Worst Off-season Move? Tom in DC : 11/29/2018 4:41 pm Bleacher Report just posted an article by Brent Sobleski about each teams worst offseason move. He has the Giants worst move as taking Barkley over one of the QB prospects in the draft.



While this may have been true prior to the draft, I don't agree in hindsight. Barkley was a slam dunk special player while the options at QB were all roles of the dice.



I would think our worst mistake would be signing Omeh who worked out so poorly we already ate his bonus and cut him.



Thoughts?

Agree with your points. Racer : 11/29/2018 4:47 pm : link Bleacher Report et al says SB was a mistake, and Sy'56 is mocking the national media by putting "You don't pick a RB in the first 10 picks" multiple times in his reviews, and he knows more about the Gmen than 20 of these guys added together.

Should have said that Sy inserts the mocking comment.. Racer : 11/29/2018 4:48 pm : link ..after SB makes a play few backs in the league can make.

I know missing on OL hurts The Dude : 11/29/2018 4:50 pm : link but trading any sort of future picks for ogletree was laugh out loud funny.

I would say Stewart arniefez : 11/29/2018 4:53 pm : link because the day Gettleman signed him anyone who follows and watches the NFL said what the hell is he doing? You didn't have be an expert or a scout to know Stewart was completely washed up.



The other signings some people debated the cost, the fit. the quality of the player etc. But with Stewart it was so obvious from the minute the contract was signed.

worst mistake was Dankbeerman : 11/29/2018 4:55 pm : link not dropping flowers day 1.

SB is the real deal. He's already one of the best RB's Keith : 11/29/2018 4:55 pm : link in football. That being said, its TBD. If 10 years from now we look back and we never found ourselves in a position to take a QB, it could have been a bad move. If we go and draft a QB in this next draft and that player becomes great, than it was the right move. Too early to call this one, but just because he's awesome, doesn't make it the right move.

It’s a tie for me Cariboo : 11/29/2018 4:58 pm : link Signing OBJ and not bringing back TC as GM.

Does hiring DG and the Shurminator apply? The_Boss : 11/29/2018 5:04 pm : link -

Honorable (dishonorable?) mention NBGblue : 11/29/2018 5:04 pm : link to the Nate Solder contract for worst move

Almost exactly one year ago to the day RobCrossRiver56 : 11/29/2018 5:05 pm : link

Knowing we were toast and we began to speculate on the top players in the Spring Draft. Sy'56 came right out and said on this board that the top player coming out in the draft is Saquon Barkley... and I absolutely agree with him.

RE: Does hiring DG and the Shurminator apply? djm : 11/29/2018 5:09 pm : link

Quote: -



Yes. But I’m fine with DG. Shurmur on the other hand is about as inspiring as man tits. In comment 14197398 The_Boss said:Yes. But I’m fine with DG. Shurmur on the other hand is about as inspiring as man tits.

RE: Honorable (dishonorable?) mention djm : 11/29/2018 5:10 pm : link

Quote: to the Nate Solder contract for worst move



Solder has been fine, even good, lately. Omahea or whatever his name was was shit tried twice and Ogletree is a limited cover LB but solder can help this ol going forward. In comment 14197399 NBGblue said:Solder has been fine, even good, lately. Omahea or whatever his name was was shit tried twice and Ogletree is a limited cover LB but solder can help this ol going forward.

Our worst off season move was easily RobCrossRiver56 : 11/29/2018 5:13 pm : link

Omameh to play RG and Flowers RT.



That right there derailed the entire beginning to our season.

Giving 2 draft picks for Ogletree BigBlueinChicago : 11/29/2018 5:20 pm : link has to top the list.



The Rams had to be floored when that offer was presented in exchange for taking his contract. More than likely they all looked at each other and said, "Really? Let's make this deal before Gettleman changes his mind!"



All you have to know if this was a good deal is ask whether you would have given him the exact deal he is on if he were on the open market as a free agent.



If the answer is "No," then to give up picks for him makes it worse when you are a team in need as many cost controlled players as possible on a team that is supposedly "rebuilding" (or were they?). If he can't give you effective play, what is he bringing to your team to compensate other than being a peer mentor at his current cap number?



Ogletree is showing exactly why he was made available by the Rams.

Ogletree and Omahmeh Eric on Li : 11/29/2018 5:22 pm : link Ogletree cost a high 4th round pick and $10m in cap space.



Omahmeh just sucked donkey balls.



Put the $10M plus what they gave Omahmah into a starting RG who was actually capable of playing football. Use the 4th round pick on Tim Settle, or Avonte Maddox, or Maurice Hurst, or any of a number of players who could have helped a defense that's starting like 4 or 5 street free agents. Would they have more wins right now? who knows, but they'd be in better shape.

