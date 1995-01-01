Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/25/2018 12:51 pm
Giants suck!  
Simms11 : 11/25/2018 4:05 pm : link
So fucking pitiful in second half......Defense, offense, just horrendous!
Loss squarely on  
Chris L. : 11/25/2018 4:05 pm : link
Shurmer and Eli's shoulders
So I didn't see the first three quarters  
Bramton1 : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
What happened the passing game in the second half? Did the online fall apart? Eli was back to check downs and getting sacked.
Did Shurmr go into a coma at half time?  
D_Giants : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
I have watched a lot of bad coaching in NY, but this rivals the brilliant Handley and McAdoo. This is Miracle No. 3, even though the Giants O has the best WR and RB in the team’s entire history. Gettlebelly stripped out the defense by unloading a good CB and the best run-stopper in the league. It is no fun to witness the consequences if stupid decision-making.
How can Spielman say the Eagles are 4-7 over and over again?  
baadbill : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
Does he really think the Eagles have played 11 games?
Isn't he supposed to at least know the records of the two teams who are playing?
Send this fucking coach back to Cleveland please.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
.
Well that was a lot of fun.  
j_rud : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
For two quarters.
This should be Eli's last game until the final home game  
bigbluescot : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
.
Two wins in a row was nice  
Matt M. : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
It got too many of us dreaming because of the weak division. But, now the bubble is burst. Lauletta should start and they should seriously consider firing Shurmer. That is not a reaction to this game, but the entire season plus the rest of his resume.
The offense was solved in the second half  
aka dbrny : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
The entire team spent the second half just waiting for the inevitable. One play at a time, one decision at a time, just waiting.
RE: So I didn't see the first three quarters  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14190820 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
What happened the passing game in the second half? Did the online fall apart? Eli was back to check downs and getting sacked.


RE: RE: RE: They're gunna run the clock down and kick it.  
rocco8112 : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14190812 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 14190806 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


In comment 14190796 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


yet again.

Sure enough, the choice to NOT kick the XP, and the missed open two point conversion was the game.



Going for two was asinine. This coach is something else. Not why this is an L, but wtf why do it?



It's not since they moved the XP back, a 2pt conversion from the 1 is far more likely to be successful than a kick.


I am not sold. Stupid move
HOw are the announcers  
ryanmkeane : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
not talking about the timeout???? Shurmur wasted 40 seconds.
RE: This should be Eli's last game until the final home game  
Matt M. : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14190825 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
.
Final game period. No need for another start.
The offense absolutely did not show up in the 2nd half...  
EricJ : 11/25/2018 4:07 pm : link
nobody executed... nobody.

To put this all on Shurmur is just stupid.
Why the fuck is this moron throwing over the middle?  
bigbluescot : 11/25/2018 4:07 pm : link
?
Im not watching  
NoPeanutz : 11/25/2018 4:07 pm : link
but if Philly is in a deep prevent, how the hell can that be incomplete?> What the hell is wrong with this team?
Not surprised after the late INT  
LauderdaleMatty : 11/25/2018 4:07 pm : link
In he first half. This is who they are

Shurmur does not deserve to be the HC. What a joke he is.

Why should anyone watch this team for the rest of the year?
RE: HOw are the announcers  
markky : 11/25/2018 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14190833 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
not talking about the timeout???? Shurmur wasted 40 seconds.


with that 40 seconds we'd have a real chance to tie it up.
Why would he throw it across middle  
bhill410 : 11/25/2018 4:07 pm : link
If he catches game is over. And then why a dump off!
I get physical errors from Eli  
oldutican : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link
but he made 3 critical mental errors. Missing Ellison on the 2 pt conversion, throwing the pick at the half and using a 3rd and 18.
brilliant play call  
DC Gmen Fan : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link
here comes a sack
RE: Why the fuck is this moron throwing over the middle?  
dep026 : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14190836 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
?


Like I said.... worst fan ever.
What a fucking joke  
trueblueinpw : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link
I’m so sick of these Giants. Just embarrassing. Another horrible loss. Another shitty season. Fuck this team. Fuck this fucking idiot stupid fucking coach. Untucking believable. What a fucking joke of a coach. What a fucking joke of a team.
RE: RE: So I didn't see the first three quarters  
SHO'NUFF : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14190828 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14190820 Bramton1 said:


Quote:


What happened the passing game in the second half? Did the online fall apart? Eli was back to check downs and getting sacked.





