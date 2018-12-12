They Love Him in Tampa Bay Reese's Pieces : 12/12/2018 10:47 pm This is not meant to be a criticism of the trade.

I don't think that he is an elite DE.

The trade worked out for both sides.

This is just for fans who are wishing the best for an old hero.



Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Another full line despite loss

by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire



Pierre-Paul tallied eight tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.



Pierre-Paul came into the contest sporting a questionable tag due to a knee injury, but he was able to turn in another one of his trademark performances. The veteran defensive end was second only to Lavonte David in tackles on the afternoon for the Bucs, and about the only blemish on his performance was that he saw a three-game sack streak snapped.





- ( I don't think that he is an elite DE.The trade worked out for both sides.This is just for fans who are wishing the best for an old hero.Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Another full line despite lossby RotoWire Staff | RotoWire Buc's Defensive Coordinator: Jason Pierre Paul most worthy of Pro Bowl selection. - ( New Window

No one is disputing JPP was, and may still be, a very good player SterlingArcher : 12/12/2018 10:48 pm : link he just did not fit here.

RE: No one is disputing JPP was, and may still be, a very good player bluepepper : 12/12/2018 11:20 pm : link

Quote: he just did not fit here.

Lots of people here disputed that he was a good player the last few years and on top of that many questioned his effort. In comment 14216648 SterlingArcher said:Lots of people here disputed that he was a good player the last few years and on top of that many questioned his effort.

Still with this BS B in ALB : 12/12/2018 11:28 pm : link He's long gone, playing well in TB on a loser defense and the Giants got out of the money. Their team is terrible - the Giants aren't much better - what's there to discuss?



It's a good dump by the Giants.

The only time he plays well is when it's time for a SHO'NUFF : 12/12/2018 11:36 pm : link payday and something to prove.

A lot of friendly folks here accused Hakeem Nicks of doggin' it here Reese's Pieces : 12:10 am : link his last year, which was pretty stupid since he was in his contract year and not likely to want to look bad.



People didn't know that Vernon's injured hand affected his play in his first season here until after the season was over.



"If you can't say anything nice, then don't say anything at all."

RE: Still with this BS Boy Cord : 12:17 am : link

Quote: He's long gone, playing well in TB on a loser defense and the Giants got out of the money. Their team is terrible - the Giants aren't much better - what's there to discuss?



It's a good dump by the Giants.



And whom did the Giants get for the 3rd-round pick? BJ Hill or Carter? Giants made out great in that deal. In comment 14216676 B in ALB said:And whom did the Giants get for the 3rd-round pick? BJ Hill or Carter? Giants made out great in that deal.

Haha KWALL2 : 12:24 am : link Quote: The only time he plays well is when it's time for a

SHO'NUFF : 12/12/2018 11:36 pm : link : reply

payday and something to prove.



Really just stupid.



JPP this week? Very strong game, again. Active, hustling, and a beast vs the run. He’s got the sack numbers but he’s playing the run too. He’s at pro bowl level this year. Really just stupid.JPP this week? Very strong game, again. Active, hustling, and a beast vs the run. He’s got the sack numbers but he’s playing the run too. He’s at pro bowl level this year.

They got a 4th for JPP KWALL2 : 12:27 am : link And gave up a 4th to pay ogletree 10-11 million/year.



We could have kept him and still had the 4th rounder without Ogletree, Barwin (useless) and Omameh (less than useless).

Big JJp fan rasbutant : 12:50 am : link Was disappointed when they traded him but fully understood why. At least the comp was decent unlike the snacks trade. Never been a fan of the Vernon signing but hope he does well. Good player just never thought he was worth that contract.



This coming year. No way the cowboys let him hit the market but Lawrence is worth that type of contract.

JPP mattyblue : 1:18 am : link might be having a good year, but he wasn’t worth keeping. He had an excellent first 2 years and then did very little.

RE: Haha SHO'NUFF : 1:24 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





The only time he plays well is when it's time for a

SHO'NUFF : 12/12/2018 11:36 pm : link : reply

payday and something to prove.







Really just stupid.



JPP this week? Very strong game, again. Active, hustling, and a beast vs the run. He’s got the sack numbers but he’s playing the run too. He’s at pro bowl level this year.



And you're the one getting conned once again by JPP... he will be shit again next year since he "proved" his point and really stuck it to us this year, yawn... this is coming from someone who wanted him resigned after the fireworks incident. In comment 14216691 KWALL2 said:And you're the one getting conned once again by JPP... he will be shit again next year since he "proved" his point and really stuck it to us this year, yawn... this is coming from someone who wanted him resigned after the fireworks incident.

RE: They got a 4th for JPP bigbluescot : 1:33 am : link

Quote: And gave up a 4th to pay ogletree 10-11 million/year.



We could have kept him and still had the 4th rounder without Ogletree, Barwin (useless) and Omameh (less than useless).



They got a 3rd for JPP. They swapped 4th round picks with the Bucs. In comment 14216693 KWALL2 said:They got a 3rd for JPP. They swapped 4th round picks with the Bucs.

