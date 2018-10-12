Eli's stats since Brown joined the lineup Now Mike in MD : 12/10/2018 8:59 am Average QBR of 108, 10 TDs, and 2 Ints. I'll take that. Is he perfect? No. But he never was. He'll always make that "WTF throw." But he'll alo make throws like the one to coleman, a check out of plays to put the team in a better position, etc.. With just a mediocre line, Eli can still make plays.

... christian : 12/10/2018 9:17 am : link I'd be careful with the correlation/causation of Brown.



I fully understand Omameh is a ghastly bad football player, and most second graders would be an upgrade, but Brown has been very bad in the last few games.



The 9ers and Bucs are one thing. The Eagles, Bears and Skins are another. If he's more the guy we've seen the last 3 weeks, he's not part of the future as UFA.

RE: ... Now Mike in MD : 12/10/2018 9:22 am : link

Quote: I'd be careful with the correlation/causation of Brown.



I fully understand Omameh is a ghastly bad football player, and most second graders would be an upgrade, but Brown has been very bad in the last few games.



The 9ers and Bucs are one thing. The Eagles, Bears and Skins are another. If he's more the guy we've seen the last 3 weeks, he's not part of the future as UFA.



I'm not saying Brown is an all star. And while he has been at best okay, the line has gone from tragedy to slightly above mediocre. I'm more pointing out that with a simply okay line, Eli can perform at a high level. In comment 14212497 christian said:I'm not saying Brown is an all star. And while he has been at best okay, the line has gone from tragedy to slightly above mediocre. I'm more pointing out that with a simply okay line, Eli can perform at a high level.

I said after the first Eagles game that Eli was done here... bradshaw44 : 12/10/2018 9:25 am : link And I said it was because they could never field an OL that would support him in time for his contract to expire. I'm so very very happy that it looks like Jamon Brown may have proven me wrong. I'm perfectly happy to have Eli start for this team in 2019. But honestly, I would really like to see him take a team friendly discount. Put another piece on that OL and one or two ER's on defense and look out.

there is no question that the Giants Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/10/2018 9:32 am : link have a better line since Brown joined. There is no longer the instant pressure up the middle. It may not be all-star play, but it is at least competent.

RE: I said after the first Eagles game that Eli was done here... TMS : 12/10/2018 9:34 am : link

Quote: And I said it was because they could never field an OL that would support him in time for his contract to expire. I'm so very very happy that it looks like Jamon Brown may have proven me wrong. I'm perfectly happy to have Eli start for this team in 2019. But honestly, I would really like to see him take a team friendly discount. Put another piece on that OL and one or two ER's on defense and look out. Think Abrams could work something out in deferred salary with ELI if he wants another shot at the playoffs next season. Get a couple of stud FA to shore up that OL. In comment 14212509 bradshaw44 said:Think Abrams could work something out in deferred salary with ELI if he wants another shot at the playoffs next season. Get a couple of stud FA to shore up that OL.

RE: RE: I said after the first Eagles game that Eli was done here... bradshaw44 : 12/10/2018 10:03 am : link

Quote: In comment 14212509 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





And I said it was because they could never field an OL that would support him in time for his contract to expire. I'm so very very happy that it looks like Jamon Brown may have proven me wrong. I'm perfectly happy to have Eli start for this team in 2019. But honestly, I would really like to see him take a team friendly discount. Put another piece on that OL and one or two ER's on defense and look out.



Think Abrams could work something out in deferred salary with ELI if he wants another shot at the playoffs next season. Get a couple of stud FA to shore up that OL.



That's the dream. In comment 14212524 TMS said:That's the dream.

RE: I said after the first Eagles game that Eli was done here... Britt in VA : 12/10/2018 10:05 am : link

Quote: And I said it was because they could never field an OL that would support him in time for his contract to expire. I'm so very very happy that it looks like Jamon Brown may have proven me wrong. I'm perfectly happy to have Eli start for this team in 2019. But honestly, I would really like to see him take a team friendly discount. Put another piece on that OL and one or two ER's on defense and look out.



I said it too, for the same reasons. In comment 14212509 bradshaw44 said:I said it too, for the same reasons.

Brown Mike in NY : 12/10/2018 10:06 am : link He is what he is. His strength is clearly in run blocking. With Barkley at RB it forces teams to account more for the running game bcause Brown is capable of winning 1 on 1 battles in the trenches. That takes away one player from coverage.

based on people who know OL bc4life : 12/10/2018 10:09 am : link like Baldinger - Brown has been a petty good pickup.

Eli has ALWAYS, ALWAYS regulator : 12/10/2018 10:37 am : link struggled with pressure in his face. That's a truism of most quarterbacks, but I find Eli to be especially bad without any sort of depth in the pocket. He likes to step up, and, similarly, will pull the trigger on taking a sack sooner when the pressure is coming right at him.



Again, he's not unique in this regard, but over the course of his career, Eli has been least effective when faced with consistent A-gap pressure... this is going back to 2008 or so when Philly would pound him with straight A-gap and cross-axe blitzes (a Jim Johnson hallmark).



In recent years, it's been less about designed A-gap blitzes and more simple E-T/T-E line stunts where our guards (you name 'em... Jerry, Omameh, Greco, Fluker) get beat because they struggled to pass off the twist. Part of that is attributable to tackles, but the result was usually the inside rusher getting penetration in Eli's face and consequently disrupting the play.



Brown is a big body, occupies a lot of space, and is technically proficient. He's playing at an above-average professional level (in other words, I believe he would start over more than half of the offensive guards in the league) and has thus stabilized the right side of the line from center out. Most importantly, he's substantially negated a relatively basic tactic defenses have employed effectively against us for years, which also happens to be one of Eli's biggest bugaboos. So, significant improvement in that particular area has resulted in an outsize improvement in the play of our quarterback.

RE: I said after the first Eagles game that Eli was done here... Blue21 : 12/10/2018 10:45 am : link

Quote: And I said it was because they could never field an OL that would support him in time for his contract to expire. I'm so very very happy that it looks like Jamon Brown may have proven me wrong. I'm perfectly happy to have Eli start for this team in 2019. But honestly, I would really like to see him take a team friendly discount. Put another piece on that OL and one or two ER's on defense and look out.



I agree In comment 14212509 bradshaw44 said:I agree

Since the OL changes the team has gotten steadily better mattlawson : 12/10/2018 10:57 am : link He’s part of the improvement. We need more next season but clearly proves the “Eli is done” crowd underrated how bad the OL was

While bc0312 : 12/10/2018 11:00 am : link I think that Brown has been a good pickup and certainly contributed to the success, I think that the main reason is Hernandez is getting better and allowing Solder to lock down his man without having to worry about helping out as often.

What can Brown do for you? Bramton1 : 12/10/2018 11:10 am : link .

RE: I said after the first Eagles game that Eli was done here... rocco8112 : 12/10/2018 11:30 am : link

Quote: And I said it was because they could never field an OL that would support him in time for his contract to expire. I'm so very very happy that it looks like Jamon Brown may have proven me wrong. I'm perfectly happy to have Eli start for this team in 2019. But honestly, I would really like to see him take a team friendly discount. Put another piece on that OL and one or two ER's on defense and look out.



