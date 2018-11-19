Eli on pace for career highs: comp%, passer rating, & sacks

Well... dep026 : 11/19/2018 9:53 am : link 50% of BBI will say he could come back

50% of BBI will say it is in garbage time and against bad teams.

the rest of the 25% will just nod and go along.

That TD number is disappointing.... Britt in VA : 11/19/2018 9:54 am : link hopefully he starts to make up some ground there, as the offense appears to be starting to click and protection is improving.

RE: Well... Cariboo : 11/19/2018 9:57 am : link

Quote: 50% of BBI will say he could come back

50% of BBI will say it is in garbage time and against bad teams.

the rest of the 25% will just nod and go along.



Hey that adds up to over 100% ??? In comment 14183661 dep026 said:Hey that adds up to over 100% ???

RE: RE: Well... Del Shofner : 11/19/2018 9:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14183661 dep026 said:





Quote:





50% of BBI will say he could come back

50% of BBI will say it is in garbage time and against bad teams.

the rest of the 25% will just nod and go along.







Hey that adds up to over 100% ???



Yogi Berra would approve. In comment 14183672 Cariboo said:Yogi Berra would approve.

But, Doomster : 11/19/2018 10:00 am : link just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...



As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....

I would love for Eli to finish strong Dr. D : 11/19/2018 10:00 am : link play out his contract, go out on top at the end of '19.



My dream scenario would be for them to win out, make the playoffs, win 1 or 2 playoff games this year. Then win it all next year and Eli walks away on top as an indisputable HOFer.



I'm going to miss him when he's gone, but would love for him to finish like that.

RE: That TD number is disappointing.... NoPeanutz : 11/19/2018 10:09 am : link

Quote: hopefully he starts to make up some ground there, as the offense appears to be starting to click and protection is improving.

They're also better this year about handing it off in the redzone to the best RB in football... instead of slinging it MacAdoo style. In comment 14183667 Britt in VA said:They're also better this year about handing it off in the redzone to the best RB in football... instead of slinging it MacAdoo style.

RE: But, BillKo : 11/19/2018 10:19 am : link

Quote: just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...



As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....



All I am going to say about completion %, we bitched in the past about other QBs having such a high % and Eli's being low or lower......well, how do you think most of those guys had high percentages???



It's a very select few that complete that high a % and aren't checking down, but instead throwing it down the field....... In comment 14183682 Doomster said:All I am going to say about completion %, we bitched in the past about other QBs having such a high % and Eli's being low or lower......well, how do you think most of those guys had high percentages???It's a very select few that complete that high a % and aren't checking down, but instead throwing it down the field.......

RE: RE: But, ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 10:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 14183682 Doomster said:





Quote:





just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...



As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....







All I am going to say about completion %, we bitched in the past about other QBs having such a high % and Eli's being low or lower......well, how do you think most of those guys had high percentages???



It's a very select few that complete that high a % and aren't checking down, but instead throwing it down the field.......



There's a difference when you have a high completion percentage and the offense struggles to score points most weeks. In comment 14183731 BillKo said:There's a difference when you have a high completion percentage and the offense struggles to score points most weeks.

RE: RE: RE: But, BillKo : 11/19/2018 10:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 14183731 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 14183682 Doomster said:





Quote:





just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...



As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....







All I am going to say about completion %, we bitched in the past about other QBs having such a high % and Eli's being low or lower......well, how do you think most of those guys had high percentages???



It's a very select few that complete that high a % and aren't checking down, but instead throwing it down the field.......







There's a difference when you have a high completion percentage and the offense struggles to score points most weeks.



Totally agree.



The problem was we were comparing Eli - who was running a highly charge offense back then- to guys who were sputtering along like Eli is now.



Almost like picking and choosing............ In comment 14183736 ajr2456 said:Totally agree.The problem was we were comparing Eli - who was running a highly charge offense back then- to guys who were sputtering along like Eli is now.Almost like picking and choosing............

RE: RE: But, Coach Red Beaulieu : 11/19/2018 10:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14183682 Doomster said:





Quote:





just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...



As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....







All I am going to say about completion %, we bitched in the past about other QBs having such a high % and Eli's being low or lower......well, how do you think most of those guys had high percentages???



It's a very select few that complete that high a % and aren't checking down, but instead throwing it down the field.......

Why do bbi'ers want Alex Smith? In comment 14183731 BillKo said:Why do bbi'ers want Alex Smith?

RE: RE: RE: But, BillKo : 11/19/2018 10:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14183731 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 14183682 Doomster said:





Quote:





just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...



As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....







All I am going to say about completion %, we bitched in the past about other QBs having such a high % and Eli's being low or lower......well, how do you think most of those guys had high percentages???



It's a very select few that complete that high a % and aren't checking down, but instead throwing it down the field.......





