Eli Doesn't Make enough Plays.... Rafflee : 11/26/2018 10:01 am ...and it's not all "Physical Decline", and it's not all "Bad O Line". Some of it is Bad Pre Snap Read, and some of it is Bad In PLay Read--- He's missing the obvious stuff.



That was always the Strength of his Game...That was the Top 3 QB Trait that he DID Have. He now seems "ordinary" in that regard--and it's shocking





If they only run a half dozen times in a half, NoPeanutz : 11/26/2018 10:03 am : link the QB needs to make almost all the plays, and not just a few, in order to win.

The game plan was garbage, especially in the second half.

If he aint perfect dep026 : 11/26/2018 10:07 am : link BBI aint happy.

He's AcidTest : 11/26/2018 10:07 am : link shellshocked. He was never a runner or scrambler, but he had nimble feet and pocket presence. Not anymore. He's totally immobile, and therefore doesn't fit today's NFL. OL play has deteriorated to the point where a mobile QB is mandatory.

RE: If he aint perfect BBelle21 : 11/26/2018 10:09 am : link

Quote: BBI aint happy.



Agree with this. One int when it’s 19-3, c’mon on. In comment 14192630 dep026 said:Agree with this. One int when it’s 19-3, c’mon on.

Did you happen to watch Cariboo : 11/26/2018 10:13 am : link Ben yesterday? It’s ok for him to heave it and get intercepted right ?

RE: He's Britt in VA : 11/26/2018 10:13 am : link

Quote: shellshocked. He was never a runner or scrambler, but he had nimble feet and pocket presence. Not anymore. He's totally immobile, and therefore doesn't fit today's NFL. OL play has deteriorated to the point where a mobile QB is mandatory.



I saw him roll and run out of the pocket several times yesterday, and hit a few passes.



He rolls out several times a week these days, designed rollouts.



He has his flaws but I see this repeated ad nauseam.

Sometimes I wonder what people are watching. In comment 14192632 AcidTest said:I saw him roll and run out of the pocket several times yesterday, and hit a few passes.He rolls out several times a week these days, designed rollouts.He has his flaws but I see this repeated ad nauseam.Sometimes I wonder what people are watching.

One point I haven't seen made Rjanyg : 11/26/2018 10:14 am : link Right before the first half interception, the Giants had about 40 second on the clock but instead of calling a timeout there they let it run down to 17 seconds and then call a time out. I believe it was 2nd down and I think Eli felt compelled to try for the TD because of the lack of time on the clock. He should have checked down to Barkley on the left flat, setting up a short field goal.



If the Giants called a time out keeping more time on the clock the pressure to try for the TD might have been less. You can't put time back on the clock but you can always stop the clock with a spike, an incompletion or going out of bounds.



That pick is just as much on Shurmur as it is Eli.

At this stage, he’s okay.. Sean : 11/26/2018 10:16 am : link But the red zone pick against WSH & the pick yesterday are inexcusable & season killing type picks.

Try watching games with your eyes open longlive#10 : 11/26/2018 10:16 am : link Or perhaps learn a little about the game of football

RE: One point I haven't seen made gmenatlarge : 11/26/2018 10:18 am : link

[quote] Right before the first half interception, the Giants had about 40 second on the clock but instead of calling a timeout there they let it run down to 17 seconds and then call a time out. I believe it was 2nd down and I think Eli felt compelled to try for the TD because of the lack of time on the clock. He should have checked down to Barkley on the left flat, setting up a short field goal.



If the Giants called a time out keeping more time on the clock the pressure to try for the TD might have been less. You can't put time back on the clock but you can always stop the clock with a spike, an incompletion or going out of bounds.



That pick is just as much on Shurmur as it is Eli. [/quote



+1 was thinking the same thing at the time, piss-poor clock management In comment 14192656 Rjanyg said:[quote] Right before the first half interception, the Giants had about 40 second on the clock but instead of calling a timeout there they let it run down to 17 seconds and then call a time out. I believe it was 2nd down and I think Eli felt compelled to try for the TD because of the lack of time on the clock. He should have checked down to Barkley on the left flat, setting up a short field goal.If the Giants called a time out keeping more time on the clock the pressure to try for the TD might have been less. You can't put time back on the clock but you can always stop the clock with a spike, an incompletion or going out of bounds.That pick is just as much on Shurmur as it is Eli. [/quote+1 was thinking the same thing at the time, piss-poor clock management

loss not on Eli DickS : 11/26/2018 10:20 am : link I agree...one int when they lead by a big margin is no big deal. The game plan in the 2nd half was the reason they lost this game. Not officiating (although it was pathetic as usual in the NFL), but game plan on both sides of the ball. They seemed to play to "not lose" in the 2nd half, and at least for this team, that is "sure to lose". Lack of pass rush on the critical 4th down play by the Eagles this is lack of talent), or at least not covering the middle of the field against a team with no vertical threat; the latter is a coaching error and is probably not resolvable other than through a change in coaching staff.

Eli Manning dep026 : 11/26/2018 10:20 am : link is the only QB in the league that throws "inexcusbale" INTs. Lol.



Its as if posters dont watch any other games.

Why is it so hard for Giants fans Mike from Ohio : 11/26/2018 10:21 am : link to realize that the same Eli who makes great plays also makes idiotic plays? That has been his M.O. since 2004. What has changed is that with a crappy team with less room for error, those errors are more glaring and have a bigger impact.



For the most part Eli played well yesterday, but he made a couple of bad decisions that cost the team points. That is not a recent development in his game.



This team isn't good enough to overcome those errors.

Every week.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/26/2018 10:24 am : link after a loss, we get these threads pretty much saying the majority of the blame is on Eli.



Even if he ends up leading a game-tying drive or a go-ahend drive and the other team comes back.



He played excellent in the Carolina game, and the main complaint wasn't about the defense, it was that Eli/Shurmur left too much time on the clock after scoring a go-ahead TD.



It becomes madness.



Eli made mistakes. He also made enough plays for us to win.

RE: Why is it so hard for Giants fans micky : 11/26/2018 10:24 am : link

Quote: to realize that the same Eli who makes great plays also makes idiotic plays? That has been his M.O. since 2004. What has changed is that with a crappy team with less room for error, those errors are more glaring and have a bigger impact.



For the most part Eli played well yesterday, but he made a couple of bad decisions that cost the team points. That is not a recent development in his game.



This team isn't good enough to overcome those errors.



Its very hard to In comment 14192691 Mike from Ohio said:Its very hard to

RE: If he aint perfect Mike from Ohio : 11/26/2018 10:31 am : link

Quote: BBI aint happy.



