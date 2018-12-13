Landon Collins...Where do you Stand? mittenedman : 12/13/2018 4:28 pm A) Re-sign him to big extension

B) Let him Walk

C) Only a 1-year Prove it Deal



After seeing the D last week does anyone think we should devote big cap $$$ to Collins? I would personally just let Michael Thomas play there and look for a speedy FS.



Yes - he's the defensive captain. But I also have a sneaking suspicion Gettleman will let him walk and use the $$$ to beef up the OL and front 7.



Where do you stand?

C gmen9892 : 12/13/2018 4:31 pm : link and we preferably move him to LB or put a legit FS next to him.

Like him back David B. : 12/13/2018 4:34 pm : link at a reasonable price.



No way you can pay him like an all-star ball-hawking free safety.

B JonnyR : 12/13/2018 4:34 pm : link Why a one year, prove it deal? We've seen him play his entire career here and we know what we have (and don't have) in him already.

B King Quis : 12/13/2018 4:35 pm : link I don’t think he’s worth a meaty contract.should’ve traded him before now like the Pats typically do but don’t compound the problem and give the guy a big deal.

Franchise Tag mac attack : 12/13/2018 4:36 pm : link which is essentially a 1 year prove it deal

B. jogo1 : 12/13/2018 4:36 pm : link Assuming the 1 year contract would be in the ~$10M franchise tag range, that money is better spent along the OL or DL.

Need to see how section125 : 12/13/2018 4:38 pm : link they do this week against a true starting QB.

I would rather sign him to a 1yr prove it deal Diver_Down : 12/13/2018 4:39 pm : link

- ( to ensure he is healthy. Shoulder surgery on a shoulder tackler is sketchy. The FT will be $12M so a big no for me. If he is able to pass a physical before the start of FA and he wants to remain a Giants than I would consider a 4yr/$36M contract. He likely thinks he is worth more. FYI, Spotrac has a Market Value estimation for some players and they peg him at $9.3M/yr. Collins Market Value per Spotrac - ( New Window

Have him keep the number 21 McNally's_Nuts : 12/13/2018 4:39 pm : link and shift him to OLB.



Mark Barron did it. Deone Bucannon did it.



It would only serve to benefit his career.

If it's true mittenedman : 12/13/2018 4:39 pm : link he was on the block, and the Chiefs were interested, and the Giants wanted their 2 which they knew would be a low...



That doesn't tell me he's seen as a future building block.

He's a tough player mrvax : 12/13/2018 4:43 pm : link very good in run support but a coverage liability. Pretty sure we used 2 draft picks on him. Let's see Michael Thomas some more. Hate to have to go out and get a FS and an SS.



I'll opine after the final game.



He's not an OLB, the lack of size gets him injured JonC : 12/13/2018 4:45 pm : link I'd look to keep him if it's in the $10M per range. He's a damned good SS but needs talent around him so he focuses on his assignments, see : 2016.



Michael Thomas is not a starting quality SS in the NFL.

Does anyone joeinpa : 12/13/2018 4:45 pm : link Believe he is a difference maker.



Seems like the kind of player coaches love. Hard nosed, team oriented, leader, but I have no idea what they will or should do.



Saying the defense was good last week without him isn t really fair. That was a decimated team who has quit on the season emotionally.

let him walk jtfuoco : 12/13/2018 4:48 pm : link he is not the type of player to build around on defense but it will be interesting to see how much he asks for.

RE: He's not an OLB, the lack of size gets him injured McNally's_Nuts : 12/13/2018 4:49 pm : link

Quote: I'd look to keep him if it's in the $10M per range. He's a damned good SS but needs talent around him so he focuses on his assignments, see : 2016.



Michael Thomas is not a starting quality SS in the NFL.



Mark Barron is 1 inch taller and 6 pounds lighter.



Collins in a Hybrid position would be the best for him and the Giants.



C bigbb : 12/13/2018 4:49 pm : link Not worth top money. A good player not great

Keep your talented ryanmkeane : 12/13/2018 4:51 pm : link young players, he's one of them

Re-signing Collins would be a significant investment j_rud : 12/13/2018 4:54 pm : link as you would (hopefully) look to upgrade the FS position as well so he can be free to play to his strengths. Which kind of begs the question if he's a 10 mil per kind of guy. The body of work the past 2 seasons has not made it an easy decision. I'd lean towards letting him go, because it's likely going to take double digits per year to sign him. Even with the injury someone is likely to invest in him.

RE: RE: He's not an OLB, the lack of size gets him injured JonC : 12/13/2018 4:55 pm : link

Prove what? XBRONX : 12/13/2018 4:59 pm : link We know he cant cover.

RE: Prove what? EricJ : 12/13/2018 5:00 pm : link

Quote: We know he cant cover.



That is not why he is here

Franchise Tag... .McL. : 12/13/2018 5:00 pm : link This may not work out well for him...

