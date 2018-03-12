TE Scott Simonson

Yeah, he got called a few times but holy crap did he dominate Khalil Mack on a few run plays one of them an absolute pancake. Baldinger shows them in the link below Baldy Breakdown
"Went back to the huddle like a Giant" and "Mark Bavaro would be proud".
not Evan Engram.
Jake Ballard.
Ellison could very well be a cap casualty this offseason so Simonson is playing for the #2 spot next season.
Simonson is a one-trick pony, but as long as he can block like he did last night he belongs in the NFL.
Ellison should not be cut. Barkley,OBJ and Shepard provide big play ability.Ellison can block and is very good at finding space on third down.
A friend and I were sitting with a girl who went to college with him. Div III Assumption College. She was even wearing the sweatshirt. We asked where it was and she told us and then said someone she once knew made it to the NFL. It was Simonson.
and how much of an impact they have on the run game, I just dont see how you can get Engram into the game. It really makes no sense when you consider what a liability he is in the run game. PLUS, his hands are terrible. Yes, he is a better mismatch when it comes to his speed but who cares? Some of the best TEs we have seen were not fast.
If Engram has any trade value, I am pulling the trigger this off season. We have our two TEs now lets go plug more holes.
the Giants Oline dominated in the 2nd half... or any half.
Get our 11 best players out there. I really like what the other TEs bring in terms of blocking.
I know Engram would not be the receiving matchup he is at WR but he would be a nice big target with solid WR speed. He would also be a plus blocker out there - further improving our blocking.
What do you think?
I think that I cannot warm to any WR who cannot catch the ball. That is what I think.
And Jerry Reese, was their scouting philosophy. They didn’t care that Engram would be a liability as a blocker. They only saw the potential as mismatch. But what good is any of that in reality when Engram can’t block, can’t catch consistently and is always injured with a concussion history? Grateful Ross is finally gone.
Evan Engram, who's that!
No reason why we can't effectively utilize Engram and Ellison/Simonson. Engram has clear strengths and faults, coaches need to find a way to work with what he does well.
I am too. I like the idea of three fast receivers in OBJ, Shepard, and Engram with more traditional tight ends like Ellison and Simonson. With Barkley at running back, we need blocking tight ends.
Because of his big play ability. Theres obviously a place for him in the offense unless you're more interested in seeming to be "right" about something.
I don't know why the Giants still try to force the ball to him in certain situations? I suppose they were expecting him to be uncovered? He did get called for 3 holding penalties yesterday, including one on STs. That's not good, but I'm hoping he improves and we can hold onto a good 3rd option at TE.
Shurmur worked with Ertz in Philly, who is a TE in name only. He's effectively a WR. Now Engram is not the pass catcher that Ertz is, but that's the blueprint
Didn’t stand out at all and was shocked when I first noticed he’s in the nfl.
He whiffed badly trying to make a tackle on a punt return that got the Bears out of a hole. And passes to him and to Penney from inside the 5 are wastes of a down. Nice that he blocks well, though.
Odell is a better blocker than Engram!
They may get some value for Engram in the offseason ..... Either try him at WR or try to trade him
on a running team.
They don't need the TE to be a great receiver. They need the TE to be a great blocker and just catch a pass when he's wide open.
Reese got fooled by shiny objects but I don't think Shurmur & Gettleman do.
of catches yesterday too. Ellison has been great too. He can catch despite what we understood. He's had some big catches the last couple weeks too along with his blocking. I'll take these type of TE's any day. Won't outrun anybody but big tough TE's.
Thank you. Thank u Scott simonson....you made us proud.
About my Gettleman fandom, but this is the type of guy he's going to bring in. He wants to play old school Giants football and it's creeping in slowly.
| Ellison should not be cut. Barkley,OBJ and Shepard provide big play ability.Ellison can block and is very good at finding space on third down.
why?
Ellison obviously knows how to run routes and has good hands.
To be honest, Engram could be on a short leash and I wouldn't be surprised at all to see him traded this offseason..........
That went nowhere. As an inline blocker. Find in the draft one who in line blocks like an OT and runs and catches enough to function that way when needed. Reliable.
Engrams a specialist.
Engram, I'd trade him in a heartbeat.
Maybe that says more about our drafting than it does about us. No more scholarships. Engram was good in theory, but he's just not working out on the field
If the guy is that great of a blocker, then why was he holding so much?
Huge first round disappointment. He can’t block like a TE, is always hurt, and seems to be an underachiever. I hope I’m wrong here....
| Ellison should not be cut. Barkley,OBJ and Shepard provide big play ability.Ellison can block and is very good at finding space on third down.
I was very excited when the Giants signed Ellison because I thought the Giants found their next Dan Campbell. I expected Ellison to block inline to allow Engram to run free like Campbell did for Shockey in 2002. Unfortunately Ellison has really struggled at times blocking which is why he is being paid so much. He wasn't great last season either. I think he might be asked to take a paycut this offseason.
they all hold. he is not a high profile guy = 9gets the calls) and probably not good enough at concealing it yet
| Huge first round disappointment. He can’t block like a TE, is always hurt, and seems to be an underachiever. I hope I’m wrong here....
This is BS. He played all but one game last year so hes not always injured. He had 67 catches and 6 TDs as a rookie in a shit offense. Thats hugely productive. Is he a great blocker? No but no one expected tgat
What scholarships? Engram made the all rookie team and caught for 800 yards and 8 touchdowns. He's getting dragged like he's Larry Donnell. He's played like 20 career games. To coin a phrase, it's fucking ponderous. The guy made big catches in back to back weeks in the last two wins.
What it says is that a lot of people here don't retain knowledge from experience. They want instant gratification right into the veins. Most people insisted Rosas wouldn't be any good, despite a lot of reasonable, knowledgeable users giving informed information to the opposite. How's that looking? Collins couldn't play after his rookie year. Clearly a failed draft pick.
Simonson is a replacement level player. He had a few nice plays and a bunch of penalties.
Engram has elite skills, that need to be invested in correctly. He's hurt and that sucks. And maybe he won't pan out, that could happen.
But Lord help Gettleman if Scott Simonson showing a pulse is the reason to move on from a guy with the potential of Engram.
are not good blockers....they only look good when compared to EE.....but even he has had his blocks....where he blind sided a DE/OLB, and took him out...someone posted a video of it...