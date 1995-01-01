New York Giants-Washington Redskins Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:02 pm : 4:02 pm ...

Clearly some have battered wife syndrome DieHard : 4:30 pm : link The Giants have been bad for so long that some expect the worst at every moment. Can't necessarily blame them, but maybe the Giants can come CLOSE, like less than 2 TDs, to actually blowing the lead before you come down on them?

Can’t judge this kid on 1 game. Giant John : 4:32 pm : link But shOuld he be comparing him with a hall of fame QB either. I like a strong armed QB. Soft throws give DB’s time to recover position. Don’t think this kid is worth much of a look. But it’s early.

RE: I think the point was Sanchez was a can't miss draft choice. FStubbs : 4:35 pm : link

Quote: Barkley was not only the best player in the draft, he was the safest pick in the draft.



Was he? I remember he went #5, sure, but I remember a lot of people saying the Jets blew it picking him #5. In comment 14211065 since1925 said:Was he? I remember he went #5, sure, but I remember a lot of people saying the Jets blew it picking him #5.

RE: RE: Still don’t have a QB of the future Rjanyg : 4:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14211027 jeff57 said:





Quote:



He looked to be late getting rid of the ball as well as having a weak arm.

Not a good combo



.







This is why we need to see him BEFORE the draft. (But remember, Eli looked like dogshit as a rookie too until the end of the season). Problem with Kyle is simply doesn't appear to have the arm. In comment 14211049 Eric from BBI said:

Can tell how the Giants played section125 : 4:38 pm : link by the number of posts on the post game thread. Very few means they played well and the bitchers cannot bitch or whine.

It was a good win. FStubbs : 4:43 pm : link I think the Giants as a team, and we as fans, needed a game like this. One where the team just dominated from the beginning and we even got to rest some players.



Speaking of which ...



Way too soon to make any judgment on Lauletta. He has some accuracy but I think the game is moving fast for him right now. From what I saw at least today, I would pick another QB if one were there, but I'm not ready to write Lauletta off either after just one game.

RE: RE: Oline still needs Simms11 : 4:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14211058 section125 said:





Quote:





improvements. Brown was a rusty gate early and Wheeler is a backup.



Defense fell a sleep and they still need a FS and pass rushers.







It’s a good learning experience for the D that they need to finish games.



They were playing almost exclusively all back ups and so some miscommunication could be expected especially on the back end. There were some wide open receivers that’s for sure. Johnson didn’t have to try too hard, plus he was never really pressured unless he got blitzed. In comment 14211069 RobCarpenter said:They were playing almost exclusively all back ups and so some miscommunication could be expected especially on the back end. There were some wide open receivers that’s for sure. Johnson didn’t have to try too hard, plus he was never really pressured unless he got blitzed.

RE: Only the Giants can be leading 40-0 rebel yell : 4:43 pm : link

Quote: and still manage to make it interesting.

It was never interesting. Not even close. If you don't realize that, you don't understand football. In comment 14211035 Ron from Ninerland said:It was never interesting. Not even close. If you don't realize that, you don't understand football.

RE: If Mark Sanchez's and Barkley's play today don't show you why Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:44 pm : link

Quote: you take a guy like Barkley over question marks at QB nothing will.

Durr face 0 toughness will to win Darnold also shows that. In comment 14211038 BestFeature said:Durr face 0 toughness will to win Darnold also shows that.

Great win Bluesbreaker : 4:47 pm : link I can't remember the last time the Giants were up by

40 on anyone let alone 40-0 Skins Offense is a shell of

what it was . Bears also without there starter.

I don't know if you can take much out of Lauletta debut

other than lack of arm strength not the kind of QB you

want at Metlife . Never like the pick when there were

O-lineman available Have to build around SB and the

Defense . if Herbert isn't available give me a LT or a guy

Like Josh Allen . We need a tackling machine at LB as well

FS is another need of an upgrade .Pick up a blocking TE

that can box out and get first downs Ele needs another

safety valve .

Problem with Eli Going Forward Samiam : 4:48 pm : link I’m alright with him as QB next year assuming the OL gets stronger. But, the real problem is going to be contract. Eli might want to be paid as an elite QB which he has been in the past and I don’t see him giving the team a discount. It will be interesting to see how he and the team play hardball if it comes to that.

If the Giants close out the season strong, then what do you do with his big contract as well as Jackrabbit and Vernon

I know it's garbage time TJ : 4:48 pm : link But I think some of these D players are asking to be replaced.

No excuse for tackling that bad even if you are 3rd string.

Great win by the Giants TMS : 4:49 pm : link and performance by SB Yet the negative posters here find fault. Get help and get a life or get otf this wbsite. We real fans want to enjoy a good Giant day.

