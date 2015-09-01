"You need to avoid palace revolts"- George Young Matt in SGS : 11/27/2018 1:30 pm



One of the features, done by Larry Merchant, was an interview with George Young, who was given credit as the man who brought the Giants out of mess of the 1960s-1970s when the Maras were fighting with each other and the Giants were a doormat.



In the interview, he was asked one of the keys to him turning the organization around and he said the following:



Quote: "You need to avoid palace revolts. Turnover at the top causes chaos for a while and misjudgements. The less change the better the chance to do it right...Continuity is important, the more change at the top, the more befuddlement below."



George Young was a student of history and he applied those learnings to help set the Giants back on the road to being competitive and then a championship core.



I've linked to the full review and interview below if you would like to watch.



The point being, for the Giants right now, from being an extremely stable organization, they are starting to delve into this chaos. And this leads us to Shurmur.



Personally, I was lukewarm on Shurmur when he was hired. He was a safe choice for the Giants. A former head coach in Cleveland, where he wasn't great, but you could also look to say that the instability of the organization didn't help him. He coached in the NFC East. He helped coordinate a strong Vikings offense with a JAG in Case Keenum to the NFC Championship. But overall, the feeling was "meh". The Giants wanted "an adult" as Gettleman said after McAdoo imploded.



But for me, and I wrote about it after the Eagles game, the way he handled the key decisions as far as clock management, play calling, substitutions (as we all know, sitting Barkley and not getting him the ball), in that game he lost me. The warning signs were there for him before, but the Giants were so flawed fundamentally that you could have Lombardi out there, but if guys are jailbreaking on Eli because Flowers and Omameh were whiffing on blocks, it wouldn't matter. But blowing a 19-3 lead against a beat up Eagle team that looked ready to quit with the decisions he made is such a red flag that you wonder if he's nothing more than a middle of the road coach (at best) who will flame out spectacularly if the Giants actually make it beyond Columbus Day still in the division race in the next year or two.



That nows brings us back to the Young quote and belief. To fire Shurmur after 1 year would mean the Giants will have gone through 3 coaches in 4 years, and 2 GMs. Do we need to show more patience for Shurmur and Gettleman in order to let this thing have a chance to work? The offshoot of all that stability the Giants had, on the flip side, was they let Reese and Ross screw up the talent so badly and for so many years that it will take more than 1 year to undo it.



I don't know, the Giants are in such a tough spot right now, and it's by their own doing. One of the things which has attracted many coaches and players to the Giants is their stability (look at Archie helping to steer Eli to the Giants when Marty Schottenheimer outlined what a mess the Spanos' were).



I almost feel trapped at this point that we have to see Shurmur and Gettleman through because you can't keep tearing things up and starting over. And if George Young were alive and consulting (a la our buddy, and one of his protege's Accorsi), he'd say keep them both and give it a chance to work.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/27/2018 1:32 pm : link Good post. And while I think Shurmur is in over his head, I don't see Mara firing him after one season. It's just not the Giants way. Speaking of the 'Giants way', this organization is way too conservative. They really need fresh blood & a fresh pair of eyes, but I just don't see Mara doing it. It's not his personality.

He most likely gets another year, Big Blue '56 : 11/27/2018 1:35 pm : link but I too have soured on him as well..I was so excited to have him come here and call the plays, disappointed now to see how he manages or doesn’t manage a game.



Agree with much of what Young said there, but I would keep DG, health permitting. All GMs fuck up in FA from time to time

How can we know what the agreement was between the top brass mattlawson : 11/27/2018 1:39 pm : link What if he said give me five years and let me know what I can and can’t do it from your perspective?

GY was a terrific GM....... BillKo : 11/27/2018 1:40 pm : link ....Shurmur will definitely be back. But I think he'll be on a very short leash. The most important thing to me is, he has to keep this team fighting and playing hard for namely, him.



Shurmur's record is poor, and he's 1-4 or 0-5 in 2019 he'll be canned.



DG certainly needs to have a backup plan ready to go though.........

Matt Lines of Scrimmage : 11/27/2018 1:56 pm : link Thanks for the article. Sure, stability is very important in organizations. History has also shows decisive action the best course when someone does not have it. Crappy leadership like bad news rarely gets better with time.



I am with you regarding Shurmer and said it in the game thread. He needs to win a game like that and the worry you have is does this lead to a slow tuning out of the players? As we all know, the press can be brutal in NY and he does not have the pelts to answer with his attitude. I also am not liking the offense as he seems to want to throw it all over the field. I still think a strong running game, great defense and play action is the way for long term success. I thought this is what he wanted.