Why do bbi'ers want Alex Smith?



LOL...we don't want it.



But he was one of the comparables - to INTs/Comp %/etc for Eli when Eli was slinging it and scoring points....but didn't have those measurables that everyone wanted............. In comment 14183750 Coach Red Beaulieu said:LOL...we don't want it.But he was one of the comparables - to INTs/Comp %/etc for Eli when Eli was slinging it and scoring points....but didn't have those measurables that everyone wanted.............

I love the Cariboo : 11/19/2018 10:34 am : link Overwhelming theme in these parts that the draft over the next two seasons will bring the Giants a starting QB. Let’s jettison Eli because he’s old and can’t run. You’ve all been spoiled and will find out soon enough that replacing Eli will turn into the toughest thing this organization will have to take on in decades. Just wait.

RE: I love the Rong5611 : 11/19/2018 10:39 am : link



You are correct, franchise QB's are hard to find. Look at what we had to do to get Eli (big trade).



Very challenging.



In comment

Quote: Overwhelming theme in these parts that the draft over the next two seasons will bring the Giants a starting QB. Let’s jettison Eli because he’s old and can’t run. You’ve all been spoiled and will find out soon enough that replacing Eli will turn into the toughest thing this organization will have to take on in decades. Just wait. Look at the Bears, they finally have some stability at the position after YEARS of "QB Hell".You are correct, franchise QB's are hard to find. Look at what we had to do to get Eli (big trade).Very challenging.In comment 14183775 Cariboo said:

I’d be fine with the last Eli year in 2019 UConn4523 : 11/19/2018 10:41 am : link if we had a top tier line. But we don’t and won’t so I think it will be more of the same of him needing near perfect conditions to get the job done.



The wildcard is there draft and if we don’t like the QBs maybe they do just bring Eli back one more time and turn to 2020 for a QB.

RE: RE: But, Coach Red Beaulieu : 11/19/2018 10:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 14183682 Doomster said:





Quote:





just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...



As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....







All I am going to say about completion %, we bitched in the past about other QBs having such a high % and Eli's being low or lower......well, how do you think most of those guys had high percentages???



It's a very select few that complete that high a % and aren't checking down, but instead throwing it down the field.......

Gilbride with his option route stems 15 yards down the field. "ELI SUCKS INNACURATE WHY HE THROW IT TO NO ONE THERE!" In comment 14183731 BillKo said:Gilbride with his option route stems 15 yards down the field. "ELI SUCKS INNACURATE WHY HE THROW IT TO NO ONE THERE!"

RE: I love the TyreeHelmet : 11/19/2018 10:41 am : link

Quote: Overwhelming theme in these parts that the draft over the next two seasons will bring the Giants a starting QB. Let’s jettison Eli because he’s old and can’t run. You’ve all been spoiled and will find out soon enough that replacing Eli will turn into the toughest thing this organization will have to take on in decades. Just wait.



This is spot on. Eli is far from perfect and has definitely struggled. But he can still play QB in this league. It wasn't long ago that people were ready to shovel dirt on Big Ben, Rivers and even Brees. Team fortunes change very quickly in this league...And look around the league at some of the quarterback play. How does 80 million guaranteed Kirk Cousins look? In comment 14183775 Cariboo said:This is spot on. Eli is far from perfect and has definitely struggled. But he can still play QB in this league. It wasn't long ago that people were ready to shovel dirt on Big Ben, Rivers and even Brees. Team fortunes change very quickly in this league...And look around the league at some of the quarterback play. How does 80 million guaranteed Kirk Cousins look?

RE: RE: I love the ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 10:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14183775 Cariboo said:





Quote:





Overwhelming theme in these parts that the draft over the next two seasons will bring the Giants a starting QB. Let’s jettison Eli because he’s old and can’t run. You’ve all been spoiled and will find out soon enough that replacing Eli will turn into the toughest thing this organization will have to take on in decades. Just wait.







This is spot on. Eli is far from perfect and has definitely struggled. But he can still play QB in this league. It wasn't long ago that people were ready to shovel dirt on Big Ben, Rivers and even Brees. Team fortunes change very quickly in this league...And look around the league at some of the quarterback play. How does 80 million guaranteed Kirk Cousins look?



The thing is they need to replace him at some point, and the ideal scenario is sooner rather than later.



He hasn't proved over the last 25 starts that he can consistently play QB good enough in today's NFL to take a team to the playoffs. In comment 14183795 TyreeHelmet said:The thing is they need to replace him at some point, and the ideal scenario is sooner rather than later.He hasn't proved over the last 25 starts that he can consistently play QB good enough in today's NFL to take a team to the playoffs.

