New York Giants-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm : 11/18/2018 4:04 pm Nothing is ever easy.

Tampa Bay has a great offense Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11/18/2018 4:16 pm : link That is turnover prone. That is what they did today. They make a lot of defenses look bad. Ours looked confused at times.



We need to draft some pass rushers. Vernon does not look right.

RE: Gee widmerseyebrow : 11/18/2018 4:17 pm : link

Quote: When you run run run run and play action look what happens. It took him this long to figure out that you feed your best player and build the offense from the running game?



I think it's obvious that's what they wanted to do from the start, but haven't been able to until recently. In comment 14182330 Joey in VA said:I think it's obvious that's what they wanted to do from the start, but haven't been able to until recently.

RE: RE: Offense LauderdaleMatty : 11/18/2018 4:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14182349 MookGiants said:





Quote:





played a terrific game. Just about everyone.



Defense still leaves a lot to be desired, but it was nice to see the offense click for a change, even against a garbage team.







OV invisible except for penalties.



Wont be an issue next year. He'll be gone as soon as the season is over Huge mistake by Reese, though that's redundant. In comment 14182380 gmenatlarge said:Wont be an issue next year. He'll be gone as soon as the season is over Huge mistake by Reese, though that's redundant.

Bad Defense You Say Arkbach : 11/18/2018 4:17 pm : link the last I checked New Orleans sucked on defense and look where they are.

RE: ... bigbluescot : 11/18/2018 4:18 pm : link

Quote: Barkley is a stud.



Our coaching staff doesn't inspire me.



I actually think Bettcher is a good DC, I just think he needs to have very good corners to work in his scheme. He doesn't have them here, so he's went away from the blitz. His MO in Arizona was letting his CB's go on a island and bringing the house. He's getting more and more shy to do so here.



Shurmur I don't really rate. In comment 14182339 Eric from BBI said:I actually think Bettcher is a good DC, I just think he needs to have very good corners to work in his scheme. He doesn't have them here, so he's went away from the blitz. His MO in Arizona was letting his CB's go on a island and bringing the house. He's getting more and more shy to do so here.Shurmur I don't really rate.

Q. Williams, J. Allen, Bosa or Ferrell jeff57 : 11/18/2018 4:18 pm : link Should be the first round pick

I hope these wins keep on coming Chris684 : 11/18/2018 4:18 pm : link I love watching the anti-Eli/anti-draft Saquon people running from thread to thread to throw cold water on anything they do.



I love this feeling for the team. I love how good it must feel for all of them to stick together. Win next week and I’ll be really impressed.

RE: Eli 17-18 Jalapeno : 11/18/2018 4:18 pm : link

Quote: 231. Barkley 142 on ground



Amazing!! In comment 14182319 jeff57 said:Amazing!!

Never easy ... Bluesbreaker : 11/18/2018 4:19 pm : link Was waiting Jackson to take the punt to the house ..

Place is a heck of a lot better when winning .

Probably not gonna run the table but It's what we should all

hope for in reality .

What drives me crazy is the piss poor tackling . The Reffs

were God Awful as well as our tackling but watching them

win and enjoy it is never a bad thing .

We can bitch about Collins he still led with 11 tackles

the lack of a top Free safety doesn't help .

Not that he's a world beater but Brown being halfway competent bigbluescot : 11/18/2018 4:19 pm : link is a major major upgrade. I know TB aren't a great defense, but we were creating legitimate holes, he seems to be able to move his man and the center position seems to have improved somewhat because of it. Even Wheeler was getting a bit of push.

If these wins were costing us Trevor Lawrence Ash_3 : 11/18/2018 4:21 pm : link I'd be furious. They're not. We won't make the playoffs and I still think this is a 4-12/5-11 type team. We'll need to find a QB sooner rather than later.



But this was a fun win and frankly I think the next winning Giants team we see won't have DG and PS at the helm.

Let's not forget that the dline section125 : 11/18/2018 4:21 pm : link was held on several plays. One they picked up the flag for no reason. #69 was tackling people all day and on the play after Vernons two offsides, he grabbed Veron straight up when Vernon had a clear path to the QB. One he wrapped up Carter so bad that Spielman was wondering what they were looking at. They called Vernon on a questionable facemask to facemask tackle and didnot call one when Coleman was speared on a return.



Giants will have plenty of requests for clarification from the head of officials.



