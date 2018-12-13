Simple question: Who is the best QB you’ve ever seen? Big Blue '56 : 12/13/2018 2:23 pm I missed seeing Otto Graham, but have seen every other “great” QB since. While there’s no right answer and some QBs excel in certain systems compared to others, I’d have to say, for me,



Joe Montana



You?

Tom Brady ron mexico : 12/13/2018 2:26 pm : link The point is to win games and championships and no one has come close to doing that on the level he has.



RE: Tom Brady LawrenceTaylor56 : 12/13/2018 2:27 pm : link

Quote: ....



After Eli, of course? In comment 14217561 dep026 said:After Eli, of course?

If I had to pick a QB Boatie Warrant : 12/13/2018 2:33 pm : link to start a team it would be Peyton Manning. I think he would excel no matter the system you put him in.

RE: Tom Brady Stan in LA : 12/13/2018 2:34 pm : link

Quote: The point is to win games and championships and no one has come close to doing that on the level he has.

Bart Starr won 5 Titles. Nobody mentions him. In comment 14217564 ron mexico said:Bart Starr won 5 Titles. Nobody mentions him.

At His Peak Trainmaster : 12/13/2018 2:35 pm : link (When Dan Reeves wasn’t hamstringing him), I’d put John Elway at the top.



I think Elway had the best combination of arm strength, mobility and smarts. Others exceed Elway in the aforementioned areas individually, but not collectively IMHO.





Joe Montana Go Terps : 12/13/2018 2:37 pm : link Scariest, most intimidating player ever.



I brushed past him on Bourbon Street in New Orleans a few years back, and I still felt like climbing a tree.

Tom Brady Chef : 12/13/2018 2:41 pm : link and I am proud to have seen him play live at Buffalo

John Elway shyster : 12/13/2018 2:41 pm : link If you imagine all QBs being available in a draft class and Bill Walsh is picking, whom would he take?



I think Elway.



I saw Elway's home games his last year in college. The student section would do the "we are not worthy" bow about once a game.

Each QB has his own thing that made him special... EricJ : 12/13/2018 2:44 pm : link Peyton for example was the best at making adjustments at the line. Marino maybe had the best arm of the group. etc etc

Difficult Thegratefulhead : 12/13/2018 2:45 pm : link Bert Jones had more raw talent than anyone I have seen play. If he was drafted in Oakland, Terry Bradshaw may never have won a Super Bowl. Baltimore ruined him. I know most will scoff at what I say but Bill B. agrees with me. Dan Marino is very close. His release was insane. Bert had a better arm and was much more athletic until he was injured. I also like Brady, Rodgers and Steve Young. I think Young was more talented by significant amount over Montana.

RE: Difficult Greg from LI : 12/13/2018 2:49 pm : link

Quote: Bert Jones had more raw talent than anyone I have seen play.



Ernie, is that you???





Apparently, all the Marino fans showed up here at the same time. In comment 14217593 Thegratefulhead said:Ernie, is that you???Apparently, all the Marino fans showed up here at the same time.

Joe Montana Optimus-NY : 12/13/2018 2:55 pm : link and...Joe Montana. Easy. Best QB who ever lived. Money on the line, give him the ball.

RE: John Elway ThatLimerickGuy : 12/13/2018 3:03 pm : link

Quote: If you imagine all QBs being available in a draft class and Bill Walsh is picking, whom would he take?



I think Elway.



I saw Elway's home games his last year in college. The student section would do the "we are not worthy" bow about once a game.



It's funny that people say Elway and yet ELI has passed him in every statistical category and has the same number of rings. I just find that comical that people debate Eli as a HOF. In comment 14217587 shyster said:It's funny that people say Elway and yet ELI has passed him in every statistical category and has the same number of rings. I just find that comical that people debate Eli as a HOF.

Brett Favre rocco8112 : 12/13/2018 3:05 pm : link No mention on this thread.



