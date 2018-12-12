McShay Mock Rjanyg : 12/12/2018 9:12 am He is on with Golic and Wingo saying the Giants will draft Ohio State QB Haskins at pick 10. Barf.

I am hoping for Josh Allen out of Kentucky Rjanyg : 12/12/2018 9:18 am : link would love to bolster our OLB/Edge rush guys.

I don’t think mattyblue : 12/12/2018 9:18 am : link he is overrated. I think he’s gonna be a stud.

He grew up a Giants fan sjnyfan : 12/12/2018 9:23 am : link A buddy of mine is his first cousin. He said he's still undecided about coming out as of Thanksgiving weekend. We'll see but I don't want him at 10. I'd rather have White or Little

May see a lot of QBs picked in the first round but not 3 or 4 in top Ivan15 : 12/12/2018 9:29 am : link 10. This is not a year of “can’t miss” QBs.



If the Giants pick 10-15, there may be a QB they like, but more likely that they pick o-line or edge rusher.

RE: May see a lot of QBs picked in the first round but not 3 or 4 in top bradshaw44 : 12/12/2018 9:33 am : link

Quote: 10. This is not a year of “can’t miss” QBs.



If the Giants pick 10-15, there may be a QB they like, but more likely that they pick o-line or edge rusher.



This. I don't think they are going to force the QB pick. If they believe in a 2020 guy I think they will pick OL or ER and then trade the farm as they did for Eli, in 2020. In comment 14215607 Ivan15 said:This. I don't think they are going to force the QB pick. If they believe in a 2020 guy I think they will pick OL or ER and then trade the farm as they did for Eli, in 2020.

No thanks on Greg Little Big Rick in FL : 12/12/2018 9:33 am : link Dwayne Haskins is gonna be a high pick. NFL teams love him and rightfully so. He's a very very good QB. He had over 4500 passing yards with 47 TDs and only 8 INTs while completing 70% of his passes. Also had 150 rushing yards and 4 rushing TDs. He had better numbers then any QB in college football.



You'll see him rise during the draft process as the media catches up on what NFL teams are thinking.

RE: I don’t think GoBlue6599 : 12/12/2018 9:35 am : link

Quote: he is overrated. I think he’s gonna be a stud.

This ... That kid can really sling it from what I saw, I’m not against picking him.. His ceiling is very high In comment 14215585 mattyblue said:This ... That kid can really sling it from what I saw, I’m not against picking him.. His ceiling is very high

RE: He grew up a Giants fan mattyblue : 12/12/2018 9:38 am : link

Quote: A buddy of mine is his first cousin. He said he's still undecided about coming out as of Thanksgiving weekend. We'll see but I don't want him at 10. I'd rather have White or Little



I can’t understand why he or any other QB in his position would even think of returning to school. If you are all but certainly going in the first round, you have nowhere to go but down. He could have a bad season next year and end up a 4th round pick. I understand wanting to win and all that but I just don’t see how it makes sense. It’s also why I don’t blame Grier for not playing the bowl game. You are on the cusp of becoming rich and achieving a lifelong dream. Athletes still can’t have contacts with agents in college? I kind of think they should be able to, at least someone who can put it to you in dollars and cents. The schools don’t care about them. It’s the reason I struggle with college sports. The schools, coaches, TV stations etc.. all making a killer profit and the kids get very little. In comment 14215592 sjnyfan said:I can’t understand why he or any other QB in his position would even think of returning to school. If you are all but certainly going in the first round, you have nowhere to go but down. He could have a bad season next year and end up a 4th round pick. I understand wanting to win and all that but I just don’t see how it makes sense. It’s also why I don’t blame Grier for not playing the bowl game. You are on the cusp of becoming rich and achieving a lifelong dream. Athletes still can’t have contacts with agents in college? I kind of think they should be able to, at least someone who can put it to you in dollars and cents. The schools don’t care about them. It’s the reason I struggle with college sports. The schools, coaches, TV stations etc.. all making a killer profit and the kids get very little.

Assuming all the elite edge rush prospects are gone The_Boss : 12/12/2018 9:38 am : link Greedy Williams is taken and no great OT available, I think 10 is a great spot for the FS from Alabama (Thompson).

I'd rather Drew Lock. Ash_3 : 12/12/2018 9:40 am : link I trust a QB who's produced against SEC athletes with less talent around him more than a guy with dominant talent against lesser competition.

I forgot about Deionte Thompson sjnyfan : 12/12/2018 9:41 am : link Ballhawk FS which we desperately need

Great QBs don’t come from great teams. They come from mediocre Ivan15 : 12/12/2018 9:42 am : link Teams elevated to greater levels by the QB.



I wouldn’t pick a QB from Alabama or Ohio State.



Think about the Great QBs of the past 25 years. Brady is a fluke because Hanson was ahead of him.

RE: I forgot about Deionte Thompson The_Boss : 12/12/2018 9:43 am : link

Quote: Ballhawk FS which we desperately need



Agreed. In comment 14215634 sjnyfan said:Agreed.

I'd wager the Giants pick JonC : 12/12/2018 9:46 am : link a pass rusher or OT.

I think the is a DL/OL/Edge draft for NYG Chris684 : 12/12/2018 9:50 am : link Barring they fall in love with one of the QBs.

I don't think the Giants are picking a QB to pick a QB Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/12/2018 9:52 am : link They are only picking Haskins if they evaluate him as a potentially great NFL QB. No one can know what they think at this point.