I agree with you, especially about Eli being done here and how it has turned around. There is not a snowball's chance in hell he takes less money though.



Eli can still play though, it should be obvious to anyone. I would love to see him lead the team into the playoffs one more time. In comment 14212509 bradshaw44 said:I agree with you, especially about Eli being done here and how it has turned around. There is not a snowball's chance in hell he takes less money though.Eli can still play though, it should be obvious to anyone. I would love to see him lead the team into the playoffs one more time.

RE: I said after the first Eagles game that Eli was done here... BillT : 12/10/2018 11:45 am : link

Quote: And I said it was because they could never field an OL that would support him in time for his contract to expire. I'm so very very happy that it looks like Jamon Brown may have proven me wrong. I'm perfectly happy to have Eli start for this team in 2019. But honestly, I would really like to see him take a team friendly discount. Put another piece on that OL and one or two ER's on defense and look out.

Eli shouldn't take or be asked to take a pay cut. He's paid like an average starter which is what he is. Further, we have enough money ($30+m) to get whatever FA we want. In comment 14212509 bradshaw44 said:Eli shouldn't take or be asked to take a pay cut. He's paid like an average starter which is what he is. Further, we have enough money ($30+m) to get whatever FA we want.

Eli is the 13th highest Now Mike in MD : 12/10/2018 12:40 pm : link paid QB this year. He's only paid 3 mill more than Tannehill and Bortles. Eli's contract is not beyond the realm of reason for what a QB of his current performance level should be making. Unless you have a guy on his rookie deal you're paying a minimum of $18 million for mediocre at best (eg Keenum, tannehill).

RE: The segment of bbi I hate the most Gatorade Dunk : 12/10/2018 1:26 pm : link

Quote: Are the f***ING Eli hating troll clowns. F*** them, f*** them.

Pretty ironic considering you're a dupe troll yourself. In comment 14212779 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Pretty ironic considering you're a dupe troll yourself.

RE: RE: I said after the first Eagles game that Eli was done here... Gatorade Dunk : 12/10/2018 1:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14212509 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





And I said it was because they could never field an OL that would support him in time for his contract to expire. I'm so very very happy that it looks like Jamon Brown may have proven me wrong. I'm perfectly happy to have Eli start for this team in 2019. But honestly, I would really like to see him take a team friendly discount. Put another piece on that OL and one or two ER's on defense and look out.





Eli shouldn't take or be asked to take a pay cut. He's paid like an average starter which is what he is. Further, we have enough money ($30+m) to get whatever FA we want.

Eli is on pace to be the highest paid player in NFL history, including his own QB contemporaries - more than a few of which have had superior career production than he has had. He might be paid like an average starter in a snapshot right now, but on balance, he has been very well compensated - it would be very easy to justify asking him to take a pay cut (as Diver proposed last week - waive his 2019 roster and workout bonuses in exchange for fully guaranteeing his 2019 salary).



But it's moot - the Mannings do not take pay cuts. Ever. In comment 14212857 BillT said:Eli is on pace to be the highest paid player in NFL history, including his own QB contemporaries - more than a few of which have had superior career production than he has had. He might be paid like an average starter in a snapshot right now, but on balance, he has been very well compensated - it would be very easy to justify asking him to take a pay cut (as Diver proposed last week - waive his 2019 roster and workout bonuses in exchange for fully guaranteeing his 2019 salary).But it's moot - the Mannings do not take pay cuts. Ever.

I think Eli will be back UConn4523 : 12/10/2018 1:32 pm : link and Im' fine with it since 2020 is the draft to go get a QB. But on what planet will he or should he "take a discount"? I wouldn't if I was him, and neither would any of you.

Gatorade Dunk and regulator ColHowPepper : 12/10/2018 1:58 pm : link spot on, both



I don't know what christian is looking at, but it's different OL play than I'm seeing. Going to the gravamen of regulator's post, re. Jamon Brown's play, what exacerbates Eli's weakness and vulnerability in facing the rush up the middle, is his lack of quickness, and twitch, which he has never had--and that is only going to stay as bad or get worse. His effort yesterday to spin away from a rush up the middle was, unfortunately, comical, as one of the rushers closed in, scraped his jersey with his hand, Eli spun trying to do a 360 and fell to earth.



RE: I think Eli will be back Gatorade Dunk : 12/10/2018 1:59 pm : link

Quote: and Im' fine with it since 2020 is the draft to go get a QB. But on what planet will he or should he "take a discount"? I wouldn't if I was him, and neither would any of you.

Eli could play for free in 2019 and his career earnings would still exceed his career production relative to his peers and their earnings/production. In a salary cap league, that's a lot more relevant than whether fans with normal jobs would "take a discount."



And that's without considering the fact that many normal people do choose to work for less to stay with a company or in a town/city that they prefer (whether that's by way of passing on a new job, turning down a relocation opportunity, etc.). So "neither would any of you" is kind of a throwaway bullshit statement. In comment 14213114 UConn4523 said:Eli could play for free in 2019 and his career earnings would still exceed his career production relative to his peers and their earnings/production. In a salary cap league, that's a lot more relevant than whether fans with normal jobs would "take a discount."And that's without considering the fact that many normal people do choose to work for less to stay with a company or in a town/city that they prefer (whether that's by way of passing on a new job, turning down a relocation opportunity, etc.). So "neither would any of you" is kind of a throwaway bullshit statement.

regarding taking a discount hassan : 12/10/2018 2:24 pm : link plenty of executives take a discount relative to what they could earn in startups for example. the idea that people always take as much as they can get is very flawed.



and it’s extremely flawed in the case of manning or in sports in general. the giants should give him no choice and he would have none other than to test the market.



it won’t happen but GD is spot on. Giants should force a negotiation down or draft a replacement and sign a replacement level player to start. But they are too scared and won’t do it.

RE: RE: I think Eli will be back UConn4523 : 12/10/2018 2:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14213114 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





and Im' fine with it since 2020 is the draft to go get a QB. But on what planet will he or should he "take a discount"? I wouldn't if I was him, and neither would any of you.





Eli could play for free in 2019 and his career earnings would still exceed his career production relative to his peers and their earnings/production. In a salary cap league, that's a lot more relevant than whether fans with normal jobs would "take a discount."



And that's without considering the fact that many normal people do choose to work for less to stay with a company or in a town/city that they prefer (whether that's by way of passing on a new job, turning down a relocation opportunity, etc.). So "neither would any of you" is kind of a throwaway bullshit statement.



So is counting another persons money. Its also about precedent and respect. The players association won't like it if one of the highest paid players just takes a huge paycut, there's other factors involved here other than just you counting Eli's bank account. In comment 14213172 Gatorade Dunk said:So is counting another persons money. Its also about precedent and respect. The players association won't like it if one of the highest paid players just takes a huge paycut, there's other factors involved here other than just you counting Eli's bank account.

