Giants path to playoffs.

DAL over PHI (DONE)
SEA over MIN
CAR loses 2 of 3 to NO, ATL, NO - not absurd
PHI loses 2 of 3 to LAR, HOU, WAS - not absurd
MIN loses 2 of 3 to MIA, DET, CHI - not absurd
GB loses 1 of 3 to CHI, NYJ, DET - not absurd
NYG beat TEN, IND, and DAL - tough sell . . . but possible
Giants would travel to CHI for WC game
Just to have something to hope for after 1-7 at this point is a "win" in and of itself.
Of course, then when the Giants go on a run once in and beat the Patriots again . . .well . . . Total cream dream!
in the playoffs after a 1-7 start.
Unprecedented? I'd have to think so. Would be insane!
optimistic as the next guy, but even the giants running the table is really really unlikely. They actually will have to play starting QB's the rest of the way.
..we didn't let that second Eagles game slip away in the 4th
After all the bullshit, it's fun as a fan to dream about this stuff.
Given Minnesota's schedule and how we need them to implode, I'm considering tonight a must-lose for them.
If we get to next week still alive, we will actually be on the right side of the odds in pretty much all the games.
For week 15 we will need the Saints, Rams and Bears just to name a few, to help our cause.
In comment 14213415
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| optimistic as the next guy, but even the giants running the table is really really unlikely. They actually will have to play starting QB's the rest of the way.
and two good defenses.
is probably MINN losing 2 of 3, followed by us winning out.
All of it is possible, but no matter whose playing, a 12 team parlay is tough to hit.
Because ... why the hell not!!!
LET'S GO!!!
At 1-7 no one here would have believed there'd even be a remote shot with 3 to play. No one.
also right? Doesn't seem like that will be tough but they can still make the wild card over us.
...in October??? LOL..eat your words!!
You have to be really bad to be out of playoff contention in this thing called the NFL...............
I think Tennessee is very winnable and Dallas probably will have nothing to play for when we face them. They'll probably be treating that like a bye. Plus, if we actually get to them with a chance to make the playoffs, that means we are riding a 6 wins out of 7 games streak.
The Colts game is the one that's gonna be very difficult.
Hypothetically, The Giants could run the table, get all the help needed, walk into Soldier Field and win a close game after Trubisky suffers some kind of leg injury in the first half and half of BBI would be yelling at the rest of us to not enjoy this playoff win because it's just a mirage that will destroy ownership's ability to plan for the future.
In comment 14213447
BillKo said:
| ...in October??? LOL..eat your words!!
You have to be really bad to be out of playoff contention in this thing called the NFL...............
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?....
but I've been enjoying watching them win
Is down to their 3rd string QB, we have a shot.
…"not absurd"** scenarios facing the Giants.
You can bet the farm now that the Giants will NOT make the playoffs. But we are all watching -- and enjoying -- how they are playing right now. And hopefully they'll continue to play well right till the end.
BTW... PHI losing 2 of 3 to LAR, HOU, WAS is absurd.
just happy to see them play well. If a semi-miracle happens, great.
Thinking playoffs just would just set me up for disappointment.
In comment 14213442
Beezer said:
|
Because ... why the hell not!!!
LET'S GO!!!
At 1-7 no one here would have believed there'd even be a remote shot with 3 to play. No one.
ha ha Cheers !!!
Us winning out umm not so sure the two FG's on the final
play of the game stands out .
Point is after 1-7, to have a game to watch tonight, if so inclined, that has a bearing in the Giants was rather unexpected.
I doubt anyone really believes Giants are making the playoffs.
are improving, rather than continuing to implode.
If we continue to improve, the playoffs will follow in their own good time. At this point, improvement is more important than winning.
This is a whole lot better than talking about how we think the Giants are the most dysfunctional franchise in football and endlessly debating who we should take with the first overall pick....
The odds are basically zilch, but the Giants have been a whole lot more watchable lately than they were in the first half of the season or at all last season.
the team might win 6-7 games after shedding a ton of the roster, and a big part of the win total has to do with our draft picks. I think arrow is pointing up for 2019 if we can keep adding to the OL and DL.
9+ wins in 2019 is I think pretty reasonable.
...that and watching Eli defy the doomsayers. Anything else, after 1-7, is gravy.
if we didn't pick away that Eagles game.
about 6-7 years ago, the Pats missed the playoffs with an 11-5 record!
... playing meaningful games in December can only be taken as a positive. Shurmur is growing into the job and the offensive line is improving.
I mean under normal circumstances 99% of the time both those games are Ws. The 15 yarder on Collins against the Panthers (which NFL came out and said was NOT a penalty) was also just a killer. Both of those games should have been wins and we should be 7-6 right now and right in the playoff hunt (both Division championship and wild card). Note those wins would also have given us the upper hand on Panthers and Eagles who are both ahead of us in the playoff race right now. We'd pretty much control our own destiny right now.
Just so frustrating. But That's really amazing considering how quickly everyone was writing off the entire season as over so early on.
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? No, and it’s not over now!!!!!!
That Washington needs to lose 2 of their last 3 as well. Definitely possible with the way they're playing right now but it's important to mention this piece because Eagles and Skins play each other the last week of the season and one of them has to win. Essentially we need whoever the winning team in that game is to lose their other 2 games. Ugh.
