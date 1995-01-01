Boomer on Lauletta joeinpa : 11/29/2018 9:05 am This morning implied Giants are extremely disappointed in Lauletta both on and off the field. Stated, they are not enamored with his work ethic, Boomer said it s a maturity issue.



This conversation was piggy backed off the topic of Shurmur bringing up Taney in press conference.



Taney evidently represents the type of professionalism NFL teams look for



Boomer in fact said, Forget Lauletta, he doesn't have what it takes.



Know many don't like Boomer, and some will dismiss by stating you stopped reading when you saw Boomer, but that doesn't change the fact that he s pretty connected to the NFL and it s inner circle.





Once Lauletta had the police incident BigBlueinChicago : 11/29/2018 9:08 am



It gave the Giants an out to not play him. I don't think they were going to play him anyway because the remaining schedule provides them with a convenient reason for doing so if you examine it closely.

if that's true... ryanmkeane : 11/29/2018 9:09 am

Completely wasted pick BillT : 11/29/2018 9:15 am

Hammer joeinpa : 11/29/2018 9:16 am

Davis Webb... Capt. Don : 11/29/2018 9:17 am



That said, no one can say that he wasnt a pro and a hard worker.



If true, this is a shame.

I question how plugged in Boomer is with the Giants, Section331 : 11/29/2018 9:18 am



If any of this is true, it does not shine a positive light on Giants' scouting. This is the kind of stuff they need to find out. Interview his coaches, his teammates, even opponents. He was a 4th round pick, not a FA off the street.

I know most people dismissed his actions, RottenApple : 11/29/2018 9:18 am

The o-linemen Pete in MD : 11/29/2018 9:23 am

RE: Hammer Eman11 : 11/29/2018 9:24 am

Quote: Don t know. But I m guessing he s heard something that made him comfortable sharing



You would think that's the case but he never said "I'm hearing" or "sources told me" he said he feels that's the case.



I had a problem with him stating his opinion as fact without having anything to back it up. He must have said "I think" or "I feel" a half dozen times during that segment, and he had plenty of opportunity to mention where he got this info if in fact was more than just his opinion.



I think this was the equivalent of click bait on his part to throw something out there to drive some conversation and calls to his show. In comment 14196666 joeinpa said:You would think that's the case but he never said "I'm hearing" or "sources told me" he said he feels that's the case.I had a problem with him stating his opinion as fact without having anything to back it up. He must have said "I think" or "I feel" a half dozen times during that segment, and he had plenty of opportunity to mention where he got this info if in fact was more than just his opinion.I think this was the equivalent of click bait on his part to throw something out there to drive some conversation and calls to his show.

This applies to the Giants of late: Doomster : 11/29/2018 9:25 am

Who knows what is true. Pete in MD : 11/29/2018 9:27 am

I don't trust Boomer and I don't think Lauletta's a wasted pick Dinger : 11/29/2018 9:27 am

If Boomer.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2018 9:29 am



What people fail to realize is that there are very few football people who give Boomer the time of day. He is highly disliked and he's not getting fed legitimate information, which is why so many times he'll state something only to have it never even come close to fruition



Lauletta most definitely could be in the doghouse for the police incident. But any commentary by Boomer is likely just his own blowhard opinion presented strongly so it looks like he has some sort of inside track.



Go and look at some of Boomer's past observations and see how many actually came to be.

RE: I question how plugged in Boomer is with the Giants, Dan in the Springs : 11/29/2018 9:30 am

Quote: and this is counter to everything we heard coming from the Giants in preseason. That was all about how smart and coachable Lauletta was and how hard he worked. Now, I'm not so naive to believe everything that comes out of camp, but usually you will hear some whispers.



If any of this is true, it does not shine a positive light on Giants' scouting. This is the kind of stuff they need to find out. Interview his coaches, his teammates, even opponents. He was a 4th round pick, not a FA off the street.



Well it's one thing to be focused and dedicated to your craft when you're in camp, competing for a spot on the 53 shortly after being drafted.



It's another when you're reduced to running the practice squad with virtually no practice reps on a daily basis. Lots of guys let their work ethic slip.



I'd say since he made the team out of camp, he must have been thought of highly by the org, and any change in the org's opinion would be due to behaviors during the regular season. In comment 14196675 Section331 said:Well it's one thing to be focused and dedicated to your craft when you're in camp, competing for a spot on the 53 shortly after being drafted.It's another when you're reduced to running the practice squad with virtually no practice reps on a daily basis. Lots of guys let their work ethic slip.I'd say since he made the team out of camp, he must have been thought of highly by the org, and any change in the org's opinion would be due to behaviors during the regular season.

To me this is clearly opinion and nothing of fact jv : 11/29/2018 9:30 am

1. Running late to the Giants facility (On at least 2 occasions based on the police report)

2. Lauletta hasn't taken over Tanney's spot on the depth chart yet. (which I think likely means nothing at this point)

I think he's a wasted pick Joey in VA : 11/29/2018 9:30 am

And the thread starter.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2018 9:33 am



He's used Boomer's comments earlier in the year to conclude that Mara forced Gettleman and Shurmur to keep Eli and build around him, which was another time Boomer used his own commentary.



Boomer also thought that the Giants were going to bench eli after the bye, and since that didn't happen, he's likely throwing shade on Lauletta for it.

RE: If Boomer.. Big Blue '56 : 11/29/2018 9:34 am

Quote: has any ties to the team, it is through Tisch.



What people fail to realize is that there are very few football people who give Boomer the time of day. He is highly disliked and he's not getting fed legitimate information, which is why so many times he'll state something only to have it never even come close to fruition



Lauletta most definitely could be in the doghouse for the police incident. But any commentary by Boomer is likely just his own blowhard opinion presented strongly so it looks like he has some sort of inside track.



Go and look at some of Boomer's past observations and see how many actually came to be.



I don’t know squat about Lauletta, but anything Boomer says you can divide by 10 In comment 14196698 FatMan in Charlotte said:I don’t know squat about Lauletta, but anything Boomer says you can divide by 10

I was randomly Pete in MD : 11/29/2018 9:34 am

I'd take Davis Webb BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/29/2018 9:37 am



The intangibles that Davis brought with him as a 3rd stringer are unmatched.

RE: Completely wasted pick micky : 11/29/2018 9:39 am

Quote: Even ignoring his maturity issues (which should have been vetted more thoroughly) he was a marginal talent that had a very small chance to ever be an NFL starter. So we drafted him why? Didn't we already have that in Webb. Two picks later the Rams picked Brian Allen, C, Michigan State. What? We already had too many good OLs.



Not only was him, but Webb and Nassib took up mid rd picks that were wasted In comment 14196664 BillT said:Not only was him, but Webb and Nassib took up mid rd picks that were wasted

I think that dep026 : 11/29/2018 9:40 am



Lauletta was the ultimate reach pick. I am not sure what his future holds. But he is going to have next preseason to show if he is even worthy of a roster spot.



With that all being said....it looks like Eli is going to be back next regardless if we draft a QB in round 1.

RE: I'd take Davis Webb mfsd : 11/29/2018 9:41 am

Quote: as a 3rd string QB in the QB room over Lauletta if that's the case.



