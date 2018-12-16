BBI Poll - 2019 Draft dep026 : 12/16/2018 9:07 pm I am not looking to get into back and forth. Just people's opinions. What do you think are the 3 most important positions to upgrade. We shoould have a top 10 pick, so we should get a premium player. Hopefully this doesnt get into a debate or shitshow. Just looking for positions.... My top 3.



1. Edge Rusher

2. Right Tackle

3. Free Saftey



And go.....

Right tackle Ira : 12/16/2018 9:09 pm : link Center

Free Safety

Edge Rusher

QB cosmicj : 12/16/2018 9:10 pm : link But if the prospect isn’t there, don’t force it. This looks like a classic BPA situation but a lot will happen between now and draft day.

If you are breaking it down by each specific position robbieballs2003 : 12/16/2018 9:11 pm : link All of these are needs: RT, RG, OC, Edge, Edge, LB, CB, FS, SS, and of course QB. Because of that I will go with the most important to the success of our team.



QB

Edge

RT

That is a pretty section125 : 12/16/2018 9:12 pm : link decent list. Think I'd have to agree.







RE: That is a pretty section125 : 12/16/2018 9:13 pm : link

Quote: decent list. Think I'd have to agree, with Dep



In comment 14222212 section125 said:

I think I’m with you djm : 12/16/2018 9:14 pm : link ...same order. I’d add qb to the list but the three positions that are in dire need of professional talent are ER, RT and FS.



Qb is the most important position and the giants are older and somewhat limited with Eli but the qb position isn’t in a state of crisis like some other spots.

Quarterback Marty866b : 12/16/2018 9:14 pm : link Is not in the top 3 positions to upgrade? Yeah,OK.

We need a Center and RT badly along the OL The_Boss : 12/16/2018 9:15 pm : link Just as we do a playmaker at FS (enough with guys like Darian Thompson and Curtis Riley)



And this team isn’t going to be taken seriously until they bring in Eli’s successor. I’m sure the big debate this draft season will be to take a qb or not (I’m hoping we do not, but that’s an argument for another day).



All that being said, stud edge rusher is probably the most pressing need.

A talented FS Bill in TN : 12/16/2018 9:16 pm : link can certainly improve the D, but a rookie? Don't see any Ronnie Lotts out there.

I'd go ER, RT, LB. Got to fix the D.

I would say C, RG and RT SHO'NUFF : 12/16/2018 9:16 pm : link but you don't select C and G with a top 10 pick, so you would think RT would be the pick. But with a Top 10 pick, I would go with an edge rusher.

RE: Quarterback B in ALB : 12/16/2018 9:17 pm : link

Quote: Is not in the top 3 positions to upgrade? Yeah,OK.



Based on the QB class and Eli having at least another year with the Giants - why would it be? In comment 14222218 Marty866b said:Based on the QB class and Eli having at least another year with the Giants - why would it be?

RE: RE: Quarterback EricJ : 12/16/2018 9:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14222218 Marty866b said:





Quote:





Is not in the top 3 positions to upgrade? Yeah,OK.







Based on the QB class and Eli having at least another year with the Giants - why would it be?



I think you have to say IF a prospect worth taking when it is our turn to draft. To me, the three positions are the ones of greatest need... whether a guy is there when we select is another thing. In comment 14222223 B in ALB said:I think you have to say IF a prospect worth taking when it is our turn to draft. To me, the three positions are the ones of greatest need... whether a guy is there when we select is another thing.

I'll just add one. Diver_Down : 12/16/2018 9:22 pm : link Williams.



Jonah, Quinnen, or Greedy. All three would be day 1 starters. I would prefer the OL addressed first, but take your pick of any of the three.

Kicker and Punter fkap : 12/16/2018 9:22 pm : link are about the only positions where BPA wouldn't be a good choice. It just boils down to value pick at which round (ie probably isn't likely to select a OC at #1).



If the question is which position would I take, assuming a stud at any position, I would go QB 1st, edge rusher 2nd, OL 3rd.

Would love a new center BBelle21 : 12/16/2018 9:23 pm : link .

. giantsFC : 12/16/2018 9:27 pm : link Pass rushing LB for this god aweful defensive scheme

QB

2nd pass rusher or FS

B in Alb Marty866b : 12/16/2018 9:31 pm : link I'd like to see a bit more of the quarterbacks coming out and how they throw and test at the combine before discounting them all. Don't forget, Mahomes was a very late riser.

