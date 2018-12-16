New York Giants-Tennessee Titans Post-Game Discussion

In comment 14221574
EricJ said:
| In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.
That's exactly right. Reese would build a team from the outside in rather than from the ball outwards. We will be cleaning up that mess for at least two more years.
This 53 man roster has 17 players from the last GM.
Excuse-making is what you're doing.
In comment 14221458
mrvax said:
| kick an easy FG and avoid the shutout?
What’s the sense at that point. Being shutout doesn’t really make a difference as a loss is a loss. They weren’t coming back from 3 scores down with 2 minutes left.
Idiotic.
In comment 14221517
Rflairr said:
| Also showed just how important Beckham is to this team
not trying to fix the O-line. With Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers, he tried; he and his scouts simply didn't have a good eye for those players.
what Tanney can do next week.
In comment 14221647
CT Charlie said:
| not trying to fix the O-line. With Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers, he tried; he and his scouts simply didn't have a good eye for those players.
He over-reached for all of them, too.
Pass happy on a day when it poured rain throughout.
All runs designed to go inside the tackles.
Throwing deep on third and short and throwing short on third and long.
Focusing on the pass when you have Saquon Barkley in the game and OBJ deactivated.
Wheels came off Wheeler.
This coach is an idiot. Just like anyone who blames Eli Manning for this outcome.
In comment 14221653
XBRONX said:
| what Tanney can do next week.
What's the point? I'd rather sign Webb back off the Jets PS and see what he has. I've seen enough of Lauletta's noodle arm.
In comment 14221655
VinegarPeppers said:
| Pass happy on a day when it poured rain throughout.
All runs designed to go inside the tackles.
Throwing deep on third and short and throwing short on third and long.
Focusing on the pass when you have Saquon Barkley in the game and OBJ deactivated.
Wheels came off Wheeler.
This coach is an idiot. Just like anyone who blames Eli Manning for this outcome.
Agree on all points but ur last. Eli looked like DOG SHYTE today. That is a fact.
In comment 14221535
Ten Ton Hammer said:
HUMILIATED
In comment 14221659
SHO'NUFF said:
| In comment 14221653 XBRONX said:
Quote:
what Tanney can do next week.
What's the point? I'd rather sign Webb back off the Jets PS and see what he has. I've seen enough of Lauletta's noodle arm.
Webb is on the Jets roster now. They're keeping 3 QBs with Darnold back from his injury because they would have to put Webb back through waivers to put him back on the PS.
In comment 14221549
Emil said:
| In comment 14221524 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But I doubt it.
That this team lacks talent? Minus one RB and one WR? I hope we all realize that
That they lack talent in a big way, that they were never really in it, and if they had any bit of sense, the team would be looking at this as a rebuilding year.
i am in the Winners Bracket in my fantasy league and I played D. Henry today...
In comment 14221647
CT Charlie said:
| not trying to fix the O-line. With Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers, he tried; he and his scouts simply didn't have a good eye for those players.
The same scouts are still in the organization.
In comment 14221548
Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
| Until we have a competent o-line and front 7 on D, then these kind of results are going to happen. There will be times that the individual brilliance of a Saquan or OBJ will force a win, but consistency can’t happen without dominance in the trenches. Not sure if that is a 1or 2 year process, but we are a long way away. I don’t think it is fair to put it on the QB it the Coach - and no they aren’t perfect. But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.
But I think the Coach and GM get that.
Yep.
This roster was built ass backwards for 10 years. It takes time to undo that.
I expect a heavy dose of OL help and front 7 additions this off-season. Cut Vernon’s bum ass and sign two 3-4 LBs who can tackle and blitz. Draft a pass rusher in round 1 and load up on OL.
In comment 14221557
The_Boss said:
| In comment 14221552 The_Boss said:
Quote:
At team with something to play for and a starting QB. Our classes...by the mediocre at best Tennessee Titans.
** out classed **
LOL...I could have QB'd the Titans today and won.