The intangibles that Davis brought with him as a 3rd stringer are unmatched.



On balance I agree, but I think Webb talked his way off the roster with his running commentary in the media pre season. A backup QB who hasn’t done shit yet shouldn’t ever be quoted in the paper In comment 14196716 BigBlueDownTheShore said:On balance I agree, but I think Webb talked his way off the roster with his running commentary in the media pre season. A backup QB who hasn’t done shit yet shouldn’t ever be quoted in the paper

RE: Nassib.. ryanmkeane : 11/29/2018 9:41 am

Quote: wasn't a wasted pick.



He was a very cheap backup and filled that role until his contract was up.

He didn't play a single down in his career and he was a 4th round pick. It was a complete waste of a draft pick, complete waste of draft capital. In comment 14196722 FatMan in Charlotte said:He didn't play a single down in his career and he was a 4th round pick. It was a complete waste of a draft pick, complete waste of draft capital.

RE: I question how plugged in Boomer is with the Giants, BigBlueinChicago : 11/29/2018 9:44 am

Quote: and this is counter to everything we heard coming from the Giants in preseason. That was all about how smart and coachable Lauletta was and how hard he worked. Now, I'm not so naive to believe everything that comes out of camp, but usually you will hear some whispers.



If any of this is true, it does not shine a positive light on Giants' scouting. This is the kind of stuff they need to find out. Interview his coaches, his teammates, even opponents. He was a 4th round pick, not a FA off the street.



You haven't noticed over the last two years that the Giants organization (and the "mouthpieces" for the team in the media) has built up a nice history that ranges between overselling (at best) to lying (at worst) when it comes to information on players?



In comment 14196675 Section331 said:You haven't noticed over the last two years that the Giants organization (and the "mouthpieces" for the team in the media) has built up a nice history that ranges between overselling (at best) to lying (at worst) when it comes to information on players?

Nassib's role.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2018 9:45 am



Him not playing isn't a reflection on his abilities - it is more of a reflection of Eli's durability. It's like saying Jimmy G or Ryan Mallett were wasted draft picks.

RE: Nassib.. micky : 11/29/2018 9:49 am

Quote: wasn't a wasted pick.



He was a very cheap backup and filled that role until his contract was up.



Just you would like to had have got some sort of contribution on the field from a mid rd pick(s) even if just ST's..these qbs took that. In comment 14196722 FatMan in Charlotte said:Just you would like to had have got some sort of contribution on the field from a mid rd pick(s) even if just ST's..these qbs took that.

A 4th round or later pick chuckydee9 : 11/29/2018 9:53 am

RE: I was randomly Boy Cord : 11/29/2018 10:01 am

Quote: placed in a golf foursome with a guy who was one of Boomer's back-ups at Maryland (he didn't offer this info, I figured it out from chatting with him on the course.) It was pretty obvious he was not a big fan. He said things like, "Boomer is an interesting character, he thinks very highly of himself."



I would love to know whom you spoke with but know you can’t say. I want to ask for a clue, but it would be a dead giveaway, like did he ever subsequently start for the Terps (other than Reich) or did his dad coach in the NFL? But, I will respect the anonymity and not ask. :o) In comment 14196713 Pete in MD said:I would love to know whom you spoke with but know you can’t say. I want to ask for a clue, but it would be a dead giveaway, like did he ever subsequently start for the Terps (other than Reich) or did his dad coach in the NFL? But, I will respect the anonymity and not ask. :o)

So they had a work ethic guy in Webb Shecky : 11/29/2018 10:03 am



And now they have a guy who they don’t like his work ethic, and punish him by not giving him a single snap.



Great message being sent to the young guys lol

I thought I had read on BBI somewhere Mike in Prescott : 11/29/2018 10:11 am

All evidence points to... GiantsRage2007 : 11/29/2018 10:21 am



Which leaves us to...Draft OL & DL this upcoming year to solidify the trenches.



But then do we wait anther year to draft a qb high? or get on in FA?



Oh boy.. this might stay ugly for a few years.





Boomer is an ass and always has been David B. : 11/29/2018 10:22 am



As for his work ethic, it was reported to be very good coming out of school. He even did that TV thing with Kirk Cousins and they talked a lot about work ethic. He seemed to have it, but who knows?



As for the driving stuff, that's really hard to fathom. He could very well have maturity issues, but I don't put any stock in what Boomer says.





RE: All evidence points to... RottenApple : 11/29/2018 10:23 am

Quote: The fact that it's hard to envision the Giants turning the QB position over from Eli to a 3rd or 4th round pick (Webb or Lauletta).



Which leaves us to...Draft OL & DL this upcoming year to solidify the trenches.



But then do we wait anther year to draft a qb high? or get on in FA?



Oh boy.. this might stay ugly for a few years.





As the prime of their skilled players is wasted. In comment 14196785 GiantsRage2007 said:As the prime of their skilled players is wasted.

Why do so many posters get infuriated with drafting QB's? Sean : 11/29/2018 10:24 am

Hes a 4th round pick Giants86 : 11/29/2018 10:28 am

Fatman joeinpa : 11/29/2018 10:31 am



He s certainly as creditable as much of the other info shared here.







Know what, instead of telling me what to do, why don't you back up some of your statements with detail.



For example, "Boomer s disliked all around the NFL". maybe he is, but how about sharing how you know this





Also, I didn't make an argument that his take on Lauletta is true or false. I made the case that an NFL quarterback who now serves on a major network covering the NFL, who is also friends with Phil Simms, a guy who might or might not have insight on the Giants, made an observation about a Giant quarterback



Are you really making the case this was an inappropriate post on a Giants site? Really?





Boomer has enough Credibility to believe Rafflee : 11/29/2018 10:36 am

Opinions on when Eli will be pulled are quite different than those He expressed about "Work Ethic". It's a big decision GO THERE...and I would hesitate to think that Boomer would offer that opinion/insight lightly.



He may be a Haughty A-Hole or not...but Boomer's statement on such a thing as WORK ETHIC graduates well beyond any insight that could be guessed about Lauletta's traffic violation.|







Boomer has a way of being completely wrong, so I'm very Ira : 11/29/2018 10:38 am

Writing off this QB at this point... BillKo : 11/29/2018 10:41 am



I'll be anxious to see what a year under his belt will provide next preseason.

Boomer.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2018 10:43 am



I've shared my take on Boomer many times. From the time he was snubbed on the field at the Pro Bowl practice his first year after retiring to the times he has been trashed at the Combine for being an arrogant jackass who has tried to climb the ladder by stating opinions presented as fact.



I said you have a habit of posting things he says as facts. You've said that the Giants had a mandate to keep Manning and used Boomer as support of that take.



Go back and look at some of the things he's said about this team that have been showed to not happen. At the end of last year, he said Eli would not be back. When eli returns, he says it is because of a mandate given by the owner. He stated that he "heard" Eli would be benched following the bye. When that didn't happen, he says that Lauletta has fallen out of favor with the staff.



I've only seen universal dislike for two guys in the NFL circles. Sean Salisbury and Boomer Esiason. You could possibly add Roman Gabriel into the mix, but the dislike for him was almost all because of alcohol induced events(probably Salisbury's too!)