That is an absurdly misleading comment. There are a ton of folks on this site that only see how he screws up, and a ton that only see him shit rainbows. Both are insufferably stupid views. In comment 14192630 dep026 said:That is an absurdly misleading comment. There are a ton of folks on this site that only see how he screws up, and a ton that only see him shit rainbows. Both are insufferably stupid views.

Make plays to whom? HomerJones45 : 11/26/2018 10:33 am : link Schwartz gets paid too and his defense took away OBJ and Barkley the second half. That left the Shepard boys, Benny Fowler who was on his couch this season until we signed him, Ellison and Simonsen. This is not like we are running Diggs, Thelien, Treadwell, and Rudolph out there where there are multiple alternatives. To whom are these plays to be directed?



JFC, it's like you guys forgot our own history. In the SB, Lil Bill, the master of taking away the offense's best player, took away Nicks and Cruz. Unfortunately for the Pats, that left Manningham, a pretty fair wideout, who made the big play, just like he did against SF.



Who is Eli supposed to go to when the other team takes OBJ and Barkley away? Benny fucking Fowler?? Please.

Dep, Cariboo joeinpa : 11/26/2018 10:33 am : link Don't want to debate about Eli, I m a fan, and still see signs he can play.



But I m ready to move on. My question for you and other avid Eli supporters is this:



Do you want him to be the starting quarterback in 2019?



Just curious.

RE: Why is it so hard for Giants fans jcn56 : 11/26/2018 10:33 am : link

Quote: to realize that the same Eli who makes great plays also makes idiotic plays? That has been his M.O. since 2004. What has changed is that with a crappy team with less room for error, those errors are more glaring and have a bigger impact.



For the most part Eli played well yesterday, but he made a couple of bad decisions that cost the team points. That is not a recent development in his game.



This team isn't good enough to overcome those errors.



I think this is largely true, but the problem is that his game has degraded a bit due to age. He's slower, so protecting him is harder, and his arm just isn't what it used to be. So now, getting around those mistakes is harder than it used to be. In comment 14192691 Mike from Ohio said:I think this is largely true, but the problem is that his game has degraded a bit due to age. He's slower, so protecting him is harder, and his arm just isn't what it used to be. So now, getting around those mistakes is harder than it used to be.

RE: Dep, Cariboo dep026 : 11/26/2018 10:34 am : link

Quote: Don't want to debate about Eli, I m a fan, and still see signs he can play.



But I m ready to move on. My question for you and other avid Eli supporters is this:



Do you want him to be the starting quarterback in 2019?



Just curious.



Not really. But I am not enamored with the in-coming rookie class either. So he maybe by default. In comment 14192727 joeinpa said:Not really. But I am not enamored with the in-coming rookie class either. So he maybe by default.

RE: Every week.. Mike from Ohio : 11/26/2018 10:35 am : link

Quote: after a loss, we get these threads pretty much saying the majority of the blame is on Eli.



Even if he ends up leading a game-tying drive or a go-ahend drive and the other team comes back.



He played excellent in the Carolina game, and the main complaint wasn't about the defense, it was that Eli/Shurmur left too much time on the clock after scoring a go-ahead TD.



It becomes madness.



Eli made mistakes. He also made enough plays for us to win.



The problem is that people want to blame or absolve certain individuals for losses. It's true that Eli played well enough to win. It's also true a couple of costly mistakes offset that.



Eli is not the reason we lost. Neither is Shurmur. Neither is the defense. Each did enough to put us in position to win, and each did enough wrong that we didn't win. It was a 3 point game with a thin margin for error, and there were errors all over. That is why this team is 3-8. Every week there are several players/coaches/units contributing key mistakes to a loss. In comment 14192699 FatMan in Charlotte said:The problem is that people want to blame or absolve certain individuals for losses. It's true that Eli played well enough to win. It's also true a couple of costly mistakes offset that.Eli is not the reason we lost. Neither is Shurmur. Neither is the defense. Each did enough to put us in position to win, and each did enough wrong that we didn't win. It was a 3 point game with a thin margin for error, and there were errors all over. That is why this team is 3-8. Every week there are several players/coaches/units contributing key mistakes to a loss.

Right on the Nose EB222 : 11/26/2018 10:36 am : link I'm an Eli fan whose first and best defense has been "he wins pre-snap, he wins at

the line of scrimmage, he wins with superior recognition."



I've seen enough to conclude that is no longer consistently

the case. It's the head not the body that has lapsed.





... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/26/2018 10:37 am : link Eli has made at least one 'WTF?' type of play since his first start vs. Atlanta in November 2004. It's just now magnified because A) he's getting older & people see Father Time creeping, & B) the team is pure garbage & thus we need him to be near perfect most games if we're to win.

Another thing to consider is Eli's salary jcn56 : 11/26/2018 10:38 am : link I think he draws a lot more fire because of that, because expectations are set higher for him.



The Giants shipped off JPP and basically half of their pass rush, but most fans were fine with it because his pay was eclipsing his performance. Isn't the same true for Eli at this point?

Here's a spolier alert dep026 : 11/26/2018 10:39 am : link 90% of the QBs in the league make one WTF throw a week. Maybe Brees and Rodgers dont. But the rest usually do.

RE: Here's a spolier alert Mike from Ohio : 11/26/2018 10:42 am : link

Quote: 90% of the QBs in the league make one WTF throw a week. Maybe Brees and Rodgers dont. But the rest usually do.



You are being disingenuous if you are suggesting Eli doesn't make them at a higher rate than most all of the other top QBs. There is a reason a two time SB champ doesn't get more respect as a pure passer around the league and why he has a hugher INT ratio, and it has nothing to do with people hating Mannings, Reuben Randle, or some New York bias. In comment 14192751 dep026 said:You are being disingenuous if you are suggesting Eli doesn't make them at a higher rate than most all of the other top QBs. There is a reason a two time SB champ doesn't get more respect as a pure passer around the league and why he has a hugher INT ratio, and it has nothing to do with people hating Mannings, Reuben Randle, or some New York bias.

RE: RE: Here's a spolier alert dep026 : 11/26/2018 10:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14192751 dep026 said:





Quote:





90% of the QBs in the league make one WTF throw a week. Maybe Brees and Rodgers dont. But the rest usually do.







You are being disingenuous if you are suggesting Eli doesn't make them at a higher rate than most all of the other top QBs. There is a reason a two time SB champ doesn't get more respect as a pure passer around the league and why he has a hugher INT ratio, and it has nothing to do with people hating Mannings, Reuben Randle, or some New York bias.