Honestly crackerjack465 : 11/29/2018 5:28 pm : link I think Saquon was the only good move we made and I was pretty pro qb.



- Solder was a massive overpay. He's been better recently thankfully.

- Omameh... sucks

- Stewart sucks

- Lattimer was a non factor

- Kareem Martin is a non factor

- The Snacks/Apple trades still bother me



Curtis Riley might be our best offseason signing...



Some here have pointed out NoPeanutz : 11/29/2018 5:29 pm : link that they NEEDED an LT, and they only paid Solder what he would have gotten somewhere else. He wasn't supposed to suck so badly.

To date Marty866b : 11/29/2018 5:34 pm : link Gettleman has been the biggest mistake. Except for Barkely just about every other move hasn't been very good.

I'd go Omameh section125 : 11/29/2018 5:35 pm : link closely followed by Stewart.



Ogletree still has good games. His coverage blows, but he does make good plays, just not enough.



I think Solder had a bad neck and it was really limiting him, but oddly enough, as Hernandez has gotten better and Brown took over RG, Solder has been pretty good.

Not signing Fluker to play RG or RT GeorgeAdams33 : 11/29/2018 5:35 pm : link Omameh might have been better if left at LG and then if we did draft Hernandez still we could've let them compete.

Anyone that thinks drafting Barkley UConn4523 : 11/29/2018 5:39 pm : link was the biggest missnof our offseason is a fucking moron. Meanwhile no QB other than the one drafted ahead of Barkley even looks remotely impressive after 11 games. I’m not even sold one anyone other than Mayfield making it to contract 2 as a starter.



Our biggest miss was Omameh. We just replaced him with a waiver add and was playing better than him after being on the team for 3/4 days.

RE: RE: Does hiring DG and the Shurminator apply? gmenatlarge : 11/29/2018 6:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14197398 The_Boss said:





Quote:



I don’t agree on DG, he has turned over a great deal of the roster and this team may be worse than last year, nor has he acquired draft picks or cap space to improve this team markedly in the future. Last year they had the excuse of Beckham being out, no excuse this year.



-







Yes. But I’m fine with DG. Shurmur on the other hand is about as inspiring as man tits. In comment 14197403 djm said:

RE: RE: Does hiring DG and the Shurminator apply? gmenatlarge : 11/29/2018 6:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14197398 The_Boss said:





Quote:



I don’t agree on DG, he has turned over a great deal of the roster and this team may be worse than last year, nor has he acquired draft picks or cap space to improve this team markedly in the future. Last year they had the excuse of Beckham being out, no excuse this year.



-







Yes. But I’m fine with DG. Shurmur on the other hand is about as inspiring as man tits. In comment 14197403 djm said:

Considering the Size of the Contract... Jim in Tampa : 11/29/2018 6:18 pm : link The worst off-season move was signing Solder.



Omameh was a bad sign, but that mistake was made at a fraction of what it has and will cost the team for signing Solder.

RE: It’s a tie for me Ron from Ninerland : 11/29/2018 6:44 pm : link

Quote: Signing OBJ and not bringing back TC as GM. Agree with half of what you said. Signing OBJ was a stupid mistake. They had him under control for 2 years assuming he was franchised. IMHO the sooner he's traded the better.



As for TC, he may have been better than Reese or DG, but what's he done in JAX ? In comment 14197390 Cariboo said:Agree with half of what you said. Signing OBJ was a stupid mistake. They had him under control for 2 years assuming he was franchised. IMHO the sooner he's traded the better.As for TC, he may have been better than Reese or DG, but what's he done in JAX ?

Jax almost made it to the Super Bowl last year Chip : 11/29/2018 8:21 pm : link with an average QB

RE: Almost exactly one year ago to the day Ten Ton Hammer : 11/29/2018 8:25 pm : link

Quote:

Knowing we were toast and we began to speculate on the top players in the Spring Draft. Sy'56 came right out and said on this board that the top player coming out in the draft is Saquon Barkley... and I absolutely agree with him.



I love sy, but he wasn't exactly sticking his neck out with that take. It was pretty commonly known that Barkley was the best player and surest thing. In comment 14197400 RobCrossRiver56 said:I love sy, but he wasn't exactly sticking his neck out with that take. It was pretty commonly known that Barkley was the best player and surest thing.

Solder is HIGHEST paid left tackle NBGblue : 11/29/2018 8:27 pm : link in the NFL. It's cold comfort to say he's "gotten better". Unless his play improves exponentially, his contract is a total albatross. So, at a minimum, it's in the conversation for worst signing.

