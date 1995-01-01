Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

New York Giants-Chicago Bears Post-Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:42 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 14202360 christian said:
Quote:
There is no excuse for that game going to OT.

Ask yourself; when the Giants eventually get back playing meaningful games, is that the guy you think is going to make the right moves to get them to a championship?


+ Infinity
I thought the o-line had one of their better games  
Ira : 4:59 pm : link
against a good defense.
Mack did bupkis against us...  
Waldo Jeffers : 5:00 pm : link
Nice
They are settling down  
bc4life : 5:00 pm : link
Brown has clearly made a difference
As much as I like Shurmur as a person, I agree with christian and Go  
yatqb : 5:01 pm : link
Terps, among others. Shurmur doesn't manage a game adequately. McAdoo's strength is is weakness...time management.
Did Chandler replace Riley at one point?  
SHO'NUFF : 5:02 pm : link
God, I hope this is permanent
RE: As much as I like Shurmur as a person, I agree with christian and Go  
christian : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 14202431 yatqb said:
Quote:
Terps, among others. Shurmur doesn't manage a game adequately. McAdoo's strength is is weakness...time management.


If you're going to win a championship, everyone in the operation needs to be spot on nearly all of the time.

You don't need a great team to make good decisions as a head coach. The clock management and play calling stuff is worrisome.

I'm glad it ended well today, it's a good step for a losing team.

But I can't get that goal line sequence out of my head. Again, worked out well, but he's making shit way too hard.
RE: Beckham really  
Cariboo : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 14202374 mattyblue said:
Quote:
has an arm for a wr! That was a deep tight spiral



He’s also a pussy. Get him off the hands team!
RE: RE: Bears have an elite defense  
WillVAB : 5:11 pm : link
In comment 14202375 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 14202357 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Impressed w the overall performance of the offense despite the miscues.

The OL looks so much better than it has in recent years.



It looks like we've went from needing 4 new players in April this year to hopefully only needing 2 in the coming offseason. Solder isn't great but he's functional, Hernandez looks like he's improving most weeks (as is Wheeler by the way although I think he's going to be a backup at best). Brown is also decent. If we just need to find a center and RT then that looks doable this offseason.


I think they’d be fine w a kick ass Center and some depth. An upgrade at RT would help obviously.

DG just needs another quality draft and a smart off-season.
RE: RE: Beckham really  
latichever : 5:11 pm : link
In comment 14202459 Cariboo said:
Quote:
In comment 14202374 mattyblue said:


Quote:


has an arm for a wr! That was a deep tight spiral




He’s also a pussy. Get him off the hands team!


It wasn't his hands that were the problem
Considering we were playing one of the top defensive teams  
Ira : 5:23 pm : link
in the league, I thought our offensive line played pretty well.
RE: RE: Waiting for the BBI Pole...  
Photoguy : 5:27 pm : link
In comment 14202383 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14202353 JOrthman said:


Quote:


Is it ok to Enjoy THIS win?



Only after the feats of strength competition.



Hahahahahah, well played.
In incredible comebacks turned into bad beats  
ajr2456 : 5:35 pm : link
Live bet the Bears +2200 late in the fourth.

And if Beckham gets injured  
eclipz928 : 5:37 pm : link
trying to dive in front of a linebacker to fight for an onsides kick in a meaningless game, then what?

Not even sure why people are picking on that play - the guy from Chicago came in unblocked and was in position to cleanly recover the ball. Also the ball was recovered right near the 10 yard mark. Not really much Beckham could have done there.
Closer than it needed to be but a few unbelievable plays  
Jimmy Googs : 5:49 pm : link
like both of Ogletree's picks, that special teams play that downed the ball on the 1, and SB's run before half.

Daniels threw a couple of great throws right in the cookie jar to keep Chicago alive. Kudos to them to keep playing while the Giants lacked killer instinct to put them away.

Awful PI call to end regulation...

Rosas is like my favorite NYG

Screwing up our draft spot but always like a win!
RE: Have they practiced on-sides kicks before?  
santacruzom : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 14202377 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
There were 3 blockers in front of Odell and literally one of them made contact with a Chicago Bear. #35 let the guy who recovered the ball run right past him without touching him.

The Giants are a bad team that really should be 6-6 or even 7-5 right now.

Aldrick Rosas = MVP


We've all surely had bad teachers, or bad coaches/mentors at work.