BPA.... morrison40 : 12/16/2018 9:32 pm : link Tooooo many holes to fill

This is going to be jtfuoco : 12/16/2018 9:32 pm : link rough draft because of where we are picking we are going to fall outside of the elite Pass rushers which this team desperately needs. The Qbs outside of JH wont be worth a top 10 pick but I am afraid that the 2nd Tier ones will be gone before the teams 2nd round pick. So the Giants options might be very limited.

Mine: markky : 12/16/2018 9:34 pm : link Center

Edge Rusher

Right Tackle

Cover Safety

QB



Go for the best available of these.

RE: B in Alb B in ALB : 12/16/2018 9:35 pm : link

Quote: I'd like to see a bit more of the quarterbacks coming out and how they throw and test at the combine before discounting them all. Don't forget, Mahomes was a very late riser.



I wouldn't spend a top 7 pick on any of the QBs coming out and I wouldn't draft for need at that position right now.



Give it a year and build your team from the inside out. This team needs to address their line play thru FA, trade and the draft.



They are abysmal up front on both sides. In comment 14222256 Marty866b said:I wouldn't spend a top 7 pick on any of the QBs coming out and I wouldn't draft for need at that position right now.Give it a year and build your team from the inside out. This team needs to address their line play thru FA, trade and the draft.They are abysmal up front on both sides.

perhaps some other team fkap : 12/16/2018 9:37 pm : link will be in love with someone at our pick, while we don't think we'd get good value at that spot. a trade down could garner us additional picks, if the premium prospects are gone by the time we're on the clock. Takes two to tango, though.

Edge Rusher could also be an OLB, Simms11 : 12/16/2018 9:37 pm : link especially in a 3-4 and so that position could fill two needs. QB would be #1, however I don’t see this as a good QB class and I don’t think the Giants will either.



I’ll say Edge Rusher, RT, Free Safety in order of top 3



Then after that we need Center, ILB, DT, Guard, and CB

It all depends who is there and worthy of that DonnieD89 : 12/16/2018 9:39 pm : link 1st round pick. I have a feeling the 1st round pick is going to be either Edge or RT. If Herbert is there, then he is the pick, but I think he's gone before the Giants pick. Haskins could be a darkhorse. I'm curious to see how he does in the Rose Bowl. Would not mind Greg Little at RT. We really need to fix the trenches on both sides, as a top priority.

There is a clear delineation B in ALB : 12/16/2018 9:39 pm : link between people who want to draft for need and draft for BPA. It's an interesting issue facing this team.

RE: It all depends who is there and worthy of that Diver_Down : 12/16/2018 9:42 pm : link

Quote: 1st round pick. I have a feeling the 1st round pick is going to be either Edge or RT. If Herbert is there, then he is the pick, but I think he's gone before the Giants pick. Haskins could be a darkhorse. I'm curious to see how he does in the Rose Bowl. Would not mind Greg Little at RT. We really need to fix the trenches on both sides, as a top priority.



There will be plenty of time to discuss different players. But one thing is certain. Greg Little in the Top 10? No. Dude has sugar tits and sloppy technique. In comment 14222274 DonnieD89 said:There will be plenty of time to discuss different players. But one thing is certain. Greg Little in the Top 10? No. Dude has sugar tits and sloppy technique.

Dep Rjanyg : 12/16/2018 9:47 pm : link I agree with the positions of Edge, RT and FS. If I had to state my specific target assuming we can't get Herbert, I would love Josh Allen from Kentucky. Right now we are picking 8th and that seems like a possibility.

Hmm Sammo85 : 12/16/2018 9:49 pm : link In terms of needs list:



QB

OT

Edge Rusher/DL (x2)

FS

ILB

C/G

WR



In terms of what’s in the draft this year, I think shopping on OL and infusing the defense with athletic youth and some speed makes lots of sense.



QB might have to wait to 2020.

Mine WillVAB : 12/16/2018 9:49 pm : link ER — the pass rush is non-existent



RT — the OL has been better but still needs help as evidenced today



LB — this is sort of a corollary to ER, but if they’re committed to the 3-4 they need a rush and they need LBs who can make plays. Reese JAGs like BJ Goodson aren’t cutting it. They need a legitimate LB who can stuff the run and blitz.



