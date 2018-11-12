Baldy on Will Hernandez

Looks like we hit on him. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/11/2018 11:53 am : link & let's pray he doesn't regress like Richburg.

Quote: & let's pray he doesn't regress like Richburg.

Richburg really struggled his rookie year at LG. Hernandez is playing at a high level. In comment 14214554 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Richburg really struggled his rookie year at LG. Hernandez is playing at a high level.

Quote: & let's pray he doesn't regress like Richburg.



There is no comparison between these two players. DG knows how to identify good/capable OL in the draft. And Reese doesn't. In comment 14214554 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:There is no comparison between these two players. DG knows how to identify good/capable OL in the draft. And Reese doesn't.

Sometimes it is right ryanmkeane : 12/11/2018 12:01 pm : link in front of your eyes but plenty of scouts and GMs get caught up in the athleticism or the "upside" or whatever...Hernandez seems to be just a really good football player who you can count on. I'm glad Gettleman knows how to recognize that

Hernandez Matt in SGS : 12/11/2018 12:01 pm : link getting better and better as the season moves along. Which is what you would hope for a young guy who is figuring it out on the field. He's a keeper. The big shame was Halapaio injury. He would have been a real interesting guy to get that experience this year and the Giants could go into next season not having to find a center.

I was critical of Gettleman earlier.. Sean : 12/11/2018 12:02 pm : link but his draft looks fantastic.

Barkley makes it much easier for them Ron Johnson : 12/11/2018 12:03 pm : link a stalemate is a win for the o lineman

Quote: but his draft looks fantastic.

Just curious, and not trying to sound like a dick...what were you critical of? Solder/Omameh signing? In comment 14214577 Sean said:Just curious, and not trying to sound like a dick...what were you critical of? Solder/Omameh signing?

Hernandez sshin05 : 12/11/2018 12:04 pm : link has been cleaning up his mistakes early on and like what Matt said is getting better and better. Not surprised how the o-line is playing better as a unit, their time to adjust and play with cohesion may have cost the games early on however.

Barkley a grand slam, Chris684 : 12/11/2018 12:11 pm : link Hernandez a home run, B.J. Hill a double.

Hernandez Giants : 12/11/2018 12:13 pm : link was a very good draft choice. He should be around for a long time. As for Jon Halapio he was cut by three teams before landing with the Giants. Halapio is terrible he was a sign of how desperate the Giants were on the OL. They thought Jones was being over paid and Solder was going to be playing at a higher level.Giants got it wrong thinking they could go with Halapio at a cheaper rate at Center. Hopefully the Giants in the off-season will upgrade the OL and we will not have to see Halapio again.

Quote: Hernandez a home run, B.J. Hill a double.

Hopefully Carter turns into a double and that's a hell of a first draft In comment 14214605 Chris684 said:Hopefully Carter turns into a double and that's a hell of a first draft

Does anyone remember Reese's first draft??? RollBlue : 12/11/2018 12:20 pm : link and he was picking around 21. Don't get the constact crapping on Reese - let it go. DG may get the job done, he may not. Saying DG knows OL is interesting - did someone else sign Omameh and then cut him.......

Loved the Hernandez pick then WillVAB : 12/11/2018 12:21 pm : link Still love it.

Quote: Hernandez a home run, B.J. Hill a double.

He's already a double with an upside to be more than that. In comment 14214605 Chris684 said:He's already a double with an upside to be more than that.

Lol Chris684 : 12/11/2018 12:47 pm : link I was feeling a baseball analogy there, don't know why.



Hill and Carter seem like solid doubles.



Lauletta a backwards K?

Quote: I was feeling a baseball analogy there, don't know why.



Hill and Carter seem like solid doubles.



Lauletta a backwards K?



Lauletta is on the SWB shuttle. In comment 14214689 Chris684 said:Lauletta is on the SWB shuttle.

Quote: in front of your eyes but plenty of scouts and GMs get caught up in the athleticism or the "upside" or whatever...Hernandez seems to be just a really good football player who you can count on. I'm glad Gettleman knows how to recognize that



OK but explain Omameh then, blinders? In comment 14214573 ryanmkeane said:OK but explain Omameh then, blinders?

Quote: but his draft looks fantastic.



Agree 100% . Rds 1-3 - a score In comment 14214577 Sean said:Agree 100% . Rds 1-3 - a score

Quote: & let's pray he doesn't regress like Richburg.



Respectfully, Richburg was never this good. Always standing around looking for someone to block, flapping his arms like he's Morris Day doin' the bird



In comment 14214554 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Respectfully, Richburg was never this good. Always standing around looking for someone to block, flapping his arms like he's Morris Day doin' the bird

Could be luck Coach Red Beaulieu : 12/11/2018 1:35 pm : link But notice the first 2 picks are sky high intangibles/leadership guys. Yogi would have need a better scout than what we had,90% of this game is half mental.

