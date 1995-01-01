New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/25/2018 3:47 pm : 11/25/2018 3:47 pm ...

RE: Besides The play calling, Shurmer ,Eli, the refs Simms11 : 11/25/2018 6:37 pm : link

You have Tomlinson who is terrible at nose tackle ,he has become the weakest link on the D-Line ..... he really stunk it up today as a matter of fact I really don't understand what anybody sees in this guy ...I can't remember his last big play



Tomlinson was much better in a 4-3 lined up next to Snacks. I’m not so sure he’s that good in a 3-4. Changing the Defensive scheme this year created so many issues on that side of the ball, questionable personnel for a 3-4, miscommunications, etc. In comment 14191512 NikkiMac said:Tomlinson was much better in a 4-3 lined up next to Snacks. I’m not so sure he’s that good in a 3-4. Changing the Defensive scheme this year created so many issues on that side of the ball, questionable personnel for a 3-4, miscommunications, etc.

At least Eli’s stats were impressive 5BowlsSoon : 11/25/2018 6:38 pm : link 26-37 for 297 and 1 td. Although one td against a team with no healthy CBs is abysmal. I knew Giants would not attack their weakness. I don’t believe Shurmur is shrewd enough and he clearly is not adept at clock management.



Oh well, at least Eli Apple is playing well in New Orleans and Snacks is plugging holes in Detroit.



As for Gettleman, at least he tries to fill gaps....he apparently is not good at evaluating talent or he has bad advisers.

jeremy lincoln... AussieGiants : 11/25/2018 6:46 pm : link ok.. I'm not going to argue. There have been many and we all have our favorites... :)



But honestly, let's say Curtis Riley is top 5 worst. I keep reading Sy's game reviews to find the redeeming qualities.. never is one.



Did you see that angle he took on the touchdown run in the 1st quarter that was called back on a penalty. The chicken arm tackle when the Eagles scored going into the half? It's EVERY WEEK! Surely he's not here in 2019.. isn't there anyone else on the planet that is worth giving a chance to?

RE: Very difficult to see your season end Blue21 : 11/25/2018 6:55 pm : link

when you are better than the opponent but your head coach and QB piss the game away with stupidity.





This X2 In comment 14191304 Chris L. said:This X2

A sickening organization PaulN : 11/25/2018 6:55 pm : link One of the worst run organizations in the league, clueless and horrible on all levels. Stupid Owner, stupid head coach, stupid GM, and stupid QB. Other then that everything is fine. I was sure glad that we got those great fucking picks for Snacks today. Please, everybody stay the fuck home and pay this organization no mind at all, they deserve no respect of loyalty at all. Sickening fucking game, imagine what any other organization would do with Barkley and Beckham, this fucking idiot does nothing but embarrass himself and all of us every fucking week. Glad he is such a fucking adult for dumb ass Mara.

One things for certain... jnoble : 11/25/2018 6:56 pm : link Mike F will be a must listen tomorrow.

Wonder how hard he goes after Shurmer in the 5pm interview?

Saquon Barkley jacob12 : 11/25/2018 6:58 pm : link Barkley did not play much in the Third Quarter because he tweaked his hamstring.

Another Eagle-Giant game being dominated by the good guys The_Boss : 11/25/2018 6:58 pm : link Only to have the tide turn completely in favor of the enemy by virtue of a killer Eli interception. A fucking brutal force into bracket coverage too. I’m so fucking sick of this narrative. 3-18 vs one team is ridiculous.

RE: A sickening organization M.S. : 11/25/2018 7:01 pm : link

One of the worst run organizations in the league, clueless and horrible on all levels. Stupid Owner, stupid head coach, stupid GM, and stupid QB. Other then that everything is fine. I was sure glad that we got those great fucking picks for Snacks today. Please, everybody stay the fuck home and pay this organization no mind at all, they deserve no respect of loyalty at all. Sickening fucking game, imagine what any other organization would do with Barkley and Beckham, this fucking idiot does nothing but embarrass himself and all of us every fucking week. Glad he is such a fucking adult for dumb ass Mara.



I feel exactly the same way. A very sickening game to watch. Just miserable being a Giants fan these days. In comment 14191670 PaulN said:I feel exactly the same way. A very sickening game to watch. Just miserable being a Giants fan these days.