Guy could play and even at the end he almost had the Vikings in the Super Bowl if Peterson didn't cough it up over and over. Just thought I would throw him out as in his prime I liked watching him play.



Couldn't outlast Eli in the frozen title game though. Favre also had the best ability, availability, it is crazy he never missed a start.

RE: RE: Tom Brady Big Blue '56 : 12/13/2018 3:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14217564 ron mexico said:





Quote:





The point is to win games and championships and no one has come close to doing that on the level he has.





Bart Starr won 5 Titles. Nobody mentions him.



Brady’s greatness speaks for itself, but the best 2 CLUTCH QBs I ever saw, were Starr and Montana In comment 14217576 Stan in LA said:Brady’s greatness speaks for itself, but the best 2 CLUTCH QBs I ever saw, were Starr and Montana

Best raw physical talent Joe Namath clarkie02360 : 12/13/2018 3:09 pm : link Best overall all time for me, Brady.

This is a good question... bw in dc : 12/13/2018 3:12 pm : link by a very ordinary poster - BB'56.



Montana was poetry playing the position. Fluid, poised, smart and one of the great long ball throwers ever. Obviously not a big arm, but it seemed he always hit Rice, Taylor, Clark, etc perfectly in stride.



One of the great clutch players the game has ever seen. His numbers in that era - where football was still football - are brilliant.



Marino was the best thrower of the ball I had ever seen...until Rodgers arrived. There is nothing Rodgers can't do. He is the perfect blend of every attribute you want in a QB. And he delivers with great production and in big moments. So I submit Rodgers.





The one QB RinR : 12/13/2018 3:12 pm : link I feared the most as being able to make all the throws, come up big when needed and the toughest to defend against is Joe Montana.

Peyton is the best ever Chris684 : 12/13/2018 3:13 pm : link It just so happened that the prime of the BB-Brady era was taking place during his career. Very similar to the careers of Barkley/Stockton/Malone/Ewing during the Jordan era.



Those Colts teams were placed firmly on his back as he went against the great head coach-QB combo of all time, the greatest defensive mind of all time, and probably the 2nd or 3rd greatest QB of all time.



I believe much of the Colts postseason failures had to do with the culture of taking it easy before the playoffs that Polian seemed to believe in as well Jim Caldwell being a terrible HC.

Hi Bigblue56.... sxdxca : 12/13/2018 3:14 pm : link I've been a Giants fan since 1986, and out of all the QB's I'd have to go with Joe Montana, he was at his best in the most pressure situations. He's the only QB to play in four super bowls, win them, and not throw one interception.



I remember this story about Lawrence Taylor. They asked him who is the greatest QB of all time, and he said Montana. They said why? He said because Montana literally changed the game.



Just as LT changed the game from the defensive side of the ball, Montana changed the game from the offensive side. No comparison.

Do people just look at whose section125 : 12/13/2018 3:14 pm : link been listed and think of somebody new?



Anyway, Peyton Manning or Tom Brady. Montana did not have the arm of either of those (and Tom's is stronger than Peyton's). Elway has the arm, but not sure he could read defenses as well as Tom or Peyton. Not sure anyone could read a defense and make adjustments like Peyton.



Cannot chose between P. Manning or Brady.

Rico Dynamite YAJ2112 : 12/13/2018 3:15 pm : link He could throw the ball over mountains man!

My head says Brady ,but he's only ever played with little bill Gordo : 12/13/2018 3:16 pm : link I give the nod to Peyton, he played with multiple different coaches and 2 different teams and won.



I wish we could see how Brady is without little Bill. We could really get a clear picture if one begets the other

Not the best QB ever lawguy9801 : 12/13/2018 3:29 pm : link But Kurt Warner's 1999 season may be the best season by a QB I've ever seen.

Peyton Manning. Second would be John Elway. When they were on SterlingArcher : 12/13/2018 3:32 pm : link the field you always had a chance to win.