However, Bettcher's defense is awful.

Eli Marty866b : 11/18/2018 4:22 pm : link Was just great today. The o-line was really good again and even though the defense sucks ass the team was actually enjoyable to watch.

On the really negative side, we really miss Snacks in the middle as the two guys who have replaced him have been putrid. Both Hill and Tomlinson have done nothing in the middle of the line. Tomlinson,IMO, has been a big disappointment as a very high second round pick and the jury is out on Hill who has flashed here and there but has seemingly regressed lately. These two got pushed around all day today. I don't know why Wynn doesn't get more snaps as Vernon,Barwin, and Martin stink.

If the giants don't like the quarterbacks again, i would take a good long look at Williams from Alabama. great interior pass rusher who lives in the backfield. He is nothing like Tomlinson.

Jags hvae the same record as the Giants spike : 11/18/2018 4:23 pm : link Fire Marrone!

RE: Bad Defense You Say section125 : 11/18/2018 4:23 pm : link

Quote: the last I checked New Orleans sucked on defense and look where they are.



Not this year. In comment 14182399 Arkbach said:Not this year.

RE: ... Nomad Crow on the Madison : 11/18/2018 4:26 pm : link

Quote: This is a 6 win type team, that is improving upon a 3 win season.



Easy to get on the defense, but there are a good 5-6 guys starting who won't be in the NFL next year.



This team won't win another game. Look at the schedule. Who are they going to beat? Maybe Washington now that Alex Smith is done. But nobody else is likely to lose to this horrendous defense. In comment 14182376 christian said:This team won't win another game. Look at the schedule. Who are they going to beat? Maybe Washington now that Alex Smith is done. But nobody else is likely to lose to this horrendous defense.

RE: Say bye to Herbert FStubbs : 11/18/2018 4:26 pm : link

Quote: Go Eli



Herbert's been a Raider for several weeks now.



We'll still probably have a top 10-15 pick. In comment 14182316 spike said:Herbert's been a Raider for several weeks now.We'll still probably have a top 10-15 pick.

RE: I swear.. map7711 : 11/18/2018 4:27 pm : link

Quote: some people would rather see us lose:







Quote:





Barely beat the Bucs at home.

Dave in Hoboken : 4:07 pm : link : reply

Impressive.







Every fucking week this moron rips the team. They win and he sounds like he he's not happy.



LOL



+10000



He sucks. In comment 14182354 FatMan in Charlotte said:+10000He sucks.

RE: RE: I swear.. Dave in Hoboken : 11/18/2018 4:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14182354 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





some people would rather see us lose:







Quote:





Barely beat the Bucs at home.

Dave in Hoboken : 4:07 pm : link : reply

Impressive.







Every fucking week this moron rips the team. They win and he sounds like he he's not happy.



LOL







+10000



He sucks.



Go swallow his life-juice some more. In comment 14182444 map7711 said:Go swallow his life-juice some more.

RE: RE: RE: I swear.. map7711 : 11/18/2018 4:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14182444 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 14182354 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





some people would rather see us lose:







Quote:





Barely beat the Bucs at home.

Dave in Hoboken : 4:07 pm : link : reply

Impressive.







Every fucking week this moron rips the team. They win and he sounds like he he's not happy.



LOL







+10000



He sucks.







Go swallow his life-juice some more.



Dude you're invisible all game when we're winning. Other game threads we are not doing well - you are all over it. Please. You suck. In comment 14182447 Dave in Hoboken said:Dude you're invisible all game when we're winning. Other game threads we are not doing well - you are all over it. Please. You suck.

RE: I'm not sure whether I should be happy or sad Eman11 : 11/18/2018 4:33 pm : link

Quote: On the one hand, nice job offense. On the other hand, this defense is absolutely putrid and we probably should have lost. And our pick is getting worse and worse.



Enjoy the damn win and remember OBJ was snagged at #12 and we were damn lucky a talent like Saqoun was there last year when we picked. In comment 14182381 BestFeature said:Enjoy the damn win and remember OBJ was snagged at #12 and we were damn lucky a talent like Saqoun was there last year when we picked.

Saints #15 in scoring defense Arkbach : 11/18/2018 4:35 pm : link Giants #18



So our defense is comparable

Reference: NFL.com/stats

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/18/2018 4:35 pm : : 11/18/2018 4:35 pm : link Combined, both teams were 8-of-9 in the red zone. Tampa had 510 yards of offense.

