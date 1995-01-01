Boomer back to ripping Eli this morning. Emlen'sGremlins : 8:19 am Responded to Shurmur not mentioning Eli by name in post game press conference in regards to what was wrong with the offense yesterday. Said the coach is walking around the real issue of what's wrong with the team because his predecessor didn't fare too well when he tried to address it.

And shurmur rightfully so micky : 8:22 am : link He (shurmur) has no right to call out Eli no matter. Or pay the consequences

Ratings game rocco8112 : 8:22 am : link that radio show sucks badly too.



No worries, they will need a new shtick and everyone else will no longer have to be bothered by Eli. Two more games and he will be gone.



Honestly, in some ways it will be a relief. Will he retire? I hope he gets a shot somewhere else to help keep my interest in the NFL since the Giants are likely to be bad for a long time. Also would like to see some more evidence if he is cooked or not. Personally, I lean can still get it done but it is a hard sell when all you do is lose.





I don’t like Boomer Oscar : 8:23 am : link But the writing is on the wall. Team needs a new QB, I know you can’t force it in the draft but they need to find someone this offseason. You can’t just run it back with Eli next season, he’s finished.

Eli was... silverfox : 8:24 am : link ... horribly typical in guaranteed rookie ass, pussy fumbles, and an interception that a veteran should never throw. Eli looks like a rookie without the legs to get out of trouble.

At least he's consistent GiantsRage2007 : 8:24 am : link He said the Giants need to move on during the CBS pre-game yesterday

Probably one more year of Manning jeff57 : 8:25 am : link But then that's it.

The coach can say what he wants UberAlias : 8:27 am : link Those being honest with themselves know what we’re looking at.



It seems nobody, not the fans nor the organization, have the guts the face reality and see this for what it is. We keep overrating where we are and what needs to be done. Scared of the truth that’s right there in front of us. More excuses than wins has become the norm.

I love the statement dep026 : 8:28 am : link "an INT that no QB should throw"



Do people watch other games whatsoever? lol

I normally don't watch the pre-game pjcas18 : 8:30 am : link shows or get caught up in the bullshit, and I don't know if it was staged or what but Boomer and Simms seemed to be legit going it at about Eli.



the question was "Should Eli QB the Giants in 2019"



Simms was asked to answer and he said absolutely. There isn't a better on-roster option, no better free agent additions and the draft circumstances don't show a viable option. In fact Phil went on, he could see 2020 Eli being the best choice for QB.



Boomer vehemently disagreed and said he'd cut Eli, draft a rookie QB, and sign a "mid-level free agent" because of the money they're paying Eli.



Simms suggested a restructure.



not sue if it was me, but seemed like legit vitriol between the two, at least on this topic.

Eli has no affect Dankbeerman : 8:31 am : link on the running game getting blown up in the backfeild repeatedly. Everyone on then team that had a blocking assignment in yesterdays game failed this team.



Eli ended up with some awfull plays but it was a total shit show by the offense. The only reasin we ran for positive yardage is cause Saquon made multiple guys miss on 2-3 yard runs.

RE: Boomer.. dep026 : 8:32 am : link

Quote: back to ripping Eli just like BBI is back to ripping him.



Not surprising.



BBI has become what the standard NFL fan has become. Very little knowledge of the game, listen to talking heads who dont watch the game (shit.... Stephen A. Smith knows more about the SD-KC match up than our own fans know about the game.)



When a loss occurs, everyone blames one person. Because its the easy thing to do. Did Eli play well yesterday? Of course not. He didnt hold the team back though because it could easily be argued that Shepard was worse. Wheeler was god awful. Pulley was pathetic. The DL was dominated. STs were awful...



Are you seeing the pattern Eli blamers?????/



The whole team sucked balls yesterday. We are diluted on talent. In comment 14222658 FatMan in Charlotte said:BBI has become what the standard NFL fan has become. Very little knowledge of the game, listen to talking heads who dont watch the game (shit.... Stephen A. Smith knows more about the SD-KC match up than our own fans know about the game.)When a loss occurs, everyone blames one person. Because its the easy thing to do. Did Eli play well yesterday? Of course not. He didnt hold the team back though because it could easily be argued that Shepard was worse. Wheeler was god awful. Pulley was pathetic. The DL was dominated. STs were awful...Are you seeing the pattern Eli blamers?????/The whole team sucked balls yesterday. We are diluted on talent.

We did have a shitty game dep026 : 8:35 am : link everyone did.