Giant fingers crossed idiotsavant : 12/11/2018 1:42 pm : link Because the right guard looks to be holding down the fort fairly well doing some good stuff, and the right tackle progressing each week.



Which may mean a bad assed 2nd round center is in the works. Another beast like Hernandez.



Focus down on that shit.

I'm not a DG guy Ten Ton Hammer : 12/11/2018 1:45 pm : link but any GM gets at least some credit for taking the player in front of your face. It was the right mix of timing and opportunity. They could have passed on hernandez or got nervous about some part of his game.



That said, they're also quite lucky he fell to them.

Something like this: idiotsavant : 12/11/2018 1:46 pm : link 1. LB

2. Center

3. FS

4. LB...Corner...

5. DT....Tight End....

6. S

Etc and etc with the extra picks.



Trade down, if possible, as always.

Quote: but any GM gets at least some credit for taking the player in front of your face. It was the right mix of timing and opportunity. They could have passed on hernandez or got nervous about some part of his game.



That said, they're also quite lucky he fell to them.



I don't agree that DG picked the guy right in front of his face. My recollection is that there were other OGs available and there was some criticism that DG picked the wrong guy initially In comment 14214789 Ten Ton Hammer said:I don't agree that DG picked the guy right in front of his face. My recollection is that there were other OGs available and there was some criticism that DG picked the wrong guy initially

Definitely re sign jamon brown idiotsavant : 12/11/2018 1:58 pm : link And draft the best (in our terms and fit) center available.



Left to right sequentially aquired.









I wonder if some mrvax : 12/11/2018 2:09 pm : link of Hernandez success is due to some coaching from Solder?



^ TTHammer ColHowPepper : 12/11/2018 2:15 pm : link I too sort of thought that was an odd comment coming from you on WH. For one thing, Sy' wanted the G from Auburn (I think it was) whom he had ranked higher. For sure we needed OL, but others were in the mix, iirc.

Quote: In comment 14214554 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

Quote: & let's pray he doesn't regress like Richburg. /////////////



There is no comparison between these two players. DG knows how to identify good/capable OL in the draft. And Reese doesn't. Agree 100% Rob (sorry to be doing this to you (: )



No comp whatsoever: WH is physical, nasty and plays a power game. Richburg was none of the foregoing, more a finesse player, and he was pushed around, a lot. Different positions, totally different games. In comment 14214571 RobCarpenter said:Agree 100% Rob (sorry to be doing this to you (: )No comp whatsoever: WH is physical, nasty and plays a power game. Richburg was none of the foregoing, more a finesse player, and he was pushed around, a lot. Different positions, totally different games.

To have PaulN : 12/11/2018 2:27 pm : link Added Barkley, Hernandez, Hill, Carter, and McIntosh, who is also playing better now, and I am confident in him now that we see how effective Gettleman is at drafting Offensive Linemen and front 7 players on the defensive line and linebacker position, this draft is amongst the best I have ever seen the Giants have.

I know Sy isnt a big Hernandez guy Ten Ton Hammer : 12/11/2018 2:33 pm : link But he undersells his athleticism. That was his point of criticism.



I really dont recall any names other than William's especially because of his versatility to play tackle as well, but I'm willing to be wrong there. I clearly dont remember draft night well. I remember Hernandez being the #2 guard in the draft.

Quote: But he undersells his athleticism. That was his point of criticism.



I really dont recall any names other than William's especially because of his versatility to play tackle as well, but I'm willing to be wrong there. I clearly dont remember draft night well. I remember Hernandez being the #2 guard in the draft.



See my post above. Braden Smith was certainly in the conversation at 34. In comment 14214866 Ten Ton Hammer said:See my post above. Braden Smith was certainly in the conversation at 34.

Quote: Added Barkley, Hernandez, Hill, Carter, and McIntosh, who is also playing better now, and I am confident in him now that we see how effective Gettleman is at drafting Offensive Linemen and front 7 players on the defensive line and linebacker position, this draft is amongst the best I have ever seen the Giants have.



I have to agree and it couldn't have happened at a better time. Imagine if 3 years in we have 15 solid starters?

Maybe Beal works out too.

In comment 14214858 PaulN said:I have to agree and it couldn't have happened at a better time. Imagine if 3 years in we have 15 solid starters?Maybe Beal works out too.

