New York Giants-Tennessee Titans Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/16/2018 12:38 pm
....
RE: RE: The tackling has nothing to do with Betcher  
SHO'NUFF : 12/16/2018 4:00 pm : link
In comment 14221334 Jim Bur(n)t said:
Quote:
In comment 14221320 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The players were in position to make plays and didn’t. This is on the players.



Disagree, Mike. When it happens week in & week out... Needs to be a point of emphasis & coached up until they puke. Fundamental Football.


both valid points...and 2 valid reasons why this team stinks...players can't tackle, and coaches can't seem to watch tape and point out the hundred times OV crashes inside and loses containment.
To think that Eli is coming back..  
silverfox : 12/16/2018 4:00 pm : link
...makes this shit feeling even worse.
That's  
AcidTest : 12/16/2018 4:01 pm : link
your Giants highlight today.
Has there ever been  
Jolly Blue Giant : 12/16/2018 4:01 pm : link
A stadium with less character than Met Life with lines in the end zone on a rainy, dreary day???
There is no QB  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/16/2018 4:01 pm : link
I'd rather have in garbage time than Eli
RE: Humiliated by a mediocre team...  
EricJ : 12/16/2018 4:01 pm : link
In comment 14221381 M.S. said:
Quote:

...really sucks and makes the past few games seem meaningless and useless.


Humiliated? well, to be fair we would have to be a better team than them in my opinion if we are going to say we were humiliated. What happened today is they exposed us for what we truly are. We won a couple of games against who? Were they backup QBs we were facing?
RE: RE: Eli Manning can NOT be this teams starter next season  
Simms11 : 12/16/2018 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14221384 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
In comment 14221307 eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


Turn the damn page already.




Want to bet ???


If they don’t draft a QB, chances are he will be once more next year. Unfortunately, we’ll see more games like today however, but maybe that will put us in position to get one of the really good QBs.
RE: There is no QB  
SimpleMan : 12/16/2018 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14221401 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
I'd rather have in garbage time than Eli


No vote for Blake Bortles?
I get wanting to cut Eli at this time  
Keaton028 : 12/16/2018 4:03 pm : link
But who are you going to replace him with? Will there be any worthy FA’s? Hearing that QBs will be weak this draft... it sucks, but honestly he may be the only option for 2019.
Just hand it off to Barkley.......  
Simms11 : 12/16/2018 4:03 pm : link
They are looking pass here.
Commercial break.  
mittenedman : 12/16/2018 4:03 pm : link
1 play. Commercial break.
Look at the usual “fans”  
dep026 : 12/16/2018 4:03 pm : link
Rooting against Eli cause the game is over.

True fans!!!
Wonder what changes will be made after we are mathematically  
Jim in Hoboken : 12/16/2018 4:04 pm : link
eliminated? I really don’t know what to do with Eli. If they don’t want to address the position and he’s by default the best man for the job next year, what’s the plan for the year after? He’s in physical decline, only the apologists or Manning clan don’t see that, and he’s not compensating with smarts and experience for whatever reason. So what is the team doing? Start rebuilding only after Eli retires and let’s aim for another 3-4 years of crap?

How many times do we have to see Eli ducking and throwing in the same motion? Please get him out of his misery.
Denial.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/16/2018 4:04 pm : link
.
RE: I get wanting to cut Eli at this time  
EricJ : 12/16/2018 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14221408 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
But who are you going to replace him with?


Cut him? We have no QB other than Eli.
What a piece of garbage that error was today  
Jimmy Googs : 12/16/2018 4:04 pm : link
in all 3 phases of the game.

Someone posted yesterday that if you can’t see the Giants are pointing up then I don’t know what to tell you...

The difference  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/16/2018 4:05 pm : link
In line play means that the Giants has to win the game with the passing game without OBJ in the heavy rain. TNs domination on the ground mean’t they didn’t have to make many passing plays -and they didn’t. Huge investment needs to be made in the online and front 7 (duh).
RE: There is no QB  
JCin332 : 12/16/2018 4:05 pm : link
In comment 14221401 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
I'd rather have in garbage time than Eli


Isn't the internet a wonderful thing..?

Gives morons like this a voice...
Dep  
Keaton028 : 12/16/2018 4:05 pm : link
I don’t mind you, and I don’t really have a horse in the Eli debate. But you come across as soo sensitive concerning Manning sometimes. Just giving you a neutral perspective.
Effort  
Jimmy Googs : 12/16/2018 4:05 pm : link
Not error
Can we prevent the shut out??  
Jim Bur(n)t : 12/16/2018 4:06 pm : link
Not when Eli cant throw a 4 yd pass.

Run SB please Shurmur
RE: I get wanting to cut Eli at this time  
AcidTest : 12/16/2018 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14221408 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
But who are you going to replace him with? Will there be any worthy FA’s? Hearing that QBs will be weak this draft... it sucks, but honestly he may be the only option for 2019.


He is the only option. But that's what he is at this point in his career. A lack of options, not a choice. Zero mobility, shell shocked from all the beatings he's taken, and declining arm strength.