They look like an NFL team lately. bceagle05 : 4:50 pm : link Refreshing.

RE: It was a good win. mrvax : 4:52 pm : link

Quote: I think the Giants as a team, and we as fans, needed a game like this. One where the team just dominated from the beginning and we even got to rest some players.



Speaking of which ...



Way too soon to make any judgment on Lauletta. He has some accuracy but I think the game is moving fast for him right now. From what I saw at least today, I would pick another QB if one were there, but I'm not ready to write Lauletta off either after just one game.



I agree. Hope he gets a few more chances to get his feet wet. I can hardly imagine the adrenaline rush the kid had, his first game.

In comment 14211169 FStubbs said:I agree. Hope he gets a few more chances to get his feet wet. I can hardly imagine the adrenaline rush the kid had, his first game.

RE: RE: If Mark Sanchez's and Barkley's play today don't show you why santacruzom : 4:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14211038 BestFeature said:





Quote:





you take a guy like Barkley over question marks at QB nothing will.







A washed up QB 10 years after he was picked vs. a rookie. Yeah I can see a comparison.



It's an easy point to comprehend. Sanchez was drafted 5th by a team who felt compelled to draft a QB.



It cost them, and Sanchez never lived up to the "positional value" people seem to automatically assign to every QB prospect.



One thing to consider though: that draft was dog shit. In comment 14211051 jeff57 said:It's an easy point to comprehend. Sanchez was drafted 5th by a team who felt compelled to draft a QB.It cost them, and Sanchez never lived up to the "positional value" people seem to automatically assign to every QB prospect.One thing to consider though: that draft was dog shit.

RE: RE: Only the Giants can be leading 40-0 Ron from Ninerland : 5:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14211035 Ron from Ninerland said:





Quote:





and still manage to make it interesting.





It was never interesting. Not even close. If you don't realize that, you don't understand football. Too you and the other asshole that wants to criticize me personally: This defense let Josh fucking Johnson score 16 points in three and a half minutes and 7 plays. Then the next time he gets the ball , despite 2 penalties he gets it down to the 3 yard line. Had they scored and converted they would have cut the deficit to 16 points with over 4 minutes left to play. If anyone thinks that 16 points in 4:30 is unobtainable , they are the ones who don't understand football.



In comment 14211173 rebel yell said:Too you and the other asshole that wants to criticize me personally: This defense let Josh fucking Johnson score 16 points in three and a half minutes and 7 plays. Then the next time he gets the ball , despite 2 penalties he gets it down to the 3 yard line. Had they scored and converted they would have cut the deficit to 16 points with over 4 minutes left to play. If anyone thinks that 16 points in 4:30 is unobtainable , they are the ones who don't understand football.

Eli Manning JPinstripes : 5:09 pm : link is playing very good football lately sans a few suspect decisions.



That rainbow pass he dropped into Coleman on the sideline with pressure in his face was a big time throw.



I am enjoying watching him again.



RE: Eli Manning short lease : 5:13 pm : link

Quote: is playing very good football lately sans a few suspect decisions.



That rainbow pass he dropped into Coleman on the sideline with pressure in his face was a big time throw.



I am enjoying watching him again.



Stat wise ...isn't he having the best year of his career. I thought the producers posted those stats and the announcers commented on it? In comment 14211247 JPinstripes said:Stat wise ...isn't he having the best year of his career. I thought the producers posted those stats and the announcers commented on it?

RE: Can tell how the Giants played Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:17 pm : : 5:17 pm : link

Quote: by the number of posts on the post game thread. Very few means they played well and the bitchers cannot bitch or whine.



This has long been a trend. Kudos for picking up on this. In comment 14211155 section125 said:This has long been a trend. Kudos for picking up on this.

RE: RE: Eli Manning JPinstripes : 5:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14211247 JPinstripes said:





Quote:





is playing very good football lately sans a few suspect decisions.



That rainbow pass he dropped into Coleman on the sideline with pressure in his face was a big time throw.



I am enjoying watching him again.







Stat wise ...isn't he having the best year of his career. I thought the producers posted those stats and the announcers commented on it?



Maybe yes on the stats, but he just looks good back there making throws like Eli can. It's really nice to see. In comment 14211255 short lease said:Maybe yes on the stats, but he just looks good back there making throws like Eli can. It's really nice to see.

Special teams... trueblueinpw : 5:19 pm : link Lance & Jeff really had a good talk on the post game about how improved our roster is and how that’s had a huge impact on the special teams play. Agree.

