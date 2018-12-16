Sterling Shepard a JAG or something better? Essex : 12/16/2018 9:20 pm Discuss

Shepard is a good player. Section331 : 12/16/2018 9:22 pm : link He’s much better suited for the slot, and gets exposed a bit playing outside, but he is the least of our problems.

Meh I would draft a guy that could challenge him GoBlue6599 : 12/16/2018 9:23 pm : link Sterling has had a disappointing 2nd half of the season so far

His cons outweigh his pros The_Boss : 12/16/2018 9:24 pm : link Cons:

Drops too many balls

Isn’t a burner

Strictly a slot WR



Pros:

Solid route runner

Blocking



The drops are maddening. I think the NYG can do better.

Yes giantsFC : 12/16/2018 9:25 pm : link Yes absolutely average so far and gets hurt A LOT. Is t be a free agent at end of season?

better than JAG fkap : 12/16/2018 9:25 pm : link closer to JAG than stud, though.

Verdict Sammo85 : 12/16/2018 9:27 pm : link is coming clear he’s not a good complementary #2. He’s a situational #3 and slot guy.



Amazing to say but I could see a young playmaking WR becoming a need again in the next year or two.

sammo fkap : 12/16/2018 9:31 pm : link spot on.



Most games it looks like a young playmaking WR to compliment OBJ is a need now.

IMO he is a perfect morrison40 : 12/16/2018 9:31 pm : link 3rd wideout, I was surprised they drafted him instead of Thomas, since at that time they still had Cruz on the roster, and then they had to take a flyer on Marshall...oh well ..that’s water under the bridge.. I suspect Gettleman will be scouting for a tall wideout this year

RE: sammo Sammo85 : 12/16/2018 9:34 pm : link

Quote: spot on.



Most games it looks like a young playmaking WR to compliment OBJ is a need now.



They need a big bodied WR. I see how WRs like Mike Williams, Gallup, Sutton even not being overly breakthrough guys so far, help to change how the defense has to defend in passing situations and red zone targets. There’s a few others around the league too. Offenses with a big bodied athletic receivers are simply tougher to defend against due to the multiples of options for an OC to run out there.

Forgot Sammo85 : 12/16/2018 9:35 pm : link Deandre Hopkins and Julio Jones. Probably the best examples. But there’s a lot of 2 and 3 guys or if you have a TE like that, that change how you have to defend and allow a QB to take shots and attack the secondary.

He played his worse game EVER today JoeyBigBlue : 12/16/2018 9:36 pm : link Still think he’s better as a 3rd receiver/slot guy. We could really use a taller outside possession guy to be the Number 2

JAG WillVAB : 12/16/2018 9:39 pm : link I can’t think of one attribute that gives him an edge. He’s a decent blocker for a WR I guess. Not a great route runner. Not physical. Not a burner. Questionable hands. Not a big WR.



JAG poster boy.

slightly above average jtfuoco : 12/16/2018 9:48 pm : link route runner with no speed or shake to his game, hands are only average and he is on the small side. I would call that a JAG in my book.

Overachiever who idiotsavant : 12/16/2018 9:55 pm : link Gets drops when he feels he needs to break long receptions as opposed to move the chains.



But there's room for players like that as long as they double down on what they do and stay under control.



Problem is that the draft needs to be about the whole D and the OL. Get used to evan engram at wr.

Needs to be more consistent because of low upside. madgiantscow009 : 12/16/2018 10:02 pm : link he's a jag.

RE: He’s a AcidTest : 12/16/2018 10:06 pm : link

Quote: really really good 3



^This. In comment 14222292 King Quis said:^This.

When you are more known for blocking dep026 : 12/16/2018 10:08 pm : link than catching - thats a problem.

a solid 3rd reciever JerrysKids : 12/16/2018 10:12 pm : link They should keep him to be a slot man, very professional, good routes, shifty quickness, the drops are a aberration.

Let’s see him with a good coaching staff Rflairr : 12/16/2018 10:15 pm : link .

Excellent slot receiver - JAG when asked to play outside Tom in NY : 12/16/2018 10:19 pm : link His quickness and toughness are his two best traits, but his ability to get himself open on the outside is just not there.



Giants need someone (Coleman?) to develop as the 2nd outside receiver opposite OBJ to allow Shep to continue to thrive in the slot.



This is yet another reason why trading OBJ would be a mistake.

How much has he progressed since his rookie year? Doomster : 12/16/2018 10:26 pm : link Not much.....he was dropping them back then....



Not a burner, and rarely gets a lot of separation....



His main problem, besides drops, is, he doesn't fight for the ball well.....



I said we needed a 3rd WR, but everyone said we had OBj, EE, SB, and SS.....but EE and SS just are not consistent receivers....



If you take him out of the slot, he becomes less effective...

