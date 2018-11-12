Next two weeks will be very telling for the Giants superspynyg : 12/11/2018 8:34 am They face the Titans and the Colts. No more backup qbs and poor olines. We face two very different qbs as well. Mariotta is a runner and can extend plays with his legs while Luck will sling it all over the place. Both teams are also fighting for the last playoff spot in the AFC at 7-6. So they are motivated. Both teams have good run games.



We can win both games but it won’t be a blowout like last week. I expect one heck of a fight!

2018 is simply about growth and development JonC : 12/11/2018 8:36 am : link win or lose, just continue to show signs the needle is pointing up.

Exactly. How much have we grown will be shown the next two weeks. In comment 14214142 JonC said:Exactly. How much have we grown will be shown the next two weeks.

The offense has jelled and the defense has played well enough NBGblue : 12/11/2018 8:50 am : link to win (sometimes just barely though). But it's the lack of a pass rush that scares me in these next two games. If the Giants can't figure out a way to put pressure on Mariota and Luck I think they're in for a couple of long days.

The team has grown a lot from last season Chip : 12/11/2018 8:53 am : link Last year they gave up this team has not even when it looked terrible. The culture has changed. Gettleman has a lot to figure out for next season. The biggest being Vernon.

If we stub our toe it will give insight to what needs to be done. edavisiii : 12/11/2018 8:58 am : link We are not anywhere near championship contenders on the defensive side of the ball. Playing a physical Tennessee Team, followed by Andrew Luck and the Cowboys (if the game means anything) should provide an idea of where we are. I am not totally sold on our OL but we are improving and I think you can find guards, centers and Right Tackles in the mid rounds.

I think it will tell more about Bettcher. Diver_Down : 12/11/2018 8:58 am : link There are no excuses. Missing Collins is addition by subtraction. Everyone else is healthy. Can Jenkins man-up on TY? Can OV actually earn his $13M? Will Wynn overshadow OV's production? Our defense needs to demonstrate that they are up to the task. Can't allow D. Henry to run all over them. And you can't allow Luck to have all day to play pitch and catch with his receivers.



I'm not worried about our offense.

Hearing anything on Herbert yet? If NYG is high enough on Herbert, I have to imagine they will try hard to secure him. Assuming he comes out of course. In comment 14214142 JonC said:Hearing anything on Herbert yet? If NYG is high enough on Herbert, I have to imagine they will try hard to secure him. Assuming he comes out of course.

Same for next and 2020 season as well In comment 14214142 JonC said:Same for next and 2020 season as well

Driver_Down....agree edavisiii : 12/11/2018 9:11 am : link Offense will be fine, once the line improved we have functioned well. Eli might be getting older but he still can make good throws. I 'd hate to see us "force a QB" and end up reaching for a player (repeat the Dave Brown). We have 10 picks in the draft. We can add affordable depth.



The book on Bettcher in Arizona was that the players never quit on him and he tended to start simple and add complexity as the season went on. I think it is showing and the fact we are running the ball has helped keep the D fresh

Yes, the rush against Mariota section125 : 12/11/2018 9:16 am : link is important, but more important is keeping him the the pocket. It was good that JJ ran all over the place in the 4th quarter against them. Bettcher can point at the tape and say, maintain your gaps or else.....

Plus the D should be Beer Man : 12/11/2018 9:17 am : link facing the starters at QB and not their backups

Tenn is doable BillT : 12/11/2018 9:28 am : link Neither of their lines are that good which is a good matchup for the Giants. Mariota is very average at best. Indy will be tough though. Good DL that rushes the passer well. Good OL with Marlon Mack at RB and Luck with 30+ TDs. Ugh.

Bingo. These wins will be nice, but tough fought competitive games with strong play calling and clock management are what I'm looking for from this team. Keep getting better. In comment 14214142 JonC said:Bingo. These wins will be nice, but tough fought competitive games with strong play calling and clock management are what I'm looking for from this team. Keep getting better.

I'd AcidTest : 12/11/2018 9:36 am : link be surprised if we win either of these games.. As others have noted, Luck and Mariota are real QBs. Our victories have come against backups and journeymen. Watson was an exception, but that was early in the season when he was still undoubtedly recovering from his torn ACL last year.

Mariota is a real QB? dep026 : 12/11/2018 9:38 am : link Since when?

RE: Mariota is a real QB? section125 : 12/11/2018 9:43 am : link

Quote: Since when?



Did he switch positions? Last time I looked he was the QB for Tennessee. In comment 14214280 dep026 said:Did he switch positions? Last time I looked he was the QB for Tennessee.

Way to early re: draft prospects JonC : 12/11/2018 9:48 am : link .