RE: I’d be fine with the last Eli year in 2019 widmerseyebrow : 11/19/2018 10:46 am : link

Quote: if we had a top tier line. But we don’t and won’t so I think it will be more of the same of him needing near perfect conditions to get the job done.



The wildcard is there draft and if we don’t like the QBs maybe they do just bring Eli back one more time and turn to 2020 for a QB.



I think there is some middle ground between "near perfect conditions" and 57 sacks. In comment 14183791 UConn4523 said:I think there is some middle ground between "near perfect conditions" and 57 sacks.

RE: RE: But, widmerseyebrow : 11/19/2018 10:50 am : link

Quote: All I am going to say about completion %, we bitched in the past about other QBs having such a high % and Eli's being low or lower......well, how do you think most of those guys had high percentages???



It's a very select few that complete that high a % and aren't checking down, but instead throwing it down the field.......



Seems like common sense, yet most people people wanted a philosophy change to fix our offensive woes. Boost the completion percentage and our offense gets back on track.

The talk after 2012 and 2013 was not getting help on the line to get Gilbride's (proven) system back on track, but to throw more slants and come backs to support Reuben Randall and Jerrel Jernigan. In comment 14183731 BillKo said:Seems like common sense, yet most people people wanted a philosophy change to fix our offensive woes. Boost the completion percentage and our offense gets back on track.The talk after 2012 and 2013 was not getting help on the line to get Gilbride's (proven) system back on track, but to throw more slants and come backs to support Reuben Randall and Jerrel Jernigan.

RE: RE: I’d be fine with the last Eli year in 2019 UConn4523 : 11/19/2018 10:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14183791 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





if we had a top tier line. But we don’t and won’t so I think it will be more of the same of him needing near perfect conditions to get the job done.



The wildcard is there draft and if we don’t like the QBs maybe they do just bring Eli back one more time and turn to 2020 for a QB.







I think there is some middle ground between "near perfect conditions" and 57 sacks.



Of course, but a lot of those sacks are on him too. There’s plenty of middle ground but any way you slice it he isn’t the same QB anymore. The question becomes when we want to replace him and whether it’s via the draft or FA. In comment 14183809 widmerseyebrow said:Of course, but a lot of those sacks are on him too. There’s plenty of middle ground but any way you slice it he isn’t the same QB anymore. The question becomes when we want to replace him and whether it’s via the draft or FA.

how did wentz japanhead : 11/19/2018 10:55 am : link look yesterday with his offensive line looking average to below average? how does dak prescott look? alex smith, now on IR, had 10 TD all season. despite being on one of the worst teams in the league, an argument can be made that manning is the best QB in the division right now.

Since when is18-19 sputtering Chip : 11/19/2018 11:25 am : link The OL is sputtering but has played better since Brown has started at Guard. We have also played poorer teams

RE: how did wentz GeorgeAdams33 : 11/19/2018 11:32 am : link

Quote: look yesterday with his offensive line looking average to below average? how does dak prescott look? alex smith, now on IR, had 10 TD all season. despite being on one of the worst teams in the league, an argument can be made that manning is the best QB in the division right now.



^Spot on^ In comment 14183843 japanhead said:^Spot on^

RE: But, Section331 : 11/19/2018 11:32 am : link

Quote: just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...



As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....



He’s 9th in YPA, stop it. In comment 14183682 Doomster said:He’s 9th in YPA, stop it.

RE: RE: But, ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 11:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 14183682 Doomster said:





Quote:





just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...



As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....







He’s 9th in YPA, stop it.



He's 13th according to ESPN. Not sure if it was updated. He's 33 in average intended air yards, which is a better metric.

- ( In comment 14183912 Section331 said:He's 13th according to ESPN. Not sure if it was updated. He's 33 in average intended air yards, which is a better metric. Air Yards - ( New Window

RE: That TD number is disappointing.... Thegratefulhead : 11/19/2018 11:51 am : link

Quote: hopefully he starts to make up some ground there, as the offense appears to be starting to click and protection is improving. I think it very likely his TD numbers go up in the second half of the season. At some point OBJ is going to take some long ones to the house. I hope he throws 30+ In comment 14183667 Britt in VA said:I think it very likely his TD numbers go up in the second half of the season. At some point OBJ is going to take some long ones to the house. I hope he throws 30+

RE: RE: RE: I’d be fine with the last Eli year in 2019 widmerseyebrow : 11/19/2018 12:03 pm : link

Quote: The question becomes when we want to replace him and whether it’s via the draft or FA.



True, I just hope the Giants don't press it when it comes to the draft. If the right guy isn't there, keep taking BPA. In comment 14183842 UConn4523 said:True, I just hope the Giants don't press it when it comes to the draft. If the right guy isn't there, keep taking BPA.

