Giants path to playoffs. Ralph.C : 12/10/2018 4:04 pm DAL over PHI (DONE)

SEA over MIN



CAR loses 2 of 3 to NO, ATL, NO - not absurd



PHI loses 2 of 3 to LAR, HOU, WAS - not absurd



MIN loses 2 of 3 to MIA, DET, CHI - not absurd



GB loses 1 of 3 to CHI, NYJ, DET - not absurd



NYG beat TEN, IND, and DAL - tough sell . . . but possible



Giants would travel to CHI for WC game



Just to have something to hope for after 1-7 at this point is a "win" in and of itself.



Of course, then when the Giants go on a run once in and beat the Patriots again . . .well . . . Total cream dream!



Imagine getting to play the Bears Beezer : 12/10/2018 4:05 pm : link in the playoffs after a 1-7 start.



Unprecedented? I'd have to think so. Would be insane!

I'm as.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/10/2018 4:06 pm : link optimistic as the next guy, but even the giants running the table is really really unlikely. They actually will have to play starting QB's the rest of the way.

for Pete's sake GiantNatty : 12/10/2018 4:07 pm : link give me a break.

if only... jnoble : 12/10/2018 4:12 pm : link ..we didn't let that second Eagles game slip away in the 4th

I would just like to keep it going as long as possible Chris684 : 12/10/2018 4:14 pm : link After all the bullshit, it's fun as a fan to dream about this stuff.



Given Minnesota's schedule and how we need them to implode, I'm considering tonight a must-lose for them.



If we get to next week still alive, we will actually be on the right side of the odds in pretty much all the games.



For week 15 we will need the Saints, Rams and Bears just to name a few, to help our cause.

Quote: optimistic as the next guy, but even the giants running the table is really really unlikely. They actually will have to play starting QB's the rest of the way.



and two good defenses. In comment 14213415 FatMan in Charlotte said:and two good defenses.

Toughest sell The Dude : 12/10/2018 4:15 pm : link is probably MINN losing 2 of 3, followed by us winning out.



All of it is possible, but no matter whose playing, a 12 team parlay is tough to hit.





I'm drinking the Kool-Aid. Beezer : 12/10/2018 4:16 pm : link

Because ... why the hell not!!!



LET'S GO!!!



At 1-7 no one here would have believed there'd even be a remote shot with 3 to play. No one.

Need the skins to lose CaLLaHaN : 12/10/2018 4:17 pm : link also right? Doesn't seem like that will be tough but they can still make the wild card over us.

who the hell said season was over.. BillKo : 12/10/2018 4:18 pm : link ...in October??? LOL..eat your words!!



You have to be really bad to be out of playoff contention in this thing called the NFL...............

. Danny Kanell : 12/10/2018 4:20 pm : link I think Tennessee is very winnable and Dallas probably will have nothing to play for when we face them. They'll probably be treating that like a bye. Plus, if we actually get to them with a chance to make the playoffs, that means we are riding a 6 wins out of 7 games streak.



The Colts game is the one that's gonna be very difficult.

Here's something else to consider... Chris684 : 12/10/2018 4:20 pm : link Hypothetically, The Giants could run the table, get all the help needed, walk into Soldier Field and win a close game after Trubisky suffers some kind of leg injury in the first half and half of BBI would be yelling at the rest of us to not enjoy this playoff win because it's just a mirage that will destroy ownership's ability to plan for the future.

Quote: ...in October??? LOL..eat your words!!



You have to be really bad to be out of playoff contention in this thing called the NFL...............



Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?.... In comment 14213447 BillKo said:Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?....

Its threads like this that make me enjoy coming on BBI Jimmy Googs : 12/10/2018 4:27 pm : link















and chuckle...

still unlikely gidiefor : Mod : 12/10/2018 4:28 pm : : 12/10/2018 4:28 pm : link but I've been enjoying watching them win

So if every team we play here on out UberAlias : 12/10/2018 4:33 pm : link Is down to their 3rd string QB, we have a shot.

The problem is that there are TOO MANY... M.S. : 12/10/2018 4:45 pm : link

…"not absurd"** scenarios facing the Giants.



You can bet the farm now that the Giants will NOT make the playoffs. But we are all watching -- and enjoying -- how they are playing right now. And hopefully they'll continue to play well right till the end.



BTW... PHI losing 2 of 3 to LAR, HOU, WAS is absurd.