C — improve the OL and unleash the full potential of Barkley. Do that and unleash the full potential of Beckham. It all goes hand in hand.

Edge Gmanfandan : 12/16/2018 9:53 pm : link DT - did no one watch the game today?

Offensive Line



We were man-handled on both sides of the ball today by a Meh football team.



Need to get bigger and tougher up front Offensively and Defensively









RE: Edge BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/16/2018 9:58 pm : link

Quote: DT - did no one watch the game today?

Offensive Line



We were man-handled on both sides of the ball today by a Meh football team.



Need to get bigger and tougher up front Offensively and Defensively









We don’t play Henry every week and we have a bunch of young players getting their feet wet right now. In comment 14222299 Gmanfandan said:We don’t play Henry every week and we have a bunch of young players getting their feet wet right now.

B in Alb Marty866b : 12/16/2018 9:58 pm : link My reaction to this poll wasn't to insinuate that we should pick a quarterback. I just don't see how a quarterback isn't in our top 3 needs. I firmly believe that we are going to pick the best edge rusher available. Out side of blitzing, we have no one who can get to the passer.

If they don’t go QB this draft BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/16/2018 10:00 pm : link I’m ok with it. I think the 2020 crop is going to be lights out with Tua and Fromm at the top of the list.



If we went after the BPA Tackle or DE that’s what I want.

Pass rusher first uconngiant : 12/16/2018 10:02 pm : link I like a RT but getting one in free agent would be preferable.

Free Safety

another Corner

Linebacker

Wide Receiver

RE: B in Alb B in ALB : 12/16/2018 10:03 pm : link

Quote: My reaction to this poll wasn't to insinuate that we should pick a quarterback. I just don't see how a quarterback isn't in our top 3 needs. I firmly believe that we are going to pick the best edge rusher available. Out side of blitzing, we have no one who can get to the passer.



I understand. But you have to calculate decisions within the context of who will be available whether rookie or vet, imo. In comment 14222305 Marty866b said:I understand. But you have to calculate decisions within the context of who will be available whether rookie or vet, imo.

RE: B in Alb dep026 : 12/16/2018 10:06 pm : link

Quote: My reaction to this poll wasn't to insinuate that we should pick a quarterback. I just don't see how a quarterback isn't in our top 3 needs. I firmly believe that we are going to pick the best edge rusher available. Out side of blitzing, we have no one who can get to the passer.



I am not enamored with the QBs in the draft. And if you arent picking one in the first round.... why bother in the 2nd or 3rd? I rather get players of need that can impact than projects. In comment 14222305 Marty866b said:I am not enamored with the QBs in the draft. And if you arent picking one in the first round.... why bother in the 2nd or 3rd? I rather get players of need that can impact than projects.

I don't use the term edge rusher in this D idiotsavant : 12/16/2018 10:11 pm : link Because the player also will be rushing interior at times and defending run at times. I will just call it OLB (4/3 type DE?) for brevity. If you want skinny fast we have that already in Carter.



Round 1 if the quality is there.



Followed by center, free safety, another lb, another safety and another ol player. Maybe corner maybe TE



have to pick JerrysKids : 12/16/2018 10:14 pm : link O-Tackle

DE

Linebackers

Tight Ends

Franchise QB

RE: RE: B in Alb B in ALB : 12/16/2018 10:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14222305 Marty866b said:





Quote:





My reaction to this poll wasn't to insinuate that we should pick a quarterback. I just don't see how a quarterback isn't in our top 3 needs. I firmly believe that we are going to pick the best edge rusher available. Out side of blitzing, we have no one who can get to the passer.







I am not enamored with the QBs in the draft. And if you arent picking one in the first round.... why bother in the 2nd or 3rd? I rather get players of need that can impact than projects.



This team will be mired in qb hell if they don't have some luck break their way in terms of available options, draft and the Eli decision post 2019. It's a really sketchy position to be in. In comment 14222318 dep026 said:This team will be mired in qb hell if they don't have some luck break their way in terms of available options, draft and the Eli decision post 2019. It's a really sketchy position to be in.

