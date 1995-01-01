New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

So fucking pitiful in second half......Defense, offense, just horrendous!
Shurmer and Eli's shoulders
What happened the passing game in the second half? Did the online fall apart? Eli was back to check downs and getting sacked.
I have watched a lot of bad coaching in NY, but this rivals the brilliant Handley and McAdoo. This is Miracle No. 3, even though the Giants O has the best WR and RB in the team’s entire history. Gettlebelly stripped out the defense by unloading a good CB and the best run-stopper in the league. It is no fun to witness the consequences if stupid decision-making.
Does he really think the Eagles have played 11 games?
Isn't he supposed to at least know the records of the two teams who are playing?
It got too many of us dreaming because of the weak division. But, now the bubble is burst. Lauletta should start and they should seriously consider firing Shurmer. That is not a reaction to this game, but the entire season plus the rest of his resume.
The entire team spent the second half just waiting for the inevitable. One play at a time, one decision at a time, just waiting.
yet again.
Sure enough, the choice to NOT kick the XP, and the missed open two point conversion was the game.
Going for two was asinine. This coach is something else. Not why this is an L, but wtf why do it?
It's not since they moved the XP back, a 2pt conversion from the 1 is far more likely to be successful than a kick.
I am not sold. Stupid move
not talking about the timeout???? Shurmur wasted 40 seconds.
Final game period. No need for another start.
nobody executed... nobody.
To put this all on Shurmur is just stupid.
but if Philly is in a deep prevent, how the hell can that be incomplete?> What the hell is wrong with this team?
In he first half. This is who they are
Shurmur does not deserve to be the HC. What a joke he is.
Why should anyone watch this team for the rest of the year?
with that 40 seconds we'd have a real chance to tie it up.
If he catches game is over. And then why a dump off!
but he made 3 critical mental errors. Missing Ellison on the 2 pt conversion, throwing the pick at the half and using a 3rd and 18.
Like I said.... worst fan ever.
I’m so sick of these Giants. Just embarrassing. Another horrible loss. Another shitty season. Fuck this team. Fuck this fucking idiot stupid fucking coach. Untucking believable. What a fucking joke of a coach. What a fucking joke of a team.
Jim Schwartz is a genius
Find somebody else. Can Hue Jackson be any worse
was not given the ball in the second half. One of the many things Shurmer has to explain today.
Thank you. I'm going to get some exercise tonight.
-My liver.
you dont throw a dump off with so little time remaining. Throw it 20 yards downfield and give yourself a chance. Maybe you get a PI and have a free kick
should not be brought back next year.
Unreal
but that was the most blatant trip I’ve ever seen. Horrible.
Completely agree. Head scratching decisions for a HS coach let alone a NFL one.
People are going to want to blame Eli for the bad Int at the end of the 1st half but here's no excuse for the shitty coaching in the 2nd. If a coach can't overcome one 1st half mistake and instead completely shits the bed in the 2nd half that's on him.
I wanted to give the coach the benefit of the doubt becuase in spite of the lack of talent on this team they played hard but he fucked up today. Big time. This one is on him IMO.
this clown show.
How we didn’t hand an easy 30+ spot on this decimated defense on a perfect day is inexplicable...
Next poster who tries to tell me Shurmur is an upgrade over McAdoo should be expelled from BBI...
Were horrible, but the second half play calling was worse
Saw it not called elsewhere this weekend as well.
He just isn’t cut out to manage a game. Good offensive coordinator, terrible HC.
Also time to move on from Eli. He did enough to stake us to a nice lead in the first half, and then made enough mental mistakes to let the Eagles back in. This is all too common with him now, even with time.
AGREED!
Team Year Regular season Postseason
Won Lost Ties Win % Finish
CLE 2011 4 12 0 .250 4th in AFC North — — — —
CLE 2012 5 11 0 .313 4th in AFC North — — — —
CLE total 9 23 0 .281 — — — —
PHI* 2015 1 0 0 1.000 2nd in NFC East — — — —
PHI total 1 0 0 1.000 - - -
NYG 2018 3 7 0 .300 4th in NFC East - - - -
Total 13 30 0 .302 — — — —
...won't make that mistake again.
Fuck this team.
May not be the answer, but is clearly an upgrade.