I believe I said the top QBs dont. But if you dont think guys like Ben, Ryan, Luck, hell even a guy like Wilson does - we will agree too disagree.



The problem is we arent good enough to make up for WTF throws so they are magnified. In comment 14192756 Mike from Ohio said:I believe I said the top QBs dont. But if you dont think guys like Ben, Ryan, Luck, hell even a guy like Wilson does - we will agree too disagree.The problem is we arent good enough to make up for WTF throws so they are magnified.

oh my, Gene is working extra hard to pump up Jim Schwartz's scummy ass Greg from LI : 11/26/2018 10:45 am : link Shurmur took Barkley out of the game (literally), not Jim Schwartz.

Eli is not a terrible QB UberAlias : 11/26/2018 10:46 am : link And he is clearly capable of winning you football games when given enough protection. But the reality is, he is not performing to the level of his contract. If we accept that the SB wins were a very ling time ago and consider recent performance, and by recent I mean considering the body of work going back to 2012, it should be obvious that it is time to move on. Eli is not elevating the play of people around him and he's not winning football games.



The glimpses of success here and there or the fact that he is not the only issue this team has should not dissuade them from doing the right thing for the organization --the team needs a fresh start.

RE: RE: Here's a spolier alert dep026 : 11/26/2018 10:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 14192751 dep026 said:





Quote:





90% of the QBs in the league make one WTF throw a week. Maybe Brees and Rodgers dont. But the rest usually do.







You are being disingenuous if you are suggesting Eli doesn't make them at a higher rate than most all of the other top QBs. There is a reason a two time SB champ doesn't get more respect as a pure passer around the league and why he has a hugher INT ratio, and it has nothing to do with people hating Mannings, Reuben Randle, or some New York bias.



Think of it this way. The two bad Eli throws/decisions were the INT and missed 2 point conversion. I think we can agree those were both all on Eli.



Should a team not be able to overcome that? I mean even with those two plays, we were still up 19-11 and had two chances to put points on the board. I mean in the 2nd half between the failure of the OL, Shurmur's idiotic decision not to use barkley, our defense not getting a key stop, and our offense going to shit.... we were still tied with 5:00 to go.



But the narrative is an INT. Its a copout by (some) fans to place blame on a player instead of seeing the big picture. I mean people are consistently saying the INT cost us the game. Its madness. In comment 14192756 Mike from Ohio said:Think of it this way. The two bad Eli throws/decisions were the INT and missed 2 point conversion. I think we can agree those were both all on Eli.Should a team not be able to overcome that? I mean even with those two plays, we were still up 19-11 and had two chances to put points on the board. I mean in the 2nd half between the failure of the OL, Shurmur's idiotic decision not to use barkley, our defense not getting a key stop, and our offense going to shit.... we were still tied with 5:00 to go.But the narrative is an INT. Its a copout by (some) fans to place blame on a player instead of seeing the big picture. I mean people are consistently saying the INT cost us the game. Its madness.

RE: Did you happen to watch chuckydee9 : 11/26/2018 10:50 am : link

Quote: Ben yesterday? It’s ok for him to heave it and get intercepted right ?



This is what's stupid about Eli supporters.. every week there is going to be one QB who plays worse than Eli.. and they will use that as an excuse.. Ben has been playing lights out compared to Eli for the past 2+ season.. Eli's best in that time is probably Ben's average in that time frame.. In comment 14192650 Cariboo said:This is what's stupid about Eli supporters.. every week there is going to be one QB who plays worse than Eli.. and they will use that as an excuse.. Ben has been playing lights out compared to Eli for the past 2+ season.. Eli's best in that time is probably Ben's average in that time frame..

RE: RE: Did you happen to watch dep026 : 11/26/2018 10:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 14192650 Cariboo said:





Quote:





Ben yesterday? It’s ok for him to heave it and get intercepted right ?







This is what's stupid about Eli supporters.. every week there is going to be one QB who plays worse than Eli.. and they will use that as an excuse.. Ben has been playing lights out compared to Eli for the past 2+ season.. Eli's best in that time is probably Ben's average in that time frame..



Wrong. In comment 14192772 chuckydee9 said:Wrong.

Most of this year I didn’t care if Eli made or didn’t make plays The_Boss : 11/26/2018 10:51 am : link I knew he was toast and the team blew cock. That being said, yesterday we could have ended the season of our most despised rival. For the first and only time this year, I wanted a win badly. We could have reversed the script, even if our season was over as well. So to do that, you turn to the QB and HC knowing it’s likely on them to win this game. We must have suspected the D wasn’t going to carry its weight. Personally I also expected a huge negative ST play as well. Surprisingly that never transpired. That being said, when the HC and QB make as many errors as those 2 made, there is going to be a lot of angst from the fan base. Eli probably isn’t long here but Shurm likely is given the Mara way. That’s scary in itself.

Eli made some beautiful throws in the first half Shirk130 : 11/26/2018 10:55 am : link and looked great until the INT. Of course that is the same type if INT he would have thrown 10 years ago so I don't think age has anything to do with it. When the line looks good, so does Eli.

His arm is not what it was jeff57 : 11/26/2018 10:56 am : link .

RE: RE: If he aint perfect PatersonPlank : 11/26/2018 10:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14192630 dep026 said:





Quote:





BBI aint happy.







Agree with this. One int when it’s 19-3, c’mon on.



Who are you kidding, if he is perfect some on BBI still aren't happy. Last week he was 17-18, and a lot of folks here shrugged like that is the normal, expected way to play In comment 14192642 BBelle21 said:Who are you kidding, if he is perfect some on BBI still aren't happy. Last week he was 17-18, and a lot of folks here shrugged like that is the normal, expected way to play

6-20 the last 26 games jeff57 : 11/26/2018 11:01 am : link It’s not all everybody else’s fault.

BBI expects perfection every game from Eli PatersonPlank : 11/26/2018 11:06 am : link Guess what, no QB does that. Its going to be a huge awakening for a lot of folks here when we move on, and they see just how crappy the next QB is compared to Eli. Hell even the Darnold loyalists would be screaming, he has basically sucked this season. I always enjoy these folks rationalizing his lousy play every week, while bashing Eli for throwing for a 70% completion rate because of 1 pick.

RE: One point I haven't seen made santacruzom : 11/26/2018 11:10 am : link

Quote: Right before the first half interception, the Giants had about 40 second on the clock but instead of calling a timeout there they let it run down to 17 seconds and then call a time out. I believe it was 2nd down and I think Eli felt compelled to try for the TD because of the lack of time on the clock. He should have checked down to Barkley on the left flat, setting up a short field goal.