RE: They got a 4th for JPP Big Rick in FL : 1:34 am : link

Quote: And gave up a 4th to pay ogletree 10-11 million/year.



We could have kept him and still had the 4th rounder without Ogletree, Barwin (useless) and Omameh (less than useless).





No they didn't. They got the 69th overall pick and 108th overall pick. They gave up JPP and the 102nd overall pick. In comment 14216693 KWALL2 said:No they didn't. They got the 69th overall pick and 108th overall pick. They gave up JPP and the 102nd overall pick.

Good player, never took that “next step” regulator : 4:45 am : link reportedly an addition by subtraction in the locker room. He always struck me as somewhat of a clown, certainly not a leadership type. Not every guy needs to be a Justin Tuck, but we were devoid of tone-setters in that defensive huddle. JPP’s was as much a part of culture change as anything else, and we got a decent haul for him, all things considered.



“Thank u, next,” as they say!

They got a 3rd and swapped 4th’s. Vin_Cuccs : 5:34 am : link That 3rd turned into BJ Hill. The 4th was Kyle Lauletta.



They took Lorenzo Carter with their own 3rd.



That is a win.

And as a point of reference.... Vin_Cuccs : 5:43 am : link Tampa Bay traded the Giants 4th round pick to Minnesota, and it turned into Ohio State DE Jaylen Holmes.

Good player, could have been more Beer Man : 5:47 am : link Has the natural talent and athleticism to be a great/dominant player, but never seemed to want to put the effort in to achieve his potential. It seemed liked every other season he was mailing it in on Sundays.

BJ Hill Sammo85 : 6:35 am : link has been quite good for the Giants. This trade is a win for the Giants going forward. It’s not even close. Good for JPP. I hope he’s happy and continues to do well for a few years more. His time here was done.

Glad to see JPP is still playing well ZogZerg : 7:02 am : link But, he was/is worth no where near the money the Giants paid.

The Giants best move of the off season was trading JPP and getting rid of that ridiculous contract AND getting a 3rd round pick and a fine addition to our D.

... Mdgiantsfan : 8:00 am : link I really liked JPP! But his last few years were nothing to right home about. Given his contract and lack of production, it was a good move by Getts.



I am happy to see playing well but it always make me question players that go from so so production to high level production in situations like this. It happens a lot when it’s contract time, but just by looking at the stat line JPP has reverted back to 2011 JPP which is a far cry from his last few years in NY. That can’t all be system, coaches, etc.

It's like remembering the ex girlfriend much more fondly JonC : 8:01 am : link than she earned or deserves ... and 2011 is long gone.

What I remember Gman11 : 8:08 am : link is a guy that would get stoned at the line of scrimmage all game then get a sack. Then, he'd have a two sack game against some bottom feeder team. His stats looked good, but if you watched the games you knew that the stats didn't tell the whole story.

He may well be playing well there. BillT : 8:11 am : link But he didn’t play that well here. Between his back injury and his hand he went through long stretches of mediocrity. The Bucs rolled the dice and won (and got him for less money than we would have paid) but his time here was over.

... christian : 8:22 am : link Ultimately JPP's injuries have sapped him in critical points and the last contract after he had abdominal surgery was not wise.



But as far as career and all that, take a look at his production against Justin Tuck.



BJ Hill TommyWiseau : 8:22 am : link Is better then JPP

RE: BJ Hill GoBlue6599 : 8:44 am : link

Quote: Is better then JPP

Of course he is ... In Giants land In comment 14216786 TommyWiseau said:Of course he is ... In Giants land

Lol you have to love the homers on this board GoBlue6599 : 8:51 am : link Jpp never worked Hard he never hustled ....Somehow he managed 70 career sacks, easy feat to accomplish in the NFL



He was a 50/50 player JonC : 8:53 am : link if you understand what you're watching, it isn't hard to see it.

RE: It's like remembering the ex girlfriend much more fondly mfsd : 9:00 am : link

Quote: than she earned or deserves ... and 2011 is long gone.



Haha perfect analogy In comment 14216773 JonC said:Haha perfect analogy

RE: The biggest.. ron mexico : 9:03 am : link

Quote: point being overlooked is that JPP is not a 3-4 DL.



he could play DE in the 3-4. He is plenty stout enough

In comment 14216821 FatMan in Charlotte said:he could play DE in the 3-4. He is plenty stout enough

Fla guy back home. Jim Bur(n)t : 9:05 am : link It's amazing what morale can do for people/productivity. I think that is true in any industry.

Man, there is a pervasive habit of Giants fans Ten Ton Hammer : 9:08 am : link to discredit their own players.