We are at the very early stages of building a new corps of Giants. Better to have the right person leading them that can help shape it. Unfortunately, I do think the financial aspect is also going to play a part. Will Mara/Tisch want to pay this coaching staff and hire a new one?



The biggest issue to me, is who can we trust in the organization to pick the coach if we go that route? DG?



Personally, I would go after Nick Saban if he wins again this year. Give him full control, let him set up the structure, coach a few years then move upstairs and run things. Perhaps he would be at the point of a new challenge. Would Mara pony up 5 year 50 million for him?

Holding on to a guy too long doesn't really avoid a revolt. Ten Ton Hammer : 11/27/2018 1:59 pm : link Players ether buy in or dont. Just because he's still in the job doesn't mean a revolt doesn't happen. If he's got a no-confidence vote in the locker room, he's finished regardless of his employment status.

Shurmur needs to get a second year, like him or not. 81_Great_Dane : 11/27/2018 1:59 pm : link If the Giants fire McAdoo less than a year after going 11-5, then fire Shurmur after a year, no proven coach will want to work for them. The top guys have their choice of jobs, and the Giants job would suddenly become very unattractive -- and rightly so. You can't treat people that way and expect to recruit top talent.



Also, the organization is in a tear-down. Shurmur's failings aside, he was handed a sack of shit, then the GM got rid of some of the shit in the sack. Now he's working with a half-empty sack of shit. Full or half-empty, the sack of shit still stinks. They have to give him a year to show progress.



Also note that Shurmur has helped Eli, whose stats are improved this season (you can look it up) despite the awful line play, so Shurmur's reputation for working with QBs should still be intact.



I wonder what BBI would have been like from about 1979-1983, when Simms was always hurt (How many "china doll" posts would we have seen?) and when Parcells was HC for a 3-win season his first year.



(The big difference was that Parcells was a first-time HC, and Shurmur has been there before, doesn't have that excuse.)



good post and ColHowPepper : 11/27/2018 1:59 pm : link good picture of where this franchise 'is', a great big ?



Last week WFAN had Ed Bouchette on; he's been the Steelers' beat writer at Pittsburgh Post Gazette for > 30 years. His sentiments were similar: stability at the top is important, and the Rooneys understand/understood this. Tomlin has undergone some tough years, two 8-8s were his worst, but his record is.......116 - 60. Obviously that includes all of Ben's years (his record overall is even better, adding 34 - 14 under Cowher).



That, folks, is a stunning difference compared to the New York Giants, who have one winning record in the last six seasons and whose overall during the Tomlin years is 91 - 85, a full 25 games behind.



(Bouchette, in passing, said Ben is playing at the peak of his game (hometown naysayers will razz that, of course), noted Eli is having his problems, the years taking their toll. Ben is more beat up from cumulative sacks and his ability and willingness to run the ball, but has the body to take it moreso than Eli.)



George Young had to be foisted on the Giants by Rozelle and but for that stroke of good fortune, this franchise may never have emerged as it did from the dark years of the late 60s and 70s.



The Mara family, kiss their rings if you will, have not been good stewards of their franchise, in the football sense, even if in the financial sense they have done enormously well.

I agree about stability but we had that with That’s Gold, Jerry : 11/27/2018 2:01 pm : link Reese since 2007 and prior to that with Ernie and prior to that with GY. From 91-97, we made the playoffs once. From 97-2007, we had 6 playoff appearances, 2 SB appearances and one championship. From 2008-present, we've had three playoff appearances, one Super Bowl. Even more, from 2012-present, we've had one playoff appearance.



So we've had stability in the front office, what has that gotten us? While stability is important, it is also important to find the right people. Reese should have been fired at least after 2014, if not a year later. Stability can also lead to complacency which is worse. I would strongly suggest that happened to us.



I am not a fan of Shurmur at this point and he has to show much better game plans and play calling than he has. I also do not think he will be canned after one year. But, I would have to think he would be on notice if things do not get better quickly.



Stability is the optimum if you have the right people in place. But stability has not been good for the Giants. They have not been a consistent winning organization, year in and year out, say like the Steelers have or Patriots or Eagles. We have had too many years of not making the playoffs, and of not being competitive.

There was a lot of turnover this year.... Britt in VA : 11/27/2018 2:01 pm : link 66% of the roster to be exact, and more to come. You simply cannot undo 10 years of bad drafting in one offseason.



Gettleman and Shurmur, like them or hate them, deserve more than half of a season to see what's what.

