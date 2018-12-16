New York Giants-Tennessee Titans Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/16/2018 4:03 pm : 12/16/2018 4:03 pm ...

RE: RE: It’s all about line play Ten Ton Hammer : 12/16/2018 4:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.









That's exactly right. Reese would build a team from the outside in rather than from the ball outwards. We will be cleaning up that mess for at least two more years.



This 53 man roster has 17 players from the last GM.



Excuse-making is what you're doing. In comment 14221574 EricJ said:This 53 man roster has 17 players from the last GM.Excuse-making is what you're doing.

RE: Why didn't Shurmur Simms11 : 12/16/2018 4:34 pm : link

Quote: kick an easy FG and avoid the shutout?



What’s the sense at that point. Being shutout doesn’t really make a difference as a loss is a loss. They weren’t coming back from 3 scores down with 2 minutes left. In comment 14221458 mrvax said:What’s the sense at that point. Being shutout doesn’t really make a difference as a loss is a loss. They weren’t coming back from 3 scores down with 2 minutes left.

RE: Glad Eli showed today why they need to move on VinegarPeppers : 12/16/2018 4:34 pm : link



In comment

Quote: Also showed just how important Beckham is to this team Idiotic.In comment 14221517 Rflairr said:

I get tired of people bashing Reese for CT Charlie : 12/16/2018 4:39 pm : link not trying to fix the O-line. With Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers, he tried; he and his scouts simply didn't have a good eye for those players.

Lets see XBRONX : 12/16/2018 4:40 pm : link what Tanney can do next week.

RE: I get tired of people bashing Reese for SHO'NUFF : 12/16/2018 4:41 pm : link

Quote: not trying to fix the O-line. With Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers, he tried; he and his scouts simply didn't have a good eye for those players.



He over-reached for all of them, too. In comment 14221647 CT Charlie said:He over-reached for all of them, too.

Coach sucks. Pig headed. Pulley and Wheeler suck. VinegarPeppers : 12/16/2018 4:41 pm : link Pass happy on a day when it poured rain throughout.



All runs designed to go inside the tackles.



Throwing deep on third and short and throwing short on third and long.



Focusing on the pass when you have Saquon Barkley in the game and OBJ deactivated.



Wheels came off Wheeler.



This coach is an idiot. Just like anyone who blames Eli Manning for this outcome.

RE: Lets see SHO'NUFF : 12/16/2018 4:41 pm : link

Quote: what Tanney can do next week.



What's the point? I'd rather sign Webb back off the Jets PS and see what he has. I've seen enough of Lauletta's noodle arm. In comment 14221653 XBRONX said:What's the point? I'd rather sign Webb back off the Jets PS and see what he has. I've seen enough of Lauletta's noodle arm.

RE: Coach sucks. Pig headed. Pulley and Wheeler suck. Jim Bur(n)t : 12/16/2018 4:42 pm : link

Quote: Pass happy on a day when it poured rain throughout.



All runs designed to go inside the tackles.



Throwing deep on third and short and throwing short on third and long.



Focusing on the pass when you have Saquon Barkley in the game and OBJ deactivated.



Wheels came off Wheeler.



This coach is an idiot. Just like anyone who blames Eli Manning for this outcome.



Agree on all points but ur last. Eli looked like DOG SHYTE today. That is a fact. In comment 14221655 VinegarPeppers said:Agree on all points but ur last. Eli looked like DOG SHYTE today. That is a fact.

RE: Shut out, dominated, and embarrassed at home. Rflairr : 12/16/2018 4:44 pm : link

Quote:



HUMILIATED In comment 14221535 Ten Ton Hammer said:HUMILIATED

RE: RE: Lets see shyster : 12/16/2018 4:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14221653 XBRONX said:





Quote:





what Tanney can do next week.







What's the point? I'd rather sign Webb back off the Jets PS and see what he has. I've seen enough of Lauletta's noodle arm.



