Sterling Shepard a JAG or something better?

He’s much better suited for the slot, and gets exposed a bit playing outside, but he is the least of our problems.
Sterling has had a disappointing 2nd half of the season so far
Cons:
Drops too many balls
Isn’t a burner
Strictly a slot WR
Pros:
Solid route runner
Blocking
The drops are maddening. I think the NYG can do better.
Yes absolutely average so far and gets hurt A LOT. Is t be a free agent at end of season?
closer to JAG than stud, though.
Without Odell on the field .
is coming clear he’s not a good complementary #2. He’s a situational #3 and slot guy.
Amazing to say but I could see a young playmaking WR becoming a need again in the next year or two.
spot on.
Most games it looks like a young playmaking WR to compliment OBJ is a need now.
3rd wideout, I was surprised they drafted him instead of Thomas, since at that time they still had Cruz on the roster, and then they had to take a flyer on Marshall...oh well ..that’s water under the bridge.. I suspect Gettleman will be scouting for a tall wideout this year
In comment 14222253
fkap said:
They need a big bodied WR. I see how WRs like Mike Williams, Gallup, Sutton even not being overly breakthrough guys so far, help to change how the defense has to defend in passing situations and red zone targets. There’s a few others around the league too. Offenses with a big bodied athletic receivers are simply tougher to defend against due to the multiples of options for an OC to run out there.
Deandre Hopkins and Julio Jones. Probably the best examples. But there’s a lot of 2 and 3 guys or if you have a TE like that, that change how you have to defend and allow a QB to take shots and attack the secondary.
Still think he’s better as a 3rd receiver/slot guy. We could really use a taller outside possession guy to be the Number 2
I can’t think of one attribute that gives him an edge. He’s a decent blocker for a WR I guess. Not a great route runner. Not physical. Not a burner. Questionable hands. Not a big WR.
JAG poster boy.
Anyone that can be allowed to leave cheaply, should be.
And very overrated by Giants fans.
route runner with no speed or shake to his game, hands are only average and he is on the small side. I would call that a JAG in my book.
Gets drops when he feels he needs to break long receptions as opposed to move the chains.
But there's room for players like that as long as they double down on what they do and stay under control.
Problem is that the draft needs to be about the whole D and the OL. Get used to evan engram at wr.
In comment 14222292
King Quis said:
than catching - thats a problem.
They should keep him to be a slot man, very professional, good routes, shifty quickness, the drops are a aberration.
His quickness and toughness are his two best traits, but his ability to get himself open on the outside is just not there.
Giants need someone (Coleman?) to develop as the 2nd outside receiver opposite OBJ to allow Shep to continue to thrive in the slot.
This is yet another reason why trading OBJ would be a mistake.
Not much.....he was dropping them back then....
Not a burner, and rarely gets a lot of separation....
His main problem, besides drops, is, he doesn't fight for the ball well.....
I said we needed a 3rd WR, but everyone said we had OBj, EE, SB, and SS.....but EE and SS just are not consistent receivers....
If you take him out of the slot, he becomes less effective...
and would be a solid #3. The problem is he is being asked to be the #2 this season and when OBJ is out it gets further compounded.
It's a depth problem
he's a solid starter, a reliable #2 with the occasional drop. He's a good citizen and does a good job blocking. In FA, I'd go so far as decent starter money but no more, there's no sense in coming anywhere close to breaking the bank for him.
As in, a guy who produces very promisingly in early in his young career, but then fails to improve further or even actually deteriorates.
with little explosion and questionable hands.
See I think these games are very meaningful. OBJ was out the last two weeks and his two meaningful catches happened on busted coverages.
He had a chance to rise up and show he has big time game. The only worse Giant on the field than him today was Wheeler.
Never was, never was destined to be. He gives good effort, blocks hard, but has no speed and very little wiggle and can't seem to get open inside or outside with any consistency. He lacks the short area quickness that successful guys his size have who make actual impacts. I'd let him walk, he's an undersized WR on a team with a GM who loves big players, especially at WR.
As pointed out above, solid in the slot. And he does have a few long TDs on his resume, particularly against Phily.
Letting him walk would be absolutely idiotic because it would necessitate filling yet ANOTHER position with somebody new, either with a draft choice that they need desperately to use on upgrading the OL or the defense, or with yet another overpaid veteran who probably wouldn't be any better, if as good.
The stupidity on this board these days is just incredible.
But I hope they get a significantly better #2
short and medium routes to maximize his effectiveness.
He plays the game really hard, gives tons of effort and plays with a great attitude.
It's increasingly obvious that this staff has no Fucking clue what it's doing.
is a guy wiho has above average talent level for his position but seems to outwork a lot of similar skill level guys.
He does a lot of the little things right, like blocking which was on display last week, he's a decent route runner, and his awareness of the chains is 👍🏻. Works hard, has fun, and while he seems frustrated sometimes at lack of targets, doesn't let that get in way of his play. To me he is a reliable, back end 2nd/high 3rd receiver for a team.
On the flip side...first, obviously he had some drops today, pretty bad ones, but I don't think that should concern anyone. But I don't think it is easy to find and establish a consistent role for him...
He isn't the typical slot receiver; he definitely is not a threat to take a drag 60 yards to the house. Yet obviously is not a "big slot" type either, which the NFL has trended towards (Gronk, Kelce
..hopefully Engram as an effective one, one day). He clearly isn't a deep threat (Tyreek Hill for example) either. So I guess he sort of fits into the posession receiver mold, although the really effective ones are usually guys who are expected to be heavily targeted and have a high catch rate (ex. Hopkins) but he fits into that category to a lesser extent.