RE: Saquon Barkley section125 : 11/25/2018 7:10 pm : link

Barkley did not play much in the Third Quarter because he tweaked his hamstring.



Where did you get that? Not reported by anyone I've seen. In comment 14191681 jacob12 said:Where did you get that? Not reported by anyone I've seen.

RE: Actually.. Simms11 : 11/25/2018 7:15 pm : link

Quote: I take that back - we beat them in 2016.



Sorry. The loss is making me harsh. Apologies.



Apology accepted! In comment 14191142 FatMan in Charlotte said:Apology accepted!

Landon Collins reminds me of Spider Lockhart. Reese's Pieces : 11/25/2018 7:37 pm : link The only good player on one of the league's worst defenses, it's usually Collins who makes the tackle or the tackle isn't made.



Spider was a Giant from 1965 to 1975. During that period the Giants never made postseason and had winning records only twice.



1970: 9-5

1972: 8-6



He never started less than 12 of the 14 game season except for one year when he played in 11 games.



He averaged four interceptions a year.



I think he was chosen to the Pro Bowl twice.



Had Spider not spent his whole career on a terrible defense of a rotten team, he would still be remembered today.

Seems that some lax counsel : 11/25/2018 8:13 pm : link Are very surprised by the Giants loss. The Giants did what bad teams do, they lost a lead and made all of the corresponding errors that go along with these sorts of defeats. The NFL is separated by an inch. The good teams make the plays to win and, well the bad teams throw INTs when they are in field goal range at the end of the half.



We can blame officials and unlucky breaks, but when these things happen consistently, it’s called a bad organization. To give some a little perspective, the Giants are 6-21 over the past two seasons. The Browns are 4-22-1. One less loss than the gold standard for bad in this league. Difference is, the browns arrow is very much pointing up after an honest offseason evaluation, while the Giants are directionless at best.



I keep reading that Shurmur should and will get another seaon. That may be true, but let me ask some of you this question, what point and purpose are served in giving him more time? How many of you jumped for joy when Shurmur was hired? We know what Pat Shurmur is in this league, he’s not getting better.



We can speak of organizational stability all we want, but that only rings true when the organization is consistently placing a worthwhile product on the field. I’d applaud ownership this offseason if they finally conducted an honest evaluation and said, you know what...we screwed up last offseason we made the wrong GM hire, wrong coaching hire, and badly misread the state of this franchise, let’s start over. Will that happen, of course not. But until we get to that point, we’re going to see more of the same. Oh well, I guess there’s always next year?

"He would still be remembered today"? redwhiteandbigblue : 11/25/2018 8:16 pm : link Who forgot him? ANYONE old enough to watch him still remembers him. He was a terrific player. No one forgot #43, it's old #41, Willie Williams, another excellent DB playing opposite Spider that people have forgotten.

RE: Seems that some FStubbs : 11/25/2018 8:17 pm : link

Quote: Are very surprised by the Giants loss. The Giants did what bad teams do, they lost a lead and made all of the corresponding errors that go along with these sorts of defeats. The NFL is separated by an inch. The good teams make the plays to win and, well the bad teams throw INTs when they are in field goal range at the end of the half.



We can blame officials and unlucky breaks, but when these things happen consistently, it’s called a bad organization. To give some a little perspective, the Giants are 6-21 over the past two seasons. The Browns are 4-22-1. One less loss than the gold standard for bad in this league. Difference is, the browns arrow is very much pointing up after an honest offseason evaluation, while the Giants are directionless at best.



I keep reading that Shurmur should and will get another seaon. That may be true, but let me ask some of you this question, what point and purpose are served in giving him more time? How many of you jumped for joy when Shurmur was hired? We know what Pat Shurmur is in this league, he’s not getting better.



We can speak of organizational stability all we want, but that only rings true when the organization is consistently placing a worthwhile product on the field. I’d applaud ownership this offseason if they finally conducted an honest evaluation and said, you know what...we screwed up last offseason we made the wrong GM hire, wrong coaching hire, and badly misread the state of this franchise, let’s start over. Will that happen, of course not. But until we get to that point, we’re going to see more of the same. Oh well, I guess there’s always next year?