RE: RE: I think Eli will be back dep026 : 12/10/2018 2:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14213114 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





and Im' fine with it since 2020 is the draft to go get a QB. But on what planet will he or should he "take a discount"? I wouldn't if I was him, and neither would any of you.





Eli could play for free in 2019 and his career earnings would still exceed his career production relative to his peers and their earnings/production. In a salary cap league, that's a lot more relevant than whether fans with normal jobs would "take a discount."



And that's without considering the fact that many normal people do choose to work for less to stay with a company or in a town/city that they prefer (whether that's by way of passing on a new job, turning down a relocation opportunity, etc.). So "neither would any of you" is kind of a throwaway bullshit statement.



So you're blaming Eli for trying to make as much money as he can? This is one of the oddest takes ever.



Considering he plays in era where contracts and salary caps go up every year, he has played 15 years, and plays a premium position.... it shouldnt really be a shock should it? I mean in 10 years, a dozen players will surpass him and no one will even remember. In comment 14213172 Gatorade Dunk said:So you're blaming Eli for trying to make as much money as he can? This is one of the oddest takes ever.Considering he plays in era where contracts and salary caps go up every year, he has played 15 years, and plays a premium position.... it shouldnt really be a shock should it? I mean in 10 years, a dozen players will surpass him and no one will even remember.

dep is correct hassan : 12/10/2018 2:32 pm : link that it’s not eli’s fault trying to make as much money as he can.



leverage works both ways though and all is fair. Giants should absolutely challenge eli’s salary for next year.

I love the argument dep026 : 12/10/2018 2:36 pm : link that his earnings have overmatched his production....



Oh really? How many teams will sign up for giving a guy 250 million dollars for 15 years if it means a guarantee 2 SB titles.



Ill set the over/under at 31.5 and Ill take the over.

Brown has actually not been Mike from SI : 12/10/2018 2:40 pm : link a good pass blocker so maybe this is less about him and more about a host of other factors.

Eli had a benefit when he was drafted glowrider : 12/10/2018 2:40 pm : link No rookie cap - signed for 54m/6 yrs. And then a charmed career.



When he signed his first re-up, I believe he already won his first Championship and game MVP, and his second re-up he had done it again. Tack on longevity, availability, durability, clutch in biggest games, ability to navigate New York and the media......yeah, I don’t think this organization is worrying about the money paid Eli.



14 yrs later, Baker Mayfield 33m or so over 4 yrs. I’m sure if Baker can win one SB per contract, the Browns will make him a very wealthy man, and be glad to pay.



Can someone point to a specific instance where the money paid our QB has prevented us from signing or trading for someone we wanted? I can’t recall one, and we have spent as much as anyone in FA over the years.

Eli is going to have leverage anyway UConn4523 : 12/10/2018 2:41 pm : link especially if no one is drafted high. DG and Shurmur aren't going to want to find a street QB for 1 season as the players will A) likely not be as good and B) cost almost as much as Eli's final year anyway. At $23 million and a $6.5 million dead cap hit, who can we possibly get at $16 million that will give us any chance next season? Fitzpatrick makes $12 million for a baseline and I want no part of him. I'd rather just keep Eli, let him retire/walk after 2019 and move on.

RE: I love the argument Gatorade Dunk : 12/10/2018 2:44 pm : link

Quote: that his earnings have overmatched his production....



Oh really? How many teams will sign up for giving a guy 250 million dollars for 15 years if it means a guarantee 2 SB titles.



Ill set the over/under at 31.5 and Ill take the over.

If you can get 2 SB titles AND 26 more regular season wins AND 5 more postseason wins while not leading the NFL in turnovers for the entirety of his career, all for the bargain price of FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS less... yes, Eli's earnings have exceeded his production.



He will finish his career as the highest paid player in NFL history and has never been the best player in the league for any stretch of his career. How anyone can claim that Eli has not been overpaid, relative to his peers, over the balance of his career boggles my mind. In comment 14213238 dep026 said:If you can get 2 SB titles AND 26 more regular season wins AND 5 more postseason wins while not leading the NFL in turnovers for the entirety of his career, all for the bargain price of FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS less... yes, Eli's earnings have exceeded his production.He will finish his career as the highest paid player in NFL history and has never been the best player in the league for any stretch of his career. How anyone can claim that Eli has not been overpaid, relative to his peers, over the balance of his career boggles my mind.

You all would favor keeping Eli under a team-friendly deal Jimmy Googs : 12/10/2018 2:48 pm : link and continuing to kick the can down the road to restructuring the position?



Or are you saying "IF, AND ONLY IF" the Giants decide to keep Eli then you hope it would be under a team-friendly deal?

being overpaid UConn4523 : 12/10/2018 2:50 pm : link isn't what's being discussed and even if it was I can count on both hands the players who aren't "overpaid". I can also count on 1 hand that amount of QB's that aren't overpaid (outside of those on rookie deals).



Eli has been overpaid in his most recent contract, that still doesn't mean he should take a pay cut. He earned that contract and the Giants didn't have to agree to it. But they did and now here we are. Its a pointless thing to argue about.

RE: You all would favor keeping Eli under a team-friendly deal UConn4523 : 12/10/2018 2:57 pm : link

Quote: and continuing to kick the can down the road to restructuring the position?



Or are you saying "IF, AND ONLY IF" the Giants decide to keep Eli then you hope it would be under a team-friendly deal?



No, I'd eat it and let him walk after 2019. I honestly don't know what the alternative is if we don't take a QB high, so rather than finding someone off the scrap heap that will still be expensive relative to their ability, why not just keep things as is and then move on.



I've got an open mind heading into 2019, mostly because I really don't know what our options are. In comment 14213272 Jimmy Googs said:No, I'd eat it and let him walk after 2019. I honestly don't know what the alternative is if we don't take a QB high, so rather than finding someone off the scrap heap that will still be expensive relative to their ability, why not just keep things as is and then move on.I've got an open mind heading into 2019, mostly because I really don't know what our options are.

RE: RE: I love the argument dep026 : 12/10/2018 3:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14213238 dep026 said:





Quote:





that his earnings have overmatched his production....



Oh really? How many teams will sign up for giving a guy 250 million dollars for 15 years if it means a guarantee 2 SB titles.



Ill set the over/under at 31.5 and Ill take the over.





If you can get 2 SB titles AND 26 more regular season wins AND 5 more postseason wins while not leading the NFL in turnovers for the entirety of his career, all for the bargain price of FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS less... yes, Eli's earnings have exceeded his production.



He will finish his career as the highest paid player in NFL history and has never been the best player in the league for any stretch of his career. How anyone can claim that Eli has not been overpaid, relative to his peers, over the balance of his career boggles my mind.



I have seen odd takes on this board.



This may take the cake. In comment 14213259 Gatorade Dunk said:I have seen odd takes on this board.This may take the cake.

