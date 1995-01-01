Plaxico shoots himself - 10 years ago today

Time flies, doesn't seem like 10 years. The link to the story has some interesting facts I did not know. Link
- ( New Window
)
When hixon dropped that pass to open the eagles game it was all downhill from there
This just sped up the inevitable
still owes Jeff Feagles for that outdoor kitchen from giving him jersey #17.
But I’d love another receiver like him. He was an Eagle killer. Just impossible for them to scheme against. Eli’s int at the end of the half? I think Plax comes down with that ball. It’s plays and playmakers like that who can tip the scales from a loss to a win.
won it all that year. That was the best Giants team of them all. We were playing and beating all of the best teams in the league in a row that year.
In comment 14196313
bigblue18 said:
| won it all that year. That was the best Giants team of them all. We were playing and beating all of the best teams in the league in a row that year.
Would HAVE, HAVE HAVE..jfc is the language that difficult?
I was in some tiny bar in bumfuck, New Hampshire. The news went on TV and they showed Plax's TD in the Super Bowl. The bar owner who was obviously a Pats fan very demonstrably flipped off the screen. It was hilarious.
...December-January were so freakin' depressing after their amazing first 11 games.
For reopening that wound.
What's next? A replay of the meltdown against the 49ers?
The d-line was gassed by that point
eli4life : 8:18 pm : link : reply
This just sped up the inevitable.
you would have never known they had a bye....That game was all on the offense....
I was positive that the Giants were on their way to another SB. In my opinion, they were easily the best team in the NFL until Plax shot himself, karma is a bitch
that year if that doesn't happen. We were rolling.
Giants were easily the best team in football that year and beat both SB teams in their buildings! Eli haters always forget this when they give the BS line about two lucky SBs, as if there could be such a thing!
Then after the "gangster" shot himself we lost the last 4 games and 1 and done in the playoffs (if I remember correctly?).
He single handedly blew our chances for a repeat.
Named Stan?
Nothing more gangster then hiring a prison consultant. Big Stan ..
- ( New Window
)
In comment 14196418
short lease said:
| Then after the "gangster" shot himself we lost the last 4 games and 1 and done in the playoffs (if I remember correctly?).
He single handedly blew our chances for a repeat.
We were 11-1 at one point and demolishing teams and knocking out QBs weekly
Really down to earth guy, talked and took a bunch of pictures with everyone. I'll always be a fan. Can only imagine what may have been that year.
In comment 14196473
jnoble said:
| In comment 14196418 short lease said:
Quote:
Then after the "gangster" shot himself we lost the last 4 games and 1 and done in the playoffs (if I remember correctly?).
He single handedly blew our chances for a repeat.
We were 11-1 at one point and demolishing teams and knocking out QBs weekly
Thanks J ...
He was a good if very introverted and slightly troubled kid. He did something dumb out of fear, in the worst place to do it. And Bloomberg went out of his way to ensure he faced prison time. If he was in Dallas he’d probably have been back on the field by the playoffs.
He was a guy who played hurt, and a tough willing blocker for a WR. I’d take one like him on the outside today in a heartbeat.
In comment 14196327
Joey in VA said:
| In comment 14196313 bigblue18 said:
Quote:
won it all that year. That was the best Giants team of them all. We were playing and beating all of the best teams in the league in a row that year.
Would HAVE, HAVE HAVE..jfc is the language that difficult?
Quit posting dumb shit like this.
steak at Applebee’s? That could be the most troubling part of this story.
as the Giants lost twice to them at home that year despite a 12-4 record and a bye for having had the best record in the conference with that #1 seed. I believed this was the best Giants team of the entire 2-Super Bowl wins era. This clearly was the Giants BEST chance EVER, to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Probably the most depressing way to end a season since the Flipper Anderson TD Catch! The only difference was by the time they played the Eagles, the Giants were descending as opposed to when they had played the Rams in that 1989 season.
Giants had peaked that year in November and the disruption of Plax only worsened it. The offense was non-existent against divisional foes Philly and Dallas in December so it was plain to see.
The team put on a running show versus Carolina to clinch #1 seed but walked into playoffs losing 3 of the last 4 games.
Having to play Philly in round 1 was the kiss of death.
Giants were never going to get that ring...