If he can't pass a physical by whatever the appropriate date is, I can see the Giants removing the tag, and offering a 1yr deal for less. Most teams will have issues getting him in under that cap. We saw what happened this year to safeties...

B RobCarpenter : 12/13/2018 5:01 pm : link Time to move on. Let someone else overpay for him.

the Spotrac evaluation is very interesting, wonder if it accounts for JonC : 12/13/2018 5:01 pm : link open market inflation.



Figure his camp pushes for $12M per as a floor, and they settle between 10-12, is my guesstimation.

RE: B mrvax : 12/13/2018 5:08 pm : link

Quote: Time to move on. Let someone else overpay for him.



You may be right. But...can the Giants get a decent FS and SS with all the other needs?

RE: Prove what? ron mexico : 12/13/2018 5:08 pm : link

Quote: We know he cant cover.



RE: the Spotrac evaluation is very interesting, wonder if it accounts for Diver_Down : 12/13/2018 5:10 pm : link

Quote: open market inflation.



Figure his camp pushes for $12M per as a floor, and they settle between 10-12, is my guesstimation.



Have some patience JonC : 12/13/2018 5:12 pm : link Giants do not have the talent around LC on the edges or on the backend. Look at what he was capable of in 2016, that was not a mistake. He's not a great cover SS but does the rest of it really well, a more complete safety than most.

RE: RE: the Spotrac evaluation is very interesting, wonder if it accounts for JonC : 12/13/2018 5:14 pm : link

Maybe the rookie mrvax : 12/13/2018 5:16 pm : link Beal can take away some of the coverage responsibilities.

He's supposed to be very good.



Love to see him on the team JerseyCityJoe : 12/13/2018 5:59 pm : link But no way we should break the bank for him. Pay him like the gamer he is, however if he wants elite money I wish him well somewhere else.

I don't want to give him TommyWiseau : 12/13/2018 6:04 pm : link A long term deal, franchise him and see if he is healthy and can improve with better talent at FS

RE: I don't want to give him Fred-in-Florida : 12/13/2018 6:20 pm : link

Quote: A long term deal, franchise him and see if he is healthy and can improve with better talent at FS



A... Dan in the Springs : 12/13/2018 6:26 pm : link I think the team has been learning how to best use him and the arrow is pointing up within Bettcher's scheme.



Watching closely it seems Bettcher's scheme is most effective with guys who have multiple assignments. BBI has soured on his coverage abilities but imo there are many coverage assignments he can succeed in, and of course there are other contain/run assignments that he succeeds in as well. With his talent there are many, many things he can do. I think the NYG know this and will make him a nice long-term offer. Looking at what quality safeties make in the league I think JonC is right on the money wrt the offer and ultimate take.

I would like Beer Man : 12/13/2018 6:29 pm : link him as part of the Core. If they can afford to sign him, then I am all for it

Not to mention Beer Man : 12/13/2018 6:31 pm : link If he leaves, we are back where we were when we signed him (i.e., a bunch of rejects manning both safety positions)

I'm glad that I don't have to make that decision. yatqb : 12/13/2018 6:32 pm : link He's awful in coverage, but great near the LOS. With a great FS he'd be an asset in the nickel and dime packages, but is that enough to pay $10-12M on a long term deal. I'm leaning against it.

RE: Not to mention mrvax : 12/13/2018 6:49 pm : link

Quote: If he leaves, we are back where we were when we signed him (i.e., a bunch of rejects manning both safety positions)



That's my fear. I think with the guys we now have at CB, we're OK there with Beal. But missing 2 decent safeties is hard to fill. Don't want 2 JAGs there.

Transition tag Big_Pete : 12/13/2018 6:54 pm : link My bet is a transition tag.



I know this doesn't give any picks should Collins leave but it has some interesting options.



First of all, we can match any deal he signs elsewhere letting us see what the market it like.



If the deal is likely to be more than we are comfortable paying, it will be a fairly substantial contract which increases the value for the compensationary pick formula.



As a fan i want him back rasbutant : 12/13/2018 6:56 pm : link He not just a good player, but also a leader, and plays the game with heart. He's the type of player you want on your team.



Team building wise though, its hard to pay a SS that kind of money. If it comes down to him or Sterling Sheppard, I think Shepard has a bigger impact. But also, would take him over olgetree, another player i like but don't like spending big money on.

C Jay on the Island : 12/13/2018 7:01 pm : link but I wish the Giants could go back to the deadline and accept the 3rd round pick that the Chiefs offered for Collins.

One of the benefits of being a 5-8 team Jay on the Island : 12/13/2018 7:06 pm : link is that the Giants can play the young kids that would normally not get much playing time in the Giants were in the hunt for a playoff spot. Sean Chandler was an intriguing UDFA pickup and he flashed against Washington. If he can show enough then he could be the favorite to start at one safety spot next season. I would like to re-sign Michael Thomas to a backup role. The Giants will need to draft one safety to compete for a starting job next season.