Years ago, I would have included Joe Thiesmann in that comment, but in recent years, I've heard some people come around on him and I think that stance has softened.



Not many people like Boomer and thus, he isn't getting fed legitimate info.



Please point to some examples of where he has actually had insight worth sharing?

ANY QB pick after the first Red Dog : 11/29/2018 10:44 am



You can get these guys as free agents. They are all over the place and readily available after their first team releases them for whatever reason.



Why waste scare and valuable draft choices on guys you hope never have to play?

RE: The o-linemen gmenatlarge : 11/29/2018 10:46 am

Quote: taken after BL have not really shown anything so far with the exception of the UDFA starting for Cleveland. The guy the Saints drafted in the 4th has been cut by three teams, the guy the Packers drafted in the 4th or 5th didn't report to camp. The two OTs that dropped unexpectedly (from Oregon and Ohio St) haven't seen the field.



Doesn't mean they couldn't have played on this giants team, aren't they starting a castoff? In comment 14196685 Pete in MD said:Doesn't mean they couldn't have played on this giants team, aren't they starting a castoff?

RE: ANY QB pick after the first gmenatlarge : 11/29/2018 10:48 am

Quote: or the top of the second is very likely to be a wasted pick.



You can get these guys as free agents. They are all over the place and readily available after their first team releases them for whatever reason.



Why waste scare and valuable draft choices on guys you hope never have to play?



It's a giants tradition...Nassib, Webb, Lauletta! In comment 14196814 Red Dog said:It's a giants tradition...Nassib, Webb, Lauletta!

So it's a bad pick PaulN : 11/29/2018 10:50 am



The other issue is the Odell Beckham issue, he will be traded this off season and you can take that to the bank, they are not dumping Shurmur after one season, they are committed, and I don't agree with it at all, but it is what is going to happen.



They will acquire multiple picks including a first rounder plus other picks or/and players, the Giants will need to add another offensive lineman, a pass rusher or 2, a cornerback, although this kid from Penn State looks to be a keeper, plus we have the 3rd round supplemental draft pick that got hurt. I still think we will add a cornerback, because they will be dumping Vernon this off season and the following off season will see Jenkins dumped.





This rebuild will take time, no doubt, I only pray they get the right head coach in here eventually, while they are rebuilding and we still have Eli, I will live with the horrors of this bad head coach, I am thinking he will be here next season and the season after will be his last. The team should be ready to compete with the new QB by the 2021 season. Hard to swallow but this is the way I see it. There are no shortcuts to this.

In addition to what FatMan said above Chris684 : 11/29/2018 10:51 am



He is the ultimate frat douche bag who everyone thought was a tool growing up.



I'd be willing to take more of his opinions seriously if he didn't blatantly ooze jealousy when trying to discuss Eli Manning. Money is usually the first thing he points to, but he's had the nerve to hint at Eli not "competing" or that he "benched himself" last year. He bases his favorable opinions around guys he deems to be hard ass meatheads and loves the rah-rah bullshit.



His comments on his fraud former partner are also an embarrassment.

Fatman joeinpa : 11/29/2018 10:55 am



Never said any of those things were fact. What was fact was that Boomer shared them.



I would not say something as fact that I don t know to be fact. In fact I shared the Manning mandate from Boomer, not to make the point it was true, but to find out what other s thought about the issue.



Thought that s what this board was about, presenting issues for discussion.



Some guys on BBI just left is to hear the dialogue from other Giants fans. There s not always an agenda.

Chris.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2018 10:56 am



The idea Eli "benched himself" took off after Boomer said it.



The idea that there was a mandate by ownership to build around Eli, and that this was a requirement for the GM and Coach has been readily accepted as fact by many posters.



I'd actually challenge posters to provide something Boomer has said that has actually been proven to happen.

RE: RE: The o-linemen Pete in MD : 11/29/2018 11:02 am

Quote: In comment 14196685 Pete in MD said:





Quote:





taken after BL have not really shown anything so far with the exception of the UDFA starting for Cleveland. The guy the Saints drafted in the 4th has been cut by three teams, the guy the Packers drafted in the 4th or 5th didn't report to camp. The two OTs that dropped unexpectedly (from Oregon and Ohio St) haven't seen the field.







Doesn't mean they couldn't have played on this giants team, aren't they starting a castoff?

I'm saying that calling it a wasted pick at this point is silly. The o-linemen drafted after him have shown just as much as he has (nothing.) UDFA Desmond Harrison is the lone exception but he's the type of player the Giants don't usually sign because he had so many issues in the past. In comment 14196817 gmenatlarge said:I'm saying that calling it a wasted pick at this point is silly. The o-linemen drafted after him have shown just as much as he has (nothing.) UDFA Desmond Harrison is the lone exception but he's the type of player the Giants don't usually sign because he had so many issues in the past.

If Lauletta gets his case adjudicated next week.... MOOPS : 11/29/2018 11:04 am

RE: oh, now I'm interested in why people hate Roman Gabriel Pete in MD : 11/29/2018 11:05 am

Quote: .

He tried to kill Gilligan and The Skipper. In comment 14196835 Greg from LI said:He tried to kill Gilligan and The Skipper.

I hated the pick ij_reilly : 11/29/2018 11:10 am



That being said, I certainly hope to be proven wrong. I hope this Boomer verbiage is just Boomer BS.



Lauletta is a marginal talent, as are so many in the NFL. Who is successful and move beyond marginal? Those who work their ass off. Lauletta better be a hard worker, because he doesn't have the natural talent to stick otherwise. His arm is too weak.



Greg.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2018 11:10 am



It probably wasn't on the radar of most fans, but he coached a team out of Raleigh in the early 90's in the old WLAF. Not only was the team the only one to not win a game that season - they are one of the few teams in the history of sports to never win a game, period. Stories about Gabriel showing up plastered and unable to coach are retold at many of the coaches events. Mick Mixson who now is an announcer for the Panthers mentioned how ironic it was for Gabriel to be drunk at those games since at the time, alcohol sales weren't allowed at Carter-Finley stadium.



Basically, Gabriel lost his jobs and his friendships due to alcohol. He was canned by CBS in the late 70's for being drunk on air. His ties with former teammtes, coaches and friends has been strained.



He's living in SC now, but he's been divorced three times and his 5 kids have nothing to do with him. I think Mixson said Gabriel's never even seen a few of his grandkids.



I think he may be sober now, but he had a stroke and heart problems in recent years which has left him in very poor health.

I know nothing about college players baadbill : 11/29/2018 11:11 am



However, I do know the Giants history in drafting QBs outside the 1st round:



Craig Kupp [1990] 5th round

Larry Wanke [1991] 12th round

Kent Graham [1992] 8th round

Mike Cherry [1997] 6th

Danny Kanell [1996] 4th

Jesse Palmer [2001] 4th

Andre Woodson [2008] 6th

Rhett Bomar [2009] 5th

Ryan Nassib [2013] 4th

Davis Webb [2017] 3rd



And then we get to the draft pick so many on BBI are sooooo anxious to see play in 2018 because THIS TIME things are SOOOO DIFFERENT than the above history:





Kyle Lauletta [2018] 4th





All I can do is shake my head at the laughability factor on BBI. My guess is most of those demanding Lauletta get some starts in 2018 because the Giants must see Lauletta so "we" can know what we have before the 2019 draft (i.e. he's so good we can ignore drafting a QB in the 1st round of 2019)

I didn't win Powerball either... trueblueinpw : 11/29/2018 11:21 am

Typical BBI Jim in Tampa : 11/29/2018 11:31 am



Boomer may be a jerk and you may not like any of his talk-show opinions, but why is it so hard to believe that the Giants are not enamored with Lauletta's work ethic?