Drafting Barkley Les in TO : 11/29/2018 8:38 pm : link Over Darnold is like buying a Ferrari instead of investing in fixing your crumbling, structurally dangerous house

RE: Honestly Gmanfandan : 11/29/2018 9:04 pm : link

Quote: I think Saquon was the only good move we made and I was pretty pro qb.



- Solder was a massive overpay. He's been better recently thankfully.

- Omameh... sucks

- Stewart sucks

- Lattimer was a non factor

- Kareem Martin is a non factor

- The Snacks/Apple trades still bother me



Curtis Riley might be our best offseason signing...



If you're watching the Saints tonight - the Apple trade was a steal In comment 14197424 crackerjack465 said:If you're watching the Saints tonight - the Apple trade was a steal

The most ridiculous off-season move had to be the Stewart signing Jimmy Googs : 11/29/2018 9:12 pm : link but that waste of money was at least on low $ range.



The worst move factoring in total value paid probably has to be Solder since we are likely going nowhere for quite awhile...

All of it Go Terps : 11/29/2018 9:19 pm : link Hiring Gettleman, hiring Shurmur, sticking with Eli, drafting Barkley, signing Beckham, signing Solder...



Everything they did was wrong. If you don't agree, look not only at the results but at what the future looks like.



This offseason was a total mistake.

Right now the Colts look very smart.. Sean : 11/29/2018 9:32 pm : link Trade down a few spots & nab Nelson whose been a beast for them. He will anchor that line & the Colts all of a sudden are dangerous.



I think Barkley is a great kid & I enjoy watching him, but this team needed Nelson more.

RE: SB is the real deal. He's already one of the best RB's FStubbs : 11/29/2018 9:32 pm : link

Quote: in football. That being said, its TBD. If 10 years from now we look back and we never found ourselves in a position to take a QB, it could have been a bad move. If we go and draft a QB in this next draft and that player becomes great, than it was the right move. Too early to call this one, but just because he's awesome, doesn't make it the right move.



Conversely, if Darnold, Rosen, and Allen are all mediocre or worse, it was also the correct decision.



I don't think much of Allen but I think Darnold or Rosen could be really good someday. In comment 14197382 Keith said:Conversely, if Darnold, Rosen, and Allen are all mediocre or worse, it was also the correct decision.I don't think much of Allen but I think Darnold or Rosen could be really good someday.

All of it lol really Go terps Bluesbreaker : 11/29/2018 11:33 pm : link The mess DG was left with a roster ..

Who was your QB Tanney ? you must of had some great plan ..

RE: Omameh mrvax : 11/30/2018 12:31 am : link

Quote: deserves consideration.



Agree. The thing is they had loads of tape on this guy. How come he was a failure here?

In comment 14197391 NoPeanutz said:Agree. The thing is they had loads of tape on this guy. How come he was a failure here?

.... CoughlinHandsonHips : 11/30/2018 6:26 am : link hands down was Dave gettlemen



This team needs a complete overhaul, from front office, scouts, coaches, down to the players. We are quickly approaching a decade of football worse than the 70s



They hired a place holder gm who is keeping the seat warm for their internal replacement Kevin abrams



From the handling of Eli Manning last season by John Mara, to the drafting of flowers when people in the room were arguing he was a third round talent, to the notion that this team was a few pieces away from a super goal with Eli Manning. The list goes on concerning bone headed decisions that set them back before the players even taken the field



Just broken

Ah, the benefit of hindsight being 20/20 smshmth8690 : 11/30/2018 8:51 am : link The only question I had at the time, was not resigning Fluker, but I didn't have a problem with Omameh. Change on the OL was needed, and while they have not been good, they seem to be better at this point of the season, as opposed to this time last year.

Only on Bleacher Report and BBI... Britt in VA : 11/30/2018 8:55 am : link could the idea that taking the best player in the entire draft and slam dunk offensive rookie of the year be in consideration for "worst offseason move".



Don't fans write for Bleacher Report?

RE: Only on Bleacher Report and BBI... Sean : 11/30/2018 9:05 am : link

Quote: could the idea that taking the best player in the entire draft and slam dunk offensive rookie of the year be in consideration for "worst offseason move".



Don't fans write for Bleacher Report?



I’m very glad we have Barkley, but look at what the Colts are doing now that they have fixed their line. If the plan was to keep Eli, you could have drafted Nelson & go OL again in round 2. In comment 14198058 Britt in VA said:I’m very glad we have Barkley, but look at what the Colts are doing now that they have fixed their line. If the plan was to keep Eli, you could have drafted Nelson & go OL again in round 2.