RE: As to Lauletta ColHowPepper : 5:22 pm : link

Quote: The game looked like it was much too fast for him. A mediocre arm is fine. But he was never comfortable. Rob, agree. He looked like deer in the headlights: he wasn't [u]seeing[/] the field, just staring at it, locking into one receiver, it seemed to me, and in the case of his throws down the middle, allowing the DBs to converge.



His best throw was down the far sideline, and ball might have been somewhat slow getting there, when the WR couldn't stay in bounds.



For a QB, a rookie not from a bigtime program, who hasn't seen any live action in three months, it can't be seen as surprising, but he did not impress in Ex season either. Shurmur did not seem pleased when there was confusion on formation and snap. Way early yet, but not what fans wanted to see. In comment 14211075 RobCarpenter said:Rob, agree. He looked like deer in the headlights: he wasn't [u]seeing[/] the field, just staring at it, locking into one receiver, it seemed to me, and in the case of his throws down the middle, allowing the DBs to converge.His best throw was down the far sideline, and ball might have been somewhat slow getting there, when the WR couldn't stay in bounds.For a QB, a rookie not from a bigtime program, who hasn't seen any live action in three months, it can't be seen as surprising, but he did not impress in Ex season either. Shurmur did not seem pleased when there was confusion on formation and snap. Way early yet, but not what fans wanted to see.

Embarrassing the Skins Hsilwek92 : 5:22 pm : link in their stadium will always be awesome.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:24 pm : : 5:24 pm : link

Big Blue Interactive

‏ @BigBlueInteract



The amazing thing about today's game? The Giants scored all of their points in about 1.5 quarters of the contest.



RE: Eli Manning Big Blue Blogger : 5:25 pm : link Quote: Stat wise ...isn't he having the best year of his career. I thought the producers posted those stats and the announcers commented on it? Depends which stats you use. Today's performance will push his passer rating over 95, a career high by a couple of points. More comprehensive metrics are less kind to Eli, as they have been throughout the team's doldrums. It's worth noting that his previous high for passer rating was achieved not in his great 2011 season, but in 2015.



As for Lauletta's performance today, it means less than Eli's outing against Baltimore in 2004 - or the rest of Eli's first horrible month as the Giants' starter. And Manning managed to be that bad despite full weeks of practice with the first team. short lease said:Depends which stats you use. Today's performance will push his passer rating over 95, a career high by a couple of points. More comprehensive metrics are less kind to Eli, as they have been throughout the team's doldrums. It's worth noting that his previous high for passer rating was achieved not in his great 2011 season, but in 2015.As for Lauletta's performance today, it means less than Eli's outing against Baltimore in 2004 - or the rest of Eli's first horrible month as the Giants' starter. And Manning managed to be that bad despite full weeks of practice with the first team.

RE: RE: Can tell how the Giants played section125 : 5:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14211155 section125 said:





Quote:





by the number of posts on the post game thread. Very few means they played well and the bitchers cannot bitch or whine.







This has long been a trend. Kudos for picking up on this.



Blind Squirrel...but yeah never noticed until this year. Past few wins, quiet as a church mouse. Kinda makes for a boring week. In comment 14211259 Eric from BBI said:Blind Squirrel...but yeah never noticed until this year. Past few wins, quiet as a church mouse. Kinda makes for a boring week.

Today's Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:29 pm : : 5:29 pm : link game by Eli Manning was very reminiscent of Simms' last season with the Giants (1993). Very efficient performance. (Matter of fact, Simms' last game at RFK was a lot like today).

section125 Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:31 pm : : 5:31 pm : link Except for playoff games and regular-season games with huge playoff ramifications, BBI always gets more traffic after the team loses.



It's combination of people needing to vent plus I think drive-bys looking for a chuckle.

RE: Can tell how the Giants played B in ALB : 5:32 pm : link

Quote: by the number of posts on the post game thread. Very few means they played well and the bitchers cannot bitch or whine.



This is so true. Great point. In comment 14211155 section125 said:This is so true. Great point.

RE: RE: As to Lauletta RobCarpenter : 5:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14211075 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





The game looked like it was much too fast for him. A mediocre arm is fine. But he was never comfortable.



Rob, agree. He looked like deer in the headlights: he wasn't [u]seeing[/] the field, just staring at it, locking into one receiver, it seemed to me, and in the case of his throws down the middle, allowing the DBs to converge.



His best throw was down the far sideline, and ball might have been somewhat slow getting there, when the WR couldn't stay in bounds.



For a QB, a rookie not from a bigtime program, who hasn't seen any live action in three months, it can't be seen as surprising, but he did not impress in Ex season either. Shurmur did not seem pleased when there was confusion on formation and snap. Way early yet, but not what fans wanted to see.