Yeah dep026 : 12/16/2018 10:20 pm : link I dont want a Lauletta or Webb type pick.

Mine: Anakim : 12/16/2018 10:22 pm : link 1) Best Player Available

2) Best Player Available

3) Best Player Available

B Bill2 : 12/16/2018 10:24 pm : link That's the way I see it. in that hell that's not bad enough for a top pick and therefore without a good enough QB to have a successful 10 year cycle

Agree w gmanfan idiotsavant : 12/16/2018 10:24 pm : link DT is also a consideration. Even in this D where the nose isnt used in the typical manner, it's NFC E, one needs the beef.

RE: Agree w gmanfan dep026 : 12/16/2018 10:24 pm : link

Quote: DT is also a consideration. Even in this D where the nose isnt used in the typical manner, it's NFC E, one needs the beef.



We drafted Hill and Tomlinson in the last two drafts. You cant put all your top resources in one spot. In comment 14222352 idiotsavant said:We drafted Hill and Tomlinson in the last two drafts. You cant put all your top resources in one spot.

If the Giants were serious about the QB B in ALB : 12/16/2018 10:25 pm : link position, they would have addressed it properly by now.



Instead, they took flyers on two guys who will never help this team. Big misses and wasted picks. Terrible job.



And if they were really serious, they would have picked a QB last year.



I like the Barkley pick a lot because he's a superstar. However, there will always be that "but".



Every mistake Eli makes is magnified by last year's draft.

This jtfuoco : 12/16/2018 10:26 pm : link Team has so many holes it just makes your head spin. They are picking 8th and on the verge of being in QB hell this rebuild may take a while.

RE: RE: RE: B in Alb BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/16/2018 10:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14222318 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14222305 Marty866b said:





Quote:





My reaction to this poll wasn't to insinuate that we should pick a quarterback. I just don't see how a quarterback isn't in our top 3 needs. I firmly believe that we are going to pick the best edge rusher available. Out side of blitzing, we have no one who can get to the passer.







I am not enamored with the QBs in the draft. And if you arent picking one in the first round.... why bother in the 2nd or 3rd? I rather get players of need that can impact than projects.







This team will be mired in qb hell if they don't have some luck break their way in terms of available options, draft and the Eli decision post 2019. It's a really sketchy position to be in.



Not much different then Drew Brees this last season. He signed like a 1 year deal I believe. I could see that happen on 2020 as a last ditch thing if it doesn’t look good for drafting a top QB. We will probably have to move up in 2 years. I think we are better next year then this year. In comment 14222335 B in ALB said:Not much different then Drew Brees this last season. He signed like a 1 year deal I believe. I could see that happen on 2020 as a last ditch thing if it doesn’t look good for drafting a top QB. We will probably have to move up in 2 years. I think we are better next year then this year.

I would love to see them draft Eric Dungey B in ALB : 12/16/2018 10:35 pm : link in the fourth round to play the Taysum Hill role in an innovative offense. But that won't happen because Shurmur is what he is. And what he is, sucks the big white mint.



That's the extent to which I'd draft a QB this year.



Hard to pick just 3: Doomster : 12/16/2018 10:38 pm : link RT

Edge rusher(2)

LBer

FS

C

SS

CB

RG

WR

TE that can block AND catch

QB



I put QB low on the list, because I don't think there is one out there next year....



Too many business decisions from Jenkins, and his play has fallen off...



Big decision has to be made on OV.....



... christian : 12/16/2018 10:54 pm : link Plenty of QBs not taken in the top 10 are playing good ball. Having good weapons, a decent line and most importantly a stable front office and staff is the best indication of a QBs success in the NFl.



Plenty of the most physically talented QBs with all the measurables aren't consistent winners.

I agree with the OP. Red Dog : 12/16/2018 11:01 pm : link Center, more 'backers, CB help, a big tall TE who is either an outstanding receiver or great blocker, and more OL depth would be next on the list. If they get lucky, maybe they can find a third day guy or two who can upgrade one of these other positions.



The QB comes in 2020.

RE: RE: B in Alb section125 : 12/16/2018 11:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14222256 Marty866b said:





Quote:





I'd like to see a bit more of the quarterbacks coming out and how they throw and test at the combine before discounting them all. Don't forget, Mahomes was a very late riser.