This game was lost in the trenches.
In comment 14221647
CT Charlie said:
| not trying to fix the O-line. With Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers, he tried; he and his scouts simply didn't have a good eye for those players.
I don’t give a shit if he tried. He failed. He wasn’t paid to be the GM to try.
In comment 14221622
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 14221574 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.
That's exactly right. Reese would build a team from the outside in rather than from the ball outwards. We will be cleaning up that mess for at least two more years.
This 53 man roster has 17 players from the last GM.
Excuse-making is what you're doing.
That’s the problem. Reese built a shit roster and most of his picks aren’t in the league anymore.
Idiot logic.
In comment 14221622
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 14221574 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.
That's exactly right. Reese would build a team from the outside in rather than from the ball outwards. We will be cleaning up that mess for at least two more years.
This 53 man roster has 17 players from the last GM.
Excuse-making is what you're doing.
Not sure if it's excuse making, but you aren't exchanging two-thirds of the roster with a high success rate.
They had a good draft. Free agency was disappointing, but that's predicated on money and where a player wants to go.
They need another good draft, and maximize free agency.
Biggest winner today:
SHO'NUFF : 4:09 pm : link : reply
Landon Collins.
His price tag just went up a few ticks.
Like he hasn't missed tackles this season? And even though he didn't play, he still can't cover anyone...
In comment 14221570
ColHowPepper said:
| In comment 14221456 Emil said:
Quote:
... this is still not a talented enough football team. Not having OBJ hurt today, but even worse, the OL took a step backwardsAside from the need to find the Eli succession plan (and I think he is back for one more year) the biggest “needs” going forward have to be...
Emil, I agree with your prescription in both threads (dominant player front 7, a RT, a FS, another WR, etc., but I don't know why you keep neglecting to include a C. Barkley is constantly getting bottled up or caught dead at LOS from the middle.
Col, you are correct. Add OC to the list. Glaring omission by me.
In comment 14221548
Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
| Until we have a competent o-line and front 7 on D, then these kind of results are going to happen. There will be times that the individual brilliance of a Saquan or OBJ will force a win, but consistency can’t happen without dominance in the trenches. Not sure if that is a 1or 2 year process, but we are a long way away. I don’t think it is fair to put it on the QB it the Coach - and no they aren’t perfect. But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.
But I think the Coach and GM get that.
They’ve focused on the trenches, however those players have not panned out.......Richburg was a second round draft pick, Pugh a first rounder, Flowers a first rounder. They’ve brought in Jerry, Newhouse, Fluker and Omameh. Our evaluation of Olinemen has to be improved IMO. Our player personnel department has been horrendous in finding Oline and the Scouts have been equally abysmal. The exception may be Herndez this year.
In comment 14221622
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 14221574 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.
That's exactly right. Reese would build a team from the outside in rather than from the ball outwards. We will be cleaning up that mess for at least two more years.
This 53 man roster has 17 players from the last GM.
Excuse-making is what you're doing.
You cannot find quality that quickly. Just because DG cut a bunch of Reese's players, it does not mean he was able to replace them with solid players. It is starting to happen but it takes a few years. That is my point.
In comment 14221765
Doomster said:
| Biggest winner today:
SHO'NUFF : 4:09 pm : link : reply
Landon Collins.
His price tag just went up a few ticks.
Like he hasn't missed tackles this season? And even though he didn't play, he still can't cover anyone...
Because, as you witnessed today, he's the only one who can tackle in run support (when he actually does tackle and not just throw his shoulder).
two interceptions in has last 33 games. He sucks in coverage, doesnt make plays.
In comment 14221808
XBRONX said:
| two interceptions in has last 33 games. He sucks in coverage, doesnt make plays.
He is a strong safety and was drafted for his ability to tackle and help stop the run. That is what he does. It was known at that time that his coverage skills are weak.