He's 7th all time in team history in sacks behind Justin Tuck. By any measure it was a successful Giants career and he had a brilliant run as the best defensive player on a team that won a super bowl. And despite losing parts of his hand, rehabbing back to playable condition, and tons of video evidence which illustrated that he played the run just as ably as he rushed the passer, you've got couch warriors calling him a lazy low-effort player and happily buying into the not-evidenced idea that he was somehow a locker room problem.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:10 am : link Quote: Man, there is a pervasive habit of Giants fans

Ten Ton Hammer : 9:08 am : link : reply

to discredit their own players.



Doesn't one just have to open a thread about Eli Manning, Ogletree, Solder, Beckham or Collins to realize this?



Heck, add Gettleman and Shurmur to it too. Doesn't one just have to open a thread about Eli Manning, Ogletree, Solder, Beckham or Collins to realize this?Heck, add Gettleman and Shurmur to it too.

TTH JonC : 9:15 am : link If your comments are directed at me ... you're free to believe what you choose. I know what I see in terms of football on the field, the effort was not always there, and it was not always due to injury. JPP v2011 was gone shortly thereafter. I can tell you for a fact he was traded because he was deemed a negative, a wildcard, under-performing, etc.



This is a waste of time.

... christian : 9:17 am : link He definitely took some plays easy, but there were seasons when he was playing 90% of the snaps in games played.



Again, I'm not trying to make him out to be more than he was. He definitely had some attitude and maturity issues. And as much praise as he should get for rehabbing back from the hand, he cost the team that year.



But his productivity is really hard to argue. I mean he's like right behind Jason Sehorn on passes defended and Justin Tuck on sacks.

I think it's even more offensive when it's players who have played Ten Ton Hammer : 9:18 am : link a key role in franchise history.



There are plenty of people more than willing to mount a spirited and aggressive defense for certain players. Some of them just take it overboard. On the opposite end of the spectrum, guys who have helped put trophies in the case, and who's only misstep was getting hurt and playing on teams that were poorly constructed, eh who cares. Not that great anyway.



It's weird.

RE: TTH Ten Ton Hammer : 9:23 am : link

Quote: If your comments are directed at me ... you're free to believe what you choose. I know what I see in terms of football on the field, the effort was not always there, and it was not always due to injury. JPP v2011 was gone shortly thereafter. I can tell you for a fact he was traded because he was deemed a negative, a wildcard, under-performing, etc.



This is a waste of time.





My comments are not directed at any one person, because you are certainly not the only poster who exhibits this behavior.



And I'm not familiar with your line of work in this area, so don't take this as some kind of personal attack. I just don't know you. But for what reason would someone take your word for it that you know for a fact any of why he was traded. In comment 14216851 JonC said:My comments are not directed at any one person, because you are certainly not the only poster who exhibits this behavior.And I'm not familiar with your line of work in this area, so don't take this as some kind of personal attack. I just don't know you. But for what reason would someone take your word for it that you know for a fact any of why he was traded.

Having a good, RinR : 9:27 am : link solid career with the Giants and it being time to move on from him are not mutually exclusive.



It was the right move to trade him when they did.



RE: ... JonC : 9:34 am : link

Quote: He definitely took some plays easy, but there were seasons when he was playing 90% of the snaps in games played.



Again, I'm not trying to make him out to be more than he was. He definitely had some attitude and maturity issues. And as much praise as he should get for rehabbing back from the hand, he cost the team that year.



But his productivity is really hard to argue. I mean he's like right behind Jason Sehorn on passes defended and Justin Tuck on sacks.



For me, it's a tale of two careers and two personalities. He was everything you want from a player in 2011, and then that player rarely surfaced again for whatever reason(s). It doesn't make sense to me to overlook it ... I can appreciate all he did for NYG and at the same time recognize his shortcomings, and why it was time to move. I would've moved on the offseason before he blew off his fingers, but Reese et al were desperate. In comment 14216859 christian said:For me, it's a tale of two careers and two personalities. He was everything you want from a player in 2011, and then that player rarely surfaced again for whatever reason(s). It doesn't make sense to me to overlook it ... I can appreciate all he did for NYG and at the same time recognize his shortcomings, and why it was time to move. I would've moved on the offseason before he blew off his fingers, but Reese et al were desperate.

TTH JonC : 9:39 am : link I've presented tons of sourced info here over the years, and was told by several in the know. It was no surprise either. I'll leave it at that, I don't expect everyone to jump onboard.

JPP has been terrific for TB, Section331 : 9:40 am : link BUT he has always played better with a chip on his shoulder. Would he have come into this season with the same attitude if the Giants hadn't traded him? I doubt it.



I've always liked JPP, we likely don't win the SB in 2011 without him, so I wish him the best of luck. If he gets the pro bowl nod, good for him.

RE: They got a 4th for JPP Toth029 : 9:44 am : link

Quote: And gave up a 4th to pay ogletree 10-11 million/year.



We could have kept him and still had the 4th rounder without Ogletree, Barwin (useless) and Omameh (less than useless).

How much was JPP getting paid again?



Olgetree has 5 INTs this year. When was the last time a Giants 'backer was this active in pass defense, Armstead? In comment 14216693 KWALL2 said:How much was JPP getting paid again?Olgetree has 5 INTs this year. When was the last time a Giants 'backer was this active in pass defense, Armstead?

