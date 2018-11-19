The Key to Winning in Philly this Sunday? M.S. : 11/20/2018 11:23 am IMO, the Giants have to do everything in their power to convince the Eagles that there's a commitment to run the ball NO MATTER WHAT.



We don't have to come anywhere near "perfection" in the run game, but forcing the Eagles to play the run is crucial:



(1) To buy Eli time on play-action passes;

(2) To open up middle-distance passes.



As for our defense, I really don't know what the answer is (we can't rush the passer and we can't stop the run)… but at least make Philly drive the entire field and not let big ones over their heads (I see you Landon).



There are enough BBIers who are thinking about a "salvagable" season... even a crazy shot at running the table and making the playoffs!



Well, it all begins against the Eagles who have beaten the Giants 10 out of 13 times since our last Super Bowl. IMO, if the Giants don't rush the ball close to 25 times this Sunday, hard to envision a win at the Linc.









We'll find out just how much the OL really has improved j_rud : 11/20/2018 11:29 am : link There might be an urge to test the Eagles banged up secondary but that could be disastrous if the OL falters. Line up and feed Barkley. Let it develop from there.



I swear, even with how disappointed this season has been if they manage to gash the Eagles on the ground for another 150 and a few TDs in a win at the Linc, I'll be smiling for a week.

If the Giants block their defensive front Matt in SGS : 11/20/2018 11:38 am : link the Eagles won't be able to stop Barkley and the rest of the band. I can't believe I typed that.



But the Giants defense is no great shakes either, so I'd expect to see Wentz suddenly look good again. It might well end up being a shoot out and a late Rosas field goal if they are going to win.



The Eagles are staggered and about ready to give up the ghost on the 2018 season.

RE: We'll find out just how much the OL really has improved M.S. : 11/20/2018 11:38 am : link

I hear ya! Beating the Eagles would be my season!!! In comment 14185474 j_rud said:I hear ya! Beating the Eagles would be my season!!!

The Philly defense is decimated gmen9892 : 11/20/2018 11:40 am : link And is coming off a game where they were gashed both on the ground and through the air. They are missing several defensive backs, so there is little to no excuse for this team not to be able to put up points if they give Eli time. Therein lies the question though....has this Offensive Line really improved or was it just playing against two bad defenses.

RE: Score more than they do section125 : 11/20/2018 11:41 am : link

Quote: -



I agree with this. Simple. In comment 14185483 The_Boss said:I agree with this. Simple.

Confidence Lines of Scrimmage : 11/20/2018 11:42 am : link Hopefully the team is start to believe a little bit. Agree with MS in that they have to run the ball. Eagles have been the more physically dominate team and have had our number for quite a few years. This will also mitigate the pass rush somewhat which has been a big issue.



Bekham has a real break out game and takes a few shorter passes to the end zone. Barkley builds off last week as does the OL.



Shurmur get this team ready and wins convincingly.

Stop Zach Ertz. Spider56 : 11/20/2018 11:48 am : link TEs have historically torched the Giants, and Ertz is a good one in the clutch. Need to shut him down, especially on 3rd down.

The Eagles and their psycho fans EJJ : 11/20/2018 11:48 am : link must be licking their chops. This is the season for them.

They know they not only beat us they make us look foolish.

This is a HUGE game! Psychologically if our line can hold their own do I dare say dominate the Eagles line and lead the way to a win this shit is going to get real!

Hmmm... Dan in the Springs : 11/20/2018 11:50 am : link I'm thinking the one advantage Philly has defensively is against the run. True, Barkley appears to have learned how to run differently inside, and maybe that will make a difference. Having said that, I think a better game plan might be to begin by attacking their secondary with the short passing game. No question Philly mostly puts two men on SB and another two on Beckham.



Methinks the strategy is to make them pay for that by hitting 9 different receivers again. As Philly moves to dime package make them pay with the run game.



Tempo and no substitutions, for the most part.



But admittedly I'm no strategist. I won't be surprised to see us open with 12 personnel and Engram on the bench, determined to establish the run. If we can make that happen I think we can win the game.