Its amazing how some refuse to give him credit PatersonPlank : 11/19/2018 12:04 pm : link Stats so far this season:



9th in passing yards

Tied for 7th in least Ints (among QB's who have played all games)

Tied for 6th in Completion % (again among full time QB's)

He's about 15th in that stupid QBR rating

He' about 19 in TD's (a little low, but Barkley is here)



And thats with an OL that only started playing decently the past 2 or 3 weeks



RE: Well... Tuckrule : 11/19/2018 12:05 pm : link

Quote: 50% of BBI will say he could come back

50% of BBI will say it is in garbage time and against bad teams.

the rest of the 25% will just nod and go along.



So 125 percent. Got it. In comment 14183661 dep026 said:So 125 percent. Got it.

RE: Its amazing how some refuse to give him credit ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 12:12 pm : link

Quote: Stats so far this season:



9th in passing yards

Tied for 7th in least Ints (among QB's who have played all games)

Tied for 6th in Completion % (again among full time QB's)

He's about 15th in that stupid QBR rating

He' about 19 in TD's (a little low, but Barkley is here)



And thats with an OL that only started playing decently the past 2 or 3 weeks



Because its not just about scouting the box score.



He's played well the past two weeks, but what about the other 23 starts the last two years? In comment 14183975 PatersonPlank said:Because its not just about scouting the box score.He's played well the past two weeks, but what about the other 23 starts the last two years?

Manning has two OK games in a row lets sign him for 10 more yrs jtdukedfw : 11/19/2018 1:44 pm : link Is everyone on here smoking crack. The man has been mediocre for at least the last 6 years and if it weren't for two fumbled punts he would have only won one super bowl. Take a look at all of the teams QBs and how many of them would take Manning over theirs maybe four or five. Stop living in the past. Realistically if we were NE he would have been gone years ago.

RE: Manning has two OK games in a row lets sign him for 10 more yrs ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 1:57 pm : link

Quote: Is everyone on here smoking crack. The man has been mediocre for at least the last 6 years and if it weren't for two fumbled punts he would have only won one super bowl. Take a look at all of the teams QBs and how many of them would take Manning over theirs maybe four or five. Stop living in the past. Realistically if we were NE he would have been gone years ago.



6 years is a stretch. I'd give you two.



And the punt fumble in overtime was a great play by Williams forcing it out. It wasn't like the guy just dropped it. In comment 14184115 jtdukedfw said:6 years is a stretch. I'd give you two.And the punt fumble in overtime was a great play by Williams forcing it out. It wasn't like the guy just dropped it.

RE: RE: RE: But, BillKo : 11/19/2018 2:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14183912 Section331 said:





Quote:





In comment 14183682 Doomster said:





Quote:





just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...



As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....







He’s 9th in YPA, stop it.







He's 13th according to ESPN. Not sure if it was updated. He's 33 in average intended air yards, which is a better metric. Air Yards - ( New Window )



Sure glad they didn't have that stat back when Montana played........... In comment 14183934 ajr2456 said:Sure glad they didn't have that stat back when Montana played...........

His YPA is 7.7, his best since 2011. WideRight : 11/19/2018 2:12 pm : link

Has he improved at age 37? The answer there is probably not. He is who is, with the same ups a downs. THe slight uptick at this point in the schedule is the recent weak defense he played against, along with all the garbage stats he got early in the season.



Its very predictable: he's going to lay an egg soon, and the Giants will be right back where they started, with an above average QB with whom they can win if everyone around him plays well, but a bad contract that does not allow them to get all the good players around him that they need.

RE: RE: RE: RE: But, ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14183934 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14183912 Section331 said:





Quote:





In comment 14183682 Doomster said:





Quote:





just 21 tds.......it's all about the points scored...



As for completion %, how many passes has Eli completed on third down, that are short of the first down....those short check down passes pad the completion %....







He’s 9th in YPA, stop it.







He's 13th according to ESPN. Not sure if it was updated. He's 33 in average intended air yards, which is a better metric. Air Yards - ( New Window )







Sure glad they didn't have that stat back when Montana played...........



Well it's also not 1985. In comment 14184147 BillKo said:Well it's also not 1985.

RE: RE: Manning has two OK games in a row lets sign him for 10 more yrs jtdukedfw : 11/19/2018 2:15 pm : link



In comment

Quote: In comment 14184115 jtdukedfw said:





Quote:





Is everyone on here smoking crack. The man has been mediocre for at least the last 6 years and if it weren't for two fumbled punts he would have only won one super bowl. Take a look at all of the teams QBs and how many of them would take Manning over theirs maybe four or five. Stop living in the past. Realistically if we were NE he would have been gone years ago.







6 years is a stretch. I'd give you two.