Minny may finally lay to rest this after tonight micky : 12/10/2018 5:01 pm : link Reality

It's nice to still be in it for however long as it lasts Ira : 12/10/2018 5:05 pm : link .

Just looking for a strong finish, Ralph. exiled : 12/10/2018 5:38 pm : link Thinking playoffs just would just set me up for disappointment.

Because ... why the hell not!!!



LET'S GO!!!



At 1-7 no one here would have believed there'd even be a remote shot with 3 to play. No one.



ha ha Cheers !!!

Us winning out umm not so sure the two FG's on the final

play of the game stands out . In comment 14213442 Beezer said:ha ha Cheers !!!Us winning out umm not so sure the two FG's on the finalplay of the game stands out .

I think the OP s joeinpa : 12/10/2018 6:09 pm : link Point is after 1-7, to have a game to watch tonight, if so inclined, that has a bearing in the Giants was rather unexpected.



I doubt anyone really believes Giants are making the playoffs.

After a 1-7 start, I think it is fair to say that the Giants Marty in Albany : 12/10/2018 6:28 pm : link are improving, rather than continuing to implode.



If we continue to improve, the playoffs will follow in their own good time. At this point, improvement is more important than winning.

Honestly, I thought it would be tougher ZogZerg : 12/10/2018 6:30 pm : link ;)

. arcarsenal : 12/10/2018 6:33 pm : link This is a whole lot better than talking about how we think the Giants are the most dysfunctional franchise in football and endlessly debating who we should take with the first overall pick....



The odds are basically zilch, but the Giants have been a whole lot more watchable lately than they were in the first half of the season or at all last season.

At the end of the day ryanmkeane : 12/10/2018 6:48 pm : link the team might win 6-7 games after shedding a ton of the roster, and a big part of the win total has to do with our draft picks. I think arrow is pointing up for 2019 if we can keep adding to the OL and DL.



9+ wins in 2019 is I think pretty reasonable.

Saquon Makes Watching This Team Fun... clatterbuck : 12/10/2018 6:54 pm : link ...that and watching Eli defy the doomsayers. Anything else, after 1-7, is gravy.

it would've been a lot easier SHO'NUFF : 12/10/2018 7:03 pm : link if we didn't pick away that Eagles game.

And to think mrvax : 12/10/2018 7:21 pm : link about 6-7 years ago, the Pats missed the playoffs with an 11-5 record!

After a 1-7 start .... FStubbs : 12/10/2018 7:51 pm : link ... playing meaningful games in December can only be taken as a positive. Shurmur is growing into the job and the offensive line is improving.

2nd Philly game, and that 62 yard Gano kick Leg of Theismann : 12/10/2018 7:55 pm : link I mean under normal circumstances 99% of the time both those games are Ws. The 15 yarder on Collins against the Panthers (which NFL came out and said was NOT a penalty) was also just a killer. Both of those games should have been wins and we should be 7-6 right now and right in the playoff hunt (both Division championship and wild card). Note those wins would also have given us the upper hand on Panthers and Eagles who are both ahead of us in the playoff race right now. We'd pretty much control our own destiny right now.



Just so frustrating. But That's really amazing considering how quickly everyone was writing off the entire season as over so early on.

Over? Over? gmenrule-va : 12/10/2018 7:57 pm : link Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? No, and it’s not over now!!!!!!

This thread misses the point Leg of Theismann : 12/10/2018 8:02 pm : link That Washington needs to lose 2 of their last 3 as well. Definitely possible with the way they're playing right now but it's important to mention this piece because Eagles and Skins play each other the last week of the season and one of them has to win. Essentially we need whoever the winning team in that game is to lose their other 2 games. Ugh.

Just when I thought I was out.... chopperhatch : 12/10/2018 8:11 pm : link

You clicked on the (darn) link.



Instead, you could have given yourself the break -- rather than demanding it from the OP. In comment 14213423 GiantNatty said:You clicked on the (darn) link.Instead, you could have given yourself the break -- rather than demanding it from the OP.

In the OP scenario ray in arlington : 12/10/2018 8:22 pm : link there would have to be 2 losses from WAS as well. Not sure whether this was assumed given the WAS situation or was overlooked.



Also CHI can be the #2, #3 or #4 seed so it is not definite that NYG would play CHI. (CHI at #3 is 63% probable according to NY Times so the simulator does find them to be the most likely opponent in this scenario).