RE: Don't turn the ball over. The_Boss : 11/20/2018 12:00 pm : link

Fail, epically, to block their front 7.

Commit awful PI penalties

Fail to generate any sort of pass rush

Fail to contain running lanes

ST mistakes

Get out coached



I miss anything?

RE: RE: Don't turn the ball over. St. Jimmy : 11/20/2018 12:08 pm : link

Jamon Brown... bradshaw44 : 11/20/2018 12:11 pm : link Stable line equals victory. Secondary is decimated. Must hold off the pass rush. Must establish the run. Saquon needs to set the tone on the ground to keep them honest. Win baby win!!!

would love to see a win gmenatlarge : 11/20/2018 12:17 pm : link but betting lines always favor the desperate team at home.

RE: Hmmm... giants#1 : 11/20/2018 12:18 pm : link

Quote: I'm thinking the one advantage Philly has defensively is against the run. True, Barkley appears to have learned how to run differently inside, and maybe that will make a difference. Having said that, I think a better game plan might be to begin by attacking their secondary with the short passing game. No question Philly mostly puts two men on SB and another two on Beckham.



Methinks the strategy is to make them pay for that by hitting 9 different receivers again. As Philly moves to dime package make them pay with the run game.



Tempo and no substitutions, for the most part.



But admittedly I'm no strategist. I won't be surprised to see us open with 12 personnel and Engram on the bench, determined to establish the run. If we can make that happen I think we can win the game.



I'd get even more specific and say their main advantage is Fletcher Cox vs the interior OL. He seems to always kill the Giants and disrupts both the running and passing games. He had 1 sack, 1 TFL, and 3 hits in the 1st game, so we need to do a much better job there.



On the other side of the ball, their biggest advantage is again probably in the trenches, though Ertz vs our LBs isn't good either. Need to generate some pressure... In comment 14185514 Dan in the Springs said:I'd get even more specific and say their main advantage is Fletcher Cox vs the interior OL. He seems to always kill the Giants and disrupts both the running and passing games. He had 1 sack, 1 TFL, and 3 hits in the 1st game, so we need to do abetter job there.On the other side of the ball, their biggest advantage is again probably in the trenches, though Ertz vs our LBs isn't good either. Need to generate some pressure...

RE: RE: Don't turn the ball over. Bramton1 : 11/20/2018 12:36 pm : link

Missed field goals.



In slightly different news, did anyone else's heart skip a beat on Sunday when the Giants set up to punt with 30 seconds left and the announcers pointed out that DeSean Jackson was back to take the punt? In comment 14185527 The_Boss said:Missed field goals.In slightly different news, did anyone else's heart skip a beat on Sunday when the Giants set up to punt with 30 seconds left and the announcers pointed out that DeSean Jackson was back to take the punt?

Only DB of note, in the secondary, Simms11 : 11/20/2018 12:47 pm : link is Malcolm Jenkins. He's always been a thorn, plus their front 7 is always trouble in terms of physical play. We have to change that narrative in the trenches to be successful. Wentz could have a huge day ajainst our secondary too. They have pretty darn good receivers there.....Jeffrey, Agohlar, Tate, Ertz Goeddert.

Run, run and run lawguy9801 : 11/20/2018 12:51 pm : link to set up the pass, and keep a TE in to block on pass plays if necessary.

to me.... BillKo : 11/20/2018 1:42 pm : link ...it's going to be about scoring points.



Having said that, I think the Giants can't insist on long drives that get into the redzone. I just don't feel we'll get the protection to score - or run it in - in that area versus Philly.



Long drives are good, keeps the defense off the field but exchanging FGs for TDs isn't going to cut it.



I feel like we'll have to get a few TDs outside the 25 yard line to make it happen.

RE: RE: RE: Don't turn the ball over. section125 : 11/20/2018 1:44 pm : link

Nope, figured it would go to the end zone or OB inside the 20. In comment 14185598 Bramton1 said:Nope, figured it would go to the end zone or OB inside the 20.

Prior to most of these Eagles games I Love Clams Casino : 11/20/2018 2:14 pm : link I've had the "feeling" that the Giants are just going to do it this time and win.