That would only help if they also remove themselves (looking at Chris Mara) from personnel decisions. I'd support a complete gutting of the entire football organization down to the scouts, the secretaries, and the janitors. In comment 14191860 lax counsel said:That would only help if they also remove themselves (looking at Chris Mara) from personnel decisions. I'd support a complete gutting of the entire football organization down to the scouts, the secretaries, and the janitors.

RE: Shurmur is a C+ coach. gmenatlarge : 11/25/2018 8:20 pm : link

Looks competent, completely unspectacular and totally replaceable. Doesnt do anything to make the team better. Holding on to this coach does nothing for the franchise.

Hes not part of the solution.



Hes not part of the solution.



I think you’re grading on a curve....F In comment 14191184 Ten Ton Hammer said:I think you’re grading on a curve....F

RE: Seems that some The_Boss : 11/25/2018 8:23 pm : link

Quote: Are very surprised by the Giants loss. The Giants did what bad teams do, they lost a lead and made all of the corresponding errors that go along with these sorts of defeats. The NFL is separated by an inch. The good teams make the plays to win and, well the bad teams throw INTs when they are in field goal range at the end of the half.



We can blame officials and unlucky breaks, but when these things happen consistently, it’s called a bad organization. To give some a little perspective, the Giants are 6-21 over the past two seasons. The Browns are 4-22-1. One less loss than the gold standard for bad in this league. Difference is, the browns arrow is very much pointing up after an honest offseason evaluation, while the Giants are directionless at best.



I keep reading that Shurmur should and will get another seaon. That may be true, but let me ask some of you this question, what point and purpose are served in giving him more time? How many of you jumped for joy when Shurmur was hired? We know what Pat Shurmur is in this league, he’s not getting better.



We can speak of organizational stability all we want, but that only rings true when the organization is consistently placing a worthwhile product on the field. I’d applaud ownership this offseason if they finally conducted an honest evaluation and said, you know what...we screwed up last offseason we made the wrong GM hire, wrong coaching hire, and badly misread the state of this franchise, let’s start over. Will that happen, of course not. But until we get to that point, we’re going to see more of the same. Oh well, I guess there’s always next year?



Next year? Assuming we pass on a QB this spring, I’d hope we blow the cock again to better position ourselves for Tua or Fromm. Here’s what we’re looking at:



Home

Washington Redskins

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

NFC West* (SF, most likely)

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Away

Washington Redskins

Philadelphia Eagles

NFC South* (Tampa, I would think)

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears



Looks like 3-5 wins in my opinion right now. In comment 14191860 lax counsel said:Next year? Assuming we pass on a QB this spring, I’d hope we blow the cock again to better position ourselves for Tua or Fromm. Here’s what we’re looking at:HomeWashington RedskinsGreen Bay PackersMinnesota VikingsBuffalo BillsMiami DolphinsNFC West* (SF, most likely)Dallas CowboysPhiladelphia EaglesAwayWashington RedskinsPhiladelphia EaglesNFC South* (Tampa, I would think)New York JetsNew England PatriotsDetroit LionsDallas CowboysChicago BearsLooks like 3-5 wins in my opinion right now.

Is Evan Engram mrvax : 11/25/2018 8:23 pm : link in the dog house???



RE: Odell throwing shade again at coaches gmenatlarge : 11/25/2018 8:24 pm : link

says attacking a weakened Eagles secondary wasn't in their gameplan. FML



I heard the interview, I don’t blame him, they kept asking him the question. In comment 14191592 SHO'NUFF said:I heard the interview, I don’t blame him, they kept asking him the question.

Tough loss bc4life : 11/25/2018 8:26 pm : link Team is improved but not good enough to overcome mistakes or bad calls.



Played some good teams this year very tough - today's game, Panthers, Saints. On to next game.

Keep in mind bc4life : 11/25/2018 8:28 pm : link The Eagles are Super Bowl champs, despite their struggles

RE: Seems that some Paulie Walnuts : 11/25/2018 8:28 pm : link

Quote: Are very surprised by the Giants loss. The Giants did what bad teams do, they lost a lead and made all of the corresponding errors that go along with these sorts of defeats. The NFL is separated by an inch. The good teams make the plays to win and, well the bad teams throw INTs when they are in field goal range at the end of the half.