Webb is on the Jets roster now. They're keeping 3 QBs with Darnold back from his injury because they would have to put Webb back through waivers to put him back on the PS.

In comment 14221659 SHO'NUFF said:Webb is on the Jets roster now. They're keeping 3 QBs with Darnold back from his injury because they would have to put Webb back through waivers to put him back on the PS.

RE: RE: Wonder if fans will finally wake up UberAlias : 12/16/2018 4:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14221524 UberAlias said:





Quote:





But I doubt it.







That this team lacks talent? Minus one RB and one WR? I hope we all realize that That they lack talent in a big way, that they were never really in it, and if they had any bit of sense, the team would be looking at this as a rebuilding year. In comment 14221549 Emil said:That they lack talent in a big way, that they were never really in it, and if they had any bit of sense, the team would be looking at this as a rebuilding year.

The Good News is that Jimmy Googs : 12/16/2018 4:54 pm : link i am in the Winners Bracket in my fantasy league and I played D. Henry today...





RE: I get tired of people bashing Reese for FStubbs : 12/16/2018 4:54 pm : link

Quote: not trying to fix the O-line. With Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers, he tried; he and his scouts simply didn't have a good eye for those players.



The same scouts are still in the organization. In comment 14221647 CT Charlie said:The same scouts are still in the organization.

RE: It’s all about line play WillVAB : 12/16/2018 4:59 pm : link

Quote: Until we have a competent o-line and front 7 on D, then these kind of results are going to happen. There will be times that the individual brilliance of a Saquan or OBJ will force a win, but consistency can’t happen without dominance in the trenches. Not sure if that is a 1or 2 year process, but we are a long way away. I don’t think it is fair to put it on the QB it the Coach - and no they aren’t perfect. But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.



But I think the Coach and GM get that.



Yep.



This roster was built ass backwards for 10 years. It takes time to undo that.



I expect a heavy dose of OL help and front 7 additions this off-season. Cut Vernon’s bum ass and sign two 3-4 LBs who can tackle and blitz. Draft a pass rusher in round 1 and load up on OL. In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:Yep.This roster was built ass backwards for 10 years. It takes time to undo that.I expect a heavy dose of OL help and front 7 additions this off-season. Cut Vernon’s bum ass and sign two 3-4 LBs who can tackle and blitz. Draft a pass rusher in round 1 and load up on OL.

RE: RE: This is what happens when you play BillKo : 12/16/2018 4:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14221552 The_Boss said:





Quote:





At team with something to play for and a starting QB. Our classes...by the mediocre at best Tennessee Titans.



** out classed **



LOL...I could have QB'd the Titans today and won.



This game was lost in the trenches. In comment 14221557 The_Boss said:LOL...I could have QB'd the Titans today and won.This game was lost in the trenches.

RE: I get tired of people bashing Reese for WillVAB : 12/16/2018 5:00 pm : link

Quote: not trying to fix the O-line. With Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers, he tried; he and his scouts simply didn't have a good eye for those players.



I don’t give a shit if he tried. He failed. He wasn’t paid to be the GM to try. In comment 14221647 CT Charlie said:I don’t give a shit if he tried. He failed. He wasn’t paid to be the GM to try.

RE: RE: RE: It’s all about line play WillVAB : 12/16/2018 5:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14221574 EricJ said:





Quote:





In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.









That's exactly right. Reese would build a team from the outside in rather than from the ball outwards. We will be cleaning up that mess for at least two more years.







This 53 man roster has 17 players from the last GM.



Excuse-making is what you're doing.



That’s the problem. Reese built a shit roster and most of his picks aren’t in the league anymore.



Idiot logic. In comment 14221622 Ten Ton Hammer said:That’s the problem. Reese built a shit roster and most of his picks aren’t in the league anymore.Idiot logic.

RE: RE: RE: It’s all about line play BillKo : 12/16/2018 5:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14221574 EricJ said:





Quote:





In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.