If the Giants called a time out keeping more time on the clock the pressure to try for the TD might have been less. You can't put time back on the clock but you can always stop the clock with a spike, an incompletion or going out of bounds.



That pick is just as much on Shurmur as it is Eli.



Yeah, I was wondering why they didn't take timeouts myself. Maybe Shurmur thinks they carry over to the next half, which would explain a lot. In comment 14192656 Rjanyg said:Yeah, I was wondering why they didn't take timeouts myself. Maybe Shurmur thinks they carry over to the next half, which would explain a lot.

Eli I thought played really well yesterday.... BillKo : 11/26/2018 11:12 am : link ...sans the interception.



But Eli needs to play perfect for this team to win, for the most part. Several posters have said it and I think it's spot on. We just don't have the talent - particularly now on defense - to overcome.



Look at our three wins.....in two of those, Eli played nearly flawless....meaning hardly incompletions! The Texans and Bucs.....maybe, what, 5 balls hit the turf in two games?

RE: Eli I thought played really well yesterday.... BillKo : 11/26/2018 11:13 am : link

Quote: ...sans the interception.



But Eli needs to play perfect for this team to win, for the most part. Several posters have said it and I think it's spot on. We just don't have the talent - particularly now on defense - to overcome.



Look at our three wins.....in two of those, Eli played nearly flawless....meaning hardly incompletions! The Texans and Bucs.....maybe, what, 5 balls hit the turf in two games?



And both games were in question until very late......... In comment 14192817 BillKo said:And both games were in question until very late.........

RE: Dep, Cariboo Photoguy : 11/26/2018 11:13 am : link

Quote: Don't want to debate about Eli, I m a fan, and still see signs he can play.



But I m ready to move on. My question for you and other avid Eli supporters is this:



Do you want him to be the starting quarterback in 2019?



Just curious.





I'm also an Eli fan, but I'd have to see what the options are first. If he decides to hang em up, then the point is moot. If he still wants to play, then money among other things is an issue. So does the way that management plans to deal with it.

In comment 14192727 joeinpa said:I'm also an Eli fan, but I'd have to see what the options are first. If he decides to hang em up, then the point is moot. If he still wants to play, then money among other things is an issue. So does the way that management plans to deal with it.

What’s frustrating to me isn’t the Daniel in MI : 11/26/2018 11:14 am : link INT, it was the situation of the INT. Maybe it’s true what Shurmur said and he somehow pressed Eli to go deep. But the overall situation was Philly just scored but we’re up. We’ve played well on O including Eli, Saquon who’s been tearing them up is open out of the backfield at the 25, and we are in FG range. It seemed like Eli/Shurmur(?) pre determined to go deep to 13. Eli is supposed to be savvy enough not to take that risk there if it’s not open. It didn’t cost us the game alone, but it took 3 points off the board for sure.



The craptastic D, Eli feeling pressure in the 2nd half, and the buzz are decision not to use our best player in the 2nd half also contributed to the L.

In the NFL you need a QB Dnew15 : 11/26/2018 11:15 am : link who wins you football games by himself. Eli just can't do it anymore. There was time, back in his prime, where it was totally the opposite.

That's what makes it so hard to move on from him.

When you get a guy that can do it - you want to believe forever.

RE: Bizarre dep026 : 11/26/2018 11:19 am : link

Quote: .



Aaron Rodgers is 4-6-1 and Matt Ryan is 4-7. Time to move on from them. In comment 14192827 Daniel in MI said:Aaron Rodgers is 4-6-1 and Matt Ryan is 4-7. Time to move on from them.

RE: RE: Bizarre dep026 : 11/26/2018 11:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 14192827 Daniel in MI said:





Quote:





.







Aaron Rodgers is 4-6-1 and Matt Ryan is 4-7. Time to move on from them.



Sorry meant to reply to post before yours! In comment 14192833 dep026 said:Sorry meant to reply to post before yours!

I'm not so sure you're going to find anyone better than Eli.... BillKo : 11/26/2018 11:20 am : link ......I certainly don't want a retread in here. I don't see one avail QB on any NFL roster that I'd want. And a draft pick will probably needs someone to learn from and be groomed. Eli would be perfect for that.



Honestly, I wouldn't mind having Eli back in that role. BUT, he has to take a paycut so the team can improve in other area - which could make us a better team.



Eli will have to probably make a decision: paycut to help out the team (and himself from a field perspective) and stay with the one team you've always been with. He's already made a ton of money. I think someone said based on his years of service, he'll be the highest paid NFL player for his tenure.



Otherwise, as Pauley said in Goodfellas, now I gotta turn my back on ya................

RE: RE: RE: Here's a spolier alert Mike from Ohio : 11/26/2018 11:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 14192756 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





In comment 14192751 dep026 said:





Quote:





90% of the QBs in the league make one WTF throw a week. Maybe Brees and Rodgers dont. But the rest usually do.







You are being disingenuous if you are suggesting Eli doesn't make them at a higher rate than most all of the other top QBs. There is a reason a two time SB champ doesn't get more respect as a pure passer around the league and why he has a hugher INT ratio, and it has nothing to do with people hating Mannings, Reuben Randle, or some New York bias.







Think of it this way. The two bad Eli throws/decisions were the INT and missed 2 point conversion. I think we can agree those were both all on Eli.



Should a team not be able to overcome that? I mean even with those two plays, we were still up 19-11 and had two chances to put points on the board. I mean in the 2nd half between the failure of the OL, Shurmur's idiotic decision not to use barkley, our defense not getting a key stop, and our offense going to shit.... we were still tied with 5:00 to go.



But the narrative is an INT. Its a copout by (some) fans to place blame on a player instead of seeing the big picture. I mean people are consistently saying the INT cost us the game. Its madness.



Nobody (rational) is suggesting we lost because of Eli. Nobody (rational) is suggesting Eli didn't make mistakes that contributed to the loss. He is just one more inconsistent piece on an inconsistent team.



Shurmur's offense put up 346 yards in the first half yesterday. Hard to argue it was poor coaching. In the second half, his coaching sucked. He contributed to the loss, but is not solely to blame.



The defense held Philly to 11 first half points and 25 total. With the offense having 19 at half time, that should be enough to win. But they didn't get stops when they needed.



