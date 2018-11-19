Eli Manning vs. Carson Wentz Essex : 11/20/2018 12:31 pm The whole world falls over themselves in saying how great Carson Wentz is and he isn't bad (Not sure if he is as great as the Eagles fans think and he definitely is not as good as Goff or Mahomes). On the other hand, the media and some of our fans say Eli Manning is "done," he "stinks," he doesn't have it anymore,m etc.



Now look at each's 2018 stats, they are basically indistinguishable.



Eli averages 279.6 yards per game, 69% completion percentage, 96.6 QB rating, 13 Tds, 6 ints.



Wentz averages 288.0 a game, 69.5% completion percentage a 100.1 passer rating and 15 Tds and 6 interceptions. Plus Wentz has fumbled the ball 7 times and I believe is near the tops in the league in dropped interceptions.



But, Eli is the checkdown king, right? Well, maybe so, but he has a higher YPA than Wentz. 7.68 vs. 7.63. So, maybe Wentz is also a checkdown king.



None of this is to say Eli is better at this point in his career, but to listen to the buffoons in the national media, you would think Wentz is Aaron Rodgers and Eli is TJ Yates.



Sorry for the rant, but had to get it off my chest.

And I would add Wentz plays behind Essex : 11/20/2018 12:32 pm : link a good to great OL. Has it been banged up, yes. But I would rather have a banged up Jason Peters and Lane Johnson then what we have at tackles, not forgetting he also has Brandon Brooks and Kelce.

wentz didn't even japanhead : 11/20/2018 12:35 pm : link take the field until week 3. and despite that, has thrown more TDs than eli. has wentz been having a down year? sure. but eli and shurmur need to get the red zone offense figured out. it's been beyond pathetic outside of about 3-4 games.

Go back to our game against them last month..... Emlen'sGremlins : 11/20/2018 12:38 pm : link ....who was the QB that made plays and who was the QB that didn't?



I'm hoping this Sunday will be different.

Is Wentz having a down year? This is his third season. It's quite possible last year was an "UP" year for Wentz and this season is more indicitave of what he is as a QB.



Wentz is a great QB Vanzetti : 11/20/2018 12:50 pm : link Coming back from the injury, he has been a bit less productive. But he is an elite franchise QB. The only question is his health. Also Eagles OL has not been that good lately.

Wentz Lines of Scrimmage : 11/20/2018 12:50 pm : link Misses Reich. Also, he is working himself back from a severe injury. It is not even a year yet from when it happened I don't think.



Eli just has not had a big moment in a very long time. Certainly not all his fault as the building of the team the back end of his career has been atrocious and highly discussed here.

Wentz would have won MVP NYG07 : 11/20/2018 12:54 pm : link last year had he not gotten injured. C'mon guys. I hate the Eagles too, but he is a great QB coming off a serious injury. He embarrassed the Giants in the Thursday night game earlier this year.

He’s a very good Qb who one day may be great. He isn’t now, imo. Winning an MVP doesn’t necessarily equate with greatness, though it could. It simply means he had a heckuva year in leading his team In comment 14185627 NYG07 said:He’s a very good Qb who one day may be great. He isn’t now, imo. Winning an MVP doesn’t necessarily equate with greatness, though it could. It simply means he had a heckuva year in leading his team

Agreed. Calling him great at this point is a bit of a stretch. Hell, we don't even know if they would have won the SB if he didn't get injured. In comment 14185636 Big Blue '56 said:Agreed. Calling him great at this point is a bit of a stretch. Hell, we don't even know if they would have won the SB if he didn't get injured.

They have been discussing this in Philadelphia recently. St. Jimmy : 11/20/2018 1:10 pm : link



Quote: And then, a bit of a surprise. “We want to put the game on [Eagles quarterback Carson] Wentz,” Payton said. Payton likes Wentz as a player, but his player-personnel analyst, Ryan Herman, gives him trends and numbers every week, and Payton tells the group two interesting ones about Wentz, from Herman: The Eagles are 1-11 when Wentz plays and they allow more than 26 points. And he’s 0-9 when he passes for between 308 and 364 yards, the point being if he does that, the Eagles likely won’t be running the ball well, and the Saints feel they can beat a one-dimensional offense.



Not what I would have expected before hearing those stats. Article is below.



They also discussed attacking Sidney Jones, which is another great trend for the Giants and also being discussed in Philadelphia. They have been getting very little from their draft picks over the last few years (pretty much since they got rid of Chip Kelly). Giants fans know how that turns out, if the trend continues.