Looking again ray in arlington : 12/10/2018 8:27 pm : link the outcomes of games needed to get NYG in are giving CHI a high probability of #3 (since it includes a DAL loss).

Have Any of You Pulled Anything lax counsel : 12/10/2018 10:38 pm : link Patting yourselves on the back yet?? A win over the Washington Redskins led by the immortal mark Sanchez and we are talking playoffs??? Seriously, this is a 6-10 team on the heels of 3-13 and we’re signing Eli to an extension and all of the realists were wrong? Isn’t this a franchise and front office that was selling win now? Is 6-10 win now? Wins over Nick Mullins, Mark Fitzpatrick, Chase Daniels, and of course the current Joe Montana- mark Sanchez and the team is on a roll, all is well. As a seaon ticket holder, it’s sickening to see this is level accepted as good football by this fan base.

All of it is possible, but no matter whose playing, a 12 team parlay is tough to hit.





After tonight, the toughest sell is Philly losing to Houston at the Linc. I know Houston is the 3rd seed in the AFC but I just can't see them winning big road games in December In comment 14213440 The Dude said:After tonight, the toughest sell is Philly losing to Houston at the Linc. I know Houston is the 3rd seed in the AFC but I just can't see them winning big road games in December

The other tough sell is actually GB losing to Chicago dpinzow : 12/10/2018 11:03 pm : link I know the Packers are going through a rough year but they will win out if they beat the Bears in Chicago and get to 8-7-1. Even though Chicago is favored the Packers have Rodgers who can win almost any game if he is on fire

FMIC Marty866b : 12/10/2018 11:03 pm : link Has got this one right.

We have as good a chance as anyone mattlawson : 12/10/2018 11:10 pm : link You got more Charlie because you want it more!

RE: Have Any of You Pulled Anything darren in pdx : 12/10/2018 11:16 pm : link

First off, everyone pretty much knows this team isn't good. The team announced that to the world by churning over half the roster and cut/traded starters mid-season. Secondly, it doesn't matter what the fan base considers is 'acceptable,' that doesn't mean anything. It's on the people getting paid to improve the team, not me.

Maybe it's fun to watch Barkley become one of the NFL's best players and to watch the team come together? There's a lot of change and improvements that need to be made but after starting 1-7 to even be able to talk playoffs is something to hold onto after years of shit football. It's so unlikely but keeps the next few games still interesting.



First off, everyone pretty much knows this team isn't good. The team announced that to the world by churning over half the roster and cut/traded starters mid-season. Secondly, it doesn't matter what the fan base considers is 'acceptable,' that doesn't mean anything. It's on the people getting paid to improve the team, not me.



Maybe it's fun to watch Barkley become one of the NFL's best players and to watch the team come together? There's a lot of change and improvements that need to be made but after starting 1-7 to even be able to talk playoffs is something to hold onto after years of shit football. It's so unlikely but keeps the next few games still interesting. In comment 14213865 lax counsel said:First off, everyone pretty much knows this team isn't good. The team announced that to the world by churning over half the roster and cut/traded starters mid-season. Secondly, it doesn't matter what the fan base considers is 'acceptable,' that doesn't mean anything. It's on the people getting paid to improve the team, not me.Maybe it's fun to watch Barkley become one of the NFL's best players and to watch the team come together? There's a lot of change and improvements that need to be made but after starting 1-7 to even be able to talk playoffs is something to hold onto after years of shit football. It's so unlikely but keeps the next few games still interesting.

Wasn't it a Giant-Bear hammock man : 8:54 am : link playoff game when our punter had the wind blow the ball between the drop and the kick? The resulting shank caused the game.

We need Egals spike : 1:55 pm : link To lose and lose

As unlikely as it is Matt M. : 2:20 pm : link I am thrilled to even be having this discussion at this stage in the season after 1-7. It also frustrates the Hell out of me for a few games that we really could have won. That Philly loss a few weeks ago is one of them because it would have actually put us in the thick of things for the division as well.

I'm with you Matt Ralph.C : 3:01 pm : link The team seems to be finding it's identity. My feeling is they are going to get better, not back-slide. The Philly game (When things go wrong, isn't it ALWAYS a Philly game?) and Carolina could have changed things completely. However, if we can just take card of business, I think what we need to happen can happen. Like everyone else. I'm just thrilled to have somewhat meaningful football going into this week. I love Fanduel and all that, but I've missed that immersion into the Giants. At least we're getting a taste of it.