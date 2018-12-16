New York Giants-Tennessee Titans Game Discussion Thread

In comment 14221334
Jim Bur(n)t said:
The players were in position to make plays and didn’t. This is on the players.
Disagree, Mike. When it happens week in & week out... Needs to be a point of emphasis & coached up until they puke. Fundamental Football.
both valid points...and 2 valid reasons why this team stinks...players can't tackle, and coaches can't seem to watch tape and point out the hundred times OV crashes inside and loses containment.
...makes this shit feeling even worse.
your Giants highlight today.
A stadium with less character than Met Life with lines in the end zone on a rainy, dreary day???
I'd rather have in garbage time than Eli
M.S. said:
...really sucks and makes the past few games seem meaningless and useless.
Humiliated? well, to be fair we would have to be a better team than them in my opinion if we are going to say we were humiliated. What happened today is they exposed us for what we truly are. We won a couple of games against who? Were they backup QBs we were facing?
Bluesbreaker said:
| In comment 14221307 eightshamrocks said:
Turn the damn page already.
Want to bet ???
If they don’t draft a QB, chances are he will be once more next year. Unfortunately, we’ll see more games like today however, but maybe that will put us in position to get one of the really good QBs.
Thunderstruck27 said:
| I'd rather have in garbage time than Eli
No vote for Blake Bortles?
But who are you going to replace him with? Will there be any worthy FA’s? Hearing that QBs will be weak this draft... it sucks, but honestly he may be the only option for 2019.
They are looking pass here.
1 play. Commercial break.
Rooting against Eli cause the game is over.
True fans!!!
eliminated? I really don’t know what to do with Eli. If they don’t want to address the position and he’s by default the best man for the job next year, what’s the plan for the year after? He’s in physical decline, only the apologists or Manning clan don’t see that, and he’s not compensating with smarts and experience for whatever reason. So what is the team doing? Start rebuilding only after Eli retires and let’s aim for another 3-4 years of crap?
How many times do we have to see Eli ducking and throwing in the same motion? Please get him out of his misery.
Keaton028 said:
| But who are you going to replace him with?
Cut him? We have no QB other than Eli.
in all 3 phases of the game.
Someone posted yesterday that if you can’t see the Giants are pointing up then I don’t know what to tell you...
In line play means that the Giants has to win the game with the passing game without OBJ in the heavy rain. TNs domination on the ground mean’t they didn’t have to make many passing plays -and they didn’t. Huge investment needs to be made in the online and front 7 (duh).
Thunderstruck27 said:
| I'd rather have in garbage time than Eli
Isn't the internet a wonderful thing..?
Gives morons like this a voice...
I don’t mind you, and I don’t really have a horse in the Eli debate. But you come across as soo sensitive concerning Manning sometimes. Just giving you a neutral perspective.
Not when Eli cant throw a 4 yd pass.
Run SB please Shurmur
Keaton028 said:
| But who are you going to replace him with? Will there be any worthy FA’s? Hearing that QBs will be weak this draft... it sucks, but honestly he may be the only option for 2019.
He is the only option. But that's what he is at this point in his career. A lack of options, not a choice. Zero mobility, shell shocked from all the beatings he's taken, and declining arm strength.
It will be interesting to see what the Giants do in the offseason at QB.
Eli sucked today. Sterling Shephard sucked today and came up really small. The offense as a whole had very costly penalties all game whenever we did something. The O line got completely overwhelmed and manhandled. The defense couldn't make a tackle to save their lives. The whole team sucked balls.
What a shit series / throws.
I hate shut outs. At least Dallas is also being shut out.
And throw it over and over
Fuck Shurmur
Keaton028 said:
| But who are you going to replace him with? Will there be any worthy FA’s? Hearing that QBs will be weak this draft... it sucks, but honestly he may be the only option for 2019.
If he can’t be replaced for what he brings to the table at this point, that’s sad. Bad weather game and no OBJ but poor effort...
just a bad, bad, bad showing by the offense.
Would love to see some better OL and a WR2 imported.
I totally agree. Is what it is at this point.
Dave in Hoboken said:
At least you can’t admit rooting against Eli. I mean BBS owned your ass yesterday. No reason to hide it.
Kick the field goal you stupid fucking asshole.
flutter ball. A fitting way to end this awful game.
Shurmur is fucking trash!!!!
one week makes, from a viewing standpoint.
Today was absolutely putrid.
dep026 said:
.
At least you can’t admit rooting against Eli. I mean BBS owned your ass yesterday. No reason to hide it.
What are you talking about? Stop being so sensitive.
throw on that 4th down play. Right into the defenders back.
He has played awful today, but he is still serviceable when he has a run game. Not just any QB can come in and do that.
We don't have a big red zone target.
Keaton028 said:
| He has played awful today, but he is still serviceable when he has a run game. Not just any QB can come in and do that.
Agree but if the level i get is just serviceable then I am moving on...
And outplayed.
The kind of game you'd expect a team on the road and out of it to play. Certainly not one at home with still a glimmer of hope.
Honestly might be their overall worst loss of the year.
but does that mean you just don’t try to improve the position? Eli is finished, we can debate when that exactly happened but that’s a moot point. I can get behind sucking with Eli next year for Tua or someone they love, but they better be sure, don’t fucking give me Lauletta’s.
Season over.
Misery over.
Time to devote 100% of our energies toward the Draft.
No need to add much more to this post.
Pass happy on a day when it poured rain throughout.
All runs designed to go inside the tackles.
Throwing deep on third and short and throwing short on third and long.
Focusing on the pass when you have Saquon Barkley in the game and OBJ deactivated.
This coach is an idiot. Just like anyone who blames Eli Manning for this outcome.
Dave in Hoboken said:
You are truly an A**.