But the talent level on this team, especialyl up front and in the trenches is not a playoff caliber level like. Thats a huge problem.

RE: I normally don't watch the pre-game FStubbs : 8:35 am : link

Quote: shows or get caught up in the bullshit, and I don't know if it was staged or what but Boomer and Simms seemed to be legit going it at about Eli.



the question was "Should Eli QB the Giants in 2019"



Simms was asked to answer and he said absolutely. There isn't a better on-roster option, no better free agent additions and the draft circumstances don't show a viable option. In fact Phil went on, he could see 2020 Eli being the best choice for QB.



Boomer vehemently disagreed and said he'd cut Eli, draft a rookie QB, and sign a "mid-level free agent" because of the money they're paying Eli.



Simms suggested a restructure.



not sue if it was me, but seemed like legit vitriol between the two, at least on this topic.



Boomer is jealous of Eli. It's as simple as that.



That being said, I'm not even sure a restructure is necessary. Eli is making about what a middle of the road QB makes these days. And yeah, barring things really getting bad, I think Eli is obviously the starter next year and has a good shot at being the starter at least entering 2020.



Eli did not play well yesterday at all, no way getting around it. But this team has much bigger problems than Eli's inconsistency.



I'd love to replace Eli with a young franchise QB but we screwed the pooch on that one and it doesn't look like one will be available anytime soon. In comment 14222660 pjcas18 said:Boomer is jealous of Eli. It's as simple as that.That being said, I'm not even sure a restructure is necessary. Eli is making about what a middle of the road QB makes these days. And yeah, barring things really getting bad, I think Eli is obviously the starter next year and has a good shot at being the starter at least entering 2020.Eli did not play well yesterday at all, no way getting around it. But this team has much bigger problems than Eli's inconsistency.I'd love to replace Eli with a young franchise QB but we screwed the pooch on that one and it doesn't look like one will be available anytime soon.

RE: Not to mention Mariotta’s monster Boy Cord : 8:36 am : link

Quote: game in the rain. Their running game worked. Ours, not so much



Henry was an absolute monster. He was helped by the Titans OL pushing the Giants front seven around like shopping carts. However, he looked like Brandon Jacobs with the ability to cut. In comment 14222663 Big Blue '56 said:Henry was an absolute monster. He was helped by the Titans OL pushing the Giants front seven around like shopping carts. However, he looked like Brandon Jacobs with the ability to cut.

Eli's cap hit for 2019 is $23M which is 10th in the league and his final year under contract. Simms said restructure, but you can't restructure a contract with only one year on it, so the Giants would need to extend Eli to 2020 (in Simms plan) and ideally at a low salary, and restructure 2019 so maybe it's a $15M cap hit in 2019 and 2020). In comment 14222673 FStubbs said:Eli's cap hit for 2019 is $23M which is 10th in the league and his final year under contract. Simms said restructure, but you can't restructure a contract with only one year on it, so the Giants would need to extend Eli to 2020 (in Simms plan) and ideally at a low salary, and restructure 2019 so maybe it's a $15M cap hit in 2019 and 2020).

The Titans.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:43 am : link had a pretty shitty game too.



It came down to the fact that Henry and the OL outplayed us and they were able to stop Barkley. Basically they won the trenches, yet people will show up gleefully on Monday to point out that Eli is done and the team would be fine if he just were gone.

RE: RE: Boomer.. Section331 : 8:43 am : link

Quote:

BBI has become what the standard NFL fan has become. Very little knowledge of the game, listen to talking heads who dont watch the game (shit.... Stephen A. Smith knows more about the SD-KC match up than our own fans know about the game.)



When a loss occurs, everyone blames one person. Because its the easy thing to do. Did Eli play well yesterday? Of course not. He didnt hold the team back though because it could easily be argued that Shepard was worse. Wheeler was god awful. Pulley was pathetic. The DL was dominated. STs were awful...



Are you seeing the pattern Eli blamers?????/



The whole team sucked balls yesterday. We are diluted on talent.



I'm not an "Eli-blamer", but Eli flat out sucked yesterday. The fact that others did too doesn't change that fact. A good NFL QB can pick his team up when they are playing poorly. Eli can't do that any longer. In comment 14222665 dep026 said:I'm not an "Eli-blamer", but Eli flat out sucked yesterday. The fact that others did too doesn't change that fact. A good NFL QB can pick his team up when they are playing poorly. Eli can't do that any longer.