RE: Great QBs don’t come from great teams. They come from mediocre Big Rick in FL : 12/12/2018 9:52 am : link

Quote: Teams elevated to greater levels by the QB.



I wouldn’t pick a QB from Alabama or Ohio State.



Think about the Great QBs of the past 25 years. Brady is a fluke because Hanson was ahead of him.



This is horrible logic. You scout the player. Has nothing to do with his team. Basically like saying you wouldn't draft Saquon, because all Penn State RBs suck. In comment 14215639 Ivan15 said:This is horrible logic. You scout the player. Has nothing to do with his team. Basically like saying you wouldn't draft Saquon, because all Penn State RBs suck.

It is typical lazy analysis. Section331 : 12/12/2018 9:53 am : link Not only from McShay, but other draft "experts" as well. Giants need a QB, so just slot any QB in where they are scheduled to pick. I don't think DG & Co are going to reach for a QB.

I don't think it will be a DL pick JonC : 12/12/2018 9:54 am : link unless there's a wrecking ball dominant NT, which I don't see.



RE: Rjanyg dep026 : 12/12/2018 9:56 am : link

Quote: Why do you say barf about Haskins? What don't you like about him?



Plays with so much more elite talent than the teams he faced. Even against Michigan they picked on their worst defender all game. He’s not as mobile as people think. Urbs QBs ALWAYS put up insane stats. And yet only one has had any success in the NFL and that’s Alex Smith.



His deep ball isn’t the most impressive and tends to lock on o e WR. He has by far the biggest bust ability out of any QB coming out. His yardage is inflated cause his WRs get in space and are just faster than all the other players on the field. In comment 14215620 Big Rick in FL said:Plays with so much more elite talent than the teams he faced. Even against Michigan they picked on their worst defender all game. He’s not as mobile as people think. Urbs QBs ALWAYS put up insane stats. And yet only one has had any success in the NFL and that’s Alex Smith.His deep ball isn’t the most impressive and tends to lock on o e WR. He has by far the biggest bust ability out of any QB coming out. His yardage is inflated cause his WRs get in space and are just faster than all the other players on the field.

RE: It is typical lazy analysis. GoBlue6599 : 12/12/2018 9:58 am : link

Quote: Not only from McShay, but other draft "experts" as well. Giants need a QB, so just slot any QB in where they are scheduled to pick. I don't think DG & Co are going to reach for a QB.

What makes Haskins “any Qb” the kid was a hiesman for finalists.

The Giants will Be lucky if he is there In comment 14215669 Section331 said:What makes Haskins “any Qb” the kid was a hiesman for finalists.The Giants will Be lucky if he is there

Haskins is real raw JonC : 12/12/2018 10:00 am : link I'd wager it knocks him down in the draft a bit. He's not yet a top 15 talent in my eyes.

RE: I am hoping for Josh Allen out of Kentucky jestersdead : 12/12/2018 10:00 am : link

Quote: would love to bolster our OLB/Edge rush guys.



Would love to see this move, local kid from Montclair High who wasn't a big time recruit but he's turned into a heck of a player In comment 14215584 Rjanyg said:Would love to see this move, local kid from Montclair High who wasn't a big time recruit but he's turned into a heck of a player

RE: I'd wager the Giants pick AcidTest : 12/12/2018 10:03 am : link

Quote: a pass rusher or OT.



Agreed, but obviously it's early. In comment 14215648 JonC said:Agreed, but obviously it's early.

RE: I'd wager the Giants pick WillVAB : 12/12/2018 10:06 am : link

Quote: a pass rusher or OT.



Yep. In comment 14215648 JonC said:Yep.

If the talent matches Kyle in NY : 12/12/2018 10:09 am : link then re-stock the lines with a pass rusher or OL.



Plus I could really do without the stress of defending Haskins on here for years if we take him! Lol

The pick is more than likely going to be a pass rusher Jay on the Island : 12/12/2018 10:22 am : link I am hoping for Herbert but if not then I expect it to be Allen.

RE: Assuming all the elite edge rush prospects are gone Diver_Down : 12/12/2018 10:30 am : link

Quote: Greedy Williams is taken and no great OT available, I think 10 is a great spot for the FS from Alabama (Thompson).



If Greedy and all elite edge rushers are gone, that will leave Jonah Williams sitting there for us. Taking care of the RT spot is far more important than FS. Both need addressing, but the trenches will be prioritized. In comment 14215629 The_Boss said:If Greedy and all elite edge rushers are gone, that will leave Jonah Williams sitting there for us. Taking care of the RT spot is far more important than FS. Both need addressing, but the trenches will be prioritized.

Don't forget ... Beer Man : 12/12/2018 10:44 am : link The Giants have 11 picks in the 2019 draft, which means they have assets to move up in the earlier rounds if there is a player they really want.

The ONLY issue I would have with Haskins is his lack of experience. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/12/2018 10:45 am : link He would definitely have to sit on the bench for a year behind Eli. I would draft him at that spot. He's as good a prospect as any of the 4 players drafted in the top 10 picks this past year.

RE: He grew up a Giants fan Boy Cord : 12/12/2018 11:06 am : link

Quote: A buddy of mine is his first cousin. He said he's still undecided about coming out as of Thanksgiving weekend. We'll see but I don't want him at 10. I'd rather have White or Little



Where is Haskins from? I know he went to private school in Potomac, MD. In comment 14215592 sjnyfan said:Where is Haskins from? I know he went to private school in Potomac, MD.