We can blame officials and unlucky breaks, but when these things happen consistently, it’s called a bad organization. To give some a little perspective, the Giants are 6-21 over the past two seasons. The Browns are 4-22-1. One less loss than the gold standard for bad in this league. Difference is, the browns arrow is very much pointing up after an honest offseason evaluation, while the Giants are directionless at best.



I keep reading that Shurmur should and will get another seaon. That may be true, but let me ask some of you this question, what point and purpose are served in giving him more time? How many of you jumped for joy when Shurmur was hired? We know what Pat Shurmur is in this league, he’s not getting better.



We can speak of organizational stability all we want, but that only rings true when the organization is consistently placing a worthwhile product on the field. I’d applaud ownership this offseason if they finally conducted an honest evaluation and said, you know what...we screwed up last offseason we made the wrong GM hire, wrong coaching hire, and badly misread the state of this franchise, let’s start over. Will that happen, of course not. But until we get to that point, we’re going to see more of the same. Oh well, I guess there’s always next year? good post In comment 14191860 lax counsel said:good post

RE: Another Eagle-Giant game being dominated by the good guys OBJ_AllDay : 11/25/2018 8:31 pm : link

Only to have the tide turn completely in favor of the enemy by virtue of a killer Eli interception. A fucking brutal force into bracket coverage too. I'm so fucking sick of this narrative. 3-18 vs one team is ridiculous.



He would have never taken that shot if our clueless head coach wasn’t he’ll bent on going into halftime with his timeouts in his pocket. In comment 14191682 The_Boss said:He would have never taken that shot if our clueless head coach wasn’t he’ll bent on going into halftime with his timeouts in his pocket.

wrong GM hire bc4life : 11/25/2018 8:31 pm : link Reese should have been fired because of poor drafts. DG gets 4 quality starters his first draft. and we haven't seen McIntosh yet.



WTF?

RE: Seems that some M.S. : 11/25/2018 8:39 pm : link

Quote: Are very surprised by the Giants loss. The Giants did what bad teams do, they lost a lead and made all of the corresponding errors that go along with these sorts of defeats. The NFL is separated by an inch. The good teams make the plays to win and, well the bad teams throw INTs when they are in field goal range at the end of the half.



We can blame officials and unlucky breaks, but when these things happen consistently, it’s called a bad organization. To give some a little perspective, the Giants are 6-21 over the past two seasons. The Browns are 4-22-1. One less loss than the gold standard for bad in this league. Difference is, the browns arrow is very much pointing up after an honest offseason evaluation, while the Giants are directionless at best.



I keep reading that Shurmur should and will get another seaon. That may be true, but let me ask some of you this question, what point and purpose are served in giving him more time? How many of you jumped for joy when Shurmur was hired? We know what Pat Shurmur is in this league, he’s not getting better.



We can speak of organizational stability all we want, but that only rings true when the organization is consistently placing a worthwhile product on the field. I’d applaud ownership this offseason if they finally conducted an honest evaluation and said, you know what...we screwed up last offseason we made the wrong GM hire, wrong coaching hire, and badly misread the state of this franchise, let’s start over. Will that happen, of course not. But until we get to that point, we’re going to see more of the same. Oh well, I guess there’s always next year?

Dead on! Best post of the year! In comment 14191860 lax counsel said:Dead on! Best post of the year!

RE: AussieGiants viggie : 11/25/2018 8:43 pm : link

Worst player to wear a Giants uniform still belongs to Jeremy Lincoln.

i remember ripping herb welch alot In comment 14191429 Eric from BBI said:i remember ripping herb welch alot

The GM hire was bad Rflairr : 11/25/2018 8:43 pm : link But Shurmur is completely clueless as a HC. Didn’t even plan on attacking the Eagles secondary. They really fucked up hiring this guy

yeah really bc4life : 11/25/2018 8:49 pm : link Barkley Hernandez Hill and Carter -

RE: AussieGiants FStubbs : 11/25/2018 8:49 pm : link

Quote: Worst player to wear a Giants uniform still belongs to Jeremy Lincoln.



C. C. Brown? In comment 14191429 Eric from BBI said:C. C. Brown?

What about that fucking nut job M.S. : 11/25/2018 8:52 pm : link Tito Wooten?