Dan Marino and Brady for me. yatqb : 12/13/2018 3:33 pm : link Marino had an arm and release that was other-worldly.

Montana Giants86 : 12/13/2018 3:44 pm : link Brady is very close thogh.

Brady Oscar : 12/13/2018 3:47 pm : link Talent, longevity, success. He will never be matched, amazing the Giants beat him twice.

Hmmmm English Alaister : 12/13/2018 3:50 pm : link Most accurate - Montana



Most jaw-dropping - Elway



Best ball - Marino



If I had to choose though I'd say Brady. He's an absolute machine. He hits the "routine" plays at an absurd percentage.

Brady has played his entire career in a rule environment Greg from LI : 12/13/2018 3:57 pm : link that is VERY conducive to throwing. He also plays for arguably the greatest football coach of all time. How would he have done in an earlier era?

I saw Otto Graham Red Dog : 12/13/2018 3:59 pm : link but was too young to really appreciate him then. However, he remains one of the best of all time.



And I never saw Sammy Baugh who might be the best ever, all things considered.



Leadership ability is a huge part of being a pro QB, and that goes well beyond just being able to execute the throws. You also have to factor in ability to do other things like kick or run with the ball which were a whole lot more important in the old days when rosters were a lot smaller than they are now. And it's still about winning more than anything else, especially winning championships.



There are quite a few that I'd have to consider. Some names that haven't come up yet include Roger Staubach, Y.A. Tittle (for more than his GIANTS years), George Blanda, Warren Moon (combine what he did in the CFL and the NFL and he re-writes the record books), and Bart Starr.



I don't have a conclusion on this right now.

Been watching and following football for over 3 decades. HumbleGiant : 12/13/2018 4:01 pm : link I would have to say the best I've ever seen is number 12. The one in green and yellow though. That guy isn't human!

Peyton Manning Coach Red Beaulieu : 12/13/2018 4:13 pm : link Only QB who is capable of making a 3-13 roster into a 13-3 team.



I would grade him as high as Saquon Barkley.

RE: The one QB Coach Red Beaulieu : 12/13/2018 4:17 pm : link

Quote: I feared the most as being able to make all the throws, come up big when needed and the toughest to defend against is Joe Montana.

it was excruciating to watch Manning outcoach Perry Fewell. In comment 14217633 RinR said:it was excruciating to watch Manning outcoach Perry Fewell.

I have to agree with Joe Montana gidiefor : Mod : 12/13/2018 4:22 pm : : 12/13/2018 4:22 pm : link he was simply amazing to watch --- those of you who weren't alive or cognizant for that missed something special



When the Giants finally beat and broke him in the Championship when they were going for the 3-Peat -- and then went on to win the Super Bowl - it was one of the most amazing and emotional games I'd ever seen.



I don't think Brady is, ever was, better than Montana was to watch --- Brady doesn't move around the way Joe Montana did -- and Montana did things with much more pizzazz. Also QBs were not as protected by the rules then as they are now. Brady may not have lasted as long as he has playing under the same conditions.

Brady solidified it for me Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/13/2018 4:24 pm : link after his loss vs. the Broncos in the AFC Champ game a few years back. I’ve never seen a better pass rush than what the Broncos had going that day. Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware just dominating, those are probably the best and 2nd best passrush 3-4 OLBs since LT and they were making Brady’s life a living hell that day. Brady got hit more times than Eli did in San Fran in '11.



Brady comes back after being hit 30 times and leads a vintage 4th quarter drive at the end. They lose because they don't get the 2pt conversion at the end, but the drive itself was one of the most impressive things I’ve seen from a QB.



Also his comeback vs. Atlanta in the Super Bowl was ridiculous, he hit several ridiculous throws in that comeback. Just a legend.



I think I'd take Rodgers or Montana over him for a game because of their mobility, but I don't trust their durability nearly as much so it's not too hard for me to choose Brady overall.