Everybody AcidTest : 8:44 am : link played badly, including Eli. Engram made a few plays, but I can't think of anyone else who did. Barkley was simply swarmed all day. Eli wasn't the only problem, but he was one of the main reasons we not only lost, but were shutout.



Eli is a glorified game manager at this point in his career, which is hardly surprising given his age, and the beatings he's taken behind subpar offensive lines. But he is shell shocked, is painfully slow, and has no mobility. His arm strength also looks like it's declining, and there are too many instances where he doesn't see the whole field. He's still capable of terrific throws and games, but is reaching the end.



As for 2019, I wanted him gone at 1-7, but now agree that he's likely the least bad option for 2019. But we need to draft his successor in 2019 or 2020.

RE: RE: Not to mention Mariotta’s monster EricJ : 8:46 am : link



I actually thought that too often Jacobs played small. Like he went down too easily too often. Yes, there are some of those highlight clips where he runs a guy over... but also just as many where he did not assert himself. In comment 14222675 Boy Cord sai However, he looked like Brandon Jacobs with the ability to cut. [/quote]I actually thought that too often Jacobs played small. Like he went down too easily too often. Yes, there are some of those highlight clips where he runs a guy over... but also just as many where he did not assert himself.

Totally agree on Boomer being jealous of Eli. It kills him that Eli has two rings and he got there once and came up small. Bart Scott is another one who takes every opportunity to rip Eli out of jealousy. Two has beens who never won the big one hosting crappy shows with failing ratings trying to get ratings and soothe their hurt egos by blasting Eli. In comment 14222673 FStubbs said:[quote] In comment 14222660 pjcas18 said:Quote:shows or get caught up in the bullshit, and I don't know if it was staged or what but Boomer and Simms seemed to be legit going it at about Eli.the question was "Should Eli QB the Giants in 2019"Simms was asked to answer and he said absolutely. There isn't a better on-roster option, no better free agent additions and the draft circumstances don't show a viable option. In fact Phil went on, he could see 2020 Eli being the best choice for QB.Boomer vehemently disagreed and said he'd cut Eli, draft a rookie QB, and sign a "mid-level free agent" because of the money they're paying Eli.Simms suggested a restructure.not sue if it was me, but seemed like legit vitriol between the two, at least on this topic.Boomer is jealous of Eli. It's as simple as that.That being said, I'm not even sure a restructure is necessary. Eli is making about what a middle of the road QB makes these days. And yeah, barring things really getting bad, I think Eli is obviously the starter next year and has a good shot at being the starter at least entering 2020.Eli did not play well yesterday at all, no way getting around it. But this team has much bigger problems than Eli's inconsistency.I'd love to replace Eli with a young franchise QB but we screwed the pooch on that one and it doesn't look like one will be available anytime soon. [/quoteTotally agree on Boomer being jealous of Eli. It kills him that Eli has two rings and he got there once and came up small. Bart Scott is another one who takes every opportunity to rip Eli out of jealousy. Two has beens who never won the big one hosting crappy shows with failing ratings trying to get ratings and soothe their hurt egos by blasting Eli.

Quote: geez, there's a thread talking about Mariota playing well and what happens when we face an actual starting QB.



It's madness.



12/20, 80 yards, 0 TD's, 0 INT's. In comment 14222703 FatMan in Charlotte said:12/20, 80 yards, 0 TD's, 0 INT's.

You two must have missed dep026 : 8:50 am : link that poster who said we should replace Eli with Tyrod Taylor because you know he doesnt turn it over.

You just have to let these guys vent.... Britt in VA : 8:51 am : link They've had to hold it in for the past five weeks or so, so now is their time to shine.

2020

2021

Big years for QB’s in the draft. Be prepared to have to trade up. In comment 14222673 FStubbs said:20202021Big years for QB’s in the draft. Be prepared to have to trade up.

He’s a below average QB now Rflairr : 8:55 am : link That just stares down WRs. Why so offended?

Boomer's not the sharpest tool in the shed. Ira : 8:56 am : link Eli had a bad game after a number of good games. He would have looked better yesterday if our o-line could have generated some kind of running game and if our receivers didn't drop catchable passes - in part due to the rain.

Quote: that poster who said we should replace Eli with Tyrod Taylor because you know he doesnt turn it over.



I almost want Eli to go so when the team is still garbage I can see who the blame goes to. Likely it will still be Eli even if he is sitting in an armchair on Sundays or in another uniform

In comment 14222715 dep026 said:I almost want Eli to go so when the team is still garbage I can see who the blame goes to. Likely it will still be Eli even if he is sitting in an armchair on Sundays or in another uniform

here's a thought I Love Clams Casino : 9:12 am : link The Titans are simply a better team.