Stopping the run is more important than the occasional blown coverage.
after the 2007 NFC Championship Game, which is that old QBs look really old in bad weather. Ball security was of the essence and Eli committed two dumb ass turnovers in addition to a collection of his patented "Please don't hit me, spin as I pass the ball" throws.
He certainly didn't get much help from Sterling Shepard, who I doubt has played a worse game in his entire life. There were 2 uncalled penalties committed by the defense, but otherwise, Shep dropped or missed everything thrown in his direction and committed a dumb false start. Nate Solder... I wonder how Bill Belichick would react to him being this bad?
I've rarely criticized the defense because I think they severely lack talent, but it was disappointing to see the return of Janoris "no effort" Jenkins on quite a few running plays today. Mauro shit his pants on both TD drives.
The officiating was nauseating. I'm okay with the Giants getting a penalty every other play if they call both teams tightly. Tennessee got away with false starts, illegal contacts, pass interferences... it was ridiculous.
It looks like everyone is afraid they will get hurt. It is obvious and pathetic. What happened to wrapping up, tackling the legs? two hand touch in the NFL
Per wfan. I just got in, missed the game. But nfc east is no place for a dome mentality
Also, did they split barks out to try wide, to mitigate the stack?
Did they use two tight ends? Etc.
In comment 14221887
idiotsavant said:
| Per wfan. I just got in, missed the game. But nfc east is no place for a dome mentality
Also, did they split barks out to try wide, to mitigate the stack?
Did they use two tight ends? Etc.
Couldn't run, couldn't catch, couldn't tackle - game summary.
Titans are a physical team and made the Giants look like a bunch of ladies. Something to strive for
In comment 14221573
jmalls23 said:
| Eli looks like secretariat 🏇 if he was running today
Secretariat is dead
Pick best players in our context from this pool. Rinse, repeat ...all draft long.
(2OLs, 1DL, 2-3 LBs,2 Free Safeties) in no particular order.
Maybe a tight end if it's an 'OL light'..maybe a cornerback.
Their guys just beat the shit out of our guys right in our house. That has to stop. Forget individual bad play. Our identity as a team right now is we are pussies.
In comment 14221974
JerseyCityJoe said:
| Their guys just beat the shit out of our guys right in our house. That has to stop. Forget individual bad play. Our identity as a team right now is we are pussies.
E.X.A.C.T.L.Y.
In comment 14221574
EricJ said:
| In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.
That's exactly right. Reese would build a team from the outside in rather than from the ball outwards. We will be cleaning up that mess for at least two more years.
There were a lot of resources invested in the line, they just missed
In comment 14221485
prdave73 said:
But he's an ADULT!!!
| A Pile of Shit for a coach.. Literally worse then Mcadoo, and I never thought that was possible.. Smdh.
In comment 14221876
gtt350 said:
| It looks like everyone is afraid they will get hurt. It is obvious and pathetic. What happened to wrapping up, tackling the legs? two hand touch in the NFL
Defense did not play well, but it gave the team an opportunity to win. Manning and the OL gave away 7 points, and when the offense and play-caller don’t show up at all, it really doesn’t matter what the defense does. This loss rests totally on the impotent coaching, play-calling, and execution of the offense.
Lines on both sides of the ball, we will not win anything. We’re not winning in the Division without doing so. DG knows this and has spoken exactly about doing this very thing, but it will take him at least another year or two till he can accomplish that. Resources are not what they were in 2015 when Reese had the huge Free Agency period and spent on Jenkins, Snacks and OV.
Focus on Center and RT exclusively on O and bring back Brown at RG. He can hold the fort down for at least another year. If we go QB, then so be it, but that will limit improvement of the lines to a 2nd round pick and then 4th rounders, as we don’t have a 3rd. On D we need an anchor at 3-4 NT or DT, an Edge Rusher another ILB and Free Safety. That’s a minimum of 6 more starters needed! Not an easy task for any GM.
This team is certainly another year or two away from being a more competitive team. Trenches have to be solidified first and foremost.