RE: He was a 50/50 player GoBlue6599 : 9:56 am : link

Quote: if you understand what you're watching, it isn't hard to see it.

Sure whatever u say.. the facts speak for themselves if you know what you’re watching In comment 14216816 JonC said:Sure whatever u say.. the facts speak for themselves if you know what you’re watching

I've demonstrated here for 20+ years JonC : 10:02 am : link that I know what I'm watching. There's good and there's not good, and some tend to try and overlook the latter.

JPP's a good player giants#1 : 10:05 am : link Had the potential to be elite, but never displayed the consistency (2011 aside) and many fans tend to hold that against him for whatever reasons.



Trading him was the right move though as he's no a $13M/year player and has played a lot of snaps over the years. I don't know if he was a + or - in the locker room, just going by his on field performance.



The trade itself turned into a HR for the Giants though. While JPP is outperforming Hill this year and is (arguably) likely to do so in 2019 as well, he's not worth >10x the cap hit and I'd wager Hill in 2020+ will be a more productive player (and still dirt cheap thru 2021).

I'm AcidTest : 10:06 am : link happy for him. Who isn't? I thought he'd never play again after what happened with his hand. Now he's not only playing, he's doing so at a very high level.



But he didn't fit here in our new 3-4, and we needed to begin to clear cap space.



We got Hill with the third round pick we got for JPP. We also flipped fourth round picks with the Bucs.



This is a rare trade where both teams got very fair value.

Jon Kyle in NY : 10:08 am : link Most here know that you know what you're talking about and have a good eye. But the air of superiority and saying stuff like "if you understand what you're watching" comes off as condescending, and perhaps rubs some the wrong way, ultimately undermining your analysis. Just my two cents

First of all, no one can deny that his 2011 season with 16.5 sacks Reese's Pieces : 10:09 am : link was one of the great seasons of any Giant DL and we won the Super Bowl and that’s what he should be remembered for.



Second, he never had another season like that, but he was a big contributor to the really good 2016 defense. Before a leg injury ended his season, in 12 games he had 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 7 passes batted down. And in the 3rd quarter of the season he and Vernon were coming on with 4 sacks each but when JPP missed the last five games Vernon had only 0.5 sacks in the last five games.



Lastly, I don’t want to disillusion anyone but I think that there are lots and lots of veterans on lousy teams already out of contention that don’t go all out in practices and games.



But not criticizing the trade. We had a really good first three draft rounds and if BJ Hill develops then even better.

There's always.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:10 am : link a fondness for players on the Championship teams. Tuck, Osi, JPP will always be remembered as being champion giants.



Antonio Pierce will even be and he was only here a few years.



But I don't think anyone thinks that the team made a mistake when all of those players departed here.



JPP's playing well this year. And we made the right move by trading him.

RE: JonC : 10:14 am : link

Quote:



Lastly, I don’t want to disillusion anyone but I think that there are lots and lots of veterans on lousy teams already out of contention that don’t go all out in practices and games.





Absolutely, he just happened to be one of the highest paid, longest tenured, most visible, etc. It was time to move on, probably for both sides. In comment 14216993 Reese's Pieces said:Absolutely, he just happened to be one of the highest paid, longest tenured, most visible, etc. It was time to move on, probably for both sides.

Im sure everyone mittenedman : 10:20 am : link understands this but JPP was determined to be part of the losing culture. Im a big fan of his but you cant argue the Giants appear to have gotten rid of the right guys to fix what ailed them.



If JPP is just one of the guys on a team with otherwise great leadership (like 2011) hes great to have. But the Bucs suck and that has to be mentioned even with his big year.

Im sure everyone mittenedman : 10:22 am : link understands this but JPP was determined to be part of the losing culture. Im a big fan of his but you cant argue the Giants appear to have gotten rid of the right guys to fix what ailed them.



Thats all Im going to say because I really do feel he wouldve been excellent in the Chandler Jones role in Bettchers D. Very similar players.

Lets also understand that the 3rd round pick we got in trade Rjanyg : 10:22 am : link netted BJ Hill who is turning out to be a solid 3rd round pick at a very affordable salary. Good move for NYG.

RE: Im sure everyone ron mexico : 10:26 am : link

Quote: understands this but JPP was determined to be part of the losing culture. Im a big fan of his but you cant argue the Giants appear to have gotten rid of the right guys to fix what ailed them.



Thats all Im going to say because I really do feel he wouldve been excellent in the Chandler Jones role in Bettchers D. Very similar players.



I don't think we can say this team is fixed by any means.



Let's get a win against a quality opponent with their starting QB playing before we say all is good. In comment 14217033 mittenedman said:I don't think we can say this team is fixed by any means.Let's get a win against a quality opponent with their starting QB playing before we say all is good.