I seem to recall he took the legs from a camera and started swinging them at players before the game even began.

RE: RE: RE: RE: What I learned today ColHowPepper : 11/25/2018 8:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14191203 Hsilwek92 said:

Quote: You’re not taking into fact the embarrassment of firing a head coach two years in a row. It may be easy for us as fans to say, “Fire him.”

But the PR hit in reality would be awful. What coach and possible coaching staff would want to come to the Giants knowing the volatility that’s been going on for the past three years?

If the Giants fire Shurmur after this season, they’d better have a succession plan that’s been thought out and rock solid. ////////////////



Part of the Giants problem is they're too worried about reaction. Reaction of the fans, reaction of the media - and in some cases, reaction of the players.



They need to start making decisions based on what gives them the best chance towards winning, short and long term. If that means firing Shurmur because he's never going to be more than a below average coach, then so be it, PR flak be damned. jcn, the problem is that the current generation of Maras, and past, are not football men, they don't have the instincts of the Rooneys, e.g. It took Rozelle to foist George Young on this franchise, leading to Parcells and his staff, including TC, without which, the heritage in the last two generations would be almost barren. Someone outside the NYGiants KOLs (a contradiction in terms) needs to be making decisions. In comment 14191529 jcn56 said:jcn, the problem is that the current generation of Maras, and past, are not football men, they don't have the instincts of the Rooneys, e.g. It took Rozelle to foist George Young on this franchise, leading to Parcells and his staff, including TC, without which, the heritage in the last two generations would be almost barren. Someone outside the NYGiants KOLs (a contradiction in terms) needs to be making decisions.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What I learned today FStubbs : 11/25/2018 9:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14191529 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14191203 Hsilwek92 said:

Quote: You’re not taking into fact the embarrassment of firing a head coach two years in a row. It may be easy for us as fans to say, “Fire him.”

But the PR hit in reality would be awful. What coach and possible coaching staff would want to come to the Giants knowing the volatility that’s been going on for the past three years?

If the Giants fire Shurmur after this season, they’d better have a succession plan that’s been thought out and rock solid. ////////////////



Part of the Giants problem is they're too worried about reaction. Reaction of the fans, reaction of the media - and in some cases, reaction of the players.



They need to start making decisions based on what gives them the best chance towards winning, short and long term. If that means firing Shurmur because he's never going to be more than a below average coach, then so be it, PR flak be damned.



jcn, the problem is that the current generation of Maras, and past, are not football men, they don't have the instincts of the Rooneys, e.g. It took Rozelle to foist George Young on this franchise, leading to Parcells and his staff, including TC, without which, the heritage in the last two generations would be almost barren. Someone outside the NYGiants KOLs (a contradiction in terms) needs to be making decisions.



What's Chris Mara's title again? In comment 14192006 ColHowPepper said:What's Chris Mara's title again?

I can only imagine as the Giants were looking at their halftime Matt in SGS : 11/25/2018 9:22 pm : link



And Shurmur came up with this beauty







In looking at the Giants evaluation for next year, we had said the players were the biggest ones to review and see who to come back. And I don't think the Giants will pull the plug on Shurmur after one year. But the Giants have a big problem because he's lost the fans. And while fans are fickle, it's also tough to rebuild trust and things can turn south in this town fast. Shurmur more and more looks like a retread head coach who is best as a coordinator. The problem is that I'm sure Mara and Gettleman have decided that this year is out because the team will need at least 2 years to fix the Reese mess and won't pin it all on Shurmur. But Shurmur might find himself where Parcells was after the 1983 season. The team was bad and it wasn't his fault, but he only had 1984 to make it better and Parcells changed his style. I don't know if Shurmur has that in him. adjustments, someone in the coaching staff must have said "keep feeding the ball to Saquon, they can't stop him"And Shurmur came up with this beautyIn looking at the Giants evaluation for next year, we had said the players were the biggest ones to review and see who to come back. And I don't think the Giants will pull the plug on Shurmur after one year. But the Giants have a big problem because he's lost the fans. And while fans are fickle, it's also tough to rebuild trust and things can turn south in this town fast. Shurmur more and more looks like a retread head coach who is best as a coordinator. The problem is that I'm sure Mara and Gettleman have decided that this year is out because the team will need at least 2 years to fix the Reese mess and won't pin it all on Shurmur. But Shurmur might find himself where Parcells was after the 1983 season. The team was bad and it wasn't his fault, but he only had 1984 to make it better and Parcells changed his style. I don't know if Shurmur has that in him.

