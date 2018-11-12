Real Talk: How much will it cost resign Jamon Brown? BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/11/2018 8:59 am Do we think there will be money left over to also get a FA RT?





He's an upgrade over the crap we had JoeyBigBlue : 12/11/2018 9:02 am : link But let's not kid ourselves into thinking he's the long term answer at RG.

Hopefully sometihng along the lines giants#1 : 12/11/2018 9:04 am : link of what Omameh got.

I'm guessing section125 : 12/11/2018 9:04 am : link about $2.5 to $3 mill per season. Not really sure he will be a target. He misses quite a few blocks and while he is much better than the previous occupants, they can probably do better.

Although I think a RT is more of a need than Brown.

If they can pickup a center in the draft and a RT via draft or FA we are in great shape. In comment 14214186 JoeyBigBlue said:He's part of the solution. Why mess up something that is working?If they can pickup a center in the draft and a RT via draft or FA we are in great shape.

My guess we'll want him back and so will a lot of other teams Blue21 : 12/11/2018 9:05 am : link He's made a big difference.

Not sure on the price tag Rjanyg : 12/11/2018 9:06 am : link but it is such an advantage to see this guy jump right in and not only learn the offense but make a huge difference. He also seems to get along with his teammates. The culture of this team is such a priority and he seems to fit the culture.



It would have to be more than they paid Omameh. I am just hoping DG gets it done before the end of the season.



As for a FA RT, I like Cam Fleming still. He filled in nicely for Tyron Smith in Dallas for a few weeks and did a nice job last year as a back up RT in NE. He signed a one year deal with Dallas this offseason for around $2,000,000. He should be an affordable RT candidate.

If we can get him for an avg. $5M/yr, Diver_Down : 12/11/2018 9:06 am : link that would be great. He's young and healthy and while he needs to improve, he has helped tremendously. I would prefer that a contract be tied to incentives such as starting game day bonuses. Spotrac has him valued similar to Bulaga of GB whom is earning $6.7M/yr and Veldheer of Den whom is earning $7M/yr.

Wringing hands over resigning Brown JonC : 12/11/2018 9:08 am : link shows how desperate we've become.



It won't cost much, and RT is a bigger need.

Continuity is so important on the OL johnnyb : 12/11/2018 9:10 am : link I do hope they can hold on to him. Adding a C in the draft would go a long way in solidifying the line.

Brown is not the answer at RG BillT : 12/11/2018 9:12 am : link His spot needs to be upgraded. Be glad to see him resigned. He’s serviceable and would be good depth but would like to see them spend their 2nd round pick again on a guard or guard/center.

jon c jurban : 12/11/2018 9:15 am : link I don't think it means we are desperate....we need dept...look around league...flowers and omameh are starting the left side for the jags. that's why they suck...cant have enough linemen

We’re in no position to play hardball. mattlawson : 12/11/2018 9:17 am : link He was a gift. Don’t look it in the mouth

RE: Brown is not the answer at RG giants#1 : 12/11/2018 9:36 am : link

Quote: His spot needs to be upgraded. Be glad to see him resigned. He’s serviceable and would be good depth but would like to see them spend their 2nd round pick again on a guard or guard/center.



Ideally they would upgrade him, but center and RT are both in much more urgent need of an upgrade. Not to mention pass rusher, safety, LB, QB etc.



I'd look to upgrade OC or RT via FA and the other in the draft while bringing Brown back. A starting OL of: Solder-Hernandez-Paradis (other FA)-Brown-Rd 2 Pick could actually get the unit to average or better. And an OL where Brown is the "weak link" could be solid and significantly better than this years with Pulley or Wheeler the weak link. In comment 14214208 BillT said:Ideally they would upgrade him, but center and RT are both in much more urgent need of an upgrade. Not to mention pass rusher, safety, LB, QB etc.I'd look to upgrade OC or RT via FA and the other in the draft while bringing Brown back. A starting OL of: Solder-Hernandez-Paradis (other FA)-Brown-Rd 2 Pick could actually get the unit to average or better. And an OL where Brown is the "weak link" could be solid and significantly better than this years with Pulley or Wheeler the weak link.

It's AcidTest : 12/11/2018 9:38 am : link too early to tell. Let the season play out. Brown has had his ups and downs, but has certainly improved the OL.

