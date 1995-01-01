New York Giants-Washington Redskins Game Discussion

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:42 pm
...
Penny truckin.......  
LeftHook : 3:56 pm : link
Feed em lol
One hunit!  
trueblueinpw : 3:56 pm : link
100 wins over the Washington team! Nice!
RE: I don't understand  
Joey from GlenCove : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 14210962 D_Giants said:
Quote:
SHurmur did not learn anything from the disaster he coached in Philly. 350 yards in the first half, 50 in the second. It's embarrassing having this bozo as an HC. Retires his players as if the Giants are already in the SB!


What?

Weird take
1st Down!  
Steve in South Jersey : 3:56 pm : link
.
Wtf was that?  
Simms11 : 3:57 pm : link
Poor poor pass off his back foot
That was  
Defense56 : 3:57 pm : link
ugly.
Kl is lucky he found Turf..  
Bluesbreaker : 3:57 pm : link
!
They need Herb Brooks to step in with the D after the game  
Greg from LI : 3:57 pm : link
You don't wanna work during the game, ok. We'll work now.

Lauletta is  
rebel yell : 3:57 pm : link
limping.
Fewer passes but Lauletta looks every bit as bad as Webb  
BestFeature : 3:58 pm : link
did in the first preseason game.
Penny  
LeftHook : 3:58 pm : link
Really running with power
RE: People were  
arcarsenal : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 14210979 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Really worried about losing this game right before the int? Really?


Sometimes I jump onto game threads just because comments like that never cease to amaze me. The idea that the Giants were ever in danger of losing this game is very funny.
With obj and Lc out today....  
thrunthrublue : 3:58 pm : link
MVP for giants is butt fumble ms
KL  
AcidTest : 3:58 pm : link
has no completions.
Shurmur's playcalling  
Marty866b : 3:58 pm : link
Here is beyond unbelievable.
Looks  
Defense56 : 3:58 pm : link
like Sanchez's season may be over.
Where’s the roughing the passer  
yalebowl : 3:58 pm : link
By Washington on that 3rd down play?
Vintage Bob Papa today...  
trueblueinpw : 3:58 pm : link
Did anyone else hear Papa cracking up in the first half when giving the line for stats of “Sanchez”.
Nice to see the qb  
crick n NC : 3:59 pm : link
Evaluators are here to accurately critique Lauletta
RE: People were  
rebel yell : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 14210979 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Really worried about losing this game right before the int? Really?

Don't even bother. The level of football intelligence by some on this site is abysmal.
Bwahahahahahha  
Anakim : 3:59 pm : link
.
Lauletta  
Percy : 3:59 pm : link
0-5 and barely missed being intercepted on that last disastrous effort. Doesn't look like an acceptable future, does it?
Glad Lauletta got in  
WillVAB : 3:59 pm : link
So the media and fans can finally shut the fuck up about it. He sucks.
RE: People were  
santacruzom : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 14210979 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Really worried about losing this game right before the int? Really?


I doubt it, but I definitely imagined the mayhem if we did. My imagination isn't quite sufficient for that scenario though.
RE: Looks  
Greg from LI : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 14210995 Defense56 said:
Quote:
like Sanchez's season may be over.


You mean career
Fuck seeing  
Defense56 : 4:00 pm : link
Lauletta at this point. Run the fucking clock out.
There  
AcidTest : 4:00 pm : link
was a rumor that the Giants were interested in trading for Kyle Sloter in the offseason. I wonder it that's something they would explore again this coming offseason if they don't use a first or second round pick on a QB.
RE: RE: I don't understand  
section125 : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 14210982 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
In comment 14210962 D_Giants said:


Quote:


SHurmur did not learn anything from the disaster he coached in Philly. 350 yards in the first half, 50 in the second. It's embarrassing having this bozo as an HC. Retires his players as if the Giants are already in the SB!



What?

Weird take


WTF, if he leaves Eli and Saquon in people would be screaming.
Defense is the problem. Lost their drive.
RE: RE: People were  
crick n NC : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 14210991 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14210979 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Really worried about losing this game right before the int? Really?



Sometimes I jump onto game threads just because comments like that never cease to amaze me. The idea that the Giants were ever in danger of losing this game is very funny.


Certain entertainment my man
RE: Lauletta  
trueblueinpw : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 14211002 Percy said:
Quote:
0-5 and barely missed being intercepted on that last disastrous effort. Doesn't look like an acceptable future, does it?


Fucking Eli’s fault for taking reps away from the kid in practice. It’s all Eli’s fault!
Hahaha  
B in ALB : 4:00 pm : link
Fuck you Gruden.
Tough week ahead  
GiantEgo : 4:00 pm : link
For BBI Laulettites
Washington had 12 men on the field on a punt  
dpinzow : 4:01 pm : link
🤣🤣🤣
This is gonna be  
David B. : 4:01 pm : link
40 - 30-something before it's done.
refs can't count  
Steve in South Jersey : 4:01 pm : link
did not know the skins had 12 on the field until the Giants screamed 12 several times.
.  
arcarsenal : 4:01 pm : link
Lauletta hasn't played with Barkley or Beckham at all today.. let's not be silly here. He's a developmental QB - he wasn't going to just jump into action and look like he had everything under control.