RE: RE: You all would favor keeping Eli under a team-friendly deal Jimmy Googs : 12/10/2018 3:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14213272 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





and continuing to kick the can down the road to restructuring the position?



Or are you saying "IF, AND ONLY IF" the Giants decide to keep Eli then you hope it would be under a team-friendly deal?







No, I'd eat it and let him walk after 2019. I honestly don't know what the alternative is if we don't take a QB high, so rather than finding someone off the scrap heap that will still be expensive relative to their ability, why not just keep things as is and then move on.



I've got an open mind heading into 2019, mostly because I really don't know what our options are.



Yeah, I don't know what our options either but Giants should have at least some as QB do become available each season.



I just really feel we have to cut this Eli-cord in order to get better (albeit maybe not in 2019) or risk languishing in bad/mediocrity land much longer... In comment 14213287 UConn4523 said:Yeah, I don't know what our options either but Giants should have at least some as QB do become available each season.I just really feel we have to cut this Eli-cord in order to get better (albeit maybe not in 2019) or risk languishing in bad/mediocrity land much longer...

RE: RE: RE: I said after the first Eagles game that Eli was done here... Boy Cord : 12/10/2018 3:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14212857 BillT said:





Quote:





In comment 14212509 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





And I said it was because they could never field an OL that would support him in time for his contract to expire. I'm so very very happy that it looks like Jamon Brown may have proven me wrong. I'm perfectly happy to have Eli start for this team in 2019. But honestly, I would really like to see him take a team friendly discount. Put another piece on that OL and one or two ER's on defense and look out.





Eli shouldn't take or be asked to take a pay cut. He's paid like an average starter which is what he is. Further, we have enough money ($30+m) to get whatever FA we want.





Eli is on pace to be the highest paid player in NFL history, including his own QB contemporaries - more than a few of which have had superior career production than he has had. He might be paid like an average starter in a snapshot right now, but on balance, he has been very well compensated - it would be very easy to justify asking him to take a pay cut (as Diver proposed last week - waive his 2019 roster and workout bonuses in exchange for fully guaranteeing his 2019 salary).



But it's moot - the Mannings do not take pay cuts. Ever.



I thought Peyton took a pay cut his last season in Denver. In comment 14213107 Gatorade Dunk said:I thought Peyton took a pay cut his last season in Denver.

Jimmy Googs hassan : 12/10/2018 4:19 pm : link its IF and ONLY IF.......



and there will never be a suitable replacement to some. I get one more year given we are stuck with lauletta and I would rather cut the cord as well.



But witness how enamored many are with our winning against dregs and backups and no surprise we will find the cries for him to come back and be extended by many here.......

RE: RE: RE: I love the argument Gatorade Dunk : 12/10/2018 4:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14213259 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14213238 dep026 said:





Quote:





that his earnings have overmatched his production....



Oh really? How many teams will sign up for giving a guy 250 million dollars for 15 years if it means a guarantee 2 SB titles.



Ill set the over/under at 31.5 and Ill take the over.





If you can get 2 SB titles AND 26 more regular season wins AND 5 more postseason wins while not leading the NFL in turnovers for the entirety of his career, all for the bargain price of FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS less... yes, Eli's earnings have exceeded his production.



He will finish his career as the highest paid player in NFL history and has never been the best player in the league for any stretch of his career. How anyone can claim that Eli has not been overpaid, relative to his peers, over the balance of his career boggles my mind.







I have seen odd takes on this board.



This may take the cake.

It's hardly an odd take. It's just one that you disagree with because of your affection for Eli that supersedes your ability to view things logically. In comment 14213313 dep026 said:It's hardly an odd take. It's just one that you disagree with because of your affection for Eli that supersedes your ability to view things logically.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I said after the first Eagles game that Eli was done here... Gatorade Dunk : 12/10/2018 4:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14213107 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14212857 BillT said:





Quote:





In comment 14212509 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





And I said it was because they could never field an OL that would support him in time for his contract to expire. I'm so very very happy that it looks like Jamon Brown may have proven me wrong. I'm perfectly happy to have Eli start for this team in 2019. But honestly, I would really like to see him take a team friendly discount. Put another piece on that OL and one or two ER's on defense and look out.





Eli shouldn't take or be asked to take a pay cut. He's paid like an average starter which is what he is. Further, we have enough money ($30+m) to get whatever FA we want.





Eli is on pace to be the highest paid player in NFL history, including his own QB contemporaries - more than a few of which have had superior career production than he has had. He might be paid like an average starter in a snapshot right now, but on balance, he has been very well compensated - it would be very easy to justify asking him to take a pay cut (as Diver proposed last week - waive his 2019 roster and workout bonuses in exchange for fully guaranteeing his 2019 salary).



But it's moot - the Mannings do not take pay cuts. Ever.







I thought Peyton took a pay cut his last season in Denver.

You're right, he did (actually I think it was the season before his last, but your point is valid anyway). Technically the amount by which his salary was reduced was converted to incentives that he had a chance to recoup, but he didn't end up earning it, so it wound up being a pay cut. So there's hope! In comment 14213378 Boy Cord said:You're right, he did (actually I think it was the season before his last, but your point is valid anyway). Technically the amount by which his salary was reduced was converted to incentives that he had a chance to recoup, but he didn't end up earning it, so it wound up being a pay cut. So there's hope!

I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that he takes a cut bradshaw44 : 12/10/2018 4:42 pm : link He seems to want to remain a Giant and finish his career here. It's the final year of his contract and he won't be re-signed even if we win the Super Bowl. The Giants will be gunning for a QB in 2020 come hell or highwater. They could easily say, Eli we want you back this year but we need the extra cap space and we are asking you to restructure. Honestly, we don't "need" your services and if you prefer to be cut we will be happy to play a stop gap for one season that probably puts us in a better position to get the next QB of the NYG.



I think that's a very fair reasoning of the situation at hand. The Giants have zero 'need' for Eli next year. None. Many fans expect him to be gone anyway, so there won't be backlash if they do let him go. This means Mara doesn't have any PR image matters to worry about. I really think this is the position they should take with Eli. And if he doesn't accept it, let him go. Simple as that.

bradshaw44 hassan : 12/10/2018 4:45 pm : link good take but somehow this is lost on many

Bradshaw, I hear you but Jimmy Googs : 12/10/2018 4:50 pm : link if the Giants don't truly "need" Eli in 2019, what is the point of even pursuing him to restructure?



Wouldn't you only do so if we need him?





RE: Bradshaw, I hear you but bradshaw44 : 12/10/2018 4:54 pm : link

Quote: if the Giants don't truly "need" Eli in 2019, what is the point of even pursuing him to restructure?



Wouldn't you only do so if we need him?





