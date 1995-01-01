Plaxico shoots himself - 10 years ago today ChathamMark : 11/28/2018 8:06 pm

- ( Time flies, doesn't seem like 10 years. The link to the story has some interesting facts I did not know. Link - ( New Window

Completely derailed the season mattlawson : 11/28/2018 8:13 pm : link When hixon dropped that pass to open the eagles game it was all downhill from there

The d-line was gassed by that point eli4life : 11/28/2018 8:18 pm : link This just sped up the inevitable

Wonder if he FranknWeezer : 11/28/2018 8:21 pm : link still owes Jeff Feagles for that outdoor kitchen from giving him jersey #17.

I know he was a bit of a knucklehead BBelle21 : 11/28/2018 8:26 pm : link But I’d love another receiver like him. He was an Eagle killer. Just impossible for them to scheme against. Eli’s int at the end of the half? I think Plax comes down with that ball. It’s plays and playmakers like that who can tip the scales from a loss to a win.

We would of bigblue18 : 11/28/2018 8:28 pm : link won it all that year. That was the best Giants team of them all. We were playing and beating all of the best teams in the league in a row that year.

RE: We would of Joey in VA : 11/28/2018 8:33 pm : link

Quote: won it all that year. That was the best Giants team of them all. We were playing and beating all of the best teams in the league in a row that year. Would HAVE, HAVE HAVE..jfc is the language that difficult? In comment 14196313 bigblue18 said:Would HAVE, HAVE HAVE..jfc is the language that difficult?

I still remember where I was when I heard about it BestFeature : 11/28/2018 8:35 pm : link I was in some tiny bar in bumfuck, New Hampshire. The news went on TV and they showed Plax's TD in the Super Bowl. The bar owner who was obviously a Pats fan very demonstrably flipped off the screen. It was hilarious.

Thank you Gman11 : 11/28/2018 8:46 pm : link For reopening that wound.



What's next? A replay of the meltdown against the 49ers?

Yeah, Doomster : 11/28/2018 9:32 pm : link The d-line was gassed by that point

eli4life : 8:18 pm : link : reply

This just sped up the inevitable.



you would have never known they had a bye....That game was all on the offense....

Best Team Samiam : 11/28/2018 9:44 pm : link I was positive that the Giants were on their way to another SB. In my opinion, they were easily the best team in the NFL until Plax shot himself, karma is a bitch

I'm convinced we get to Super Bowl SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/28/2018 9:47 pm : link that year if that doesn't happen. We were rolling.

The forgotten season gmenatlarge : 11/28/2018 9:50 pm : link Giants were easily the best team in football that year and beat both SB teams in their buildings! Eli haters always forget this when they give the BS line about two lucky SBs, as if there could be such a thing!

I forgot what our record was but, it was very good. short lease : 11/28/2018 10:02 pm : link Then after the "gangster" shot himself we lost the last 4 games and 1 and done in the playoffs (if I remember correctly?).



He single handedly blew our chances for a repeat.

RE: I forgot what our record was but, it was very good. jnoble : 11/28/2018 11:11 pm : link

Quote: Then after the "gangster" shot himself we lost the last 4 games and 1 and done in the playoffs (if I remember correctly?).



He single handedly blew our chances for a repeat.



We were 11-1 at one point and demolishing teams and knocking out QBs weekly In comment 14196418 short lease said:We were 11-1 at one point and demolishing teams and knocking out QBs weekly

Plax showed up at the tailgate in Atl this year. BigBlue in Keys : 11/28/2018 11:51 pm : link Really down to earth guy, talked and took a bunch of pictures with everyone. I'll always be a fan. Can only imagine what may have been that year.

RE: RE: I forgot what our record was but, it was very good. short lease : 11/29/2018 1:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 14196418 short lease said:





Quote:





Then after the "gangster" shot himself we lost the last 4 games and 1 and done in the playoffs (if I remember correctly?).



He single handedly blew our chances for a repeat.







We were 11-1 at one point and demolishing teams and knocking out QBs weekly



Thanks J ... In comment 14196473 jnoble said:Thanks J ...

Plax was no gangsta Daniel in MI : 11/29/2018 5:58 am : link He was a good if very introverted and slightly troubled kid. He did something dumb out of fear, in the worst place to do it. And Bloomberg went out of his way to ensure he faced prison time. If he was in Dallas he’d probably have been back on the field by the playoffs.



He was a guy who played hurt, and a tough willing blocker for a WR. I’d take one like him on the outside today in a heartbeat.

RE: RE: We would of Tim in Eternal Blue : 11/29/2018 6:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14196313 bigblue18 said:





Quote:





won it all that year. That was the best Giants team of them all. We were playing and beating all of the best teams in the league in a row that year.



Would HAVE, HAVE HAVE..jfc is the language that difficult?