That's exactly right. Reese would build a team from the outside in rather than from the ball outwards. We will be cleaning up that mess for at least two more years.







This 53 man roster has 17 players from the last GM.



Excuse-making is what you're doing.



Not sure if it's excuse making, but you aren't exchanging two-thirds of the roster with a high success rate.



They had a good draft. Free agency was disappointing, but that's predicated on money and where a player wants to go.



They need another good draft, and maximize free agency. In comment 14221622 Ten Ton Hammer said:Not sure if it's excuse making, but you aren't exchanging two-thirds of the roster with a high success rate.They had a good draft. Free agency was disappointing, but that's predicated on money and where a player wants to go.They need another good draft, and maximize free agency.

How so? Doomster : 12/16/2018 5:12 pm : link Biggest winner today:

SHO'NUFF : 4:09 pm : link : reply

Landon Collins.



His price tag just went up a few ticks.





Like he hasn't missed tackles this season? And even though he didn't play, he still can't cover anyone...

RE: RE: I expected a loss honestly. But I thought they’d play better Emil : 12/16/2018 5:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14221456 Emil said:





Quote:





... this is still not a talented enough football team. Not having OBJ hurt today, but even worse, the OL took a step backwardsAside from the need to find the Eli succession plan (and I think he is back for one more year) the biggest “needs” going forward have to be...



Emil, I agree with your prescription in both threads (dominant player front 7, a RT, a FS, another WR, etc., but I don't know why you keep neglecting to include a C. Barkley is constantly getting bottled up or caught dead at LOS from the middle.



Col, you are correct. Add OC to the list. Glaring omission by me. In comment 14221570 ColHowPepper said:Col, you are correct. Add OC to the list. Glaring omission by me.

RE: It’s all about line play Simms11 : 12/16/2018 5:17 pm : link

Quote: Until we have a competent o-line and front 7 on D, then these kind of results are going to happen. There will be times that the individual brilliance of a Saquan or OBJ will force a win, but consistency can’t happen without dominance in the trenches. Not sure if that is a 1or 2 year process, but we are a long way away. I don’t think it is fair to put it on the QB it the Coach - and no they aren’t perfect. But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.



But I think the Coach and GM get that.



They’ve focused on the trenches, however those players have not panned out.......Richburg was a second round draft pick, Pugh a first rounder, Flowers a first rounder. They’ve brought in Jerry, Newhouse, Fluker and Omameh. Our evaluation of Olinemen has to be improved IMO. Our player personnel department has been horrendous in finding Oline and the Scouts have been equally abysmal. The exception may be Herndez this year. In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:They’ve focused on the trenches, however those players have not panned out.......Richburg was a second round draft pick, Pugh a first rounder, Flowers a first rounder. They’ve brought in Jerry, Newhouse, Fluker and Omameh. Our evaluation of Olinemen has to be improved IMO. Our player personnel department has been horrendous in finding Oline and the Scouts have been equally abysmal. The exception may be Herndez this year.

RE: RE: RE: It’s all about line play EricJ : 12/16/2018 5:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14221574 EricJ said:





Quote:





In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.









That's exactly right. Reese would build a team from the outside in rather than from the ball outwards. We will be cleaning up that mess for at least two more years.







This 53 man roster has 17 players from the last GM.



Excuse-making is what you're doing.



You cannot find quality that quickly. Just because DG cut a bunch of Reese's players, it does not mean he was able to replace them with solid players. It is starting to happen but it takes a few years. That is my point. In comment 14221622 Ten Ton Hammer said:You cannot find quality that quickly. Just because DG cut a bunch of Reese's players, it does not mean he was able to replace them with solid players. It is starting to happen but it takes a few years. That is my point.

RE: How so? SHO'NUFF : 12/16/2018 5:27 pm : link

Quote: Biggest winner today:

SHO'NUFF : 4:09 pm : link : reply

Landon Collins.



