Odell show.









I was at that game. The O was sucking hard all game long and then Odell got injured and went to the lockers for a bit. During that period the O started to pick up. A bunch of us were perplexed and thought maybe Odell was making Eli focus on him too much . Annnnnd then he comes back and wins the game with a crazy play. Very strange game.





How exactly did OBJ "make" Eli focus on him too much? Did he put him in a headlock on the sidelines?

You should look.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/15/2018 4:12 pm : link



Quote: This is an oft-repeated but inaccurate statement. For example, McAdoo called out the OL repeatedly. He didn't mention anyone by name, but would frequently talk about how the entire unit needed to play better. The only reason why it seemed like he was taking Eli to task more often than other players is because there's only one QB, so that criticism was easy to assign to Eli directly. But the idea that he coddled the rest of the team while holding Eli's feet to the fire is really not true.



One quote was "The OL played fine, but the quarterback has to make more plays out there".



McAdoo basically went out of his way not to throw shade on Flowers and even said he played well one game but that the rest of the offense needed to elevate their game.



It is one of the points Carl Banks discussed when the coaching change was made. He perhaps didn't coddle the rest of the team, but he certainly put more of the burden on Eli during a lot of the PC's.



You should look.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/15/2018 4:12 pm : link

One quote was "The OL played fine, but the quarterback has to make more plays out there".

McAdoo basically went out of his way not to throw shade on Flowers and even said he played well one game but that the rest of the offense needed to elevate their game.

It is one of the points Carl Banks discussed when the coaching change was made. He perhaps didn't coddle the rest of the team, but he certainly put more of the burden on Eli during a lot of the PC's.

Perhaps it was because he thought Eli could handle it or he did't want the mercurial Flowers to go into a shell, but this isn't a false narrative.

After the Washington team game... trueblueinpw : 11/15/2018 4:13 pm : link You’d have thought the Giants won the Super Bowl then and there. OBJ and his crew jet down to Miami and think about how great they are. How does McAd’oh let them get out of that regular season win thinking they had accomplished anything? A seasoned coached would have told the team to buckle down and get ready for Green Bay and playoff football. Also, and I wrote this here the whole time McAd’oh was the HC, he wasn’t an Xs and Os guy, he was a platitude and attitude guy. Striking the wrong chord after the Washington game sealed his fate.

Whoa... FatMan in Charlotte : 11/15/2018 4:14 pm : link



Quote: But the reality is, Coughlin Gilbride, McAdoo, Spags Shurmur Reese and Gettlemen were and are all hamstrung by too much cap space invested in an overrated QB who rode the tide of great defensive playoff performances in2007 and 2011



with that kind of fucked up take, replete with the term "reality", can anyone take this asswipe seriously anymore, if they ever did? did the guy who rails on people being "Eli fanboys" just type this??with that kind of fucked up take, replete with the term "reality", can anyone take this asswipe seriously anymore, if they ever did?

It went wrong for Mac RobCrossRiver56 : 11/15/2018 4:17 pm : link The moment he thought that it was Eli that was holding his offence back...It was down hill from there.

RE: RE: RE: Your completely ignoring the fact bradshaw44 : 11/15/2018 4:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14178796 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14178772 Tuckrule said:





Quote:





We had a crazy amount of turnovers and lucky breaks that year. Not to mention how many times Odell single handedly won games in the fourth quarter. We were a very flawed team with a lot of lucky breaks that season. I always go back to the Ravens game that year. The Odell show.









I was at that game. The O was sucking hard all game long and then Odell got injured and went to the lockers for a bit. During that period the O started to pick up. A bunch of us were perplexed and thought maybe Odell was making Eli focus on him too much. Annnnnd then he comes back and wins the game with a crazy play. Very strange game.









How exactly did OBJ "make" Eli focus on him too much? Did he put him in a headlock on the sidelines?



First of all, I didn't say that he did in fact "MAKE" Eli focus on him. It was a topic that everyone was discussing in our section. I wasn't taking a dig at Odell.

RE: Your completely ignoring the fact bw in dc : 11/15/2018 4:20 pm : link

Quote: We had a crazy amount of turnovers and lucky breaks that year. Not to mention how many times Odell single handedly won games in the fourth quarter. We were a very flawed team with a lot of lucky breaks that season. I always go back to the Ravens game that year. The Odell show.



On the other hand, last year we had a crazy amount of injuries and our QB started to, in my judgment, reach his tipping point... In comment 14178772 Tuckrule said:On the other hand, last year we had a crazy amount of injuries and our QB started to, in my judgment, reach his tipping point...