Look, we can't afford studs at every position on the o-line and still Ira : 12/11/2018 9:48 am : link be able to have good players on defense and top position players like Beckham and Barkley. Brown isn't the best guard in the league - not even close. But he'll be good enough at right guard if we can upgrade right tackle and center.

He is an improvement Beer Man : 12/11/2018 9:54 am : link over his predecessors, and o-line performance has improved since he took over at RG. Yes they can improve over him, but with all the holes currently on this team (particularly on the o-line) I think they sign him to a cap friendly contract and concentrate on the other positions of need this off-season; of course this could change should a top flight RG be available when the Giants pick in a later round

The Giants are now a very attractive home for FA OL. Boy Cord : 12/11/2018 9:57 am : link Who wouldn't want to block for Barkley!!

RE: The Giants are now a very attractive home for FA OL. gmenatlarge : 12/11/2018 10:07 am : link

Quote: Who wouldn't want to block for Barkley!!



+1 Good point, he makes everyone look better! In comment 14214320 Boy Cord said:+1 Good point, he makes everyone look better!

Do rookie OCs mrvax : 12/11/2018 10:08 am : link sometimes play OC their 1st year? Richburg didn't.



RE: Brown is not the answer at RG GiantGrit : 12/11/2018 10:14 am : link

Quote: His spot needs to be upgraded. Be glad to see him resigned. He’s serviceable and would be good depth but would like to see them spend their 2nd round pick again on a guard or guard/center.



He played well for the Rams last year, was suspended and lost his job to Austin Blythe who is playing like an all pro. Brown came in DURING the season and played well from day 1. No he’s not perfect, but he is young and a proven starter in this league. When some people say a lineman has “his ups and downs” they realize this happens to every lineman to ever play football? You get beat sometimes.



He came in and the line instantly improved. That wasn’t a coincidence. Don’t break the bank but lock up our RG spot! In comment 14214208 BillT said:He played well for the Rams last year, was suspended and lost his job to Austin Blythe who is playing like an all pro. Brown came in DURING the season and played well from day 1. No he’s not perfect, but he is young and a proven starter in this league. When some people say a lineman has “his ups and downs” they realize this happens to every lineman to ever play football? You get beat sometimes.He came in and the line instantly improved. That wasn’t a coincidence. Don’t break the bank but lock up our RG spot!

Halapio BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/11/2018 10:20 am : link is not the answer, nor was he ever going to be.



He got a shot to start, and he wasn't very good. Solid depth player though that can play 2 positions.



We are more than likely going to move on from him after this season is my guess.

Does anybody think he can play right tackle? SLIM_ : 12/11/2018 10:25 am : link He is a starting caliber player at guard. I'm asking this as if he could play tackle, you could lock him up and get a center in free agency. Depending on how the draft shakes out, he could play either tackle or guard.



I think he gets a contract similar to Omameh. I would have no problem with that.

Went back over combine report Bob in Newburgh : 12/11/2018 10:54 am : link Yes, he is the answer at RG. Probably not Pro Bowl ceiling, but definitely a solid starter at that position with 4 years under his belt.



Brian Winters, who is less impressive physically (much shorter arms and slower) is currently getting 6 mil per. This had been guaranteed, not guaranteed starting in 2019.



Spencer Long signed for approximately 6 million guaranteed for 2018, but 2019 is structured as half roster bonus and half non-guaranteed salary so the Jets can move on, if they desire, with no cap hit.

If offer 6 years 26 million Jay on the Island : 12/11/2018 10:59 am : link With 12 million guaranteed. That gives the giants plenty to add either a C or RT in free agency while adding the other in the draft.

wow giantfan2000 : 12/11/2018 10:59 am : link our castoffs are starting OL on other teams

there is a huge demand for OL and not a big supply

whoever signs Brown is going to pay a lot of $$$

I think $5-$6 million a year 1st and 10 : 12/11/2018 11:16 am : link And yes you resign him. We need to replace so many people, he is a serviceable player. He gives us the a bility to upgrade other roster positions. You cannot have an all pro at every position.

He gives us the possibility of coming out of the blocks fast in 2019 Bob in Newburgh : 12/11/2018 11:35 am : link If the o-line had had any kind of functionality at the start of the season, we would be in the playoff hunt right now.

If someone better is available fkap : 12/11/2018 11:47 am : link sign him.