His price tag just went up a few ticks.





Like he hasn't missed tackles this season? And even though he didn't play, he still can't cover anyone...



Because, as you witnessed today, he's the only one who can tackle in run support (when he actually does tackle and not just throw his shoulder). In comment 14221765 Doomster said:Because, as you witnessed today, he's the only one who can tackle in run support (when he actually does tackle and not just throw his shoulder).

Collins XBRONX : 12/16/2018 5:29 pm : link two interceptions in has last 33 games. He sucks in coverage, doesnt make plays.

RE: Collins EricJ : 12/16/2018 5:36 pm : link

Quote: two interceptions in has last 33 games. He sucks in coverage, doesnt make plays.



He is a strong safety and was drafted for his ability to tackle and help stop the run. That is what he does. It was known at that time that his coverage skills are weak.



Stopping the run is more important than the occasional blown coverage. In comment 14221808 XBRONX said:He is a strong safety and was drafted for his ability to tackle and help stop the run. That is what he does. It was known at that time that his coverage skills are weak.Stopping the run is more important than the occasional blown coverage.

Eli reminded me of something that was said about Favre shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/16/2018 5:43 pm : link after the 2007 NFC Championship Game, which is that old QBs look really old in bad weather. Ball security was of the essence and Eli committed two dumb ass turnovers in addition to a collection of his patented "Please don't hit me, spin as I pass the ball" throws.



He certainly didn't get much help from Sterling Shepard, who I doubt has played a worse game in his entire life. There were 2 uncalled penalties committed by the defense, but otherwise, Shep dropped or missed everything thrown in his direction and committed a dumb false start. Nate Solder... I wonder how Bill Belichick would react to him being this bad?



I've rarely criticized the defense because I think they severely lack talent, but it was disappointing to see the return of Janoris "no effort" Jenkins on quite a few running plays today. Mauro shit his pants on both TD drives.



The officiating was nauseating. I'm okay with the Giants getting a penalty every other play if they call both teams tightly. Tennessee got away with false starts, illegal contacts, pass interferences... it was ridiculous.

I just cannot believe how atrocious the tackling was gtt350 : 12/16/2018 5:52 pm : link It looks like everyone is afraid they will get hurt. It is obvious and pathetic. What happened to wrapping up, tackling the legs? two hand touch in the NFL

47 pass 16 runs idiotsavant : 12/16/2018 5:56 pm : link Per wfan. I just got in, missed the game. But nfc east is no place for a dome mentality



Also, did they split barks out to try wide, to mitigate the stack?



Did they use two tight ends? Etc.





RE: 47 pass 16 runs section125 : 12/16/2018 6:04 pm : link

Quote: Per wfan. I just got in, missed the game. But nfc east is no place for a dome mentality



Also, did they split barks out to try wide, to mitigate the stack?



Did they use two tight ends? Etc.





Couldn't run, couldn't catch, couldn't tackle - game summary. In comment 14221887 idiotsavant said:Couldn't run, couldn't catch, couldn't tackle - game summary.

Can't play Skins every week uther99 : 12/16/2018 6:25 pm : link Titans are a physical team and made the Giants look like a bunch of ladies. Something to strive for

RE: Shrug it off eli Vanzetti : 12/16/2018 6:27 pm : link

Quote: Eli looks like secretariat 🏇 if he was running today



Secretariat is dead In comment 14221573 jmalls23 said:Secretariat is dead

Draft: idiotsavant : 12/16/2018 6:28 pm : link Pick best players in our context from this pool. Rinse, repeat ...all draft long.



(2OLs, 1DL, 2-3 LBs,2 Free Safeties) in no particular order.



Maybe a tight end if it's an 'OL light'..maybe a cornerback.