He does a lot of things well steve in ky : 12/16/2018 10:31 pm : link and would be a solid #3. The problem is he is being asked to be the #2 this season and when OBJ is out it gets further compounded.



It's a depth problem





He's better than a JAG, but he's not a stud jcn56 : 12/16/2018 10:38 pm : link he's a solid starter, a reliable #2 with the occasional drop. He's a good citizen and does a good job blocking. In FA, I'd go so far as decent starter money but no more, there's no sense in coming anywhere close to breaking the bank for him.

He may be Just Another Giant santacruzom : 12/16/2018 11:16 pm : link As in, a guy who produces very promisingly in early in his young career, but then fails to improve further or even actually deteriorates.

He like 5'10 dep026 : 12/16/2018 11:20 pm : link with little explosion and questionable hands.



See I think these games are very meaningful. OBJ was out the last two weeks and his two meaningful catches happened on busted coverages.



He had a chance to rise up and show he has big time game. The only worse Giant on the field than him today was Wheeler.

He's nothing special Joey in VA : 12/16/2018 11:43 pm : link Never was, never was destined to be. He gives good effort, blocks hard, but has no speed and very little wiggle and can't seem to get open inside or outside with any consistency. He lacks the short area quickness that successful guys his size have who make actual impacts. I'd let him walk, he's an undersized WR on a team with a GM who loves big players, especially at WR.

Better than a JAG. Red Dog : 12:45 am : link As pointed out above, solid in the slot. And he does have a few long TDs on his resume, particularly against Phily.



Letting him walk would be absolutely idiotic because it would necessitate filling yet ANOTHER position with somebody new, either with a draft choice that they need desperately to use on upgrading the OL or the defense, or with yet another overpaid veteran who probably wouldn't be any better, if as good.



The stupidity on this board these days is just incredible.

Starting caliber but not an ideal #2 on a Super Bowl team widmerseyebrow : 12:47 am : link .

Clearly better than a JAG You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 1:20 am : link But I hope they get a significantly better #2

Weird that they can't design B in ALB : 2:06 am : link short and medium routes to maximize his effectiveness.



He plays the game really hard, gives tons of effort and plays with a great attitude.



It's increasingly obvious that this staff has no Fucking clue what it's doing.

IMO, Shepherd kelsto811 : 3:26 am : link



He does a lot of the little things right, like blocking which was on display last week, he's a decent route runner, and his awareness of the chains is 👍🏻. Works hard, has fun, and while he seems frustrated sometimes at lack of targets, doesn't let that get in way of his play. To me he is a reliable, back end 2nd/high 3rd receiver for a team.



On the flip side...first, obviously he had some drops today, pretty bad ones, but I don't think that should concern anyone. But I don't think it is easy to find and establish a consistent role for him...



He isn't the typical slot receiver; he definitely is not a threat to take a drag 60 yards to the house. Yet obviously is not a "big slot" type either, which the NFL has trended towards (Gronk, Kelce

..hopefully Engram as an effective one, one day). He clearly isn't a deep threat (Tyreek Hill for example) either. So I guess he sort of fits into the posession receiver mold, although the really effective ones are usually guys who are expected to be heavily targeted and have a high catch rate (ex. Hopkins) but he fits into that category to a lesser extent.



The labels don't really matter but if I am paying a guy #2/#3 money, I'd want him to be really good at something. So do you pay (or try to pay) him like a 3? Does he want to be paid like a #2?



Looking at WR contracts, I don't see how he doesn't ask fot at least an 8 mil per average. Marvin Jones (40 mil total value), Paul Richardson (40 mil t.v), Albert Wilson (32 t.v), and Kenny Stills (24 t.v) all average 8 mil per year. The Richardson contract is laughable, Redskins are the gift that keeps on giving, but either way this is reality and Shep should 100% use comparison as a negotiating tactic:











9-10 mil = Pierre Garcon, Donte Moncrief



10-11 mil = Tyler Lockett



11-12 mil - Emmanuel Sanders, Desean Jackson, Fitz, Keenan Allen, Doug Baldwin



Jag Tuckrule : 5:24 am : link Doesn’t have consistent hands and doesn’t stay on his feet. He’s always falling and tumbling and being pin balled all over the field. The dude needs to stay upright. He’s a solid 3 but if he’s asked to do anything more he can’t. He’s limited due to height but he’s a super athlete. Works best out of the slot and can’t really compete for balls on the outside. He’s a good guy by all accounts and plays with heart but he’s really limited. We could do a lot better

He Toth029 : 6:20 am : link Is a FA and I wouldn't give him able $5-6m max.

JAG micky : 6:40 am : link Its the best the giants can do now with #2 wr

Better than a JAG - a good #3 (slot WR) TD : 7:11 am : link But... on a team with dynamic receiving options at RB and TE/HB, you don’t need a great #3. The offense could thrive with a better #2 and a true (cheap) JAG or platoon of JAGs at #3.