Here's what we do know...



Lauletta was stopped by police for making an illegal turn and for "almost running over a cop".



And KL tried to make this illegal turn because he was RUNNING LATE to practice.



Doesn't this suggest that KL MIGHT not have the best work ethic?



With talk that KL might have a chance to start sometime soon, he's running LATE to practice? Are you f**king kidding me?



Does anyone think that Eli hadn't already been at practice for an hour or more on the day KL was running late?



Does anyone think that Webb wouldn't have been at practice for hours if he had still been on the team?



And didn't KL also refuse to roll down his window and/or also initially refuse to get out of his car when the cop asked him to do so?



When people describe the work habits of the most successful QBs in the NFL they often use the phrase... "first one in, last one out." When have you ever heard of Brady, Brees, Rodgers or Eli "running late" to practice?



Again, you can think that Boomer is an a-hole and that he even makes shit up, but given what we know, why is it so hard to believe that the Giants aren't exactly "enamored with KL's work ethic"?

RE: In addition to what FatMan said above mfsd : 11/29/2018 11:32 am

Quote: It's so obvious who Boomer Esiason is.



He is the ultimate frat douche bag who everyone thought was a tool growing up.



I'd be willing to take more of his opinions seriously if he didn't blatantly ooze jealousy when trying to discuss Eli Manning. Money is usually the first thing he points to, but he's had the nerve to hint at Eli not "competing" or that he "benched himself" last year. He bases his favorable opinions around guys he deems to be hard ass meatheads and loves the rah-rah bullshit.



His comments on his fraud former partner are also an embarrassment.



Spot on re: former partner. He offers the garbage “if you’ve ever known anyone dealing with an addiction” excuse for Carton, then regularly comments on point spreads and over/unders for random games, acting like gambling is the coolest thing to do.



He’s a total fucking fraud. In comment 14196825 Chris684 said:Spot on re: former partner. He offers the garbage “if you’ve ever known anyone dealing with an addiction” excuse for Carton, then regularly comments on point spreads and over/unders for random games, acting like gambling is the coolest thing to do.He’s a total fucking fraud.

Great djm : 11/29/2018 11:35 am



Jerkoffs.

I AcidTest : 11/29/2018 11:37 am



I originally though his arrest would mean that he wouldn't play this year regardless of our record, but I now agree that he probably will. The Giants will want to get some information about him as they head into the offseason with another high first round pick. They won't want to repeat the same mistake they made with Webb.



I also agree with JonC that right now my tentative prediction is for an ER, not a QB or an OT, in the first round. That likelihood increases if Vernon is cut. But we are of course a long way away from the draft.



I still think Eli will be cut or retire. He can play, but $17M is too much.

RE: Great BigBlueinChicago : 11/29/2018 11:38 am

Quote: let’s see the giants emulate the jets and browns of the last five years and continue to draft some idiot asshole qb in rounds 3-4 and then rot them on the bench only to cut them after 1-2-3 years. Because you just have to take a developmental qb in the mid rounds.



Jerkoffs.



Ummm...that's kind of what the Giants have done in 3 of the last 6 drafts if Lauletta never ends up playing. In comment 14196899 djm said:Ummm...that's kind of what the Giants have done in 3 of the last 6 drafts if Lauletta never ends up playing.

I don't see Lauletta as the future, he's another Nassib type PatersonPlank : 11/29/2018 11:42 am

Is Boomer going off the traffic charges RAIN : 11/29/2018 11:48 am

RE: Well that sounds the complete opposite of how Lauletta was.... bw in dc : 11/29/2018 11:53 am

Quote: here in Richmond.



Absolutely. I'm sort of stunned by this.



With that said, so what. You really don't know what you have until someone actually plays. There is a big difference between playing in practice and when the lights go on. It's just one of those things.



Assuming Esiason is right, I think it's still critical to see Lauletta play under live fire. Experience is the true classroom. Look at Favre (and by no means am I suggestig Lauletta has his physical skills). From all I have heard and read, Favre was not ready to play QB in the NFL when he got thrown into action when Majowski got hurt. But once he started to play he started to gradually figure things out little by little.



Maybe Lauletta is the type of player and person. In comment 14196727 Britt in VA said:Absolutely. I'm sort of stunned by this.With that said, so what. You really don't know what you have until someone actually plays. There is a big difference between playing in practice and when the lights go on. It's just one of those things.Assuming Esiason is right, I think it's still critical to see Lauletta play under live fire. Experience is the true classroom. Look at Favre (and by no means am I suggestig Lauletta has his physical skills). From all I have heard and read, Favre was not ready to play QB in the NFL when he got thrown into action when Majowski got hurt. But once he started to play he started to gradually figure things out little by little.Maybe Lauletta is the type of player and person.

RE: RE: Well that sounds the complete opposite of how Lauletta was.... BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/29/2018 11:58 am

Quote: In comment 14196727 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





here in Richmond.







Absolutely. I'm sort of stunned by this.



With that said, so what. You really don't know what you have until someone actually plays. There is a big difference between playing in practice and when the lights go on. It's just one of those things.



Assuming Esiason is right, I think it's still critical to see Lauletta play under live fire. Experience is the true classroom. Look at Favre (and by no means am I suggestig Lauletta has his physical skills). From all I have heard and read, Favre was not ready to play QB in the NFL when he got thrown into action when Majowski got hurt. But once he started to play he started to gradually figure things out little by little.



Maybe Lauletta is the type of player and person.



Farve had a cannon for an arm, Lauletta has a noodle. In comment 14196935 bw in dc said:Farve had a cannon for an arm, Lauletta has a noodle.

You mean, Doomster : 11/29/2018 12:05 pm

BigBlueDownTheShore : 9:37 am : link : reply

as a 3rd string QB in the QB room over Lauletta if that's the case.



The intangibles that Davis brought with him as a 3rd stringer are unmatched.





the kind of intangibles, that no one claimed him for their roster when he was cut?

Simple mdthedream : 11/29/2018 12:08 pm

RE: Simple baadbill : 11/29/2018 12:14 pm

Quote: put him on the field and see what he can do. Tanney will never be a starter. We drafter Kyle and we deserve to see what he can do.



Do you mean "we" = the fans? Because the fans didn't draft Lauletta.



If you mean "we" = Giants management, then they can look at Lauletta without needing to "deserve to see" him play. In comment 14196976 mdthedream said:Do you mean "we" = the fans? Because the fans didn't draft Lauletta.If you mean "we" = Giants management, then they can look at Lauletta without needing to "deserve to see" him play.

Just out of curiosity, I looked up Lauletta in the Huddle Report Ira : 11/29/2018 12:26 pm



Quote: Kyle has excellent leadership qualities and character and his intangibles might be the best in this draft glass of talented quarterbacks.