Bettcher Sammo85 : 11/18/2018 4:39 pm : link Folks need to understand we are switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4. It normally takes several seasons to conduct that transition.



I don’t believe Bettcher has many of the players he wants in his scheme.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I swear.. Dave in Hoboken : 11/18/2018 4:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14182447 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14182444 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 14182354 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





some people would rather see us lose:







Quote:





Barely beat the Bucs at home.

Dave in Hoboken : 4:07 pm : link : reply

Impressive.







Every fucking week this moron rips the team. They win and he sounds like he he's not happy.



LOL







+10000



He sucks.







Go swallow his life-juice some more.







Dude you're invisible all game when we're winning. Other game threads we are not doing well - you are all over it. Please. You suck.



This is the least interested I've been in in this team ever. Even our losses recently, I haven't posted a ton in those threads. It's an awful, boring, football team. Sorry that hurts your little feelings, but it's true. Enjoy the wins against the 49ers and Bucs, though. In comment 14182453 map7711 said:This is the least interested I've been in in this team ever. Even our losses recently, I haven't posted a ton in those threads. It's an awful, boring, football team. Sorry that hurts your little feelings, but it's true. Enjoy the wins against the 49ers and Bucs, though.

One other bright spot montanagiant : 11/18/2018 4:40 pm : link 2 games in a row where the Special Teams on Kicks looked better then avg

Defense Looked Bad in Spots, No Doubt... Jim in Tampa : 11/18/2018 4:42 pm : link But they also had 4 interceptions and a 4th Down stop deep in their own end. That's not nothin.

Dave you were all over San Darnold’s Chris684 : 11/18/2018 4:45 pm : link 1st quarter preseason performance against us and now all of a sudden your interest is waning.



Convenient.



You come across as an entitled douche.

Odd game. Tom in NY : 11/18/2018 4:51 pm : link The Giants score 38 points, are +4 in TO margin (with no TOs themselves), a defensive stop inside the 10 yard line, Eli misses one pass all day, Barkley runs for 149...and they still only win by 3 points, needing to cover an onside kick just to avert disaster.



How does that happen?



It's like the defense thought once they pulled Fitzpatrick that they didn't need to play anymore.





RE: Dave you were all over San Darnold’s Dave in Hoboken : 11/18/2018 4:54 pm : link

Quote: 1st quarter preseason performance against us and now all of a sudden your interest is waning.



Convenient.



You come across as an entitled douche.



All over? It was one of the first games of his career and our season, excuse me for being interested in August, after months and months of no football. How dare I!



You actually ARE a douche. And a very angry one at that. I'm far from the first person to make that observation. In comment 14182511 Chris684 said:All over? It was one of the first games of his career and our season, excuse me for being interested in August, after months and months of no football. How dare I!You actually ARE a douche. And a very angry one at that. I'm far from the first person to make that observation.

RE: Bettcher LauderdaleMatty : 11/18/2018 4:55 pm : link

Quote: Folks need to understand we are switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4. It normally takes several seasons to conduct that transition.



I don’t believe Bettcher has many of the players he wants in his scheme.





You think? And there was no way he wanted Harrison traded. And maybe not even Apple. If the offense/OL could have played the way it did the last two weeks this team would be fighting for first place in the mediocre NFC east.



Maybe they got lucky wit Pulley and Brown and only need to spend one high pick on a RT. In comment 14182491 Sammo85 said:You think? And there was no way he wanted Harrison traded. And maybe not even Apple. If the offense/OL could have played the way it did the last two weeks this team would be fighting for first place in the mediocre NFC east.Maybe they got lucky wit Pulley and Brown and only need to spend one high pick on a RT.

Raped by the officials. Red Dog : 11/18/2018 4:57 pm : link Lost in the win is the fact that the GIANTS were absolutely raped by the officials all game long.



They got it wrong on the Fitzpatrick fumble that was called a tipped ball.



On his one punt return, Quadree Henderson was hit in the head by a guy leading with his helmet and it wasn't called.



The YAC call back on the catch by Sterling Shepard was questionable. I wouldn't worry about that too much if the rest of the officiating was fair, but it wasn't.



TB was holding all day on offense and they repeatedly snapped the ball before their OL was set for a full count, but the zebras called multiple neutral zone infractions on the GIANTS.