I was too Pete in MD : 11/27/2018 2:05 pm : link young to remember but did Parcells look over his head in his first year when the team went 3-12-1? He has definitely made some head-scratching decisions but he also inherited a bad team. They will absolutely give him another year to show improvement.

Unless this season finishes with a complete meltdown, Section331 : 11/27/2018 2:07 pm : link I don't see many changes. Maybe a new OC, even if it is hard to say how much of this is Shula's fault, since it is Shurmur calling plays for a Shurmur designed offense. Right now, the players seem to be playing hard, but the Philly loss may start to change that.



If they flame out the rest of the season, I could possibly see them moving on from PS, but even then, I think DG is safe.

Good post Matt... Chris684 : 11/27/2018 2:18 pm : link Shurmur was not my first choice either. For the record, it was Wilks, and while he's gotten off to a tough start, at least he's truly a rookie HC with a rookie QB.



I think bringing Shurmur's already bad track record here and blaming it all on the Cleveland Browns was risky. The thing I hated most about it was that last December, a guy who I believe has his finger very much on the pulse of the NYG organization (Paul Dottino) said in an interview on WFAN that the Giants would look for a candidate 50ish years of age, with either former HC experience or significant experience as a coordinator. The definition of a "safe" criteria that in year's past would have eliminated names like Sean McVay or John Harbaugh right off the bat.



Now, to be fair, I think he's done SOME good things and it wasn't an easy situation to walk into, but the results so far are not good. He's a likable guy but he has failed some very basic coaching 101 situations.



To the larger point about the overall direction of the franchise, I think/hope Mara approaches this offseason with an open mind. Sure, continuity and protection against perceived franchise instability has to be considered. Which is why I'm not firing Pat Shurmur to bring in another "Pat Shurmur". On the other hand, I have to keep my options open if a David Shaw, John Harbaugh or Belichick name suddenly becomes available.





I understand and don't entire disagree... Dan in the Springs : 11/27/2018 2:21 pm : link



Quote: against a beat up Eagle team that looked ready to quit



The Eagles did not look ready to quit. They didn't look ready to start, but they fought extremely hard to get back in the game. They also came out after half time and were not at all in quit mode.



I think it's wrong to suggest that the other team was laying down. That wasn't the case. PHI fought back, the offense failed to execute, the defense crumbled, and the refs did their part. All of it came together to lead to a Giants loss.



There were any number of situations where a single play or call goes the Giants way and the game is still won. If that happened, a case could be made for how well Shurmur had the team prepared to go out and win in a difficult environment against the defending SB champs in what was essentially a playoff game for both teams.



Hard for me to condemn the coach, labeling him as incompetent or incapable of winning in this league. Did he have his best game? Of course not. There were things he needs to do to be better. But the team let him down as much as anything.



That's gonna happen from time to time.



Of course, following a loss like that it's easy to think that it's time to revolt. It will be interesting to see how he handles things going forward. His post-game pressers since Sunday have not been encouraging, but generally I've liked how he's led this team through a ton of adversity.



Like the Giants of the early 80's, this is a multi-year project and what the team needs now is some patience and a vote of confidence in the guys calling the shots. That's beyond many fans, but don't give it all up because of Sunday. but I take issue with this part...The Eagles did not look ready to quit. They didn't look ready to start, but they fought extremely hard to get back in the game. They also came out after half time and were not at all in quit mode.I think it's wrong to suggest that the other team was laying down. That wasn't the case. PHI fought back, the offense failed to execute, the defense crumbled, and the refs did their part. All of it came together to lead to a Giants loss.There were any number of situations where a single play or call goes the Giants way and the game is still won. If that happened, a case could be made for how well Shurmur had the team prepared to go out and win in a difficult environment against the defending SB champs in what was essentially a playoff game for both teams.Hard for me to condemn the coach, labeling him as incompetent or incapable of winning in this league. Did he have his best game? Of course not. There were things he needs to do to be better. But the team let him down as much as anything.That's gonna happen from time to time.Of course, following a loss like that it's easy to think that it's time to revolt. It will be interesting to see how he handles things going forward. His post-game pressers since Sunday have not been encouraging, but generally I've liked how he's led this team through a ton of adversity.Like the Giants of the early 80's, this is a multi-year project and what the team needs now is some patience and a vote of confidence in the guys calling the shots. That's beyond many fans, but don't give it all up because of Sunday.

To the OP: I think you have to show more patience JOrthman : 11/27/2018 2:31 pm : link Especially since the GM has been making long term plans with trades and cuts. The GM has made the coaches job a lot harder. So, how can you fire the coach after one year, when the GM has made the coaches job more difficult.