To sum it up. Eli, Shurmur and the defense all did enough to win a game. Eli, Shurmur and the defense each made enough mistakes to lose the game. That is what bad teams do. Trying to say one person or unit was responsible or blameless for the loss is non-sensical. In comment 14192770 dep026 said:Nobody (rational) is suggesting we lost because of Eli. Nobody (rational) is suggesting Eli didn't make mistakes that contributed to the loss. He is just one more inconsistent piece on an inconsistent team.Shurmur's offense put up 346 yards in the first half yesterday. Hard to argue it was poor coaching. In the second half, his coaching sucked. He contributed to the loss, but is not solely to blame.The defense held Philly to 11 first half points and 25 total. With the offense having 19 at half time, that should be enough to win. But they didn't get stops when they needed.To sum it up. Eli, Shurmur and the defense all did enough to win a game. Eli, Shurmur and the defense each made enough mistakes to lose the game. That is what bad teams do. Trying to say one person or unit was responsible or blameless for the loss is non-sensical.

Always been a big Eli fan, RollBlue : 11/26/2018 11:21 am : link but he is the one constant in crappy football for the past 6 years, save the 2016 11-5 season, which was mainly due to Defense and OBJ magic.



Bottom line is we need to move on after this year. Need to spend the 17 Million and pass rush or OL, and move on from the Eli debate - it's holding the franchise back at this point.

RE: Ryan 14-13 Jeff : 11/26/2018 11:36 am : link

Quote: Manning 6-20. Yeah, no difference.



Yeah Ryan was AMAZING in his super bowl appearance...oh wait In comment 14192845 jeff57 said:Yeah Ryan was AMAZING in his super bowl appearance...oh wait

Let's also make note of the fact that Dnew15 : 11/26/2018 11:36 am : link Matt Ryan has a super bowl appearance and MVP in that time frame...

RE: RE: RE: RE: Here's a spolier alert Jeff : 11/26/2018 11:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14192770 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14192756 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





In comment 14192751 dep026 said:





Quote:





90% of the QBs in the league make one WTF throw a week. Maybe Brees and Rodgers dont. But the rest usually do.







You are being disingenuous if you are suggesting Eli doesn't make them at a higher rate than most all of the other top QBs. There is a reason a two time SB champ doesn't get more respect as a pure passer around the league and why he has a hugher INT ratio, and it has nothing to do with people hating Mannings, Reuben Randle, or some New York bias.







Think of it this way. The two bad Eli throws/decisions were the INT and missed 2 point conversion. I think we can agree those were both all on Eli.



Should a team not be able to overcome that? I mean even with those two plays, we were still up 19-11 and had two chances to put points on the board. I mean in the 2nd half between the failure of the OL, Shurmur's idiotic decision not to use barkley, our defense not getting a key stop, and our offense going to shit.... we were still tied with 5:00 to go.



But the narrative is an INT. Its a copout by (some) fans to place blame on a player instead of seeing the big picture. I mean people are consistently saying the INT cost us the game. Its madness.







Nobody (rational) is suggesting we lost because of Eli. Nobody (rational) is suggesting Eli didn't make mistakes that contributed to the loss. He is just one more inconsistent piece on an inconsistent team.



Shurmur's offense put up 346 yards in the first half yesterday. Hard to argue it was poor coaching. In the second half, his coaching sucked. He contributed to the loss, but is not solely to blame.



The defense held Philly to 11 first half points and 25 total. With the offense having 19 at half time, that should be enough to win. But they didn't get stops when they needed.



To sum it up. Eli, Shurmur and the defense all did enough to win a game. Eli, Shurmur and the defense each made enough mistakes to lose the game. That is what bad teams do. Trying to say one person or unit was responsible or blameless for the loss is non-sensical.



Well said In comment 14192837 Mike from Ohio said:Well said

Not blaming Eli for the loss yesterday... M.S. : 11/26/2018 11:40 am : link

...that belongs first and foremost with Pat Shurmur.



But Rafflee is on to something. How Eli reads defenses pre-snap and post were his greatest skill. Now, like the ret of his skills, his most important one is diminished.



I wish Eli all the best, but it is useless to have him on this team for one more year. It's quite possible that the Giants -- no matter how bad -- have not quite hit rock bottom yet. Maybe without Eli, we will do just that and rise like a Phoenix from the ashes led by maybe a dozen current players and another dozen or so not on our current roster.

RE: Ryan 14-13 dep026 : 11/26/2018 11:42 am : link

Quote: Manning 6-20. Yeah, no difference.



You ever get tired of your act? In comment 14192845 jeff57 said:You ever get tired of your act?

I AcidTest : 11/26/2018 11:46 am : link would rank the responsible parties in this order:



Shurmur.

Defense.

Eli.



We definitely miss Snacks, but I think he would have been cut after this year anyway, and his knees are becoming suspect. We got what we could for him. Releasing Okwara was probably a worse decision. At least he might have provided some pass rush pressure.



As I've said, I'd like to see John Jenkins at NT, so we can move Tomlinson back to DE. We're not getting any pressure anyway from the DL, so let's use the best run stuffing front. Right now, we're just being gashed.



There are too many occasions when Eli doesn't see the whole field. That's part of him being shellshocked. He also has little or no ability to escape the pocket when it begins to collapse. He can still play, but isn't worth $17M.

RE: Ryan 14-13 rocco8112 : 11/26/2018 11:47 am : link

Quote: Manning 6-20. Yeah, no difference.



I would bet anything Eli matches or eclipses that record with Hotlanta in the dome.



How did the Messiah look last night against the Vikes? Winless on road this year and getting owned by the Vikings recently. It is hard to win in the NFL, although I do think it is easy to be mediocre.







Eli is football old now and this team fucking sucks. There is no sensible way to try to rebuild around Manning at this point. Sucks, because I am fairly certain this franchise will be looking for Eli's replacement for a decade. I thought this year they were going to start building around Barkley and be a power type team. Let Eli orchestrate and make some big throws when called upon. Basically the formula for the Bucs win. The o line was so bad to start and this coach must pass 35 times a game. It is his philosophy. So Eli is now in his swan song season. Don't worry, you will all get your wish and we can sleep easy knowing the defense, which sucks, amd Shurmur who is of now a super losing HC will save the day.



Likely after next year the Giants will be in last again and giving a third try to find TC's replacement.



You don't know what you have until it is gone.

In comment 14192845 jeff57 said:I would bet anything Eli matches or eclipses that record with Hotlanta in the dome.How did the Messiah look last night against the Vikes? Winless on road this year and getting owned by the Vikings recently. It is hard to win in the NFL, although I do think it is easy to be mediocre.Eli is football old now and this team fucking sucks. There is no sensible way to try to rebuild around Manning at this point. Sucks, because I am fairly certain this franchise will be looking for Eli's replacement for a decade. I thought this year they were going to start building around Barkley and be a power type team. Let Eli orchestrate and make some big throws when called upon. Basically the formula for the Bucs win. The o line was so bad to start and this coach must pass 35 times a game. It is his philosophy. So Eli is now in his swan song season. Don't worry, you will all get your wish and we can sleep easy knowing the defense, which sucks, amd Shurmur who is of now a super losing HC will save the day.Likely after next year the Giants will be in last again and giving a third try to find TC's replacement.You don't know what you have until it is gone.