And the punt fumble in overtime was a great play by Williams forcing it out. It wasn't like the guy just dropped it. That game should have never gone to OT the same guy fumbled in regulation on the SF29 in the 4th quarter to let Ny take the lead. I have nothing against Mannings career best QA by far to wear a Giants uniform but his time is over and has been for a but. We could go back and forth over the number of years but even two. The thought of Eli being the QB next year is making me nauseous.In comment 14184142 ajr2456 said:

RE: Manning has two OK games in a row lets sign him for 10 more yrs dep026 : 11/19/2018 2:16 pm : link

Quote: Is everyone on here smoking crack. The man has been mediocre for at least the last 6 years and if it weren't for two fumbled punts he would have only won one super bowl. Take a look at all of the teams QBs and how many of them would take Manning over theirs maybe four or five. Stop living in the past. Realistically if we were NE he would have been gone years ago.



New one.... if not for fumbled punts.



We are a bad fan base right now. In comment 14184115 jtdukedfw said:New one.... if not for fumbled punts.We are a bad fan base right now.

RE: RE: RE: Manning has two OK games in a row lets sign him for 10 more yrs ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 2:17 pm : link

Quote: That game should have never gone to OT the same guy fumbled in regulation on the SF29 in the 4th quarter to let Ny take the lead. I have nothing against Mannings career best QA by far to wear a Giants uniform but his time is over and has been for a but. We could go back and forth over the number of years but even two. The thought of Eli being the QB next year is making me nauseous.



In comment 14184142 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14184115 jtdukedfw said:





Quote:





Is everyone on here smoking crack. The man has been mediocre for at least the last 6 years and if it weren't for two fumbled punts he would have only won one super bowl. Take a look at all of the teams QBs and how many of them would take Manning over theirs maybe four or five. Stop living in the past. Realistically if we were NE he would have been gone years ago.







6 years is a stretch. I'd give you two.



And the punt fumble in overtime was a great play by Williams forcing it out. It wasn't like the guy just dropped it.







The one you are referring to grazed his knee while trying to get out of the way of it. In comment 14184168 jtdukedfw said:The one you are referring to grazed his knee while trying to get out of the way of it.

Eli played very well yesterday LG in NYC : 11/19/2018 2:18 pm : link and decently the week before.



OLine and running game looked better.



Most important stat is that they won both games.



I am not convinced this will necessary be a regular thing the rest of the way and I still firmly believe the QB should be more athletic and be able to create more when protection breaks down. but if the OLine protects and SQ runs like he has... and Eli only needs to throw the ball 18 times a game, then we should generally look much better on offense.



however, if that is going to be our offense going forward... do we need a $33m QB?



just throwing it out there.

LG... bw in dc : 11/19/2018 2:25 pm : link There are two questions that came to mind here...



Can this team legitimately contend for a SB in the next two years with Eli at the helm?



And if one believes that, is the investment required worthwhile?



I think that's a very tough case to make considering how may holes we have...

RE: LG... ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 2:37 pm : link

Quote: There are two questions that came to mind here...



Can this team legitimately contend for a SB in the next two years with Eli at the helm?



And if one believes that, is the investment required worthwhile?



I think that's a very tough case to make considering how may holes we have...



And we also tried that in 2016. To try to win a Super Bowl the next two years means throwing around a lot of money in free agency, where if you fail could be damaging for a couple of years after the fact. In comment 14184186 bw in dc said:And we also tried that in 2016. To try to win a Super Bowl the next two years means throwing around a lot of money in free agency, where if you fail could be damaging for a couple of years after the fact.

air... bw in dc : 11/19/2018 2:47 pm : link I hear you. I just have this sickening feeling that Mara is going to arrive at that fork in the road again.



And chose the wrong direction...again.

I was surprised to learn mrvax : 11/19/2018 2:53 pm : link that "Check down Charlie" has a career YPA of 7.0 and this year it's 7.7!

RE: air... ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 2:53 pm : link

Quote: I hear you. I just have this sickening feeling that Mara is going to arrive at that fork in the road again.



And chose the wrong direction...again.



I'm with you on that. Hopefully we're wrong. In comment 14184228 bw in dc said:I'm with you on that. Hopefully we're wrong.

RE: I was surprised to learn ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 2:58 pm : link

Quote: that "Check down Charlie" has a career YPA of 7.0 and this year it's 7.7!



That's because Yards Per Attempt doesn't mean anything really when it comes to checking down.



Per Next Gen Stats he throws the ball 2.3 yards short of the first down marker on average. That's third worst in the league. In comment 14184237 mrvax said:That's because Yards Per Attempt doesn't mean anything really when it comes to checking down.Per Next Gen Stats he throws the ball 2.3 yards short of the first down marker on average. That's third worst in the league.

RE: RE: air... Bill L : 11/19/2018 2:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14184228 bw in dc said:





Quote:





I hear you. I just have this sickening feeling that Mara is going to arrive at that fork in the road again.