They dominated line play on both sides of the ball. Eli stepped up when he needed to but defenders were in his face all game long.



There's no need to get all jacked up about it...It's not as if the Giants could have won the game yesterday, barring Tennessee not showing up.

But Eli was dreadful yesterday. Absolutely dreadful.

It's easy to say mittenedman : 9:21 am : link the QB didn't put the entire team on his back and will us to victory but the D got shredded, the OL got its ass kicked and the receivers couldn't catch a cold.



It reminded me of the Gilbride Redskins game in 07 when it was pouring and we threw the ball all over the place against a tough D. We were rolling at that point, hit a rainy day, and nothing went right.

There are those who blame Eli for everything joeinpa : 9:22 am : link And those that blame everyone around him. They speak of one another as the most unreasonable of fans, not understanding they are both the same.



I don’t remember who posted this comment about Eli a while back, but I think it s true.



Paraphrasing because I don’t remember:



Older quarterbacks, good ones like Eli, will still be able to remind you of their greatness throughput the course of a season. I t s not like they totally forget how to play. They do enough to allow you to believe if we can jus get better around him.



But their ability on a consistent basis is just not there anymore. ......



Me, I see flashes of the old Eli when things are clicking. But I also see how overwhelmed he sometimes is by the athleticism around him as the pocket collapses



Eli has never been good at extending plays, but he almos always hung in there right up to getting hit making big plays. I don’t see this anymore, I see the opposite



I m am not an Eli hater, nor a fanboy. I am a Giants fan first and want what s best for the team.



I don’t know what that means for the quarterback position going forward but we ll see





We watched Eli make tough accurate throws BBelle21 : 9:25 am : link in terrible weather that our receivers dropped. And then penalties pushing them back, and dreadful tackling on defense. They got behind and Barkley couldn’t run at all so Eli had to start attacking through the air. He made mistakes but I feel like that was a team loss yesterday. For Boomer to pop his ugly ass head out and skewer Eli is typical monkey brain bull sh!t from him.

Quote: He (shurmur) has no right to call out Eli no matter. Or pay the consequences

This is about as childish a post as possible. Kudos. In comment 14222639 micky said:This is about as childish a post as possible. Kudos.

This is the epitome of the absurdity of some posters on this board and truly shows the lack of knowledge. Is Eli supposed to block for the running game? Catch the ball for the wide receivers and tight ends? How about tackling the opposing team's running back?



The running game was not doing anything thanks to the ineffectiveness of the offensive line. Players were dropping the ball in their hands. The titans were dominating us on both sides of the ball in the trenches, but Eli is supposed to pick the team up? Absolutely ridiculous



Smh In comment 14222694 Section331 said:This is the epitome of the absurdity of some posters on this board and truly shows the lack of knowledge. Is Eli supposed to block for the running game? Catch the ball for the wide receivers and tight ends? How about tackling the opposing team's running back?The running game was not doing anything thanks to the ineffectiveness of the offensive line. Players were dropping the ball in their hands. The titans were dominating us on both sides of the ball in the trenches, but Eli is supposed to pick the team up? Absolutely ridiculousSmh

Norman McNally's_Nuts : 9:30 am : link Esasion is wholly jealous of Eli Manning and two superbowl rings.



If that isn't obvious then I don't know what to tell you.



Norman wasn't able to beat the best QB that played in his generation, but Eli beat the best QB in his generation.



Twice. That's what it comes down to guys.

Boomer Bleedin Blue : 9:32 am : link Has been taken over by the Green Monster! That motherf$&ker is beyond jealous! He’s pissed he never made that much money!



Is Eli at the end of the road, absolutely. Is there a better option, no! It’s not Eli’s fault, the front office is to blame. Sims is correct when he says there is no other option, a restructured contract may be the way to go. Did we have a running game yesterday? Did we have a defense show up yesterday? Did we have an Offensive Libe that played well yesterday? Did we have a QB that could’ve lifted us above those deficiencies? The answer to the last question is no and there wasn’t any QB that could’ve helped us yesterday the way the WHOLE team played!



Flame on!!





Any of those other blame-worthy targets pushing 38 years old and occupying $23MM of cap space?