Stability is a good thing when the methodology is sound Go Terps : 11/27/2018 2:33 pm : link I agree with the premise that turnover at the top should be minimized; winning in the NFL is hard enough without having to acclimatize an organization at the same time. But regarding this Giant team there's a crucial question:



Was the methodology that hired Gettleman and Shurmur sound?



It's been brought up on other threads - the GM interview process was kabuki, and the head coach interview process saw us interview what looks like the worst candidates of the available crop.



Stability should be a goal, but only once we have a methodology in place that increases the likelihood of the best people being hired at these key positions.



I've read here that Gettleman and Shurmur "deserve" more time. Why? They have been completely incompetent in the year or so they've been here. Why would we expect them to suddenly become competent? This is not Baltimore, where John Harbaugh is an excellent coach that they'd be crazy to fire. THAT is an example of a franchise that should keep their coach in the name of stability.



Gettleman and Shurmur are incompetent and should be fired Monday after the Dallas game. After that, Mara should do the following:



1. Hire a consultant (not Ernie Accorsi or anyone else with previous ties to the Giants) to study what the best practices are in front offices/coaching staffs around the league, and to compile a list of qualified GM/HC candidates as part of that study.

2. Develop a plan that outlines the relationship of the front office and coaching staff based on the findings in the study in #1.

3. Train everyone at the ownership level in that plan.

4. Interview the GM/HC candidates as per the plan developed in #2.

5. Select the best combination of candidates that will work within job descriptions and relationships outlined in the plan.



Gettleman and Shurmur don't deserve shit. They suck at their jobs. Let's get a plan in place to hire people that are good at their jobs and work well together. THEN we go for stability.

.... BrettNYG10 : 11/27/2018 2:47 pm : link I wanted Shurmur, in large part because I thought we would pick a QB and that he was a great guy to develop him. I did not think Shurmur's offense was an ideal fit for Eli.



I was meh on the DG hire, and have soured on him immensely.



Shurmur has been bad as well. He demonstrates a poor feel for the game and has awful clock management. His teams are sloppy. The skills I thought he had (player development, creativity) haven't really shown themselves either. I certainly don't see creative usage in getting Barkley the ball, for example.

My concern is Shurmur, more so than Gettleman, and bceagle05 : 11/27/2018 2:53 pm : link it relates to the QB position. We don't want to be where the Jets are right now - draft a rookie QB, have him learn a system under a lame duck coach likely to be fired at season's end, then come back in year two and have to learn a whole new system. That's how you stunt the growth of a QB. If we draft a QB in April, it's best to get a coach you believe in to work with him over the course of several seasons (Eli and Coughlin, for example). In fact, it's best to get a coach you believe in, period. Shurmur ain't the answer - everybody can see it, including Mara.



To quote one of my favorite movies, "Rounders" - "Rule number one: Throw away your cards the minute you know they can't win."

I'm largely on board with the Terps plan Greg from LI : 11/27/2018 2:56 pm : link But I'd add one other thing - scouting. Well past time to clean house there.

RE: I'm largely on board with the Terps plan section125 : 11/27/2018 3:16 pm : link

Quote: But I'd add one other thing - scouting. Well past time to clean house there.



Great plan and when May rolls around and there is neither a GM, HC or scouting department we can skip the draft while interviewing whomever is left over from the scrap heap for GM, HC and staff. In comment 14194848 Greg from LI said:Great plan and when May rolls around and there is neither a GM, HC or scouting department we can skip the draft while interviewing whomever is left over from the scrap heap for GM, HC and staff.

The giants were always about continuity micky : 11/27/2018 3:25 pm : link I would not be surprised no matter what happens that Shurmur lives past first contract and longer.

Getts as well. He'll have say when he'll step down





Keep Shurmur... TheEvilLurker : 11/27/2018 3:28 pm : link But give him an offensive play caller.

RE: Is there some reason they can't accomplish any of that before May? section125 : 11/27/2018 3:30 pm : link

Quote: .



The way Terps has that written, no way that gets done before May.(so I exaggerate a bit - late March)

If they waited past January 31st, there wouldn't be a GM or head coach worth taking. You think some GM is going to put up with some corporate training mentality? All the position coaches worth a crap will be hired.

If you are looking for a change in corporate "culture", that has to be done with the GM hiring, not before. In comment 14194890 Greg from LI said:The way Terps has that written, no way that gets done before May.(so I exaggerate a bit - late March)If they waited past January 31st, there wouldn't be a GM or head coach worth taking. You think some GM is going to put up with some corporate training mentality? All the position coaches worth a crap will be hired.If you are looking for a change in corporate "culture", that has to be done with the GM hiring, not before.