Because the team wouldn't mind having a winning season and possibly making some noise in the playoffs next year. But even if they do it's not a glimpse of the future, it's one last hurrah before the next generation. And if we need to start that one season early by letting Eli walk, then do so. It's basically just telling Eli, we will give you one last shot at the title, but it will be on our terms. And if he doesn't want to then that's on him. Either way you slice it, 2020 is the next generation. Win, lose or draw in 2019. In comment 14213499 Jimmy Googs said:Because the team wouldn't mind having a winning season and possibly making some noise in the playoffs next year. But even if they do it's not a glimpse of the future, it's one last hurrah before the next generation. And if we need to start that one season early by letting Eli walk, then do so. It's basically just telling Eli, we will give you one last shot at the title, but it will be on our terms. And if he doesn't want to then that's on him. Either way you slice it, 2020 is the next generation. Win, lose or draw in 2019.

Good fair answer, thanks. Jimmy Googs : 12/10/2018 4:59 pm : link I subscribe to the view that we will never be a winning team again with Eli, and the idea we waste yet another season without addressing the position, and its current cost vs production, is silly.



At some point our luck of playing backup QBs will end...sadly









agree with both hassan : 12/10/2018 5:05 pm : link bradshaw44 and googs on this.



we are going through mirage we saw in 94 and 13 with current run.



Giants may even be an 8-8 or 9-7 team with eli next year but no future in him.

RE: Good fair answer, thanks. bradshaw44 : 12/10/2018 5:09 pm : link

Quote: I subscribe to the view that we will never be a winning team again with Eli, and the idea we waste yet another season without addressing the position, and its current cost vs production, is silly.



At some point our luck of playing backup QBs will end...sadly









Odd's are you are correct about winning with Eli. But the odds of us winning anything with a stop gap are probably worse. And if Eli does produce another shit season then we use the draft position to make a move for one of the 2020 QB's. Basically 2019 is a year of limbo with or without Eli so why not take a shot if he's willing to take a cut?



I'm sure we all hope that our wait for the next franchise QB isn't a long one. But being lucky enough to go from Montana to Young, Favre to Rogers, or even Peyton to Luck is highly unlikely. In comment 14213507 Jimmy Googs said:Odd's are you are correct about winning with Eli. But the odds of us winning anything with a stop gap are probably worse. And if Eli does produce another shit season then we use the draft position to make a move for one of the 2020 QB's. Basically 2019 is a year of limbo with or without Eli so why not take a shot if he's willing to take a cut?I'm sure we all hope that our wait for the next franchise QB isn't a long one. But being lucky enough to go from Montana to Young, Favre to Rogers, or even Peyton to Luck is highly unlikely.

RE: agree with both bradshaw44 : 12/10/2018 5:15 pm : link

Quote: bradshaw44 and googs on this.



we are going through mirage we saw in 94 and 13 with current run.



Giants may even be an 8-8 or 9-7 team with eli next year but no future in him.



Yea everyone needs to understand, next year if Eli is on this team and starting, it isn't about the future. It's the end of the era. Even if Eli puts together one last magical run and we go 19-0 there is NO chance we extend him. It might get him a hefty payday from a desperate team that buys into the Super Bowl hype, but it won't be the Giants. In comment 14213515 hassan said:Yea everyone needs to understand, next year if Eli is on this team and starting, it isn't about the future. It's the end of the era. Even if Eli puts together one last magical run and we go 19-0 there is NO chance we extend him. It might get him a hefty payday from a desperate team that buys into the Super Bowl hype, but it won't be the Giants.

Right.as to no future. I don't even like the idea of projection Jimmy Googs : 12/10/2018 5:19 pm : link to 8 or 9 wins based solely off the current few game trend...thats nuts. I could come up with plenty of reasons why we are fortunate to even have 5 wins thus far in 2018. Fans just wrongly assume the good part of the team will stay the same, and the average and bad pieces will improve = A BETTER RECORD NEXT YEAR.



The NYG may not like any QBs in the 2019 draft or be able to draft the one(s) they do like. But keeping Eli around longer is surely not going to reap us any rewards...













RE: RE: Good fair answer, thanks. Jimmy Googs : 12/10/2018 5:24 pm : link

Quote:

Basically 2019 is a year of limbo with or without Eli so why not take a shot if he's willing to take a cut?







Understood the view. Its just not mine. Imv, we have basically zero shot of doing anything but middling around 4-6 wins with some highs and lots of lows... In comment 14213522 bradshaw44 said:Understood the view. Its just not mine. Imv, we have basically zero shot of doing anything but middling around 4-6 wins with some highs and lots of lows...

RE: Right.as to no future. I don't even like the idea of projection bradshaw44 : 12/10/2018 5:27 pm : link

Quote: to 8 or 9 wins based solely off the current few game trend...thats nuts. I could come up with plenty of reasons why we are fortunate to even have 5 wins thus far in 2018. Fans just wrongly assume the good part of the team will stay the same, and the average and bad pieces will improve = A BETTER RECORD NEXT YEAR.



The NYG may not like any QBs in the 2019 draft or be able to draft the one(s) they do like. But keeping Eli around longer is surely not going to reap us any rewards...













Which may be true. But what would you have them do? Start Tanney next year to ensure we get a good pick? That's the conundrum. The Giants can't openly say they are tanking 2019 so fans should just pack it in and come back in 2020. That's why I refer to it as limbo. We are kind of just stuck in a holding pattern at this point. Maybe if a team with no QB need is sitting their when Herbert, Grier or Lock (I am not saying these will be the guys NYG should be interested in, just using the names out there right now) are sitting there this year and they call and make us a proposition DG will take it. But the possibility of that happening is probably about as good as us winning the SB next year.



It's a shitty situation anyway you look at it. In comment 14213531 Jimmy Googs said:Which may be true. But what would you have them do? Start Tanney next year to ensure we get a good pick? That's the conundrum. The Giants can't openly say they are tanking 2019 so fans should just pack it in and come back in 2020. That's why I refer to it as limbo. We are kind of just stuck in a holding pattern at this point. Maybe if a team with no QB need is sitting their when Herbert, Grier or Lock (I am not saying these will be the guys NYG should be interested in, just using the names out there right now) are sitting there this year and they call and make us a proposition DG will take it. But the possibility of that happening is probably about as good as us winning the SB next year.It's a shitty situation anyway you look at it.

Yes, I agree. But the Giants have to explore some options Jimmy Googs : 12/10/2018 5:42 pm : link with stopgaps vs draft options in 2019 vs draft options in 2020. Its tough for me to imagine that some stopgaps cannot be just as good at this stage and whole lot cheaper. And maybe if they have some mobility to them then that plus will neutralize some of the negatives in comparison to what Eli brings.



Not a pleasant thought but we may have to consider a view that we draft a QB early in 2019 because he "passes" enough tests. And ultimately see even better prospects in 2020 and make yet another QB move. I know we have other needs, but imv until we get that right guy under center, its all moot...

RE: RE: RE: RE: I love the argument dep026 : 12/10/2018 5:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14213313 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14213259 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14213238 dep026 said:





Quote:





that his earnings have overmatched his production....



Oh really? How many teams will sign up for giving a guy 250 million dollars for 15 years if it means a guarantee 2 SB titles.



Ill set the over/under at 31.5 and Ill take the over.





