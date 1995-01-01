Anyone Else Giving Bettcher a Pass? mittenedman : 11/28/2018 11:55 am A letdown so far, but this is as untalented a defense as you'll see in the NFL. Not quite as bad as 2015 but keep in mind - this defense is remarkably healthy.



DL

With the Snacks trade - a bunch of JAGs. Dalvin Tomlinson IS NOT a NT, I don't care what they say. He played primarily 5T, 3T and 43DE at Alabama. He is more of a sneaky athletic guy with long arms who they should try keeping slimmed down, not bulked up. B.J. Hill is a promising rookie who, IMO, is more of a 43 DT. I'm OK with Wynn, Mauro and Mario Edwards as depth but they aren't scaring anyone either. In totality, without Snacks, this is a subpar unit relative to league average. And even the depth pales in comparison to the depth on the top DLines in the league. The Eagles had Michael Bennett coming off the bench.



LB

A 34 D with Goodson (a backup-type), Ogletree (an undersized 3-down MLB who can't defend the run or pass) is actually seeing Tae Davis and Stupar before that getting major reps. Plus - the bread & butter of a 34 - the OLBs - OV, Kareem Martin (yawn), rookie Carter (potential but isn't there yet) & the corpse of Connor Barwin. Hands down the worst set of pass rushers in the NFL, you won't find anyone else close.



DB

JackRabbit is excellent but a bunch of #4/5 types behind him. Webb shouldn't be starting. Haley's interesting but not ready. Riley and Collins as a coverage duo? Riley brings almost nothing to the table and without hyperbole is probably the worst FS in the league.



----------



Add it all up - a subpar DL + league-worst LBs + subpar secondary - this team doesn't have a chance in hell at stopping anybody and it's why we see what we see last Sunday - when the other offense NEEDS to do something, we're powerless to stop it. Been that way all year. We almost blew the TB game by letting 4 TDs in a row to Winston. It's why 22-11, sure we abandonded Barkley, I honestly believe we'd have lost the game regardless. Even at the end, if OBJ converts the TD to go up 4, we lose. It doesn't matter - and if this team had somehow gone on a run and made the playoffs, we'd have gotten the bag beat out of us by a great offense.



The OL gets all the attention but this D needs a major facelift in the offseason and I'd argue it's the #1 priority.

The Ogletree deal pissed me off JonC : 11/28/2018 11:58 am : link Rams know when to cut bait and the guy finished, what, one year of his new deal with them? Bah. Didn't like the Martin contract either, but tried to appreciate the swing for the fences.



That's DG's first UFA run in a nutshell. Want to applaud the swings, now he needs to know when to cut bait across the board. Including, OV, imo.

Yes BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/28/2018 12:00 pm : link We came into training camp with absolutely no Pass Rushers, and then we traded away our best run stopper and a starting corner.



On top of that, we have piss poor safeties next to Collins.

Pass Jim Bur(n)t : 11/28/2018 12:06 pm : link It's hard to make art from pure trash... Seems like the Pats are the only ones who can.



I do like this yrs draft class though.

Gettlemans defense FA's morrison40 : 11/28/2018 12:09 pm : link IMO,"swing and miss", big decisions on Jenkins and Vernon up next.

He's a competent DC with a proven track record HomerJones45 : 11/28/2018 12:10 pm : link he's not a miracle worker. He needs some horses.

RE: The Ogletree deal pissed me off Jay on the Island : 11/28/2018 12:10 pm : link

Quote: Rams know when to cut bait and the guy finished, what, one year of his new deal with them? Bah. Didn't like the Martin contract either, but tried to appreciate the swing for the fences.



That's DG's first UFA run in a nutshell. Want to applaud the swings, now he needs to know when to cut bait across the board. Including, OV, imo.

What are the cap ramifications for releasing Kareem Martin this offseason? If the Giants save a decent amount they should release him as he has done next to nothing this season. If they take they don't benefit financially then they should keep him for one more year but as expensive depth. In comment 14195804 JonC said:What are the cap ramifications for releasing Kareem Martin this offseason? If the Giants save a decent amount they should release him as he has done next to nothing this season. If they take they don't benefit financially then they should keep him for one more year but as expensive depth.

I don't know, Jay JonC : 11/28/2018 12:13 pm : link but I am ready to clear the friggin decks. Makes no sense paying OV, Jackrabbit et al and struggling to play average football.