I was hitting the "Shurmur Sucks" bell SHO'NUFF : 11/25/2018 9:49 pm : link a lot sooner than the rest of you. Welcome to the club. You can tell the guy has no clue what he's doing.

RE: RE: Saquon Barkley micky : 11/25/2018 10:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14191681 jacob12 said:





Quote:





Barkley did not play much in the Third Quarter because he tweaked his hamstring.







Where did you get that? Not reported by anyone I've seen.



Shurmur read off ALL the injuries in post game presser..not one mention of Barkley In comment 14191716 section125 said:Shurmur read off ALL the injuries in post game presser..not one mention of Barkley

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What I learned today RottenApple : 11/25/2018 10:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14192006 ColHowPepper said:





Quote:





In comment 14191529 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14191203 Hsilwek92 said:

Quote: You’re not taking into fact the embarrassment of firing a head coach two years in a row. It may be easy for us as fans to say, “Fire him.”

But the PR hit in reality would be awful. What coach and possible coaching staff would want to come to the Giants knowing the volatility that’s been going on for the past three years?

If the Giants fire Shurmur after this season, they’d better have a succession plan that’s been thought out and rock solid. ////////////////



Part of the Giants problem is they're too worried about reaction. Reaction of the fans, reaction of the media - and in some cases, reaction of the players.



They need to start making decisions based on what gives them the best chance towards winning, short and long term. If that means firing Shurmur because he's never going to be more than a below average coach, then so be it, PR flak be damned.



jcn, the problem is that the current generation of Maras, and past, are not football men, they don't have the instincts of the Rooneys, e.g. It took Rozelle to foist George Young on this franchise, leading to Parcells and his staff, including TC, without which, the heritage in the last two generations would be almost barren. Someone outside the NYGiants KOLs (a contradiction in terms) needs to be making decisions.







What's Chris Mara's title again?



Assistant to the assistant to the assistant head stooge. In comment 14192046 FStubbs said:Assistant to the assistant to the assistant head stooge.

RE: He lost me today Eman11 : 11/25/2018 10:07 pm : link

Quote: .



Me too. I've been giving him a pass because the team has been playing hard, and that's a good reflection on him but he's not doing enough to make them better.



In fact today, I'd say he made them worse, and hurt them a number of times. This team has a hard enough time overcoming their own mistakes, let alone ones by their coach. In comment 14192082 Larry in Pencilvania said:Me too. I've been giving him a pass because the team has been playing hard, and that's a good reflection on him but he's not doing enough to make them better.In fact today, I'd say he made them worse, and hurt them a number of times. This team has a hard enough time overcoming their own mistakes, let alone ones by their coach.

I couldn’t disagree more with most of you people Bill L : 11/25/2018 10:18 pm : link Yeah, everyone made mistakes. Costly penalties, especially on the o line, a dumb time out (insignificant at the time), some mental errors...yeah Shurmer, for whatever (real) reason made a mistake in moving away from Barkley. And, he made some strange calls. And yeah Eli made a couple mistakes, big mistakes. But it happens in almost every game and there was way more good Eli than bad.



Essentially Eli didn’t cost us the game with one freaking into and a missed conversion. Which is essentially what most of you are saying. In fact, he was overall positive. Shurmer, maybe takes a bunch of blame too. But, the vast majority of the blame, and by a huge margin, goes to the defense. They were gashed on all fronts and every single time they needed to come up big, they came up small. Except the one time Pedersen had the brain fart (see, it happens to everyone) and had Wentz try to run for a first down.



This loss was on the defense. Don’t let your prejudice bias you.

RE: I couldn’t disagree more with most of you people Ten Ton Hammer : 11/25/2018 10:31 pm : link

Quote: Yeah, everyone made mistakes. Costly penalties, especially on the o line, a dumb time out (insignificant at the time), some mental errors...yeah Shurmer, for whatever (real) reason made a mistake in moving away from Barkley. And, he made some strange calls. And yeah Eli made a couple mistakes, big mistakes. But it happens in almost every game and there was way more good Eli than bad.