Trade worked for both teams RollBlue : 10:28 am : link but saying he's not a 3-4 DE? I rarely see Betcher having the defense lined up in 3-4. Most of the time it looks like a 4-3 to me, but I could be wrong. Having another pass rusher is number 2 on the wish list, right behind getting a young QB to develop.

Bettcher.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:35 am : link runs hybrid schemes and did even in Arizona.



In a base 3-4, that doesn't suit JPP as well. He wouldn't be useless here, but at his price tag and that we were able to get something in return for him, it was smart to move a player who isn't a great fit for scheme and making a lot of money.

RE: Still with this BS Carson53 : 10:45 am : link

Quote: He's long gone, playing well in TB on a loser defense and the Giants got out of the money. Their team is terrible - the Giants aren't much better - what's there to discuss?



It's a good dump by the Giants. .



They still have Plax threads on BBI...a decade later!

There was another one the other day, LOL. In comment 14216676 B in ALB said:They still have Plax threads on BBI...a decade later!There was another one the other day, LOL.

IMO JPP is having a good year mrvax : 11:04 am : link simply because he's back in Florida. Almost all people perform better when they're happy.



I was a bit surprised by the trade but understood why.



After his 2011 season I figured he'd eventually have a 20+ sacks year but he never did.



Things can change quickly in the NFL Reese's Pieces : 11:15 am : link Giants aren't looking so awful. Beat two good teams in Houston and Chicago.



Lost by two and three points to Carolina and Atlanta.



They would probably have beaten the Eagles if the officials hadn't missed blatant OBJ PI call, but those officials were so bad that you'd have to go back and see how many bad calls favored the Giants.

JPP fell in love with knocking passes down KWALL2 : 11:22 am : link IMO, the last few years this was his biggest problem. He’s bail on his boss rush and look to knock passes down. I don’t want a pass rusher doing that but that is something that should have been corrected by coaches.



Overall he played hard. I know what I see and the guy played hard. He was a strong 2 way player. He chased plays. He played his side in the run game at a very high level which is what the OTs who faced him said about him. It wasn’t just a pass rushing DE. He handled the run.



It also wasn’t just 2011. He was exceptional in 2012 too with a better QB pressure rate than even 2011. He had the back thing. He could have cut a little weight too around 2013. But he played good ball again in 2014.



About playing in this defense? Not a problem. He could have played several positions. He certainly could have played a Chandler Jones role and would have excelled by following what Jones does to cut a little weight and play that position.

JPP in this system giants#1 : 11:27 am : link Bettcher is pretty creative with his schemes/personnel and likely could've adapted to JPP's skillset or had him play a role similar to Chandler Jones. The problem is/was that the Giants also had Vernon who is a similarly skilled player (best as a pass rusher, not ideal 34 DE).



JPP was more tradeable, largely due to his friendlier contract even though a healthy Vernon is a better player at this point, but that's why they chose to move him and keep Vernon.

The hand. KWALL2 : 11:30 am : link It changed his run game and he wasn’t the same. Getting off blocks was never a problem. It was playing with 1 hand.



This year, he looks better. In that Saints game he made several plays early getting off blocks on runs to his side. Bucs D played a really good game and he was a big part of it. I only saw the first 3 area but he was a major factor. Saints struggled.



JPP is a top 2 way DE again.

I can see Vernon mrvax : 11:32 am : link getting traded in the off season, getting healthy and playing well for some team next year.



Good riddance Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:33 am : link Imagine OBJ and JPP as our default locker room leaders? It would have been last year all over again.

RE: Man, there is a pervasive habit of Giants fans regulator : 11:41 am : link

Quote: to discredit their own players.



He's 7th all time in team history in sacks behind Justin Tuck. By any measure it was a successful Giants career and he had a brilliant run as the best defensive player on a team that won a super bowl. And despite losing parts of his hand, rehabbing back to playable condition, and tons of video evidence which illustrated that he played the run just as ably as he rushed the passer, you've got couch warriors calling him a lazy low-effort player and happily buying into the not-evidenced idea that he was somehow a locker room problem.



Fact, we don't win in 2011 without JPP.



Fact, he was a physical specimen who was often the best athlete on the field, and made a lot of big plays based on that.



Fact, he was injured virtually every season, and has two major issues (back and hand) which negatively impacted his play and will never go away.



Fact, he was an excellent run defender, among the best in the game at his position.



Fact, he turns 30 in 3 weeks, is in his 9th season, and is playing on a massive contract.



Now for a bit of conjecture. I was always disappointed in the fact that JPP never really developed a repertoire of pass rush moves. He relied heavily on bull rushes and single moves, which for him were/are effective because he was able to physically overpower opponents. Still, my impression is that he never seemed to work at his craft, developing moves, combinations, setups, or any sort of finesse, like the use of hand(s). He had the chance to play with guys like Tuck and Osi who over time became very polished pass rushers, relying on those tactics as their physical skills began to decline on the wrong side of 30.