The unsportsmanlike conduct on Wheeler was never explained to the TV audience, although that's on FOX whose game coverage may have hit a new all-time low with all the bullshit about Ohio State - Michigan, all the crap with their graphics and old film clips, their multiple program promos at the end of the chain breaks, and them losing video twice for extended periods of time.



But all in all, it appeared to me that the officials had money on Tampa to win outright.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I swear.. McNally's_Nuts : 11/18/2018 4:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14182453 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 14182447 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14182444 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 14182354 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





some people would rather see us lose:







Quote:





Barely beat the Bucs at home.

Dave in Hoboken : 4:07 pm : link : reply

Impressive.







Every fucking week this moron rips the team. They win and he sounds like he he's not happy.



LOL







+10000



He sucks.







Go swallow his life-juice some more.







Dude you're invisible all game when we're winning. Other game threads we are not doing well - you are all over it. Please. You suck.







This is the least interested I've been in in this team ever. Even our losses recently, I haven't posted a ton in those threads. It's an awful, boring, football team. Sorry that hurts your little feelings, but it's true. Enjoy the wins against the 49ers and Bucs, though.



So why do you feel the need to post about it? In comment 14182493 Dave in Hoboken said:So why do you feel the need to post about it?

RE: Bettcher Simms11 : 11/18/2018 4:59 pm : link

Quote: Folks need to understand we are switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4. It normally takes several seasons to conduct that transition.



I don’t believe Bettcher has many of the players he wants in his scheme.



You can say that again! The LBers are atrocious and are fundamentally inept! Carter and Goodson are both young and I can give them a pass, but the others have been abysmal......Martin, Barwin and even Ogletree have not been good. A definite need to focus on this off-season, to include edge rusher. In comment 14182491 Sammo85 said:You can say that again! The LBers are atrocious and are fundamentally inept! Carter and Goodson are both young and I can give them a pass, but the others have been abysmal......Martin, Barwin and even Ogletree have not been good. A definite need to focus on this off-season, to include edge rusher.

Sure, Tampa Bay is bad, but they have weapons ... Manny in CA : 11/18/2018 5:13 pm : link

Which we saw today. They are 1st in the NFL in yards/game.





RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I swear.. map7711 : 11/18/2018 5:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14182453 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 14182447 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14182444 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 14182354 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





some people would rather see us lose:







Quote:





Barely beat the Bucs at home.

Dave in Hoboken : 4:07 pm : link : reply

Impressive.







Every fucking week this moron rips the team. They win and he sounds like he he's not happy.



LOL







+10000



He sucks.







Go swallow his life-juice some more.







Dude you're invisible all game when we're winning. Other game threads we are not doing well - you are all over it. Please. You suck.







This is the least interested I've been in in this team ever. Even our losses recently, I haven't posted a ton in those threads. It's an awful, boring, football team. Sorry that hurts your little feelings, but it's true. Enjoy the wins against the 49ers and Bucs, though.



This is not a response from a true Giant fan. Not even close. Just read what he says. In comment 14182493 Dave in Hoboken said:This is not a response from a true Giant fan. Not even close. Just read what he says.

The Giants mpinmaine : 11/18/2018 5:27 pm : link Looked very good , best of the season by far. When they were up 31-14 they danced a celebrated and then almost gave up the entire lead..but they didn't. They looked good overall.

RE: RE: Bettcher Vanzetti : 11/18/2018 5:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14182491 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





Folks need to understand we are switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4. It normally takes several seasons to conduct that transition.



I don’t believe Bettcher has many of the players he wants in his scheme.







You can say that again! The LBers are atrocious and are fundamentally inept! Carter and Goodson are both young and I can give them a pass, but the others have been abysmal......Martin, Barwin and even Ogletree have not been good. A definite need to focus on this off-season, to include edge rusher.



When teams are running up the middle, The LBers have to stay in. That is the primary reason Ogletree and Co have looked so poor in coverage. Other team runs play action and they can’t get proper depth. Ditto for Collins in coverage.



In comment 14182563 Simms11 said:When teams are running up the middle, The LBers have to stay in. That is the primary reason Ogletree and Co have looked so poor in coverage. Other team runs play action and they can’t get proper depth. Ditto for Collins in coverage.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I swear.. Dave in Hoboken : 11/18/2018 5:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14182493 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14182453 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 14182447 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14182444 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 14182354 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





some people would rather see us lose:







Quote:





Barely beat the Bucs at home.