Depending on how you define idiotsavant : 12/16/2018 6:30 pm : link . DL/LB and LB/S

The Giants were pushed around the whole game JerseyCityJoe : 12/16/2018 6:31 pm : link Their guys just beat the shit out of our guys right in our house. That has to stop. Forget individual bad play. Our identity as a team right now is we are pussies.

RE: The Giants were pushed around the whole game M.S. : 12/16/2018 6:33 pm : link

Quote: Their guys just beat the shit out of our guys right in our house. That has to stop. Forget individual bad play. Our identity as a team right now is we are pussies.



E.X.A.C.T.L.Y.





In comment 14221974 JerseyCityJoe said:E.X.A.C.T.L.Y.

RE: RE: It’s all about line play Jesse B : 12/16/2018 6:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14221548 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





But it is years of reaching for the flash and not enough focus on the trenches.









That's exactly right. Reese would build a team from the outside in rather than from the ball outwards. We will be cleaning up that mess for at least two more years.





There were a lot of resources invested in the line, they just missed In comment 14221574 EricJ said:There were a lot of resources invested in the line, they just missed

RE: Shurmur is TRASH!!!!!!! Optimus-NY : 12/16/2018 7:27 pm : link

Quote: A Pile of Shit for a coach.. Literally worse then Mcadoo, and I never thought that was possible.. Smdh.



But he's an ADULT!!! In comment 14221485 prdave73 said:

RE: I just cannot believe how atrocious the tackling was D_Giants : 12/16/2018 7:32 pm : link

Quote: It looks like everyone is afraid they will get hurt. It is obvious and pathetic. What happened to wrapping up, tackling the legs? two hand touch in the NFL



Defense did not play well, but it gave the team an opportunity to win. Manning and the OL gave away 7 points, and when the offense and play-caller don’t show up at all, it really doesn’t matter what the defense does. This loss rests totally on the impotent coaching, play-calling, and execution of the offense. In comment 14221876 gtt350 said:Defense did not play well, but it gave the team an opportunity to win. Manning and the OL gave away 7 points, and when the offense and play-caller don’t show up at all, it really doesn’t matter what the defense does. This loss rests totally on the impotent coaching, play-calling, and execution of the offense.

If we don’t get the trenches fixed and Simms11 : 12/16/2018 7:47 pm : link Lines on both sides of the ball, we will not win anything. We’re not winning in the Division without doing so. DG knows this and has spoken exactly about doing this very thing, but it will take him at least another year or two till he can accomplish that. Resources are not what they were in 2015 when Reese had the huge Free Agency period and spent on Jenkins, Snacks and OV.



Focus on Center and RT exclusively on O and bring back Brown at RG. He can hold the fort down for at least another year. If we go QB, then so be it, but that will limit improvement of the lines to a 2nd round pick and then 4th rounders, as we don’t have a 3rd. On D we need an anchor at 3-4 NT or DT, an Edge Rusher another ILB and Free Safety. That’s a minimum of 6 more starters needed! Not an easy task for any GM.



This team is certainly another year or two away from being a more competitive team. Trenches have to be solidified first and foremost.

RE: If we don’t get the trenches fixed and The_Boss : 12/16/2018 7:58 pm : link

Quote: Lines on both sides of the ball, we will not win anything. We’re not winning in the Division without doing so. DG knows this and has spoken exactly about doing this very thing, but it will take him at least another year or two till he can accomplish that. Resources are not what they were in 2015 when Reese had the huge Free Agency period and spent on Jenkins, Snacks and OV.



Focus on Center and RT exclusively on O and bring back Brown at RG. He can hold the fort down for at least another year. If we go QB, then so be it, but that will limit improvement of the lines to a 2nd round pick and then 4th rounders, as we don’t have a 3rd. On D we need an anchor at 3-4 NT or DT, an Edge Rusher another ILB and Free Safety. That’s a minimum of 6 more starters needed! Not an easy task for any GM.



This team is certainly another year or two away from being a more competitive team. Trenches have to be solidified first and foremost.