They're out there. Clearly the Giants have them coaching special teams.
Say OBJ runs right to the ball on the kick  
jpetuch : 5:59 pm : link
He actually had a shot to catch it cleanly and go all the way. Maybe he should have used his soccer skills and just kicked it downfield.
Congrats to the Oline  
Giant John : 6:04 pm : link
I rip them a lot this year but they are getting better. Keep improving guys!
RE: ...  
Defense56 : 6:09 pm : link
In comment 14202360 christian said:
Quote:
There is no excuse for that game going to OT.

Ask yourself; when the Giants eventually get back playing meaningful games, is that the guy you think is going to make the right moves to get them to a championship?


He'll improve just like the rest of the team. He's a smart guy, I think he'll learn from his mistakes.
RE: RE: Beckham really  
kcgiants : 6:16 pm : link
In comment 14202459 Cariboo said:
Quote:
In comment 14202374 mattyblue said:


Quote:


has an arm for a wr! That was a deep tight spiral




He’s also a pussy. Get him off the hands team!


A big pussy
RE: And if Beckham gets injured  
kcgiants : 6:35 pm : link
In comment 14202514 eclipz928 said:
[quote] trying to dive in front of a linebacker to fight for an onsides kick in a meaningless game, then what?

What...are you kidding me...Then why play any more games this season. I just don't believe or understand some of the people on BBI. They whine, constantly blaming Eli, Shurmur, Gettleman for everything that goes wrong in a game. If it rains they blame Eli, Shurmur or Gettleman. The worst is they complain without knowing the rules or what actually is the circumstance. JFC. This is my 1st season on BBI and it just boggles my mind of the IQ and whiners of half the peeps on BBI.
Is the Oline getting better?  
Simms11 : 6:55 pm : link
Mack held to 1 sack. Unfortunately it was a big one, but he was held in check most if the game. Definite progress and the run game was not too bad either.
Got back from the game  
Matt in SGS : 6:59 pm : link
and I have to admit, for a team playing out the string, in crappy weather that was a fun game to be at. Lots of positive signs for the Giants and lots of bad signs as well, which I think is what we expect at this point. But in all, the offensive line has continued to hold up, which is huge because it allows for the rest to come. The Giants were lucky to play a backup QB today, which is what helped them win.

Also, I've been on the Rosas bandwaggon for a while now and if we can go back to say what good came of the 2017 season. The answer is that they were bad enough to get Saquon, and were able to develop Rosas to the point where you can say he's the best kicker in the NFL right now, and you would probably be correct.
RE: Is the Oline getting better?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:32 pm : link
In comment 14202633 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Mack held to 1 sack. Unfortunately it was a big one, but he was held in check most if the game. Definite progress and the run game was not too bad either.



He ran through Wheeler like he was made of balsa wood.
Mack whipped Wheeler on that play  
Dave on the UWS : 7:51 pm : link
and had a big pressure against Solder and Pulley. He was quiet otherwise, the OL really was pretty good. Center is still a black hole but there has been progress in the other 4 spots. NO unit on this team is a total disaster. EVERY unit needs pieces and upgrading. It’s a good start for DG that the holes are pretty obvious instead of starting from scratch (like last off season)
This team has scored 30 points 3 times this year, now.  
Britt in VA : 8:03 pm : link
.
RE: This team has scored 30 points 3 times this year, now.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:18 pm : link
In comment 14202759 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.


Upward trend, but 10 points were by the defense.
RE: Did Chandler replace Riley at one point?  
Rjanyg : 8:20 pm : link
In comment 14202440 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
God, I hope this is permanent


Riley is the worst starter on the team. FS is a huge priority next year.
Murmur  
Paulie Walnuts : 8:24 pm : link
cannot close out a game
RE: RE: This team has scored 30 points 3 times this year, now.  
Britt in VA : 8:25 pm : link
In comment 14202777 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14202759 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


.



Upward trend, but 10 points were by the defense.


