New York Giants-Chicago Bears Post-Game Discussion Thread

In comment 14202360
christian said:
| There is no excuse for that game going to OT.
Ask yourself; when the Giants eventually get back playing meaningful games, is that the guy you think is going to make the right moves to get them to a championship?
+ Infinity
Brown has clearly made a difference
Terps, among others. Shurmur doesn't manage a game adequately. McAdoo's strength is is weakness...time management.
God, I hope this is permanent
In comment 14202431
yatqb said:
| Terps, among others. Shurmur doesn't manage a game adequately. McAdoo's strength is is weakness...time management.
If you're going to win a championship, everyone in the operation needs to be spot on nearly all of the time.
You don't need a great team to make good decisions as a head coach. The clock management and play calling stuff is worrisome.
I'm glad it ended well today, it's a good step for a losing team.
But I can't get that goal line sequence out of my head. Again, worked out well, but he's making shit way too hard.
In comment 14202374
mattyblue said:
| has an arm for a wr! That was a deep tight spiral
He’s also a pussy. Get him off the hands team!
In comment 14202375
bigbluescot said:
| In comment 14202357 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Impressed w the overall performance of the offense despite the miscues.
The OL looks so much better than it has in recent years.
It looks like we've went from needing 4 new players in April this year to hopefully only needing 2 in the coming offseason. Solder isn't great but he's functional, Hernandez looks like he's improving most weeks (as is Wheeler by the way although I think he's going to be a backup at best). Brown is also decent. If we just need to find a center and RT then that looks doable this offseason.
I think they’d be fine w a kick ass Center and some depth. An upgrade at RT would help obviously.
DG just needs another quality draft and a smart off-season.
In comment 14202459
Cariboo said:
| In comment 14202374 mattyblue said:
Quote:
has an arm for a wr! That was a deep tight spiral
He’s also a pussy. Get him off the hands team!
It wasn't his hands that were the problem
in the league, I thought our offensive line played pretty well.
In comment 14202383
jeff57 said:
| In comment 14202353 JOrthman said:
Quote:
Is it ok to Enjoy THIS win?
Only after the feats of strength competition.
Hahahahahah, well played.
Live bet the Bears +2200 late in the fourth.
trying to dive in front of a linebacker to fight for an onsides kick in a meaningless game, then what?
Not even sure why people are picking on that play - the guy from Chicago came in unblocked and was in position to cleanly recover the ball. Also the ball was recovered right near the 10 yard mark. Not really much Beckham could have done there.
like both of Ogletree's picks, that special teams play that downed the ball on the 1, and SB's run before half.
Daniels threw a couple of great throws right in the cookie jar to keep Chicago alive. Kudos to them to keep playing while the Giants lacked killer instinct to put them away.
Awful PI call to end regulation...
Rosas is like my favorite NYG
Screwing up our draft spot but always like a win!
In comment 14202377
shockeyisthebest8056 said:
| There were 3 blockers in front of Odell and literally one of them made contact with a Chicago Bear. #35 let the guy who recovered the ball run right past him without touching him.
The Giants are a bad team that really should be 6-6 or even 7-5 right now.
Aldrick Rosas = MVP
We've all surely had bad teachers, or bad coaches/mentors at work.
They're out there. Clearly the Giants have them coaching special teams.
He actually had a shot to catch it cleanly and go all the way. Maybe he should have used his soccer skills and just kicked it downfield.
I rip them a lot this year but they are getting better. Keep improving guys!
In comment 14202360
christian said:
| There is no excuse for that game going to OT.
Ask yourself; when the Giants eventually get back playing meaningful games, is that the guy you think is going to make the right moves to get them to a championship?
He'll improve just like the rest of the team. He's a smart guy, I think he'll learn from his mistakes.
In comment 14202459
Cariboo said:
| In comment 14202374 mattyblue said:
Quote:
has an arm for a wr! That was a deep tight spiral
He’s also a pussy. Get him off the hands team!
A big pussy
In comment 14202514
eclipz928 said:
[quote] trying to dive in front of a linebacker to fight for an onsides kick in a meaningless game, then what?
What...are you kidding me...Then why play any more games this season. I just don't believe or understand some of the people on BBI. They whine, constantly blaming Eli, Shurmur, Gettleman for everything that goes wrong in a game. If it rains they blame Eli, Shurmur or Gettleman. The worst is they complain without knowing the rules or what actually is the circumstance. JFC. This is my 1st season on BBI and it just boggles my mind of the IQ and whiners of half the peeps on BBI.
Mack held to 1 sack. Unfortunately it was a big one, but he was held in check most if the game. Definite progress and the run game was not too bad either.
and I have to admit, for a team playing out the string, in crappy weather that was a fun game to be at. Lots of positive signs for the Giants and lots of bad signs as well, which I think is what we expect at this point. But in all, the offensive line has continued to hold up, which is huge because it allows for the rest to come. The Giants were lucky to play a backup QB today, which is what helped them win.