Now I know that Boylhart, like any other sports journalist, is sometimes wrong. But IMO, he gets things right much more often than Boomer.

- ( Archives. Boylhart gave him a first round grade. He had this to say about him as a person -Now I know that Boylhart, like any other sports journalist, is sometimes wrong. But IMO, he gets things right much more often than Boomer. Link - ( New Window

Not wasted pick, it was wasted picks....plural..... Doomster : 11/29/2018 12:28 pm

FatMan in Charlotte : 9:40 am : link : reply

wasn't a wasted pick.



He was a very cheap backup and filled that role until his contract was up.





Fatman we traded up for him....



And he was a wasted pick....in addition to using two picks to get him, we wasted another roster spot because we kept another qb, Painter, on the roster....



And how do you judge him as a backup when he never played and was all done with football after 2 seasons?

RE: Boomer is an ass and always has been gmenatlarge : 11/29/2018 12:34 pm

Quote: In the brief preseason work he got, Lauletta -- to me looked a lot more QB-savvy than Davis Webb ever did. He made quicker/better decisions, and was a lot more accurate than Webb.



As for his work ethic, it was reported to be very good coming out of school. He even did that TV thing with Kirk Cousins and they talked a lot about work ethic. He seemed to have it, but who knows?



As for the driving stuff, that's really hard to fathom. He could very well have maturity issues, but I don't put any stock in what Boomer says.





Definitely agree on Boomer, he comes across as an entitled jackass. Every time I hear him on the radio he never fails to mention that he played (yeah, we know or you wouldn't be on tv or radio) and how much money the players make today (so jealous) especially Eli. In comment 14196786 David B. said:Definitely agree on Boomer, he comes across as an entitled jackass. Every time I hear him on the radio he never fails to mention that he played (yeah, we know or you wouldn't be on tv or radio) and how much money the players make today (so jealous) especially Eli.

Boomer and Canty Samiam : 11/29/2018 12:35 pm



That said, Canty has said numerous times on his show that lots of players on the team want Eli benched right now because they want a more mobile QB. I’ve read Canty has bad feelings to the organization because he feels he was not treated well at the end of his time here. But, I don’t think he’d make stuff up. Who knows?



With Boomer, he works at several different jobs & makes really good money. But, if a toll goes up a nickel, he complains like he won’t be able to feed his family

Boomer's opinion doesn't count, Shurmur's does Ron from Ninerland : 11/29/2018 12:41 pm



1. After Webb was cut the Giants were still looking for another QB even though they still had 3 QB's on the roster and they were committed to Eli as the starter. At the time the didn't think much of Tanney or Lauletta. Shurmer says of the two he not sure who the #2 will be.



2. Tanney is named the #2 for game 1 and has been the #2 ever since.



3. A few weeks ago Shurmer says he'd be comfortable playing Tanney and that Lauletta "Has a lot to learn"



4. After his traffic bust Lauletta is interviewed. He admits that Shurmur is disappointed in him.



5. At last weeks press conference Shurmer was asked about starting Lauletta. We all know how he responded.



Allow me to translate: Lauletta stinks. At least he does according to our QB guru coach. In Shurmer's view the only way Lauletta gets into a game is if Both Eli and Tanney are hurt.





Tanney's professionalism is nice. Mr. Bungle : 11/29/2018 12:49 pm



The Giants swinging and missing with a QB draft pick? No way! Who could have seen that coming???

RE: RE: Nassib.. ron mexico : 11/29/2018 12:52 pm

Quote: In comment 14196722 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





wasn't a wasted pick.



He was a very cheap backup and filled that role until his contract was up.







Just you would like to had have got some sort of contribution on the field from a mid rd pick(s) even if just ST's..these qbs took that.



If we didnt have Nassib, we would be paying a vet 5-10 times as much to do the same thing.



Which is more of a waste of resources?



In comment 14196739 micky said:If we didnt have Nassib, we would be paying a vet 5-10 times as much to do the same thing.Which is more of a waste of resources?

RE: A 4th round or later pick jeff57 : 11/29/2018 12:54 pm

Quote: Can hardly be called wasted..



Ah. We're back to the good old Jerry Reese days. In comment 14196746 chuckydee9 said:Ah. We're back to the good old Jerry Reese days.

A fourth round Giants QB pick jeff57 : 11/29/2018 12:56 pm

OK, So Lets Assume This is True Bernie : 11/29/2018 2:27 pm

RE: You mean, BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/29/2018 2:30 pm

Quote: I'd take Davis Webb

BigBlueDownTheShore : 9:37 am : link : reply

as a 3rd string QB in the QB room over Lauletta if that's the case.



The intangibles that Davis brought with him as a 3rd stringer are unmatched.





the kind of intangibles, that no one claimed him for their roster when he was cut?



The guy was the first one in and the last one out and knew the playbook like the back of his hand and was also a Gym Rat.



If you're going to carry a 3rd string QB that will never see the field, I take the guy with amazing work ethic over the guy that gets got arrested for running late to his job. From the what has been said, it seems Lauletta is the complete opposite of Brandon Webb including a noodle arm. In comment 14196968 Doomster said:The guy was the first one in and the last one out and knew the playbook like the back of his hand and was also a Gym Rat.If you're going to carry a 3rd string QB that will never see the field, I take the guy with amazing work ethic over the guy that gets got arrested for running late to his job. From the what has been said, it seems Lauletta is the complete opposite of Brandon Webb including a noodle arm.

RE: Nassib.. Gatorade Dunk : 11/29/2018 2:33 pm

Quote: wasn't a wasted pick.



He was a very cheap backup and filled that role until his contract was up.

It's remarkable how many people fail to understand this. But then again, consider the source I suppose. In comment 14196722 FatMan in Charlotte said:It's remarkable how many people fail to understand this. But then again, consider the source I suppose.

RE: ANY QB pick after the first Gatorade Dunk : 11/29/2018 2:40 pm

Quote: or the top of the second is very likely to be a wasted pick.



You can get these guys as free agents. They are all over the place and readily available after their first team releases them for whatever reason.



Why waste scare and valuable draft choices on guys you hope never have to play?

Because occasionally, one of them becomes Unitas, Montana, Brady, etc. It doesn't happen often, and it's foolhardy to actually expect it to happen, but that doesn't completely eliminate the potential value of the lotto ticket. Yes, mediocre backup QBs tend to be fungible assets, but those few that become more than that typically don't just end up on the scrap heap.



On top of that, players at ALL positions have a rather high washout rate once you get into the middle and late rounds of the draft. It's not like you're foregoing some sure thing at another position to draft a QB who has a slim chance of contributing.



In other words, it's still worth it to draft QBs in the middle to late rounds even if they very rarely pan out. In comment 14196814 Red Dog said:Because occasionally, one of them becomes Unitas, Montana, Brady, etc. It doesn't happen often, and it's foolhardy to actually expect it to happen, but that doesn't completely eliminate the potential value of the lotto ticket. Yes, mediocre backup QBs tend to be fungible assets, but those few that become more than that typically don't just end up on the scrap heap.On top of that, players at ALL positions have a rather high washout rate once you get into the middle and late rounds of the draft. It's not like you're foregoing some sure thing at another position to draft a QB who has a slim chance of contributing.In other words, it's still worth it to draft QBs in the middle to late rounds even if they very rarely pan out.