Yep. He looked overwhelmed. I do hope he sees more game time action.



As long as SB is the RB and the OL improves in the offseason, the Giants look like they’ll be fine with Eli next year.



The team in real QB hell now is the Redskins. Alex Smith is finished, terrible news for them but he will not play in the NFL again.





In comment 14211269 ColHowPepper said:Yep. He looked overwhelmed. I do hope he sees more game time action.As long as SB is the RB and the OL improves in the offseason, the Giants look like they’ll be fine with Eli next year.The team in real QB hell now is the Redskins. Alex Smith is finished, terrible news for them but he will not play in the NFL again.

RE: Today's jnoble : 5:34 pm : link

Quote: game by Eli Manning was very reminiscent of Simms' last season with the Giants (1993). Very efficient performance. (Matter of fact, Simms' last game at RFK was a lot like today).

Back when Reeves ran the flea flicker against Washington everytime they played In comment 14211286 Eric from BBI said:Back when Reeves ran the flea flicker against Washington everytime they played

Looked like there were tons of empty seats RobCarpenter : 5:34 pm : link DC seems like it’s becoming a hockey town.

Good win for the GMENi Rick in Dallas : 5:35 pm : link Barkley is an amazing running back. So happy that the Giants drafted him. Next week will be a big test for the OL when we face a very good Titans defense.

I would be OK with Eli finishing his career next year with the Giants.

The draft should concentrate on improving the pass rush and improving the right side of the OL.

Go Giants

It's pretty amazing santacruzom : 5:38 pm : link That only 4 years after it was clear that we had the most promising rookie offensive talent in football, we yet again have the most promising rookie offensive talent in football.



I hope we can do a better job at reliably and responsibly populating the rest of the roster to take advantage.

RE: RE: RE: If Mark Sanchez's and Barkley's play today don't show you why jeff57 : 5:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14211051 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 14211038 BestFeature said:





Quote:





you take a guy like Barkley over question marks at QB nothing will.







A washed up QB 10 years after he was picked vs. a rookie. Yeah I can see a comparison.







It's an easy point to comprehend. Sanchez was drafted 5th by a team who felt compelled to draft a QB.



It cost them, and Sanchez never lived up to the "positional value" people seem to automatically assign to every QB prospect.



One thing to consider though: that draft was dog shit.



Didn’t Sanchez take the Jets to two AFC championship games? In comment 14211211 santacruzom said:Didn’t Sanchez take the Jets to two AFC championship games?

People AcidTest : 5:39 pm : link are reading too much into this win. The Redskins have been decimated by injuries, especially on the OL and at QB. Mark Sanchez started today.



Eli played well, but his lack of mobility is painfully obvious. He will be 38 soon, and basically can't move, except on designed rollouts. I don't think he's worth $17M next year, but the Giants might not have any other option except to pay him one final time. I'm still inclined to let him go.

Can't believe people are still Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5:40 pm : link finding things to bitch about...



Defense gave up a couple of meaningless drives up 40.

Lauletta doesn't look like a world beater in his first action minus half the skill players and in obvious running situations.



Sheesh....

RE: RE: Can tell how the Giants played section125 : 5:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14211155 section125 said:





Quote:





by the number of posts on the post game thread. Very few means they played well and the bitchers cannot bitch or whine.







This is so true. Great point.



Careful, I'll get a swollen head.



BTW, nice attempt to trip up the dupe last night with the 1st Leuie post. In comment 14211294 B in ALB said:Careful, I'll get a swollen head.BTW, nice attempt to trip up the dupe last night with the 1st Leuie post.

RE: People section125 : 5:45 pm : link

Quote: are reading too much into this win. The Redskins have been decimated by injuries, especially on the OL and at QB. Mark Sanchez started today.



Eli played well, but his lack of mobility is painfully obvious. He will be 38 soon, and basically can't move, except on designed rollouts. I don't think he's worth $17M next year, but the Giants might not have any other option except to pay him one final time. I'm still inclined to let him go.



If you let Eli go (and I admit a month ago I was for it), you are basically telling the team you have given up on 2019. So everything they worked for and built up in the 2nd half was for naught.

Eli will be the starter next year. In comment 14211313 AcidTest said:If you let Eli go (and I admit a month ago I was for it), you are basically telling the team you have given up on 2019. So everything they worked for and built up in the 2nd half was for naught.Eli will be the starter next year.

RE: RE: RE: Can tell how the Giants played B in ALB : 5:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14211294 B in ALB said:





Quote:





In comment 14211155 section125 said:





Quote:





by the number of posts on the post game thread. Very few means they played well and the bitchers cannot bitch or whine.