Worst move might have been the one they didn't make widmerseyebrow : 11/30/2018 9:13 am : link In letting Flowers start the season uncontested once again.



I can at least understand the fan level thought process behind wanting Omameh, but that's one the professionals need to sort out. Gives me little faith they have any idea what they're doing in pro scouting which is weird since Gettleman was decent at it when he was here.

Barkley's great talent. Ten Ton Hammer : 11/30/2018 9:16 am : link Fans will point to his stats and say obviously it was the right move because the raw numbers and the metrics say so.



It didn't lead to more wins because there's no foundation built on this team, and all those yards and touchdowns resulted in a marginal uptick to the offense that was padded by some big games against equally bad teams.



I was against drafting Nelson that high, but looking at what he's done for the Colts, it's really hard not to wonder how much better the Giants would be with that type of player on the OL. I didn't think it was possible for him to play to his expectations, but he has. And I like Hernandez, but he's had a normal rookie year while Nelson does indeed look special in the same way Barkley does.

Sean ges joeinpa : 11/30/2018 9:19 am : link My oldest son, a knowledgeable fan, but nevertheless a fan, used to write for them.



He is an accomplished writer, two books published, but he always told me BR should not be taken too seriously

RE: Barkley's great talent. widmerseyebrow : 11/30/2018 9:27 am : link

Quote: Fans will point to his stats and say obviously it was the right move because the raw numbers and the metrics say so.



It didn't lead to more wins because there's no foundation built on this team, and all those yards and touchdowns resulted in a marginal uptick to the offense that was padded by some big games against equally bad teams.



I was against drafting Nelson that high, but looking at what he's done for the Colts, it's really hard not to wonder how much better the Giants would be with that type of player on the OL. I didn't think it was possible for him to play to his expectations, but he has. And I like Hernandez, but he's had a normal rookie year while Nelson does indeed look special in the same way Barkley does.



I recognize Barkley's talent too, and I was secretly envious of the Colts' draft. Its way earlier than I'd normally want to take a guard, but most great lines in the league are anchored by at least two high draft picks. Nelson and Smith would maybe mean our 7-8 year problem on the line coming to an end. That would be worth a position reach in a year when the available quarterbacks were not (and have not been) that impressive. In comment 14198094 Ten Ton Hammer said:I recognize Barkley's talent too, and I was secretly envious of the Colts' draft. Its way earlier than I'd normally want to take a guard, but most great lines in the league are anchored by at least two high draft picks. Nelson and Smith would maybe mean our 7-8 year problem on the line coming to an end. That would be worth a position reach in a year when the available quarterbacks were not (and have not been) that impressive.

It's not about numbers and raw metrics. Britt in VA : 11/30/2018 9:32 am : link The dude is a threat to take it to the house on EVERY play.



If we drafted a QB, why would be better off? We wouldn't. We'd still have a crappy roster, a crappy line, and no running game.



Just wait until they put a line in front of this guy. He's going to me the next QB, whomever he is, look immensely better and make their job WAY easier.

Solder remains to be seen albeit overpaid. Unfortunately, Big Blue '56 : 11/30/2018 9:36 am : link you pay up in today’s market for a perceived/real need.



Omameh was a mistake. Stewart? I understand the reasoning, but a big meh

RE: It's not about numbers and raw metrics. widmerseyebrow : 11/30/2018 9:50 am : link

Quote: The dude is a threat to take it to the house on EVERY play.



If we drafted a QB, why would be better off? We wouldn't. We'd still have a crappy roster, a crappy line, and no running game.



Just wait until they put a line in front of this guy. He's going to me the next QB, whomever he is, look immensely better and make their job WAY easier.



There's no doubt he will. My only concern has always been longevity. Will he be elite by the time this team is ready to contend? We're talking second contract, because I sincerely doubt we're ready by then. Highly debatable and only time will tell. We're basically hoping he will be a Tomlinson as far as longevity and skill. In comment 14198122 Britt in VA said:There's no doubt he will. My only concern has always been longevity. Will he be elite by the time this team is ready to contend? We're talking second contract, because I sincerely doubt we're ready by then. Highly debatable and only time will tell. We're basically hoping he will be a Tomlinson as far as longevity and skill.

RE: RE: It's not about numbers and raw metrics. Big Blue '56 : 11/30/2018 9:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14198122 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





The dude is a threat to take it to the house on EVERY play.



If we drafted a QB, why would be better off? We wouldn't. We'd still have a crappy roster, a crappy line, and no running game.