JPP, on the other hand (in my view), seemed to rely on much of the same pass rush tactics throughout his time here. I would argue the Gettleman front office saw this too, becoming concerned at the prospect of an inevitable decline in production once his physical dominance wanes.



I would also argue that this contributed to one of the biggest criticisms of JPP; that he would disappear for stretches only to come back with monster games. A lack of consistency. I attribute this to his style of play, which was somewhat one-dimensional (physically overpower opponents). When JPP could physically dominate a guy he lined up across, whether because the player was simply overmatched, inexperienced, or otherwise, JPP could look like a world-beater. Conversely, when going against a professional, technically-proficient offensive lineman that could redirect JPP's physical attributes against him, JPP's athletic ability was often negated. It's a simplistic analysis but I think the film bears this out.



As a former OL, I can tell you that the bull rush is intimidating and tough to block when properly executed by a powerful player, especially if you're out of position. But, when you know it's coming and play it correctly, I'd take a bull rush over just about any technique. There's not a whole lot to it. JPP is a bull rusher first and foremost.



Now, there were always the questions of heart, hustle and intelligence. Things I saw from JPP, especially early on, cemented that is a high-energy guy, and there was a lot of hustle in his game. I didn't see many loafs from him. What I did see, however, in several seasons, was a lack of conditioning, especially in 2012 when I believe he came to camp out of shape. He then proceeded to hurt his back and was never quite the same. Being out of shape can be confused with a lack of hustle... although I guess they are both symptoms of the same root issue.



I don't want to speak ill of people, but I also believe the objective evidence leaves little doubt that JPP wasn't exactly the brightest bulb on the tree, to use a seasonally-appropriate metaphor. I think you'll find plenty of evidence that his decisionmaking wasn't very good, which also led to his most prominent issue.



There were always questions of maturity, too. As a player moves from a rookie, to a young up-and-comer, to a homegrown, productive veteran on a big contract, for better or worse there are certain leadership expectations and I don't think JPP ever "grabbed the ring" the way the organization wanted him to, in that respect. Just an opinion.



So, while I may fall into the category of those who have this "pervasive habit", as you say, I like to think my views are grounded in some observational evidence. In comment 14216832 Ten Ton Hammer said:Fact, we don't win in 2011 without JPP.Fact, he was a physical specimen who was often the best athlete on the field, and made a lot of big plays based on that.Fact, he was injured virtually every season, and has two major issues (back and hand) which negatively impacted his play and will never go away.Fact, he was an excellent run defender, among the best in the game at his position.Fact, he turns 30 in 3 weeks, is in his 9th season, and is playing on a massive contract.Now for a bit of conjecture. I was always disappointed in the fact that JPP never really developed a repertoire of pass rush moves. He relied heavily on bull rushes and single moves, which for him were/are effective because he was able to physically overpower opponents. Still, my impression is that he never seemed to work at his craft, developing moves, combinations, setups, or any sort of finesse, like the use of hand(s). He had the chance to play with guys like Tuck and Osi who over time became very polished pass rushers, relying on those tactics as their physical skills began to decline on the wrong side of 30.JPP, on the other hand (in my view), seemed to rely on much of the same pass rush tactics throughout his time here. I would argue the Gettleman front office saw this too, becoming concerned at the prospect of an inevitable decline in production once his physical dominance wanes.I would also argue that this contributed to one of the biggest criticisms of JPP; that he would disappear for stretches only to come back with monster games. A lack of consistency. I attribute this to his style of play, which was somewhat one-dimensional (physically overpower opponents). When JPP could physically dominate a guy he lined up across, whether because the player was simply overmatched, inexperienced, or otherwise, JPP could look like a world-beater. Conversely, when going against a professional, technically-proficient offensive lineman that could redirect JPP's physical attributes against him, JPP's athletic ability was often negated. It's a simplistic analysis but I think the film bears this out.As a former OL, I can tell you that the bull rush is intimidating and tough to block when properly executed by a powerful player, especially if you're out of position. But, when you know it's coming and play it correctly, I'd take a bull rush over just about any technique. There's not a whole lot to it. JPP is a bull rusher first and foremost.Now, there were always the questions of heart, hustle and intelligence. Things I saw from JPP, especially early on, cemented that is a high-energy guy, and there was a lot of hustle in his game. I didn't see many loafs from him. What I did see, however, in several seasons, was a lack of conditioning, especially in 2012 when I believe he came to camp out of shape. He then proceeded to hurt his back and was never quite the same. Being out of shape can be confused with a lack of hustle... although I guess they are both symptoms of the same root issue.I don't want to speak ill of people, but I also believe the objective evidence leaves little doubt that JPP wasn't exactly the brightest bulb on the tree, to use a seasonally-appropriate metaphor. I think you'll find plenty of evidence that his decisionmaking wasn't very good, which also led to his most prominent issue.There were always questions of maturity, too. As a player moves from a rookie, to a young up-and-comer, to a homegrown, productive veteran on a big contract, for better or worse there are certain leadership expectations and I don't think JPP ever "grabbed the ring" the way the organization wanted him to, in that respect. Just an opinion.So, while I may fall into the category of those who have this "pervasive habit", as you say, I like to think my views are grounded in some observational evidence.