I'd be careful mittenedman : 11/28/2018 12:14 pm : link blaming DG for Martin, who obviously carried clout with Bettcher. He's a good special teams player who was paid to take on an expanded role which he doesn't seem able to do. But I like him as a backup OLB/jack knife.



You just don't want him starting.

I started a thread the other day, Simms11 : 11/28/2018 12:16 pm : link post mortem, probably was wrong time, but I asked how we could improve this defense. I agree this is probably one of the worst defenses in the league, in terms of talent. they need help at every level, NT, LB and secondary. With that said, I think there are still a few pieces that we can work with and build upon. I think the Dline is close, but we need that anchor in the middle. Once we lost Snacks, we lost any ability to plug the middle. This team needs a solid NT first and foremost. Then LBer needs to be considered. Need an Edge Rusher and that, IMO, would be a good OLB. In fact we could use two Edge rushers as you need at least two, but at this point I'd even take one that could create havoc. Ogletree and Goodson are serviceable, but unspectacular and offer nothing in terms of coverage. I'd like to see an MLB that can tackle added to the list of needs and more athletic OLBs. In the secondary, Jenkins could be kept and perhaps Beal could show us something at the other CB position. I think Haley and Webb are adequate depth, but maybe we see if we can get another starter at CB as well. Lastly, Safety - Collins I think can and should be used more as a money-backer. He seems to excel more in that role. With that said, however, we'd still need a FS that could cover ground, tackle and make plays on balls. In fact FS might be an even bigger need in this defense. Anyway, there's a lot of work to be done there. Again, one off-season will probably not be enough. Additionally, we need to clear cap space to bring in some help.

I'll give him a pass, too. Red Dog : 11/28/2018 12:24 pm : link Very little real talent to work with.



I generally agree with the OPs evaluation of the players.



DG really tried to improve the roster, but most of the moves other than the draft (jury will be out on that for another year or two) were pretty much swings and misses. At best he picked up a few guys who would be decent back-ups. If nothing else, this shows the fallacy of the idea that you can build a winning team from available veterans.



So they need a pretty much complete overhaul. Pass rushers, 'backers, a Free Safety or two, and more quality corners are all needs to be addressed in the coming drafts.

I guess I give him a pass. Dinger : 11/28/2018 12:30 pm : link Webb isn't much of a step down from Apple and we were getting run over with Snacks. The lack of pass rush is concerning but it comes down to our LB's. I was excited to get Ogletree but then saw his performance and have been disappointed. Each week i focus on Collins and while he's good against the run he is abysmal in coverage, not able to match up with a tight end. So while our corners seem to handle most of the deep stuff our safeties cant and our LB's can't handle the underneath stuff. We can't stop em on 3rd and long so you almost HOPE for a 3rd and short where they run or QB sneak, where wee have a better chance of stopping them...

RE: I don't know, Jay Jay on the Island : 11/28/2018 12:33 pm : link

Quote: but I am ready to clear the friggin decks. Makes no sense paying OV, Jackrabbit et al and struggling to play average football.

Agreed, first they should look to trade anyone for whatever they can get. No team will give up anything for Martin, Ogeltree, or Vernon, unless he blows up the rest of the season then they might be able to get a 6th or 7th. I would hang onto Jenkins for one more season unless the team is completely blowing it up and going for Tua in 2020 because they didn't get Herbert this year.



Releasing Vernon, Martin, Ogeltree, and possibly Jenkins will free up a lot of cap room this offseason. If Eli is let go too then that opens up 15+ million more or they just let him play out the final year and have no dead money in 2020. In comment 14195822 JonC said:Agreed, first they should look to trade anyone for whatever they can get. No team will give up anything for Martin, Ogeltree, or Vernon, unless he blows up the rest of the season then they might be able to get a 6th or 7th. I would hang onto Jenkins for one more season unless the team is completely blowing it up and going for Tua in 2020 because they didn't get Herbert this year.Releasing Vernon, Martin, Ogeltree, and possibly Jenkins will free up a lot of cap room this offseason. If Eli is let go too then that opens up 15+ million more or they just let him play out the final year and have no dead money in 2020.

I accepted long ago 2019 would probably be difficult JonC : 11/28/2018 12:34 pm : link am ok doing what is doable to trim the cap fat in 2019 and being lean in 2020.