No problem with ryanmkeane : 12/12/2018 11:18 am : link QB but Haskins would be a bummer. Doesn't strike me as a franchise QB type

Devin White ryanmkeane : 12/12/2018 11:20 am : link is someone to watch

The only jtfuoco : 12/12/2018 11:21 am : link problem with winning is the picks look less and less exciting at 10 I was so looking forward of grabbing Bosa with a top 3 pick oh well. However saying that no thanks to Haskins but with how this QB class is shaping up I think you could get a decent guy in the 2nd round if you want to bring a guy to compete. KL just does not have a NFL arm and he will never be anything more then a career backup.

Haskins had an incredible year. bw in dc : 12/12/2018 11:32 am : link He made the Buckeye faithful quickly the Barrett and his 35TD passes the prior year.



I watch a ton of OSU games. They are loaded with pro prospects on both sides. I actually think they are as talented as Bama up and down their roster.



But for Haskins, I can't recall a QB having a more comfortable pocket and open receivers to throw to than Haskins this year. It was like 7 on 7 drills most games for OSU because the B1G was down this year.



While I certainly give him credit for making plays with his mobility, and showing decent accuracy, I think his production is highly skewed by his circumstances.



I wouldn't touch him in round one. I think there is definite upside, but still a real project. So if we draft him at #10, it would be a definite remote smasher.

I think we should trade down a few more times and get to around 13-14 No Where Man : 12/12/2018 11:53 am : link picks. There's plenty of depth players in this year's draft and we need to upgrade that on our team. Cap just went up around $10M, make a few cuts, O.V. Jenkins, and all of our team will be a complete transition into youth and aggresiveness.

RE: The ONLY issue I would have with Haskins is his lack of experience. BigBlueinChicago : 12/12/2018 11:57 am : link

Quote: He would definitely have to sit on the bench for a year behind Eli. I would draft him at that spot. He's as good a prospect as any of the 4 players drafted in the top 10 picks this past year.



What is wrong with sitting him for a year? They can do what the Chiefs did with Mahomes.



The question folks have to ask themselves is this: "What do you want 2019 to be?"



Are we still in rebuilding mode? If so, then drafting him is part of the overall process.



Are we trying to do the "win right now" stuff again? I thought we were down this road. This is where using these last few weeks and projecting future performance is very tricky. In comment 14215771 shockeyisthebest8056 said:What is wrong with sitting him for a year? They can do what the Chiefs did with Mahomes.The question folks have to ask themselves is this: "What do you want 2019 to be?"Are we still in rebuilding mode? If so, then drafting him is part of the overall process.Are we trying to do the "win right now" stuff again? I thought we were down this road. This is where using these last few weeks and projecting future performance is very tricky.

RE: RE: He grew up a Giants fan BigBlueinChicago : 12/12/2018 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14215592 sjnyfan said:





Quote:





A buddy of mine is his first cousin. He said he's still undecided about coming out as of Thanksgiving weekend. We'll see but I don't want him at 10. I'd rather have White or Little







Where is Haskins from? I know he went to private school in Potomac, MD.



Highland Park, NJ In comment 14215819 Boy Cord said:Highland Park, NJ

RE: totally over rated QB tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:12 pm : link

Quote: .



Explain how he's overrated? From what I'm reading on random articles and tweets is that he's now the top QB prospect. He's had a phenomenal season while breaking alot of records in the process, as well as being a Heisman finalist. So go ahead and share your explanation In comment 14215577 gtt350 said:Explain how he's overrated? From what I'm reading on random articles and tweets is that he's now the top QB prospect. He's had a phenomenal season while breaking alot of records in the process, as well as being a Heisman finalist. So go ahead and share your explanation

So he did what he had to do Jim in Forest Hills : 12/12/2018 12:26 pm : link put up great numbers and made some great throws.



But the talent disparity was evident and is rightfully a factor.



Everyone looks good with that much time and that much talent at WR.



Evaluating him will be one of the more difficult jobs for scouts.

RE: Haskins had an incredible year. tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: He made the Buckeye faithful quickly the Barrett and his 35TD passes the prior year.



I watch a ton of OSU games. They are loaded with pro prospects on both sides. I actually think they are as talented as Bama up and down their roster.



But for Haskins, I can't recall a QB having a more comfortable pocket and open receivers to throw to than Haskins this year. It was like 7 on 7 drills most games for OSU because the B1G was down this year.



While I certainly give him credit for making plays with his mobility, and showing decent accuracy, I think his production is highly skewed by his circumstances.



I wouldn't touch him in round one. I think there is definite upside, but still a real project. So if we draft him at #10, it would be a definite remote smasher.



If you wouldn't touch him in round 1, who would you draft instead? I'll give my response to what you wrote after I see your answer. In comment 14215879 bw in dc said:If you wouldn't touch him in round 1, who would you draft instead? I'll give my response to what you wrote after I see your answer.

RE: Great QBs don’t come from great teams. They come from mediocre tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:32 pm : link

Quote: Teams elevated to greater levels by the QB.



I wouldn’t pick a QB from Alabama or Ohio State.



Think about the Great QBs of the past 25 years. Brady is a fluke because Hanson was ahead of him.



So you're basically saying you're in the don't draft Tua camp, even though he's clearly going to be the top QB prospect in the draft next year. My question is why wouldn't you? In comment 14215639 Ivan15 said:So you're basically saying you're in the don't draft Tua camp, even though he's clearly going to be the top QB prospect in the draft next year. My question is why wouldn't you?