If you don't resign JB (or an equal/better replacement), the position joins C and RT as one of those bigger problems. Doesn't mean you go crazy with paying him, but you can't be too cavalier about letting him go.

Most estimates are correct - prob 5-6m range AcesUp : 12/11/2018 11:49 am : link I'd sign him. As we know from experience, the known beats the unknown at that price point. Resigning him allows you to focus on upgrading C and RT. You need to go 7-8 deep on the OL, I'm much more comfortable with Halapio being penciled in as primary interior depth and Wheeler swing tackle than those two as starters.

The Giants will need to consider all FA RG options ij_reilly : 12/11/2018 11:49 am : link If Brown is good value, then sign him if possible. I mean relative good value. Relative to other FA options. Sure, maybe they could seen a Norwell-type RG but that of course would be at Norwell-type dollars. Is it worth it? Nobody will know until the FA market kicks in.



A guess at a reasonable strategy - sign Brown and draft his potential replacement.



Center and RT are huge issues too.



They tried to sign Sullivan (Rams) at C but he stayed with the Rams. So it seems they didn't like going into 2018 with Halapio and Jones. Jones is gone and Halapio broke his leg after not impressing. The Giants are going to get a C this offseason. I cannot imagine they will go into next year with Pulley/Halapio as the only options at C.



RT, Wheeler works so hard, I love that, but he's a backup/swing kind of guy.



Wow, some big offers teed up for Jamon JonC : 12/11/2018 12:48 pm : link I'd go $3M for one year. If things go well and to plan, he's a depth player.

Nick Gates could be the next RG GeorgeAdams33 : 12/11/2018 12:49 pm : link But I'd like to re-sign J.Brown. I don't want to have a repeat of the Fluker non-signing. You need guys who can create movement in the trenches. We have enough problems without creating more problems. Consistency is important too.

Fluker is remembered more fondly than accurately JonC : 12/11/2018 12:51 pm : link because he's having a solid season elsewhere.

I'd offer him ryanmkeane : 12/11/2018 12:52 pm : link very good backup money, whatever that may be. If he walks, he walks. Draft or other FA would be able to replace him

So low ball don't even bother contacting the agent Bob in Newburgh : 12/11/2018 12:57 pm : link Spencer Long and Brian Winters are somewhat equivalent players, although on paper Brown seems somewhat more gifted.



Not only is the 6 mil the market, but in some fashion the player is going to be guaranteed 6 that initial year.

RE: I'd offer him BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/11/2018 1:07 pm : link

Quote: very good backup money, whatever that may be. If he walks, he walks. Draft or other FA would be able to replace him



You guys are crazy. We actually have a line right now that is functional, and you want to make a change just to change.



Looking at our line right now, we are getting by with terrible center and RT play.



Jamon plays adequately in both run and pass blocking. Upgrade whats around him, and I am positive he will play better.



We know what we have right now if you extend a big contract to someone else there is no guarantee it will be better.



We also can't upgrade center, RT, and guard all at the same time again next year.



In comment 14214705 ryanmkeane said:You guys are crazy. We actually have a line right now that is functional, and you want to make a change just to change.Looking at our line right now, we are getting by with terrible center and RT play.Jamon plays adequately in both run and pass blocking. Upgrade whats around him, and I am positive he will play better.We know what we have right now if you extend a big contract to someone else there is no guarantee it will be better.We also can't upgrade center, RT, and guard all at the same time again next year.

More of the roster will change this Spring JonC : 12/11/2018 1:11 pm : link quite possibly including RG, unless he agrees to a fair deal, which I highly doubt will approach $6M per.

RE: Wow, some big offers teed up for Jamon section125 : 12/11/2018 1:12 pm : link

Quote: I'd go $3M for one year. If things go well and to plan, he's a depth player.



That is what I said. $2.5 to $3 mill per year. I'm sure he'd like 3 years or better. In comment 14214691 JonC said:That is what I said. $2.5 to $3 mill per year. I'm sure he'd like 3 years or better.

The team darren in pdx : 12/11/2018 1:37 pm : link was high on Halapio based on reports, he seemed to be doing okay and improving, but I think the team needs to sign or draft someone regardless. He broke his ankle and lower leg, it’s going to be awhile before he trusts his leg and who knows if he’ll get back to where he was.

Giants fixed 2 spots last offseason. Not optimistic that they can Ivan15 : 12/11/2018 1:55 pm : link do it again this year.