The odds of him being the future here are still very slim - but if you're going to draw conclusions based on one day, just forget it.
RE: refs can't count  
LeftHook : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14211015 Steve in South Jersey said:
Quote:
did not know the skins had 12 on the field until the Giants screamed 12 several times.
Michael Thomas knew, he was going nuts, lol
RE: RE: RE: I don't understand  
D_Giants : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14211008 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14210982 Joey from GlenCove said:


Quote:


In comment 14210962 D_Giants said:


Quote:


SHurmur did not learn anything from the disaster he coached in Philly. 350 yards in the first half, 50 in the second. It's embarrassing having this bozo as an HC. Retires his players as if the Giants are already in the SB!



What?

Weird take



WTF, if he leaves Eli and Saquon in people would be screaming.
Defense is the problem. Lost their drive.


The D is the reason this was a blowout.
This quarter feels longer than the first three...  
Waldo Jeffers : 4:02 pm : link
A woman is buying groceries and while in the check out line, she becomes quite aroused by the good-looking bag boy. She tries to make eye contact, but he doesn't notice. She drops her purse on the floor and bends over to give him a look at her breasts, but he only keeps bagging her groceries. So she decides to ask him to bring them to her car for her.

When they get out in the parking lot, he asks where her car is. She looks at him, touches his chest and says, "You know, I have an itchy pussy... " And the bag boy sighs and says, "Sorry lady, all those Japanese cars look the same to me."

RE: Lauletta  
Simms11 : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14211002 Percy said:
Quote:
0-5 and barely missed being intercepted on that last disastrous effort. Doesn't look like an acceptable future, does it?


Give the guy some misdirection or naked boots or RPO. Shurmur letting him sit there for the slaughter. They’re making him think fast and he’s making terrible throws and decisions. Exactly playing into the Skins hands. Shumur needs to call plays to help the young guy out.
RE: .  
micky : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14211016 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Lauletta hasn't played with Barkley or Beckham at all today.. let's not be silly here. He's a developmental QB - he wasn't going to just jump into action and look like he had everything under control.

The odds of him being the future here are still very slim - but if you're going to draw conclusions based on one day, just forget it.


++
RE: RE: RE: RE: Shurmur ????????????  
Bluesbreaker : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14210978 B in ALB said:
Quote:
In comment 14210952 Bluesbreaker said:


Quote:


In comment 14210919 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 14210900 Bluesbreaker said:


Quote:


What are you resting Barkley for I guess records are
meaningless in a lopsided game ..
Oh well
Not doing Lauletta any favors



Are you fucking serious? This offense is a complete zero without Barkley and the future of this franchise rests on his ability to stay healthy. Fucking records? Really?

If Shurmur still had him in the game and he got hurt then this place would want him fired for leaving him in.



No he should be using Barkley to run the clock down
Instead of watching this defense fagging out its about
finishing and winning ...



Stop. You don't use your best player - a running back - up by 40 points. Idiocy.


Your right B but Injuries happen period Barkley should get20 carries a game period . He is not a China Doll
I can just imagine what they will be saying in Washington  
Jay on the Island : 4:04 pm : link
Tomorrow they will be discussing Josh Johnson and how he is the next Rich Gannon type late blooming star QB.
RE: This is gonna be  
B in ALB : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14211014 David B. said:
Quote:
40 - 30-something before it's done.


WTF are you talking about?

Some of you guys are certifiable.
Lauletta first good play  
Bluesbreaker : 4:04 pm : link
Taking a Knee ...
RE: RE: Lauletta  
SHO'NUFF : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14211021 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Shumur needs to call plays to help the young guy out.


He did: They're called "Running Plays".
All this meant for Lauletta  
Dave on the UWS : 4:07 pm : link
was get his feet wet and give Shurmur an idea where he is so far. He has a long way to go. The game is too fast for him at this point (as you would expect )
Matt Milano  
B in ALB : 4:08 pm : link
From Buffalo just had his leg rolled up on and it twisted all the way around backwards.

That was Fucking brutal.
RE: .  
Bluesbreaker : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 14211016 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Lauletta hasn't played with Barkley or Beckham at all today.. let's not be silly here. He's a developmental QB - he wasn't going to just jump into action and look like he had everything under control.

The odds of him being the future here are still very slim - but if you're going to draw conclusions based on one day, just forget it.


Thats part of the reason they could have played Barkley
some more it would I think Helped Lauletta having Barkley
as a threat since there is no OBJ so really
hard to grade Kyle on what we saw .
RE: RE: RE: I don't understand  
Toth029 : 5:25 pm : link
In comment 14211008 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14210982 Joey from GlenCove said:


Quote:


In comment 14210962 D_Giants said:


Quote:


SHurmur did not learn anything from the disaster he coached in Philly. 350 yards in the first half, 50 in the second. It's embarrassing having this bozo as an HC. Retires his players as if the Giants are already in the SB!



What?

Weird take



WTF, if he leaves Eli and Saquon in people would be screaming.
Defense is the problem. Lost their drive.


Backup S lost containment and gave up a big play.