I agree that Dnew15 : 11/26/2018 11:52 am : link it's not all Eli's fault. It's not all Shurmer's fault. It's not all the defenses fault. It's not all the refs fault...Yesterday.

When your team is in a cycle of losing like this team is, you need players that are going to make plays - that the team can believe in to deliver in a big spot.

I want to know who on this roster do you believe in - who is going to make a play to win you a close game. Who's going to step up, put this team on their back and lead this team to victory.

I don't understand how anyone (who is rational) can say that person is Eli Manning at this point in his career.

Could a team with a great defense and running game be successful with Eli as their QB...maybe. This team is a long way away from that.

RE: Not blaming Eli for the loss yesterday... BillKo : 11/26/2018 11:55 am : link

Quote:

...that belongs first and foremost with Pat Shurmur.



But Rafflee is on to something. How Eli reads defenses pre-snap and post were his greatest skill. Now, like the ret of his skills, his most important one is diminished.



I wish Eli all the best, but it is useless to have him on this team for one more year. It's quite possible that the Giants -- no matter how bad -- have not quite hit rock bottom yet. Maybe without Eli, we will do just that and rise like a Phoenix from the ashes led by maybe a dozen current players and another dozen or so not on our current roster.



Is it diminished though?



I wonder where the line calls are, Eli directing traffic, multiple and varying snap counts....I see none of that now.



I would think analyzing a defense would be the LAST thing to go in a QB....I just don't think he gets a chance to use it as much as he did under TC. In comment 14192880 M.S. said:Is it diminished though?I wonder where the line calls are, Eli directing traffic, multiple and varying snap counts....I see none of that now.I would think analyzing a defense would be the LAST thing to go in a QB....I just don't think he gets a chance to use it as much as he did under TC.

When you are making $20M a year UberAlias : 11/26/2018 12:51 pm : link Not being your fault that the team loses week after week is not good enough. You have to be the reason the team wins from time to time.

Ahh its refreshing to have a thread with a different point of view... Dinger : 11/26/2018 12:54 pm : link Eli has shown that he can make enough plays to lead the team to a victory. When you have a line that gives him time and a running game to keep the defense honest he is more than capable. Drafting or bringing in a new/different QB doesn't automatically make the Giants winners. Building an OL (which since the bye has made strides I was looking for) and then building a defense that can make a stop or two at critical times (or a least on 3rd and long) will be big. I'm a seller on Shurmur. He has shown one consistently good HC quality this season (except for not throwing anyone under the bus yet?) and I'm not sold on Betchers D. The Giants totally dominated the first half and were a no show in the second. So we made no adjustments and they made perfect adjustments. This isn't the first game this season where PS hasn't made 2nd half or in game adjustments to enable the team to win and same goes for Betchers D. At least with Betcher you have a loss of talent where as the Offense SEEMS to have gained some with the additions to the OL. I mean, NO BARKLEY?!?!?! thats pure stupidity.

RE: Every week.. Thegratefulhead : 11/26/2018 12:55 pm : link

Quote: after a loss, we get these threads pretty much saying the majority of the blame is on Eli.



Even if he ends up leading a game-tying drive or a go-ahend drive and the other team comes back.



He played excellent in the Carolina game, and the main complaint wasn't about the defense, it was that Eli/Shurmur left too much time on the clock after scoring a go-ahead TD.



It becomes madness.



Eli made mistakes. He also made enough plays for us to win. I agree with all this or at least the the sentiment of this until the last sentence. He definitely did not make enough plays for us to win. We lost. We needed him to lead one touchdown drive in the second half. One perfect pass to ice the game. I can't speak for anyone else. My problem with Eli is that I cannot remember the last time he came through in a game that mattered and we won. It was remote, but we had a chance yesterday to make more weeks count and he came up...short. I could not care less about Tampa or San Fran, Philly was reeling, a giant injury report, that was a game to be had and Shurmur could have called a better game, but a better QB could have won it anyway. In comment 14192699 FatMan in Charlotte said:I agree with all this or at least the the sentiment of this until the last sentence. He definitely did not make enough plays for us to win. We lost. We needed him to lead one touchdown drive in the second half. One perfect pass to ice the game. I can't speak for anyone else. My problem with Eli is that I cannot remember the last time he came through in a game that mattered and we won. It was remote, but we had a chance yesterday to make more weeks count and he came up...short. I could not care less about Tampa or San Fran, Philly was reeling, a giant injury report, that was a game to be had and Shurmur could have called a better game, but a better QB could have won it anyway.

So what I am hearing... UberAlias : 11/26/2018 1:07 pm : link Is that Eli isn't the reason the team lost. That's the pro-Eli argument. But he's being paid like a guy who needs to actually win some games for the team, opposed to not being the reason for the losses. It's been years of this, and honestly, not good enough. The Raiders have managed to win two games this year by sheer accident.

RE: So what I am hearing... dep026 : 11/26/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote: Is that Eli isn't the reason the team lost. That's the pro-Eli argument. But he's being paid like a guy who needs to actually win some games for the team, opposed to not being the reason for the losses. It's been years of this, and honestly, not good enough. The Raiders have managed to win two games this year by sheer accident.



When guys use "being paid too" its interesting cause I can easily argue that even though Eli isnt a top QB in regards to his salary.... he makes a lot of plays unlike a guy say like ...... Olivier Vernon who makes ZERO positive plays a game and yet is paid as one of the best defensive players in the league. In comment 14193067 UberAlias said:When guys use "being paid too" its interesting cause I can easily argue that even though Eli isnt a top QB in regards to his salary.... he makes a lot of plays unlike a guy say like ...... Olivier Vernon who makes ZERO positive plays a game and yet is paid as one of the best defensive players in the league.

He doesn't make enough plays UberAlias : 11/26/2018 1:16 pm : link This team is in a lot of games and loses most of them. We can all point fingers, but the record is what it is.

RE: RE: So what I am hearing... chuckydee9 : 11/26/2018 1:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14193067 UberAlias said:





Quote:





Is that Eli isn't the reason the team lost. That's the pro-Eli argument. But he's being paid like a guy who needs to actually win some games for the team, opposed to not being the reason for the losses. It's been years of this, and honestly, not good enough. The Raiders have managed to win two games this year by sheer accident.