I wouldn't spend a top 7 pick on any of the QBs coming out and I wouldn't draft for need at that position right now.



Give it a year and build your team from the inside out. This team needs to address their line play thru FA, trade and the draft.



They are abysmal up front on both sides.



This. The lines must be rebuilt and the oline is far worse than the dline.

You cannot force the QB pick to get one just because. Build an oline and chances of winning even with a marginal QB goes up.



The dline needs somebody that can get after the QB. In comment 14222265 B in ALB said:This. The lines must be rebuilt and the oline is far worse than the dline.You cannot force the QB pick to get one just because. Build an oline and chances of winning even with a marginal QB goes up.The dline needs somebody that can get after the QB.

RT RT RT prdave73 : 12/16/2018 11:07 pm : link Has anyone he learned by now how important an Offensive line is in the NFL?!! There shouldn't be a doubt. Free Safety next, LB's, then Edge Rusher.

1 - Quarterback shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/16/2018 11:27 pm : link 2 - Tackle: After Solder's performance this season, I wouldn't just say "right" tackle



3 - Defensive end: There's going to be a bunch of first round caliber 3-4 type ends available in this draft.

QB mdthedream : 12/16/2018 11:59 pm : link unless somehow we can find the future QB some other way.

No qb's avail that are good micky : 6:38 am : link So

1. Edge rusher (great loaded draft)

2. Safety

3. OC

4. RT

5. Cb

My Picks Nomad Crow on the Madison : 6:56 am : link 1. OT

2. OC

3. LB/ER



The truth of the matter, however, is that we need a young, talented QB to succeed in this new version of the NFL. In order to acquire said QB, we very likely will need to be really bad next year. Top of the 1st Round QBs are not guaranteed to be successful -- and, yes, it is possible to land a Russell Wilson/Joe Montana in the third round but HIGHLY unlikely -- but most successful QBs in this league over the last twenty or thirty years were top of the first round picks.



How do we square that reality with the desire to succeed, or at least improve, next year? It is clear that we need significant upgrades on the OL first and foremost in order to take advantage of our one true weapon, Saquon (it's hard to consider OBJ a significant weapon when he misses so many games). We do need to improve the pass rush, but that issue strikes me as secondary to the OL. Finally, we need FS and SS who can tackle and cover. They don't have to be small LBs like Collins; they just need to be good open field tacklers.



This run-up to the draft will define DG's plan for this team -- a team that has not been competitive for far too many years. It will be fun to watch and discuss.

dep026... M.S. : 6:58 am : link



...a real, meaningful and lasting re-build will not occur until we find Eli's replacement.



So, while we clearly need O-line help, Edge help, LB help, Secondary help, etc. your thread starter -- by excluding QB -- misses the forest for the trees IMO.

RE: dep026... section125 : 7:11 am : link

Quote:



...a real, meaningful and lasting re-build will not occur until we find Eli's replacement.



So, while we clearly need O-line help, Edge help, LB help, Secondary help, etc. your thread starter -- by excluding QB -- misses the forest for the trees IMO.



No, a rebuild will be complete when they get a QB. It starts with the lines. You can get the best QB in the draft and if that oline is not repaired that young QB will be one of the Carr brothers all over again. Build a solid oline and a mediocre QB will win - see Dak Prescott and Nick Foles as examples.

If the dline cannot stop runs or put pressure on with a 4 man rush, that new QB never gets on the field.



So the forest you can't see is the giants up front. In comment 14222548 M.S. said:No, a rebuild will be complete when they get a QB. It starts with the lines. You can get the best QB in the draft and if that oline is not repaired that young QB will be one of the Carr brothers all over again. Build a solid oline and a mediocre QB will win - see Dak Prescott and Nick Foles as examples.If the dline cannot stop runs or put pressure on with a 4 man rush, that new QB never gets on the field.So the forest you can't see is the giants up front.

1. Starting QB Jimmy Googs : 7:33 am : link 2. Backup QB

3. Practice Squad QB



time to start doing this changeover in volume...



RE: dep026... dep026 : 7:47 am : link

Quote:



...a real, meaningful and lasting re-build will not occur until we find Eli's replacement.



So, while we clearly need O-line help, Edge help, LB help, Secondary help, etc. your thread starter -- by excluding QB -- misses the forest for the trees IMO.