TOTALLY disagree wihh your premise. Once Burress shot himself the team went into an offensive tailspin. You even contradicted yourself by suggesting the Giants were on their way down by losing games in December to Dallas and Philadelphia. You need to revisit when Plax shot himself!! With a number one seed in their pocket all this team needed to do was win twice at home and they would have made it to consecutive Super Bowls. The Eagles were quite beatable so I have no idea how you concluded that a ring was not in the cards?????
In comment 14196509
RottenApple said:
| steak at Applebee’s? That could be the most troubling part of this story.
I totally thought the same thing
In comment 14196517
Jimmy Googs said:
| Giants had peaked that year in November and the disruption of Plax only worsened it. The offense was non-existent against divisional foes Philly and Dallas in December so it was plain to see.
The team put on a running show versus Carolina to clinch #1 seed but walked into playoffs losing 3 of the last 4 games.
Having to play Philly in round 1 was the kiss of death.
Giants were never going to get that ring...
Philadelphia was excited due to the fact that Plaxico is out, and It gave them the extra motivation. I used to stream WIP at the time to hear what they were talking about and everyone was scared to death to play the Giants until plax shot himself. I have family in Philly and I remember vividly coming home from some crappie fishing in December when they were beating us and how excited my cousins were there it was a harbinger for things to come.
When the beat Minnesota on that screen pass to Bryan Westbrook I knew we were fucked
....set the tone for that day. He played like crap.
Despite that, we still could have won if not for McNabb converting that 3rd and Forever in the second half.
Our D-Line was cooked by that point in the season playing without Osi all year.
In comment 14196521
GmeninPSL said:
| TOTALLY disagree wihh your premise. Once Burress shot himself the team went into an offensive tailspin. You even contradicted yourself by suggesting the Giants were on their way down by losing games in December to Dallas and Philadelphia. You need to revisit when Plax shot himself!! With a number one seed in their pocket all this team needed to do was win twice at home and they would have made it to consecutive Super Bowls. The Eagles were quite beatable so I have no idea how you concluded that a ring was not in the cards?????
Not disputing not having Plax on field hurt. He wasnt producing a whole lot but assumed his presence was allowing Offense to function better.
All I am saying is the 2008 team went into the playoffs with far less momemtum after losing so much in December. In 2007 the comeback win vs Buff and then the competitive matchup (albeit loss) vs undefeated Patriots were inspiring. As was the wins vs Jets and Cowboys to finish 2011.
If we had drawn anybody else other than the Eagles in 2008 playoffs then maybe, but they had just taken it to us a few weeks earlier, our o-line and d-line were showing cracks, and mojo on the field was waning.
Not a loss ring imv as we were too beatable at that point...
In comment 14196505
Daniel in MI said:
| He was a good if very introverted and slightly troubled kid. He did something dumb out of fear, in the worst place to do it. And Bloomberg went out of his way to ensure he faced prison time. If he was in Dallas he’d probably have been back on the field by the playoffs.
He was a guy who played hurt, and a tough willing blocker for a WR. I’d take one like him on the outside today in a heartbeat.
I don't agree - I don't think he was a gangster either, but he was no choir boy. He had an almost serial disrespect for the law - outstanding debts, failure to make court appearances. He had more than one gun incident if the rumors are to believed (and given the nature, I see no reason to doubt them).
Bloomberg did make an example out of him - but he broke the law in a pretty bad way and had to be punished. He easily could have killed someone (hence TC's reaction is completely warranted).
was integral to a SB run, but the guy had been a shitty teammate wherever he went. He's very similar to Santonio Holmes.
Plax could've been an all-time Steeler great, but he kept fucking up there and was run out of town. The guy was a beast for us in the 2007 run, but he rarely participated in practice because of his injury excuse, he was serially late for meetings and film sessions and he really didn't give a damn about being a team player.
Then the idiot shot himself, causing the team to spiral down and sending himself to the clink.
Great player. Terrible teammate.
And I apologize for Big Blue in the Keys that the only people able to locate the tailgate in charlotte had to have a secret map. Guy goes to Atlanta and sees Plax!!
this happened within 48 hours of Sean Taylor or did I read that wrong?
Sean Taylor died the year before.
In comment 14196625
Chris684 said:
| this happened within 48 hours of Sean Taylor or did I read that wrong?
Sean Taylor died the year before.
Yeah, they effed that up. One year and 48 hours maybe?
had peaked anyway but at least we proved in the first 10 weeks that 2007 was no fluke. If Strahan had come back and Osi had stayed healthy maybe we go back to back but who cares...we peaked at the right time and won one and that was what mattered.