Les is the Ray Handley dep026 : 11/15/2018 4:22 pm : link Of BBI.

When he started reading mfsd : 11/15/2018 4:24 pm : link self help books

When Jerry Reese ThatLimerickGuy : 11/15/2018 4:30 pm : link Didnt take his advice and let him go get Mahomes.





I just think joeinpa : 11/15/2018 4:33 pm : link He was saddled with a very bad roster and a personality ill equipped to handle losing in New York.

When he stole my pee wee team's playbook. longlive#10 : 11/15/2018 4:33 pm : link All 3 plays.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Your completely ignoring the fact jcn56 : 11/15/2018 4:34 pm : link

You didn't say that?! It's a direct quote from your post!





Quote:





In comment 14178796 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14178772 Tuckrule said:





Quote:





We had a crazy amount of turnovers and lucky breaks that year. Not to mention how many times Odell single handedly won games in the fourth quarter. We were a very flawed team with a lot of lucky breaks that season. I always go back to the Ravens game that year. The Odell show.









I was at that game. The O was sucking hard all game long and then Odell got injured and went to the lockers for a bit. During that period the O started to pick up. A bunch of us were perplexed and thought maybe Odell was making Eli focus on him too much. Annnnnd then he comes back and wins the game with a crazy play. Very strange game.









How exactly did OBJ "make" Eli focus on him too much? Did he put him in a headlock on the sidelines?







First of all, I didn't say that he did in fact "MAKE" Eli focus on him. It was a topic that everyone was discussing in our section. I wasn't taking a dig at Odell.



RE: I just think longlive#10 : 11/15/2018 4:36 pm : link

Quote: He was saddled with a very bad roster and a personality ill equipped to handle losing in New York.



There's no excuse for the worst play calling I've ever seen in my life, none. Don't care if you have a high school roster.



Recognize your opponents strategy and adapt. If the players fail they fail, but if they lose before the ball is even snapped that's on you coach. In comment 14178857 joeinpa said:There's no excuse for the worst play calling I've ever seen in my life, none. Don't care if you have a high school roster.Recognize your opponents strategy and adapt. If the players fail they fail, but if they lose before the ball is even snapped that's on you coach.

Mcadoo Lines of Scrimmage : 11/15/2018 4:37 pm : link He just did not have the leadership skills nor the ability to overcome issues a season presents. Single biggest issue was arrogance. TC obviously had heavy influence on the offense and when he left I felt he wanted to do his thing. He never tailored to Eli's strengths and was always taking shots at him. Eventually the team tuned him out. I would have loved TC to have coached that team with the much improved defense. I know they would have showed up in Green Bay.

think JonC's comment is close to the mark ColHowPepper : 11/15/2018 4:38 pm : link In MacAdoo's defense, he had horrible personnel to work with, something Shurmur is finding out in 2018, and an over-reliance on the 11 personnel was BM's 'answer'. Even if the optonality was poor, a HC just can't trot out the same formations, scheme, and personnel and not think the opposing DCs are going to suffocate your offense.



What I don't think anyone has mentioned above, but it was certainly loudly and widely bemoaned on the board all year after the first few games, Odell going down, than SS, Brandon Marshall was ready to pack it in and it showed from the very first Ex game.



The receivers the team was trotting out for most of the season were barely Alabama quality, and probably lesser. If the team quit on MacAdoo, which it seems like it did, part of that I think was that the reality of mediocrity hit them in the face. Jackrabbit went from all-Pro level to pretty bad, JPP was near invisible, our LBs sucked, as usual, and the play of the SS and FS was atrocious.



MacAdoo handled none of it well and couldn't figure out a Plan B.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Your completely ignoring the fact bradshaw44 : 11/15/2018 4:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14178839 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14178818 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14178796 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14178772 Tuckrule said:





Quote:





We had a crazy amount of turnovers and lucky breaks that year. Not to mention how many times Odell single handedly won games in the fourth quarter. We were a very flawed team with a lot of lucky breaks that season. I always go back to the Ravens game that year. The Odell show.









I was at that game. The O was sucking hard all game long and then Odell got injured and went to the lockers for a bit. During that period the O started to pick up. A bunch of us were perplexed and thought maybe Odell was making Eli focus on him too much. Annnnnd then he comes back and wins the game with a crazy play. Very strange game.









How exactly did OBJ "make" Eli focus on him too much? Did he put him in a headlock on the sidelines?