If you can get 2 SB titles AND 26 more regular season wins AND 5 more postseason wins while not leading the NFL in turnovers for the entirety of his career, all for the bargain price of FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS less... yes, Eli's earnings have exceeded his production.



He will finish his career as the highest paid player in NFL history and has never been the best player in the league for any stretch of his career. How anyone can claim that Eli has not been overpaid, relative to his peers, over the balance of his career boggles my mind.







I have seen odd takes on this board.



This may take the cake.





It's hardly an odd take. It's just one that you disagree with because of your affection for Eli that supersedes your ability to view things logically.



So you’re tellig me.... that he has underproduced as a player with all the yards and TDs and SB rings because he has thrown a few too many INTs?



You’re right it’s not an odd take. It’s a moronic take. Every team in the NFL would make their QB the richest player in the history of it meant not one but TWO titles.



The only people who thinks he has underperformed his contract have been his constant detractors for his entire career. I rather support a player for what he has done and meant that shit on him for the dumbest of things. In comment 14213471 Gatorade Dunk said:So you’re tellig me.... that he has underproduced as a player with all the yards and TDs and SB rings because he has thrown a few too many INTs?You’re right it’s not an odd take. It’s a moronic take. Every team in the NFL would make their QB the richest player in the history of it meant not one but TWO titles.The only people who thinks he has underperformed his contract have been his constant detractors for his entire career. I rather support a player for what he has done and meant that shit on him for the dumbest of things.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I love the argument JPinstripes : 12/10/2018 5:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14213471 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14213313 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14213259 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14213238 dep026 said:





Quote:





that his earnings have overmatched his production....



Oh really? How many teams will sign up for giving a guy 250 million dollars for 15 years if it means a guarantee 2 SB titles.



Ill set the over/under at 31.5 and Ill take the over.





If you can get 2 SB titles AND 26 more regular season wins AND 5 more postseason wins while not leading the NFL in turnovers for the entirety of his career, all for the bargain price of FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS less... yes, Eli's earnings have exceeded his production.



He will finish his career as the highest paid player in NFL history and has never been the best player in the league for any stretch of his career. How anyone can claim that Eli has not been overpaid, relative to his peers, over the balance of his career boggles my mind.







I have seen odd takes on this board.



This may take the cake.





It's hardly an odd take. It's just one that you disagree with because of your affection for Eli that supersedes your ability to view things logically.







So you’re tellig me.... that he has underproduced as a player with all the yards and TDs and SB rings because he has thrown a few too many INTs?



You’re right it’s not an odd take. It’s a moronic take. Every team in the NFL would make their QB the richest player in the history of it meant not one but TWO titles.



The only people who thinks he has underperformed his contract have been his constant detractors for his entire career. I rather support a player for what he has done and meant that shit on him for the dumbest of things.



I think you are 100% correct, could not agree more. In comment 14213560 dep026 said:I think you are 100% correct, could not agree more.

RE: I love the argument Joey from GlenCove : 12/10/2018 6:24 pm : link

Quote: that his earnings have overmatched his production....



Oh really? How many teams will sign up for giving a guy 250 million dollars for 15 years if it means a guarantee 2 SB titles.



Ill set the over/under at 31.5 and Ill take the over.



Under. I have to exclude the pats here In comment 14213238 dep026 said:Under. I have to exclude the pats here

dep hassan : 12/10/2018 6:25 pm : link both roethlisberger and brady have been payed significantly less than Eli. Giants certainly could have negotiated better; pittsburgh and new england did.

bradshaw/jimmy hassan : 12/10/2018 6:29 pm : link if Eli goes 9-7 next year NYG will extend him while drafting a qb. watch.



jimmy i would agree normally about win projections but a decent line and saquon may get the Giants to wins alone he is that good. not to mention if the line is decent odell will get open.



not that that changes my opinion of current day Eli. a game manager who should hang them up.





RE: dep dep026 : 12/10/2018 6:29 pm : link

Quote: both roethlisberger and brady have been payed significantly less than Eli. Giants certainly could have negotiated better; pittsburgh and new england did.



That doesn’t mean he’s underperformed. It means that NE and Pitt both got really good deals.



We aren’t arguing who’s the better value. The argument is has Eli lives up to his career contract and he has plus some. In comment 14213594 hassan said:That doesn’t mean he’s underperformed. It means that NE and Pitt both got really good deals.We aren’t arguing who’s the better value. The argument is has Eli lives up to his career contract and he has plus some.

eh hassan : 12/10/2018 6:33 pm : link the giants have probably overpaid him. he has not lived up to his recent extension.



the two examples of multiple time winning qbs you mentioned were paid less.



i agree he is not some big outlier and i agree he has not fleeced the team like a max nba contract for rasheed lewis. but it’s not as cut and dry as you are making it.

RE: eh dep026 : 12/10/2018 6:45 pm : link

Quote: the giants have probably overpaid him. he has not lived up to his recent extension.



the two examples of multiple time winning qbs you mentioned were paid less.



i agree he is not some big outlier and i agree he has not fleeced the team like a max nba contract for rasheed lewis. but it’s not as cut and dry as you are making it.





Let’s put it this way...



Cleveland browns chose Mayfield first overall. In 15 years... he becomes a top 10 QB in yards and TDs. Throws a bunch of picks. Gives you some inconsistent games/years. But brings home 2 SB trophies and was the best player in the game.





How many Browns fans are saying... “ehhhhh, he didn’t live up to his career earnings!” In comment 14213608 hassan said:Let’s put it this way...Cleveland browns chose Mayfield first overall. In 15 years... he becomes a top 10 QB in yards and TDs. Throws a bunch of picks. Gives you some inconsistent games/years. But brings home 2 SB trophies and was the best player in the game.How many Browns fans are saying... “ehhhhh, he didn’t live up to his career earnings!”

if 7 years had gone by hassan : 12/10/2018 6:55 pm : link and we evaluating keeping him around long after his expiration date there may be a resistance to keeping a high number on him.



looking at it in aggregate is different than the current specific dilemma.

RE: bradshaw/jimmy Jimmy Googs : 12/10/2018 7:16 pm : link

Quote: if Eli goes 9-7 next year NYG will extend him while drafting a qb. watch.



jimmy i would agree normally about win projections but a decent line and saquon may get the Giants to wins alone he is that good. not to mention if the line is decent odell will get open.



not that that changes my opinion of current day Eli. a game manager who should hang them up.





Wins...I took that into account. Keep in mind our entire team until this last game has been healthy for the most part which is unheard of. And let me know how many 2nd and 3rd string QBs we have played. Amongst others... In comment 14213599 hassan said:Wins...I took that into account. Keep in mind our entire team until this last game has been healthy for the most part which is unheard of. And let me know how many 2nd and 3rd string QBs we have played. Amongst others...

You all do realize that taking a paycut isn't really a cut in pay Matt M. : 12/10/2018 8:05 pm : link It is almost always a reduction in annual salary with the difference made up in an amortized guaranteed amount. This means a paycut results in an extension. It is just a means to cap accounting, not actually shelling out less money.