Quit posting dumb shit like this. In comment 14196327 Joey in VA said:Quit posting dumb shit like this.

What kind of person eats RottenApple : 11/29/2018 6:21 am : link steak at Applebee’s? That could be the most troubling part of this story.

Reason # 735 to hate the Eagles GmeninPSL : 11/29/2018 6:29 am : link as the Giants lost twice to them at home that year despite a 12-4 record and a bye for having had the best record in the conference with that #1 seed. I believed this was the best Giants team of the entire 2-Super Bowl wins era. This clearly was the Giants BEST chance EVER, to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Probably the most depressing way to end a season since the Flipper Anderson TD Catch! The only difference was by the time they played the Eagles, the Giants were descending as opposed to when they had played the Rams in that 1989 season.

Not a lost ring in 2008 in my view Jimmy Googs : 11/29/2018 6:42 am : link Giants had peaked that year in November and the disruption of Plax only worsened it. The offense was non-existent against divisional foes Philly and Dallas in December so it was plain to see.



The team put on a running show versus Carolina to clinch #1 seed but walked into playoffs losing 3 of the last 4 games.



Having to play Philly in round 1 was the kiss of death.



Giants were never going to get that ring...

Jimmy GmeninPSL : 11/29/2018 6:51 am : link TOTALLY disagree wihh your premise. Once Burress shot himself the team went into an offensive tailspin. You even contradicted yourself by suggesting the Giants were on their way down by losing games in December to Dallas and Philadelphia. You need to revisit when Plax shot himself!! With a number one seed in their pocket all this team needed to do was win twice at home and they would have made it to consecutive Super Bowls. The Eagles were quite beatable so I have no idea how you concluded that a ring was not in the cards?????

RE: What kind of person eats mattlawson : 11/29/2018 7:12 am : link

Quote: steak at Applebee’s? That could be the most troubling part of this story.





I totally thought the same thing In comment 14196509 RottenApple said:I totally thought the same thing

RE: Not a lost ring in 2008 in my view mattlawson : 11/29/2018 7:16 am : link

Quote: Giants had peaked that year in November and the disruption of Plax only worsened it. The offense was non-existent against divisional foes Philly and Dallas in December so it was plain to see.



The team put on a running show versus Carolina to clinch #1 seed but walked into playoffs losing 3 of the last 4 games.



Having to play Philly in round 1 was the kiss of death.



Giants were never going to get that ring...



Philadelphia was excited due to the fact that Plaxico is out, and It gave them the extra motivation. I used to stream WIP at the time to hear what they were talking about and everyone was scared to death to play the Giants until plax shot himself. I have family in Philly and I remember vividly coming home from some crappie fishing in December when they were beating us and how excited my cousins were there it was a harbinger for things to come.



When the beat Minnesota on that screen pass to Bryan Westbrook I knew we were fucked In comment 14196517 Jimmy Googs said:Philadelphia was excited due to the fact that Plaxico is out, and It gave them the extra motivation. I used to stream WIP at the time to hear what they were talking about and everyone was scared to death to play the Giants until plax shot himself. I have family in Philly and I remember vividly coming home from some crappie fishing in December when they were beating us and how excited my cousins were there it was a harbinger for things to come.When the beat Minnesota on that screen pass to Bryan Westbrook I knew we were fucked

Eli's pic early in the playoff game vs. his nemesis, Samuel..... Emlen'sGremlins : 11/29/2018 7:21 am : link ....set the tone for that day. He played like crap.



Despite that, we still could have won if not for McNabb converting that 3rd and Forever in the second half.



Our D-Line was cooked by that point in the season playing without Osi all year.

RE: Jimmy Jimmy Googs : 11/29/2018 7:33 am : link

Quote: TOTALLY disagree wihh your premise. Once Burress shot himself the team went into an offensive tailspin. You even contradicted yourself by suggesting the Giants were on their way down by losing games in December to Dallas and Philadelphia. You need to revisit when Plax shot himself!! With a number one seed in their pocket all this team needed to do was win twice at home and they would have made it to consecutive Super Bowls. The Eagles were quite beatable so I have no idea how you concluded that a ring was not in the cards?????



Not disputing not having Plax on field hurt. He wasnt producing a whole lot but assumed his presence was allowing Offense to function better.



All I am saying is the 2008 team went into the playoffs with far less momemtum after losing so much in December. In 2007 the comeback win vs Buff and then the competitive matchup (albeit loss) vs undefeated Patriots were inspiring. As was the wins vs Jets and Cowboys to finish 2011.



If we had drawn anybody else other than the Eagles in 2008 playoffs then maybe, but they had just taken it to us a few weeks earlier, our o-line and d-line were showing cracks, and mojo on the field was waning.



Not a loss ring imv as we were too beatable at that point...