It's no entirely fair to blame Bettcher Jay on the Island : 11/28/2018 12:35 pm : link He's done an admirable job with what he was given. There is no depth besides DE, no pass rush, and guys like Curtis Riley and BW Webb are starters. Webb has been a pleasant surprise but he should be a #4-5 CB on a good team not a starter.

I absolutely give Bettcher a pass Leg of Theismann : 11/28/2018 12:35 pm : link Before the Snacks and Apple trades, our defense was playing lights out 3 quarters of every game, but then got tired out by the offense's inability to control the ball and even change field position, so they would basically collapse in the 4th quarter. But they're playing their hearts out, that's for sure. And I honestly think at times they really shined this year. The Saints had a really difficult time getting into the endzone (before the 4th quarter of course) despite being given golden opportunities. I really think if we can get the offense to be competent for 4 quarters, the defense will shine for all 4 quarters.

Martin still has guaranteed money for next season Chip : 11/28/2018 12:37 pm : link He is not going anywhere unless he is traded.

You have to give Betcher a pass Rjanyg : 11/28/2018 12:45 pm : link they let Snacks go which I understand but he only fetched a 5th round pick and with the Lions it should be in the front half of the 5th round. It was just as much a salary dump than anything else but Snacks was an excellent run defender that keeps your LB's pretty clean which is imperative in any defense. Tomlinson and Hill are better with Snacks in the middle.



Eli Apple is not much better than Haley so I had less issue trading him for a 4th round pick which will be at the end of the round since NO will probably get to the NFC championship game.



Vernon is just sucking the life out of our salary cap with his horrible play. He never sets and edge and is not making any game changing plays or even getting double teamed opening up opportunities for others.



Ogletree is not playing as well as he should. Goodson has actually been solid, Martin is average at best and Carter needs to be on the field all the time since he is a building block.



Our biggest needs for next year: OLB, NT, FS, ILB



Beal, Jenkins, Haley and Webb is a solid set of CB's. Thomas is a solid SS and special teamer, I expect Collins to be back ( either signed long term or tagged ) so the need for a FS is huge because Riley may be our worst defender right now.



I love Josh Allen from Kentucky as a potential first round pick. I have a feeling we will win at least 2 more games bringing us to a 5-11 record which will get us picking in the 7-10 range. Allen would be a good value right in that area and should be available.

Jon ryanmkeane : 11/28/2018 12:45 pm : link you expect Manning to be cut?

I do GoDeep13 : 11/28/2018 12:52 pm : link No pass rushers. Can’t man up and blitz all game. Hoping we get two good rushers in the offseason. Fingers crossed for Quinnen Williams in the 1st and Joe Jackson in the 2nd.

I genuinely don't understand the criticism of Bettcher AcesUp : 11/28/2018 12:56 pm : link When his defense is outperforming the talent. It's not a great defense by any measure but the talent is bad. 2-3 solid vets, a couple promising young players and a bunch of journeymen. I'm surprised they're not among the worst defenses in the league. What exactly are people expecting from this unit?

F no Joey in VA : 11/28/2018 1:00 pm : link This defense sucks and he is to blame for the same errors weekly from the same fuck head players.

Deserves Lines of Scrimmage : 11/28/2018 1:15 pm : link some better players. They seem to play hard and not easy keeping things together while trading two starters.



I do have a question. Why has he said Tomlinson's best position is nose? I am sure I read that in one of his transcripts.

Manning cut? Doomster : 11/28/2018 1:21 pm : link It is a possibility......



This team is going nowhere next year....think DG will fix the OL next year? Defense is a shambles....he has to hit a home run on his first two picks....but where will he use them? All those high picks he has accumulated will be shots in the dark(unless he uses them to move up in the draft), and I'm not impressed with his draft after the second round...



Think we will be extending Eli after next year? So you cut/trade/retire him.....you same 17M....the 6.2M in dead money is here whether Eli is or not....and you have to make that decision before the roster bonus kicks in, in March, BEFORE the draft....that's why Lauletta needs to get some action to evaluate him.....will he be the starter next year? Will we grab a FA like, maybe Fitz for one year? But I see no reason to use 17M to mentor anyone.....if the Giants feel they can get 3 OL next year, and they have no qb, then maybe you keep Eli, and you get your QB the following year in the draft...



We have no idea what the Giant Brain trust has on their agenda for next year....suck again, for a pick? Or think they can turn this around with two years of DG and Shurm.....that will determine what they do with Eli....