Essentially Eli didn’t cost us the game with one freaking into and a missed conversion. Which is essentially what most of you are saying. In fact, he was overall positive. Shurmer, maybe takes a bunch of blame too. But, the vast majority of the blame, and by a huge margin, goes to the defense. They were gashed on all fronts and every single time they needed to come up big, they came up small. Except the one time Pedersen had the brain fart (see, it happens to everyone) and had Wentz try to run for a first down.



This loss was on the defense. Don’t let your prejudice bias you.



Hanging the loss on the defense is like giving a free pass to half the team. It's not "on" the defense when your offense ceases to function for half a game. That's very clear. In comment 14192140 Bill L said:Hanging the loss on the defense is like giving a free pass to half the team. It's not "on" the defense when your offense ceases to function for half a game. That's very clear.

Basically, Bill, you just laid out every reason why Shurmer SHO'NUFF : 11/25/2018 10:33 pm : link is to blame...and then go on to say we shouldn't blame him? Timeouts are always insignificant when you take them, but the problem is when you have none at the end of the game.

One thing that's been bugging me Matt M. : 11/25/2018 10:37 pm : link is that the Eagles really didn't do anything different in the second half and they took off. On the other hand, the Giants played differently and blew the game.

RE: I couldn’t disagree more with most of you people rocco8112 : 11/25/2018 10:40 pm : link

Quote: Yeah, everyone made mistakes. Costly penalties, especially on the o line, a dumb time out (insignificant at the time), some mental errors...yeah Shurmer, for whatever (real) reason made a mistake in moving away from Barkley. And, he made some strange calls. And yeah Eli made a couple mistakes, big mistakes. But it happens in almost every game and there was way more good Eli than bad.



Essentially Eli didn’t cost us the game with one freaking into and a missed conversion. Which is essentially what most of you are saying. In fact, he was overall positive. Shurmer, maybe takes a bunch of blame too. But, the vast majority of the blame, and by a huge margin, goes to the defense. They were gashed on all fronts and every single time they needed to come up big, they came up small. Except the one time Pedersen had the brain fart (see, it happens to everyone) and had Wentz try to run for a first down.



This loss was on the defense. Don’t let your prejudice bias you.



Yeah, the defense sucks as does the rest of the team. Jettisoning Eli will solve everything according to some. In comment 14192140 Bill L said:Yeah, the defense sucks as does the rest of the team. Jettisoning Eli will solve everything according to some.

The loss is not at all on the defense Mike from Ohio : 11/25/2018 10:55 pm : link They held the Eagles to 11 points in the first half, and then to 14 in the second half when they were on the field constantly because the offense went into hibernation.



The Eagles secondary was decimated and the Giants offense managed 3 points on them in the second half. This is loss is squarely on the offense and the coach.

I stand behind my opinion Reese's Pieces : 11/25/2018 10:59 pm : link that the Giants should have drafted a QB number 1 in this draft. An elite running back is a luxury item for a team that is already solid on its offensive and defensive lines and at quarterback.



With an elite running back are you guaranteed even that you will make 90 percent of your 3rd and 2 and 4th and 2 situations? Nope. If your line doesn't get the push forward or if the other teams D-Line guesses where the point of attack will be you're as likely to lose 2 yards.



Go check out Detroit and Barry Sanders. So the Giants have the best running back and they are 3-8. Next priority is still quarterback. They will cost at the very least this year's first round, and it could get much much worse.



And they dispose of three defensive players better than anyone they had to replace them with. Do they think that you get double digit sack guys with fifth round draft picks? Playing on the same line as JPP also makes Vernon productive. You can look it up. See 2016 sack records.

eli manning hassan : 12:31 am : link was not the only problem but he was not good or even close to good today. he missed throws and made no plays other than easy throws to his first read which were open all day against a pathetic defense. that’s probably only a slight exaggeration. and beyond the five points he clearly botched he made nothing happen in second half and took bad sacks. so he probably left more than the five mentioned on the field.



Unreal that some of you cannot see he costs this team games. blaming it on the defense? Rich.