I’d try to re-sign him but only at $5-6M per. Anything more, which is probably what he’ll be looking for and get elsewhere, and I’d pass.

Next Year Rong5611 : 7:17 am : link Is a big one for him. He's a solid player, but not a must keep. He needs to prove otherwise.

he’s competent hassan : 7:25 am : link nothing special and as others said not enough explosion for a player his size. he’s a better player than randle though. i’d resign him if money was right. given the giants need to rebuild where they have more glaring weakness.

The list of good LauderdaleMatty : 7:34 am : link To great WRs who were drafted after are 1 grows every year. Hate to lose a solid team guy but if they can't re-sign him to a reasonable deal they will have to look elsewhere.



He's replaceable

Possession WR rocco8112 : 8:26 am : link with subpar hands. Does not break tackles, average at best RAC ability. Nice guy plays hard I guess.



Nothing special and closer to JAG than a playmaker.







Although they don’t have the same skill set, Shepard’s best position Ivan15 : 8:51 am : link Is also Engram’s best position. Shepard is a JAG. Maybe slightly better or worse than an average slot receiver.



If you think Engram is a difference maker, then you have to move on from Shepard when his rookie deal ends. I would like to see Engram play one game with Shepard out.

letting him walk fkap : 9:06 am : link would be idiotic.



So would giving him much of a contract.



offer him a contract that makes it easy to dump him after a year or two, and which is backloaded to pay him if he improves. Low guarantees. If he would rather look elsewhere, sayanora, no hard feelings.



Can't fall into the trap of overpaying mediocre players.

RE: IMO he is a perfect Coach Red Beaulieu : 9:10 am : link

Quote: 3rd wideout, I was surprised they drafted him instead of Thomas, since at that time they still had Cruz on the roster, and then they had to take a flyer on Marshall...oh well ..that’s water under the bridge.. I suspect Gettleman will be scouting for a tall wideout this year

yet another 1st/2nd rounder heading into his 4th year Stu11 : 9:21 am : link with more than a decent chance of not getting a 2nd contract. Reese's last 4 or 5 drafts...the gifts that just keep on giving.

A wholly McNally's_Nuts : 9:24 am : link replaceable player at this point.



I thought we were getting Steve Smith when the Giants drafted him. He had 3 passes that just went thru his hands yesterday.



He's an incomplete version of Steve Smith.



He's a good piece, but giving him big bucks would be a huge mistake.

Would like to see him with the individual and scheme coaching Bob in Newburgh : 9:30 am : link of the NE Patriots.



Physically and mentally there is no reason he cannot do everything as well, or better, than Edelmann.



Giants continue to run a Mickey Mouse scheme compared to other teams when it comes to picks and crossing routes that actually get people open.

RE: His cons outweigh his pros NYG007 : 9:51 am : link

Quote: Cons:

Drops too many balls

Isn’t a burner

Strictly a slot WR



Pros:

Solid route runner

Blocking



The drops are maddening. I think the NYG can do better.



He's a good young player David B. : 11:11 am : link But he doesn't scare defenses by himself -- especially as a #2. As others mention, he'd be excellent in the slot if they could ever find a legit #2.



I also can't think of one time he's come up big in a key moment. Or a time he's made a team pay for doubling OBJ. In fact, as others mention, he actually had KEY drops that were killers. Not as much as Randall. But he's not "clutch."

WR's in general are overpaid rasbutant : 11:36 am : link no problem paying the high end guys, but 10-12 mil for JAGS, 7-8 mil for barely starters. Give me Snacks at 10mil paying 50% of the snaps any day before 9.6 mil for Donte Moncrief.



I suspect Sterling will be in line for 12-14 mil, that's the market. Doesn't matter if you don't want to pay it, that's the going rate. If you don't want to pay it, move WR up on your draft list of needs.

RE: How much has he progressed since his rookie year? Carson53 : 12:16 pm : link

Quote: Not much.....he was dropping them back then....



Not a burner, and rarely gets a lot of separation....



His main problem, besides drops, is, he doesn't fight for the ball well.....



I said we needed a 3rd WR, but everyone said we had OBj, EE, SB, and SS.....but EE and SS just are not consistent receivers....



If you take him out of the slot, he becomes less effective... .



I like your point that 'he doesn't fight for the ball well...' The other points on here have been noted as well

from other posters.



There is one 2nd Rd. receiver I just keep watching,

because he plays like a 1st Rd. pick, one JuJu Shuster-Smith. The Steelers with a good pick there!

He is a 2b MotownGIANTS : 12:32 pm : link 3a level WR. The issue is OBJ is out and EE is under performing and not being used to his strengths ....



However SS has the ability to be a key player on a championship team. He has he intangibles ... he needs to be better with his hand consistency. He cant afford to drop balls, he does the other things good routes, knows playbook, blocking, good teammate, stays healthy etc.