But Doomster : 11/28/2018 1:28 pm : link I genuinely don't understand the criticism of Bettcher

AcesUp : 12:56 pm : link : reply

When his defense is outperforming the talent. It's not a great defense by any measure but the talent is bad. 2-3 solid vets, a couple promising young players and a bunch of journeymen. I'm surprised they're not among the worst defenses in the league What exactly are people expecting from this unit?





Their stats put them in the lower third in the NFL.....but they look like the worst defense in the NFL in the fourth quarter.....

RE: F no gidiefor : Mod : 11/28/2018 1:41 pm : : 11/28/2018 1:41 pm : link

Quote: This defense sucks and he is to blame for the same errors weekly from the same fuck head players.



Why is it that Marinelli can make a defense out of a chit sandwich and Bettcher can't?



By the way, the Giants were still losing games with Snacks and Apple in the lineup. In comment 14195886 Joey in VA said:Why is it that Marinelli can make a defense out of a chit sandwich and Bettcher can't?By the way, the Giants were still losing games with Snacks and Apple in the lineup.

We had to do a complete Dankbeerman : 11/28/2018 1:44 pm : link overhaul of the front 7 just to fit his style. Goodson is the only LB left over from 17 and we are in a more LB driven system.



The DL has some solid bodies and nice rotational players but sans snacks we have no impact player. Bring in a true NG in the draft and we should be solid.



at LB Carter and Davis have played well but are far from finished pieces. Martin, Vernon and Barwin are complete wastes and at the difference making position in this scheme.



Ogletree has been bad in coverage and wondering if he is better suited to outside i this front. bench Vernon and play carter in his spot and put tree on the otherside with Davis and goodson in the middle



BW Webb/Grant Haley Rong5611 : 11/28/2018 1:45 pm : link BW Webb has actually played ok. Surprisingly, so has Grant Haley. They are holding their own. Our CB's are ok overall, not great, but not hurting us.



This is the reason NikkiMac : 11/28/2018 1:58 pm : link That DG is trying to acquire more picks in the draft



and I still don’t think he is finished

Sad thing darren in pdx : 11/28/2018 2:07 pm : link is that Olgetree is still better than anything else they’ve had at LB for years now. He looks good some plays but he has more negative than good plays.

RE: But AcesUp : 11/28/2018 2:07 pm : link

Quote: I genuinely don't understand the criticism of Bettcher

AcesUp : 12:56 pm : link : reply

When his defense is outperforming the talent. It's not a great defense by any measure but the talent is bad. 2-3 solid vets, a couple promising young players and a bunch of journeymen. I'm surprised they're not among the worst defenses in the league What exactly are people expecting from this unit?





Their stats put them in the lower third in the NFL.....but they look like the worst defense in the NFL in the fourth quarter.....



Bottom 3rd of the league is okay considering that Curtis Riley is among our snap leaders on defense. A dollar bin CB that we converted to FS. We don't have any pass rushers and have guys like Riley, Webb and Haley playing key roles in the secondary. That's not a recipe for success.



And yes I know Haley and Webb are playing well but I imagine that is because Bettcher isn't dialing up blitzes and leaving them on an island. In comment 14195913 Doomster said:Bottom 3rd of the league is okay considering that Curtis Riley is among our snap leaders on defense. A dollar bin CB that we converted to FS. We don't have any pass rushers and have guys like Riley, Webb and Haley playing key roles in the secondary. That's not a recipe for success.And yes I know Haley and Webb are playing well but I imagine that is because Bettcher isn't dialing up blitzes and leaving them on an island.

RE: F no mittenedman : 11/28/2018 2:45 pm : link

Quote: This defense sucks and he is to blame for the same errors weekly from the same fuck head players.



So what's he supposed to do? Put on a helmet?



These "fuck head" players suck. That's the point here. Even with Snacks and Apple on the roster it's still the worst D in the NFL on paper. You can't play D without a pass rush and no amount of coaching is going to fix that. In comment 14195886 Joey in VA said:So what's he supposed to do? Put on a helmet?These "fuck head" players suck. That's the point here. Even with Snacks and Apple on the roster it's still the worst D in the NFL on paper. You can't play D without a pass rush and no amount of coaching is going to fix that.

