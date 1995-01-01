New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/25/2018 12:51 pm : 11/25/2018 12:51 pm ...

Giants suck! Simms11 : 11/25/2018 4:05 pm : link So fucking pitiful in second half......Defense, offense, just horrendous!

So I didn't see the first three quarters Bramton1 : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link What happened the passing game in the second half? Did the online fall apart? Eli was back to check downs and getting sacked.

Did Shurmr go into a coma at half time? D_Giants : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link I have watched a lot of bad coaching in NY, but this rivals the brilliant Handley and McAdoo. This is Miracle No. 3, even though the Giants O has the best WR and RB in the team’s entire history. Gettlebelly stripped out the defense by unloading a good CB and the best run-stopper in the league. It is no fun to witness the consequences if stupid decision-making.

How can Spielman say the Eagles are 4-7 over and over again? baadbill : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link Does he really think the Eagles have played 11 games?

Isn't he supposed to at least know the records of the two teams who are playing?

Well that was a lot of fun. j_rud : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link For two quarters.

This should be Eli's last game until the final home game bigbluescot : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link .

Two wins in a row was nice Matt M. : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link It got too many of us dreaming because of the weak division. But, now the bubble is burst. Lauletta should start and they should seriously consider firing Shurmer. That is not a reaction to this game, but the entire season plus the rest of his resume.

The offense was solved in the second half aka dbrny : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link The entire team spent the second half just waiting for the inevitable. One play at a time, one decision at a time, just waiting.

HOw are the announcers ryanmkeane : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link not talking about the timeout???? Shurmur wasted 40 seconds.

RE: This should be Eli's last game until the final home game Matt M. : 11/25/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote: . Final game period. No need for another start. In comment 14190825 bigbluescot said:Final game period. No need for another start.

The offense absolutely did not show up in the 2nd half... EricJ : 11/25/2018 4:07 pm : link nobody executed... nobody.



To put this all on Shurmur is just stupid.

Why the fuck is this moron throwing over the middle? bigbluescot : 11/25/2018 4:07 pm : link ?

Im not watching NoPeanutz : 11/25/2018 4:07 pm : link but if Philly is in a deep prevent, how the hell can that be incomplete?> What the hell is wrong with this team?

Not surprised after the late INT LauderdaleMatty : 11/25/2018 4:07 pm : link In he first half. This is who they are



Shurmur does not deserve to be the HC. What a joke he is.



Why should anyone watch this team for the rest of the year?

Why would he throw it across middle bhill410 : 11/25/2018 4:07 pm : link If he catches game is over. And then why a dump off!

I get physical errors from Eli oldutican : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link but he made 3 critical mental errors. Missing Ellison on the 2 pt conversion, throwing the pick at the half and using a 3rd and 18.

What a fucking joke trueblueinpw : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link I’m so sick of these Giants. Just embarrassing. Another horrible loss. Another shitty season. Fuck this team. Fuck this fucking idiot stupid fucking coach. Untucking believable. What a fucking joke of a coach. What a fucking joke of a team.

Shurmur doesnt have it. NoPeanutz : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link Find somebody else. Can Hue Jackson be any worse

I simply don't understand how Barkley Matt M. : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link was not given the ball in the second half. One of the many things Shurmer has to explain today.

Thank you Pat Shurmur. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/25/2018 4:08 pm : link Thank you. I'm going to get some exercise tonight.



-My liver.

Once again our HOF QB does not understand the circumstance... EricJ : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link you dont throw a dump off with so little time remaining. Throw it 20 yards downfield and give yourself a chance. Maybe you get a PI and have a free kick

Shurmur M0rbid : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link should not be brought back next year.

Guess ur allowed to trip a guy now? nyjuggernaut2 : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link ?

Giants in tank mode spike : 11/25/2018 4:09 pm : link After halftime

How was that not a trip and a 15 yard penalty BlueHurricane : 11/25/2018 4:10 pm : link HOW!!!!!!

We wouldn’t have won UConn4523 : 11/25/2018 4:10 pm : link but that was the most blatant trip I’ve ever seen. Horrible.

I just can’t believe... bw in dc : 11/25/2018 4:10 pm : link this clown show.



How we didn’t hand an easy 30+ spot on this decimated defense on a perfect day is inexplicable...



Next poster who tries to tell me Shurmur is an upgrade over McAdoo should be expelled from BBI...

Refs OBJRoyal : 11/25/2018 4:11 pm : link Were horrible, but the second half play calling was worse

It’s time to move on from Shurmur. Mike from Ohio : 11/25/2018 4:12 pm : link He just isn’t cut out to manage a game. Good offensive coordinator, terrible HC.



Also time to move on from Eli. He did enough to stake us to a nice lead in the first half, and then made enough mental mistakes to let the Eagles back in. This is all too common with him now, even with time.

Shurmur M0rbid : 11/25/2018 4:13 pm : link Team Year Regular season Postseason

Won Lost Ties Win % Finish

CLE 2011 4 12 0 .250 4th in AFC North — — — —

CLE 2012 5 11 0 .313 4th in AFC North — — — —

CLE total 9 23 0 .281 — — — —

PHI* 2015 1 0 0 1.000 2nd in NFC East — — — —

PHI total 1 0 0 1.000 - - -

NYG 2018 3 7 0 .300 4th in NFC East - - - -

Total 13 30 0 .302 — — — —