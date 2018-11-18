Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/18/2018 12:28 pm
RE: RE: First time in  
longlive#10 : 11/18/2018 3:59 pm : link
In comment 14182262 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
In comment 14182252 kcgiants said:


Quote:


two years we score over 30 pts and our defense can't stop a fly.


Not the first time in 2 years btw.


No but the 2nd time in about 5 lol
I had this concern with the defense after the Bye......  
Simms11 : 11/18/2018 3:59 pm : link
Not the offense, but the D. They are now a very pathetic unit. Wentz will pick them apart next week and unless we’re going t start winning shootouts, we’re not winning out! Fucking Cowboys are also now 5 and 5!
Honestly  
Jeff : 11/18/2018 3:59 pm : link
Would not give Landon Collins a huge contract and OV needs to go after this season....no rush at all from him
The best things about this game:  
D_Giants : 11/18/2018 3:59 pm : link
(1) offense made a cameo appearance.
(2) game is almost over.

This is the worst second-half defensive performance I can recall. If the Giants turnover the ball without scoring, TB need only :30 to score game-winning TD.
RE: Bucs have no  
section125 : 11/18/2018 3:59 pm : link
In comment 14182264 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
timeouts?


Used them all on the last Giants TD drive..
Does anybody have faith in this D right now?  
Simms11 : 11/18/2018 4:00 pm : link
This is a huge fucking play!
RE: No matter what happens here. I'll feel like we lost.  
mfsd : 11/18/2018 4:00 pm : link
In comment 14182253 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.


Good grief. Some of you guys need another hobby, you just don’t have the guts to be football fans.
Fuck it!  
Simms11 : 11/18/2018 4:00 pm : link
Fuck this shit!
need a good  
SHO'NUFF : 11/18/2018 4:00 pm : link
screen pass here
RE: How can you not  
Eman11 : 11/18/2018 4:01 pm : link
In comment 14182243 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
protect deep we need a free safety in the worst way


Yup. That TD was on Collins all the way. He has to protect deep.
RE: The best things about this game:  
Simms11 : 11/18/2018 4:01 pm : link
In comment 14182277 D_Giants said:
Quote:
(1) offense made a cameo appearance.
(2) game is almost over.

This is the worst second-half defensive performance I can recall. If the Giants turnover the ball without scoring, TB need only :30 to score game-winning TD.


This shit just sucks!
I know the ref  
MookGiants : 11/18/2018 4:01 pm : link
probably doesnt want to throw a flag that will end the game, but Pierre Paul was well into the neutral zone where he lined up
So think they can stop them from getting in FG range  
jeff57 : 11/18/2018 4:01 pm : link
Lousy punt too! On top of it all!  
Simms11 : 11/18/2018 4:01 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: First time in  
kcgiants : 11/18/2018 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14182274 longlive#10 said:
Quote:
In comment 14182262 USAF NYG Fan said:


Quote:


In comment 14182252 kcgiants said:


Quote:


two years we score over 30 pts and our defense can't stop a fly.


Not the first time in 2 years btw.



No but the 2nd time in about 5 lol


Oh yeah, the last time we scored over 30 we lost 32-31 or something like that
that was the play call on 3rd?  
SHO'NUFF : 11/18/2018 4:02 pm : link
a toss play that starts Saquon back 10 yards?
You really couldn't pin them?  
longlive#10 : 11/18/2018 4:02 pm : link
I don't get why people like Dixon? I think he's pretty trash
RE: So think they can stop them from getting in FG range  
Simms11 : 11/18/2018 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14182286 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Nope!
RE: that was the play call on 3rd?  
longlive#10 : 11/18/2018 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14182289 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
a toss play that starts Saquon back 10 yards?