He didn't work over KWALL2 : 1:45 pm : link scrubs and inexp guys.



Vs WAS and DAL, 2 of the best OTs in the game, JPP handled them and more especially Williams. He dominated Williams.



On the field, he played hard (outside of the tendency to give up on the pass rush to knock down passes).



Maybe he had issues in staying in great shape, film work, and overall midweek prep. But on gameday, he showed up and played hard.



I couldn't disagree more with the "JPP was a dog" crew. Thats BS IMO. He played hard and played the run at a high level.

JPP owned the Skins giants#1 : 1:48 pm : link 13 G 12.5 sacks 16 TFL 17 QBHits 4 FF 2 FR 4 PDs

Not just the stats vs WAS KWALL2 : 1:50 pm : link He manhandled Williams consisntently especially vs the run. It was man vs boy with one of the best.

RE: Not just the stats vs WAS giants#1 : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: He manhandled Williams consisntently especially vs the run. It was man vs boy with one of the best.



His #s vs the NFC East are great, he just took it to another level against the Skins. And Philly-Dallas-Was had arguably the 3 best LTs not named Joe Thomas in the NFL over that time (Peters-Smith-Williams). In comment 14217512 KWALL2 said:His #s vs the NFC East are great, he just took it to another level against the Skins. And Philly-Dallas-Was had arguably the 3 best LTs not named Joe Thomas in the NFL over that time (Peters-Smith-Williams).

Wait.... dep026 : 2:03 pm : link Cant he be cut after the year with no cap hit?

RE: Wait.... giants#1 : 2:04 pm : link

Quote: Cant he be cut after the year with no cap hit?



Yes, because the pro-rated money was all paid by the Giants.

In comment 14217529 dep026 said:Yes, because the pro-rated money was all paid by the Giants.

RE: RE: Man, there is a pervasive habit of Giants fans Ten Ton Hammer : 2:19 pm : link

Quote:

So, while I may fall into the category of those who have this "pervasive habit", as you say, I like to think my views are grounded in some observational evidence.



Regulator, thanks for your insightful post. By the way you laid your opinion out, it's not the type of material I'm talking about. It's the difference between an educated opinion delivered in an intelligent way, and what passes for a standard issue hot take.



I don't want anyone to misconstrue that I'm arguing for the idea that players who played here shouldn't be criticized. That isn't what I'm talking about. In comment 14217226 regulator said:Regulator, thanks for your insightful post. By the way you laid your opinion out, it's not the type of material I'm talking about. It's the difference between an educated opinion delivered in an intelligent way, and what passes for a standard issue hot take.I don't want anyone to misconstrue that I'm arguing for the idea that players who played here shouldn't be criticized. That isn't what I'm talking about.

We obviously shouldn't have traded him. Mike in Long Beach : 2:20 pm : link We have absolutely no pass rush and he's having a great year.



To say the trade was the right move is either homerism, ignorance, or both. This was one shouldn't be hard to figure out.

RE: We obviously shouldn't have traded him. giants#1 : 2:31 pm : link

Quote: We have absolutely no pass rush and he's having a great year.



To say the trade was the right move is either homerism, ignorance, or both. This was one shouldn't be hard to figure out.



Or it could be looking beyond 2018. The trade netted us BJ Hill and ~$10M+ in extra cap space in both 2019-2020. If Hill plays stout run D with a consistent 6-8 sacks from the 34DE spot, basically what he's doing as a rookie without further development, and they spend the cap space wisely the Giants easily win the trade.



And if Hill continues to improve throughout the life of his rookie deal and JPP starts slowing down over the next 2 seasons, then the Giants can flush the cap space down the drain on another Omameh and still break even on the trade. In comment 14217551 Mike in Long Beach said:Or it could be looking beyond 2018. The trade netted us BJ Hill and ~$10M+ in extra cap space in both 2019-2020. If Hill plays stout run D with a consistent 6-8 sacks from the 34DE spot, basically what he's doing as a rookie without further development, and they spend the cap space wisely the Giants easily win the trade.And if Hill continues to improve throughout the life of his rookie deal and JPP starts slowing down over the next 2 seasons, then the Giants can flush the cap space down the drain on another Omameh and still break even on the trade.

I dont know if it was possible ron mexico : 2:52 pm : link but I would have preferred to trade Vernon



I don't want to speak ill of people, but Reese's Pieces : 3:28 pm : link



If you could be sued for libel, you would have to prove that it were true. And for that you would produce statements by owners, coaches, teammates, players on other teams? No but it was your opinion.



The guy was very immature when he came to the Giants. He's been out there, he's taken his lumps, and now he's a man.



Why do you have to come here and badmouth a player? Does that give you pleasure? Or a feeling that you know more about football than everyone else?