They never do.



The motivation is there and the mind set is there for the Eagles. They beat the Giants with regularity. The Eagles are playing to save their season and while not mathematically, they are also playing to eliminate our playoff chances. No chance the Giants win....none

RE: The Philly defense is decimated JOrthman : 11/20/2018 3:10 pm : link

Quote: And is coming off a game where they were gashed both on the ground and through the air. They are missing several defensive backs, so there is little to no excuse for this team not to be able to put up points if they give Eli time. Therein lies the question though....has this Offensive Line really improved or was it just playing against two bad defenses.



I hate these games. I hate playing a team after they were embarrassed. I can't see them looking that bad two weeks in a row. In comment 14185492 gmen9892 said:I hate these games. I hate playing a team after they were embarrassed. I can't see them looking that bad two weeks in a row.

Eagle - Tough Out At Home Rong5611 : 11/20/2018 3:58 pm : link They know their season is on the line. I don't see us pulling this off after barely beating the Bucs and Niners.



Philly is a whole different animal...



If the Giants win Sunday, I don't care about the playoffs.



Knocking those assholes down a peg would be fantastic.

Mistakes Thegratefulhead : 11/20/2018 4:02 pm : link No Turnovers

Limit penalties

Convert 3rd downs

Score touchdowns in the red zone.



TLDR Play an efficient, mistake free game.



If they win NYBEN1963 : 11/20/2018 4:48 pm : link Sunday ...the Bears and then the NFC east better watch out, cause they are gonna be sky high with confidence and momentum. This is a big game not only for this year but kind of a measuring stick to start evaluating who should be here next year

RE: Stop Zach Ertz. arcarsenal : 11/20/2018 5:01 pm : link

Quote: TEs have historically torched the Giants, and Ertz is a good one in the clutch. Need to shut him down, especially on 3rd down.



NYG will definitely want to take a look at the way the Saints played him. He had, by FAR, his worst game this year against them on Sunday. He was a complete non factor for basically the first time all year. In comment 14185510 Spider56 said:NYG will definitely want to take a look at the way the Saints played him. He had, by FAR, his worst game this year against them on Sunday. He was a complete non factor for basically the first time all year.

RE: RE: Don't turn the ball over. Pete in 'Vliet : 11/20/2018 5:41 pm : link

I see what you did there ;) In comment 14185527 The_Boss said:I see what you did there ;)

Jamon Brown and Vernon WillVAB : 11/20/2018 8:30 pm : link Both need to play well.

RE: Jamon Brown and Vernon Diver_Down : 11/20/2018 8:42 pm : link

Quote: Both need to play well.



The sad reality is that the waiver wire claim will likely play better than the guy making $13M this year. In comment 14186001 WillVAB said:The sad reality is that the waiver wire claim will likely play better than the guy making $13M this year.

RE: RE: Jamon Brown and Vernon WillVAB : 11/20/2018 11:39 pm : link

You’re probably right but they need Vernon to have a good game for once. He was actually decent in limited reps in the first meeting. In comment 14186008 Diver_Down said:You’re probably right but they need Vernon to have a good game for once. He was actually decent in limited reps in the first meeting.

RE: RE: Stop Zach Ertz. OBJRoyal : 11/21/2018 4:31 am : link

the Saints have been tough against TE's all year, not really a surprise In comment 14185902 arcarsenal said:the Saints have been tough against TE's all year, not really a surprise

No problem...... Doomster : 11/21/2018 7:08 am : link Just put Collins on him....



Oh.....

RE: No problem...... section125 : 11/21/2018 7:49 am : link

Quote: Just put Collins on him....



Oh.....



Michael Thomas played well. Had the INT vs Howard. In comment 14186122 Doomster said:Michael Thomas played well. Had the INT vs Howard.

A few things that have plagued this team vs. the Eagles: mittenedman : 11/21/2018 8:45 am : link *Unable to block any of their DL. It's not just Fletcher Cox. Nobody on the Giants has ever blocked him. It's Brandon Graham vs. Chad Wheeler. It's Jernigan vs. Pulley. The carnage these guys create and our inability to reverse it haunts most of these games going back to the Coughlin era. For this one game, having a mobile QB for the Giants would change a lot. Eli's a sitting duck.