RE: Haskins is real raw tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: I'd wager it knocks him down in the draft a bit. He's not yet a top 15 talent in my eyes.



He's more polished than Herbert is. He can read defenses and he goes through his progression very well. He keeps his eyes downfield and has a cannon as well as very very accurate and is mobile. How does this not scream top 15 to you? I don't understand... In comment 14215681 JonC said:He's more polished than Herbert is. He can read defenses and he goes through his progression very well. He keeps his eyes downfield and has a cannon as well as very very accurate and is mobile. How does this not scream top 15 to you? I don't understand...

RE: RE: totally over rated QB dep026 : 12/12/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14215577 gtt350 said:





Quote:





.







Explain how he's overrated? From what I'm reading on random articles and tweets is that he's now the top QB prospect. He's had a phenomenal season while breaking alot of records in the process, as well as being a Heisman finalist. So go ahead and share your explanation



Tim Tebow broke a lot of records too and he won a Heisman. In comment 14215926 tyrik13 said:Tim Tebow broke a lot of records too and he won a Heisman.

RE: RE: Assuming all the elite edge rush prospects are gone tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14215629 The_Boss said:





Quote:





Greedy Williams is taken and no great OT available, I think 10 is a great spot for the FS from Alabama (Thompson).







If Greedy and all elite edge rushers are gone, that will leave Jonah Williams sitting there for us. Taking care of the RT spot is far more important than FS. Both need addressing, but the trenches will be prioritized.



Reading things on Jonah Williams, scouts are calling him an overachiever with very short arms and underweight. They're projecting him to guard, not tackle. He does have sound technique though In comment 14215741 Diver_Down said:Reading things on Jonah Williams, scouts are calling him an overachiever with very short arms and underweight. They're projecting him to guard, not tackle. He does have sound technique though

Fix the pass rush. Build the OL. Get a FS. Red Dog : 12/12/2018 12:38 pm : link DO NOT draft a QB just to draft a QB. EVER.

RE: RE: I am hoping for Josh Allen out of Kentucky tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14215584 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





would love to bolster our OLB/Edge rush guys.







Would love to see this move, local kid from Montclair High who wasn't a big time recruit but he's turned into a heck of a player



He's from my high school!!! He'd be a hell of a pick for us though, really like this kid In comment 14215683 jestersdead said:He's from my high school!!! He'd be a hell of a pick for us though, really like this kid

RE: No problem with tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:39 pm : link

Quote: QB but Haskins would be a bummer. Doesn't strike me as a franchise QB type



So who, in your opinion, is a franchise qb? In comment 14215843 ryanmkeane said:So who, in your opinion, is a franchise qb?

RE: RE: RE: totally over rated QB tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14215926 tyrik13 said:





Quote:





In comment 14215577 gtt350 said:





Quote:





.







Explain how he's overrated? From what I'm reading on random articles and tweets is that he's now the top QB prospect. He's had a phenomenal season while breaking alot of records in the process, as well as being a Heisman finalist. So go ahead and share your explanation







Tim Tebow broke a lot of records too and he won a Heisman.



That statement still doesn't explain how he's overrated Smh. Everyone knew Tebow wasn't going to succeed as a QB at the next level. This comparison you made is hot garbage. Haskins clearly has very good arm talent. Try again. In comment 14215955 dep026 said:That statement still doesn't explain how he's overrated Smh. Everyone knew Tebow wasn't going to succeed as a QB at the next level. This comparison you made is hot garbage. Haskins clearly has very good arm talent. Try again.

I clearly explained it earlier in the thread dep026 : 12/12/2018 12:43 pm : link no need to repeat it twice.

Outside of bw in dc, the tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:45 pm : link Posters who have called Haskins overrated, mediocre etc, have given no reasoning as to why you label him as such. Sounds like you're just spouting random nonsense just for the sake of it. How bout and explanation as to why you label Haskins as such?

RE: RE: Haskins is real raw JonC : 12/12/2018 12:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14215681 JonC said:





Quote:





I'd wager it knocks him down in the draft a bit. He's not yet a top 15 talent in my eyes.







He's more polished than Herbert is. He can read defenses and he goes through his progression very well. He keeps his eyes downfield and has a cannon as well as very very accurate and is mobile. How does this not scream top 15 to you? I don't understand...



As bw correctly outlined, OSU was often playing in 7 on 7 type contests due to the talent disparity their opponents suffered. I don't see the accuracy or mobility being a given in the NFL, both will need to growth a great deal to translate to the NFL. He's also got to lose considerable lbs, he's tubby.



Top 15 includes non-QBs, I think it's quite possible he's not a top 15 talent in this crop. In comment 14215953 tyrik13 said:As bw correctly outlined, OSU was often playing in 7 on 7 type contests due to the talent disparity their opponents suffered. I don't see the accuracy or mobility being a given in the NFL, both will need to growth a great deal to translate to the NFL. He's also got to lose considerable lbs, he's tubby.Top 15 includes non-QBs, I think it's quite possible he's not a top 15 talent in this crop.

RE: RE: Rjanyg tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14215620 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Why do you say barf about Haskins? What don't you like about him?







Plays with so much more elite talent than the teams he faced. Even against Michigan they picked on their worst defender all game. He’s not as mobile as people think. Urbs QBs ALWAYS put up insane stats. And yet only one has had any success in the NFL and that’s Alex Smith.