In comment 14196521 GmeninPSL said:Not disputing not having Plax on field hurt. He wasnt producing a whole lot but assumed his presence was allowing Offense to function better.All I am saying is the 2008 team went into the playoffs with far less momemtum after losing so much in December. In 2007 the comeback win vs Buff and then the competitive matchup (albeit loss) vs undefeated Patriots were inspiring. As was the wins vs Jets and Cowboys to finish 2011.If we had drawn anybody else other than the Eagles in 2008 playoffs then maybe, but they had just taken it to us a few weeks earlier, our o-line and d-line were showing cracks, and mojo on the field was waning.Not a loss ring imv as we were too beatable at that point...

RE: Plax was no gangsta jcn56 : 11/29/2018 8:03 am : link

Quote: He was a good if very introverted and slightly troubled kid. He did something dumb out of fear, in the worst place to do it. And Bloomberg went out of his way to ensure he faced prison time. If he was in Dallas he’d probably have been back on the field by the playoffs.



He was a guy who played hurt, and a tough willing blocker for a WR. I’d take one like him on the outside today in a heartbeat.



I don't agree - I don't think he was a gangster either, but he was no choir boy. He had an almost serial disrespect for the law - outstanding debts, failure to make court appearances. He had more than one gun incident if the rumors are to believed (and given the nature, I see no reason to doubt them).



Bloomberg did make an example out of him - but he broke the law in a pretty bad way and had to be punished. He easily could have killed someone (hence TC's reaction is completely warranted). In comment 14196505 Daniel in MI said:I don't agree - I don't think he was a gangster either, but he was no choir boy. He had an almost serial disrespect for the law - outstanding debts, failure to make court appearances. He had more than one gun incident if the rumors are to believed (and given the nature, I see no reason to doubt them).Bloomberg did make an example out of him - but he broke the law in a pretty bad way and had to be punished. He easily could have killed someone (hence TC's reaction is completely warranted).

Plax.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2018 8:39 am : link was integral to a SB run, but the guy had been a shitty teammate wherever he went. He's very similar to Santonio Holmes.



Plax could've been an all-time Steeler great, but he kept fucking up there and was run out of town. The guy was a beast for us in the 2007 run, but he rarely participated in practice because of his injury excuse, he was serially late for meetings and film sessions and he really didn't give a damn about being a team player.



Then the idiot shot himself, causing the team to spiral down and sending himself to the clink.



Great player. Terrible teammate.



And I apologize for Big Blue in the Keys that the only people able to locate the tailgate in charlotte had to have a secret map. Guy goes to Atlanta and sees Plax!!

Was that article trying to say that Chris684 : 11/29/2018 8:44 am : link this happened within 48 hours of Sean Taylor or did I read that wrong?



Sean Taylor died the year before.

RE: Was that article trying to say that Pete in MD : 11/29/2018 9:10 am : link

Quote: this happened within 48 hours of Sean Taylor or did I read that wrong?



Sean Taylor died the year before.

Yeah, they effed that up. One year and 48 hours maybe? In comment 14196625 Chris684 said:Yeah, they effed that up. One year and 48 hours maybe?

I agree that 2008 team English Alaister : 11/29/2018 9:27 am : link had peaked anyway but at least we proved in the first 10 weeks that 2007 was no fluke. If Strahan had come back and Osi had stayed healthy maybe we go back to back but who cares...we peaked at the right time and won one and that was what mattered.

RE: RE: We would of lawguy9801 : 11/29/2018 9:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 14196313 bigblue18 said:





Quote:





won it all that year. That was the best Giants team of them all. We were playing and beating all of the best teams in the league in a row that year.



Would HAVE, HAVE HAVE..jfc is the language that difficult?



Thank you for this. And yes, Inglish iz verry difficult. In comment 14196327 Joey in VA said:Thank you for this. And yes, Inglish iz verry difficult.

FMiC BigBlue in Keys : 11/29/2018 9:44 am : link Plax and Jacobs(Jacobs was in ATL too) were at the other tailgate in Charlotte as well. But we had a great time meeting you and other members of the BBI hall of fame. That day was a blast! Plus the other tailgate would have meant pushing that wheel chair much further probably.



Look into Chicago 2019 there's going to be a huge group of fans headed up there.

Plax shooting didn't help Greg from LI : 11/29/2018 9:52 am : link But since he had been a nonfactor for most of the season anyway, I find it really hard to believe that he alone ruined their chances that season, regardless of the myth that he was the sine qua non of beating the Eagles.