This is so true. Great point.







Careful, I'll get a swollen head.



BTW, nice attempt to trip up the dupe last night with the 1st Leuie post.



Dude is a complete clown lying about being a Navy grad.



"It's my college". Whatever, creep. In comment 14211315 section125 said:Dude is a complete clown lying about being a Navy grad."It's my college". Whatever, creep.

It s hard to take seriously joeinpa : 5:46 pm : link Any opinion that maybe the Giants should extend Eli.



What s to be gained by counting on a 40 year old quarterback.

... Toth029 : 5:49 pm : link What is baffling is people suggesting the likes of Tyrod or Bridgewater as candidates to start in 2019.

RE: RE: Eli Manning arcarsenal : 5:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14211247 JPinstripes said:





Quote:





is playing very good football lately sans a few suspect decisions.



That rainbow pass he dropped into Coleman on the sideline with pressure in his face was a big time throw.



I am enjoying watching him again.







Stat wise ...isn't he having the best year of his career. I thought the producers posted those stats and the announcers commented on it?



In terms of completion percentage - yes. But that's about it.



He's on pace for like 22 TD's and 10 INT's. ~4000 yards.



I look at Eli this way...



In his prime, he was a QB who could win a game for you with his heroics. Eli was maddening at times but his ceiling was off the charts and when he was on, he was a cold-blooded killer.



Now, he's a guy you play more calculated with. To win with Eli, you need a strong run game, you need above average pass pro, and you need at least average defense on the other side of the field.



If he has those things? He can still play - he can still win. He can still make some great throws. It's just that the longer Eli plays, the more expensive it becomes to win games with him because he no longer elevates the team around him the way he used to - you have to give him the OL, the RB, the targets.



In a capped league, where Eli is set to make 17M against the cap next year, it's tough. You expect that a player taking up that % of your cap dollars will be a big contributor to winning football games but he really hasn't been lately.



We can win games with Eli when the defense plays well and we get explosive games from Saquon - the problem is that Eli won't win us games anymore when those elements aren't there. In comment 14211255 short lease said:In terms of completion percentage - yes. But that's about it.He's on pace for like 22 TD's and 10 INT's. ~4000 yards.I look at Eli this way...In his prime, he was a QB who could win a game for you with his heroics. Eli was maddening at times but his ceiling was off the charts and when he was on, he was a cold-blooded killer.Now, he's a guy you play more calculated with. To win with Eli, you need a strong run game, you need above average pass pro, and you need at least average defense on the other side of the field.If he has those things? He can still play - he can still win. He can still make some great throws. It's just that the longer Eli plays, the more expensive it becomes to win games with him because he no longer elevates the team around him the way he used to - you have to give him the OL, the RB, the targets.In a capped league, where Eli is set to make 17M against the cap next year, it's tough. You expect that a player taking up that % of your cap dollars will be a big contributor to winning football games but he really hasn't been lately.We can win games with Eli when the defense plays well and we get explosive games from Saquon - the problem is that Eli won't win us games anymore when those elements aren't there.

This just really makes me even more mad about that Eagles game.... Leg of Theismann : 5:50 pm : link We could have been in a position right now to win the last 3 games have like a 60% chance of making the playoffs. And if Gano misses that 62 yarder like a normal human being it would be 100%.

RE: Good win for the GMENi ColHowPepper : 5:54 pm : link

Quote: The draft should concentrate on improving the pass rush and improving C and RT positions on the OL. Corrected. (:



Rick, I don't think it's any coincidence that the running game and protection began to improve markedly once Jamon Brown was added as the starter at RG. I'm not saying he is All Pro, but with so many holes to fill on OL and on D, need to stay focused on clear upgrades. In comment 14211299 Rick in Dallas said:Corrected. (:Rick, I don't think it's any coincidence that the running game and protection began to improve markedly once Jamon Brown was added as the starter at RG. I'm not saying he is All Pro, but with so many holes to fill on OL and on D, need to stay focused on clear upgrades.

RE: If Mark Sanchez's and Barkley's play today don't show you why djm : 6:00 pm : link

Quote: you take a guy like Barkley over question marks at QB nothing will.



This! In comment 14211038 BestFeature said:This!

Toth029 nailed it. Red Dog : 6:02 pm : link Anybody proposing that Tyrod Taylor or Bridgewater or any other journeyman should be the GIANTS starting QB next year definitely lacks the intelligence of a common garden slug.



However, I do think that Taylor or somebody like him - at the right price - would be a lot better guy to have backing up Eli than either professional clip board jockey Tanney or noodle-armed deer-in-the-headlights Lauletta.