RE: Just out of curiosity, I looked up Lauletta in the Huddle Report Gatorade Dunk : 11/29/2018 2:43 pm

Quote: Archives. Boylhart gave him a first round grade. He had this to say about him as a person -







Quote:





Kyle has excellent leadership qualities and character and his intangibles might be the best in this draft glass of talented quarterbacks.









Now I know that Boylhart, like any other sports journalist, is sometimes wrong. But IMO, he gets things right much more often than Boomer. Link - ( New Window )

Boylhart gives out 50-60 first round grades every year. It makes it a lot easier to be right more often when you give yourself twice as many chances to do so.



I happen to like Lauletta, so I'd love to prop up Boylhart's scouting report, but he's such a hack that I can't take him seriously. In comment 14197024 Ira said:Boylhart gives out 50-60 first round grades every year. It makes it a lot easier to be right more often when you give yourself twice as many chances to do so.I happen to like Lauletta, so I'd love to prop up Boylhart's scouting report, but he's such a hack that I can't take him seriously.

RE: Not wasted pick, it was wasted picks....plural..... Gatorade Dunk : 11/29/2018 2:46 pm

Quote: Fatman we traded up for him....



And he was a wasted pick....in addition to using two picks to get him, we wasted another roster spot because we kept another qb, Painter, on the roster....



And how do you judge him as a backup when he never played and was all done with football after 2 seasons?

The Giants kept Painter on the roster for one of the four seasons that Nassib was with the team - his rookie year. That's not uncommon.



Then again, you also think that OTs are displaying poor technique when they don't fire out forward in pass protection, so it's not surprising that your take is wrong on this as well. In comment 14197029 Doomster said:The Giants kept Painter on the roster for one of the four seasons that Nassib was with the team - his rookie year. That's not uncommon.Then again, you also think that OTs are displaying poor technique when they don't fire out forward in pass protection, so it's not surprising that your take is wrong on this as well.

RE: OK, So Lets Assume This is True ron mexico : 11/29/2018 3:18 pm

Quote: how is it possible the Giants did not know this prior to the draft? Given the amount and depth of background checks that are performed on players, I find it hard to believe these facts did not come out. There is a high probability that if you are a douche as a pro, then you were a douche in college.



These guys have never had to act in a secondary role. They have been starters and stars all their lives. The player themselves might not even know how they will react to that. In comment 14197243 Bernie said:These guys have never had to act in a secondary role. They have been starters and stars all their lives. The player themselves might not even know how they will react to that.

What's really unfortunate (understatement) ... BronxBob : 11/29/2018 3:21 pm

Think ELI TMS : 11/29/2018 3:22 pm

I just listened to the interview.... kinard : 11/29/2018 3:38 pm



The statement was based strictly on the series of events that transpired during the bye week, the fact that it happened while he about to get an uptick in practice snaps because of a 1-7 record and the embarrassment that the incident caused the organization.



At no time did I hear that Boomer preface the remark by saying he had spoken with anyone inside or connected to the Giants.



He did say that "the Giants are extremely disappointed in Kyle Lauletta." But based upon what happened with Lauletta, is the statement really disputable?



I understand a lot of people (myself included) aren't crazy about Boomer Eisiason but I just wanted to give an objective take on this. Maybe I missed it, but the statement seemed purely opinion-based and not purported come from some inside source.



Listen below for yourself (its the first 10 minutes or so of the below radio clip) and draw your own conclusion.





- ( ... Boomer in no way insinuated that his statement that "the Giants are extremely disappointed in Kyle Lauletta" was based on conversations with anyone in the organization or otherwise.The statement was based strictly on the series of events that transpired during the bye week, the fact that it happened while he about to get an uptick in practice snaps because of a 1-7 record and the embarrassment that the incident caused the organization.At no time did I hear that Boomer preface the remark by saying he had spoken with anyone inside or connected to the Giants.He did say that "the Giants are extremely disappointed in Kyle Lauletta." But based upon what happened with Lauletta, is the statement really disputable?I understand a lot of people (myself included) aren't crazy about Boomer Eisiason but I just wanted to give an objective take on this. Maybe I missed it, but the statement seemed purely opinion-based and not purported come from some inside source.Listen below for yourself (its the first 10 minutes or so of the below radio clip) and draw your own conclusion. Link - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: Nassib.. micky : 11/29/2018 3:59 pm

Quote: In comment 14196739 micky said:





Quote:





In comment 14196722 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





wasn't a wasted pick.



He was a very cheap backup and filled that role until his contract was up.







Just you would like to had have got some sort of contribution on the field from a mid rd pick(s) even if just ST's..these qbs took that.







If we didnt have Nassib, we would be paying a vet 5-10 times as much to do the same thing.



Which is more of a waste of resources?





Then why need a backup qb 😁 In comment 14197082 ron mexico said:Then why need a backup qb 😁

Kinard joeinpa : 11/29/2018 4:20 pm



At least that wasn't my intent.

RE: RE: RE: Nassib.. Section331 : 11/29/2018 4:20 pm

Quote:



If we didnt have Nassib, we would be paying a vet 5-10 times as much to do the same thing.



Which is more of a waste of resources?





That is not even remotely true. Nassib was making $650k, most experienced backups make ~$1mill. If they hadn't traded up to get Nassib, I would have been OK with it, but they wasted 2 picks, not including the one they used on him. He is the very definition of a wasted pick. In comment 14197082 ron mexico said:That is not even remotely true. Nassib was making $650k, most experienced backups make ~$1mill. If they hadn't traded up to get Nassib, I would have been OK with it, but they wasted 2 picks, not including the one they used on him. He is the very definition of a wasted pick.

RE: I just listened to the interview.... Section331 : 11/29/2018 4:22 pm

Quote: ... Boomer in no way insinuated that his statement that "the Giants are extremely disappointed in Kyle Lauletta" was based on conversations with anyone in the organization or otherwise.



Link - ( New Window )



If that is true, Boomer should have qualified his statement as "I think the Giants are disappointed...". If he didn't qualify his statements, he is certainly giving the impression that he is basing it on some intel from within the Giants' org. In comment 14197314 kinard said:If that is true, Boomer should have qualified his statement as "I think the Giants are disappointed...". If he didn't qualify his statements, he is certainly giving the impression that he is basing it on some intel from within the Giants' org.

RE: Boomer's opinion doesn't count, Shurmur's does Ten Ton Hammer : 11/29/2018 4:38 pm

Quote: Lets look at what Shurmur has said and done.



1. After Webb was cut the Giants were still looking for another QB even though they still had 3 QB's on the roster and they were committed to Eli as the starter. At the time the didn't think much of Tanney or Lauletta. Shurmer says of the two he not sure who the #2 will be.



2. Tanney is named the #2 for game 1 and has been the #2 ever since.



3. A few weeks ago Shurmer says he'd be comfortable playing Tanney and that Lauletta "Has a lot to learn"



4. After his traffic bust Lauletta is interviewed. He admits that Shurmur is disappointed in him.



5. At last weeks press conference Shurmer was asked about starting Lauletta. We all know how he responded.



Allow me to translate: Lauletta stinks. At least he does according to our QB guru coach. In Shurmer's view the only way Lauletta gets into a game is if Both Eli and Tanney are hurt.





