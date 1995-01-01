New York Giants-Washington Redskins Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:42 pm : 12:42 pm ...

One hunit! trueblueinpw : 3:56 pm : link 100 wins over the Washington team! Nice!

RE: I don't understand Joey from GlenCove : 3:56 pm : link

Quote: SHurmur did not learn anything from the disaster he coached in Philly. 350 yards in the first half, 50 in the second. It's embarrassing having this bozo as an HC. Retires his players as if the Giants are already in the SB!



What?



What?

Weird take

Wtf was that? Simms11 : 3:57 pm : link Poor poor pass off his back foot

Kl is lucky he found Turf.. Bluesbreaker : 3:57 pm : link !

They need Herb Brooks to step in with the D after the game Greg from LI : 3:57 pm : link



You don't wanna work during the game, ok. We'll work now.

Fewer passes but Lauletta looks every bit as bad as Webb BestFeature : 3:58 pm : link did in the first preseason game.

Penny LeftHook : 3:58 pm : link Really running with power

RE: People were arcarsenal : 3:58 pm : link

Quote: Really worried about losing this game right before the int? Really?



Sometimes I jump onto game threads just because comments like that never cease to amaze me. The idea that the Giants were ever in danger of losing this game is very funny.

With obj and Lc out today.... thrunthrublue : 3:58 pm : link MVP for giants is butt fumble ms

Looks Defense56 : 3:58 pm : link like Sanchez's season may be over.

Where’s the roughing the passer yalebowl : 3:58 pm : link By Washington on that 3rd down play?

Vintage Bob Papa today... trueblueinpw : 3:58 pm : link Did anyone else hear Papa cracking up in the first half when giving the line for stats of “Sanchez”.

RE: People were rebel yell : 3:59 pm : link

Quote: Really worried about losing this game right before the int? Really?

Don't even bother. The level of football intelligence by some on this site is abysmal.

Lauletta Percy : 3:59 pm : link 0-5 and barely missed being intercepted on that last disastrous effort. Doesn't look like an acceptable future, does it?



Glad Lauletta got in WillVAB : 3:59 pm : link So the media and fans can finally shut the fuck up about it. He sucks.

RE: People were santacruzom : 3:59 pm : link

Quote: Really worried about losing this game right before the int? Really?



I doubt it, but I definitely imagined the mayhem if we did. My imagination isn't quite sufficient for that scenario though.

Fuck seeing Defense56 : 4:00 pm : link Lauletta at this point. Run the fucking clock out.

There AcidTest : 4:00 pm : link was a rumor that the Giants were interested in trading for Kyle Sloter in the offseason. I wonder it that's something they would explore again this coming offseason if they don't use a first or second round pick on a QB.

RE: RE: I don't understand section125 : 4:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14210962 D_Giants said:





Quote:





SHurmur did not learn anything from the disaster he coached in Philly. 350 yards in the first half, 50 in the second. It's embarrassing having this bozo as an HC. Retires his players as if the Giants are already in the SB!







What?



Weird take



WTF, if he leaves Eli and Saquon in people would be screaming.

WTF, if he leaves Eli and Saquon in people would be screaming.

Defense is the problem. Lost their drive.

RE: RE: People were crick n NC : 4:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14210979 crick n NC said:





Quote:





Really worried about losing this game right before the int? Really?







Sometimes I jump onto game threads just because comments like that never cease to amaze me. The idea that the Giants were ever in danger of losing this game is very funny.



Certain entertainment my man

RE: Lauletta trueblueinpw : 4:00 pm : link

Quote: 0-5 and barely missed being intercepted on that last disastrous effort. Doesn't look like an acceptable future, does it?



Fucking Eli's fault for taking reps away from the kid in practice. It's all Eli's fault!

Tough week ahead GiantEgo : 4:00 pm : link For BBI Laulettites

Washington had 12 men on the field on a punt dpinzow : 4:01 pm : link 🤣🤣🤣

. arcarsenal : 4:01 pm : link Lauletta hasn't played with Barkley or Beckham at all today.. let's not be silly here. He's a developmental QB - he wasn't going to just jump into action and look like he had everything under control.



The odds of him being the future here are still very slim - but if you're going to draw conclusions based on one day, just forget it.

RE: refs can't count LeftHook : 4:02 pm : link

Michael Thomas knew, he was going nuts, lol

RE: RE: RE: I don't understand D_Giants : 4:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14210982 Joey from GlenCove said:





Quote:





In comment 14210962 D_Giants said:





Quote:





SHurmur did not learn anything from the disaster he coached in Philly. 350 yards in the first half, 50 in the second. It's embarrassing having this bozo as an HC. Retires his players as if the Giants are already in the SB!







What?



Weird take







WTF, if he leaves Eli and Saquon in people would be screaming.

Defense is the problem. Lost their drive.



The D is the reason this was a blowout.

RE: Lauletta Simms11 : 4:02 pm : link

Quote: 0-5 and barely missed being intercepted on that last disastrous effort. Doesn't look like an acceptable future, does it?



Give the guy some misdirection or naked boots or RPO. Shurmur letting him sit there for the slaughter. They're making him think fast and he's making terrible throws and decisions. Exactly playing into the Skins hands. Shumur needs to call plays to help the young guy out.

RE: . micky : 4:03 pm : link

Quote: Lauletta hasn't played with Barkley or Beckham at all today.. let's not be silly here. He's a developmental QB - he wasn't going to just jump into action and look like he had everything under control.



The odds of him being the future here are still very slim - but if you're going to draw conclusions based on one day, just forget it.



++

RE: RE: RE: RE: Shurmur ???????????? Bluesbreaker : 4:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14210952 Bluesbreaker said:





Quote:





In comment 14210919 EricJ said:





Quote:





In comment 14210900 Bluesbreaker said:





Quote:





What are you resting Barkley for I guess records are

meaningless in a lopsided game ..

Oh well

Not doing Lauletta any favors







Are you fucking serious? This offense is a complete zero without Barkley and the future of this franchise rests on his ability to stay healthy. Fucking records? Really?



If Shurmur still had him in the game and he got hurt then this place would want him fired for leaving him in.







No he should be using Barkley to run the clock down

Instead of watching this defense fagging out its about

finishing and winning ...







Stop. You don't use your best player - a running back - up by 40 points. Idiocy.



Your right B but Injuries happen period Barkley should get20 carries a game period . He is not a China Doll

I can just imagine what they will be saying in Washington Jay on the Island : 4:04 pm : link Tomorrow they will be discussing Josh Johnson and how he is the next Rich Gannon type late blooming star QB.

RE: This is gonna be B in ALB : 4:04 pm : link

Quote: 40 - 30-something before it's done.



WTF are you talking about?



WTF are you talking about?

Some of you guys are certifiable.

Lauletta first good play Bluesbreaker : 4:04 pm : link Taking a Knee ...

RE: RE: Lauletta SHO'NUFF : 4:06 pm : link

Quote: Shumur needs to call plays to help the young guy out.



He did: They're called "Running Plays".

All this meant for Lauletta Dave on the UWS : 4:07 pm : link was get his feet wet and give Shurmur an idea where he is so far. He has a long way to go. The game is too fast for him at this point (as you would expect )

Matt Milano B in ALB : 4:08 pm : link From Buffalo just had his leg rolled up on and it twisted all the way around backwards.



That was Fucking brutal.

RE: . Bluesbreaker : 4:28 pm : link

Quote: Lauletta hasn't played with Barkley or Beckham at all today.. let's not be silly here. He's a developmental QB - he wasn't going to just jump into action and look like he had everything under control.



The odds of him being the future here are still very slim - but if you're going to draw conclusions based on one day, just forget it.



Thats part of the reason they could have played Barkley

some more it would I think Helped Lauletta having Barkley

as a threat since there is no OBJ so really

Thats part of the reason they could have played Barkley

some more it would I think Helped Lauletta having Barkley

as a threat since there is no OBJ so really

hard to grade Kyle on what we saw .