Also, I've been on the Rosas bandwaggon for a while now and if we can go back to say what good came of the 2017 season. The answer is that they were bad enough to get Saquon, and were able to develop Rosas to the point where you can say he's the best kicker in the NFL right now, and you would probably be correct.
In comment 14202633
Simms11 said:
| Mack held to 1 sack. Unfortunately it was a big one, but he was held in check most if the game. Definite progress and the run game was not too bad either.
He ran through Wheeler like he was made of balsa wood.
and had a big pressure against Solder and Pulley. He was quiet otherwise, the OL really was pretty good. Center is still a black hole but there has been progress in the other 4 spots. NO unit on this team is a total disaster. EVERY unit needs pieces and upgrading. It’s a good start for DG that the holes are pretty obvious instead of starting from scratch (like last off season)
In comment 14202759
Britt in VA said:
Upward trend, but 10 points were by the defense.
In comment 14202440
SHO'NUFF said:
| God, I hope this is permanent
Riley is the worst starter on the team. FS is a huge priority next year.
In comment 14202777
Eric from BBI said:
| In comment 14202759 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.
Upward trend, but 10 points were by the defense.
Yeah, so... McAdoo's team had defenses too. Still never hit 30.
Has nothing to do with McAdoo.
3 times this year this team has scored 30 points. Something McAdoo failed to do and his entire tenure, and something that hasn't been done since Coughlin's last game.
and doesn't have; he also went 11-5 in his first season as a head coach and went to the playoffs. Does Pat Shurmur have one of those type seasons...ever? Is he going to have this season? Nope.
(which ironically never helped the team get to 30 points).
McAdoo's teams couldn't even get to 20 points for 8 straight games. Schurmur has gotten his team to 30 points 3 times in 11 games.
Not saying Shurmur is good, because I'm not impressed, but worth noting.
based on any unit. I don't know. I think I'd rather my team go 11-5 rather than them score 30 points and have the record this team will end up with this season.
Look at what Barkley has done for this offense. It doesn't take a stretch of the imagination to think that if you took him off this roster, it too would struggle to score points.
okay, yeah you guys are right. It sucks to score 30 points. Let's shit on it.
...but I am very proud of the way the Giants fought and ultimately prevailed over the Bears today.
This almost turned into one of those "snatching defeat from the jaws of victory" games (aka Philly last week), but our guys hung in their, played their hearts out and came away with a victory!
GO GIANTS!
In comment 14202880
M.S. said:
|
...but I am very proud of the way the Giants fought and ultimately prevailed over the Bears today.
This almost turned into one of those "snatching defeat from the jaws of victory" games (aka Philly last week), but our guys hung in their, played their hearts out and came away with a victory!
GO GIANTS!
There's something to be said for that.
+1
In comment 14202861
Britt in VA said:
| okay, yeah you guys are right. It sucks to score 30 points. Let's shit on it.
Lol, nowhere did you imply it was the offense.
3 30 point TEAM outputs is definitely a step in the right direction. Doesn’t matter how you score them, just that you score them.
In comment 14202843
Dave in Hoboken said:
| based on any unit. I don't know. I think I'd rather my team go 11-5 rather than them score 30 points and have the record this team will end up with this season.
You’re not going to have an easy time 11-5 without averaging nearly 30 points per game...
Getting to 30 and plus more times than they did last year, is a positive
In comment 14202786
Britt in VA said:
| In comment 14202777 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14202759 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.
Upward trend, but 10 points were by the defense.
Yeah, so... McAdoo's team had defenses too. Still never hit 30.
Yeah, I mean this is the detailed analysis we get into to which to me borders on ridiculous.
Think other teams that score 30+ don't get help from the D in the form of scores, or short fields?
In comment 14202408
Waldo Jeffers said:
| win
Still a wonderful feeling to beat a good team
I predicted Giants to win 34-26. Would have been 34-27 if Shep caught that ball
In comment 14203099
Vanzetti said:
| In comment 14202408 Waldo Jeffers said:
Quote:
win
Still a wonderful feeling to beat a good team
I predicted Giants to win 34-26. Would have been 34-27 if Shep caught that ball
No, 33-27
In comment 14203019
ajr2456 said:
| In comment 14202843 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
based on any unit. I don't know. I think I'd rather my team go 11-5 rather than them score 30 points and have the record this team will end up with this season.
You’re not going to have an easy time 11-5 without averaging nearly 30 points per game...
Getting to 30 and plus more times than they did last year, is a positive
Sure, it is. And how many times did they get it last year? It's also fair to point out the defense's role in this today. They were directly responsible for 10 points in this game. That doesn't happen often for our defense in recent years. It's a significant point.