When guys use "being paid too" its interesting cause I can easily argue that even though Eli isnt a top QB in regards to his salary.... he makes a lot of plays unlike a guy say like ...... Olivier Vernon who makes ZERO positive plays a game and yet is paid as one of the best defensive players in the league.



Again because OV is a worse contract it means that we shouldn't focus on our QB? No one here is supporting keeping OV for his contract next year.. but by the same token Eli isn't delivering us anything more than an average QB.. and thats on days when he has time like yesterday.. In comment 14193079 dep026 said:Again because OV is a worse contract it means that we shouldn't focus on our QB? No one here is supporting keeping OV for his contract next year.. but by the same token Eli isn't delivering us anything more than an average QB.. and thats on days when he has time like yesterday..

RE: He doesn't make enough plays dep026 : 11/26/2018 1:24 pm : link

Quote: This team is in a lot of games and loses most of them. We can all point fingers, but the record is what it is.



I think the "he doesnt make enough plays" is a little bit of a copout. Hell I can say Rodgers and Brees havent made enough plays in their careers since they only have one SB and technically I wouldnt be wrong.



You and I both agree the 2 point conversion and INT are squarely on Eli. But if you look at the second half - no run game (or lack of Barkley by Shurmur), OL getting dominated, Ellison whiffing on a key block, Coleman dropping a key pass, etc....



I mean that 2nd half was a disaster from the beginning.



2nd half:

ST penalty on Eagles punt

Whiff by Ellison leading to sack

False Start on Hernandexz

Drop by Coleman

Holding penalty on Brown

Sack given up by Wheeler/Brown





Those are self inflicted Errors that Eli cannot control. You throw in an obvious missed PI on Beckham that would have given us first and goal from the 1. That didnt help either. The worse thing Eli did in the 2nd half was take a delay of game (which was bad on Eli's part) but the very next play, he hit OBJ for 19, then followed it up with 29 to Ellison. We ran 7 times in the 2nd half for 15 yards.



People say he needs to make more plays....yet seem to ignore the stuff he cannot control. In comment 14193098 UberAlias said:I think the "he doesnt make enough plays" is a little bit of a copout. Hell I can say Rodgers and Brees havent made enough plays in their careers since they only have one SB and technically I wouldnt be wrong.You and I both agree the 2 point conversion and INT are squarely on Eli. But if you look at the second half - no run game (or lack of Barkley by Shurmur), OL getting dominated, Ellison whiffing on a key block, Coleman dropping a key pass, etc....I mean that 2nd half was a disaster from the beginning.2nd half:ST penalty on Eagles puntWhiff by Ellison leading to sackFalse Start on HernandexzDrop by ColemanHolding penalty on BrownSack given up by Wheeler/BrownThose are self inflicted Errors that Eli cannot control. You throw in an obvious missed PI on Beckham that would have given us first and goal from the 1. That didnt help either. The worse thing Eli did in the 2nd half was take a delay of game (which was bad on Eli's part) but the very next play, he hit OBJ for 19, then followed it up with 29 to Ellison. We ran 7 times in the 2nd half for 15 yards.People say he needs to make more plays....yet seem to ignore the stuff he cannot control.

The question is this.. Thunderstruck27 : 11/26/2018 1:37 pm : link is Eli making plays that any other NFL QB can't make? I don't think so. Pretty much any QB can come in and do what Eli is doing at this point...which is mostly relying on Barkley and Beckham.

The fact that those 2 had such limited touches in the second half and we looked terrible shows that they are the offense.

It's been said a million times...even if Eli isn't the problem..he's surely not the solution.



Eli Manning is the 13th highest paid QB Dnew15 : 11/26/2018 1:40 pm : link in the NFL.

RE: RE: He doesn't make enough plays Thegratefulhead : 11/26/2018 1:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14193098 UberAlias said:





Quote:





This team is in a lot of games and loses most of them. We can all point fingers, but the record is what it is.







I think the "he doesnt make enough plays" is a little bit of a copout. Hell I can say Rodgers and Brees havent made enough plays in their careers since they only have one SB and technically I wouldnt be wrong.



You and I both agree the 2 point conversion and INT are squarely on Eli. But if you look at the second half - no run game (or lack of Barkley by Shurmur), OL getting dominated, Ellison whiffing on a key block, Coleman dropping a key pass, etc....



I mean that 2nd half was a disaster from the beginning.



2nd half:

ST penalty on Eagles punt

Whiff by Ellison leading to sack

False Start on Hernandexz

Drop by Coleman

Holding penalty on Brown

Sack given up by Wheeler/Brown





Those are self inflicted Errors that Eli cannot control. You throw in an obvious missed PI on Beckham that would have given us first and goal from the 1. That didnt help either. The worse thing Eli did in the 2nd half was take a delay of game (which was bad on Eli's part) but the very next play, he hit OBJ for 19, then followed it up with 29 to Ellison. We ran 7 times in the 2nd half for 15 yards.



People say he needs to make more plays....yet seem to ignore the stuff he cannot control. I watch a bunch of NFL games. All QBs have shit that happens that they cannot control. What they do that makes me VERY envious is make off schedule plays. The blocking breaks down and have a completely broken play. They elude the rush and make a big momentum turning play. It was going to be a sack or turnover but instead it was touchdown. We need some of that...not a lot but it has to happen or we will continue to suck. The difference is obvious when I watch other teams. They can blitz us without fear of us making a big play. In comment 14193115 dep026 said:I watch a bunch of NFL games. All QBs have shit that happens that they cannot control. What they do that makes me VERY envious is make off schedule plays. The blocking breaks down and have a completely broken play. They elude the rush and make a big momentum turning play. It was going to be a sack or turnover but instead it was touchdown. We need some of that...not a lot but it has to happen or we will continue to suck. The difference is obvious when I watch other teams. They can blitz us without fear of us making a big play.

A big momentum play dep026 : 11/26/2018 1:46 pm : link like evading a sack on 3rd 8 and hitting OBJ for 19 yards and first down? Thanks for proving my point.



Again, I sit here and ask we all know the 2 mistakes he made in the first half....



but what about the 2nd half. I am talking specific plays and situations.

RE: A big momentum play Thegratefulhead : 11/26/2018 1:50 pm : link

Quote: like evading a sack on 3rd 8 and hitting OBJ for 19 yards and first down? Thanks for proving my point.



Again, I sit here and ask we all know the 2 mistakes he made in the first half....



but what about the 2nd half. I am talking specific plays and situations. Like throwing a touchdown in the second half when we need one to win the game against our division rivals when they are down and out to keep our season alive. Just make make a play when it fucking matters against a team playing for something. Shit against Tampa and San Fran is just that...shit. Be the reason we won. Converting a 3rd and 8 is not enough. In comment 14193187 dep026 said:Like throwing a touchdown in the second half when we need one to win the game against our division rivals when they are down and out to keep our season alive. Just make make a play when it fucking matters against a team playing for something. Shit against Tampa and San Fran is just that...shit. Be the reason we won. Converting a 3rd and 8 is not enough.