Curtis Riley should only be brought back in a backup/ST role. He has been absolutely awful for most of the season with the exception of a few plays. He is dreadful versus the run and often takes terrible angles that lead to big gains. The safety position is in need for another overhaul.

C. AcidTest : 12/13/2018 7:07 pm : link As someone said, he's a shoulder tackler who has now had shoulder surgery. He's also a SS with limited coverage skills. He and Ogletree have been attacked all year.

Let him go ChicagoMarty : 12/13/2018 7:14 pm : link He can't cover



Two out of three NFL plays are pass plays.



The back seven has to be able to pass cover.



Even if you moved him to lb he still would have to cover and pass coverage is simply not within his skill set

Re-sign him to a reasonable deal. Red Dog : 12/13/2018 7:20 pm : link This team needs a ton of help at many other positions, and if he is allowed to walk, that will be just one more position to fill. AGAIN. There is nobody on the roster that is anywhere near as good a strong safety as Collins.



If the Reese / Ross years proved anything, it is that you cannot build a winning team by continually letting your better players walk away instead of giving them a second contract. You can't grossly overpay a guy, but you can't let decent players walk for average money either.



OK, he's not a great cover guy. They need to get a center fielder who is one - and another one for the bench, need to continue to beef up the corners, and let Collins do what he does best which is run support. The run game is still important, especially to cold weather teams in cold weather divisions like the NFC East minus Dallass.

Tag him Rick in Dallas : 12/13/2018 7:22 pm : link Look we knew when he was drafted that he was limited in pass coverage.

Let’s see him one more year under Betcher(sp) system

B Percy : 12/13/2018 7:39 pm : link His play against the pass is unconscionably bad -- and has been since college. Can't have that back there.

Referring to last week’s game gmenatlarge : 12/13/2018 7:43 pm : link means nothing. Keep him at the right price.

He can't cover uther99 : 12/13/2018 7:47 pm : link and the league knows he can't cover. That's a problem at safety

I'd try to resign AcesUp : 12/13/2018 8:06 pm : link As JonC mentioned, I'd set a number and stick to that or franchise. The "C" option isn't realistic unless you're referring to the tag, guys sign prove-it deals when they lack leverage to get a longterm deal on the open market. That won't be a problem for Collins.



He has his weaknesses but he's a playmaker. In today's NFL, it's okay to give up yardage, the rules favor that, but you need guys that come up with big plays that create turnovers or stall drives. Collins does that at a high rate. When the players around him do their job he can be the best player on a top defense, which was the case in 16. You don't just let a guy like that walk.

A Jesse B : 12/13/2018 8:15 pm : link Dude can ball. Get a pass rush and hell make a ton of plays

Exactly Doomster : 12/13/2018 8:30 pm : link what is your definition of a playmaker? and care to elaborate on all these plays he's made?

RE: Exactly AcesUp : 12/13/2018 9:39 pm : link

Quote: what is your definition of a playmaker? and care to elaborate on all these plays he's made?



don't break the bank fkap : 12/13/2018 10:06 pm : link the per year isn't as important as the structure and guarantee.

Allow yourself an easy exit after a year or two if he doesn't turn out to be a difference maker once we surround him with the talent JonC wants.



Set your value, and stick to it, only exceeding it slightly. I don't pretend to be a savvy evaluator, but I get the gut feeling that he isn't worth a kick ass contract. He's worth bringing back, but you can't go crazy. There's only so many huge contracts you can afford, and I don't think it's a slam dunk he should be one of them



Obviously, we need to see what happens the rest of the year, and what other options are available at what price. If we barely miss a beat with him out, close the doors of that money wagon.



He can't cover, lacks assignment discipline, and has a big mouth Optimus-NY : 12/13/2018 10:17 pm : link He can be back for a reasonable price, bu if he wants buku bucks, then fuck him. He can sign elsewhere and take up some other team's cap space needlessly before he's out of the league after his second contract. I've seen this show before.

Outside of the tag mattyblue : 12:18 am : link I don’t see a way he will be back on a 1 year deal. Someone will pay him if we don’t. Personally I’d like to see him back. He’s still very young and definitely is talented. When he is out in the position to play to his strengths he is very good.



He isn’t the greatest cover guy, but a safety on a TE is often a mismatch simply due to size. I don’t know what kind of money it would take to sign him but I’d do it as long as it isn’t crazy money.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:25 am : link I think I can cover better three sheets to the wind than Collins. He's a complete liability there. I wouldn't give him big $ at all.

You people are smoking crack Dnew15 : 9:38 am : link if you think C is even an option.

Options are tag him or extend him and it's going to be expensive.

Collins IS a top 5 safety in the NFL - and I'm not just talking about SS.

Dude had a NFL type season in 2016. How quickly we forget.