The labels don't really matter but if I am paying a guy #2/#3 money, I'd want him to be really good at something. So do you pay (or try to pay) him like a 3? Does he want to be paid like a #2?
Looking at WR contracts, I don't see how he doesn't ask fot at least an 8 mil per average. Marvin Jones (40 mil total value), Paul Richardson (40 mil t.v), Albert Wilson (32 t.v), and Kenny Stills (24 t.v) all average 8 mil per year. The Richardson contract is laughable, Redskins are the gift that keeps on giving, but either way this is reality and Shep should 100% use comparison as a negotiating tactic:
9-10 mil = Pierre Garcon, Donte Moncrief
10-11 mil = Tyler Lockett
11-12 mil - Emmanuel Sanders, Desean Jackson, Fitz, Keenan Allen, Doug Baldwin Over The Cap WR Salaries
Doesn’t have consistent hands and doesn’t stay on his feet. He’s always falling and tumbling and being pin balled all over the field. The dude needs to stay upright. He’s a solid 3 but if he’s asked to do anything more he can’t. He’s limited due to height but he’s a super athlete. Works best out of the slot and can’t really compete for balls on the outside. He’s a good guy by all accounts and plays with heart but he’s really limited. We could do a lot better
Is a FA and I wouldn't give him able $5-6m max.
Its the best the giants can do now with #2 wr
But... on a team with dynamic receiving options at RB and TE/HB, you don’t need a great #3. The offense could thrive with a better #2 and a true (cheap) JAG or platoon of JAGs at #3.
I’d try to re-sign him but only at $5-6M per. Anything more, which is probably what he’ll be looking for and get elsewhere, and I’d pass.
Is a big one for him. He's a solid player, but not a must keep. He needs to prove otherwise.
nothing special and as others said not enough explosion for a player his size. he’s a better player than randle though. i’d resign him if money was right. given the giants need to rebuild where they have more glaring weakness.
To great WRs who were drafted after are 1 grows every year. Hate to lose a solid team guy but if they can't re-sign him to a reasonable deal they will have to look elsewhere.
He's replaceable
with subpar hands. Does not break tackles, average at best RAC ability. Nice guy plays hard I guess.
Nothing special and closer to JAG than a playmaker.
Is also Engram’s best position. Shepard is a JAG. Maybe slightly better or worse than an average slot receiver.
If you think Engram is a difference maker, then you have to move on from Shepard when his rookie deal ends. I would like to see Engram play one game with Shepard out.
would be idiotic.
So would giving him much of a contract.
offer him a contract that makes it easy to dump him after a year or two, and which is backloaded to pay him if he improves. Low guarantees. If he would rather look elsewhere, sayanora, no hard feelings.
Can't fall into the trap of overpaying mediocre players.
In comment 14222254
morrison40 said:
It's because of our dysfunctional org with Mara/Tisch/Reese/Ross/Mcadoo + Eli WCO Frankenstein team we drafted SS over the prototypical X receiver Thomas.
with more than a decent chance of not getting a 2nd contract. Reese's last 4 or 5 drafts...the gifts that just keep on giving.
replaceable player at this point.
I thought we were getting Steve Smith when the Giants drafted him. He had 3 passes that just went thru his hands yesterday.
He's an incomplete version of Steve Smith.
He's a good piece, but giving him big bucks would be a huge mistake.
of the NE Patriots.
Physically and mentally there is no reason he cannot do everything as well, or better, than Edelmann.
Giants continue to run a Mickey Mouse scheme compared to other teams when it comes to picks and crossing routes that actually get people open.
In comment 14222235
The_Boss said:
Sums him up perfectly. His drops are typically BIG moment drops as well. I've had enough. He can run block, but he is nothing more than a 4th or 5th option.
But he doesn't scare defenses by himself -- especially as a #2. As others mention, he'd be excellent in the slot if they could ever find a legit #2.
I also can't think of one time he's come up big in a key moment. Or a time he's made a team pay for doubling OBJ. In fact, as others mention, he actually had KEY drops that were killers. Not as much as Randall. But he's not "clutch."
no problem paying the high end guys, but 10-12 mil for JAGS, 7-8 mil for barely starters. Give me Snacks at 10mil paying 50% of the snaps any day before 9.6 mil for Donte Moncrief.
I suspect Sterling will be in line for 12-14 mil, that's the market. Doesn't matter if you don't want to pay it, that's the going rate. If you don't want to pay it, move WR up on your draft list of needs.
In comment 14222356
Doomster said:
.
I like your point that 'he doesn't fight for the ball well...' The other points on here have been noted as well
from other posters.
There is one 2nd Rd. receiver I just keep watching,
because he plays like a 1st Rd. pick, one JuJu Shuster-Smith. The Steelers with a good pick there!
The kid was 20 when coming into the league I read as well
3a level WR. The issue is OBJ is out and EE is under performing and not being used to his strengths ....
However SS has the ability to be a key player on a championship team. He has he intangibles ... he needs to be better with his hand consistency. He cant afford to drop balls, he does the other things good routes, knows playbook, blocking, good teammate, stays healthy etc.
...if the OL got better.
Again, everyone benefits from the guys up front being nastier and better.........
And I still say we need size guy to balance out OBJ and Sterling..........