Oh just throw a TD dep026 : 11/26/2018 1:51 pm : link oh because he missed so many of them, right? I mean are you serious right now?



Just throw a TD. Thats all.

Players don't win or lose games by themselves crick n NC : 11/26/2018 1:54 pm : link Sure Qb's handle the ball every play, but they are still dependent on their teammates. Also there are eleven defenders who are typically trying pretty damn hard to stop you from executing.

Lower the Bar Thegratefulhead : 11/26/2018 1:57 pm : link How about just don't throw on mind numbingly stupid pass when we are in field goal range. Be the REASON we beat the Eagles, Cowboys or Redskins when it matters.

Been a long, long time Dnew15 : 11/26/2018 2:01 pm : link since Eli was THE reason the Giants won a meaningful football game.

Gotta believe that the players in that locker room know that too.

RE: Lower the Bar dep026 : 11/26/2018 2:02 pm : link

Quote: How about just don't throw on mind numbingly stupid pass when we are in field goal range. Be the REASON we beat the Eagles, Cowboys or Redskins when it matters.



So the standards change to fit narratives.



If the team can’t overcome one bad throw... what does that say about the entire team? In comment 14193224 Thegratefulhead said:So the standards change to fit narratives.If the team can’t overcome one bad throw... what does that say about the entire team?

RE: Oh just throw a TD Thegratefulhead : 11/26/2018 2:06 pm : link

Quote: oh because he missed so many of them, right? I mean are you serious right now?



Just throw a TD. Thats all. Yes. When the game seems to be sliding away, a great QB, and Eli WAS that ONCE throws a perfect pass that is indefensible and bails his coach and team out and wins the game. In comment 14193209 dep026 said:Yes. When the game seems to be sliding away, a great QB, and Eli WAS that ONCE throws a perfect pass that is indefensible and bails his coach and team out and wins the game.

RE: RE: Oh just throw a TD dep026 : 11/26/2018 2:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14193209 dep026 said:





Quote:





oh because he missed so many of them, right? I mean are you serious right now?



Just throw a TD. Thats all.



Yes. When the game seems to be sliding away, a great QB, and Eli WAS that ONCE throws a perfect pass that is indefensible and bails his coach and team out and wins the game.



And what play was that? The perfect throw where OBJ was interfered with? The perfect slant on 2nd and 15 that Coleman dropped that would have extended the drive?



You’re speaking in hypotheticals. I want actual plays from the 2nd half. In comment 14193250 Thegratefulhead said:And what play was that? The perfect throw where OBJ was interfered with? The perfect slant on 2nd and 15 that Coleman dropped that would have extended the drive?You’re speaking in hypotheticals. I want actual plays from the 2nd half.

RE: RE: Lower the Bar Thegratefulhead : 11/26/2018 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14193224 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





How about just don't throw on mind numbingly stupid pass when we are in field goal range. Be the REASON we beat the Eagles, Cowboys or Redskins when it matters.







So the standards change to fit narratives.



If the team can’t overcome one bad throw... what does that say about the entire team? The standards NEVER changes. Win a fucking game that matters. Leave no doubt you were the reason we won it. That is just the start, we want to see that once. Then, we need to see it with some consistency or we need a new QB. A few efficient games a season is not nearly enough. In comment 14193242 dep026 said:The standards NEVER changes. Win a fucking game that matters. Leave no doubt you were the reason we won it. That is just the start, we want to see that once. Then, we need to see it with some consistency or we need a new QB. A few efficient games a season is not nearly enough.

Lol dep026 : 11/26/2018 2:11 pm : link I guess you’re just speaking cliches. Actual game material doesn’t count.

RE: Lol Thegratefulhead : 11/26/2018 2:19 pm : link

Quote: I guess you’re just speaking cliches. Actual game material doesn’t count. I am work, I am not able to break down the All-22 to see what he left on the field. I am talking in general. There was no pressure against Tampa or San Fran. We were 1-7 and finished playing against other really bad teams. We were up against the Eagles, lat in the second all he has to do is not turn the ball over and we kick a field goal, go into the half with a sizable lead and momentum and likely win the game. Lead one TD drive in the second half and we still win the game. He isn't the reason we lost, but he isn't good enough to justify his salary, Time for Kyle, the season is officially over. Playing Eli another down is worthless to the franchise. In comment 14193261 dep026 said:I am work, I am not able to break down the All-22 to see what he left on the field. I am talking in general. There was no pressure against Tampa or San Fran. We were 1-7 and finished playing against other really bad teams. We were up against the Eagles, lat in the second all he has to do is not turn the ball over and we kick a field goal, go into the half with a sizable lead and momentum and likely win the game. Lead one TD drive in the second half and we still win the game. He isn't the reason we lost, but he isn't good enough to justify his salary, Time for Kyle, the season is officially over. Playing Eli another down is worthless to the franchise.

dep026 UberAlias : 11/26/2018 2:29 pm : link I'm not talking about one game. I'm talking about over several seasons. You want to spin every game into it not being Eli's fault, that's fine, but it gets to be an old tired story after years. At some point the starting QB making all the $$$ has to win games for you, not playing good enough to keep it close. It's not like he doesn't have some amazing weapons to help him. And you can say the same thing about the defense in many games --they played good enough to win. At some point there needs to be some accountability to the QB for being one of the worst teams in the league over multiple seasons.

RE: dep026 dep026 : 11/26/2018 2:33 pm : link

Quote: I'm not talking about one game. I'm talking about over several seasons. You want to spin every game into it not being Eli's fault, that's fine, but it gets to be an old tired story after years. At some point the starting QB making all the $$$ has to win games for you, not playing good enough to keep it close. It's not like he doesn't have some amazing weapons to help him. And you can say the same thing about the defense in many games --they played good enough to win. At some point there needs to be some accountability to the QB for being one of the worst teams in the league over multiple seasons.



And that time will come soon. I’ve said this all year. In comment 14193311 UberAlias said:And that time will come soon. I’ve said this all year.

RE: RE: If he aint perfect Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 11/26/2018 3:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14192630 dep026 said:





Quote:





BBI aint happy.







Agree with this. One int when it’s 19-3, c’mon on.



it was 19-11 when he threw the pick In comment 14192642 BBelle21 said:it was 19-11 when he threw the pick