RE: I'd section125 : 12/11/2018 9:50 am : link

Quote: be surprised if we win either of these games.. As others have noted, Luck and Mariota are real QBs. Our victories have come against backups and journeymen. Watson was an exception, but that was early in the season when he was still undoubtedly recovering from his torn ACL last year.



You did see what the Bears did to the Rams the other night? Same Bear defense that the Giants scored 23 offensive TDs against?

Same Bear defense held the Rams to 6 points. In comment 14214274 AcidTest said:You did see what the Bears did to the Rams the other night? Same Bear defense that the Giants scored 23 offensive TDs against?Same Bear defense held the Rams to 6 points.

Sorry points, not TDs... In comment 14214301 section125 said:Sorry points, not TDs...

Less than 200 yards passing per game, 11 TDS, 8 ints. Not exactly lighting it up. In comment 14214287 section125 said:Less than 200 yards passing per game, 11 TDS, 8 ints. Not exactly lighting it up.

Imagine the Defense will struggle but most interested Jimmy Googs : 12/11/2018 9:53 am : link in Shurmur’s decision making it the games come down to the wire.





RE: I think it will tell more about Bettcher. gmenatlarge : 12/11/2018 9:54 am : link

Quote: There are no excuses. Missing Collins is addition by subtraction. Everyone else is healthy. Can Jenkins man-up on TY? Can OV actually earn his $13M? Will Wynn overshadow OV's production? Our defense needs to demonstrate that they are up to the task. Can't allow D. Henry to run all over them. And you can't allow Luck to have all day to play pitch and catch with his receivers.



I'm not worried about our offense.



Can't agree on the Collins issue, while he has had his problems in pass coverage, he is still a solid SS in the run game. In comment 14214178 Diver_Down said:Can't agree on the Collins issue, while he has had his problems in pass coverage, he is still a solid SS in the run game.

Agree on mariota, not exactly lighting it up in the passing game, more of a danger with his feet. In comment 14214308 BillT said:Agree on mariota, not exactly lighting it up in the passing game, more of a danger with his feet.

Trubisky didn't play. In comment 14214303 section125 said:Trubisky didn't play.

He played Sunday night... KingBlue : 12/11/2018 11:03 am : link He wasn't a world beater. How many pics did he throw? Don't make him better than he is.

Last week we did what good teams are supposed to do... Dan in the Springs : 12/11/2018 11:21 am : link beat up on bad teams.



This week, let's see if we can continue to do what good teams are supposed to do.



Let's beat a playoff contender. We're at home.



I'm looking for a win. I agree with the OP, these next two weeks will be very telling.



I will say though that the MOST important game will likely be the closer vs. DAL. Dallas defense is legit, they will likely be fighting for a good playoff spot, while we'll most likely already be eliminated.

Didn’t I read on BBI not too long ago map7711 : 12/11/2018 11:51 am : link That the Giants were the worst team in the NFL? Like Cleveland Brown bad the last decade or so. Or this was the start of another 70s Giants type of disaster. Now we’re suppose to beat these teams? I don’t understand. Lol.

Tennessee and Indy will be great tests for a number of reasons gmen9892 : 12/11/2018 12:16 pm : link 1) Both NEED wins to stay alive in the hunt. With Indy being at home, its an even bigger task.



2) Tennessee defense is the 2nd best defense this offense has faced since the Bye. If they put up points against that defense, we are no longer talking about flukey games (and counting backup QBs, which has somehow degraded how well the offense has looked in some people's eyes). Tennessee has a big OL and running backs that can cause problems (especially Lewis in coverage). Big game for the front 7.



3) Indy brings in the best offense we have faced possibly all season. They can run the ball and pass and Luck is mobile. We will get a true sense of how far Bettcher's defense has come.



I, for one, am super excited to see how these games play out. If the Giants win this Sunday, it keeps their slim-but-not-impossible playoff hopes alive. Great litmus tests for the team.

RE: Tennessee and Indy will be great tests for a number of reasons section125 : 12/11/2018 12:28 pm : link

Quote: 1) Both NEED wins to stay alive in the hunt. With Indy being at home, its an even bigger task.



2) Tennessee defense is the 2nd best defense this offense has faced since the Bye. If they put up points against that defense, we are no longer talking about flukey games (and counting backup QBs, which has somehow degraded how well the offense has looked in some people's eyes). Tennessee has a big OL and running backs that can cause problems (especially Lewis in coverage). Big game for the front 7.



3) Indy brings in the best offense we have faced possibly all season. They can run the ball and pass and Luck is mobile. We will get a true sense of how far Bettcher's defense has come.



I, for one, am super excited to see how these games play out. If the Giants win this Sunday, it keeps their slim-but-not-impossible playoff hopes alive. Great litmus tests for the team.



Indy offense is better than New Orleans and Tampa? In comment 14214620 gmen9892 said:Indy offense is better than New Orleans and Tampa?