Just wait until they put a line in front of this guy. He's going to me the next QB, whomever he is, look immensely better and make their job WAY easier.







There's no doubt he will. My only concern has always been longevity. Will he be elite by the time this team is ready to contend? We're talking second contract, because I sincerely doubt we're ready by then. Highly debatable and only time will tell. We're basically hoping he will be a Tomlinson as far as longevity and skill.



With the usual injury disclaimer, most elite RBs remain so at least up until 30, sometimes beyond that. Think Pederson, Faulk, Dickerson, Sanders, et al. We’ll be contending sooner rather than later, especially in this parity era In comment 14198156 widmerseyebrow said:With the usual injury disclaimer, most elite RBs remain so at least up until 30, sometimes beyond that. Think Pederson, Faulk, Dickerson, Sanders, et al. We’ll be contending sooner rather than later, especially in this parity era

Unless the Giants family progtitioner : 11/30/2018 10:23 am : link solve the QB issue, then drafting SB was a mistake. They get a franchise guy in 2019 or 2020, then it was an awesome pick. It was a gamble that I hope works out.

RE: Unless the Giants Britt in VA : 11/30/2018 10:27 am : link

Quote: solve the QB issue, then drafting SB was a mistake. They get a franchise guy in 2019 or 2020, then it was an awesome pick. It was a gamble that I hope works out.



And what if Darnold doesn't pan out? Still a mistake? In comment 14198214 family progtitioner said:And what if Darnold doesn't pan out? Still a mistake?

If any of the QBs family progtitioner : 11/30/2018 10:30 am : link not named Mayfield pan out, and the the Giants don't get a guy soon, it was a mistake. Ideally they copy the Rams and get their Goff in the next few years.



OTW, drafting Nelson or Chubb was an option as well.

Or how about this.... Britt in VA : 11/30/2018 10:31 am : link If Darnold becomes just average, like a Bortles, Mariota, Winston, insert whatever top 5 QB pick here....



Still a mistake?

RE: If any of the QBs Britt in VA : 11/30/2018 10:33 am : link

Quote: not named Mayfield pan out, and the the Giants don't get a guy soon, it was a mistake. Ideally they copy the Rams and get their Goff in the next few years.



OTW, drafting Nelson or Chubb was an option as well.



Why "any of the QB's"? The Giants were taking Darnold. That's the one.



And you know what, the whole reason they were probably scared off of QB was the uncertainty and bust potential. If only 1/3 become decent, what if they took the wrong one?



Barkley was a slam dunk pick and they took him. That's the end of story. You can't go back in five years and say "Rosen is decent we failed". In comment 14198224 family progtitioner said:Why "any of the QB's"? The Giants were taking Darnold. That's the one.And you know what, the whole reason they were probably scared off of QB was the uncertainty and bust potential. If only 1/3 become decent, what if they took the wrong one?Barkley was a slam dunk pick and they took him. That's the end of story. You can't go back in five years and say "Rosen is decent we failed".

I was definitely in the QB in the 1st Dnew15 : 11/30/2018 10:40 am : link guy prior to the draft...but now... I love Barkley and I wouldn't trade Barkley for any of those 1st rd guys straight up.

I bitched about how the Giants, not only had a roster full of JAGS, but the stars were guys that were hard to root for.

I don't think that's true anymore. I love SB the player and the person.

Shurmur & Solder stand out. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/30/2018 10:46 am : link As for Saquon, I don't get that thinking. Outside of Baker, who was drafted AHEAD of us, which rookie QB has made you think, 'That guy is a franchise dude right there.' I've seen all of them play, albeit not every snap, & nobody has made me think that.

RE: Right now the Colts look very smart.. UConn4523 : 11/30/2018 10:56 am : link

Quote: Trade down a few spots & nab Nelson whose been a beast for them. He will anchor that line & the Colts all of a sudden are dangerous.



I think Barkley is a great kid & I enjoy watching him, but this team needed Nelson more.



Well that team had Andrew Luck, which you are leaving out of your analysis. Colts had no choice but to move down, it was the only logical move to make. Giants were never going to invest a top 5 pick in a Guard, not should they.



But Luck is towards the top of the list for the most important player to their teams success in the NFL, IMO. It’s him and Rodgers and then everyone else. In comment 14197630 Sean said:Well that team had Andrew Luck, which you are leaving out of your analysis. Colts had no choice but to move down, it was the only logical move to make. Giants were never going to invest a top 5 pick in a Guard, not should they.But Luck is towards the top of the list for the most important player to their teams success in the NFL, IMO. It’s him and Rodgers and then everyone else.