. Go Terps : 11/27/2018 3:46 pm : link For someone that is connected around the NFL, the work could be finished in a month. If you're hiring the right people to do the study it will probably just be a matter of putting the info they already have down on paper.



The Giants desperately, desperately need an outside voice to provide some guidance and direction.

According to Forbes, Go Terps : 11/27/2018 3:49 pm : link the Giants are worth $3.3B. It's past time to start running the organization like the big business that it is, and put the mom and pop routine on a shelf.

At this point they should just hand the whole damn thing jcn56 : 11/27/2018 3:49 pm : link over to Terps. That's a much better plan than anything the Giants have had for awhile.

It’s important to reflect on the era GY was in... bw in dc : 11/27/2018 3:55 pm : link at the time. There was very little player mobility. Free agency was very narrowly defined and ownership had a nearly all of the leverage.



So it’s easy to see why GY would sat that because of the roster stability and consistency back then. The turnover YoY was not great.



Today? While I think stability throughout an organization is very important, finding the right people to get to that point is more critical. The league moves very fast in the off-season so you’d better be able to adapt. Players want money, mobility control and a chance to win - in any order.



I see no evidence that the people Mara hired made the right decisions to prove they are the right people...other than being part of a fixed, pre-determined recommendation by former GM Accorsi. So cut ties now, go outside the organization, and really start fresh this time...

You do not fire a coach after one season BlueHurricane : 11/27/2018 3:58 pm : link



Quote: Sixteen games in, Bill Parcells was on the ropes.



It was 1983, his first year as New York Giants head coach, and Parcells' injury-ravaged team had finished 3-12-1. General manager George Young considered firing Parcells as he flirted with hiring Howard Schnellenberger.



"They had conversations," Giants co-owner John Mara said the other day. "It never materialized. George said something like, 'Let's give Bill another chance. Maybe I can get Schnellenberger next year.' "



Parcells knew he was under pressure.



"I think in '83, I was trying to be a head coach. In '84, I decided to be Bill Parcells," he told NFL.com this week. "And I kind of made a little promise with myself that I would try to do things my way, and I gave my best effort in that regard. And I really dispensed with the feelings of doing what a head coach was supposed to do."



Said Mara: "That experience changed him. Prior to that, he was a pretty easygoing, gregarious, friendly, personable guy. Starting in 1984, he was much more gruff, much more focused. He showed a little mean streak from time to time. He was a different guy, and it worked for him."



Maybe Shurmur needs to be more gruff Lets all remember Parcells first year. From a Kim Jones article and in support of the OP's post:Maybe Shurmur needs to be more

and bw's point is well taken Greg from LI : 11/27/2018 4:06 pm : link The NFL today is vastly different than the NFL George Young succeeded in.

RE: I feel confident in stating that Pat Shurmur is no Bill Parcells BlueHurricane : 11/27/2018 4:23 pm : link

Quote: .



Very easy to say in 2018. But what would you have said about Parcells in 1983??? My guess is "Fire this fucking guy!!! He is clueless!!!" In comment 14194969 Greg from LI said:Very easy to say in 2018. But what would you have said about Parcells in 1983??? My guess is "Fire this fucking guy!!! He is clueless!!!"

I’m beyond terrified at this point djm : 11/27/2018 4:24 pm : link Worse, I’ve sort of just accepted it. We sucked for a long time now. We suck right now. And we’re gonna suck for the foreeeable future. I’ve never ever felt this way about this franchise.



Sure I change my mind as the weeks go by. Last week this time I was saying ok cool let’s get a win in Philly and change the narrative. I wasn’t expecting playoffs even in my wildest dreams but a few nice wins over these 6 weeks would have calmed me down a bit and given me hope for 2019 and beyond. Then they blow a lead. And I can’t shake this feeling that we are in a real shitty spot.



Also, apologies to the people I argued with after they blasted the playcalling in Sunday’s game. There was no defending it yet I felt compelled to. I still feel like the playcalling in general is the least of our worries but it’s definiitely an issue at times. Whatever... this sucks.



I’d feel better about this team if they completely nuked the “hierarchy” but I’m sure I will get on board with whatever they do and feel hopeful in August. Then they will go 6-10 and we’re back to debating the same issues this time next year.



We’re fucked

RE: It’s important to reflect on the era GY was in... Tom in NY : 11/27/2018 4:24 pm : link

Quote: at the time. There was very little player mobility. Free agency was very narrowly defined and ownership had a nearly all of the leverage.