THe lesson to be learned from this season, if any, is that what Shurmur says about his backup QBs is largely irrelevant.



You can go back and read how complementary he was of Davis Webb. It meant nothing. In comment 14197057 Ron from Ninerland said:THe lesson to be learned from this season, if any, is that what Shurmur says about his backup QBs is largely irrelevant.You can go back and read how complementary he was of Davis Webb. It meant nothing.

The funny thing about this thread is.. EricJ : 11/29/2018 4:45 pm

What.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2018 4:56 pm



If you are continually commenting on the backup QB, chances are that a QB controversy is underfoot.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Nassib.. Gatorade Dunk : 11/29/2018 5:23 pm

Quote: In comment 14197082 ron mexico said:





Quote:









If we didnt have Nassib, we would be paying a vet 5-10 times as much to do the same thing.



Which is more of a waste of resources?









That is not even remotely true. Nassib was making $650k, most experienced backups make ~$1mill. If they hadn't traded up to get Nassib, I would have been OK with it, but they wasted 2 picks, not including the one they used on him. He is the very definition of a wasted pick.

~$1MM? Using 2018 cap numbers only, Matt Schaub makes $4.5MM; Chase Daniel, $4MM; Colt McCoy, $3.6MM; Ryan Fitzpatrick, $3.3MM; Chad Henne, $2.6MM; Drew Stanton, $2.5MM; Teddy Bridgewater, $2.3MM; Blaine Gabbert, $2.0MM; Mike Glennon, $2.0MM. That's without the really high priced backup QBs like Tyrod Taylor ($16.0MM), Nick Foles ($13.6MM) and Josh McCown ($10MM).



$1MM doesn't buy you much in the QB market. Can you fill the roster spot at that price? Absolutely. But you're getting the Alex Tanneys of the world. At least with someone like Nassib, there's the possibility that he'll emerge as a legitimate NFL QB and provide positive ROI as a trade chip. In comment 14197352 Section331 said:~$1MM? Using 2018 cap numbers only, Matt Schaub makes $4.5MM; Chase Daniel, $4MM; Colt McCoy, $3.6MM; Ryan Fitzpatrick, $3.3MM; Chad Henne, $2.6MM; Drew Stanton, $2.5MM; Teddy Bridgewater, $2.3MM; Blaine Gabbert, $2.0MM; Mike Glennon, $2.0MM. That's without the really high priced backup QBs like Tyrod Taylor ($16.0MM), Nick Foles ($13.6MM) and Josh McCown ($10MM).$1MM doesn't buy you much in the QB market. Can you fill the roster spot at that price? Absolutely. But you're getting the Alex Tanneys of the world. At least with someone like Nassib, there's thethat he'll emerge as a legitimate NFL QB and provide positive ROI as a trade chip.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Nassib.. micky : 11/29/2018 5:31 pm

Quote: In comment 14197352 Section331 said:





Quote:





In comment 14197082 ron mexico said:





Quote:









If we didnt have Nassib, we would be paying a vet 5-10 times as much to do the same thing.



Which is more of a waste of resources?









That is not even remotely true. Nassib was making $650k, most experienced backups make ~$1mill. If they hadn't traded up to get Nassib, I would have been OK with it, but they wasted 2 picks, not including the one they used on him. He is the very definition of a wasted pick.





~$1MM? Using 2018 cap numbers only, Matt Schaub makes $4.5MM; Chase Daniel, $4MM; Colt McCoy, $3.6MM; Ryan Fitzpatrick, $3.3MM; Chad Henne, $2.6MM; Drew Stanton, $2.5MM; Teddy Bridgewater, $2.3MM; Blaine Gabbert, $2.0MM; Mike Glennon, $2.0MM. That's without the really high priced backup QBs like Tyrod Taylor ($16.0MM), Nick Foles ($13.6MM) and Josh McCown ($10MM).



$1MM doesn't buy you much in the QB market. Can you fill the roster spot at that price? Absolutely. But you're getting the Alex Tanneys of the world. At least with someone like Nassib, there's the possibility that he'll emerge as a legitimate NFL QB and provide positive ROI as a trade chip.



Quote: ...At least with someone like Nassib, there's the possibility that he'll emerge as a legitimate NFL QB and provide positive ROI as a trade chip.





How that turn out..never a possibilty In comment 14197418 Gatorade Dunk said:How that turn out..never a possibilty

RE: Eman11 Eman11 : 11/29/2018 5:36 pm

Quote: Click bait?



Maybe



Joe, I hope you didn't misunderstand me. I wasn't talking about you making this thread. I was talking about Boomer doing the equivalent of Click bait, by stating this as fact on his show in order to drive conversation. A bit of a shit stirrer to get things going. In comment 14196776 joeinpa said:Joe, I hope you didn't misunderstand me. I wasn't talking about you making this thread. I was talking about Boomer doing the equivalent of Click bait, by stating this as fact on his show in order to drive conversation. A bit of a shit stirrer to get things going.

Once again.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2018 5:36 pm



The Giants had him on a cost controlled salary and he was never needed.



They basically sunk a minimal amount of money into a position that other teams are literally spending 5 times or more for.



Why is this basic, yet pertinent point eluding you?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Nassib.. Gatorade Dunk : 11/29/2018 5:43 pm

Quote: In comment 14197418 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14197352 Section331 said:





Quote:





In comment 14197082 ron mexico said:





Quote:









If we didnt have Nassib, we would be paying a vet 5-10 times as much to do the same thing.



Which is more of a waste of resources?









That is not even remotely true. Nassib was making $650k, most experienced backups make ~$1mill. If they hadn't traded up to get Nassib, I would have been OK with it, but they wasted 2 picks, not including the one they used on him. He is the very definition of a wasted pick.





~$1MM? Using 2018 cap numbers only, Matt Schaub makes $4.5MM; Chase Daniel, $4MM; Colt McCoy, $3.6MM; Ryan Fitzpatrick, $3.3MM; Chad Henne, $2.6MM; Drew Stanton, $2.5MM; Teddy Bridgewater, $2.3MM; Blaine Gabbert, $2.0MM; Mike Glennon, $2.0MM. That's without the really high priced backup QBs like Tyrod Taylor ($16.0MM), Nick Foles ($13.6MM) and Josh McCown ($10MM).



$1MM doesn't buy you much in the QB market. Can you fill the roster spot at that price? Absolutely. But you're getting the Alex Tanneys of the world. At least with someone like Nassib, there's the possibility that he'll emerge as a legitimate NFL QB and provide positive ROI as a trade chip.











Quote:





...At least with someone like Nassib, there's the possibility that he'll emerge as a legitimate NFL QB and provide positive ROI as a trade chip.









How that turn out..never a possibilty

You can't use the end result to judge the relative value of the pick itself. There is literally nothing wrong with using a mid-round pick (or with packaging a mid-round pick with a late pick to move up slightly) on a backup QB, even if that QB never becomes nothing more than that. There mere possibility that he could be more than a backup makes it worthwhile.