It will be interesting to see what the Giants do in the offseason at QB.
Why does it have to be one person's fault?  
SimpleMan : 12/16/2018 4:06 pm : link
Eli sucked today. Sterling Shephard sucked today and came up really small. The offense as a whole had very costly penalties all game whenever we did something. The O line got completely overwhelmed and manhandled. The defense couldn't make a tackle to save their lives. The whole team sucked balls.
That face, hahahahaha.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/16/2018 4:07 pm : link
.
Eli Blows...  
Jim Bur(n)t : 12/16/2018 4:07 pm : link
What a shit series / throws.
Shoulfd have kicked the FG  
nicky43 : 12/16/2018 4:07 pm : link
I hate shut outs. At least Dallas is also being shut out.
Goal to go from the 4  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/16/2018 4:07 pm : link
And throw it over and over

Fuck Shurmur

RE: I get wanting to cut Eli at this time  
Jimmy Googs : 12/16/2018 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14221408 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
But who are you going to replace him with? Will there be any worthy FA’s? Hearing that QBs will be weak this draft... it sucks, but honestly he may be the only option for 2019.


If he can’t be replaced for what he brings to the table at this point, that’s sad. Bad weather game and no OBJ but poor effort...
Another  
mittenedman : 12/16/2018 4:08 pm : link
ridiculous throw by Eli.
well, that really was a nice capsule of the offense today  
jpkmets : 12/16/2018 4:08 pm : link
just a bad, bad, bad showing by the offense.


Would love to see some better OL and a WR2 imported.
That wasn't on Eli  
micky : 12/16/2018 4:08 pm : link
There
Acid  
Keaton028 : 12/16/2018 4:08 pm : link
I totally agree. Is what it is at this point.
RE: That face, hahahahaha.  
dep026 : 12/16/2018 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14221436 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


At least you can’t admit rooting against Eli. I mean BBS owned your ass yesterday. No reason to hide it.
Shurmur sucks  
Go Terps : 12/16/2018 4:08 pm : link
Kick the field goal you stupid fucking asshole.
A  
AcidTest : 12/16/2018 4:09 pm : link
flutter ball. A fitting way to end this awful game.
Not 1 Run with Barkley???!!  
prdave73 : 12/16/2018 4:09 pm : link
Shurmur is fucking trash!!!!
What a difference  
Beezer : 12/16/2018 4:09 pm : link
one week makes, from a viewing standpoint.

Today was absolutely putrid.
RE: RE: That face, hahahahaha.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/16/2018 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14221448 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14221436 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



At least you can’t admit rooting against Eli. I mean BBS owned your ass yesterday. No reason to hide it.


What are you talking about? Stop being so sensitive.
Nice  
Sammo85 : 12/16/2018 4:09 pm : link
throw on that 4th down play. Right into the defenders back.
Jimmy  
Keaton028 : 12/16/2018 4:09 pm : link
He has played awful today, but he is still serviceable when he has a run game. Not just any QB can come in and do that.
The play calls are Awful  
prdave73 : 12/16/2018 4:10 pm : link
why Blame Eli??!?!
A little air under that throw  
Jimmy Googs : 12/16/2018 4:10 pm : link
Maybe?
It's Eli's fault  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12/16/2018 4:11 pm : link
We don't have a big red zone target.
RE: Jimmy  
Jimmy Googs : 12/16/2018 4:11 pm : link
In comment 14221463 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
He has played awful today, but he is still serviceable when he has a run game. Not just any QB can come in and do that.


Agree but if the level i get is just serviceable then I am moving on...
Out coached  
Eman11 : 12/16/2018 4:13 pm : link
And outplayed.

The kind of game you'd expect a team on the road and out of it to play. Certainly not one at home with still a glimmer of hope.

Honestly might be their overall worst loss of the year.
I get that maybe you aren’t enamored with the QB prospects next year,  
Jim in Hoboken : 12/16/2018 4:13 pm : link
but does that mean you just don’t try to improve the position? Eli is finished, we can debate when that exactly happened but that’s a moot point. I can get behind sucking with Eli next year for Tua or someone they love, but they better be sure, don’t fucking give me Lauletta’s.
Game over.  
M.S. : 12/16/2018 4:15 pm : link

Season over.

Misery over.

Time to devote 100% of our energies toward the Draft.

Anybody who blames Eli Manning for this loss is a complete idiot.  
VinegarPeppers : 12/16/2018 4:19 pm : link
No need to add much more to this post.
Terrible game plan from the outset.  
VinegarPeppers : 12/16/2018 4:23 pm : link
Pass happy on a day when it poured rain throughout.

All runs designed to go inside the tackles.

Throwing deep on third and short and throwing short on third and long.

Focusing on the pass when you have Saquon Barkley in the game and OBJ deactivated.

This coach is an idiot. Just like anyone who blames Eli Manning for this outcome.
RE: That face, hahahahaha.  
map7711 : 12/16/2018 4:49 pm : link
In comment 14221436 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


You are truly an A**.
Back to the Corner