And chose the wrong direction...again.







I'm with you on that. Hopefully we're wrong.

Is "wrong" defined on the basis of (lack of) accord with your own opinions? In comment 14184239 ajr2456 said:Is "wrong" defined on the basis of (lack of) accord with your own opinions?

Giants fans are no where near objective when it comes to Eli JOrthman : 11/19/2018 3:02 pm : link I had a Bucs fan talk to me today and say "Eli played out of his mind." On BBI he sucks. Now, I'm not saying I agree with him, but just shows some perspective.

RE: RE: I was surprised to learn Bill L : 11/19/2018 3:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14184237 mrvax said:





Quote:





that "Check down Charlie" has a career YPA of 7.0 and this year it's 7.7!







That's because Yards Per Attempt doesn't mean anything really when it comes to checking down.



Per Next Gen Stats he throws the ball 2.3 yards short of the first down marker on average. That's third worst in the league.



OTOH, those checkdowns go to Barkley, OBJ, Shep, all of whom have the ability and, at least in theory, should be able to get 2.3 YAC. With that in mind, much of those checkdowns are due to design and, therefore, some of the onus in failure belongs to the receivers. In comment 14184244 ajr2456 said:OTOH, those checkdowns go to Barkley, OBJ, Shep, all of whom have the ability and, at least in theory, should be able to get 2.3 YAC. With that in mind, much of those checkdowns are due to design and, therefore, some of the onus in failure belongs to the receivers.

Isn't it a fact mrvax : 11/19/2018 3:11 pm : link that when the Oline plays 1/2 way decent, Eli can still play very well? I sure hope people like DG agrees with me.



All you can hope is giantsFC : 11/19/2018 3:12 pm : link if all this new regime stuff keeps improving, clicking and working better then maybe Eli Manning returns next year as the caretaker and the team truly converts to a ball control run offense w Odell Beckham still being a force



and the defense adds...7 good players lol.

RE: RE: RE: I was surprised to learn ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 3:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14184244 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14184237 mrvax said:





Quote:





that "Check down Charlie" has a career YPA of 7.0 and this year it's 7.7!







That's because Yards Per Attempt doesn't mean anything really when it comes to checking down.



Per Next Gen Stats he throws the ball 2.3 yards short of the first down marker on average. That's third worst in the league.







OTOH, those checkdowns go to Barkley, OBJ, Shep, all of whom have the ability and, at least in theory, should be able to get 2.3 YAC. With that in mind, much of those checkdowns are due to design and, therefore, some of the onus in failure belongs to the receivers.



Maybe, but he also has the second most 3rd down passes short of the sticks. Is Shurmur calling that many passes short of the sticks? Who knows. In comment 14184253 Bill L said:Maybe, but he also has the second most 3rd down passes short of the sticks. Is Shurmur calling that many passes short of the sticks? Who knows.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I was surprised to learn mrvax : 11/19/2018 3:22 pm : link

Quote:

Maybe, but he also has the second most 3rd down passes short of the sticks. Is Shurmur calling that many passes short of the sticks? Who knows.



Remember when Gilbride was here? He had Eli throwing 20-30 yards on 3rd and short. Exact opposite.

In comment 14184271 ajr2456 said:Remember when Gilbride was here? He had Eli throwing 20-30 yards on 3rd and short. Exact opposite.

He’s trash... Kudos to Shurmur for figuring out how to put lipstick on Damon : 11/19/2018 3:23 pm : link a pig. If we had drafted Lamar Jackson, this team would be 7-2.

RE: He’s trash... Kudos to Shurmur for figuring out how to put lipstick on mrvax : 11/19/2018 3:27 pm : link

Quote: a pig. If we had drafted Lamar Jackson, this team would be 7-2.



Are you nuts? LJ would have been forced to run often. He'd be on IR 3 games in.

In comment 14184284 Damon said:Are you nuts? LJ would have been forced to run often. He'd be on IR 3 games in.

I dont think Eli checks down any more or less than other top QBs PatersonPlank : 11/19/2018 3:40 pm : link Plus checking down to Barkley is actually a good thing.

RE: I dont think Eli checks down any more or less than other top QBs ajr2456 : 11/19/2018 3:52 pm : link

Quote: Plus checking down to Barkley is actually a good thing.



He's 4th worst in Average Intended Air Yards, so that would confirm that he checks it down, whether by design or not, more than other QBs. In comment 14184303 PatersonPlank said:He's 4th worst in Average Intended Air Yards, so that would confirm that he checks it down, whether by design or not, more than other QBs.

There are multiple reasons crick n NC : 11/19/2018 4:05 pm : link For consistent "check downs".



System, Shurmur seems to stretch the field horizontally vs vertically



Protection QBS tend to check down from lack of protection



QB feeling rush - A "spooked" qb may lean more on check downs.