Yeah, so... McAdoo's team had defenses too. Still never hit 30.
Of course 10 was by the defense.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:42 pm : link
.
Did Ben McAdoo not have one of those?  
Britt in VA : 8:43 pm : link
?
Pretty sure Eric was talking about the offense's output.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:46 pm : link
Has nothing to do with McAdoo.
Yeah, well I wrote team, not offense.  
Britt in VA : 8:47 pm : link
3 times this year this team has scored 30 points. Something McAdoo failed to do and his entire tenure, and something that hasn't been done since Coughlin's last game.
Well, if we're going to play the game of what McAdoo has  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:48 pm : link
and doesn't have; he also went 11-5 in his first season as a head coach and went to the playoffs. Does Pat Shurmur have one of those type seasons...ever? Is he going to have this season? Nope.
*have it  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:48 pm : link
.
11-5 based on the defense he had  
Britt in VA : 8:51 pm : link
(which ironically never helped the team get to 30 points).
It was nothing more than an observation....  
Britt in VA : 8:52 pm : link
McAdoo's teams couldn't even get to 20 points for 8 straight games. Schurmur has gotten his team to 30 points 3 times in 11 games.

Not saying Shurmur is good, because I'm not impressed, but worth noting.
I'd take an 11-5 this year or any year  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:52 pm : link
based on any unit. I don't know. I think I'd rather my team go 11-5 rather than them score 30 points and have the record this team will end up with this season.
Anybody would take an 11-5 season.  
Britt in VA : 8:53 pm : link
.
Shurmur also has the benefit of a player on offense McAdoo didn't  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:58 pm : link
Look at what Barkley has done for this offense. It doesn't take a stretch of the imagination to think that if you took him off this roster, it too would struggle to score points.

Sigh...  
Britt in VA : 8:58 pm : link
okay, yeah you guys are right. It sucks to score 30 points. Let's shit on it.
It sure wasn't any Picasso...  
M.S. : 9:07 pm : link

...but I am very proud of the way the Giants fought and ultimately prevailed over the Bears today.

This almost turned into one of those "snatching defeat from the jaws of victory" games (aka Philly last week), but our guys hung in their, played their hearts out and came away with a victory!

GO GIANTS!


RE: It sure wasn't any Picasso...  
Britt in VA : 9:08 pm : link
In comment 14202880 M.S. said:
Quote:

...but I am very proud of the way the Giants fought and ultimately prevailed over the Bears today.

This almost turned into one of those "snatching defeat from the jaws of victory" games (aka Philly last week), but our guys hung in their, played their hearts out and came away with a victory!

GO GIANTS!


There's something to be said for that.

+1
RE: Sigh...  
ajr2456 : 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14202861 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
okay, yeah you guys are right. It sucks to score 30 points. Let's shit on it.


Lol, nowhere did you imply it was the offense.

3 30 point TEAM outputs is definitely a step in the right direction. Doesn’t matter how you score them, just that you score them.
RE: I'd take an 11-5 this year or any year  
ajr2456 : 9:55 pm : link
In comment 14202843 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
based on any unit. I don't know. I think I'd rather my team go 11-5 rather than them score 30 points and have the record this team will end up with this season.


You’re not going to have an easy time 11-5 without averaging nearly 30 points per game...

Getting to 30 and plus more times than they did last year, is a positive
RE: RE: RE: This team has scored 30 points 3 times this year, now.  
BillKo : 10:08 pm : link
In comment 14202786 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14202777 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 14202759 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


.



Upward trend, but 10 points were by the defense.



Yeah, so... McAdoo's team had defenses too. Still never hit 30.


Yeah, I mean this is the detailed analysis we get into to which to me borders on ridiculous.

Think other teams that score 30+ don't get help from the D in the form of scores, or short fields?
RE: Really would have been sweet if Shep caught that pass from Eli for the  
Vanzetti : 11:01 pm : link
In comment 14202408 Waldo Jeffers said:
Quote:
win

Still a wonderful feeling to beat a good team


I predicted Giants to win 34-26. Would have been 34-27 if Shep caught that ball
RE: RE: Really would have been sweet if Shep caught that pass from Eli for the  
mvftw : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 14203099 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 14202408 Waldo Jeffers said:


Quote:


win

Still a wonderful feeling to beat a good team



I predicted Giants to win 34-26. Would have been 34-27 if Shep caught that ball


No, 33-27
RE: RE: I'd take an 11-5 this year or any year  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:52 pm : link
In comment 14203019 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14202843 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


based on any unit. I don't know. I think I'd rather my team go 11-5 rather than them score 30 points and have the record this team will end up with this season.



You’re not going to have an easy time 11-5 without averaging nearly 30 points per game...

Getting to 30 and plus more times than they did last year, is a positive


Sure, it is. And how many times did they get it last year? It's also fair to point out the defense's role in this today. They were directly responsible for 10 points in this game. That doesn't happen often for our defense in recent years. It's a significant point.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2018
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support