So it’s easy to see why GY would sat that because of the roster stability and consistency back then. The turnover YoY was not great.



Today? While I think stability throughout an organization is very important, finding the right people to get to that point is more critical. The league moves very fast in the off-season so you’d better be able to adapt. Players want money, mobility control and a chance to win - in any order.



I see no evidence that the people Mara hired made the right decisions to prove they are the right people...other than being part of a fixed, pre-determined recommendation by former GM Accorsi. So cut ties now, go outside the organization, and really start fresh this time...



OR...maybe this is year 1 in a 3 year re-build project. I know as New Yorkers we are incredibly impatient, with high expectations. In this case, the Giants have been in decay for 6-7 years and a short turnaround was not possible. DG's first draft looks good (and I was against drafting SB, wanted a QB instead). I see the issues with the FA class, but also the recognition of mistakes and quick resolution thereof.

As to Shurmur, Sunday was not a great example of how to make 2nd half adjustments. The team continues to play hard for the guy, and the media that cover the team have all noted that the team is unified even during a difficult season. Let's see if he progresses through the end of the season.

I do not wish to see another HC for the 4th time in 5 seasons. Maybe Shurmur can get the OC he wanted, but was denied, from Minnesota last off-season. I'm certain they are going to look to upgrade the staff in the coming months. In comment 14194955 bw in dc said:OR...maybe this is year 1 in a 3 year re-build project. I know as New Yorkers we are incredibly impatient, with high expectations. In this case, the Giants have been in decay for 6-7 years and a short turnaround was not possible. DG's first draft looks good (and I was against drafting SB, wanted a QB instead). I see the issues with the FA class, but also the recognition of mistakes and quick resolution thereof.As to Shurmur, Sunday was not a great example of how to make 2nd half adjustments. The team continues to play hard for the guy, and the media that cover the team have all noted that the team is unified even during a difficult season. Let's see if he progresses through the end of the season.I do not wish to see another HC for the 4th time in 5 seasons. Maybe Shurmur can get the OC he wanted, but was denied, from Minnesota last off-season. I'm certain they are going to look to upgrade the staff in the coming months.

Shurmur is a failed HC already arniefez : 11/27/2018 4:40 pm : link it's been covered here enough that I don't need to repeat it. But he's not going anywhere any time sonn and the Giants are winning nothing until he does and he tales Gettleman with him. I'll guess after 2020.



As far as George Young goes. I was lucky enough to know him just a little bit and be around him more than a few times in a very small group. He was a mountain of a man in all ways at that time. A commanding presence and brilliant about football and life. He was so easy to talk to and treated everyone like they mattered to him. It was a privilege and pleasure I've never forgotten.



However he blew the 1987 strike season, a precursor to his post 1993 run, and he blew replacing Parcells in 1990. Once 1993 hit he was a complete disaster who refused to adapt to the new rules and new way of doing business. So when I read that OP quote it felt out of context in this NFL. The Rams are the exhibit A of what going from the wrong coach to right coach can mean in this NFL.

GY was a brilliant GM Greg from LI : 11/27/2018 4:44 pm : link But he was a stubborn old bastard who refuse to adapt to a changing league, which is why the team cratered after the advent of free agency.

Too young to recall George Young Ten Ton Hammer : 11/27/2018 4:45 pm : link but while he was certainly responsible for the success of the 80s teams, wasn't he also the reason Parcells didn't come back and that Belichick didn't stay here?

Ten Ton arniefez : 11/27/2018 4:51 pm : link Yes to both. But never forget 1986 & 1990 never happen without George Young. He was and always should be a hero to Giant fans. However his second act after Parcells was a disaster.

Yes Greg from LI : 11/27/2018 4:51 pm : link He believed strongly that coaches coach and the GM builds the roster, which was a source of friction with Parcells, and likely hastened his departure. For whatever reason, he apparently didn't think much of Bill Belichick as a head coaching candidate and had said that he would never hire him as HC of the Giants.

RE: Too young to recall George Young bw in dc : 11/27/2018 4:53 pm : link

Quote: but while he was certainly responsible for the success of the 80s teams, wasn't he also the reason Parcells didn't come back and that Belichick didn't stay here?



Yes to Belichick. Young really disliked BB.



If Parcells really wanted to come back - and I'm not sure of that - I think it was actually Wellington and Young who were against it... In comment 14195032 Ten Ton Hammer said:Yes to Belichick. Young really disliked BB.If Parcells really wanted to come back - and I'm not sure of that - I think it was actually Wellington and Young who were against it...