His deep ball isn’t the most impressive and tends to lock on o e WR. He has by far the biggest bust ability out of any QB coming out. His yardage is inflated cause his WRs get in space and are just faster than all the other players on the field.



Picking on the worst defender is called game planning, every team does it to exploit a weakness that will help the team win. That part makes literally no sense at all. I respect what else you wrote even though I don't agree with it In comment 14215675 dep026 said:Picking on the worst defender is called game planning, every team does it to exploit a weakness that will help the team win. That part makes literally no sense at all. I respect what else you wrote even though I don't agree with it

When I watched him play JonC : 12/12/2018 12:50 pm : link accuracy and touch were issues when the windows were tight. Working quickly through multiple progressions, keeping mechanics in tact, and hitting moving targets through those windows in the NFL with live bullets flying is much, much harder. Also, Meyer hasn't put many effective QBs in the NFL, if any, the " college system QB" label can't be tossed away.

I'd make an analogy between the Haskins situation and Matt Leinart cosmicj : 12/12/2018 12:50 pm : link different coasts but both played on talent-laden, overpowering offensive units. This led to a misevaluation of Leinart's ability.



I don't see how any scouting would reveal whether Haskins would be able to consistently fit passes into tight windows while under significant pressure, like he'd need to do in the NFL. I'm not saying he can't do it -- I'm saying there's no way for scouting to tell whether he can. So I agree with bw's comment about drafting him in the 1st round is remote thrower.

tyreek cosmicj : 12/12/2018 12:52 pm : link "Posters who have called Haskins overrated, mediocre etc,"



No one's saying he's not a very good college QB. The ever-present question is whether his skills translate to the NFL. I maintain that we don't know and, more than that, we can't know.

RE: RE: RE: Haskins is real raw tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14215953 tyrik13 said:





Quote:





In comment 14215681 JonC said:





Quote:





I'd wager it knocks him down in the draft a bit. He's not yet a top 15 talent in my eyes.







He's more polished than Herbert is. He can read defenses and he goes through his progression very well. He keeps his eyes downfield and has a cannon as well as very very accurate and is mobile. How does this not scream top 15 to you? I don't understand...







As bw correctly outlined, OSU was often playing in 7 on 7 type contests due to the talent disparity their opponents suffered. I don't see the accuracy or mobility being a given in the NFL, both will need to growth a great deal to translate to the NFL. He's also got to lose considerable lbs, he's tubby.



Top 15 includes non-QBs, I think it's quite possible he's not a top 15 talent in this crop.



There was no talent disparity in the Michigan game and he absolutely dominated them, so I have to disagree with that point. Big Ben is fat as shit yet that hasn't stopped him from being a great QB and Haskins is no where near his size. Plus he'll be working with NFL trainers, he'll be fine as far as his physical physique. Ok I respect the top 15 including non QB types, that I understand. He had a 70 percent completion rate, playing against very good defenses, including the no. 1 rated defense at the time in Michigan. He's mobile enough and showed that he can move around in the pocket well. In comment 14215973 JonC said:There was no talent disparity in the Michigan game and he absolutely dominated them, so I have to disagree with that point. Big Ben is fat as shit yet that hasn't stopped him from being a great QB and Haskins is no where near his size. Plus he'll be working with NFL trainers, he'll be fine as far as his physical physique. Ok I respect the top 15 including non QB types, that I understand. He had a 70 percent completion rate, playing against very good defenses, including the no. 1 rated defense at the time in Michigan. He's mobile enough and showed that he can move around in the pocket well.

How many people RollBlue : 12/12/2018 12:56 pm : link myself included, would have said Barf to trading up from 22 to 9 to take Mahomes two years ago??? If the Giants do draft a QB at 10, it means they think he's going be good.

RE: Fix the pass rush. Build the OL. Get a FS. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/12/2018 12:56 pm : link

Quote: DO NOT draft a QB just to draft a QB. EVER.



That's not remotely fair to Haskins as a prospect, nor is bringing up Tim Tebow in any context. I guess it's possible that Haskins had the most time to throw in the history of the Big Ten conference as well as the best group of receivers, but they sound like stretches to me. His production was far superior to anything Darnold, Rosen, or Allen ever did. His numbers were superior to anything JT Barrett did in the same offense. Baker Mayfield's production was matched almost exactly by his successor.



He's certainly not a perfect prospect. Like I said before, he's definitely as good as any of the 4 quarterbacks drafted in the top 10 in 2018. In comment 14215959 Red Dog said:That's not remotely fair to Haskins as a prospect, nor is bringing up Tim Tebow in any context. I guess it's possible that Haskins had the most time to throw in the history of the Big Ten conference as well as the best group of receivers, but they sound like stretches to me. His production was far superior to anything Darnold, Rosen, or Allen ever did. His numbers were superior to anything JT Barrett did in the same offense. Baker Mayfield's production was matched almost exactly by his successor.He's certainly not a perfect prospect. Like I said before, he's definitely as good as any of the 4 quarterbacks drafted in the top 10 in 2018.

RE: When I watched him play Kyle in NY : 12/12/2018 12:57 pm : link

Quote: accuracy and touch were issues when the windows were tight. Working quickly through multiple progressions, keeping mechanics in tact, and hitting moving targets through those windows in the NFL with live bullets flying is much, much harder. Also, Meyer hasn't put many effective QBs in the NFL, if any, the " college system QB" label can't be tossed away.