Even if they somehow address all those spots you mentioned, nobody is taking this franchise seriously until they find a QB. And what will set everything back a bit will he if they need to sell off premium draft capital to do so in this draft or the next. In comment 14222098 Simms11 said:Even if they somehow address all those spots you mentioned, nobody is taking this franchise seriously until they find a QB. And what will set everything back a bit will he if they need to sell off premium draft capital to do so in this draft or the next.

crazy giantfan2000 : 12/16/2018 8:05 pm : link very realistic chance we end up winning 2 more games than last year ..



pathetic

RE: crazy The_Boss : 12/16/2018 8:15 pm : link

Quote: very realistic chance we end up winning 2 more games than last year ..



pathetic



What did you expect with this schedule? I was on 4-6 wins since the schedule was announced back in April. If we didn’t play Nick Mullins, Chase Daniels, and Mark Sanchez, in particular, we’d probsbly finish 2-14. 5-11 is giving some fans here a false sense of how bad this team is, if you can believe it. I’ve seen some “we’re not far off” sentiments. Sorry, but I don’t agree with that at all. In comment 14222135 giantfan2000 said:What did you expect with this schedule? I was on 4-6 wins since the schedule was announced back in April. If we didn’t play Nick Mullins, Chase Daniels, and Mark Sanchez, in particular, we’d probsbly finish 2-14. 5-11 is giving some fans here a false sense of how bad this team is, if you can believe it. I’ve seen some “we’re not far off” sentiments. Sorry, but I don’t agree with that at all.

Enough with the play calling Dave on the UWS : 12/16/2018 8:15 pm : link Christ, the OL got whipped on virtually EVERY play. God could have been calling the plays and it wouldn’t have helped. The execution was beyond putrid. Now If you want to kill Shurmur for their preparation or lack thereof- fine. He was very unhappy with the effort and execution in his post game but that’s on him. He has to know how to get his team to function in those conditions. Vrabel had Tenn ready no excuses.

Oh and as the Boss said Dave on the UWS : 12/16/2018 8:20 pm : link we still suck. Don’t be fooled by the recent wins. The best I can say about this year is we got some good young players and they are getting experience. That’s about it.

RE: RE: crazy markky : 12/16/2018 9:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14222135 giantfan2000 said:





Quote:





very realistic chance we end up winning 2 more games than last year ..



pathetic







What did you expect with this schedule? I was on 4-6 wins since the schedule was announced back in April. If we didn’t play Nick Mullins, Chase Daniels, and Mark Sanchez, in particular, we’d probsbly finish 2-14. 5-11 is giving some fans here a false sense of how bad this team is, if you can believe it. I’ve seen some “we’re not far off” sentiments. Sorry, but I don’t agree with that at all.



we're crazy bad, but in today's NFL it can be turned around in a few years. 2 good draft and FA years allows you to replace your 8 worst players out of 22 with 8 above average to great players. you're a whole new team. In comment 14222146 The_Boss said:we're crazy bad, but in today's NFL it can be turned around in a few years. 2 good draft and FA years allows you to replace your 8 worst players out of 22 with 8 above average to great players. you're a whole new team.

....... CoughlinHandsonHips : 12/16/2018 10:24 pm : link Hail Mary to end the half, and the titans have such little respect for Eli that they're blitzing DBs.



Other QBs buy time and make them pay for something like that

Today gave me a flash back to the games the Giants played SterlingArcher : 12:13 am : link in the Yale Bowl! Terrible, terrible performance by players are considered professionals! How shameful it must have been for them to see other teams celebrating on their field. What ever happened to Giants pride?

Ultimately this game is probably for the St. Jimmy : 5:48 am : link better. I'll admit the thought of being able to compete for the division next year entered my mind mainly because of the competition. This game flushed that thought. Hopefully it did for the brass too.



The Titans looked like a big team compared to the Giants. Don't know if it is because of Henry but the D looked big and physical too.