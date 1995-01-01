New York Giants-Washington Redskins Post-Game Discussion

The Giants have been bad for so long that some expect the worst at every moment. Can't necessarily blame them, but maybe the Giants can come CLOSE, like less than 2 TDs, to actually blowing the lead before you come down on them?
But shOuld he be comparing him with a hall of fame QB either. I like a strong armed QB. Soft throws give DB’s time to recover position. Don’t think this kid is worth much of a look. But it’s early.
| Barkley was not only the best player in the draft, he was the safest pick in the draft.
Was he? I remember he went #5, sure, but I remember a lot of people saying the Jets blew it picking him #5.
This is why we need to see him BEFORE the draft. (But remember, Eli looked like dogshit as a rookie too until the end of the season). Problem with Kyle is simply doesn't appear to have the arm.
by the number of posts on the post game thread. Very few means they played well and the bitchers cannot bitch or whine.
I think the Giants as a team, and we as fans, needed a game like this. One where the team just dominated from the beginning and we even got to rest some players.
Speaking of which ...
Way too soon to make any judgment on Lauletta. He has some accuracy but I think the game is moving fast for him right now. From what I saw at least today, I would pick another QB if one were there, but I'm not ready to write Lauletta off either after just one game.
It’s a good learning experience for the D that they need to finish games.
They were playing almost exclusively all back ups and so some miscommunication could be expected especially on the back end. There were some wide open receivers that’s for sure. Johnson didn’t have to try too hard, plus he was never really pressured unless he got blitzed.
It was never interesting. Not even close. If you don't realize that, you don't understand football.
| you take a guy like Barkley over question marks at QB nothing will.
Durr face 0 toughness will to win Darnold also shows that.
I can't remember the last time the Giants were up by
40 on anyone let alone 40-0 Skins Offense is a shell of
what it was . Bears also without there starter.
I don't know if you can take much out of Lauletta debut
other than lack of arm strength not the kind of QB you
want at Metlife . Never like the pick when there were
O-lineman available Have to build around SB and the
Defense . if Herbert isn't available give me a LT or a guy
Like Josh Allen . We need a tackling machine at LB as well
FS is another need of an upgrade .Pick up a blocking TE
that can box out and get first downs Ele needs another
safety valve .
I’m alright with him as QB next year assuming the OL gets stronger. But, the real problem is going to be contract. Eli might want to be paid as an elite QB which he has been in the past and I don’t see him giving the team a discount. It will be interesting to see how he and the team play hardball if it comes to that.
If the Giants close out the season strong, then what do you do with his big contract as well as Jackrabbit and Vernon
But I think some of these D players are asking to be replaced.
No excuse for tackling that bad even if you are 3rd string.
and performance by SB Yet the negative posters here find fault. Get help and get a life or get otf this wbsite. We real fans want to enjoy a good Giant day.
I agree. Hope he gets a few more chances to get his feet wet. I can hardly imagine the adrenaline rush the kid had, his first game.
It's an easy point to comprehend. Sanchez was drafted 5th by a team who felt compelled to draft a QB.
It cost them, and Sanchez never lived up to the "positional value" people seem to automatically assign to every QB prospect.
One thing to consider though: that draft was dog shit.
is playing very good football lately sans a few suspect decisions.
That rainbow pass he dropped into Coleman on the sideline with pressure in his face was a big time throw.
I am enjoying watching him again.
Lance & Jeff really had a good talk on the post game about how improved our roster is and how that’s had a huge impact on the special teams play. Agree.
in their stadium will always be awesome.
The amazing thing about today's game? The Giants scored all of their points in about 1.5 quarters of the contest.
short lease said:
|Stat wise ...isn't he having the best year of his career. I thought the producers posted those stats and the announcers commented on it?
Depends which stats you use. Today's performance will push his passer rating over 95, a career high by a couple of points. More comprehensive metrics are less kind to Eli, as they have been throughout the team's doldrums. It's worth noting that his previous high for passer rating was achieved not in his great 2011 season, but in 2015.
As for Lauletta's performance today, it means less than Eli's outing against Baltimore in 2004 - or the rest of Eli's first horrible month as the Giants' starter. And Manning managed to be that bad despite full weeks of practice with the first team.
game by Eli Manning was very reminiscent of Simms' last season with the Giants (1993). Very efficient performance. (Matter of fact, Simms' last game at RFK was a lot like today).
Except for playoff games and regular-season games with huge playoff ramifications, BBI always gets more traffic after the team loses.
It's combination of people needing to vent plus I think drive-bys looking for a chuckle.
As long as SB is the RB and the OL improves in the offseason, the Giants look like they’ll be fine with Eli next year.
The team in real QB hell now is the Redskins. Alex Smith is finished, terrible news for them but he will not play in the NFL again.
DC seems like it’s becoming a hockey town.
Barkley is an amazing running back. So happy that the Giants drafted him. Next week will be a big test for the OL when we face a very good Titans defense.
I would be OK with Eli finishing his career next year with the Giants.
The draft should concentrate on improving the pass rush and improving the right side of the OL.
Go Giants
That only 4 years after it was clear that we had the most promising rookie offensive talent in football, we yet again have the most promising rookie offensive talent in football.
I hope we can do a better job at reliably and responsibly populating the rest of the roster to take advantage.
are reading too much into this win. The Redskins have been decimated by injuries, especially on the OL and at QB. Mark Sanchez started today.
Eli played well, but his lack of mobility is painfully obvious. He will be 38 soon, and basically can't move, except on designed rollouts. I don't think he's worth $17M next year, but the Giants might not have any other option except to pay him one final time. I'm still inclined to let him go.
finding things to bitch about...
Defense gave up a couple of meaningless drives up 40.
Lauletta doesn't look like a world beater in his first action minus half the skill players and in obvious running situations.
Sheesh....
Any opinion that maybe the Giants should extend Eli.
What s to be gained by counting on a 40 year old quarterback.
What is baffling is people suggesting the likes of Tyrod or Bridgewater as candidates to start in 2019.
He's on pace for like 22 TD's and 10 INT's. ~4000 yards.
I look at Eli this way...
In his prime, he was a QB who could win a game for you with his heroics. Eli was maddening at times but his ceiling was off the charts and when he was on, he was a cold-blooded killer.
Now, he's a guy you play more calculated with. To win with Eli, you need a strong run game, you need above average pass pro, and you need at least average defense on the other side of the field.
If he has those things? He can still play - he can still win. He can still make some great throws. It's just that the longer Eli plays, the more expensive it becomes to win games with him because he no longer elevates the team around him the way he used to - you have to give him the OL, the RB, the targets.
In a capped league, where Eli is set to make 17M against the cap next year, it's tough. You expect that a player taking up that % of your cap dollars will be a big contributor to winning football games but he really hasn't been lately.
We can win games with Eli when the defense plays well and we get explosive games from Saquon - the problem is that Eli won't win us games anymore when those elements aren't there.
We could have been in a position right now to win the last 3 games have like a 60% chance of making the playoffs. And if Gano misses that 62 yarder like a normal human being it would be 100%.
In comment 14211038
BestFeature said:
| you take a guy like Barkley over question marks at QB nothing will.
This!
Anybody proposing that Tyrod Taylor or Bridgewater or any other journeyman should be the GIANTS starting QB next year definitely lacks the intelligence of a common garden slug.
However, I do think that Taylor or somebody like him - at the right price - would be a lot better guy to have backing up Eli than either professional clip board jockey Tanney or noodle-armed deer-in-the-headlights Lauletta.