Dave in Hoboken : 4:07 pm : link : reply

Impressive.







Every fucking week this moron rips the team. They win and he sounds like he he's not happy.



LOL







+10000



He sucks.







Go swallow his life-juice some more.







Dude you're invisible all game when we're winning. Other game threads we are not doing well - you are all over it. Please. You suck.







This is the least interested I've been in in this team ever. Even our losses recently, I haven't posted a ton in those threads. It's an awful, boring, football team. Sorry that hurts your little feelings, but it's true. Enjoy the wins against the 49ers and Bucs, though.







This is not a response from a true Giant fan. Not even close. Just read what he says.



It's how alot of fans feel right now, genius. In comment 14182613 map7711 said:It's how alot of fans feel right now, genius.

RE: ... gmenatlarge : 11/18/2018 6:50 pm : link

Quote: Combined, both teams were 8-of-9 in the red zone. Tampa had 510 yards of offense.



Tampa also had 500 yds vs Wash, they have weapons but still NO pass rush. In comment 14182480 Eric from BBI said:Tampa also had 500 yds vs Wash, they have weapons but still NO pass rush.

RE: Barely beat the Bucs at home. BigBlueShock : 11/18/2018 6:54 pm : link

Quote: Impressive.

Miserable fuck. In comment 14182329 Dave in Hoboken said:Miserable fuck.

Meaningless wins suck & make QB Hell more likely bc of draft position TD : 11/18/2018 7:08 pm : link GTFO with this “real fan” BS. Some fans aren’t enamored by shiny things and 3-13 or 6-10 seasons, year after year. Looks like that’s where we’re headed. I miss meaningful football.



I get some pleasure out of watching them still but I’d have preferred a string of ultra competitive losses starting at 1-7 en route to the top draft pick.

RE: Bettcher Ivan15 : 11/18/2018 7:16 pm : link

Quote: Folks need to understand we are switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4. It normally takes several seasons to conduct that transition.



I don’t believe Bettcher has many of the players he wants in his scheme.



I don’t agree. Many teams have been able to switch quickly. It isn’t about the scheme. It is about players and coaching. They specifically brought in players they thought would fit and let players leave who they didn’t think would fit. However, the coaches were slow in introducing the scheme and now they aren’t confident in the players they have, and neither am I. Vernon, Collins, and Jenkins all were supposed to fit this defense. Martin, Mauro played in it before. But who are the most reliable players? Wynn and rookie Carter. In comment 14182491 Sammo85 said:I don’t agree. Many teams have been able to switch quickly. It isn’t about the scheme. It is about players and coaching. They specifically brought in players they thought would fit and let players leave who they didn’t think would fit. However, the coaches were slow in introducing the scheme and now they aren’t confident in the players they have, and neither am I. Vernon, Collins, and Jenkins all were supposed to fit this defense. Martin, Mauro played in it before. But who are the most reliable players? Wynn and rookie Carter.

Chances are the Giants are out of the Herbert sweepstakes Jay on the Island : 11/18/2018 7:16 pm : link That might not be the worst thing and this is coming from a Herbert fan. The Giants could focus on a QB in 2020 what will surely be a strong class.

RE: Meaningless wins suck & make QB Hell more likely bc of draft position BigBlueShock : 11/18/2018 7:30 pm : link

Quote: GTFO with this “real fan” BS. Some fans aren’t enamored by shiny things and 3-13 or 6-10 seasons, year after year. Looks like that’s where we’re headed. I miss meaningful football.



I get some pleasure out of watching them still but I’d have preferred a string of ultra competitive losses starting at 1-7 en route to the top draft pick.

Just another ass clown that is still bent out of shape that they passed on the almighty Sam “The Legend” Darnold.



If you watch these games and come away thinking that Barkley is nothing more than a “shiny thing” you should really stop watching football. Sam Darnold isn’t a pimple on Barkley’s ass. Yeah, yeah, I know. But he’s a QB!!!! He must be awesome!!!!



In comment 14182863 TD said:Just another ass clown that is still bent out of shape that they passed on the almighty Sam “The Legend” Darnold.If you watch these games and come away thinking that Barkley is nothing more than a “shiny thing” you should really stop watching football. Sam Darnold isn’t a pimple on Barkley’s ass. Yeah, yeah, I know. But he’s a QB!!!! He must be awesome!!!!