- ( Peter King was in some of the meetings for the Saints leading up to the game vs. the Eagles. There plan was to take away the run game and make Wentz beat them. That seems pretty run of the mill. However the thought was to get Wentz into a shootout because they don't win when a team does that. Here is the quote with the stats they have been discussing.Not what I would have expected before hearing those stats. Article is below.They also discussed attacking Sidney Jones, which is another great trend for the Giants and also being discussed in Philadelphia. They have been getting very little from their draft picks over the last few years (pretty much since they got rid of Chip Kelly). Giants fans know how that turns out, if the trend continues. Link - ( New Window

my thread title Essex : 11/20/2018 1:12 pm : link Is a little misleading and that’s on me. I didn’t mean to debate who is better as much as really the perception of where each stands in the NFL and if you blindly looked at their numbers (including record this year) you wouldn’t see much of a difference. My larger point is that you have billions of talking heads who know shit setting up narratives that don’t always align with the reality. Eli hasn’t been good this year but he hasn’t been nearly as bad as people make him out. And Wentz is a good qb who one day might be great but his numbers sure look like the one they feel comfortable and kicking to the curb

Wentz Lines of Scrimmage : 11/20/2018 1:13 pm : link One thing with these debates that they seem to leave out whether it is Wentz, Romo, Griffin, McNabb, Cousins in our decision and Brees, Rivers, etc outside.......



Let's see Wentz deliver in the playoffs against formidable comp. One other QB in our division has won since Eli has been our QB........Foles! Rodgers and Brees one each. I am not including Roethisberger as he has two and he certainly has maintained elite level but he has also had much better consistent team building over his career.



Has Wentz showed he can play on the really big stage? Not saying he can't but he has not had the opportunity yet to show if he can.

People need to stop throwing the word "great"..... BillKo : 11/20/2018 1:38 pm : link ...around when discussing Wentz.



He's a franchise QB - or looks to be after his first two seasons. He's got the physical tools no doubt.



He's struggling this year - he's also coming off injury. He's also in his third year.



I think the script has yet to still be written about where he'll be, but I think it looks promising.



Having said that, haven't we seen QBs that excel in their second year only to never return........and the injury thing is not to be discounted.





I mean for a career? giantsFC : 11/20/2018 1:40 pm : link I wouldn't trade Eli Manning for Carson Wentz for that duration for anything. Who would??? Giants dont' win those superbowls with another QB.



For this year and next etc, HECK YEAH Who wouldn't want a young prime Wentz over an aging vet with a diminishing skill set?

GiantsFC Lines of Scrimmage : 11/20/2018 1:56 pm : link I can agree with your thought. However, these analysts and people with some type of venue to communicate are taking it too far. I have even been down on Eli the last couple years. I do however see no reason to trash him as it has not only been him. The attacks are very personal imo and what happend last year to him was a disgrace.



Wouldn't it be great to see Eli with a highly function-able Oline one more time? That has been what has pissed me off more than anything. That and the personal attacks from some of these talking heads.

If You Were To Pick Between The Two lax counsel : 11/20/2018 2:10 pm : link Right now, to win one game. Who would you pick? Not the Eli of 2011, but the Eli right now.

Depends. Reasonable protection? Eli In comment 14185720 lax counsel said:Depends. Reasonable protection? Eli

Playoff game with a highly functional Oline Lines of Scrimmage : 11/20/2018 2:17 pm : link Eli and not think twice.



Crap line Wentz as he adds the mobility factor but who knows if he can go into a hostile environment with the winner going to say a Super Bowl.



I don't think there is a more challenging position in all of sports and it is depends so much on your team as well.



Aikman, Bradshaw, Brady, Montana all had great parts and in Brady's case the coach with some great pieces. People seem to forget that the Eagles won with Foles as the QB which shows how strong the team was around him.

This is mostly right. Obviously Wentz has to build a resume, and Eli's is very solid, but there isn't a QB attribute that Wentz has that Eli touches. Just a bigger, stronger, faster athlete who is also very smart.



If Wentz stays healthy, which is the great unknown, he projects to a great future. In comment 14185627 NYG07 said:This is mostly right. Obviously Wentz has to build a resume, and Eli's is very solid, but there isn't a QB attribute that Wentz has that Eli touches. Just a bigger, stronger, faster athlete who is also very smart.If Wentz stays healthy, which is the great unknown, he projects to a great future.