"best QB" David B. : 12/13/2018 4:30 pm : link would be Brady. And it's not really even close anymore. Way better arm than Montana, and just as much, if not more magic -- and WITHOUT a Rice, Taylor, and Clarke. Much more important wins than Payton.



Best passer is still Marino.

Brady Les in TO : 12/13/2018 4:42 pm : link . You can give Bill credit all you want for creating a culture of excellence but the guy is a machine and won Super Bowls throwing to the likes of Troy Brown Deion Branch and Shane Vereen.

Peyton chuckydee9 : 12/13/2018 4:51 pm : link You could easily believe that without BB, Tom Brady won't have been anyone big.. without Steelers talent Bradshaw would have been average QB, without Walsh and the whole west coast offense Montana would've been just above average.. however Peyton was going to be good no matter who was the coach and what team drafted him.. Colts are a horrible franchise.. he took them to SB victory and took them to another one.. He went to SB with 4 separate coaches.. none of them are great coaches.. He was awesome at Ten in college.. Hence he is the only one during my timeframe that I can ensure regardless of conditions around him.. he would've been great..

Namath when he was healthy Chip : 12/13/2018 5:17 pm : link which didn't last long. Quickest release

RE: RE: John Elway Gatorade Dunk : 12/13/2018 5:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14217587 shyster said:





Quote:





If you imagine all QBs being available in a draft class and Bill Walsh is picking, whom would he take?



I think Elway.



I saw Elway's home games his last year in college. The student section would do the "we are not worthy" bow about once a game.







It's funny that people say Elway and yet ELI has passed him in every statistical category and has the same number of rings. I just find that comical that people debate Eli as a HOF.

I find it comical when people are incapable of contextualizing eras. In comment 14217619 ThatLimerickGuy said:I find it comical when people are incapable of contextualizing eras.

Even without looking at much footage to corroborate this santacruzom : 12/13/2018 5:58 pm : link I'd still have to go with Montana. It seemed like he had a 360 degree range of vision and processed everything transpiring on the field. In an era where it was likely more difficult to truly anticipate a receiver freeing himself from the DB, his timing was pretty damned impressive.



I remember how fluidly and quickly he'd cover a crazy amount of yardage in his drops. It was like he would place himself out of harm's way and into the perfect spot to survey all the action in the time an average QB would only have performed one or two steps back.



Ever play a Madden game where the CPU goes into "you're going to break your controller" mode and simply can't be stopped? I felt like he was like that more often than anyone else.

Peyton and Eli's dad JohnF : 12/13/2018 6:08 pm : link



In 1969 he played Alabama, coached by the legend Bear Bryan. Archie threw for 36 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for 104 yards, in a 33–32 loss. He scored 14 touchdowns in 1969. In both 1969 and 1970, he was named to the All-SEC team and his No. 18 jersey was retired by Ole Miss.



In 1972, he led the league in pass attempts and completions and led the National Football Conference in passing yards, though the team's record was only 2–11–1. During his time with the Saints, though, that team was beyond awful. His offensive line was no better that what we had last year, maybe worst. He was sacked 337 times during his Saints career.



Put him with the Steelers, and he would have had 6 rings or more. Best pure talent I ever saw coming out of college.



- ( Elisha Archibald Manning III. Look at old films of him at Ole Miss. Guy had every single tool...he could throw, he could run.In 1969 he played Alabama, coached by the legend Bear Bryan. Archie threw for 36 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for 104 yards, in a 33–32 loss. He scored 14 touchdowns in 1969. In both 1969 and 1970, he was named to the All-SEC team and his No. 18 jersey was retired by Ole Miss.In 1972, he led the league in pass attempts and completions and led the National Football Conference in passing yards, though the team's record was only 2–11–1. During his time with the Saints, though, that team was beyond awful. His offensive line was no better that what we had last year, maybe worst. He was sacked 337 times during his Saints career.Put him with the Steelers, and he would have had 6 rings or more. Best pure talent I ever saw coming out of college. Link to Archie Manning's Ole Miss highlight (facebook) - ( New Window