I thought Welly wanted him back but Young didn't? Greg from LI : 11/27/2018 4:55 pm : link And Wellington was going to overrule him and hire Parcells but Young had already given the job to Fassel? That's the story I've read before.

RE: I thought Welly wanted him back but Young didn't? bw in dc : 11/27/2018 5:00 pm : link

Quote: And Wellington was going to overrule him and hire Parcells but Young had already given the job to Fassel? That's the story I've read before.



I always thought that was Welli putting his spin on it. I think there was real concern Parcells would want to have significant say in the purchase of the groceries. And at Jints Central, that was trespassing...



But, yes, that is the so called public story... ;) In comment 14195050 Greg from LI said:I always thought that was Welli putting his spin on it. I think there was real concern Parcells would want to have significant say in the purchase of the groceries. And at Jints Central, that was trespassing...But, yes, that is the so called public story... ;)

In general I agree Vanzetti : 11/27/2018 5:08 pm : link But Eddie DeBartalo had 4 Head Coaches in a little over two years. The first three guys sucked, the fourth guy was Bill Walsh



So, I think you have to balance GY's generally sage advice with finding the right guy. Sticking with Handley was certainly not the right move. And I would not stick with Shurmur unless he shows something these last few games.

Young is fundamentally correct Go Terps : 11/27/2018 5:11 pm : link Frequent turnover at the top is not a good thing. But I think that applies when the people at the top are competent.



The Ravens right now are the best test case. They'd be nuts to fire Harbaugh...absolutely nuts. He has a 100-69 record as a head coach, and has won a Super Bowl. He's still just 56 years old. The Ravens are highly, highly unlikely to find a better successor. If his message has grown stale to the roster, then turn over the roster...that process has already started at QB, where Jackson should be the guy going forward.



But the Giants don't have Harbaugh. For reasons only they can explain, they chose to hire a coach with a 10-23 record that had no history of showing he was a good head coach. He has, objectively, performed miserably in his first year here. What reason can anyone give me to keep Shurmur as the head coach?



The same can be said for Gettleman. His major decisions as GM have all backfired, and we have replaced Reese's expensive mistakes with Gettleman's. We also will enter 2019 with total uncertainty at the QB position, which is a travesty given the opportunity we had to not be in that situation.



Gettleman and Shurmur are a complete joke. They don't deserve to waste more games...they haven't earned it.



Get a process in place that will allow us to hire people about whom we'll want to say, "We [i]know[/] these guys are competent - let's ride out any bumpy stretches with them."

Again some inaccurate information here arniefez : 11/27/2018 5:27 pm : link HERE ARE THE FACTS:



Wellington wanted Parcells back. But Wellington had immense respect and loyalty to George Young and was hesitant to force Parcells on him.



Tisch who wasn't even around for Parcells sided with Young who hated Parcells.



At the 11th hour Wellington and Tisch decided even though Young threatened to quit they wanted Parcels back. When I say 11th hour it was after Nick Saban backed out over money and before Young offered the job to Fassel.



But Young had supposedly already left his office to see Fassel (and Young refused to carry a cell phone which was in character). Young went ahead and offered the job to Fassel anyway knowing once he did Wellington would honor the offer and Wellington did. So Parcells and Belichick who Young also hated both went to the Jets.



End of FACTS.



Why did Young hate Parcells and Belichick? Here is what i was told from people who would know. These are the behind the scenes rumors from those days. You can decide for yourself. Most of this is easy to find if you google and has been confirmed but multiple sources.



After 1983 and 3-12-1 Young wanted fire Parcells and hire his old Colts buddy Howard Schnellenberger to replace him. Tim Mara jr who was Parcells guy and Wellington who was GY's both said no. Probably because of the next paragraph.



1983 was a brutal year for Parcells off the field too. Both of Parcells parents died during the season. One of his assistant coaches died during the season. Doug Kotar died during the 1983 season too. The Giants also had a massive drug problem with some of their most prominent players. Some very good players. Cocaine abuse was rampant in the NFL in those days. I won't post any names but take a look at the 1983 and 1984 rosters for a good guide.



Parcells never forgave Young for trying to fire him and fought with him until he finally left in 1990.



As far as Belichick goes he was dipping his pen in married company ink which George Young a very conservative man had zero tolerance for. There were other professional things too that made Young think Belichick didn't have the skill set to be an NFL HC. But the personal animosity was about Belichick's private life.

RE: . section125 : 11/27/2018 5:38 pm : link

Quote: For someone that is connected around the NFL, the work could be finished in a month. If you're hiring the right people to do the study it will probably just be a matter of putting the info they already have down on paper.