In comment 14196327
Joey in VA said:
| In comment 14196313 bigblue18 said:
Quote:
won it all that year. That was the best Giants team of them all. We were playing and beating all of the best teams in the league in a row that year.
Would HAVE, HAVE HAVE..jfc is the language that difficult?
Thank you for this. And yes, Inglish iz verry difficult.
Plax and Jacobs(Jacobs was in ATL too) were at the other tailgate in Charlotte as well. But we had a great time meeting you and other members of the BBI hall of fame. That day was a blast! Plus the other tailgate would have meant pushing that wheel chair much further probably.
Look into Chicago 2019 there's going to be a huge group of fans headed up there.
were in Charlotte!!
You need to share that info brother!
But since he had been a nonfactor for most of the season anyway, I find it really hard to believe that he alone ruined their chances that season, regardless of the myth that he was the sine qua non of beating the Eagles.
else's pictures, guess I didn't want to break your heart.
In comment 14196494
jcn56 said:
| and head back to 2008... Plax shot himself in the leg - BBI archives - ( New Window )
Wow that's a real blast from the past with some of the posters in there that have since moved on. Good find
This is surreal
Greg from LI : 11:18 am : link
I sure hope Plax has a concealed carry permit, because he could be in serious trouble otherwise
In comment 14196291
mattlawson said:
| When hixon dropped that pass to open the eagles game it was all downhill from there
Jesus. I forgot about that.
In comment 14196756
Greg from LI said:
| This is surreal
Greg from LI : 11:18 am : link
I sure hope Plax has a concealed carry permit, because he could be in serious trouble otherwise
That's the first thing I thought when I surveyed the thread - that was on the money.
I was working remotely at a client site that week so I had limited access, but got a text message from a cop friend I knew (and Jets fan) claiming the NYPD had questioned Plax in relation to a shooting. I figured he was full of shit, so I found a computer to pull up BBI and lo and behold...
I know Strahan retired and Osi was hurt, but I still think without the circus they could have gone further. Shit, they should have gone further - no real excuse to losing to the Eagles at home that year (a game I froze my ass next to two Eagles fans for).
We hammered The Ravens at home and were 11-1.
Beat The Steelers in their building. Beat Arizona out there.
Just a wonderful team. Then he goes and screws up.
We get Philly in the first round..... not good and thats it.
Still bothers me, that season...
the Giants were straight steamrolling teams. They were a lot of fun to watch...That team for 8 games was dominate.
Plax is the best example of why the notion of Coughlin being a strict disciplinarian was always bullshit. He let Plax do whatever he wanted.
I wonder what really happened the night before the Super Bowl - I doubt he "slipped in the shower".
In comment 14196517
Jimmy Googs said:
| Giants had peaked that year in November and the disruption of Plax only worsened it. The offense was non-existent against divisional foes Philly and Dallas in December so it was plain to see.
The team put on a running show versus Carolina to clinch #1 seed but walked into playoffs losing 3 of the last 4 games.
Having to play Philly in round 1 was the kiss of death.
Giants were never going to get that ring...
Couldn't disagree more, Plax ate the Eagles up before that, they had no answer for him, losing him changed the entire offense!
In comment 14197050
gmenatlarge said:
| In comment 14196517 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Giants had peaked that year in November and the disruption of Plax only worsened it. The offense was non-existent against divisional foes Philly and Dallas in December so it was plain to see.
The team put on a running show versus Carolina to clinch #1 seed but walked into playoffs losing 3 of the last 4 games.
Having to play Philly in round 1 was the kiss of death.
Giants were never going to get that ring...
Couldn't disagree more, Plax ate the Eagles up before that, they had no answer for him, losing him changed the entire offense!
Well, he had one catch (albeit a first qtr td catch) in the earlier matchup vs Philly. So someone had an answer...
Of Plaxico's presence for the offense is looking at an incomplete picture.
albeit the production being down.
but my guess is the total of lost rings outnumbers actual rings given out by 4x....
I'm not into the lost rings thing. The giants with plaxico certainly would have a good shot. But, they were still going to have to actually go out and execute consistently enough to beat the better teams in ten league.
It's interesting, we watch the NFL and see time and time again that absolutely nothing is a given as far as matchups go, but we use "evidence" like "the giants beat both super bowl teams that season (pitt, zona) and that somehow made it almost a sure thing they would beat them again in the playoffs. Ironically in 07 and 11 the giants avenged their regular season losses during the post season.
McAdoo announced Geno Smith the starter for week 13.