I don't know if Reese was lucky ColHowPepper : 12/11/2018 3:13 pm : link in the 2007 draft or whether it was by design. Ross comes in, let go by two different teams, and it went from mediocre to very bad. I don't know if it's lack of film study or preoccupation with Combine numbers, or what. But when JR touted Adrien Robinson as the JPP of tight ends, I said to myself, ok, let's see what he looks like.



When he finally took the field in some Ex games, and then finally in-season action (2013, 2014?), he was stunningly un-athletic, looked overweight and slow, not a quick twitch in his body.



One could say Richburg was the highest rated C coming out of college, but Travis Swanson (I think he starts for Dolphins) went 33 picks later to Detroit, Jarvis Landry went 20 picks later to Miami while we came away with Richburg and the immortal Jay Bromley.

It's not as if Richburg couldn't play Ten Ton Hammer : 12/11/2018 3:26 pm : link It's one of the weirdest stories of player development that I've seen in a while that a player could look that good early, and progressively get worse. I also don't think he was a "finesse" player. That word tends to be used as a euphemism for soft, and he wasn't. He certainly played with a mean streak and I believe he was ejected from a couple of games for unnecessary roughness.

Quote: It's one of the weirdest stories of player development that I've seen in a while that a player could look that good early, and progressively get worse. I also don't think he was a "finesse" player. That word tends to be used as a euphemism for soft, and he wasn't. He certainly played with a mean streak and I believe he was ejected from a couple of games for unnecessary roughness.



Took some shots at Norman.



He's viewed as "soft" due to all the injuries which at least partly explain the regression in his play. In comment 14214958 Ten Ton Hammer said:Took some shots at Norman.He's viewed as "soft" due to all the injuries which at least partly explain the regression in his play.

I was critical mittenedman : 12/11/2018 3:33 pm : link of the Snee comparisons early but not now. Tough as nails power player & finisher with surprising athleticism and great instincts. Look at his get-off - he's off the ball a fraction before any of the O or DL which allows him to dominate. With that kind of size, power and attitude if he moves before you do you're getting your ass kicked.



Those combo blocks are high level. He's making it look easy.

Richburg ColHowPepper : 12/11/2018 4:37 pm : link It was not my meaning to translate finesse as the equivalent of soft, technical may have been a better choice of words. That said, I never saw Richburg as a power, a force, in the center of the line moving DTs out of running lanes. He struggled mightily with that.

Quote: Because the right guard looks to be holding down the fort fairly well doing some good stuff, and the right tackle progressing each week.



Which may mean a bad assed 2nd round center is in the works. Another beast like Hernandez.



Focus down on that shit.

That's a terrible way to draft. You don't go into it determined to take a certain position in a certain round, particularly in any round beyond the first. In comment 14214786 idiotsavant said:That's a terrible way to draft. You don't go into it determined to take a certain position in a certain round, particularly in any round beyond the first.

Quote: It was not my meaning to translate finesse as the equivalent of soft, technical may have been a better choice of words. That said, I never saw Richburg as a power, a force, in the center of the line moving DTs out of running lanes. He struggled mightily with that.



He was definitely a bit undersized, probably didn't have a lot of play strength. In comment 14215074 ColHowPepper said:He was definitely a bit undersized, probably didn't have a lot of play strength.

Quote: Richburg was a pretty highly regarded player as well and actually performed promisingly his rookie year.



Trouble was, like so many promising young Giants players of the past several years, he performed worse instead of better in seasons following.



If there's one trend our new FO eliminates, I hope it's that one.



Didn't he play OG his rookie year? Because some walking corpse was playing C? In comment 14215116 santacruzom said:Didn't he play OG his rookie year? Because some walking corpse was playing C?

Baldy is one of the best things St. Jimmy : 12/11/2018 5:56 pm : link on the internet. Anything breakdown is always great to watch.



The line is-a really exciting late season development. Three of the 5 pieces are there. They can function as currently constituted.

he started at guard santacruzom : 12/11/2018 6:16 pm : link but it wasn't long into 2015 when articles about how he might become the league's best center were surfacing.



Little did they know the pit that many young Giants fall into.

my God - that Baldy piece was actually enjoyable Del Shofner : 12/11/2018 6:21 pm : link to watch. Been a while since I could say that about the Giants OL.

Quote: In comment 14214573 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





in front of your eyes but plenty of scouts and GMs get caught up in the athleticism or the "upside" or whatever...Hernandez seems to be just a really good football player who you can count on. I'm glad Gettleman knows how to recognize that







OK but explain Omameh then, blinders?



Sure it was a bad signing he recognized it and he was released Reese would of doubled down on him. In comment 14214755 gmenatlarge said:Sure it was a bad signing he recognized it and he was released Reese would of doubled down on him.

It's amazing HoustonGiant : 12/11/2018 6:37 pm : link what an OL can do for a team.