Great conversation Tom in DC : 11/30/2018 11:33 am : link The Giants played it safe and arguably got the best player in the draft. There is an argument to made that drafting Barkley was the best move they made this offseason.

sorry family progtitioner : 11/30/2018 11:58 am : link got busy at work. I'm a big proponent of the QB being, by far, the most important player on the team. I think RBs are, for the most part, pretty easy to find.



IMO, an average QB trumps the superstar RB every time. NFL history shows this with many star RBs in the past with Barry Sanders being the prime example.



Now, stick a great D with the great RB and a game manager type QB and maybe the team can make some damage. Unfortunately, keeping those Ds intact in the salary cap and free agent era is impossible. For every Ravens and Denver, there are many more SB teams that have great QBs

RE: Agree with your points. EricJ : 11/30/2018 12:03 pm : link

Quote: ....and Sy'56 is mocking the national media by putting "You don't pick a RB in the first 10 picks" multiple times in his reviews.



I understand why they say that. They are seeing other RBs be successful after being taken later in the draft. You have a better shot at finding a quality RB later in a draft than a top QB. Not that QBs are not found after the first round but the odds are much less.



I think those media comments are not about Barkley as a person but more about the running back position. In comment 14197370 Racer said:I understand why they say that. They are seeing other RBs be successful after being taken later in the draft. You have a better shot at finding a quality RB later in a draft than a top QB. Not that QBs are not found after the first round but the odds are much less.I think those media comments are not about Barkley as a person but more about the running back position.

Barkley is talented kdog77 : 11/30/2018 2:17 pm : link but there are other RBs that were selected in later rounds putting up similar numbers. Chubb was 2nd rounder and Lindsay went undrafted. Worst move by Giants was not trading the #2 pick to Jets for #6 pick and 3 extra 2nd round picks.

If the Giants traded down to 6 with the Jets Britt in VA : 11/30/2018 2:20 pm : link and only got 3 two's, this place would have imploded.

RE: Barkley is talented UConn4523 : 11/30/2018 2:28 pm : link

Quote: but there are other RBs that were selected in later rounds putting up similar numbers. Chubb was 2nd rounder and Lindsay went undrafted. Worst move by Giants was not trading the #2 pick to Jets for #6 pick and 3 extra 2nd round picks.



You know you can cherry pick position success at basically every position, right? Chubb is talented for sure, but i'm skeptical of him holding up for even just his rookie deal. I like Lindsey too but will he ever be a feature 25+ touch back?



Barkley is built to last and isn't just a RB - his value is infinitely higher than both of those players. You also don't know if the Giants/Jets would ever make a deal of that magnitude so you are just throwing shit at the wall with that comment. In comment 14198576 kdog77 said:You know you can cherry pick position success at basically every position, right? Chubb is talented for sure, but i'm skeptical of him holding up for even just his rookie deal. I like Lindsey too but will he ever be a feature 25+ touch back?Barkley is built to last and isn't just a RB - his value is infinitely higher than both of those players. You also don't know if the Giants/Jets would ever make a deal of that magnitude so you are just throwing shit at the wall with that comment.

And neither Chubb nor Lindsay.... Britt in VA : 11/30/2018 2:34 pm : link are going to sniff 2000 yards from scrimmage and 17 TD's, which is what Barkley is on pace for.



I mean, seriously. If somebody told you before we drafted Barkley that he would get 2000 yards and 17 TD's this season, would you have even flinched when going to the podium? Seriously?

RE: RE: If any of the QBs Jim in Forest Hills : 11/30/2018 2:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14198224 family progtitioner said:





Quote:





not named Mayfield pan out, and the the Giants don't get a guy soon, it was a mistake. Ideally they copy the Rams and get their Goff in the next few years.



OTW, drafting Nelson or Chubb was an option as well.







Why "any of the QB's"? The Giants were taking Darnold. That's the one.



And you know what, the whole reason they were probably scared off of QB was the uncertainty and bust potential. If only 1/3 become decent, what if they took the wrong one?



Barkley was a slam dunk pick and they took him. That's the end of story. You can't go back in five years and say "Rosen is decent we failed".



Why can't you? And its not just Darnold, Giants had access to him, Rosen, Allen and Lamar Jackson, all 1st rd QBs. Its their job to scout these guys so they are all in the picture.



If any of those players turn into all pros, then drafting Barkley was likely a mistake UNLESS the Giants can draft Eli's successor very soon. This has nothing to do with Barkley being a stud, more to do with the Giants winning games.



You can't just cherry pick the mistakes that absolve/failed Eli, you have to look at the moves as a whole for the organization.



