New York Giants-Chicago Bears Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:43 pm
...
Great play!  
BestFeature : 1:06 pm : link
.
That  
AcidTest : 1:06 pm : link
could have been a facemask penalty on Ogletree.
Good coverage on KR.....  
Simms11 : 1:07 pm : link
.
Great kick coverage  
jpkmets : 1:07 pm : link
One thing for sure - this team is playing hard .
We can be extremely critical of this team...  
EricJ : 1:07 pm : link
but there have been some people here who have said they quit. I am sorry but I have not seen that at all. The start of this game is a good example.
Vernon  
AcidTest : 1:08 pm : link
looks like he is limping.
RE: Not going for two there?  
santacruzom : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 14200622 WillVAB said:
Quote:
.


Ha!
Misdirection will be the Giants nemesis today.....  
Simms11 : 1:08 pm : link
.
RE: Not going for two there?  
gmenatlarge : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 14200622 WillVAB said:
Quote:
.


Good one...
I know a lot of people like him, but I'm not a fan of Nagy  
PatersonPlank : 1:08 pm : link
and his play calling. Why throw with Chase Daniels from your own 5, when you can likely pound with Howard at our porous run D? He does this every week.
nice play  
jpkmets : 1:09 pm : link
Jackrabbit!
Nice Coverage bt Jackrabbit  
Jim Bur(n)t : 1:09 pm : link
Perfect
Defense came o play so far!  
Simms11 : 1:09 pm : link
.
.  
Banks : 1:09 pm : link
defense came to play today
hell of a start  
jpkmets : 1:09 pm : link
for Big Blue!
Is it me  
Jim Bur(n)t : 1:09 pm : link
or is this Def Hustling!!!! LOVE IT!
Wynn nice depth on this team.......  
Simms11 : 1:10 pm : link
.
Good plays by Wynn and Edwards  
jeff57 : 1:10 pm : link
.
Nice  
AcidTest : 1:10 pm : link
coverage by JJ. We're swarming defensively.
It’s not Nagy  
Reb8thVA : 1:10 pm : link
It’s hungarian and it’s pronounced like Naj.
.  
Banks : 1:10 pm : link
nice play wynn and hustle from edwards. Loving the energy thus far
4 Quarters  
LeftHook : 1:10 pm : link
bring it all day long !
Catch the fucking  
dep026 : 1:10 pm : link
Ball.
How is it possible that besides  
Essex : 1:11 pm : link
Quadre Henderson is the only person we could find all season to field a freaking punt
Can we please get a PR who catches the fkn ball?  
PetesHereNow : 1:11 pm : link
20 yards of field position, because the ball bounces after not being caught.

Have we had a good punt returner since Meggett?
Yup  
Marty866b : 1:11 pm : link
Catch the ball!
Damn  
Sneakers O'toole : 1:11 pm : link
Missed the INT
RE: I know a lot of people like him, but I'm not a fan of Nagy  
FStubbs : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 14200637 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
and his play calling. Why throw with Chase Daniels from your own 5, when you can likely pound with Howard at our porous run D? He does this every week.


Andy Reid disciple.
RE: It’s not Nagy  
jpkmets : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 14200648 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
It’s hungarian and it’s pronounced like Naj.


Have a lot of family in Carolina and Georgia with that name -- all pronounce it Naj or Nahj
It doesn’t seem hard to teach or to find someone who has done  
Essex : 1:12 pm : link
It. We flipped the field because our punt returner looked lost instead of running up fair catching it and that is all
Davis  
Bluesbreaker : 1:12 pm : link
get up and fair catch the damn ball
never seen a team that can't handle prosperity .
Always something negative
RE: as  
gmenatlarge : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 14200626 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
i said weeks ago...Ogletree is a GOOOD player. he should be here going forward


Ogletree stinks, that was a horrible throw, it practically hit him in the face. Remember Daniel is a backup QB for a reason.
Man do we need a strong physical Center.  
Simms11 : 1:13 pm : link
.
God Damn  
Jim Bur(n)t : 1:14 pm : link
Eli blows... WTF was that
Can’t hold the freaking ball  
Simms11 : 1:14 pm : link
that long
Eli makes some weird-ass  
jpkmets : 1:14 pm : link
passes for a guy who has played for 2000 years.
What was that  
jeff57 : 1:14 pm : link
.
And the offensive line is there to kill the momentum.  
FStubbs : 1:14 pm : link
Story of the season. Story of the last 5 years.
Bring in  
XBRONX : 1:15 pm : link
Kyle
LOL!  
Sammo85 : 1:15 pm : link
He closed his eyes and almost threw it with two hands.
Don't  
AcidTest : 1:15 pm : link
understand what Eli was doing there, unless he was trying to reload.

Nice return by he Cohen.
Missed block  
dep026 : 1:15 pm : link
In the back.
Great pursuit but some less than ideal tackling on  
jpkmets : 1:15 pm : link
the return - good wrap by Dixon tho.
RE: Can’t hold the freaking ball  
dep026 : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 14200665 Simms11 said:
Quote:
that long


2 seconds?
RE: And the offensive line is there to kill the momentum.  
Sammo85 : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14200668 FStubbs said:
Quote:
Story of the season. Story of the last 5 years.


There was ample time given to make reads and throw.
RE: Missed block  
Rjanyg : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14200672 dep026 said:
Quote:
In the back.


Yup refs already to change momentum
RE: And the offensive line is there to kill the momentum.  
Essex : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14200668 FStubbs said:
Quote:
Story of the season. Story of the last 5 years.


He had plenty of time on that play
Fucking Specials  
Bluesbreaker : 1:16 pm : link
as always fucking terrible ...
Just Cut Quinn save the damn money
Barkley just passed Tuffy Leemans  
Steve in South Jersey : 1:16 pm : link
for the Giants rookie rushing record.
Wheeler got demolished  
montanagiant : 1:16 pm : link
On that 3rd down play