In comment 14222098
Simms11 said:
| Lines on both sides of the ball, we will not win anything. We’re not winning in the Division without doing so. DG knows this and has spoken exactly about doing this very thing, but it will take him at least another year or two till he can accomplish that. Resources are not what they were in 2015 when Reese had the huge Free Agency period and spent on Jenkins, Snacks and OV.
Focus on Center and RT exclusively on O and bring back Brown at RG. He can hold the fort down for at least another year. If we go QB, then so be it, but that will limit improvement of the lines to a 2nd round pick and then 4th rounders, as we don’t have a 3rd. On D we need an anchor at 3-4 NT or DT, an Edge Rusher another ILB and Free Safety. That’s a minimum of 6 more starters needed! Not an easy task for any GM.
This team is certainly another year or two away from being a more competitive team. Trenches have to be solidified first and foremost.
Even if they somehow address all those spots you mentioned, nobody is taking this franchise seriously until they find a QB. And what will set everything back a bit will he if they need to sell off premium draft capital to do so in this draft or the next.
very realistic chance we end up winning 2 more games than last year ..
pathetic
In comment 14222135
giantfan2000 said:
| very realistic chance we end up winning 2 more games than last year ..
pathetic
What did you expect with this schedule? I was on 4-6 wins since the schedule was announced back in April. If we didn’t play Nick Mullins, Chase Daniels, and Mark Sanchez, in particular, we’d probsbly finish 2-14. 5-11 is giving some fans here a false sense of how bad this team is, if you can believe it. I’ve seen some “we’re not far off” sentiments. Sorry, but I don’t agree with that at all.
Christ, the OL got whipped on virtually EVERY play. God could have been calling the plays and it wouldn’t have helped. The execution was beyond putrid. Now If you want to kill Shurmur for their preparation or lack thereof- fine. He was very unhappy with the effort and execution in his post game but that’s on him. He has to know how to get his team to function in those conditions. Vrabel had Tenn ready no excuses.
we still suck. Don’t be fooled by the recent wins. The best I can say about this year is we got some good young players and they are getting experience. That’s about it.
In comment 14222146
The_Boss said:
| In comment 14222135 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
very realistic chance we end up winning 2 more games than last year ..
pathetic
What did you expect with this schedule? I was on 4-6 wins since the schedule was announced back in April. If we didn’t play Nick Mullins, Chase Daniels, and Mark Sanchez, in particular, we’d probsbly finish 2-14. 5-11 is giving some fans here a false sense of how bad this team is, if you can believe it. I’ve seen some “we’re not far off” sentiments. Sorry, but I don’t agree with that at all.
we're crazy bad, but in today's NFL it can be turned around in a few years. 2 good draft and FA years allows you to replace your 8 worst players out of 22 with 8 above average to great players. you're a whole new team.
Hail Mary to end the half, and the titans have such little respect for Eli that they're blitzing DBs.
Other QBs buy time and make them pay for something like that
in the Yale Bowl! Terrible, terrible performance by players are considered professionals! How shameful it must have been for them to see other teams celebrating on their field. What ever happened to Giants pride?
better. I'll admit the thought of being able to compete for the division next year entered my mind mainly because of the competition. This game flushed that thought. Hopefully it did for the brass too.
The Titans looked like a big team compared to the Giants. Don't know if it is because of Henry but the D looked big and physical too.
In comment 14222147
Dave on the UWS said:
| Christ, the OL got whipped on virtually EVERY play. God could have been calling the plays and it wouldn’t have helped. The execution was beyond putrid. Now If you want to kill Shurmur for their preparation or lack thereof- fine. He was very unhappy with the effort and execution in his post game but that’s on him. He has to know how to get his team to function in those conditions. Vrabel had Tenn ready no excuses.
Play calling is the eternal whipping boy of the uninitiated, if it works you're a genius , if it doesn't you're a jackass. never changes.