First of all, I didn't say that he did in fact "MAKE" Eli focus on him. It was a topic that everyone was discussing in our section. I wasn't taking a dig at Odell.







You didn't say that?! It's a direct quote from your post!





"A bunch of us were perplexed and thought maybe Odell was making Eli focus on him too much"





I clearly said MAYBE. Not IN FACT.



RE: When Jerry Reese bw in dc : 11/15/2018 4:40 pm : link

Quote: Didnt take his advice and let him go get Mahomes.





This is a very important point.



I can almost hear Ole John Mara saying in the draft room (behind McAdoo's back):



"Jerry, I don't want to do this trade for Mahomes. Eli needs to go out on a white horse and on his terms. We don't need a controversy with a young, athletic gunslinger. So let's stand pat and see if we can grab this TE that you love..." In comment 14178854 ThatLimerickGuy said:This is a very important point.I can almost hear Ole John Mara saying in the draft room (behind McAdoo's back):"Jerry, I don't want to do this trade for Mahomes. Eli needs to go out on a white horse and on his terms. We don't need a controversy with a young, athletic gunslinger. So let's stand pat and see if we can grab this TE that you love..."

Lol dep026 : 11/15/2018 4:41 pm : link The Mahomes narrative will never die.



As if he would be killing it on this shit team.

The other narrative.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/15/2018 4:43 pm : link that won't die is that Mara mandated that Eli stay.



It isn't just alluded to, some posters repeatedly use it as one of the main reasons that Gettleman and Shurmur were hired and why the team is losing.



RE: Mcadoo mfsd : 11/15/2018 4:48 pm : link

Quote: He just did not have the leadership skills nor the ability to overcome issues a season presents. Single biggest issue was arrogance. TC obviously had heavy influence on the offense and when he left I felt he wanted to do his thing. He never tailored to Eli's strengths and was always taking shots at him. Eventually the team tuned him out. I would have loved TC to have coached that team with the much improved defense. I know they would have showed up in Green Bay.



What was weird is he didn’t seem arrogant and out of touch during year 1. I seem to recall the players liked him.



He strangely came into year 2 thinking he could act like Belichik. In comment 14178863 Lines of Scrimmage said:What was weird is he didn’t seem arrogant and out of touch during year 1. I seem to recall the players liked him.He strangely came into year 2 thinking he could act like Belichik.

RE: Lol bw in dc : 11/15/2018 4:52 pm : link

Quote: The Mahomes narrative will never die.



As if he would be killing it on this shit team.



I don't know if we'd be killing it, but I am certain of this - it would be abundantly clear that Mahomes is a massive talent and that drafting a replacement for Eli would be the least of our concerns... In comment 14178869 dep026 said:I don't know if we'd be killing it, but I am certain of this - it would be abundantly clear that Mahomes is a massive talent and that drafting a replacement for Eli would be the least of our concerns...

The other narrative ColHowPepper : 11/15/2018 5:05 pm : link Quote: The other narrative that won't die is that Mara mandated that Eli stay. ok, I'll bite on this. The way it played out, with BM laying out the plan to Eli (should never have been Geno), then Eli saying he'd rather not start at all if the plan was to bring in the backup in H2...and the howls of protest coming from fan base, very much including BBI, as well as some vets and media commentators...it all got reversed...leading ultimately to the firing of the GM and HC.



If it was not Mara, what is the plausible alternate interpretation of the path to reversal of the decision? ok, I'll bite on this. The way it played out, with BM laying out the plan to Eli (should never have been Geno), then Eli saying he'd rather not start at all if the plan was to bring in the backup in H2...and the howls of protest coming from fan base, very much including BBI, as well as some vets and media commentators...it all got reversed...leading ultimately to the firing of the GM and HC.If it was not Mara, what is the plausible alternate interpretation of the path to reversal of the decision?

he was a terrible head coach who was even bad at his supposed strength PerpetualNervousness : 11/15/2018 5:18 pm : link there wasn't another team in the nfl that considered him nfl head coaching material. the giants hired him because they wanted to believe they had found a young creative offensive mind, which he wasn't, and that he would grow into the job. he ran arguably the least sophisticated offensive system the nfl has seen in the past decade, and was completely unprepared to run an nfl franchise.

First off.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/15/2018 5:21 pm : link cutting Eli would've been a huge cap hit.



But, because Eli is on the roster doesn't mean that Mara told the GM and coach he had to be here.