If Josh Rosen (your example) becomes a top 5 QB over the next 5 years, chances are that the Giants would have had more success with him than with a top 2 RB. And that success could extend 15 years. 1st round QBs bust at what 35-40%? With the #2 pick and 5 1st rd talents, Giants had good odds on landing the guy.



So it's too early to say Barkley was a mistake, he's certainly a great looking rookie. But he has to stay healthy and the Giants have to draft a QB and start winning. If they end up drafting a QB kid next year and devote 3 years developing him and he's a bust, how is it not a mistake? I don't even think mistake is the right word, the right path? No one knows yet either way. In comment 14198230 Britt in VA said:Why can't you? And its not just Darnold, Giants had access to him, Rosen, Allen and Lamar Jackson, all 1st rd QBs. Its their job to scout these guys so they are all in the picture.If any of those players turn into all pros, then drafting Barkley was likely a mistake UNLESS the Giants can draft Eli's successor very soon. This has nothing to do with Barkley being a stud, more to do with the Giants winning games.You can't just cherry pick the mistakes that absolve/failed Eli, you have to look at the moves as a whole for the organization.If Josh Rosen (your example) becomes a top 5 QB over the next 5 years, chances are that the Giants would have had more success with him than with a top 2 RB. And that success could extend 15 years. 1st round QBs bust at what 35-40%? With the #2 pick and 5 1st rd talents, Giants had good odds on landing the guy.So it's too early to say Barkley was a mistake, he's certainly a great looking rookie. But he has to stay healthy and the Giants have to draft a QB and start winning. If they end up drafting a QB kid next year and devote 3 years developing him and he's a bust, how is it not a mistake? I don't even think mistake is the right word, the right path? No one knows yet either way.

RE: Barkley is talented bw in dc : 11/30/2018 3:01 pm : link

Quote: but there are other RBs that were selected in later rounds putting up similar numbers. Chubb was 2nd rounder and Lindsay went undrafted. Worst move by Giants was not trading the #2 pick to Jets for #6 pick and 3 extra 2nd round picks.



Kerryon Johnson, too. Even missing a game, he's had a terrific rookie campaign.



RB is the most commoditized position in the sport. The sport never runs out of good ones. And the difference between the great ones and good ones can be negligible. So it always begs the question - why invest big dollars in one?



And the game dictates this. I hate the rules aimed at neutering the defense, but you win in this league by passing. Sure, you'll have a few games a year where the running game works. But by and large it's not a strategy to rely on.







In comment 14198576 kdog77 said:Kerryon Johnson, too. Even missing a game, he's had a terrific rookie campaign.RB is the most commoditized position in the sport. The sport never runs out of good ones. And the difference between the great ones and good ones can be negligible. So it always begs the question - why invest big dollars in one?And the game dictates this. I hate the rules aimed at neutering the defense, but you win in this league by passing. Sure, you'll have a few games a year where the running game works. But by and large it's not a strategy to rely on.

RE: Solder is HIGHEST paid left tackle VinegarPeppers : 11/30/2018 4:15 pm : link



I would have to say its a toss-up between Omameh and Ogeltree.





In comment

Quote: in the NFL. It's cold comfort to say he's "gotten better". Unless his play improves exponentially, his contract is a total albatross. So, at a minimum, it's in the conversation for worst signing. Solder issues were far more about the interior OL than about his play. Now that Brown is helping deliver a pocket to step up into, Solder can use the technique he was successful with and has become his old self. Solid.I would have to say its a toss-up between Omameh and Ogeltree.In comment 14197532 NBGblue said:

RE: Barkley's great talent. VinegarPeppers : 11/30/2018 4:18 pm : link





In comment

Quote: Fans will point to his stats and say obviously it was the right move because the raw numbers and the metrics say so.



It didn't lead to more wins because there's no foundation built on this team, and all those yards and touchdowns resulted in a marginal uptick to the offense that was padded by some big games against equally bad teams.



I was against drafting Nelson that high, but looking at what he's done for the Colts, it's really hard not to wonder how much better the Giants would be with that type of player on the OL. I didn't think it was possible for him to play to his expectations, but he has. And I like Hernandez, but he's had a normal rookie year while Nelson does indeed look special in the same way Barkley does. Nelson sucked for the first several weeks and Hernandez was rated much higher. But the Colts have improved while the Giants are a warm mouthful of vomit...so while Nelson benefitted on a better team in the long run, Hernandez struggled a bit because of very weak players on his inside shoulder.In comment 14198094 Ten Ton Hammer said:

Don't get me wrong, I really like Barkley kdog77 : 11/30/2018 4:18 pm : link and think he will have great career, but this team has the same exact number of wins as last year. QB is going to be big need in the next draft, but so will every other position other than the skill positions.