The fact that a Tom Brady exists is proof enough that it's worth it to take chances on mid/late round QB prospects. Most won't pan out as anything more than backups. A few will be more than that. A few won't even make a roster at all. But you're going to carry 1-2 backup QBs on your roster anyway, so you might as well roll the dice every few years to see if you can unearth a gem. If you're consistently failing at it, that's likely a scouting or coaching issue, not an indictment of the practice of selecting mid/late round QBs itself.



Some fans really don't seem to understand how building a roster actually works. In comment 14197427 micky said:You can't use the end result to judge the relative value of the pick itself. There is literally nothing wrong with using a mid-round pick (or with packaging a mid-round pick with a late pick to move up slightly) on a backup QB, even if that QB never becomes nothing more than that. There mere possibility that he could be more than a backup makes it worthwhile.The fact that a Tom Brady exists is proof enough that it's worth it to take chances on mid/late round QB prospects. Most won't pan out as anything more than backups. A few will be more than that. A few won't even make a roster at all. But you're going to carry 1-2 backup QBs on your roster anyway, so you might as well roll the dice every few years to see if you can unearth a gem. If you're consistently failing at it, that's likely a scouting or coaching issue, not an indictment of the practice of selecting mid/late round QBs itself.Some fans really don't seem to understand how building a roster actually works.

It was a wasted pick UberAlias : 11/29/2018 7:27 pm

RE: What.. Jay on the Island : 11/29/2018 7:28 pm

Quote: any coach says about his backup QB is largely irrelevant, and that's the way it should be.



If you are continually commenting on the backup QB, chances are that a QB controversy is underfoot.

This should be obvious to everyone but unfortunately it's not. In comment 14197384 FatMan in Charlotte said:This should be obvious to everyone but unfortunately it's not.

A QB on a late round salary is what NFL franchises dream of Ten Ton Hammer : 11/29/2018 7:42 pm

Nassib was a waste widmerseyebrow : 11/29/2018 8:05 pm



There's no reason a 5th, 6th, or 7th round pick couldn't have filled Nassib's role of "cost controlled" clipboard holder, because our season would have been over if he was ever needed to start. Flunking out of the NFL obviously happens a lot, but it shouldn't for a guy you traded up to get unless your scouting is fucked.

Sigh.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2018 9:54 pm



Quote: Nassib was a waste

widmerseyebrow : 8:05 pm : link : reply

You are citing the price of backup quarterbacks who are in situations where either the starter is not as entrenched or reliable as Eli (performance or injury related) or in the case of Bridegwater, a guy that could be a good system fit if Brees hangs them up.



Look at some of the backups that have been there for entrenched QB's. Derek Anderson was the Panthers backup for years at 4 times the cost of Nassib. Colt McCoy is making a lot of money as a backup to hold for a guy the Redskins broke the bank for.



The Browns have $19M tied up in guys backing up the #1 draft pick. Matt Ryan is about as durable a QB there is and his backup is making $4M. Detroit has Matt Cassel making twice what Nassib did to backup Stafford who is durable.



Ryan and Stafford certainly are portrayed consistently as being as durable as Eli and more reliable on BBI.



Nassib filled the role he was drafted for - he was the backup QB at a low salary for multiple years.



Calling that a waste ignores the economics and roster composition - so people can keep beating that drum, but it is a really ignorant observation. do people even follow the rest of the league?Look at some of the backups that have been there for entrenched QB's. Derek Anderson was the Panthers backup for years at 4 times the cost of Nassib. Colt McCoy is making a lot of money as a backup to hold for a guy the Redskins broke the bank for.The Browns have $19M tied up in guys backing up the #1 draft pick. Matt Ryan is about as durable a QB there is and his backup is making $4M. Detroit has Matt Cassel making twice what Nassib did to backup Stafford who is durable.Ryan and Stafford certainly are portrayed consistently as being as durable as Eli and more reliable on BBI.Nassib filled the role he was drafted for - he was the backup QB at a low salary for multiple years.Calling that a waste ignores the economics and roster composition - so people can keep beating that drum, but it is a really ignorant observation.

Qbs arent easy to find DavidinBMNY : 11/29/2018 10:01 pm



Manning isn't mobile.



He is still better then the other qbs and has played fairly well lately. Well enough to win the 2 more games if this team had a better defense.



He is their best option until 2020.



Lauletta has to grow up or go home. This isn't college. Being a professional is an adjustment. He gets a pass this year.



2020 Tua and From are going #1 and #2.

I want one of those guys.







RE

Quote: You misinterpreted my post



Never said any of those things were fact. What was fact was that Boomer shared them.



I would not say something as fact that I don t know to be fact. In fact I shared the Manning mandate from Boomer, not to make the point it was true, but to find out what other s thought about the issue.



Thought that s what this board was about, presenting issues for discussion.



Some guys on BBI just left is to hear the dialogue from other Giants fans. There s not always an agenda. I never got the impression he is friends with Simms. In fact, I think he always seems jealous of Simms. In comment 14196830 joeinpa said:I never got the impression he is friends with Simms. In fact, I think he always seems jealous of Simms.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Nassib.. Jim in Tampa : 6:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14197352 Section331 said:





Quote:





In comment 14197082 ron mexico said:





Quote:









If we didnt have Nassib, we would be paying a vet 5-10 times as much to do the same thing.



Which is more of a waste of resources?









That is not even remotely true. Nassib was making $650k, most experienced backups make ~$1mill. If they hadn't traded up to get Nassib, I would have been OK with it, but they wasted 2 picks, not including the one they used on him. He is the very definition of a wasted pick.





~$1MM? Using 2018 cap numbers only, Matt Schaub makes $4.5MM; Chase Daniel, $4MM; Colt McCoy, $3.6MM; Ryan Fitzpatrick, $3.3MM; Chad Henne, $2.6MM; Drew Stanton, $2.5MM; Teddy Bridgewater, $2.3MM; Blaine Gabbert, $2.0MM; Mike Glennon, $2.0MM. That's without the really high priced backup QBs like Tyrod Taylor ($16.0MM), Nick Foles ($13.6MM) and Josh McCown ($10MM).



$1MM doesn't buy you much in the QB market. Can you fill the roster spot at that price? Absolutely. But you're getting the Alex Tanneys of the world. At least with someone like Nassib, there's the possibility that he'll emerge as a legitimate NFL QB and provide positive ROI as a trade chip.

This post should have been the discussion ender regarding whether or not Nassib was a wasted pick. But in reading the rest of this thread it's pretty obvious that some don't get it and never will.



Nassib was a cost-controlled backup who filled the role for a fraction of the salary that other teams were paying for their backup QB. That allowed the Giants to use their budget on other resources. Why is that so hard for some people to understand? In comment 14197418 Gatorade Dunk said:This post should have been the discussion ender regarding whether or not Nassib was a wasted pick. But in reading the rest of this thread it's pretty obvious that some don't get it and never will.Nassib was a cost-controlled backup who filled the role for a fraction of the salary that other teams were paying for their backup QB. That allowed the Giants to use their budget on other resources. Why is that so hard for some people to understand?

A different spin on Lauletta's traffic incident... Milton : 6:51 am : link At least he was decisive. It was the wrong decision but it was aggressive. Kind of like when a QB decides to lower his shoulder for the first down rather than sliding short of it....in a preseason game.