I think he progressed a lot in these aspects as the year went on, understandable given this was his first year starting. Big 10 championship game really showed this where he had to hit tighter windows than he did against Michigan and also made plays improvising and moving out of the pocket. Urban's offense no doubt is advantageous to QB stats. But Haskins put some really good stuff on tape late in the season



He's unlike any QB Meyer has had, he's a pure pocket guy with some mobility when necessary but he's not a runner, like Urban usually has. Don't think any comparison to his past Qbs are really relevant.



There are question marks, no doubt. He is raw, but the arm talent I think is the best in this draft. That doesn't count for everything though In comment 14215980 JonC said:I think he progressed a lot in these aspects as the year went on, understandable given this was his first year starting. Big 10 championship game really showed this where he had to hit tighter windows than he did against Michigan and also made plays improvising and moving out of the pocket. Urban's offense no doubt is advantageous to QB stats. But Haskins put some really good stuff on tape late in the seasonHe's unlike any QB Meyer has had, he's a pure pocket guy with some mobility when necessary but he's not a runner, like Urban usually has. Don't think any comparison to his past Qbs are really relevant.There are question marks, no doubt. He is raw, but the arm talent I think is the best in this draft. That doesn't count for everything though

tyrik cosmicj : 12/12/2018 12:58 pm : link Re OSU vs Michigan, there absolutely was a talent disparity. The Mich DBs could not keep up with the quickness and speed of the OSU WRs. Haskins was throwing to receivers who were either wide open or had clean separation. And that's probably the stiffest test Haskins has faced. Hence my position: we simply don't know what level talent Haskins is.

Big Ben is a first ballot HOFer JonC : 12/12/2018 12:58 pm : link who had the total package coming out of tiny Miami OH. I saw him play a number of times while in college, he had "it" in spades. Don't see it with Haskins.



Michigan was the exception, not the rule.



TBD.

RE: I'd make an analogy between the Haskins situation and Matt Leinart tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 12:59 pm : link

Quote: different coasts but both played on talent-laden, overpowering offensive units. This led to a misevaluation of Leinart's ability.



I don't see how any scouting would reveal whether Haskins would be able to consistently fit passes into tight windows while under significant pressure, like he'd need to do in the NFL. I'm not saying he can't do it -- I'm saying there's no way for scouting to tell whether he can. So I agree with bw's comment about drafting him in the 1st round is remote thrower.



That goes for any college QB then. Since none of them play in the league, we don't know if any of them can fit their throws into tight windows against NFL DBs, so that explanation still doesn't make sense. With that logic drafting any college QB in the first round would be a remote thrower. In comment 14215982 cosmicj said:That goes for any college QB then. Since none of them play in the league, we don't know if any of them can fit their throws into tight windows against NFL DBs, so that explanation still doesn't make sense. With that logic drafting any college QB in the first round would be a remote thrower.

There are much better games Kyle in NY : 12/12/2018 12:59 pm : link to cite in favor of Haskins than the Michigan game. OSU completely out schemed Michigan. Guys were wide open.

RE: RE: Fix the pass rush. Build the OL. Get a FS. tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 1:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14215959 Red Dog said:





Quote:





DO NOT draft a QB just to draft a QB. EVER.







That's not remotely fair to Haskins as a prospect, nor is bringing up Tim Tebow in any context. I guess it's possible that Haskins had the most time to throw in the history of the Big Ten conference as well as the best group of receivers, but they sound like stretches to me. His production was far superior to anything Darnold, Rosen, or Allen ever did. His numbers were superior to anything JT Barrett did in the same offense. Baker Mayfield's production was matched almost exactly by his successor.



He's certainly not a perfect prospect. Like I said before, he's definitely as good as any of the 4 quarterbacks drafted in the top 10 in 2018.



This, right here, is a very good explanation sir In comment 14215997 shockeyisthebest8056 said:This, right here, is a very good explanation sir

Big 10 Championship highlights Kyle in NY : 12/12/2018 1:03 pm : link

- ( The TD throws are at 0:12, 1:50, and 4:11 in particular I thought were some of the best things he put on tape all season. Each one a little bit different, the first and last required him to throw from different platforms and move in the pocket. Link - ( New Window

RE: There are much better games cosmicj : 12/12/2018 1:04 pm : link

Quote: to cite in favor of Haskins than the Michigan game. OSU completely out schemed Michigan. Guys were wide open. Kyle - That's interesting. Would you claim the Northwestern playoff game as a better game to gauge Haskins' talent? If not, please suggest one so we can check it out ourselves. In comment 14216004 Kyle in NY said:Kyle - That's interesting. Would you claim the Northwestern playoff game as a better game to gauge Haskins' talent? If not, please suggest one so we can check it out ourselves.

So to those who think he's not ready, mediocre tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 1:06 pm : link Or he'd be a remote thrower, what an would you choose if we were going QB assuming they all were still available

RE: RE: There are much better games Kyle in NY : 12/12/2018 1:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14216004 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





to cite in favor of Haskins than the Michigan game. OSU completely out schemed Michigan. Guys were wide open.



Kyle - That's interesting. Would you claim the Northwestern playoff game as a better game to gauge Haskins' talent? If not, please suggest one so we can check it out ourselves.