There are probably more that I am missing. Like most things it's probably a combination of things.

doomster nailed it GiantsFan84 : 11/19/2018 10:02 pm : link a lot of this season has been checkdowns all game resulting in punts and then garbage time stats at the end of the games.



it's about points and he has been gunshy this year about taking chances, necessary chances, based on down and distance.



if you read those stats you'd think he's having one of his better seasons. he is not. they are very misleading



that being said he played very well yesterday

Season isn’t over yet djm : 11/19/2018 10:10 pm : link The good thing about this mother fucker of an nfl schedule is we will know how good Eli and this offense, OL warts n all, by the end of the season. We just had our cake walk section of the schedule. Say bye bye because there are no more gimmies.



If Eli continues to play well here out its going to be easier to believe in #10 and this offense going forward. Factor in that Eli would be entering into his final year, and that the OL has soooooo much room for improvement, meaning even an average body or two will help dramatically, it’s getting easy to talk yourself into one more year of Eli.

RE: RE: Its amazing how some refuse to give him credit LauderdaleMatty : 11/19/2018 10:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14183975 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





Stats so far this season:



9th in passing yards

Tied for 7th in least Ints (among QB's who have played all games)

Tied for 6th in Completion % (again among full time QB's)

He's about 15th in that stupid QBR rating

He' about 19 in TD's (a little low, but Barkley is here)



And thats with an OL that only started playing decently the past 2 or 3 weeks







Because its not just about scouting the box score.



He's played well the past two weeks, but what about the other 23 starts the last two years?



The OL has been among the worst in the NFL. He'll last year absolute shit running game along w all those WR injuries. Sure it would be nice to find the next QB but he the idiocy about his okay is amazing. He's not played great when he has a Milisecond to throw and no running game.



He made the throws people said he couldn't. Get a good OL. The guy played great and its ignored. Never

Mind the moron who was coaching the last two years who rightly so will

Never even get another OC position In comment 14183984 ajr2456 said:The OL has been among the worst in the NFL. He'll last year absolute shit running game along w all those WR injuries. Sure it would be nice to find the next QB but he the idiocy about his okay is amazing. He's not played great when he has a Milisecond to throw and no running game.He made the throws people said he couldn't. Get a good OL. The guy played great and its ignored. NeverMind the moron who was coaching the last two years who rightly so willNever even get another OC position

This is a moronic thread baadbill : 11/19/2018 11:11 pm : link It has become obvious that Manning could lead the Giants to his 3rd Lombardi and 3rd MVP and the idiots on this thread would still want to disembowel him.



The man is very much aware of the things being said about him. He goes out and has a game in which he throws ONE INCOMPLETION. And people on this thread - who claim to like the Giants - still aren't happy, want to gut him, and the very best they can say is that he had an "OK Game".



On behalf of Manning ... "Go Fuck Yourself"

... christian : 11/19/2018 11:39 pm : link I suspect Eli Manning is 1) swimming in his giant pool of money 2) playing with his kids or 3) studying up on the Eagles.



I bet he's not getting his feelings hurt by what people say about him.



It would be crazy awesome if the Giants were able to assemble an o-line, depth at the skill postions, and re-stock the defense before Manning's skills erode beyond championship quality.



I don't think many reasonable fans think Manning couldn't compete if the team around him was good.

RE: This is a moronic thread Thunderstruck27 : 1:25 am : link

Quote: It has become obvious that Manning could lead the Giants to his 3rd Lombardi and 3rd MVP and the idiots on this thread would still want to disembowel him.



The man is very much aware of the things being said about him. He goes out and has a game in which he throws ONE INCOMPLETION. And people on this thread - who claim to like the Giants - still aren't happy, want to gut him, and the very best they can say is that he had an "OK Game".



On behalf of Manning ... "Go Fuck Yourself"



You sound pretty stoked rooting for a team with 3 wins. I wish I could adopt such a loser mentality.

There is no way Manning plays for the Giants next year with his current contract numbers. In comment 14184992 baadbill said:You sound pretty stoked rooting for a team with 3 wins. I wish I could adopt such a loser mentality.There is no way Manning plays for the Giants next year with his current contract numbers.

RE: This is a moronic thread Jimmy Googs : 5:41 am : link

Quote: It has become obvious that Manning could lead the Giants to his 3rd Lombardi and 3rd MVP and the idiots on this thread would still want to disembowel him.







When did it become obvious? In comment 14184992 baadbill said:When did it become obvious?

RE: doomster nailed it Diver_Down : 7:13 am : link

Quote: Bunch of Trash



Here's a clue. Whenever your subject line lauds Doomster, you really need to rethink what you are going to type next. In comment 14184853 GiantsFan84 said:Here's a clue. Whenever your subject line lauds Doomster, you really need to rethink what you are going to type next.