The Giants desperately, desperately need an outside voice to provide some guidance and direction.



They may very well need an outside voice. So, just when do these "right people" arrive - before Gettleman is let go? In order to do what you want and be ready to hire by mid-January(when coaches/GMs are all available), they'd need to have these people in place by December 1st. So do they hire these people while Gettleman and Shurmur are still working?

It is not a bad idea, just not practical with the timeline of the NFL. In comment 14194935 Go Terps said:They may very well need an outside voice. So, just when do these "right people" arrive - before Gettleman is let go? In order to do what you want and be ready to hire by mid-January(when coaches/GMs are all available), they'd need to have these people in place by December 1st. So do they hire these people while Gettleman and Shurmur are still working?It is not a bad idea, just not practical with the timeline of the NFL.

Funny. Lack of change at the top is why the Giants SUCK LauderdaleMatty : 11/27/2018 5:42 pm : link Mara REFUSED to fire both TC and Reese when he should have.



The firing of both Gilbride and Fewell without letting go of TC and Reese is why this team is a Fucking mess.



I liked Shurmur. Seems a great guy. Knows football. He's for zero clue how to manage a game. So not making changes may or may not be a good thing. People like John Mara who are highly educated but stupid as a fucking door nob are the Bain of family businesses everywhere.



No common sense. Zero individual accomplishments. I'd love to know one think he's ever done that would lead anyone to believe this clown can handle a billion dollar company. He's latched onto that stability argument and drove the team to Depths nonseen since the 70s.



That interview is a cautionary tale. Stability of stability's sake is not smart. Doesn't mean you constantly make Changes for change sake But when your CEO is an idiot who will never be fired the change that is needed in this case won't happen.





RE: RE: . Go Terps : 11/27/2018 5:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14194935 Go Terps said:





Quote:





For someone that is connected around the NFL, the work could be finished in a month. If you're hiring the right people to do the study it will probably just be a matter of putting the info they already have down on paper.



The Giants desperately, desperately need an outside voice to provide some guidance and direction.







They may very well need an outside voice. So, just when do these "right people" arrive - before Gettleman is let go? In order to do what you want and be ready to hire by mid-January(when coaches/GMs are all available), they'd need to have these people in place by December 1st. So do they hire these people while Gettleman and Shurmur are still working?

It is not a bad idea, just not practical with the timeline of the NFL.



Rebuilding this organization has to be the top priority...not preserving people's feelings - way too much of that going on with the Giants these past few years.



Fire Gettleman and Shurmur today if you have to. These last 5 games don't matter, and even if they did we're not more likely to win them with Gettleman and Shurmur around.



Gettleman and Shurmur shouldn't matter. They are symptoms of a larger disease: the way ownership has run the team.



1. Cure the disease

2. Cut away all the putrified garbage (i.e. front office, coaching staff, scouts, as many players as possible)

3. Start building In comment 14195104 section125 said:Rebuilding this organization has to be the top priority...not preserving people's feelings - way too much of that going on with the Giants these past few years.Fire Gettleman and Shurmur today if you have to. These last 5 games don't matter, and even if they did we're not more likely to win them with Gettleman and Shurmur around.Gettleman and Shurmur shouldn't matter. They are symptoms of a larger disease: the way ownership has run the team.1. Cure the disease2. Cut away all the putrified garbage (i.e. front office, coaching staff, scouts, as many players as possible)3. Start building

It’s simple.. Sean : 11/27/2018 6:06 pm : link The last few years every decision Mara made has been the easy one:



1. Hiring McAdoo & keeping a lot of Coughlin assistants

2. Sticking with Eli for 2018

3. Hiring Gettleman

4. Hiring Shurmur



Which one of those decisions was a hard decision? A lot of times the hard decision, is the right one.



Ask yourself this, is Gettleman/Shurmur part of a winning program here? If the answer is no, why waste time?

Still working through the vapor of idiotsavant : 11/27/2018 6:26 pm : link Jerry Reese' addiction to drafting certain types of players, looking for a certain type of football.



I think gettleman gets it, I think betcher gets it, I think shurmer can do it... if and when he drops the Mara/macadoo/WUS ball pass first "basketball on grass " pretense.



To do:



Heavy, heavy draft emphasis on outstanding defensive playmakers, true football player types, high value ones who also have the speed and size. That may mean no new QB just yet.



We can get through this.



As in recent years, as outsiders, we don't know who (OC,olc,HC) is pushing such as first half last game vs second half, or if it's a tank job.