This is tough. But GoDeep13 : 12/13/2018 6:09 pm : link 1. Peyton Manning - Guy was unreal between the ears. Could dissect a defense pre-snap better than anyone I’ve ever seen. So much so they had to put it in the Madden games. Even when he was bluffing calls you could

See linebackers getting nervous and wanting to change the defense because they think they’ve been figured out. He could throw it to anyone and make them looks 10x better than they probably were. Fundamentals were as crisp as it gets. Guy was everything I thought a QB should be.



2. Brett Favre - much of what I said about Manning would be the opposite for Favre. But Favre always appealed to the football player in me. He was a “By any means” kind of QB. He took the tough big play over the easy checkdown and would complete some of the most ill advised throws I’ve ever seen. You could tell his teammates would take a bullet for him and that every man on the roster believe in him in crunch time.



3. Aaron Rodgers - He makes QBing in the NFL look like the easiest thing. You’d think the difficulty of the game was turned down the way he consistently avoids defenders and fires 30+ yard bombs. He’s being wasted in Green Bay but that guys can carry an entire offense on his arm like very few.

RE: I saw Otto Graham Alan in Toledo : 12/13/2018 6:12 pm : link

Quote: but was too young to really appreciate him then. However, he remains one of the best of all time.



And I never saw Sammy Baugh who might be the best ever, all things considered.



Leadership ability is a huge part of being a pro QB, and that goes well beyond just being able to execute the throws. You also have to factor in ability to do other things like kick or run with the ball which were a whole lot more important in the old days when rosters were a lot smaller than they are now. And it's still about winning more than anything else, especially winning championships.



There are quite a few that I'd have to consider. Some names that haven't come up yet include Roger Staubach, Y.A. Tittle (for more than his GIANTS years), George Blanda, Warren Moon (combine what he did in the CFL and the NFL and he re-writes the record books), and Bart Starr.



I don't have a conclusion on this right now.



Saw Graham many times on TV when living & collegeing in southern Maine. Those Browns were great to watch but I was too immature to form a useful opinion. In comment 14217689 Red Dog said:Saw Graham many times on TV when living & collegeing in southern Maine. Those Browns were great to watch but I was too immature to form a useful opinion.

If for one game at his peak then it's Joe Namath steve in ky : 12/13/2018 6:25 pm : link Not sure for a career, probably defer to Unitas largely because of things I heard my dad say about him because I only remember the second half of his career which wasn't his best years.

Super Joe... trueblueinpw : 12/13/2018 6:26 pm : link Every bit as good as anyone and better than many above. But I mean, it’s not like there’s any outlandish takes here. No one mentioned Steve Young, he could run as well as anyone I’ve seen, including Vick and he could make all throws and make all the reads and he was a leader on and off the field.

Re :Simple question: Who is the best QB you’ve ever seen? OldGiantsFan : 12/13/2018 6:40 pm : link Don't think I'm really adding anything, but the order might be interesting to some: Brady, Unitas, Montana/Aikman and Graham (Otto, not Kent or Billy).

RE: RE: Difficult bw in dc : 12/13/2018 7:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14217593 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





Bert Jones had more raw talent than anyone I have seen play.







Ernie, is that you???







Can't believe I missed this. LOL - Greg. In comment 14217601 Greg from LI said:Can't believe I missed this. LOL - Greg.

Johnny Unitas hands down was the best QB ever yalebowl : 12/13/2018 7:16 pm : link In order:



Johnny Unitas

Joe Montana

Tom Brady

To me the perfect qb that transcended systems djm : 12/13/2018 7:44 pm : link And would have elevated any team during any era was John elway. There have been others that won more, passed for more and had more prolific careers but there’s a reason why guys like tom Brady or Montana or Bradshaw had “better” careers. They were just in the right place at the right time and to their credit, they took advantage of those situations. But in my opinion, elway goes to 5 Super Bowls no matter who who played for. I’m not sure Brady is Brady he was drafted by the falcons or jets.



