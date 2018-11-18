New York Giants-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Discussion

In comment 14182262
USAF NYG Fan said:
| In comment 14182252 kcgiants said:
Quote:
two years we score over 30 pts and our defense can't stop a fly.
Not the first time in 2 years btw.
No but the 2nd time in about 5 lol
Not the offense, but the D. They are now a very pathetic unit. Wentz will pick them apart next week and unless we’re going t start winning shootouts, we’re not winning out! Fucking Cowboys are also now 5 and 5!
Would not give Landon Collins a huge contract and OV needs to go after this season....no rush at all from him
(1) offense made a cameo appearance.
(2) game is almost over.
This is the worst second-half defensive performance I can recall. If the Giants turnover the ball without scoring, TB need only :30 to score game-winning TD.
In comment 14182264
SHO'NUFF said:
Used them all on the last Giants TD drive..
This is a huge fucking play!
In comment 14182253
Blue21 said:
Good grief. Some of you guys need another hobby, you just don’t have the guts to be football fans.
In comment 14182243
Bluesbreaker said:
| protect deep we need a free safety in the worst way
Yup. That TD was on Collins all the way. He has to protect deep.
In comment 14182277
D_Giants said:
| (1) offense made a cameo appearance.
(2) game is almost over.
This is the worst second-half defensive performance I can recall. If the Giants turnover the ball without scoring, TB need only :30 to score game-winning TD.
This shit just sucks!
probably doesnt want to throw a flag that will end the game, but Pierre Paul was well into the neutral zone where he lined up
In comment 14182274
longlive#10 said:
| In comment 14182262 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
In comment 14182252 kcgiants said:
Quote:
two years we score over 30 pts and our defense can't stop a fly.
Not the first time in 2 years btw.
No but the 2nd time in about 5 lol
Oh yeah, the last time we scored over 30 we lost 32-31 or something like that
a toss play that starts Saquon back 10 yards?
I don't get why people like Dixon? I think he's pretty trash
In comment 14182286
jeff57 said:
Nope!
In comment 14182289
SHO'NUFF said:
| a toss play that starts Saquon back 10 yards?
I didn't mind the toss call
towards the sidelines anymore? Can we hire Feagles as a punting coach?
All we're doing is probably just killing our draft pick but whatever
#FORELI!!
Guy can’t miss against the Giants. Skins may be gifted this win.
the gift that keeps on giving
In comment 14182297
longlive#10 said:
| All we're doing is probably just killing our draft pick but whatever
#FORELI!!
The rest of the schedule will take care of it.
Shurmur not so much.
good game though!
told to just boot it into the EZ
94.4 % completion percentage.
In comment 14182297
longlive#10 said:
| All we're doing is probably just killing our draft pick but whatever
#FORELI!!
Would you stop with the draft pick already!
Is Barkley had five or six runs where he was barely tripped up. He could have gone for 250 yards.
In comment 14182307
Dave in Hoboken said:
Um, Dave, the Giants are an awful team..not like the Pats almost losing to the Browns.
In comment 14182303
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 14182297 longlive#10 said:
Quote:
All we're doing is probably just killing our draft pick but whatever
#FORELI!!
The rest of the schedule will take care of it.
It's not looking that scary...
If the O has finally figured out the formula who knows what could happen
Idk maybe I'm just literally high off a win
In comment 14182311
Britt in VA said:
| 94.4 % completion percentage.
Yea, but he missed that one bad. Negates everything else!
In comment 14182311
Britt in VA said:
| 94.4 % completion percentage.
JUST missed it too
Damnit
In comment 14182307
Dave in Hoboken said:
STFU Dave
In comment 14182311
Britt in VA said:
| 94.4 % completion percentage.
Damn Eli missing that one pass. Get Lauletta in there
pass Eli missed was actually ripped by Rflairr and micky.
Not surprisingly
In comment 14182363
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| pass Eli missed was actually ripped by Rflairr and micky.
Not surprisingly
Two of the more negative posters of our little group here. As you said, not surprising.
In comment 14182307
Dave in Hoboken said:
We know. It eats at your soul that the Giants win and Eli performs well. We get it.
In comment 14182307
Dave in Hoboken said:
Miserable fuck.
In comment 14182363
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| pass Eli missed was actually ripped by Rflairr and micky.
Not surprisingly
Not surprised at all.
No doubt the pass could've been better but so could the route. You always want your QB throwing that to the outside shoulder, outside the numbers. Throw it inside too much and it can be defended or picked. I'd take that throw to the outside every time and take my chances.