Giants playoffs start this week mako J : 12/11/2018 12:46 pm : link 3 playoff caliber teams. The youthful core of this team should be hyped. Go out and see what you're made of.

RE: 2018 is simply about growth and development 81_Great_Dane : 12/11/2018 1:50 pm : link

Quote: win or lose, just continue to show signs the needle is pointing up. Agree 100%.



This season has gone about how I expected, except the first half was a little worse than I thought it would be. So far, the second half of the season is about right. If they win even one of their last three, and finish 4-4 in the second half of the season, they'll be pretty much on schedule, I think.



Good news: The team is playing hard for Shurmur; they're jettisoning a lot of guys who aren't "all in"; they're getting rid of guys who aren't performing; they' seem to be changing the locker room culture.



Bad news: Line still stinks, though it's better since Brown came in; that Eagle game implosion really hurt; still need to find and groom Eli's successor.



I expect another offseason with a lot of roster turnover. I think the team we see next year will be very young. In comment 14214142 JonC said:Agree 100%.This season has gone about how I expected, except the first half was a little worse than I thought it would be. So far, the second half of the season is about right. If they win even one of their last three, and finish 4-4 in the second half of the season, they'll be pretty much on schedule, I think.Good news: The team is playing hard for Shurmur; they're jettisoning a lot of guys who aren't "all in"; they're getting rid of guys who aren't performing; they' seem to be changing the locker room culture.Bad news: Line still stinks, though it's better since Brown came in; that Eagle game implosion really hurt; still need to find and groom Eli's successor.I expect another offseason with a lot of roster turnover. I think the team we see next year will be very young.

More roster turnover ? Dave on the UWS : 12/11/2018 2:26 pm : link There’s only about 15 guys here that were part of the 2017 roster. There’s a few more guys to go, but the building back up will be on tap. I like the 3 young guys on the DL the potential is there for a good DL. More upgrade on the OL, LB and the DB. ( Beal is a start) . Another good off season and good draft and contending next year is not out of the question. The biggest long term question mark is Eli’s successor.

Don’t expect to the DL pass rush to magically appear joe48 : 12/11/2018 4:25 pm : link We have the same players who have not put any pressure on QB’s all season and now we are going to go up against teams with better OL’s and QB’s.

RE: I'd Bruner4329 : 12/11/2018 4:44 pm : link

Quote: be surprised if we win either of these games.. As others have noted, Luck and Mariota are real QBs. Our victories have come against backups and journeymen. Watson was an exception, but that was early in the season when he was still undoubtedly recovering from his torn ACL last year.



Oh really? 5 weeks ago people on this board were complaining that we did not have a real QB and that he was one of the worst in the league.And BTW after week 1 this year everybody was raving about Fitzpatrick and we chased him out of the game. Stop making these lame excuses. We beat a Chicago team with a decent backup and supposedly great defense. We beat Tampa that is decent, beat SF in a game everyone thought we would lose because they had a QB that was a revelation. Sure Washington was down to the bare minimum in QBs but their defense was still good coming into the game.



Listen no one is saying this team is a contender but give them credit for fighting back when they could have given up after the bye. In comment 14214274 AcidTest said:Oh really? 5 weeks ago people on this board were complaining that we did not have a real QB and that he was one of the worst in the league.And BTW after week 1 this year everybody was raving about Fitzpatrick and we chased him out of the game. Stop making these lame excuses. We beat a Chicago team with a decent backup and supposedly great defense. We beat Tampa that is decent, beat SF in a game everyone thought we would lose because they had a QB that was a revelation. Sure Washington was down to the bare minimum in QBs but their defense was still good coming into the game.Listen no one is saying this team is a contender but give them credit for fighting back when they could have given up after the bye.

That was the Buccs though and they suck USAF NYG Fan : 12/11/2018 4:47 pm : link Let's see how they do against the Eagles DL.



The Eagles have problems with their secondary, let's see them face the best defense in the league, Da Bears.



The Bears were playing their backup QB and Eli can thank the defense for continuing to get them the ball back. They can beat the Redskins since they have Sanchez as the QB but it will probably be a close game.



Titans have had a weird season so far. They've lost to the Ravens and Bills yet have beaten teams like the Pats, Eagles, & Cowboys. IF the Giants beat the Titans, I wonder what the excuse will be.





I want to see if we can run the ball on Sunday.. EricJ : 12/11/2018 4:49 pm : link the titans basically shut down Fournette. Maybe they stacked the box to dare the backup QB to throw but still.... I want to see us run the ball well this weekend

What it really shows is that darren in pdx : 12/11/2018 5:04 pm : link the gap between teams in the NFL is not as wide as it used to be, especially in the middle of the pack. Giants over the course of the season have gone from bottom of the barrel to scratching middle of the pack. And impact players like Barkley make a huge difference.