Most prolific ? That’s a layup— it’s brady. Dig deeper, it’s elway or even marino. Thing is I cant shake the no super bowl titles thing even if it’s unfair.

RE: If I had to pick a QB djm : 12/13/2018 7:46 pm : link

Quote: to start a team it would be Peyton Manning. I think he would excel no matter the system you put him in.



Can’t really go wrong here but his postseason splits are hard to ignore. In comment 14217573 Boatie Warrant said:Can’t really go wrong here but his postseason splits are hard to ignore.

RE: Best raw physical talent Joe Namath Percy : 12/13/2018 7:46 pm : link

Quote: Best overall all time for me, Brady.

Namath. Brady's great, but not that great. And the Ds have been so constrained now that "pressure on the QB" doesn't mean what it did in Namath's day, when you had a very real chance of getting killed. In comment 14217631 clarkie02360 said:Namath. Brady's great, but not that great. And the Ds have been so constrained now that "pressure on the QB" doesn't mean what it did in Namath's day, when you had a very real chance of getting killed.

Johnny Unitas in his prime was unstoppable gtt350 : 12/13/2018 7:46 pm : link and called his own plays.

RE: This is a good question... Joey in VA : 12/13/2018 7:48 pm : link

Quote: by a very ordinary poster - BB'56.



Montana was poetry playing the position. Fluid, poised, smart and one of the great long ball throwers ever. Obviously not a big arm, but it seemed he always hit Rice, Taylor, Clark, etc perfectly in stride.



One of the great clutch players the game has ever seen. His numbers in that era - where football was still football - are brilliant.



Marino was the best thrower of the ball I had ever seen...until Rodgers arrived. There is nothing Rodgers can't do. He is the perfect blend of every attribute you want in a QB. And he delivers with great production and in big moments. So I submit Rodgers.

I concur 100%. Rodgers is the most talented passer to ever walk this earth. In comment 14217632 bw in dc said:I concur 100%. Rodgers is the most talented passer to ever walk this earth.

Best was Montana Archer : 12/13/2018 8:22 pm : link However, three really under rated QBs



Y A Tittle

Steve Young



And my personal favorite Fran Tarkenton





RE: Best was Montana yalebowl : 12/13/2018 9:25 pm : link

Quote: However, three really under rated QBs



Y A Tittle

Steve Young



And my personal favorite Fran Tarkenton





Steve Young went to my high school long after my time there. Greenwich High School in Connecticut. Greenwich also had a successful head coach, Sam Rutigliano. He went on to coach the Cleveland Browns. In comment 14218007 Archer said:Steve Young went to my high school long after my time there. Greenwich High School in Connecticut. Greenwich also had a successful head coach, Sam Rutigliano. He went on to coach the Cleveland Browns.

Oh my, if you aren't saying Tom Brady Jimmy Googs : 12/13/2018 9:29 pm : link you have a screw loose.



What else does he need to prove?

RE: Oh my, if you aren't saying Tom Brady steve in ky : 12/13/2018 9:35 pm : link

Quote: you have a screw loose.



What else does he need to prove?



Almost impossible to fairly compare QB's of different era's but my take on it is I believe there have been other QB's that could have accomplished what Brady has if placed in the same situation but I'm not convinced Brady could have done the same if that were to be reversed. In comment 14218077 Jimmy Googs said:Almost impossible to fairly compare QB's of different era's but my take on it is I believe there have been other QB's that could have accomplished what Brady has if placed in the same situation but I'm not convinced Brady could have done the same if that were to be reversed.

RE: RE: Oh my, if you aren't saying Tom Brady GoDeep13 : 12/13/2018 9:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14218077 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





you have a screw loose.



What else does he need to prove?







