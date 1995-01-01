New York Giants-Chicago Bears Game Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:43 pm : 12:43 pm ...

That AcidTest : 1:06 pm : link could have been a facemask penalty on Ogletree.

Great kick coverage jpkmets : 1:07 pm : link One thing for sure - this team is playing hard .

We can be extremely critical of this team... EricJ : 1:07 pm : link but there have been some people here who have said they quit. I am sorry but I have not seen that at all. The start of this game is a good example.

Vernon AcidTest : 1:08 pm : link looks like he is limping.

Misdirection will be the Giants nemesis today..... Simms11 : 1:08 pm : link .

I know a lot of people like him, but I'm not a fan of Nagy PatersonPlank : 1:08 pm : link and his play calling. Why throw with Chase Daniels from your own 5, when you can likely pound with Howard at our porous run D? He does this every week.

Defense came o play so far! Simms11 : 1:09 pm : link .

. Banks : 1:09 pm : link defense came to play today

hell of a start jpkmets : 1:09 pm : link for Big Blue!

Wynn nice depth on this team....... Simms11 : 1:10 pm : link .

Good plays by Wynn and Edwards jeff57 : 1:10 pm : link .

It’s not Nagy Reb8thVA : 1:10 pm : link It’s hungarian and it’s pronounced like Naj.

. Banks : 1:10 pm : link nice play wynn and hustle from edwards. Loving the energy thus far

4 Quarters LeftHook : 1:10 pm : link bring it all day long !

How is it possible that besides Essex : 1:11 pm : link Quadre Henderson is the only person we could find all season to field a freaking punt

Can we please get a PR who catches the fkn ball? PetesHereNow : 1:11 pm : link 20 yards of field position, because the ball bounces after not being caught.



Have we had a good punt returner since Meggett?

Andy Reid disciple. In comment 14200637 PatersonPlank said:Andy Reid disciple.

Have a lot of family in Carolina and Georgia with that name -- all pronounce it Naj or Nahj

It doesn’t seem hard to teach or to find someone who has done Essex : 1:12 pm : link It. We flipped the field because our punt returner looked lost instead of running up fair catching it and that is all

Davis Bluesbreaker : 1:12 pm : link get up and fair catch the damn ball

never seen a team that can't handle prosperity .

Always something negative

Ogletree stinks, that was a horrible throw, it practically hit him in the face. Remember Daniel is a backup QB for a reason.

Man do we need a strong physical Center. Simms11 : 1:13 pm : link .

Can’t hold the freaking ball Simms11 : 1:14 pm : link that long

Eli makes some weird-ass jpkmets : 1:14 pm : link passes for a guy who has played for 2000 years.

And the offensive line is there to kill the momentum. FStubbs : 1:14 pm : link Story of the season. Story of the last 5 years.

LOL! Sammo85 : 1:15 pm : link He closed his eyes and almost threw it with two hands.

Don't AcidTest : 1:15 pm : link understand what Eli was doing there, unless he was trying to reload.



Nice return by he Cohen.

Great pursuit but some less than ideal tackling on jpkmets : 1:15 pm : link the return - good wrap by Dixon tho.

2 seconds?

There was ample time given to make reads and throw.

Yup refs already to change momentum

He had plenty of time on that play

Fucking Specials Bluesbreaker : 1:16 pm : link as always fucking terrible ...

Just Cut Quinn save the damn money