RE: bradshaw/jimmy bradshaw44 : 12/10/2018 9:31 pm : link

Quote: if Eli goes 9-7 next year NYG will extend him while drafting a qb. watch.



jimmy i would agree normally about win projections but a decent line and saquon may get the Giants to wins alone he is that good. not to mention if the line is decent odell will get open.



not that that changes my opinion of current day Eli. a game manager who should hang them up.





If they extended him that would be a startling amount of incompetence. I HAVE to believe they aren’t that stupid. Although the evidence isn’t in their favor. In comment 14213599 hassan said:If they extended him that would be a startling amount of incompetence. I HAVE to believe they aren’t that stupid. Although the evidence isn’t in their favor.

RE: RE: I think Eli will be back djm : 12/10/2018 9:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14213114 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





and Im' fine with it since 2020 is the draft to go get a QB. But on what planet will he or should he "take a discount"? I wouldn't if I was him, and neither would any of you.





Eli could play for free in 2019 and his career earnings would still exceed his career production relative to his peers and their earnings/production. In a salary cap league, that's a lot more relevant than whether fans with normal jobs would "take a discount."



And that's without considering the fact that many normal people do choose to work for less to stay with a company or in a town/city that they prefer (whether that's by way of passing on a new job, turning down a relocation opportunity, etc.). So "neither would any of you" is kind of a throwaway bullshit statement.



You do realize that any qb picked first overall in any draft ranging from 04 to whenever the rookie pay scale was adjusted or capped, was going to be the #1 earner of all time IF he lived up to his initial contract and hype, right? Don’t tell me about tom Brady, He’s a weirdo exception and he wasn’t picked first overall. Plus the pats org is 100% full of shit anyway. So fuck them too. Any qb not named Brady is maxing out. He’s a fucking robot. In comment 14213172 Gatorade Dunk said:You do realize that any qb picked first overall in any draft ranging from 04 to whenever the rookie pay scale was adjusted or capped, was going to be the #1 earner of all time IF he lived up to his initial contract and hype, right? Don’t tell me about tom Brady, He’s a weirdo exception and he wasn’t picked first overall. Plus the pats org is 100% full of shit anyway. So fuck them too. Any qb not named Brady is maxing out. He’s a fucking robot.

Who cares anyway... djm : 12/10/2018 9:46 pm : link But where are all these people taking less money? Where? Sure as fuck ain’t me.

He’s played well in garbage games Les in TO : 12/10/2018 9:52 pm : link Aided by some pick sixes by the defense. When we needed wins when the season still mattered I.e. vs philly twice washington at home Dallas Atlanta and New Orleans he came up short. If we don’t cut Eli this offseason we will likely end up where we were in 2014 after fools gold wins against Matt Barkley and Scott Tolzien to make the 2013 record look more respectable. Or like we did in 1995 after Dave Brown led the Giants to some end of season garbage time games against injury depleted opponents



So yeah let’s bring Eli back again. I love when the Giants ceiling is 7-9

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/10/2018 10:01 pm : link Always glad to see that one of the best teams in the league, one that just beat the Rams, is considered a garbage game.

RE: RE: I love the argument djm : 12/10/2018 10:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14213238 dep026 said:





Quote:





that his earnings have overmatched his production....



Oh really? How many teams will sign up for giving a guy 250 million dollars for 15 years if it means a guarantee 2 SB titles.



Ill set the over/under at 31.5 and Ill take the over.





If you can get 2 SB titles AND 26 more regular season wins AND 5 more postseason wins while not leading the NFL in turnovers for the entirety of his career, all for the bargain price of FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS less... yes, Eli's earnings have exceeded his production.



He will finish his career as the highest paid player in NFL history and has never been the best player in the league for any stretch of his career. How anyone can claim that Eli has not been overpaid, relative to his peers, over the balance of his career boggles my mind.



It boggles your mind? When did you start following pro sports? Yesterday?



First overall pick when there was virtually no rookie cap. Super bowl mvp by age 27. Two time super bowl mvp and nyg legend by 30-31. And it boggles your mind? Why? How? In comment 14213259 Gatorade Dunk said:It boggles your mind? When did you start following pro sports? Yesterday?First overall pick when there was virtually no rookie cap. Super bowl mvp by age 27. Two time super bowl mvp and nyg legend by 30-31. And it boggles your mind? Why? How?

Ironically.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/10/2018 10:14 pm : link you could find quite a few people on this very board who believed that Stafford deserved to be the highest paid QB.



But we've heard the song and dance for years now. I half believe people here would've preferred to have Tony Romo over Eli. There used to be threads several times a year trying to make the argument that Romo was the superior QB.



I cringe when posters intimate that this is a recent thing to question Eli. It has basically gone on fairly consistently throughout his career.

RE: Ironically.. mfsd : 12/10/2018 10:26 pm : link

Quote: you could find quite a few people on this very board who believed that Stafford deserved to be the highest paid QB.



But we've heard the song and dance for years now. I half believe people here would've preferred to have Tony Romo over Eli. There used to be threads several times a year trying to make the argument that Romo was the superior QB.



I cringe when posters intimate that this is a recent thing to question Eli. It has basically gone on fairly consistently throughout his career.



Spot on. The Romo fan club was strong In comment 14213829 FatMan in Charlotte said:Spot on. The Romo fan club was strong

RE: LOL.. dep026 : 12/10/2018 10:35 pm : link

Quote: Always glad to see that one of the best teams in the league, one that just beat the Rams, is considered a garbage game.



Don’t forget Houston too. In comment 14213815 FatMan in Charlotte said:Don’t forget Houston too.

How Les is allowed dep026 : 12/10/2018 10:36 pm : link To still post here makes me believe he is Eric’s or Gidies cousin. Everyone knows he is just a troll at this point.

Brown is average at best..... Doomster : 12/10/2018 11:29 pm : link He looks great compared to those who proceeded him....instead of a turnstile, he is just an occasional open gate....

RE: How Les is allowed Les in TO : 7:25 am : link

Quote: To still post here makes me believe he is Eric’s or Gidies cousin. Everyone knows he is just a troll at this point. ha, the standard dep troll accusation anytime he’s got nothing of substance to offer.as predictable as Eli throwing a bone headed pick In comment 14213862 dep026 said:ha, the standard dep troll accusation anytime he’s got nothing of substance to offer.as predictable as Eli throwing a bone headed pick

RE: RE: How Les is allowed dep026 : 7:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14213862 dep026 said:





Quote:





To still post here makes me believe he is Eric’s or Gidies cousin. Everyone knows he is just a troll at this point.



ha, the standard dep troll accusation anytime he’s got nothing of substance to offer.as predictable as Eli throwing a bone headed pick



Compared to the standard Les post where he could post only something negative of Eli because he isn’t smart enough to talk about anything else?



100% troll at this point. Tell us again Eli beat no good teams this year or how Vince young was better than Eli. In comment 14214067 Les in TO said:Compared to the standard Les post where he could post only something negative of Eli because he isn’t smart enough to talk about anything else?100% troll at this point. Tell us again Eli beat no good teams this year or how Vince young was better than Eli.