Halapio May be a find. We dont kNow but they liked him enough to trade away Jones.



We don’t know if they think enough of Brown to outbid others.



Two or 3 spots will be asking a lot to fix.

The top 12 highest paid RG kdog77 : 12/11/2018 2:35 pm : link make more than $8M/year according to Overthecap. Zach Martin is the highest RG at $14M/year. I was surpised to see most RT and C are paid quite bit less, but 2019 FA class at both positions does not seem that promising. Brown will likely have options to get big contract elsewhere if Giants do not make decent offer.

Giants PaulN : 12/11/2018 2:41 pm : link Will and should overpay him, he is a great fallback option and great depth, this offensive line is clicking, they will only get better now, there is no need to break anything up now. They are playing great football, the Giants with Gettleman will add a center/guard and also add a tackle in this draft or free agency. But I do not see the Giants letting him go, that would be insane with the way this line is now playing.



I love it, people see garbage for so many years, then they see great play from the OLine and the first thing they want is to change things, fucking unreal.

Let's not confuse great with JonC : 12/11/2018 2:57 pm : link serviceable. Some of you guys are like starving hobos ...



If you think he's starting to figure it out JonC : 12/11/2018 3:02 pm : link and is ascending into a solid starter, by all means try to keep him on a fair deal. Fluker was basically a known entity and they chose to pass. I think Brown is somewhere between decent starter and solid depth at the moment.



The key is not to rest on your laurels and lock yourself into a bad contract.



It's also harder to find a good RT, they need to factor in the available parts there as well under a finite salary cap.

BBDS JonC : 12/11/2018 3:03 pm : link Get a hold of yourself.

and read up a few posts JonC : 12/11/2018 3:03 pm : link .

BigBlue ryanmkeane : 12/11/2018 3:07 pm : link by this notion, we would never want to upgrade any player if he was doing OK. Brown was the #72 overall pick in 2015 draft, has been injured and suspended with Rams, but played alright.



You're gonna tell me we can't upgrade this position?

BigBlue ryanmkeane : 12/11/2018 3:11 pm : link "god forbid we overpay to keep our OL in tact" you realize this is the exact thing we did with Omameh and it completely backfired right?



I'm not saying Brown won't be our RG in 2019. But to say we can't try to upgrade him, whether in the draft or FA with a significantly better player (and there will be available) is completely and utterly absurd.



Oh yippee our OL is showing signs of life...Should we not look to upgrade Wheeler either? He gets pushed back into the backfield nearly every down.

BB ryanmkeane : 12/11/2018 3:12 pm : link let's not pretend you are all of a sudden some scout that has been watching Brown his whole career. You, like the rest of us, had probably never heard of him before the Rams cut him. But because he is not absolutely horrendous, you want to keep him and claim that he's better than Fluker or this guy or this guy. Sure, he might be better than Fluker. But shouldn't our standards be a bit higher than "he's slightly better or the same as DJ Fluker"...jesus

I think the disconnect is giants#1 : 12/11/2018 3:21 pm : link that if you try and upgrade Brown, then what are you doing at C and RT? Or are you hoping/trying to upgrade all 3 positions in one offseason?



Those advocating re-signing Brown don't see him as a pro-bowler (at least most of us), but see him as an adequate starter who would look even better if he was the weakest link on the line.



Wheeler and Pulley are also backup level players at this point. So even if you feel Brown is a bottom 1/3 of the NFL starting RG, its still much easier to find significant improvements at C/RT and the gap from Wheeler/Pulley to those players will be much larger than Brown to some theoretical player.

Agree with Jon Dave on the UWS : 12/11/2018 4:10 pm : link 3-5 for Brown some decent quaranteed money. The biggest positive is continuity. Important on the OL. They like Halapio. But if they can upgrade C,RG and RT in the draft or FA they will. There are holes in the secondary and LB that are just as important if not more so to fill first.

Jamon Brown Bluesbreaker : 12/11/2018 5:43 pm : link We have a few more games to see how he does he has the size

and he is only 25 . Were gonna have a top 5-7 pick

if Herbert doesn't declare then its LT or Edge rusher

If he does I think he is the pick .

Soldier is getting near the end and we need help with pass rusher . My guy would be Josh Allen .best LT available would

be fine as well plug him into the RT spot and add a Center.