Are you seeing the pattern Eli apologists?????/ In comment 14222665 dep026 said:Any of those other blame-worthy targets pushing 38 years old and occupying $23MM of cap space?Are you seeing the pattern Eli apologists?????/

Quote: the QB didn't put the entire team on his back and will us to victory but the D got shredded, the OL got its ass kicked and the receivers couldn't catch a cold.



It reminded me of the Gilbride Redskins game in 07 when it was pouring and we threw the ball all over the place against a tough D. We were rolling at that point, hit a rainy day, and nothing went right.



You're absolutely correct here. But at the same time, in a 7-0 (one score) game, Eli's two turnovers were just putrid. We were fortunate to escape the first but the second did us in. The team sucked. And Eli is a huge part of the team. His haters want to blame everything on him; his strongest advocates never want to blame him for anything.



The OL sucked yesterday. The receivers sucked. But the QB also sucked. In comment 14222803 mittenedman said:You're absolutely correct here. But at the same time, in a 7-0 (one score) game, Eli's two turnovers were just putrid. We were fortunate to escape the first but the second did us in. The team sucked. And Eli is a huge part of the team. His haters want to blame everything on him; his strongest advocates never want to blame him for anything.The OL sucked yesterday. The receivers sucked. But the QB also sucked.

I don't think.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:42 am : link



Quote: The OL sucked yesterday. The receivers sucked. But the QB also sucked.



That's brutally true. It is the narrow-minded posts/threads that try to blame a single entity after a loss to tie it in a neat little bow, as if we just improve or eliminate that single cause, then the team is magically better.



And we've seen the song and dance before where that entity is almost always Eli.



Like I said earlier, we even have a thread talking about how good Mariota played and how we fared after finally facing a real starting QB. people would give much pushback on a statement like this:That's brutally true. It is the narrow-minded posts/threads that try to blame a single entity after a loss to tie it in a neat little bow, as if we just improve or eliminate that single cause, then the team is magically better.And we've seen the song and dance before where that entity is almost always Eli.Like I said earlier, we even have a thread talking about how good Mariota played and how we fared after finally facing a real starting QB.

Quote:

Any of those other blame-worthy targets pushing 38 years old and occupying $23MM of cap space?



Are you seeing the pattern Eli apologists?????/



I see a pattern. One you have been riding since BBWC.



Get rid of the QB and all will be well!!!!



Eli's cap hit has NOTHING to do with the diluted talent on this team. If you depend on free agency to win games - you will never win.



I remember when the Skins won the offseason with all their Free agents. Meant shit regular season. In comment 14222852 Gatorade Dunk said:I see a pattern. One you have been riding since BBWC.Get rid of the QB and all will be well!!!!Eli's cap hit has NOTHING to do with the diluted talent on this team. If you depend on free agency to win games - you will never win.I remember when the Skins won the offseason with all their Free agents. Meant shit regular season.

FatMan in Charlotte Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:44 am : : 9:44 am : link 86 passing yards and they beat us by 17!?



I know the league is moving in the opposite direction, but I still think a good defense and running game can take you far in this league. That said, at some point, the Titans won't be able to overcome their QB in the playoffs.

Everybody is upset jtfuoco : 9:45 am : link With how the game went down yesterday but if you look at the issue logically there is only one conclusion you have to restructure the contract to game manager type pay and bring Eli back for most likely the next 2 seasons unless a unexpected QB drops in their lap. Will he do it that's a different issue but there are not going to be any FAs out there that will be better and this draft is QB lite and the team messed up its chance for JH with their 4-1 run.

Quote: 86 passing yards and they beat us by 17!?



I know the league is moving in the opposite direction, but I still think a good defense and running game can take you far in this league. That said, at some point, the Titans won't be able to overcome their QB in the playoffs.



Signing Mariota to a long term deal will end their run as a good team. He simply isnt very good. In comment 14222885 Eric from BBI said:Signing Mariota to a long term deal will end their run as a good team. He simply isnt very good.

Quote: Any of those other blame-worthy targets pushing 38 years old and occupying $23MM of cap space?



Are you seeing the pattern Eli apologists?????/



You’re wasting your time. Now that the several week long circle jerk is over and he turned back into a pumpkin, we’ll be back to “the salary doesn’t matter”, “he doesn’t make that much”, and “you’ll only save a little bit by moving on”. Once that doesn’t go well, it will shift to “I’m OK if they move on but I’m just telling you they aren’t going to you’re a dumb-dumb if you think they are going to”, “I’m not talking about what they should do, I’m talking about what they will do”. All while defending him from every criticism.