Jim Schwartz is a genius
Shurmur doesnt have it.  
NoPeanutz : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link
Find somebody else. Can Hue Jackson be any worse
Dump pass with 10 secs  
aka dbrny : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link
Nice
I simply don't understand how Barkley  
Matt M. : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link
was not given the ball in the second half. One of the many things Shurmer has to explain today.
Thank you Pat Shurmur.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link
Thank you. I'm going to get some exercise tonight.

-My liver.
Once again our HOF QB does not understand the circumstance...  
EricJ : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link
you dont throw a dump off with so little time remaining. Throw it 20 yards downfield and give yourself a chance. Maybe you get a PI and have a free kick
RE: I get physical errors from Eli  
oldutican : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14190843 oldutican said:
Quote:
but he made 3 critical mental errors. Missing Ellison on the 2 pt conversion, throwing the pick at the half and using a a TO on 3rd and 18.
Nice no Tripping call  
Jim Bur(n)t : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link
Thx Refs
Shurmur  
M0rbid : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link
should not be brought back next year.
Guess ur allowed to trip a guy now?  
nyjuggernaut2 : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link
?
...  
christian : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link
Lol.
Why wasn’t that tripping  
jeff57 : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link
.
Giants in tank mode  
spike : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link
After halftime
RE: I simply don't understand how Barkley  
rocco8112 : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14190856 Matt M. said:
Quote:
was not given the ball in the second half. One of the many things Shurmer has to explain today.


Unreal
How was that not a trip and a 15 yard penalty  
BlueHurricane : 11/25/2018 4:10 pm : link
HOW!!!!!!
We wouldn’t have won  
UConn4523 : 11/25/2018 4:10 pm : link
but that was the most blatant trip I’ve ever seen. Horrible.
RE: It's not even the record that should get Shurmur canned  
Eman11 : 11/25/2018 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14190759 j_rud said:
Quote:
It's the min numbing decisions week in and week out. Barkley having a career half and he completely goes away from him. The conversion attempt. The timeout on 3rd and a mile. The timeout before the fourth down play. This guy is simply not a head coach.


Completely agree. Head scratching decisions for a HS coach let alone a NFL one.

People are going to want to blame Eli for the bad Int at the end of the 1st half but here's no excuse for the shitty coaching in the 2nd. If a coach can't overcome one 1st half mistake and instead completely shits the bed in the 2nd half that's on him.

I wanted to give the coach the benefit of the doubt becuase in spite of the lack of talent on this team they played hard but he fucked up today. Big time. This one is on him IMO.
I just can’t believe...  
bw in dc : 11/25/2018 4:10 pm : link
this clown show.

How we didn’t hand an easy 30+ spot on this decimated defense on a perfect day is inexplicable...

Next poster who tries to tell me Shurmur is an upgrade over McAdoo should be expelled from BBI...
Refs  
OBJRoyal : 11/25/2018 4:11 pm : link
Were horrible, but the second half play calling was worse
That is a complete trip  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 11/25/2018 4:11 pm : link
Saw it not called elsewhere this weekend as well.
Idiotic  
M0rbid : 11/25/2018 4:11 pm : link
hiring by Gettleman.
It’s time to move on from Shurmur.  
Mike from Ohio : 11/25/2018 4:12 pm : link
He just isn’t cut out to manage a game. Good offensive coordinator, terrible HC.

Also time to move on from Eli. He did enough to stake us to a nice lead in the first half, and then made enough mental mistakes to let the Eagles back in. This is all too common with him now, even with time.
RE: SHurmur should be fired  
NYG_Jase : 11/25/2018 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14190810 dep026 said:
Quote:
right now.


AGREED!
Shurmur  
M0rbid : 11/25/2018 4:13 pm : link
Team Year Regular season Postseason
Won Lost Ties Win % Finish
CLE 2011 4 12 0 .250 4th in AFC North — — — —
CLE 2012 5 11 0 .313 4th in AFC North — — — —
CLE total 9 23 0 .281 — — — —
PHI* 2015 1 0 0 1.000 2nd in NFC East — — — —
PHI total 1 0 0 1.000 - - -
NYG 2018 3 7 0 .300 4th in NFC East - - - -
Total 13 30 0 .302 — — — —
Haven't watched a full game since September...  
x meadowlander : 11/25/2018 4:16 pm : link
...won't make that mistake again.

Fuck this team.
Surmur is an upgrade over McAdoo  
aka dbrny : 11/25/2018 4:21 pm : link
May not be the answer, but is clearly an upgrade.