RE: RE: How Les is allowed mfsd : 7:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14213862 dep026 said:





Quote:





To still post here makes me believe he is Eric’s or Gidies cousin. Everyone knows he is just a troll at this point.



ha, the standard dep troll accusation anytime he’s got nothing of substance to offer.as predictable as Eli throwing a bone headed pick



Are we taking about the same Eli who’s only thrown 8 INTs in 13 games? Same as Tom Brady, and fewer than Mahomes, Goff, and about 15 other guys?



Almost have to admire the determination with which some of these babies invent excuses and refuse to acknowledge how well Eli is playing this season.



It must be so hard to see Eli play well and the Giants win, so you don’t get to say “I told you so” for a week and instead have to invent lame excuses. In comment 14214067 Les in TO said:Are we taking about the same Eli who’s only thrown 8 INTs in 13 games? Same as Tom Brady, and fewer than Mahomes, Goff, and about 15 other guys?Almost have to admire the determination with which some of these babies invent excuses and refuse to acknowledge how well Eli is playing this season.It must be so hard to see Eli play well and the Giants win, so you don’t get to say “I told you so” for a week and instead have to invent lame excuses.

Eli has shown fkap : 8:50 am : link he can still play the game. He can't carry the team, but with OBJ and Barkley, and hopefully an upgraded OL, he doesn't have to.



Can he be upgraded? sure. Show me the upgrade first, though.



Some here just want to dump Eli at any cost, no matter whether there's a plan in place or not.

fkap hassan : 10:00 am : link he does not need to be upgraded to be replaced. A rookie prospect for example will not be an immediate upgrade. There is no immediate upgrade out there, qb scarcity is a real thing.



the Giants have to get a player that represents a better long term potential upside than Eli and/or a better value.



He's starting next year almost assuredly. I would hope they could work on terms like Peyton did with the Broncos.



I will say it is nice to see him playing better. Not nearly as 'great' as some have implied here but he is playing solid football. Believe it or not, for many of us critical of the Giants for being in this situation and critical of Eli play, its not personal animus towards him at all. In fact, I thought they should try to spare his winning record and protect him from the beatings he was taking not just physically but image wise earlier in the year.



Its in fact possible to have a few of these viewpoints at the same time-nice to see Eli has some game left to him we have not seen in a while, while recogizing he has limitations and because he is showing better recently still no reason to make long term plans with him given his age in particular.





Eli’s last 5 weeks dep026 : 10:05 am : link Would translate to 32 TDs and 7 INTs.



I’d say that’s pretty damn good.

It has been really nice to have some wins and some offense Jimmy Googs : 10:12 am : link the last few weeks. But I don’t subscribe to view that we have a consistent winner at QB any longer.



I do hope it continues though as a fan...

I'm critical of Eli as necessary, section125 : 10:13 am : link but I will give the devil his due. It is quite apparent that given a league average line, the old guy can still play. He will not be let go this spring, IMHO, and will at least play out his contract.



Eli is Eli and you will scratch your head at least once per game, but he made a few very nice throws Sunday. I think the only bad one was on the goal line that Shepard broke up.

RE: It has been really nice to have some wins and some offense dep026 : 10:17 am : link

Quote: the last few weeks. But I don’t subscribe to view that we have a consistent winner at QB any longer.



I do hope it continues though as a fan...



I don’t think fans should look at these last few weeks other than by putting competent people around Eli... whoever replaces him will be in a good spot.



Barkley and OBJ are the horses. Give an OL that’s average and these two will lead to a lot of points no matter who the QB is. In comment 14214352 Jimmy Googs said:I don’t think fans should look at these last few weeks other than by putting competent people around Eli... whoever replaces him will be in a good spot.Barkley and OBJ are the horses. Give an OL that’s average and these two will lead to a lot of points no matter who the QB is.

RE: RE: It has been really nice to have some wins and some offense Jimmy Googs : 10:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14214352 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





the last few weeks. But I don’t subscribe to view that we have a consistent winner at QB any longer.



I do hope it continues though as a fan...







I don’t think fans should look at these last few weeks other than by putting competent people around Eli... whoever replaces him will be in a good spot.



Barkley and OBJ are the horses. Give an OL that’s average and these two will lead to a lot of points no matter who the QB is.



Agree mostly. So who were these competent people that made the diff these past several weeks...Brown? In comment 14214361 dep026 said:Agree mostly. So who were these competent people that made the diff these past several weeks...Brown?

Gettleman has done more with the offensive line.... Britt in VA : 10:34 am : link in 12 months than Reese was able to do 7 years.

dep hassan : 10:49 am : link the problem is this extrapolation wont last based on historical performance. A lot of qbs can do this if you take their best stretches. The competition will improve.



I certainly hope he can produce like this next year in a full schedule. It would be a best season by a mile for him as far as qb rating and stats. Not that I think much of that.......the Gilbride system while it worked put points up at the expense of high qb rating with the hero throws it emphasized.



Granted maybe this setup with another lineman added works well next year. The schedule has been soft though recently, dont want to hear about the Skins d as they had basically thrown the towel in early.



A lot to observe the next three weeks. Hope he keeps it up.

hassan fkap : 11:01 am : link I don't think too many people are advocating Eli as a long term prospect. I see the argument being dump him now versus bringing him back for a year or two.

I don't see anyone saying to pass over a franchise prospect at QB if opportunity presents itself.

I do see a lot of dump Eli no matter what.





there are those hassan : 1:19 pm : link who have suggested an extension.



there is some decent percentage that thinks he should play another few seasons; not anything i have proof for but i get the sense of from reading enough material here. some won’t out admit it but I have my suspicions.





I still say djm : 2:20 pm : link The weirdest and most detrimental fan and media held obsession in pro sports is player salary. this thread and any like it fucking blow. Objectivity has been replaced by analytical money talk. Yeah! That’s fun to talk about! Except it’s not. It’s horse shit.



Who the fuck cares if Eli was or is overpaid by X amount of money all these years? Haven’t you guys gotten used to 100 million dollar contracts by now?



Lazy. Worthless. Garbage.

djm hassan : 3:10 pm : link obsessing over his historical pay is not worthwhile nor is demeaning him by saying or suggesting he should have not taken what he could.



the real issue is the Giants ought to negotiate a better deal for next year because they could use those dollars elsewhere and in spite of his recent play he has not been worth this premium and should get into something better; they possess leverage now. that is absolutely worthwhile.

Two points on.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:27 pm : link asking for less pay.



1)What motivation does Eli have to take a pay cut? Pay cuts are almost always completed in the form of a restructure and I don't think we should expend eli



2) The Players Association would likely try to block a straight pay cut as they certainly don't want that type of solution implemented.

Manning isn't doing a team-friendly restructure. Ten Ton Hammer : 3:31 pm : link He's always been 100% business when it comes to money. And Peyton didn't do it for the Colts either. Same agent.