Believing that Mara mandated that eli stays means that the Barkley pick was also a mandate, since a QB was certainly not getting to the podium to challenge eli. It doesn't add up.



People can't fathom why we passed on the multitude of QB talents in the draft as if there will never be another QB available to pick and the conspiracy theories flowed straight from that decision.

I think cohesion was a big problem with McAdoo- Sean : 11/15/2018 5:26 pm : link Coughlin & McAdoo ran different offenses, yet McAdoo’s offensive coordinator was a Coughlin coach.

RE: The other narrative bw in dc : 11/15/2018 5:28 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





The other narrative that won't die is that Mara mandated that Eli stay.



ok, I'll bite on this. The way it played out, with BM laying out the plan to Eli (should never have been Geno), then Eli saying he'd rather not start at all if the plan was to bring in the backup in H2...and the howls of protest coming from fan base, very much including BBI, as well as some vets and media commentators...it all got reversed...leading ultimately to the firing of the GM and HC.



If it was not Mara, what is the plausible alternate interpretation of the path to reversal of the decision?



You won't get a sensible answer because there isn't one.



Additionally, does anyone think it was a coincidence that Mara brought in Accorsi, the man who drafted Eli, to lead the HC search?



Who, in a what seemed like less than an hour, recommended and hired his old draft room pal, Dave Gettleman, who is/was a huge Eli fan.



It's very simple, straight-forward math, really...



FMIC joeinpa : 11/15/2018 5:28 pm : link Not taking a position here, just curious. So you absolutely rule out there was an Eli mandate.



Myself. I don't know. It has been stated, not suggested by Boomer Eaison more than once, that this is the case. In a post earlier today, it was stated Boomer is connected to Tisch.



Even if that is not true, wouldn't Boomer have info that many others do not.



Again, I m not making the case it s true, But I m not certain it s not either.



What s yourt ake. I know you dismiss those that state the narrative as fact, I do too.



But do you also dismiss the idea it could be true. If so, based on what.

RE: I just think JOrthman : 11/15/2018 5:30 pm : link

Quote: He was saddled with a very bad roster and a personality ill equipped to handle losing in New York.



Really? They invested 200 million in the defense his first year. In comment 14178857 joeinpa said:Really? They invested 200 million in the defense his first year.

^ ColHowPepper : 11/15/2018 5:32 pm : link I think we're not discussing the same issue: I took your post on 'the other narrative' to refer to Mara being the one directing that Eli be re-instated as starting QB. You meant Eli's future with the team post-2017, I got that wrong.



As to your response above, likely so, and we'll likely never know the skinny as to any difference of opinion re. SB and Darnold (or whoever), if there was one.

RE: First off.. bw in dc : 11/15/2018 5:41 pm : link

Quote:



Believing that Mara mandated that eli stays means that the Barkley pick was also a mandate, since a QB was certainly not getting to the podium to challenge eli. It doesn't add up.







Surely, you jest. How much did we hear most of last year and even the preceding year, that Eli needed a running game to relieve the pressure from having to throw so much? Answer - a ton. So when Mara had all of his revamped pieces in place - his Eli Dream Team - it was a very easy segue to take the RB. In comment 14178921 FatMan in Charlotte said:Surely, you jest. How much did we hear most of last year and even the preceding year, that Eli needed a running game to relieve the pressure from having to throw so much? Answer - a ton. So when Mara had all of his revamped pieces in place - his Eli Dream Team - it was a very easy segue to take the RB.

RE: You should look.. Gatorade Dunk : 11/15/2018 6:10 pm : link

Quote: at some of the transcripts:







Quote:





This is an oft-repeated but inaccurate statement. For example, McAdoo called out the OL repeatedly. He didn't mention anyone by name, but would frequently talk about how the entire unit needed to play better. The only reason why it seemed like he was taking Eli to task more often than other players is because there's only one QB, so that criticism was easy to assign to Eli directly. But the idea that he coddled the rest of the team while holding Eli's feet to the fire is really not true.







One quote was "The OL played fine, but the quarterback has to make more plays out there".



McAdoo basically went out of his way not to throw shade on Flowers and even said he played well one game but that the rest of the offense needed to elevate their game.



It is one of the points Carl Banks discussed when the coaching change was made. He perhaps didn't coddle the rest of the team, but he certainly put more of the burden on Eli during a lot of the PC's.



Perhaps it was because he thought Eli could handle it or he did't want the mercurial Flowers to go into a shell, but this isn't a false narrative.

The day he came out of GiantsUA : 11/15/2018 6:30 pm : link the men's room with a piece of toilet paper on his shoe.



