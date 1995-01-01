New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

|
|Quote:
|You have Tomlinson who is terrible at nose tackle ,he has become the weakest link on the D-Line ..... he really stunk it up today as a matter of fact I really don’t understand what anybody sees in this guy ...I can’t remember his last big play
|Quote:
|when you are better than the opponent but your head coach and QB piss the game away with stupidity.
|Quote:
|One of the worst run organizations in the league, clueless and horrible on all levels. Stupid Owner, stupid head coach, stupid GM, and stupid QB. Other then that everything is fine. I was sure glad that we got those great fucking picks for Snacks today. Please, everybody stay the fuck home and pay this organization no mind at all, they deserve no respect of loyalty at all. Sickening fucking game, imagine what any other organization would do with Barkley and Beckham, this fucking idiot does nothing but embarrass himself and all of us every fucking week. Glad he is such a fucking adult for dumb ass Mara.
|Quote:
|Barkley did not play much in the Third Quarter because he tweaked his hamstring.
|Quote:
| I take that back - we beat them in 2016.
Sorry. The loss is making me harsh. Apologies.
|Quote:
| Are very surprised by the Giants loss. The Giants did what bad teams do, they lost a lead and made all of the corresponding errors that go along with these sorts of defeats. The NFL is separated by an inch. The good teams make the plays to win and, well the bad teams throw INTs when they are in field goal range at the end of the half.
We can blame officials and unlucky breaks, but when these things happen consistently, it’s called a bad organization. To give some a little perspective, the Giants are 6-21 over the past two seasons. The Browns are 4-22-1. One less loss than the gold standard for bad in this league. Difference is, the browns arrow is very much pointing up after an honest offseason evaluation, while the Giants are directionless at best.
I keep reading that Shurmur should and will get another seaon. That may be true, but let me ask some of you this question, what point and purpose are served in giving him more time? How many of you jumped for joy when Shurmur was hired? We know what Pat Shurmur is in this league, he’s not getting better.
We can speak of organizational stability all we want, but that only rings true when the organization is consistently placing a worthwhile product on the field. I’d applaud ownership this offseason if they finally conducted an honest evaluation and said, you know what...we screwed up last offseason we made the wrong GM hire, wrong coaching hire, and badly misread the state of this franchise, let’s start over. Will that happen, of course not. But until we get to that point, we’re going to see more of the same. Oh well, I guess there’s always next year?
|Quote:
| Looks competent, completely unspectacular and totally replaceable. Doesnt do anything to make the team better. Holding on to this coach does nothing for the franchise.
Hes not part of the solution.
|Quote:
|Quote:
|says attacking a weakened Eagles secondary wasn't in their gameplan. FML
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Only to have the tide turn completely in favor of the enemy by virtue of a killer Eli interception. A fucking brutal force into bracket coverage too. I’m so fucking sick of this narrative. 3-18 vs one team is ridiculous.
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Worst player to wear a Giants uniform still belongs to Jeremy Lincoln.
|Quote:
|Worst player to wear a Giants uniform still belongs to Jeremy Lincoln.
|Quote:
| In comment 14191203 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote: You’re not taking into fact the embarrassment of firing a head coach two years in a row. It may be easy for us as fans to say, “Fire him.”
But the PR hit in reality would be awful. What coach and possible coaching staff would want to come to the Giants knowing the volatility that’s been going on for the past three years?
If the Giants fire Shurmur after this season, they’d better have a succession plan that’s been thought out and rock solid. ////////////////
Part of the Giants problem is they're too worried about reaction. Reaction of the fans, reaction of the media - and in some cases, reaction of the players.
They need to start making decisions based on what gives them the best chance towards winning, short and long term. If that means firing Shurmur because he's never going to be more than a below average coach, then so be it, PR flak be damned.
|Quote:
| In comment 14191529 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14191203 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote: You’re not taking into fact the embarrassment of firing a head coach two years in a row. It may be easy for us as fans to say, “Fire him.”
But the PR hit in reality would be awful. What coach and possible coaching staff would want to come to the Giants knowing the volatility that’s been going on for the past three years?
If the Giants fire Shurmur after this season, they’d better have a succession plan that’s been thought out and rock solid. ////////////////
Part of the Giants problem is they're too worried about reaction. Reaction of the fans, reaction of the media - and in some cases, reaction of the players.
They need to start making decisions based on what gives them the best chance towards winning, short and long term. If that means firing Shurmur because he's never going to be more than a below average coach, then so be it, PR flak be damned.
jcn, the problem is that the current generation of Maras, and past, are not football men, they don't have the instincts of the Rooneys, e.g. It took Rozelle to foist George Young on this franchise, leading to Parcells and his staff, including TC, without which, the heritage in the last two generations would be almost barren. Someone outside the NYGiants KOLs (a contradiction in terms) needs to be making decisions.
|Quote:
| In comment 14191681 jacob12 said:
Quote:
Barkley did not play much in the Third Quarter because he tweaked his hamstring.
Where did you get that? Not reported by anyone I've seen.
|Quote:
| In comment 14192006 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 14191529 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14191203 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote: You’re not taking into fact the embarrassment of firing a head coach two years in a row. It may be easy for us as fans to say, “Fire him.”
But the PR hit in reality would be awful. What coach and possible coaching staff would want to come to the Giants knowing the volatility that’s been going on for the past three years?
If the Giants fire Shurmur after this season, they’d better have a succession plan that’s been thought out and rock solid. ////////////////
Part of the Giants problem is they're too worried about reaction. Reaction of the fans, reaction of the media - and in some cases, reaction of the players.
They need to start making decisions based on what gives them the best chance towards winning, short and long term. If that means firing Shurmur because he's never going to be more than a below average coach, then so be it, PR flak be damned.
jcn, the problem is that the current generation of Maras, and past, are not football men, they don't have the instincts of the Rooneys, e.g. It took Rozelle to foist George Young on this franchise, leading to Parcells and his staff, including TC, without which, the heritage in the last two generations would be almost barren. Someone outside the NYGiants KOLs (a contradiction in terms) needs to be making decisions.
What's Chris Mara's title again?
|Quote:
|Quote:
| Yeah, everyone made mistakes. Costly penalties, especially on the o line, a dumb time out (insignificant at the time), some mental errors...yeah Shurmer, for whatever (real) reason made a mistake in moving away from Barkley. And, he made some strange calls. And yeah Eli made a couple mistakes, big mistakes. But it happens in almost every game and there was way more good Eli than bad.
Essentially Eli didn’t cost us the game with one freaking into and a missed conversion. Which is essentially what most of you are saying. In fact, he was overall positive. Shurmer, maybe takes a bunch of blame too. But, the vast majority of the blame, and by a huge margin, goes to the defense. They were gashed on all fronts and every single time they needed to come up big, they came up small. Except the one time Pedersen had the brain fart (see, it happens to everyone) and had Wentz try to run for a first down.
This loss was on the defense. Don’t let your prejudice bias you.
|Quote:
|Quote:
