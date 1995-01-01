New York Giants-Washington Redskins Game Discussion

|
|SHurmur did not learn anything from the disaster he coached in Philly. 350 yards in the first half, 50 in the second. It's embarrassing having this bozo as an HC. Retires his players as if the Giants are already in the SB!
|Really worried about losing this game right before the int? Really?
|Really worried about losing this game right before the int? Really?
|Really worried about losing this game right before the int? Really?
|like Sanchez's season may be over.
What?
Weird take
Sometimes I jump onto game threads just because comments like that never cease to amaze me. The idea that the Giants were ever in danger of losing this game is very funny.
|0-5 and barely missed being intercepted on that last disastrous effort. Doesn't look like an acceptable future, does it?
|did not know the skins had 12 on the field until the Giants screamed 12 several times.
WTF, if he leaves Eli and Saquon in people would be screaming.
Defense is the problem. Lost their drive.
|0-5 and barely missed being intercepted on that last disastrous effort. Doesn't look like an acceptable future, does it?
| Lauletta hasn't played with Barkley or Beckham at all today.. let's not be silly here. He's a developmental QB - he wasn't going to just jump into action and look like he had everything under control.
The odds of him being the future here are still very slim - but if you're going to draw conclusions based on one day, just forget it.
|40 - 30-something before it's done.
|Shumur needs to call plays to help the young guy out.
