What is the Giants biggest area of need? since1925 : 12/4/2018 3:34 pm I used to think it was offensive line. But the line has improved with Brown and Wheeler, it is still an area of need but it's not #1 right now. Plus, Barkley has also helped the offensive line a lot. Opposing DL and LBs have to play the Giants honestly and respect the run, that gives the OL a bit of the edge. Yes, it must be improved but it has climbed to adequate.



A high end DE or LB that can get to the passer would make the biggest difference. Such a player would have the have the ancillary effect of improving the secondary. If we had a ten sack guy that offenses had to worry about, we could of won enough games to make the playoffs.



I know a lot of BBIers obsess about QB. But Eli is playing pretty well, he's putting up numbers that compare with his best years. If an elite prospect falls in our lap, great. If not, we shouldn't go chasing mirages.



So, biggest needs, #1 elite pass rusher, #2 offensive line help probably a center or tackle.

Don't fool yourself SHO'NUFF : 12/4/2018 3:39 pm : link OL, OL, OL...specifically, Center and Right Tackle. Especially, Center.



then DL,DL,LB,DB



Outside of OL, we're good on offense. I like Latimer and Coleman as depth. Gallman is a good backup. Perkins, if he comes back healthy.

IMO, still RT jcn56 : 12/4/2018 3:40 pm : link Brown is a FA and who knows how much he's going to want, and he's not that great.



Given where the Giants are likely to pick, the best available OT or pass rusher is probably the way to go.

It's certainly open for debate... BamaBlue : 12/4/2018 3:41 pm : link both OL and DL are sub-standard and need to be upgraded. Taking Eli out of the equation, I still think the OL is the bigger need. The OL is doing 'better', but still lacks starting talent on the right side and lacks any credible back-up. The OL is one injury away from a complete reversal of fortune. They go immediately from mediocre to awful much more quickly than the DL.



It seems to be more difficult to find OL than it does to find quality on the DL. The Giants have been putting a lot of emphasis on the OL and gotten next to nothing. The DL has been okay, but would be much better if the Giants had a starting quality LB...

Many NYG007 : 12/4/2018 3:42 pm : link In order:



QB

RT

RG (Brown may be it)

C

TE

WR

DL

DL

LB

LB

FS

SS

CB

"Need" is complicated to define. 81_Great_Dane : 12/4/2018 3:57 pm : link It's not just a matter of how the current players are performing week-to-week. It's also anticipating what holes are going to open up in a year or two, and the development time of prospects, especially those drafted in later rounds.



On a better team, you'd consider



1) who is under contract, and for how long,

2) which veterans are likely to depart in free agency or retire, and when,

3) what developmental players are already on the roster and are being groomed to step in, and how they're doing.



But the Giants have shed quite a few veterans, and are playing a lot of those "developmental" guys right now. (Wheeler for example.)



Based on recent game play, they need to find a center and a right tackle; they need a "Y" WR to complement OBJ ("X") and Sterling Shepard (slot); they still aren't great at free safety; they don't have much of a pass rush. Engram is a question mark, so they could use a true two-way TE who can both block and catch.



Based on holes we can expect to open up, they need to find Eli's successor at QB, Vernon's successor at edge rusher, possibly Collins' successor at SS.



Plus, based on regular turnover in the NFL, they could upgrade cornerback, linebacker, fullback.



If you define need that way, they need almost everything but a starting tailback.

It's real easy RobCrossRiver56 : 12/4/2018 3:58 pm : link

Continue to rebuild the O-Line



.

In order Tuckrule : 12/4/2018 4:05 pm : link RT

C

FS

Edge rusher(lb)

CB

QB



Sign a Center in FA and draft a RT i superspynyg : 12/4/2018 4:09 pm : link early next may. Then add a guard or OT later in the draft for depth.

My two cents Biteymax22 : 12/4/2018 4:17 pm : link 1. Eli Successor

2. Pass Rusher

3. = Between Center & RT



If I can lay out the 2019 right now, that is how my first 3 picks would go. I'd probably use at least 2 of my 4th rounders on Oline and hope I can hit by cluster drafting.

Needs all over, but . . . . TC : 12/4/2018 4:21 pm : link I'm surprised to have to say defense. ER, LB, DB before even OL. If they're going to continue to play this style of D, they need both better pressure and better coverage, particularly on intermediate roots. Collins is good in run support, but gets beat like a drum having to cover TE's and RB's. LB's often have problems too.



OL Thegratefulhead : 12/4/2018 4:26 pm : link Put a top 5 OL on the field in front of Barkley, we will control the clock, score a fuckton of points and leave our defense rested. DG did draft a running back touched by the hand of god. Now, we need to exploit that, we have to get this kid to the second level of opposing defenses without getting touched and get the fuck out of his way.

Pass rushers, FS, and ORT are at the top of the list. Red Dog : 12/4/2018 4:57 pm : link Center, 'backers, corners, and a really good blocking TE are also significant needs for next season. Depth at Guard and maybe OT will probably be needs, too, and DT could be on this list.



Looking beyond, Eli's successor, who I think will be a 2020 draft choice, De Ossie's successor at LS, and more help at Safety, particularly if they don't resign Landon Collins. Injuries and free agent defections will undoubtedly add to this list.

I get "Gidiefored", thinking Doomster : 12/4/2018 4:58 pm : link about an OL in front of Barkley....



Offense, we need a QB, C, RT, RG, and 3rd WR.....



Defense, we need an edge rusher, FS, SS, min of two LBers, and a nose Tackle....



And quality backups everywhere...



Not going to be done in one season.....

Biggest needs darren in pdx : 12/4/2018 5:06 pm : link in no particular order, and not including eventual new QB (Lauletta if lucky), are center, right tackle, edge rusher and safety. They also need to improve depth at pretty much every position but most notably on the o-line and front seven. An improvement at outside WR opposite of OBJ would be nice as well, but you're not going to find all of that in one off-season.

And also darren in pdx : 12/4/2018 5:08 pm : link Brown is a nice stop-gap find at RG that can start there next season, but if you have a chance to improve that position you take it when available.

The biggest need... EricJ : 12/4/2018 5:09 pm : link we need the old stadium and Wellington Mara back

Biggest needs are pass defense ChicagoMarty : 12/4/2018 5:24 pm : link 1. Mike that can cover TE's and Rb's coming out of the backfield

2. Safeties that can pass cover and catch passes that hit their hands

3. Edge rusher

4. LBs that can pass cover

5. ORT

6.. C

7. Backup OL

8. Cb

9. Qb who can move his feet

10. TE that can beat lb's and safeties in the middle zones and catch passes

Invite Andy Reid to Dave Gettleman's house mrvax : 12/4/2018 5:36 pm : link Get him piss drunk.

Have him sign a trade Landon Collins for Patrick Mahomes.



QB ajr2456 : 12/4/2018 5:45 pm : link It’s the most important position

OL BlueLou'sBack : 12/4/2018 5:53 pm : link Because now you build this team for Saquon Barkley.



And an OK QB, which is all Eli has ever been, along with a top tier defense, will be enough.

A HOF QB BBelle21 : 12/4/2018 6:00 pm : link Is an ok QB? You have high standards

i'd love to have an elite C, an edge rusher and a cover safety markky : 12/4/2018 6:07 pm : link the approach i would take is to upgrade our 3 weakest players, turning 3 liabilities into 3 above average to good positions. we do that and we're right in the mix.

QB Jeffrey : 12/4/2018 6:18 pm : link QB, then OL, LBs and DBs

Speed and power in the front 7 on defense arniefez : 12/4/2018 6:24 pm : link RT & C. Next QB. In that order.

Area or Areas of need? Simms11 : 12/4/2018 6:31 pm : link If only one Area, I would say Oline. If we’re talking Areas then my list is as follows in order of priority.....



Oline - Center then RT

QB (only if draft has one there for us that’s highly rated)

Edge Rusher/OLB

Free Safety

ILB

CB

NT



It will be tough to fill all needs again in one off-season, but if we can fill half of my areas with quality starters, then we’re off to a great start.



On Offense, I think the Giants might just hang onto Eli and continue to develop Lauletta, unless there’s a QB there that’s better then Lauletta. Oline has to continue to get more talent - not even a question. Center needed in worst way, then RT as Wheeler is nothing more then a decent swing tackle. And Brown needs to be resigned. He’s young and will continue to develop as well. The other skill positions on offense are adequate....WR, TE and RB, in fact a pretty solid group already, even the depth.



On Defense, a true NT, like Snacks would be huge, no pun intended. DEs are set, Edge Rusher is biggest need, in fact two would be even better, unless Giants feel Carter and OV are good enough, then at least one is needed. The guy has to be a difference-maker however. CBs are ok, if JEnkins is brought back and Beal shows something. I like the depth there now with Haley and Webb. Safety is another need. Could be a huge need if Collins leaves. Resign Collins and focus on getting a real Free Safety that can cover ground, tackle and make plays on the ball. Lastly, the Giants need a better ILB next to Ogletree.



Specials I think are fine, especially with Rosas, Dixon, DeOssie, Coleman and Henderson. Pretty solid STs!

Best Defensive player available TMS : 12/4/2018 8:06 pm : link because the Ol is too tough to gage. Huge failure rate at that position for the Giants and most teams. No OL please in the first round. MO

QB Rick in Dallas : 12/4/2018 9:26 pm : link But I am not sure this draft class of QB’s warrant a high first round pick. If not a edge pass rusher is a must for our defense.

OL, OL, OL, oh yeah, OL! SterlingArcher : 12/4/2018 9:49 pm : link I guess you could make a case for DB, S, or pass rusher.

OL, pass rush, FS and LBs who can actually cover someone. yatqb : 12/4/2018 10:21 pm : link I'm inclined to think we need a C even more than a RT, but it's a close call.



And we clearly need to land our next QB, ideally one who is mobile, as soon as possible.

QB and it's not even close for me ProfPistolPete : 12/4/2018 11:54 pm : link after that I'd say RT and/or MLB

Front Office and Head Coach Mike in Boston : 12:28 am : link But don't expect them to get it. Great draft, and kudos to Shurmur for keeping them playing hard. But pretty much every other decision they have made is a head-scratcher.

Players who can get to the St. Jimmy : 5:54 am : link quarterback. That is their biggest impediment to winning games. The defense cannot stop anyone when it matters because the opposing QB has too much time.



After that right tackle, center, and the future QB who preferably is on a rookie deal.

It isn’t even close djm : 11:44 am : link Linebackers linebackers and more linebackers. Run stuffing LBs. Pass rushing LBs and cover LBs. Then depth. Then add more depth.

The single biggest reason why this team lost two brutally close losses djm : 11:46 am : link To philly and Carolina was lack of a killer defense/passrush. They also couldn’t get off the field in many other big spots this season.



When the giants are great, their defense is awesome. Make the D nasty again, above all else. Find lunch pail types for the O and athletic bad asses for the D.

Coaching... trueblueinpw : 11:49 am : link I mean, who doesn’t want a Pro Bowler on their rookie deal at every position? Doesn’t happen too often though so I think we a head coach who can build a program and a game plan and a staff to lead mostly good and some great players to victory.



As far as players? I want a play maker on defense. Haven’t had one of those in a long while. Could be a linemen of a linebacker or a defensive back. Defensive playmakers can be anywhere on the field and make plays. We haven’t had a legit playmaker on D for a while.

Biggest Needs... Jim in Tampa : 2:12 pm : link QB

Edge Rusher

RT



I would prefer to fill the positions via the draft in that order, but I wouldn't want to make a major concession on talent to do so. (In other words... If a great OT is available when the Giants pick in RD, and a good, but not great QB is also available, I'd want them to take the OT.)