Could not recover from that move.

Mara Lines of Scrimmage : 11/15/2018 6:31 pm : link I easily could see him telling DG he wanted make Eli the QB next year but that DG also was building his team moving forward how he saw fit. If a QB the best pick then make it but Eli was going to be here. If Eli didn't like competing then he would have been cut or traded if a team wanted him.



How anyone thinks Mara was going to cut Eli after last year's debacle and public outrage along with the cap hit is mystifying to me.

. Banks : 11/15/2018 6:43 pm : link The 2016 team was arguably the worst 11-5 team I've ever seen. They needed the defense to play near perfect every game. For all the complaints about things not going our way with tips, fumbles, calls, etc...it all went right that year. I had no faith in 2017. What happened in 2016 is not sustainable.

However,what did him in was losing the locker room imo.

The DRC suspension. St. Jimmy : 11/15/2018 6:55 pm : link I think that led to the defense quitting on him and him losing the locker room.

What didn’t go wrong HomerJones45 : 11/15/2018 7:33 pm : link I don’t think he will ever be a head coach again and not unfairly so but the deck was stacked against him.



As Jon said, he was over his head and above what should have been his pay grade. It was all over for him after McCarthy took him apart in the second half of the playoff game.



Coaches following HOF’rs generally don’t fare well in year 2. The work habits slack, the players loaf and the ability to cut and fill is no longer there.



He was saddled with the same stooge GM that had screwed it up for the last guy. If TC couldn’t get .500 out of this slow crew of misfits, McAdoo was toast.



And yes, the fans and the front office grossly overestimated the talent level on this team so expectations were way out of whack. ODB papered over a lot of flaws- from the lack of team speed to the clown show in the front office.







DRC walked off the field during a game SirLoinOfBeef : 11/15/2018 8:15 pm : link Jenkins came back a day late after a bye week. Apple visually quit on the field. Collins' comments regarding Apple...



He had lost the team.



However, JR's horrible drafts put this team where we have been lately.

RE: He should map7711 : 11/15/2018 9:39 pm : link

Quote: Have delegated the offensive play calling to a coordinator sooner so he could focus more on macro issues.



The botched execution of the plan to play the QB backups was the icing on the cake



But the reality is, Coughlin Gilbride, McAdoo, Spags Shurmur Reese and Gettlemen were and are all hamstrung by too much cap space invested in an overrated QB who rode the tide of great defensive playoff performances in2007 and 2011



Has to be the dumbest comment I’ve heard on BBI. You have got to be kidding me. In comment 14178807 Les in TO said:Has to be the dumbest comment I’ve heard on BBI. You have got to be kidding me.

RE: The DRC suspension. DonQuixote : 11/15/2018 9:52 pm : link

Quote: I think that led to the defense quitting on him and him losing the locker room.



Something was happening with the DBs ... In comment 14179030 St. Jimmy said:Something was happening with the DBs ...

RE: First off.. mrvax : 11/15/2018 11:29 pm : link

Quote: cutting Eli would've been a huge cap hit.



But, because Eli is on the roster doesn't mean that Mara told the GM and coach he had to be here.



Believing that Mara mandated that eli stays means that the Barkley pick was also a mandate, since a QB was certainly not getting to the podium to challenge eli. It doesn't add up.



People can't fathom why we passed on the multitude of QB talents in the draft as if there will never be another QB available to pick and the conspiracy theories flowed straight from that decision.



FMiC:



In a sea of insanity on this site, I'm relieved to read your posts. Right on target. Thanks. In comment 14178921 FatMan in Charlotte said:FMiC:In a sea of insanity on this site, I'm relieved to read your posts. Right on target. Thanks.

I believe in pivotal moments (and games) .... Manny in CA : 12:07 am : link

In the case of McAdoo, I think it was the NFC Wildcard game loss (in January 2017) to the Green Bay Packers.



The Giants harassed (and sacked) Rogers for 29 minutes, then he exposed the Giants on a Hail-Mary pass to end the 1st half. and the game was over.



The defense was spent and exhausted; the offense could not trade blow-for-blow with the Pack. The running game. especially could not keep Rogers on the bench, watching.



Same thing happened to Atlanta in Super Bowl 51. The Pats played "rope-a-dope" with ATL for most of the game, then put them away, late.

The day he was hired giantsFC : 10:00 am : link With a name like McAdoo, a name way too easy to spin into the description of a doofus or a failure, combined with his style...doomed from day 1.