When did Giants fans become so forgiving of poor defensive play? JOrthman : 11/28/2018 2:54 pm : link I grew up no where near NY and one of the biggest reasons I became a Giants fan was the 80's Giants, LT and their defense.



Outside of 2017, I can't recall a year where we really had consistent defensive solid defensive play in a long time. Yet, each week the only blame the offense.

Who's blaming the offense mittenedman : 11/28/2018 3:14 pm : link or accepting poor defensive play?



Certainly not me. What I'm saying is the talent is unacceptable to expect Bettcher to field a good D and it's the top priority.



I'm saying the opposite of "accepting poor defensive play". Do you think Bettcher has underachieved given the personnel?

RE: When did Giants fans become so forgiving of poor defensive play? AcesUp : 11/28/2018 3:29 pm : link

Quote: I grew up no where near NY and one of the biggest reasons I became a Giants fan was the 80's Giants, LT and their defense.



Outside of 2017, I can't recall a year where we really had consistent defensive solid defensive play in a long time. Yet, each week the only blame the offense.



Because this is an overwhelmingly offensive driven league now. It's not the 80s. Look at where the best teams in the league rank offensively and defensively.



We've also invested significantly more of our resources into fixing the offense which has ultimately comes at the expense of the talent on defense. In comment 14196002 JOrthman said:Because this is an overwhelmingly offensive driven league now. It's not the 80s. Look at where the best teams in the league rank offensively and defensively.We've also invested significantly more of our resources into fixing the offense which has ultimately comes at the expense of the talent on defense.

RE: Who's blaming the offense JOrthman : 11/28/2018 3:35 pm : link

Quote: or accepting poor defensive play?



Certainly not me. What I'm saying is the talent is unacceptable to expect Bettcher to field a good D and it's the top priority.



I'm saying the opposite of "accepting poor defensive play". Do you think Bettcher has underachieved given the personnel?



Just a generalization from reading the site over the years, which was brought up again by this thread.



I don't know who didn't see the end of that game coming a mile away...Same story over and over again. In comment 14196015 mittenedman said:Just a generalization from reading the site over the years, which was brought up again by this thread.I don't know who didn't see the end of that game coming a mile away...Same story over and over again.

I’d give him an incomplete, he should get more time mfsd : 11/28/2018 3:42 pm : link he’s running a defense with virtually no ability to generate a pash rush consistently from either our front three/four or linebackers.



Spags and Fewell were a mixed bag overall, but they won Super Bowls with defenses when they had guys up front healthy enough to rush the passer well.



I do agree with the comment above about how some other teams manage to play consistent defense despite similarly middling talent

Totally agree idiotsavant : 11/28/2018 5:14 pm : link Worse than jags.



HC needs to prove some shit before he gets shiny new toys, OK, a center and a bad ass slobberknocker 2 way TE.



DC betch gets 80% of the draft, including pick #1.



Get the QB in the 2020 draft.

Great news, if the OL is rounding out idiotsavant : 11/28/2018 5:22 pm : link Grab the top o center prospect and a TE that blocks in line like a badass OT.



But besides that, the D could draft as many as 7 players, for any D unit, targeted as starting players, "BDPA for the betch system style".



Then flip that in 2020 back to the O.



ILB,OLB, DE/DT, FS, C are all major considerations worth double drafting.

Hard to be optimistic TMS : 11/28/2018 5:25 pm : link with this record but think this was definitely a rebuilding year on both sides of the ball personnel wise. Think we had a good draft and better FA period than in the past. Next year we will be much improved if we can do this again and be in contention in the NFC East. Starting to worry about Shurmur's play calling and clock management but think DG sees this too.

I would add this idiotsavant : 11/28/2018 5:44 pm : link Do the QB thing in 2020 and the big trade down thing now, in 2019.



Down in Rd 1 and grab 3-4 extra picks. Trade up out of 5,6,7 into 2-3.



Try to stockpile crapload of picks between 30 -107 or so. And draft badass defense playmakers at all positions.

RE: I would add this TMS : 3:13 pm : link

Quote: Do the QB thing in 2020 and the big trade down thing now, in 2019.



Down in Rd 1 and grab 3-4 extra picks. Trade up out of 5,6,7 into 2-3.



Try to stockpile crapload of picks between 30 -107 or so. And draft badass defense playmakers at all positions. Good post i agree. In comment 14196167 idiotsavant said:Good post i agree.