Wentz is a great QB cjac : 11/20/2018 2:28 pm : link under ideal conditions (running game, protection), just like Eli is a great QB under ideal conditions.



There are only a handful of QBs who suck no matter what



Blake Bortles comes to mind



bw in DC Lines of Scrimmage : 11/20/2018 2:37 pm : link Lots of QBs over many years with "attributes" who fizzled. I agree Wentz is very talented and like-able. Just saying he is going to have to take his team through the playoff gauntlet before crowning him imo.

No problem with any of that... In comment 14185782 Lines of Scrimmage said:No problem with any of that...

I haven't watched the Eagles Gman11 : 11/20/2018 2:50 pm : link except for the game against the Giants so I can't say what he has played like other than looking at the stats.



As for Eli, he's gotten a lot of yards and TDs in garbage time when the defense was playing soft.



I'm hoping that the offensive line plays like it has the last two weeks, then we can see what Eli is like playing against a decent defense.

and the same amount of INT's. In comment 14185594 japanhead said:and the same amount of INT's.

Depends. Reasonable protection? Eli

That feels a bit like nostalgia creeping into your choice, but to each his own. In comment 14185726 Big Blue '56 said:That feels a bit like nostalgia creeping into your choice, but to each his own.

Wentz has 103 rushing yards Les in TO : 11/20/2018 3:41 pm : link For 13 first downs. Eli has 18 rushing yards for 3 first downs. The ability to strategically run and pick up first downs helps your offensive line, enables the defense to rest and opens up options in the passing game.

Zepp joeinpa : 11/20/2018 4:06 pm : link "Eat it haters"



Lol



As if being objective about Eli means they hate him.



But well thought out post

I agree with you and think the word great gets thrown around too often and easily. I'm not knocking Wentz, I think he's a good to very good QB who might end up being great when all is said and done, but he's not great yet IMO.



If Wentz is great what word would be used to describe Brady, Montana, Marino and guys of that stature?



In comment 14185636 Big Blue '56 said:I agree with you and think the word great gets thrown around too often and easily. I'm not knocking Wentz, I think he's a good to very good QB who might end up being great when all is said and done, but he's not great yet IMO.If Wentz is great what word would be used to describe Brady, Montana, Marino and guys of that stature?

Eman joeinpa : 11/20/2018 5:40 pm : link Great, Greater, Greatest...... See, it s easy.



I kid.



Agree we throw that word around too freely

The Giants would pick Wentz if a secret vote were taking place. In comment 14185720 lax counsel said:The Giants would pick Wentz if a secret vote were taking place.

... christian : 11/20/2018 6:04 pm : link Yes, a healthy Manning is marginally in the same neighborhood statistically with the guy less than a year removed from a major knee surgery, who's having a down year.



Therefore proving ... ?

Haha, I tee'd it up for you and you knocked it out of the park.



I just get tired of hearing how seemingly every damn play or player is great. I prefer to save that for the truly great ones and there's nothing wrong with someone/thing being pretty good or very good. In comment 14185919 joeinpa said:Haha, I tee'd it up for you and you knocked it out of the park.I just get tired of hearing how seemingly every damn play or player is great. I prefer to save that for the truly great ones and there's nothing wrong with someone/thing being pretty good or very good.

Funniest part is longlive#10 : 11/20/2018 6:52 pm : link Wentz has had 7 interceptions dropped this year, he's the anti Eli in terms of luck



Wentz is a good QB but he's still young and still does a LOT of dumb shit

Stats Lines of Scrimmage : 11/20/2018 8:02 pm : link In many ways we put far too much significance as they tell all.



So many factors can impact in the stat count. How many of the completions were in a big spot of the game versus underneath stuff the defense was will to concede. How did they do when they had to score on the last drive? The quality of defenses in their division. How is other components regarding the team (TOP, running game, receivers, TEs etc.)



Many QBs over the years look fairly impressive if you just saw the stats yet teams move on from them for other reasons. Mark Sanchez his first two years?





If the Giants picked Manning in a public vote it would be time for another intervention. In comment 14185924 BigBlueinChicago said:If the Giants picked Manning in a public vote it would be time for another intervention.

If the Giants picked Manning in a public vote it would be time for another intervention.



Brace yourselves. After compiling some of his best stats over his career, DG might indeed cast that vote of confidence and extend Eli. In comment 14185990 christian said:Brace yourselves. After compiling some of his best stats over his career, DG might indeed cast that vote of confidence and extend Eli.