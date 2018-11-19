Eli on pace for career highs: comp%, passer rating, & sacks

|
|Quote:
| 50% of BBI will say he could come back
50% of BBI will say it is in garbage time and against bad teams.
the rest of the 25% will just nod and go along.
|Quote:
| In comment 14183661 dep026 said:
Quote:
Hey that adds up to over 100% ???
|Quote:
|hopefully he starts to make up some ground there, as the offense appears to be starting to click and protection is improving.
|Quote:
| just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...
As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....
|Quote:
| In comment 14183682 Doomster said:
Quote:
|Quote:
| In comment 14183731 BillKo said:
Quote:
There's a difference when you have a high completion percentage and the offense struggles to score points most weeks.
|Quote:
| In comment 14183682 Doomster said:
|Quote:
| In comment 14183731 BillKo said:
Quote:
Why do bbi'ers want Alex Smith?
|Quote:
|Overwhelming theme in these parts that the draft over the next two seasons will bring the Giants a starting QB. Let’s jettison Eli because he’s old and can’t run. You’ve all been spoiled and will find out soon enough that replacing Eli will turn into the toughest thing this organization will have to take on in decades. Just wait.
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Overwhelming theme in these parts that the draft over the next two seasons will bring the Giants a starting QB. Let’s jettison Eli because he’s old and can’t run. You’ve all been spoiled and will find out soon enough that replacing Eli will turn into the toughest thing this organization will have to take on in decades. Just wait.
|Quote:
| In comment 14183775 Cariboo said:
Quote:
Overwhelming theme in these parts that the draft over the next two seasons will bring the Giants a starting QB. Let’s jettison Eli because he’s old and can’t run. You’ve all been spoiled and will find out soon enough that replacing Eli will turn into the toughest thing this organization will have to take on in decades. Just wait.
This is spot on. Eli is far from perfect and has definitely struggled. But he can still play QB in this league. It wasn't long ago that people were ready to shovel dirt on Big Ben, Rivers and even Brees. Team fortunes change very quickly in this league...And look around the league at some of the quarterback play. How does 80 million guaranteed Kirk Cousins look?
|Quote:
| if we had a top tier line. But we don’t and won’t so I think it will be more of the same of him needing near perfect conditions to get the job done.
The wildcard is there draft and if we don’t like the QBs maybe they do just bring Eli back one more time and turn to 2020 for a QB.
|Quote:
|All I am going to say about completion %, we bitched in the past about other QBs having such a high % and Eli's being low or lower......well, how do you think most of those guys had high percentages???
It's a very select few that complete that high a % and aren't checking down, but instead throwing it down the field.......
|Quote:
| In comment 14183791 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
if we had a top tier line. But we don’t and won’t so I think it will be more of the same of him needing near perfect conditions to get the job done.
The wildcard is there draft and if we don’t like the QBs maybe they do just bring Eli back one more time and turn to 2020 for a QB.
I think there is some middle ground between "near perfect conditions" and 57 sacks.
|Quote:
|look yesterday with his offensive line looking average to below average? how does dak prescott look? alex smith, now on IR, had 10 TD all season. despite being on one of the worst teams in the league, an argument can be made that manning is the best QB in the division right now.
|Quote:
|Quote:
He’s 9th in YPA, stop it.
|Quote:
|hopefully he starts to make up some ground there, as the offense appears to be starting to click and protection is improving.
|Quote:
|The question becomes when we want to replace him and whether it’s via the draft or FA.
|Quote:
|Quote:
| Stats so far this season:
9th in passing yards
Tied for 7th in least Ints (among QB's who have played all games)
Tied for 6th in Completion % (again among full time QB's)
He's about 15th in that stupid QBR rating
He' about 19 in TD's (a little low, but Barkley is here)
And thats with an OL that only started playing decently the past 2 or 3 weeks
|Quote:
|Is everyone on here smoking crack. The man has been mediocre for at least the last 6 years and if it weren't for two fumbled punts he would have only won one super bowl. Take a look at all of the teams QBs and how many of them would take Manning over theirs maybe four or five. Stop living in the past. Realistically if we were NE he would have been gone years ago.
|Quote:
He's 13th according to ESPN. Not sure if it was updated. He's 33 in average intended air yards, which is a better metric. Air Yards - ( New Window )
|Quote:
Sure glad they didn't have that stat back when Montana played...........
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Is everyone on here smoking crack. The man has been mediocre for at least the last 6 years and if it weren't for two fumbled punts he would have only won one super bowl. Take a look at all of the teams QBs and how many of them would take Manning over theirs maybe four or five. Stop living in the past. Realistically if we were NE he would have been gone years ago.
|Quote:
| That game should have never gone to OT the same guy fumbled in regulation on the SF29 in the 4th quarter to let Ny take the lead. I have nothing against Mannings career best QA by far to wear a Giants uniform but his time is over and has been for a but. We could go back and forth over the number of years but even two. The thought of Eli being the QB next year is making me nauseous.
|Quote:
| There are two questions that came to mind here...
Can this team legitimately contend for a SB in the next two years with Eli at the helm?
And if one believes that, is the investment required worthwhile?
I think that's a very tough case to make considering how may holes we have...
|Quote:
| I hear you. I just have this sickening feeling that Mara is going to arrive at that fork in the road again.
And chose the wrong direction...again.
|Quote:
|that "Check down Charlie" has a career YPA of 7.0 and this year it's 7.7!
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Quote:
|
Maybe, but he also has the second most 3rd down passes short of the sticks. Is Shurmur calling that many passes short of the sticks? Who knows.
|Quote:
|a pig. If we had drafted Lamar Jackson, this team would be 7-2.
|Quote:
|Plus checking down to Barkley is actually a good thing.
|Quote:
|Quote:
| It has become obvious that Manning could lead the Giants to his 3rd Lombardi and 3rd MVP and the idiots on this thread would still want to disembowel him.
The man is very much aware of the things being said about him. He goes out and has a game in which he throws ONE INCOMPLETION. And people on this thread - who claim to like the Giants - still aren't happy, want to gut him, and the very best they can say is that he had an "OK Game".
On behalf of Manning ... "Go Fuck Yourself"
|Quote:
| It has become obvious that Manning could lead the Giants to his 3rd Lombardi and 3rd MVP and the idiots on this thread would still want to disembowel him.
|Quote:
|Bunch of Trash
|Quote:
You sound pretty stoked rooting for a team with 3 wins. I wish I could adopt such a loser mentality.
There is no way Manning plays for the Giants next year with his current contract numbers.
|Quote:
| It has become obvious that Manning could lead the Giants to his 3rd Lombardi and 3rd MVP and the idiots on this thread would still want to disembowel him.
The man is very much aware of the things being said about him. He goes out and has a game in which he throws ONE INCOMPLETION. And people on this thread - who claim to like the Giants - still aren't happy, want to gut him, and the very best they can say is that he had an "OK Game".
On behalf of Manning ... "Go Fuck Yourself"
|Quote:
|Quote:
