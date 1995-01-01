How much confidence do you have in John Mara? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/26/2018 7:53 pm I think the BBI consensus about Shurmur is pretty much that he was a bad hire & is in completely over his head. But even if he's shown the door at season's end, how much faith do you have in Mara to make the right call? He whiffed on McAdoo. He's seemingly whiffed on Shurmur. I wasn't wild about the DG hiring, but they appear to have a good draft though his FA signings/trade were subpar, to put it mildly.



You can't fire the owner. We're stuck with John. And I know we're a very conservative organization, but this team probably needs an outside voice & some new blood. I wanted Louis Riddick last offseason because he has no ties to the organization & could come in with a fresh set of eyes. John Mara (and EA to a large degree) obviously felt differently.



I'm just really worried about this team in the long run with Mara. I pray to God I'm eating crow & this is us bottoming out & we're back in contention before too long.

I have no problem with John Mara. Big Blue '56 : 11/26/2018 8:51 pm : link He’s the owner and can say what he wants whether I agree or not

RE: The fish stinks from the head-down baadbill : 11/26/2018 8:55 pm : link

Quote: And this particular fish stinks like a combination of sickness diarrhea, rotten fish heads, a tenement staircase, and the underneath of a ballsack.



I was with you until that last one... what evidence is there that "the underneath of a ballsack" qualifies as belonging in the same category with the others? In comment 14193944 B in ALB said:I was with you until that last one... what evidence is there that "the underneath of a ballsack" qualifies as belonging in the same category with the others?

RE: He’s a bottom tier owner section125 : 11/26/2018 8:55 pm : link

Quote: An NFL yes man first, a mediocre football executive second.



Pffft. Name the better owners. I'm not happy with some of his decisions, but bottom tier and yes man? He is one the lead dogs in the NFL.



You can say you don't like his decisions, but don't show ignorance of the man's position in the league. In comment 14193966 Ben in Tampa said:Pffft. Name the better owners. I'm not happy with some of his decisions, but bottom tier and yes man? He is one the lead dogs in the NFL.You can say you don't like his decisions, but don't show ignorance of the man's position in the league.

None bluesince56 : 11/26/2018 8:57 pm : link Let’s face it. He owns the team because his father was owner before him. Learned all he knows from Wellington.

Have to start with disagreeing that Shumur is a bad hire... way too baadbill : 11/26/2018 9:02 pm : link early to make that assessment... he gets three years here before he'll be fired and I'm going to suggest that by that time BBI will be horrified at the thought of his being fired

Get little bill in here viggie : 11/26/2018 9:11 pm : link let him coach a few years then let him pick his successor. then ill trust him. Otherwise zero.

RE: Get little bill in here B in ALB : 11/26/2018 9:16 pm : link

Quote: let him coach a few years then let him pick his successor. then ill trust him. Otherwise zero.



Please stop with the Belichick nonsense, everyone. Holy shit. In comment 14193990 viggie said:Please stop with the Belichick nonsense, everyone. Holy shit.

Fantasy beats reality every time though Greg from LI : 11/26/2018 9:20 pm : link More fun to dream about Belichick than them hiring some nondescript coordinator two years from now.

Kellerman ripped the Giants for being a backwards organization ajr2456 : 11/26/2018 9:22 pm : link



Coughlin has Giants ties.



Reese was an internal promotion.



Gettleman was a former employee.



They promoted McAdoo because they knew him.

- ( He Michael Scott’d Himself with the race stuff but his point is valid. They always go with the safe hire, and the guy who “looks like a coach”Coughlin has Giants ties.Reese was an internal promotion.Gettleman was a former employee.They promoted McAdoo because they knew him. Kellerman - ( New Window

None moespree : 11/26/2018 9:26 pm : link No reason to have any either. He's been part of the problem too and hasn't been making good decisions either. Bringing in Ernie as a consultant for Ernie to turn around and consult that Mara should hire Gettleman is a perfect example of why there should be limited confidence in him.



And with the Belichick thing if he was ever going to come it would have been this past offseason. The Giants needing a new GM and coach happened to coincide with unrest in New England. There was probably never a better chance, and it didn't happen. And so now it never will.

RE: RE: The fish stinks from the head-down FStubbs : 11/26/2018 9:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14193944 B in ALB said:





Quote:





And this particular fish stinks like a combination of sickness diarrhea, rotten fish heads, a tenement staircase, and the underneath of a ballsack.







I was with you until that last one... what evidence is there that "the underneath of a ballsack" qualifies as belonging in the same category with the others?



He might have that evidence and we'd all rather not know. In comment 14193973 baadbill said:He might have that evidence and we'd all rather not know.

little to none at this point blueblood : 11/26/2018 9:26 pm : link they are not a forward thinking modern NFL organization IMO and I think Kellerman was spot on...





His fake GM search Les in TO : 11/26/2018 9:34 pm : link Last year, culminating in an unemployed senior citizen who insists on being called Mr is all you need to know about his management aptitude

Ownership has brought mrvax : 11/26/2018 9:42 pm : link us 4 Super Bowl wins in 32 years. So, there's that.



RE: 38% viggie : 11/26/2018 9:54 pm : link

Quote: !

I see what you did there In comment 14194026 Karl Hungus said:I see what you did there

I am confident... bw in dc : 11/26/2018 9:54 pm : link Jints Central will figure this out sooner rather than later; and we'll be that shiny football power on a hill once again.

RE: He’s made too many easy, comfortable decisions.. gmenatlarge : 11/26/2018 9:55 pm : link

Quote: I don’t know who currently is in the building to really challenge him or offer him a different way of thinking. Is Chris Mara really qualified for his current position?



The 2016 HC search-

How deep of a search was this? McAdoo was a very comfortable choice. Eli & Odell we’re comfortable with him & was in the building the prior 2 years.



The 2018 GM search-

Interviews Marc Ross & Kevin Abrams who both worked under Reese, Gettleman who has been in the building for both SB’s & only Riddick outside of organization. Very comfortable to hire Gettleman.



The 2018 HC search-

Pat Shurmur was a very comfortable hire.



Once Mara stops surrounding himself with comfortable people, I’ll feel better.



+1 it’s time to start thinking outside his safe little box and get someone in here to give this team an innovative, dynamic offense! In comment 14193951 Sean said:+1 it’s time to start thinking outside his safe little box and get someone in here to give this team an innovative, dynamic offense!

RE: Gman11 Gman11 : 11/26/2018 10:01 pm : link

Quote: I think you're 100% wrong. I think both John & Chris Mara are involved with every single decision the Giant make about every player.



And to the guy that thinks Gettleman got rid of Ross. If he did it was only because the Mara's told him he could.



You're pretty confident for somebody that has no real information.



Mara has stated more than once that he's not just an owner, he's a fan. He doesn't mention being involved in day-to-day operations or he would say something about being involved in management like a Jerry Jones. In comment 14193946 arniefez said:You're pretty confident for somebody that has no real information.Mara has stated more than once that he's not just an owner, he's a fan. He doesn't mention being involved in day-to-day operations or he would say something about being involved in management like a Jerry Jones.

It’s not easy finding a quality HC WillVAB : 11/26/2018 10:06 pm : link Between Parcells and Coughlin they had Handley, shitty version of Reeves, and Fassel. During that period they let little Bill, Payton, and Fox walk for other jobs.



Hopefully they find the right guy bc Shurmur has two more years here tops.

RE: It’s not easy finding a quality HC EricJ : 11/26/2018 10:20 pm : link

Quote: Between Parcells and Coughlin they had Handley, shitty version of Reeves, and Fassel. During that period they let little Bill, Payton, and Fox walk for other jobs.



Hopefully they find the right guy bc Shurmur has two more years here tops.



Exactly.. it is not as if this org made the best decisions until John Mara took over. Even George Young began to fuck things up. Allowing Reeves to turn the team into the Broncos. Letting guys like McCaffrey and Matt Stover go.



Not sure how much control and decision making John had back then.



The bottom line is that John Mara is ultra conservative. He will always make the slow and safe decision. When he makes a bad decision, his reaction to correct that will also be a slow and safe one. In comment 14194059 WillVAB said:Exactly.. it is not as if this org made the best decisions until John Mara took over. Even George Young began to fuck things up. Allowing Reeves to turn the team into the Broncos. Letting guys like McCaffrey and Matt Stover go.Not sure how much control and decision making John had back then.The bottom line is that John Mara is ultra conservative. He will always make the slow and safe decision. When he makes a bad decision, his reaction to correct that will also be a slow and safe one.

I have negative santacruzom : 11/26/2018 10:28 pm : link Confidence in him: I am confident that he will make mistakes and exhibit poor judgement more often than not.

We just need John to do TWO things... EricJ : 11/26/2018 10:35 pm : link 1. Hire the right GM and trust him to make the decisions for the organization.

2. Stay the fuck out of the way.



Jut go to your office every day, use your new putter, go to expensive lunches, etc

Zero. LauderdaleMatty : 11/26/2018 10:41 pm : link Easily as. Ad an owner as Snyder.



The mantra about how great the Mara's are is just false. The way they've run this franchise The last 5-7 years is almost criminal





Honestly he's a just a rich kid who was given a billion dollar

Toy to pay with.



Rather than having the balls to just fire TC they made him fire Gilbride and forced McAdoo on him. Made him then fire Fewell. Have the balls to make

A change if TC wasn't getting it done



He never ever held Reese accountable. Pathetic drafts. Bad FA deals and cap management. And being the big fucking pussy that he is had to hire Gettleman. Gettleman is qualified but the next original thought that idiot has will be his first.



Forget confidence. Zero respect for him. He's pathetic

Confidence? Absolutely none. NYGmen58 : 11/26/2018 11:08 pm : link I do respect the man, and firmly believe he wants to do the right thing, but he's your quintessential "empty suit".



He means well but is completely clueless about how to run a football team and is incapable of making any tough decisions. After all, he has never really had to until recently. When Wellington passed away, he inherited a young, future HOF QB, a future HOF coach, a great GM, and a team with a solid foundation of talent. As time has gone on, the team has steadily regressed under Mara, as he's scrambled to stop the bleeding.



Consider this: for most of his life, John Mara was known as Wellington's "geeky lawyer son". This pencil-necked fool is totally out of his league as an NFL owner.

When you ve had the success the Giants have had joeinpa : 7:11 am : link It s not surprising that he would go with a guy like Gettleman who fits the model of success, and prefer to stay with Eli a year or two too long, as he was a major player in that success.



Mara is a smart guy, a football guy who loves the Giants, a family business. I have confidence he will figure it out.



I don't believe he is a meddlesome owner. He s just a loyal guy that stayed with Jerry Reese too long



Giants are suffering a hangover from that era, and need some time to get out from under.



I m not convinced as many of you seem to be that Shurmur can t succeed here.



We ll see.

At this point I may have more confidence in James Dolan Mike in NJ : 8:00 am : link Dolan at least seems like he has finally figured out that he is clueless and let’s the “basketball guys” do their thing. Mara seems to be just as clueless as Dolan but he doesn’t know it. He thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room.

It's A Family Business Arkbach : 8:09 am : link How many owners today made their fortunes owning their NFL team? As long as people continue to pay for season tickets and PSLs there isn't an incentive to hire the right people and do the right things.

None. But that could change if he smartens up The_Boss : 8:18 am : link And gives out severance packages to everyone for Christmas. But, let’s be real, he’s terrified of change. No balls. Maybe when we go 3-13 or 4-12 next year circumstances change?

It's Funny Jeffrey : 8:24 am : link how an owner gets credit for two Super Bowl wins. The Maras may be a very nice family and good business people, but loyalty to a fault is their primary characteristic as far as running the team. I will never forget how he allowed Reese and McAdoo to take on all the heat last year after a fan revolt over the benching of an aging and immobile hero that he knew about and approved. Give credit to Coughlin and Eli and a host of others for the last two Super Bowls, not Mara. Yet, when it is time to make a change he has been slow to react and then only after wasted seasons piled on top of wasted seasons.

For those old enough to remember Rocky and Bullwinkle richynyc : 9:42 am : link About at the same level as Captain Peachfuzz:



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Peachfuzz

Chris Mara giantfan2000 : 9:43 am : link I will repeat this a million times

the start of Giants downfall can be pinpointed to Chris Mara become Senior Vice President of Player Personnel in 2011.

since then we have only made the playoffs once



we have fired a multiple OC DC

had 3 HC and 2 GM



but Chris Mara CANNOT BE FIRED

Mara(s) here to stay ... I do have some confidence in DG JonC : 9:48 am : link He's got to get pro personnel to be much more effective than it was in his debut run. Didn't expect a full turnaround in 2018, but did expect his decisions to be better.



It's a good example of spending on the best UFA available being a bad strategy.

I think NFL has to conduct an intervention ChicagoMarty : 10:24 am : link Mara is stuck in the eighties.



We need folks at the helm who recognize that Pro Football has changed



We need to bring in talent that first emphasizes speed at all positions in stead of size and/or power.



We need coaches who relate to young players and can effectively utilize college coaching concepts at the Pro level.



Our OC needs to incorporate motion and misdirection on every play to give the defense pause instead of everyone just standing still pre-snap and expecting them to overpower the D



Everyone on D needs to be able to move sideline to sideline and everyone in our back eight needs to be able to cover the pass.



The philosophical approach from the seventies and eighties to establish the run on offense and stop the run first on Defense has to completely change. We need to effectively cover the pass on every down and be prepared to throw every down. That doesn't mean we will throw every down but we should be prepared too ala New Orleans, KC, LA et al



We need a qb who can run. We need a qb who can run a spread offense and make quick decisions and throw accurately. We need qb's who can run a zone read and a run pass option offense.



We need a GM who recognizes all of the above and is prepared to implement change. We need to bring in the very best assistant coaches and pay them accordingly.



I see no reason to believe any of the above will happen under Mara any time soon. NY fans need to start wearing paper bags over their heads in shame and embarrassment over the product currently foisted on them.



Bring in the blimps to send a message to Mara



Better yet don't go to the games. Don't spend any more money



Empty seats might cause an intervention.



The NFL needs a competitive team in NYC



Money talks. Maybe the NFL will understand what Mara clearly does not!

I have very little confidence in John Mara, Section331 : 10:29 am : link and it is important to keep in mind that his father was equally clueless until Rozelle forced George Young on him. I think he learned a lot from that, as his decisions even after Young left were generally solid.



Hopefully John can learn to step outside of his comfort zone. And I don't buy that he had little input into the DG/Shurmur hirings. I would expect that he would have been intimately involved in the GM search, and while I'm sure he gave DG some rope with the Shurmur hiring, I am certain he had input.

0 Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:50 am : link and also starting to call out players.

0 ProfPistolPete : 10:57 am : link I blame him far more than anyone else for the current state of the team and really do think he's genuinely incompetent.

It gets taken for granted longlive#10 : 11:49 am : link That we have an owner who actually gives a shit...



Many value revenue well beyond winning, that being said he can be a bit of a problem himself when it comes to winning.

It all starts TommyWiseau : 11:50 am : link At the top. Mara is at the top and has been a failure. We are screwed

Mara is a buffoon SHO'NUFF : 11:52 am : link The apple has fallen far from tree.

He’s at fault Fritz : 12:43 pm : link More than anyone else and I blame him for creating the mess they’re in. When they finished the 2013 season at 7-9 with their first losing season since 2004 he came out with the quote “the offense is broken”. Gilbride retired (which I didn’t mind) and they sent Mike Pope and others on the offensive staff packing. My problem with this was that myself and everyone else who sat in the building over the years knew the problem wasn’t that the offense was broken it was that their offensive line was shot. Somehow Mr. Mara sat in the stands watching all those games and couldn’t figure this out. I was terrified that he was so blind.



We all know what followed. He brought in MacAdoo and went away from their old offensive system (Coughlin’s offense) they win two Super Bowls with and installed Macs offense. Eli’s completions went up but the wins went down and the line never got fixed. At the same time he watched his incompetent GM and front office let the defensive personnel go to shit and we got two 6-10 seasons. He then got rid of the only solid football guy in the building and gave us a complete joke for a head coach.



Now after that move crashed and burned we are where we are today. I don’t know if Mara was listening to Reese and turned against TC or if his brother Chris was in his ear but either way he made the wrong choices and got rid of the wrong people.



I don’t know if DG is the right man for the job but at least he’s got a decent track record with Carolina. Shurmur hasn’t given me much confidence but I’m dealing with the reality that we’re stuck with him for at least another year. All we can do is hope for the best.

Just wondering... bw in dc : 1:00 pm : link where a particular Fat Man we know in Charlotte is to remind everyone what a wonderful owner Mara is; and how mediocrity should be tolerated, even accepted, since we have won 4 SBs in the last 32 years.





RE: I think NFL has to conduct an intervention Carson53 : 2:49 pm : link

Quote: Mara is stuck in the eighties.



We need folks at the helm who recognize that Pro Football has changed



We need to bring in talent that first emphasizes speed at all positions in stead of size and/or power.



We need coaches who relate to young players and can effectively utilize college coaching concepts at the Pro level.



Our OC needs to incorporate motion and misdirection on every play to give the defense pause instead of everyone just standing still pre-snap and expecting them to overpower the D



Everyone on D needs to be able to move sideline to sideline and everyone in our back eight needs to be able to cover the pass.



The philosophical approach from the seventies and eighties to establish the run on offense and stop the run first on Defense has to completely change. We need to effectively cover the pass on every down and be prepared to throw every down. That doesn't mean we will throw every down but we should be prepared too ala New Orleans, KC, LA et al



We need a qb who can run. We need a qb who can run a spread offense and make quick decisions and throw accurately. We need qb's who can run a zone read and a run pass option offense.



We need a GM who recognizes all of the above and is prepared to implement change. We need to bring in the very best assistant coaches and pay them accordingly.



I see no reason to believe any of the above will happen under Mara any time soon. NY fans need to start wearing paper bags over their heads in shame and embarrassment over the product currently foisted on them.



Bring in the blimps to send a message to Mara



Better yet don't go to the games. Don't spend any more money



Empty seats might cause an intervention.



The NFL needs a competitive team in NYC



Money talks. Maybe the NFL will understand what Mara clearly does not! .





They did that already with Wellington, the NFL is not going to do that again... In comment 14194374 ChicagoMarty said:They did that already with Wellington, the NFL is not going to do that again...