Almost impossible to fairly compare QB's of different era's but my take on it is I believe there have been other QB's that could have accomplished what Brady has if placed in the same situation but I'm not convinced Brady could have done the same if that were to be reversed. its like asking if Tim Duncan is Tim Duncan without Pop and the Spurs. In comment 14218084 steve in ky said:its like asking if Tim Duncan is Tim Duncan without Pop and the Spurs.

Payton for me but never saw Johnny U (who my dad swears by) bhill410 : 12/13/2018 9:43 pm : link And only caught Montana at the tail end.



Random statement but for pure tools and fear before his inaccuracy became well known Michael Vick was downright frightening. That game in Green Bay is one of the best performances i have ever seen. I feel like with the dog stuff and more mobile qbs people forget what a shock he was to the league.

One guy not mentioned that even though I disliked him he had an arm steve in ky : 12/13/2018 10:04 pm : link Sonny Jurgensrn could sling it.



Another QB I always felt history has under appreciated is Roger Staubach. And one of my favorites also Fran Tarkenton I think held some of the passing records when he retired.



I wish I could have seen Otto Graham and Sid Luckman play and impossible to compare those guys with today's players because the game is so very different.





RE: RE: Oh my, if you aren't saying Tom Brady Jimmy Googs : 12/13/2018 10:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14218077 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





you have a screw loose.



What else does he need to prove?







Almost impossible to fairly compare QB's of different era's but my take on it is I believe there have been other QB's that could have accomplished what Brady has if placed in the same situation but I'm not convinced Brady could have done the same if that were to be reversed.



What situation was Brady placed in? He makes it the situation... In comment 14218084 steve in ky said:What situation was Brady placed in? He makes it the situation...

RE: RE: RE: Oh my, if you aren't saying Tom Brady steve in ky : 12/13/2018 10:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14218084 steve in ky said:





Quote:





In comment 14218077 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





you have a screw loose.



What else does he need to prove?







Almost impossible to fairly compare QB's of different era's but my take on it is I believe there have been other QB's that could have accomplished what Brady has if placed in the same situation but I'm not convinced Brady could have done the same if that were to be reversed.







What situation was Brady placed in? He makes it the situation...



The team, coach, he played with and era he plays in is what I was referring to.



In comment 14218105 Jimmy Googs said:The team, coach, he played with and era he plays in is what I was referring to.

Marino or Manning TD : 12/13/2018 10:50 pm : link Marino relative to his peers, was playing at a different level. By that measure, because it’s hard to compare across eras, Marino was the best ever.



Manning in this era of passing and great QBs is/was the best of the bunch but not by as much as Marino was in his time. Manning, though, checks all the boxes (including 2 rings) and revolutionized the position in his own way. He was an OC/QB in one. Computer for a brain and the talent to put the ball where he knew he had to. He also holds basically all meaningful records.



Manning is probably the safe choice. Though Marino may be the right one.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Oh my, if you aren't saying Tom Brady Jimmy Googs : 12/13/2018 11:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14218105 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14218084 steve in ky said:





Quote:





In comment 14218077 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





you have a screw loose.



What else does he need to prove?







Almost impossible to fairly compare QB's of different era's but my take on it is I believe there have been other QB's that could have accomplished what Brady has if placed in the same situation but I'm not convinced Brady could have done the same if that were to be reversed.







What situation was Brady placed in? He makes it the situation...







The team, coach, he played with and era he plays in is what I was referring to.





Not sure what was so superior about his team or how the era makes a difference since this should be about wins/championships not stats. BB is a clearly great but lots of great Coach/QB combinations.



Lord, he would have 7 rings if it not for clutch Eli. Brady is the man...and its indisputable. In comment 14218107 steve in ky said:Not sure what was so superior about his team or how the era makes a difference since this should be about wins/championships not stats. BB is a clearly great but lots of great Coach/QB combinations.Lord, he would have 7 rings if it not for clutch Eli. Brady is the man...and its indisputable.