I thought Northwestern was his best game. He couldn't miss that night. And that defense put up a much better fight than Michigan did. He actually had to hit some tight windows. Now Northwestern is a solid team, though it's obviously not an elite playoff caliber squad. Unfortunately he wasn't given the chance to face Bama which would have been really interesting. Washington in the Rose Bowl will be a decent test In comment 14216012 cosmicj said:I thought Northwestern was his best game. He couldn't miss that night. And that defense put up a much better fight than Michigan did. He actually had to hit some tight windows. Now Northwestern is a solid team, though it's obviously not an elite playoff caliber squad. Unfortunately he wasn't given the chance to face Bama which would have been really interesting. Washington in the Rose Bowl will be a decent test

Thanks for link, Kyle cosmicj : 12/12/2018 1:10 pm : link Those first two TD passes Haskins threw vs Nwestern are both very impressive.

The thing with Haskins dep026 : 12/12/2018 1:13 pm : link was I saw two games where his OL didnt give him all the time in the world...



PSU

Purdue



His first three and a half quarters against PSU werent good. His stats look nice due to the fact PSU couldnt figure out OSU's screen name. But he struggled that night.



Purdue was his worst game were he consistently saw pressure.



And while he isnt a statue.... I dont see his mobility translate well in the NFL.

RE: The thing with Haskins tyrik13 : 12/12/2018 1:20 pm : link

Quote: was I saw two games where his OL didnt give him all the time in the world...



PSU

Purdue



His first three and a half quarters against PSU werent good. His stats look nice due to the fact PSU couldnt figure out OSU's screen name. But he struggled that night.



Purdue was his worst game were he consistently saw pressure.



And while he isnt a statue.... I dont see his mobility translate well in the NFL.



Thank you, I respect your analysis of those two games and I agree with you on your assessment of those two games as well. We all talk about mobility but I guess we've forgotten we have the most immobile QB in the league in Eli lol, so anything that's remotely higher than him as far as mobility is a win In comment 14216033 dep026 said:Thank you, I respect your analysis of those two games and I agree with you on your assessment of those two games as well. We all talk about mobility but I guess we've forgotten we have the most immobile QB in the league in Eli lol, so anything that's remotely higher than him as far as mobility is a win

Tyrik dep026 : 12/12/2018 1:22 pm : link I am not as high on mobility as most. But I dont see him as a mobile QB. He can get out of the pocket and make throws. But he isnt a Trubinsky, Rodgers, Wilson, Mahomes.... I consider those guys as mobile QBs. Cause they can run for 15-20 yards consistently.



So when they say his mobility is a strength, I just dont see it at the NFL level.

And Trik dep026 : 12/12/2018 1:23 pm : link I am not high on any of these QBs either. I probably wouldnt touch any of them in the first round. Herbert has a special arm but he has huge question marks too.

RE: RE: Haskins had an incredible year. bw in dc : 12/12/2018 1:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14215879 bw in dc said:





Quote:





He made the Buckeye faithful quickly the Barrett and his 35TD passes the prior year.



I watch a ton of OSU games. They are loaded with pro prospects on both sides. I actually think they are as talented as Bama up and down their roster.



But for Haskins, I can't recall a QB having a more comfortable pocket and open receivers to throw to than Haskins this year. It was like 7 on 7 drills most games for OSU because the B1G was down this year.



While I certainly give him credit for making plays with his mobility, and showing decent accuracy, I think his production is highly skewed by his circumstances.



I wouldn't touch him in round one. I think there is definite upside, but still a real project. So if we draft him at #10, it would be a definite remote smasher.







If you wouldn't touch him in round 1, who would you draft instead? I'll give my response to what you wrote after I see your answer.



AT QB, either Grier or Lock. I'm just not sure where in the draft I'd grab them.



I love Grier, but not sure he's be worth a first rounder in the top half of the first round.



Metrics wise, I think I could be talked into Lock as a top 15 pick. There is a lot there to like... In comment 14215946 tyrik13 said:AT QB, either Grier or Lock. I'm just not sure where in the draft I'd grab them.I love Grier, but not sure he's be worth a first rounder in the top half of the first round.Metrics wise, I think I could be talked into Lock as a top 15 pick. There is a lot there to like...

RE: So to those who think he's not ready, mediocre RobCarpenter : 12/12/2018 1:24 pm : link

Quote: Or he'd be a remote thrower, what an would you choose if we were going QB assuming they all were still available



If this team is 'going QB' no matter what then they are not a well run team. Of course, I'm sure if the Giants take someone besides a QB in the first round then they'll get a poor draft grade from all the pundits like McShay and Kiper.



Take the BPA. In my opinion that's going to be an OL or an edge rusher - which could be a DE or a LB. Depending on where the pick is it could be a DB.



Haskins just screams 'system QB' to me. And the talent level of Ohio State's RBs and WRs makes a big difference in his numbers. Against Michigan they ran crossing routes all day long and picked on Watson (the third DB) for Michigan, both Michigan DEs were hurt and couldn't get pressure, and Don Brown didn't ever adjust. As a Michigan fan that game was brutal. In comment 14216018 tyrik13 said:If this team is 'going QB' no matter what then they are not a well run team. Of course, I'm sure if the Giants take someone besides a QB in the first round then they'll get a poor draft grade from all the pundits like McShay and Kiper.Take the BPA. In my opinion that's going to be an OL or an edge rusher - which could be a DE or a LB. Depending on where the pick is it could be a DB.Haskins just screams 'system QB' to me. And the talent level of Ohio State's RBs and WRs makes a big difference in his numbers. Against Michigan they ran crossing routes all day long and picked on Watson (the third DB) for Michigan, both Michigan DEs were hurt and couldn't get pressure, and Don Brown didn't ever adjust. As a Michigan fan that game was brutal.