That said - the Giants have had some huge passing games against this team including a couple last year. Eli's had Schwartz by the balls a couple times. And for the first time in a while the Giants have 2 big, strong G's in Hernandez and Brown. 6'2" 327 and 6'4" 340. These guys play like bouncers & give them a new element inside.



*Eli avoiding his bizarre tendency to hand the Eagles an absurd turnover - lots of times early or late in the game. I'm still cringing at forcing the ball to Scott Simonson in double coverage with Barkley wide open in the flat. Opening drive. INT. Can't do that. Fumbling in Eagles territory with the game on the line. Can't do that. Punting to DeSean. Allowing 61 yard FG's at the buzzer. This kind of ridiculous crap can't happen or we'll lose.



*I don't know what it is, but when we play @ Philly, they know our plays. Do they have access to our headsets or are we just that predictable? Looks like their DL beats our OL where its going and their DBs run our routes for our WRs. Every short pass has 11 Eagles to the ball. Can we catch these guys off guard?

RE: RE: RE: Stop Zach Ertz. arcarsenal : 11/21/2018 8:45 am : link

Yes, that's the point. You figured it out! In comment 14186110 OBJRoyal said:Yes, that's the point. You figured it out!

Again, with all these suggestions, Big Blue '56 : 11/21/2018 8:55 am : link we had them beat by playing them correctly UNTIL a HIGHLY improbable (virtually impossible?) 63 yarder put the dagger in

The key is to build an early lead and put it on Wentz. Diver_Down : 11/21/2018 9:21 am : link I posted the link with the stats that the Saints used to their advantage. Put up an early lead which shouldn't be hard against the mash unit of a secondary they have and force Wentz to play QB. Once we gain the lead, don't let up. Keep the foot on the gas. 2nd half - limit the Eagles opportunities by running SB from the no huddle. Limit the Eagles substitutions and keep running. Wentz will force the ball with their limited opportunities.

. arcarsenal : 11/21/2018 9:36 am : link I think it'll be important to keep balance early on. We definitely found something by running Barkley between the tackles more.



For all the people here who thought he couldn't do that or wasn't that type of back, well - he showed you that he can literally do anything asked of him.



It's going to be tempting to air it out against their DB's but we have to stay balanced. We need to avoid 3rd and longs by continuing to gain positive yards on early downs. Put Eli in more 3rd and manageables where we can still utilize the short pass game and not allow the defense to pin their ears back and get after him.



This is a very winnable game. We just have to play smart and go into It with the right plan.

Saints Lines of Scrimmage : 11/21/2018 10:43 am : link The article that the poster was kind to post is pretty cool. Like the majority of QBS the running game can greatly assist the QB in many ways. Also interesting that essentially the Saints felt Wentz is a "dependent" QB in this case depending on a lead and a running game. Now if we could just figure out how to cover the TE!

RE: Saints Diver_Down : 11/21/2018 1:21 pm : link

Quote: The article that the poster was kind to post is pretty cool. Like the majority of QBS the running game can greatly assist the QB in many ways. Also interesting that essentially the Saints felt Wentz is a "dependent" QB in this case depending on a lead and a running game. Now if we could just figure out how to cover the TE!



It is some pretty damning statistics. While the ultimate goal is to get the W, I wouldn't mind one bit if we were able to add to the statistic and allow just a bit of doubt to creep into the Eagles organization as to whether Wentz is the answer. In comment 14186330 Lines of Scrimmage said:It is some pretty damning statistics. While the ultimate goal is to get the W, I wouldn't mind one bit if we were able to add to the statistic and allow just a bit of doubt to creep into the Eagles organization as to whether Wentz is the answer.

Hope Joey in VA : 11/21/2018 1:48 pm : link That Fletcher Cox, Malcolm Jenkins, Zach Ertz, Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Algholor get into a brawl at a local restaurant and are detained until Monday.

I mean, for Fuchs sake idiotsavant : 11/21/2018 2:00 pm : link Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer.