So what if the Giants aren’t enamored with the QBs this year?



Take one just cause? That makes absolutely no sense. In comment 14222548 M.S. said:So what if the Giants aren’t enamored with the QBs this year?Take one just cause? That makes absolutely no sense.

When did your OP contemplate Jimmy Googs : 7:50 am : link the position of upgrade doesn’t have any worthwhile players to draft?



Or do u want to start over with the question so you get the answer you’re looking for?

Cause I responded to his dep026 : 7:52 am : link Question. And being this is about the 2019 draft where the QBs are less than thrilling?

How do you know they won’t be any good? Jimmy Googs : 7:57 am : link Are we only going to draft a QB when the moon and stars and sun align...

RE: How do you know they won’t be any good? dep026 : 8:03 am : link

Quote: Are we only going to draft a QB when the moon and stars and sun align...



I dont know if they will or wont be. I am jsut giving an opinion. But if the Giants brass do not think they are worth a 1st round selection - then they shouldnt force it either. In comment 14222610 Jimmy Googs said:I dont know if they will or wont be. I am jsut giving an opinion. But if the Giants brass do not think they are worth a 1st round selection - then they shouldnt force it either.

7 idiotsavant : 8:16 am : link 2 lbs (1 lb/DE type), 2 true free safeties, center, right O tackle, giant legit TE that does it all, an inline blocker.



If we've learned anything over the years it's that you cannot successfully draft the core and the lines if you use early picks on the skinny glamour positions.



Still working through the vapor of Jerry Reese

Unfortunately you'd be better off Jay in Toronto : 8:19 am : link asking what positions do we NOT need to draft.



This would argue for BPA/trading for picks

RE: Mine: Percy : 9:46 am : link

Quote: 1) Best Player Available

2) Best Player Available

3) Best Player Available

It's just about that simple. (Sigh.) In comment 14222346 Anakim said:It's just about that simple. (Sigh.)

RE: RE: Mine: Anakim : 9:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14222346 Anakim said:





Quote:





1) Best Player Available

2) Best Player Available

3) Best Player Available





It's just about that simple. (Sigh.)



I mean it's one thing to ask what our biggest needs are. It's another thing to ask who we should take in the Draft. I'm going to say best player available aloost every time In comment 14222893 Percy said:I mean it's one thing to ask what our biggest needs are. It's another thing to ask who we should take in the Draft. I'm going to say best player available aloost every time

Draft wise jvm52106 : 11:05 am : link 1)RT/LT-a player that can start out on Right side and move over to LT later on with experience.

2)Playmaker at LB or S

3)Tight End- EE is not a true TE and in today's NFL a guy who can block some and catch passes is needed. EE can't block and his receiving is hit or miss and Ellison has dropped off the radar completely.

BPA crowd AcesUp : 11:22 am : link One thing that needs mentioning is that it's a safe assumption that QB will never be the BPA at the time of our pick. Stud QB prospects without questions only come around once a decade and don't make it past the 1st pick. At some point they will need to be proactive in addressing that need.

Piggybacking AcesUp : 11:23 am : link The wait for Tua/Fromm crowd is operating under the assumption that they won't be dissected by scouts (they will) and that we will be in position to draft them (we probably won't).

RE: BPA crowd Anakim : 11:25 am : link

Quote: One thing that needs mentioning is that it's a safe assumption that QB will never be the BPA at the time of our pick. Stud QB prospects without questions only come around once a decade and don't make it past the 1st pick. At some point they will need to be proactive in addressing that need.



Yes, very true, which is why QBs often get "bumped up" due to positional value. In comment 14223173 AcesUp said:Yes, very true, which is why QBs often get "bumped up" due to positional value.

B, not a bad idea on Dungey, RollBlue : 1:51 pm : link but I think we can get him with a 6th, or one of our 7th rounders. Agree on Barkley as well - great talent, I think most knew that, but I still believe in two years we will be regretting that choice, unless a good one falls into our labs by then.

On another note, I see Andre Szmyt is only the ninth ever unanimous All American in SU Football history. My son won the kicking contest at Cuse fan fest back on 8/19 in Manley and kicked against him - said he didn't miss. I told him at them time that Hofrichter would be the starting kicker, but this kid came out of nowhere.