RE: RE: This is a moronic thread Diver_Down : 7:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 14184992 baadbill said:





Quote:





It has become obvious that Manning could lead the Giants to his 3rd Lombardi and 3rd MVP and the idiots on this thread would still want to disembowel him.



The man is very much aware of the things being said about him. He goes out and has a game in which he throws ONE INCOMPLETION. And people on this thread - who claim to like the Giants - still aren't happy, want to gut him, and the very best they can say is that he had an "OK Game".



On behalf of Manning ... "Go Fuck Yourself"







You sound pretty stoked rooting for a team with 3 wins. I wish I could adopt such a loser mentality.

There is no way Manning plays for the Giants next year with his current contract numbers.



You have said this before and I have asked for specifics. Please explain in detail what that will entail. Keep in mind that the prorated remaining signing bonus just doen't go away. So are you suggesting there is no roster bonus? No workout bonus? What annual salary do you think Eli should be paid? In comment 14185157 Thunderstruck27 said:You have said this before and I have asked for specifics. Please explain in detail what that will entail. Keep in mind that the prorated remaining signing bonus just doen't go away. So are you suggesting there is no roster bonus? No workout bonus? What annual salary do you think Eli should be paid?

RE: This is a moronic thread ajr2456 : 10:36 am : link

Quote: It has become obvious that Manning could lead the Giants to his 3rd Lombardi and 3rd MVP and the idiots on this thread would still want to disembowel him.



The man is very much aware of the things being said about him. He goes out and has a game in which he throws ONE INCOMPLETION. And people on this thread - who claim to like the Giants - still aren't happy, want to gut him, and the very best they can say is that he had an "OK Game".



On behalf of Manning ... "Go Fuck Yourself"



Yea sorry some of us want consistently good QB play and more than 6 wins in the last 26 games. In comment 14184992 baadbill said:Yea sorry some of us want consistently good QB play and more than 6 wins in the last 26 games.

RE: RE: This is a moronic thread baadbill : 10:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14184992 baadbill said:





Quote:





It has become obvious that Manning could lead the Giants to his 3rd Lombardi and 3rd MVP and the idiots on this thread would still want to disembowel him.



The man is very much aware of the things being said about him. He goes out and has a game in which he throws ONE INCOMPLETION. And people on this thread - who claim to like the Giants - still aren't happy, want to gut him, and the very best they can say is that he had an "OK Game".



On behalf of Manning ... "Go Fuck Yourself"







Yea sorry some of us want consistently good QB play and more than 6 wins in the last 26 games.



So, you're saying you never liked Manning ... because it is rather obvious that he is playing just like he has always played... as any pocket qb plays ... give them a solid pocket and they show you what they got ... give them a horrible OL and they can't run and they get sacked repeatedly...



It's really pathetic that a Giant's fan would not understand his own QB's strengths and weaknesses and wouldn't understand that it isn't possible to measure a pocket quarterback's abilities when playing behind a high school OL.



But I keep forgetting that BBI is an open membership and there are plenty of kids here that just don't understand football. The depth of their thought process is: team losing=bad QB; team winning=good QB. In comment 14185410 ajr2456 said:So, you're saying you never liked Manning ... because it is rather obvious that he is playing just like he has always played... as any pocket qb plays ... give them a solid pocket and they show you what they got ... give them a horrible OL and they can't run and they get sacked repeatedly...It's really pathetic that a Giant's fan would not understand his own QB's strengths and weaknesses and wouldn't understand that it isn't possible to measure a pocket quarterback's abilities when playing behind a high school OL.But I keep forgetting that BBI is an open membership and there are plenty of kids here that just don't understand football. The depth of their thought process is: team losing=bad QB; team winning=good QB.

And I have to modify my post so as not to suggest Manning baadbill : 11:14 am : link is the same QB today as he always was. He is the same pocket QB today he always was - but that doesn't mean he hasn't lost some of his arm strength (it certainly looked on Sun as though he has).



What I am saying is that it isn't possible to evaluate (compare) the Manning of today versus the Manning at his peak without having a OL that is at least somewhat functional.



And that goes the opposite way too - just because Manning had incredible stats Sunday and looked great - could be misleading because the defense he was throwing against was so pathetic.



What we (fans) need to see is Manning playing 10+ games behind a legitimate OL against all types of defensive schemes. Until then it simply isn't possible for fans to evaluate Manning (the coaches, however, see Manning in practice and can measure things we, as fans, never see).



It's just so tiresome to hear fans scream that Manning sucks just because he can't run for his life behind a high school OL. Maybe Manning does suck - but I know one thing for absolute certainty: those screaming it on BBI do not have one single clue of whether what they are saying is true or not.