I didn't mind the toss call
Webb got that one  
jeff57 : 11/18/2018 4:02 pm : link
So  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11/18/2018 4:02 pm : link
That is it....
Doesn't anyone know how to angle the punt  
EricJ : 11/18/2018 4:02 pm : link
towards the sidelines anymore? Can we hire Feagles as a punting coach?
GAME  
liteamorn : 11/18/2018 4:03 pm : link
SET

MATCH

BITCHES
Yay.  
longlive#10 : 11/18/2018 4:03 pm : link
All we're doing is probably just killing our draft pick but whatever

#FORELI!!
GAME!!!!!  
montanagiant : 11/18/2018 4:03 pm : link
Texans kicker is brutal today.  
Boy Cord : 11/18/2018 4:03 pm : link
Guy can’t miss against the Giants. Skins may be gifted this win.
YES!  
Britt in VA : 11/18/2018 4:03 pm : link
Fitz and Winston  
SHO'NUFF : 11/18/2018 4:03 pm : link
the gift that keeps on giving
Thanks for the ball, rapist!  
widmerseyebrow : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm : link
RE: Yay.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14182297 longlive#10 said:
Quote:
All we're doing is probably just killing our draft pick but whatever

#FORELI!!


The rest of the schedule will take care of it.
Nice  
AcidTest : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm : link
INT by Webb.

Game over.
Great game by Barkley, Eli, OBJ  
nicky43 : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm : link
Shurmur not so much.

good game though!


He was probably  
family progtitioner : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm : link
told to just boot it into the EZ
We barely beat an awful team at home.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm : link
Alright.
Boy they never make it easy  
Blue21 : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm : link
Fuck draft position,,,  
rebel yell : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm : link
I like wins. Nice win!
Eli had ONE incompletion.  
Britt in VA : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm : link
94.4 % completion percentage.
RE: Yay.  
gmenatlarge : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14182297 longlive#10 said:
Quote:
All we're doing is probably just killing our draft pick but whatever

#FORELI!!


Would you stop with the draft pick already!
The scary thing  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11/18/2018 4:05 pm : link
Is Barkley had five or six runs where he was barely tripped up. He could have gone for 250 yards.
RE: We barely beat an awful team at home.  
section125 : 11/18/2018 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14182307 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Alright.


Um, Dave, the Giants are an awful team..not like the Pats almost losing to the Browns.
RE: RE: Yay.  
longlive#10 : 11/18/2018 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14182303 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14182297 longlive#10 said:


Quote:


All we're doing is probably just killing our draft pick but whatever

#FORELI!!



The rest of the schedule will take care of it.


It's not looking that scary...

If the O has finally figured out the formula who knows what could happen

Idk maybe I'm just literally high off a win
RE: Eli had ONE incompletion.  
widmerseyebrow : 11/18/2018 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14182311 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
94.4 % completion percentage.


Yea, but he missed that one bad. Negates everything else!
RE: Eli had ONE incompletion.  
longlive#10 : 11/18/2018 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14182311 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
94.4 % completion percentage.


JUST missed it too

Damnit
RE: We barely beat an awful team at home.  
Route 9 : 11/18/2018 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14182307 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Alright.


STFU Dave
RE: Eli had ONE incompletion.  
montanagiant : 11/18/2018 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14182311 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
94.4 % completion percentage.

Damn Eli missing that one pass. Get Lauletta in there
The one..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11/18/2018 4:12 pm : link
pass Eli missed was actually ripped by Rflairr and micky.

Not surprisingly
RE: The one..  
PetesHereNow : 11/18/2018 4:18 pm : link
In comment 14182363 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
pass Eli missed was actually ripped by Rflairr and micky.

Not surprisingly


Two of the more negative posters of our little group here. As you said, not surprising.
RE: We barely beat an awful team at home.  
map7711 : 11/18/2018 4:25 pm : link
In comment 14182307 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Alright.


We know. It eats at your soul that the Giants win and Eli performs well. We get it.
RE: We barely beat an awful team at home.  
BigBlueShock : 11/18/2018 6:43 pm : link
In comment 14182307 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Alright.

Miserable fuck.
RE: The one..  
Eman11 : 11/18/2018 7:12 pm : link
In comment 14182363 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
pass Eli missed was actually ripped by Rflairr and micky.

Not surprisingly


Not surprised at all.

No doubt the pass could've been better but so could the route. You always want your QB throwing that to the outside shoulder, outside the numbers. Throw it inside too much and it can be defended or picked. I'd take that throw to the outside every time and take my chances.