Since the Bucs actually have him on their team, maybe the opinion of their coaches and players is worth more than yours:



He also has been giving advice to Will Gholston and Will Clarke about how they can use their body length to their advantage. And when the Special Olympics came to the facility recently, he was enthusiastic, leading foot-races and obstacle courses and celebrating with the participants.



He leads quietly behind the scenes," defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said. "Guys love him. All the experience he has -- [he's] a great leader. And sometimes guys have experience but don't lead well, but he's a great leader -- pulling guys aside, holding private meetings with players, doing extra out at practice. A lot of it is not just what he's doing with them, it's him playing well as well.



- ( in this case you'll make an exception. If it were still possible to libel a public figure, you called him stupid, lazy, not a team player. And so forth.If you could be sued for libel, you would have to prove that it were true. And for that you would produce statements by owners, coaches, teammates, players on other teams? No but it was your opinion.The guy was very immature when he came to the Giants. He's been out there, he's taken his lumps, and now he's a man.Why do you have to come here and badmouth a player? Does that give you pleasure? Or a feeling that you know more about football than everyone else?Since the Bucs actually have him on their team, maybe the opinion of their coaches and players is worth more than yours: JPP Leadership - ( New Window

RE: I don't want to speak ill of people, but regulator : 4:02 pm : link

Quote: in this case you'll make an exception. If it were still possible to libel a public figure, you called him stupid, lazy, not a team player. And so forth.



If you could be sued for libel, you would have to prove that it were true. And for that you would produce statements by owners, coaches, teammates, players on other teams? No but it was your opinion.



The guy was very immature when he came to the Giants. He's been out there, he's taken his lumps, and now he's a man.



Why do you have to come here and badmouth a player? Does that give you pleasure? Or a feeling that you know more about football than everyone else?



Since the Bucs actually have him on their team, maybe the opinion of their coaches and players is worth more than yours:



He also has been giving advice to Will Gholston and Will Clarke about how they can use their body length to their advantage. And when the Special Olympics came to the facility recently, he was enthusiastic, leading foot-races and obstacle courses and celebrating with the participants.



He leads quietly behind the scenes," defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said. "Guys love him. All the experience he has -- [he's] a great leader. And sometimes guys have experience but don't lead well, but he's a great leader -- pulling guys aside, holding private meetings with players, doing extra out at practice. A lot of it is not just what he's doing with them, it's him playing well as well. JPP Leadership - ( New Window )



Glad you posted that... I suppose it must be the first time a player turned a corner after a humbling experience at another stop along the way...



I wish JPP the best, I have no reason not to, and I am glad to see he's doing well in Tampa. Like I said, we don't win in 2011 without him and for that reason he will always occupy a special place in my mind, as a fan. Still, it's silly that you took my post as an axe-grinding session. I was critical of things I saw in his game that disappointed me, purely on the basis of what I thought he could have been. I didn't disagree with the trade at the time and I still don't now. I laid out my reasons why, and quite explicitly called it conjecture.



You'll further note I never said he wasn't a 'team' guy. By all accounts he was a well-liked, and likable player. Still, I think it's fair to say that if he were such an irreplaceable piece of this locker room, and we had reason to believe he would be as productive in this scheme as he has been in Tampa, that it would have made sense to keep him, contract and all.



I get that you're sore over it, but what difference does it make? You're literally trolling for posts like mine with this thread. In comment 14217660 Reese's Pieces said:Glad you posted that... I suppose it must be the first time a player turned a corner after a humbling experience at another stop along the way...I wish JPP the best, I have no reason not to, and I am glad to see he's doing well in Tampa. Like I said, we don't win in 2011 without him and for that reason he will always occupy a special place in my mind, as a fan. Still, it's silly that you took my post as an axe-grinding session. I was critical of things I saw in his game that disappointed me, purely on the basis of what I thought he could have been. I didn't disagree with the trade at the time and I still don't now. I laid out my reasons why, and quite explicitly called it conjecture.You'll further note I never said he wasn't a 'team' guy. By all accounts he was a well-liked, and likable player. Still, I think it's fair to say that if he were such an irreplaceable piece of this locker room, and we had reason to believe he would be as productive in this scheme as he has been in Tampa, that it would have made sense to keep him, contract and all.I get that you're sore over it, but what difference does it make? You're literally trolling for posts like mine with this thread.

. arcarsenal : 8:00 pm : link Isn't it possible that he's having a good year, is still a pretty good football player, and that the Giants also made a smart decision to trade him and get younger/less expensive on the defensive line?



Those things can actually all be true - but in the world of BBI, it often needs to be one or the other - otherwise people can't be right about the opinions they spend so much time dug in on, unwavering.



JPP did a lot of good things here and was a major cog in this teams last Super Bowl run. Dealing him made sense for a few reasons. No need to trash him now that he's gone.

I see people already doing the same thing with Damon Harrison Ten Ton Hammer : 8:06 pm : link The team is playing a micron better therefore trading him cleared up a locker room cancer.



Not a lot a brainpower in play here.