RE: And neither Chubb nor Lindsay.... Ten Ton Hammer : 11/30/2018 4:23 pm : link

Quote: are going to sniff 2000 yards from scrimmage and 17 TD's, which is what Barkley is on pace for.



I mean, seriously. If somebody told you before we drafted Barkley that he would get 2000 yards and 17 TD's this season, would you have even flinched when going to the podium? Seriously?



Nobody's arguing that he's not a ridiculous talent. So is Odell. Great players. Wouldn't want them to play for any other team.



That said, this franchise did a lot of winning without having the best RB in the league.



In 2008, the Giants got 2100 yards and 17 touchdowns from Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward, guys who couldn't touch Saquon's talent.



When people argue about RB production, it's not just to play contrarian. There are legitimate points to be had on both sides. In comment 14198605 Britt in VA said:Nobody's arguing that he's not a ridiculous talent. So is Odell. Great players. Wouldn't want them to play for any other team.That said, this franchise did a lot of winning without having the best RB in the league.In 2008, the Giants got 2100 yards and 17 touchdowns from Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward, guys who couldn't touch Saquon's talent.When people argue about RB production, it's not just to play contrarian. There are legitimate points to be had on both sides.

Way too many people.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/30/2018 4:34 pm : link seem to not understand the difference between backs who are decent, and those who are tremendous.



You could put up numbers of a middling #1 WR like Robert Woods and say, he's not doing too much worse than Julio Jones and people would laugh. But comparing Lindsay to Barkley where the yards from scrimmage are even more of a divide than the difference between Jones and Woods, and people act like great RB's grow on trees. Out of the top 4 rushing leaders in the NFL, 3 of them were drafted in the 1st round.



If RB's are commodities, even though a Barkley or Gurley are blowing away the field on total yards from scrimmage, why aren't WR's looked at the same way, even though the difference between the top guy and the 14th one is 400 yards?



In the past few years, guys like Gurley, Barkley, McCaffery and Elliott have all lived up to 1st round value. I guess you can say a guy like Kerryon Johnson is the same, but I'm not really sure how. He's 16th in rushing and has less than half of the total yards from scrimmage of the top 3 guys.

Barkley is really nice to have for certain Jimmy Googs : 11/30/2018 5:00 pm : link But until the guy under center is changed out, Barkley will not be the difference maker for the offense.



But again, he is really nice to have...

No one is arguing kdog77 : 11/30/2018 5:09 pm : link Barkley and Lindsay are perfect substitutes, but determining the "worst" move last off-season is always going to be subjective. It is possible Giants could have traded down with Jets and still got Barkley. People would still have questioned the Giants picking him. The Giants would probably still be 3-8.

Bleacher Report is right - it’s Barkley TD : 11/30/2018 5:10 pm : link And I love watching him play.



Bottom line it’s a QB driven league. It’s still all about the QB, getting to the QB and protecting the QB. Barkley or any other piece is secondary, at best. Many have argued that RB is a level below secondary and I largely agree but will grant that Barkley is more than just a RB as he affect the passing game significantly. Nonethless, he’s no QB.

RE: Barkley is really nice to have for certain UConn4523 : 11/30/2018 5:59 pm : link

Quote: But until the guy under center is changed out, Barkley will not be the difference maker for the offense.



But again, he is really nice to have...



I get what you are trying to say but he’s absolutely a difference maker on this offense. What have you been watching? What else does he need to do to make any more of a difference? He’s the reason we score any points at all. We absolutely need a new QB but Barkley is more than “nice to have” - he’s the best player on the team. In comment 14198822 Jimmy Googs said:I get what you are trying to say but he’s absolutely a difference maker on this offense. What have you been watching? What else does he need to do to make any more of a difference? He’s the reason we score any points at all. We absolutely need a new QB but Barkley is more than “nice to have” - he’s the best player on the team.

And yet.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/30/2018 9:27 pm : link



And the SB winner was Nick Foles.....



Quote: Bottom line it’s a QB driven league. It’s still all about the QB, getting to the QB and protecting the QB. in this QB driven world, last year saw Blake Bortles, Mariota, Tyrod Taylor and Case Keenum.And the SB winner was Nick Foles.....

The super bowl winner was a QB who got hot with a great team Ten Ton Hammer : 11/30/2018 11:53 pm : link around him, with a long track record of being mediocre at best, and who continued to be mediocre at best while Wentz was still recovering in 18.



That's not a blueprint for success.