Quote: getting better and better as the season moves along. Which is what you would hope for a young guy who is figuring it out on the field. He's a keeper.



That's the real key: guys who continue to progress. And Hernandez has done that. Some ugly moments early on but last few games he has been laying guys out. And he and Solder are working much better as a team. I think we can say the left side is set for the next three years. In comment 14214574 Matt in SGS said:That's the real key: guys who continue to progress. And Hernandez has done that. Some ugly moments early on but last few games he has been laying guys out. And he and Solder are working much better as a team. I think we can say the left side is set for the next three years.

If I recall correctly, when he was drafted, Hernandez was described baadbill : 12/11/2018 7:00 pm : link as "nasty with a mean streak" ... not dirty, but a lunch pail type of player who plays with an attitude.



The polar opposite of a Flowers. The type of guy who isn't going to allow himself to fail (and certainly never because of lack of effort).

Flowers’s Rookie Season Samiam : 12/11/2018 9:23 pm : link I don’t know if people have short memories or just ignore facts . Flowers, as a rookie, was talked up here big time as one of the toughest guys on the team and one of the strongest. He never missed a game, possibly never missed a play, with a high ankle sprain. People wee talking about the tough attitude he brought to the team. He looked like he was on the right trajectory until something happened. As mentioned, Richburg’s first year was playing out of position as a guard. His 2nd season, he played very well as a center. Again, I remember reading here that he was the best or one of the best centers in the league and then something happened.



Now, everybody “knows” that these guys sucked from day 1 and they knew it then.

Quote: The type of guy who isn't going to allow himself to fail



This is a bit unfair. The NFL is littered with players who aren't good enough to play at this level. [i[especially at OL[/i]



Players fail all the time. This is an elite level and players are difficult to find. It doesn't mean they weren't trying. They're just not good enough. As fans, it's easily to believe that if you just put your best effort in, you can succeed, but this is the very top of the food chain. You can be the biggest or the fastest and still wash out of the sport. It's very common. In comment 14215213 baadbill said:This is a bit unfair. The NFL is littered with players who aren't good enough to play at this level. [i[especially at OL[/i]Players fail all the time. This is an elite level and players are difficult to find. It doesn't mean they weren't trying. They're just not good enough. As fans, it's easily to believe that if you just put your best effort in, you can succeed, but this is the very top of the food chain. You can be the biggest or the fastest and still wash out of the sport. It's very common.

Quote: Hernandez a home run, B.J. Hill a double.



Considering the rounds they were taken in - they are all home runs. In comment 14214605 Chris684 said:Considering the rounds they were taken in - they are all home runs.

Hernandez like Barkley mattyblue : 6:28 am : link seemed like the easy pick for DG to make, but that’s no knock on him. I imagine it’s very easy to overthink things especially in RD 2 when there are some guys available you thought would be gone. GMs get the credit for good draft picks and the blame for bad ones.



As others have noted a lot of the problems with the Giants past drafts have been after the rookie year. Apple, Richburg, Pugh, Kenard, and plenty others were “great” picks according to many here, they also played outstandingly their rookie seasons. The issue arose after the first season, when they all regressed, gave up, disappeared, whatever you want to say. Was that coaching? Conditioning? Or were they all one year wonders for a lack of a better term? Flowers always sucked.



For the most part I don’t watch a lot of college football, played it, but never even watch my old school. Last year my job had me involved in doing some statistics type stuff for the NFL and it kind of got me into watching some games. Mostly the guys that were mentioned as possibilities for the #2 pick.



However, in all the years I have been reading BBI there is always a large contingent of posters that love certain picks. Every year a bunch of people call the draft an A+ or a lot of great moves. Especially early in Reese’s tenure. A lot of guys thought Reese was a great GM very quickly. DG still hasn’t faced the toughest tests yet. It’s anybodies guess whether or not he will be a great GM long term. He is kind of a charismatic guy who is entertaining to listen to which is big difference from JR who could put you to sleep. My point is the jury is still out and will be for awhile on him. It’s ok to be optimistic and acceptable to be pessimistic as well. I just think you gotta give it a lot more time to really label him as anything either positively or negatively.

Hernandez was great on those runs TD : 6:48 am : link But there was a lot of good blocking across the line and from the TEs. We may be beating up on scrub teams for the most part but there’s no denying we’re improving - significantly so in the case of the OL/blocking. Good to see.

Quote: Sy, and a number on BBI, were excited that Braden Smith was still available. Braden Smith is having an excellent season last I checked. He would've been an equally good selection. In comment 14215404 widmerseyebrow said:Braden Smith is having an excellent season last I checked. He would've been an equally good selection.