RE: Let's whip out the Delorean and Mr. Fusion Kyle in NY : 11/29/2018 9:55 am : link

Quote: and head back to 2008... Plax shot himself in the leg - BBI archives - ( New Window )



Wow that's a real blast from the past with some of the posters in there that have since moved on. Good find In comment 14196494 jcn56 said:Wow that's a real blast from the past with some of the posters in there that have since moved on. Good find

Nailed it Greg from LI : 11/29/2018 9:57 am : link This is surreal

Greg from LI : 11:18 am : link

I sure hope Plax has a concealed carry permit, because he could be in serious trouble otherwise

RE: Nailed it jcn56 : 11/29/2018 10:31 am : link

Quote: This is surreal

Greg from LI : 11:18 am : link

I sure hope Plax has a concealed carry permit, because he could be in serious trouble otherwise



That's the first thing I thought when I surveyed the thread - that was on the money.



I was working remotely at a client site that week so I had limited access, but got a text message from a cop friend I knew (and Jets fan) claiming the NYPD had questioned Plax in relation to a shooting. I figured he was full of shit, so I found a computer to pull up BBI and lo and behold...



I know Strahan retired and Osi was hurt, but I still think without the circus they could have gone further. Shit, they should have gone further - no real excuse to losing to the Eagles at home that year (a game I froze my ass next to two Eagles fans for). In comment 14196756 Greg from LI said:That's the first thing I thought when I surveyed the thread - that was on the money.I was working remotely at a client site that week so I had limited access, but got a text message from a cop friend I knew (and Jets fan) claiming the NYPD had questioned Plax in relation to a shooting. I figured he was full of shit, so I found a computer to pull up BBI and lo and behold...I know Strahan retired and Osi was hurt, but I still think without the circus they could have gone further. Shit, they should have gone further - no real excuse to losing to the Eagles at home that year (a game I froze my ass next to two Eagles fans for).

That in my opinion was our best team since 1990 Giants86 : 11/29/2018 10:32 am : link We hammered The Ravens at home and were 11-1.

Beat The Steelers in their building. Beat Arizona out there.

Just a wonderful team. Then he goes and screws up.

We get Philly in the first round..... not good and thats it.

Still bothers me, that season...

In the beginning of that year Dnew15 : 11/29/2018 10:38 am : link the Giants were straight steamrolling teams. They were a lot of fun to watch...That team for 8 games was dominate.

I wanted them to trade this idiot in summer of '08 Go Terps : 11/29/2018 12:34 pm : link Plax is the best example of why the notion of Coughlin being a strict disciplinarian was always bullshit. He let Plax do whatever he wanted.



I wonder what really happened the night before the Super Bowl - I doubt he "slipped in the shower".

RE: Not a lost ring in 2008 in my view gmenatlarge : 11/29/2018 12:37 pm : link

Quote: Giants had peaked that year in November and the disruption of Plax only worsened it. The offense was non-existent against divisional foes Philly and Dallas in December so it was plain to see.



The team put on a running show versus Carolina to clinch #1 seed but walked into playoffs losing 3 of the last 4 games.



Having to play Philly in round 1 was the kiss of death.



Giants were never going to get that ring...



Couldn't disagree more, Plax ate the Eagles up before that, they had no answer for him, losing him changed the entire offense! In comment 14196517 Jimmy Googs said:Couldn't disagree more, Plax ate the Eagles up before that, they had no answer for him, losing him changed the entire offense!

RE: RE: Not a lost ring in 2008 in my view Jimmy Googs : 11/29/2018 8:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14196517 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





Giants had peaked that year in November and the disruption of Plax only worsened it. The offense was non-existent against divisional foes Philly and Dallas in December so it was plain to see.



The team put on a running show versus Carolina to clinch #1 seed but walked into playoffs losing 3 of the last 4 games.



Having to play Philly in round 1 was the kiss of death.



Giants were never going to get that ring...







Couldn't disagree more, Plax ate the Eagles up before that, they had no answer for him, losing him changed the entire offense!



Well, he had one catch (albeit a first qtr td catch) in the earlier matchup vs Philly. So someone had an answer... In comment 14197050 gmenatlarge said:Well, he had one catch (albeit a first qtr td catch) in the earlier matchup vs Philly. So someone had an answer...

Agree. Said same in earlier post this his presence had to be helpful Jimmy Googs : 11/29/2018 9:05 pm : link albeit the production being down.



but my guess is the total of lost rings outnumbers actual rings given out by 4x....





Yeah crick n NC : 11/29/2018 9:11 pm : link I'm not into the lost rings thing. The giants with plaxico certainly would have a good shot. But, they were still going to have to actually go out and execute consistently enough to beat the better teams in ten league.



It's interesting, we watch the NFL and see time and time again that absolutely nothing is a given as far as matchups go, but we use "evidence" like "the giants beat both super bowl teams that season (pitt, zona) and that somehow made it almost a sure thing they would beat them again in the playoffs. Ironically in 07 and 11 the giants avenged their regular season losses during the post season.