In comment 14213423
GiantNatty said:
You clicked on the (darn) link.
Instead, you could have given yourself the break -- rather than demanding it from the OP.
there would have to be 2 losses from WAS as well. Not sure whether this was assumed given the WAS situation or was overlooked.
Also CHI can be the #2, #3 or #4 seed so it is not definite that NYG would play CHI. (CHI at #3 is 63% probable according to NY Times so the simulator does find them to be the most likely opponent in this scenario).
the outcomes of games needed to get NYG in are giving CHI a high probability of #3 (since it includes a DAL loss).
Patting yourselves on the back yet?? A win over the Washington Redskins led by the immortal mark Sanchez and we are talking playoffs??? Seriously, this is a 6-10 team on the heels of 3-13 and we’re signing Eli to an extension and all of the realists were wrong? Isn’t this a franchise and front office that was selling win now? Is 6-10 win now? Wins over Nick Mullins, Mark Fitzpatrick, Chase Daniels, and of course the current Joe Montana- mark Sanchez and the team is on a roll, all is well. As a seaon ticket holder, it’s sickening to see this is level accepted as good football by this fan base.
In comment 14213440
The Dude said:
| is probably MINN losing 2 of 3, followed by us winning out.
All of it is possible, but no matter whose playing, a 12 team parlay is tough to hit.
After tonight, the toughest sell is Philly losing to Houston at the Linc. I know Houston is the 3rd seed in the AFC but I just can't see them winning big road games in December
I know the Packers are going through a rough year but they will win out if they beat the Bears in Chicago and get to 8-7-1. Even though Chicago is favored the Packers have Rodgers who can win almost any game if he is on fire
You got more Charlie because you want it more!
In comment 14213865
lax counsel said:
| Patting yourselves on the back yet?? A win over the Washington Redskins led by the immortal mark Sanchez and we are talking playoffs??? Seriously, this is a 6-10 team on the heels of 3-13 and we’re signing Eli to an extension and all of the realists were wrong? Isn’t this a franchise and front office that was selling win now? Is 6-10 win now? Wins over Nick Mullins, Mark Fitzpatrick, Chase Daniels, and of course the current Joe Montana- mark Sanchez and the team is on a roll, all is well. As a seaon ticket holder, it’s sickening to see this is level accepted as good football by this fan base.
First off, everyone pretty much knows this team isn't good. The team announced that to the world by churning over half the roster and cut/traded starters mid-season. Secondly, it doesn't matter what the fan base considers is 'acceptable,' that doesn't mean anything. It's on the people getting paid to improve the team, not me.
Maybe it's fun to watch Barkley become one of the NFL's best players and to watch the team come together? There's a lot of change and improvements that need to be made but after starting 1-7 to even be able to talk playoffs is something to hold onto after years of shit football. It's so unlikely but keeps the next few games still interesting.
playoff game when our punter had the wind blow the ball between the drop and the kick? The resulting shank caused the game.
In comment 14214175
hammock man said:
| playoff game when our punter had the wind blow the ball between the drop and the kick? The resulting shank caused the game.
Landetta in Jan 86 at Soldier Field -- but it didn't really cost the Giants the game. It was the Bears first touchdown, but the Giants couldn't move the ball all game. They were losing regardless on that day. Giants had less than 200 total yards and had the ball for only 23 minutes.
Impressive memory---thanks
In comment 14213681
Leg of Theismann said:
| That Washington needs to lose 2 of their last 3 as well. Definitely possible with the way they're playing right now but it's important to mention this piece because Eagles and Skins play each other the last week of the season and one of them has to win. Essentially we need whoever the winning team in that game is to lose their other 2 games. Ugh.
I don't think the Skins are winning again this year.
In comment 14214180
jpkmets said:
| In comment 14214175 hammock man said:
Quote:
playoff game when our punter had the wind blow the ball between the drop and the kick? The resulting shank caused the game.
Landetta in Jan 86 at Soldier Field -- but it didn't really cost the Giants the game. It was the Bears first touchdown, but the Giants couldn't move the ball all game. They were losing regardless on that day. Giants had less than 200 total yards and had the ball for only 23 minutes.
I don't know. It could have been a different game if Carpenter didn't fumble without being touched early in that game also.
I am thrilled to even be having this discussion at this stage in the season after 1-7. It also frustrates the Hell out of me for a few games that we really could have won. That Philly loss a few weeks ago is one of them because it would have actually put us in the thick of things for the division as well.
The team seems to be finding it's identity. My feeling is they are going to get better, not back-slide. The Philly game (When things go wrong, isn't it ALWAYS a Philly game?) and Carolina could have changed things completely. However, if we can just take card of business, I think what we need to happen can happen. Like everyone else. I'm just thrilled to have somewhat meaningful football going into this week. I love Fanduel and all that, but I've missed that immersion into the Giants. At least we're getting a taste of it.
In comment 14213552
exiled said:
| Thinking playoffs just would just set me up for disappointment.
Just staying alive for another week is the goal.
How about this for Santa:
"Dear Santa, I've not been a good boy. I've actually been a rotten little twerp. However, there are many other Giant fans who have been good. So, I ask you to reward them for their niceness rather than punish me for my naughtiness. Here is my wish:
Let the Giants be alive for a playoff spot going into the last game of the regular season vs. Dallas!"
How's that for a hope?