I probably saw Haskins play every game this year... Oskie : 12/12/2018 1:49 pm : link I was wondering when this talk would begin.



I agree with Kyle (and Tyrik), that Haskins is unlike any other QB Urban has brought up. he's not a mobile, playmaker, he's a pocket passer than can extend plays to a degree. He has an absolute rifle for an arm. So I don't think comparisons to any of the QB's in Urban's past makes sense.



A system QB, not sure I agree with that, Urban's system is set up for a JT Barrett or a Tebow, NOT a Haskins type player. So I don't think about him in terms of a system QB.



He did slump somewhat during mid-season, and those are the games you may want to evaluate (PSU, Ind, Minn, Purdue), but was still respectable in those games.



Its hard to determine his NFL prospects, he's in a different mold than what's been coming out lately. He is a big armed pocket passer with some ("some") mobility. As far as working through progressions and all that, I'm not an expert but assume if he threw 45 TD passes, and as a starter for one of the Top 3 college programs in the country, he has that ability.

Penn State NFL jacob12 : 12/12/2018 1:55 pm : link Most PSU running backs in the last 2 decades have had an inordinate number of injuries. Larry Johnson is an exception. It is blatantly unfair to write that all Penn State running backs suck. PSU is among the leaders in all-time NFL rushing yards.

RE: RE: He grew up a Giants fan sjnyfan : 12/12/2018 1:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14215592 sjnyfan said:





Quote:





A buddy of mine is his first cousin. He said he's still undecided about coming out as of Thanksgiving weekend. We'll see but I don't want him at 10. I'd rather have White or Little







Where is Haskins from? I know he went to private school in Potomac, MD.



He lived in Highland Park, NJ until his early teens In comment 14215819 Boy Cord said:He lived in Highland Park, NJ until his early teens

RE: I probably saw Haskins play every game this year... bw in dc : 12/12/2018 2:16 pm : link

Quote:

Its hard to determine his NFL prospects, he's in a different mold than what's been coming out lately. He is a big armed pocket passer with some ("some") mobility. As far as working through progressions and all that, I'm not an expert but assume if he threw 45 TD passes, and as a starter for one of the Top 3 college programs in the country, he has that ability.



Haskins certainly has ability. And you are right about his production being noteworthy.



Except for a game or two, however, that Oline gave Haskins a comfortable environment to throw and his receivers overwhelmed most B1G secondaries. So he had some fairly straightforward throws at this disposal. Look at that come back against PSU this year. Which throws were great? A lot of the work done was by his receivers. Hey, I get it, that's part of the game. But I think it makes it trickier to evaluate Haskins.



So for me, he's more of a project. A player who is hard to separate where the talent was the factor or the team's talent and concepts were...

In comment 14216100 Oskie said:Haskins certainly has ability. And you are right about his production being noteworthy.Except for a game or two, however, that Oline gave Haskins a comfortable environment to throw and his receivers overwhelmed most B1G secondaries. So he had some fairly straightforward throws at this disposal. Look at that come back against PSU this year. Which throws were great? A lot of the work done was by his receivers. Hey, I get it, that's part of the game. But I think it makes it trickier to evaluate Haskins.So for me, he's more of a project. A player who is hard to separate where the talent was the factor or the team's talent and concepts were...

bw Oskie : 12/12/2018 2:31 pm : link I agree, I think he may be somewhat of a project. But he was only the starter for 1 year, although he's like a 5th year Soph (whatever that means - hopefully not a Soph for five years!), and Urban changed around a lot of the offense for him to succeed (Note the knock on OSU this year is that they had no run offense - which they did with Weber and Dobbins, but they didn't run much RPO as they have in the past).



Also, I agree, he did have a strong set of WR's and the OL did, for the most part, provide a lot of time for him.



Tough call...

Going by his highlight reel (not scientific) kdog77 : 12/12/2018 4:00 pm : link Haskins looks to have natural throwing motion, steps up in pocket, puts touch on the long ball and has general awareness of pressure in the pocket.



Compared to other College QBs being floated as first round picks, it seems he has the talent to compete at high level and worth looking at. For example after watching some Will Grier highlights (again not scientific), you can clearly see him throwing off his back foot against much lower level of comp. Maybe he has the arm talent and more experience, but fixing bad footwork is harder to coach out of these guys at NFL level.

RE: RE: totally over rated QB gtt350 : 12/12/2018 4:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14215577 gtt350 said:





Quote:



He totally stars down his receiver, doesn't go through a progression basically because he doesn't have to. However watch the Purdue game and see if this is your guy, The best QB at Ohio State is the sophmore from Bischop Gorman



.







Explain how he's overrated? From what I'm reading on random articles and tweets is that he's now the top QB prospect. He's had a phenomenal season while breaking alot of records in the process, as well as being a Heisman finalist. So go ahead and share your explanation In comment 14215926 tyrik13 said:

Eli has a huge contract for 1 more year Carl in CT : 12/12/2018 4:46 pm : link Wait until he decides what he is going to do before the “we have to draft a QB” stuff starts

Haskins looks improved in Kyle's linked video JonC : 12/12/2018 4:48 pm : link Let's see how he drills at the Combines.

I hope PaulN : 12/12/2018 4:49 pm : link They trade Beckham and pick both a pass rusher and QB. Don't need Beckham on this team. He will never go for second fiddle, go get the first and third that you can get and be thankful we got rid of him for that now that we can.

I don't think Haskins would be available at 10. barens : 12/12/2018 5:50 pm : link I'm not sure people here don't like him.