Repeat repeat call people names repeat. In comment 14222852 Gatorade Dunk said:You’re wasting your time. Now that the several week long circle jerk is over and he turned back into a pumpkin, we’ll be back to “the salary doesn’t matter”, “he doesn’t make that much”, and “you’ll only save a little bit by moving on”. Once that doesn’t go well, it will shift to “I’m OK if they move on but I’m just telling you they aren’t going to you’re a dumb-dumb if you think they are going to”, “I’m not talking about what they should do, I’m talking about what they will do”. All while defending him from every criticism.Repeat repeat call people names repeat.

Your clearly talking about me.... Britt in VA : 9:49 am : link Eli will be back next year, right wrong or indifferent, it's pretty clear.



Sorry if your feelings got hurt.

my feelings aren't even a little bit hurt bigbluehoya : 9:52 am : link but your shtick has been tired for a long, long time.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:53 am : : 9:53 am : link And on top of the 86 passing yards, a couple of his "highlight" passes were ones that I thought, "that's going to get picked off" as soon as he released it (i.e., he had a couple of throws to the opposite side of the field without a lot of mustard on them).

Quote: but your shtick has been tired for a long, long time.



What schtick? Being right?



Sorry, guess I should engage in more fantasy discussion like cutting Eli outright, trading him, or forcing him to take a paycut just because. In comment 14222915 bigbluehoya said:What schtick? Being right?Sorry, guess I should engage in more fantasy discussion like cutting Eli outright, trading him, or forcing him to take a paycut just because.

Quote: but your shtick has been tired for a long, long time.



He has been more right than most posters on this board. But its funny he gets called out but other posters who do nothing but shit and live to shit on players get passes.



Its like some posters feel the need to openly mock the fans who are actually rooting for the players todo well. Its just an odd phenomenon here. In comment 14222915 bigbluehoya said:He has been more right than most posters on this board. But its funny he gets called out but other posters who do nothing but shit and live to shit on players get passes.Its like some posters feel the need to openly mock the fans who are actually rooting for the players todo well. Its just an odd phenomenon here.

you know what has corresponded with 'being right' bigbluehoya : 9:57 am : link for a long time? the team being really bad for a long time.



wear it proudly, but nobody is impressed.

Quote: for a long time? the team being really bad for a long time.



wear it proudly, but nobody is impressed.



You don't think I want the team to win? You think I enjoy losing just to keep seeing Eli Manning play?



The problem is so much bigger than Eli Manning, but some of you have such laser focus on him that it clouds the rest of the picture. Cut him. I don't care. I'm as ready for the future as the next poster. In fact, I've seen the future. It's Saquon. Regardless whether it's for Saquon or the next QB, they need continue building the line. The defense needs to be addressed. They can't stop the run or rush the passer.



In the meantime, Eli will be here for a myriad of reasons. Mainly financial and lack of replacement available in the meantime.



But if it makes you feel emotionally better to come up with fantasy scenarios where we cut or trade them, by all means placate yourself. In comment 14222939 bigbluehoya said:You don't think I want the team to win? You think I enjoy losing just to keep seeing Eli Manning play?The problem is so much bigger than Eli Manning, but some of you have such laser focus on him that it clouds the rest of the picture. Cut him. I don't care. I'm as ready for the future as the next poster. In fact, I've seen the future. It's Saquon. Regardless whether it's for Saquon or the next QB, they need continue building the line. The defense needs to be addressed. They can't stop the run or rush the passer.In the meantime, Eli will be here for a myriad of reasons. Mainly financial and lack of replacement available in the meantime.But if it makes you feel emotionally better to come up with fantasy scenarios where we cut or trade them, by all means placate yourself.

Is the insinuation that if you just had a different QB the team would be better?



Or is it just classic frustration that instead of understanding the problems are multi-faceted that trying to pigeon-hole it to one player is convenient?



A different QB may mask some problems and highlight others, but it certainly isn't just magically making us competitive.



Wearing the idea that it does proudly isn't impressing anyone either exactly is this supposed to mean?Is the insinuation that if you just had a different QB the team would be better?Or is it just classic frustration that instead of understanding the problems are multi-faceted that trying to pigeon-hole it to one player is convenient?A different QB may mask some problems and highlight others, but it certainly isn't just magically making us competitive.Wearing the idea that it does proudly isn't impressing anyone either

why is it a 'fantasy scenario' to bigbluehoya : 10:07 am : link release a late-30s quarterback making $20M who has lead the team to a ridiculously-lower-than-.500 record for the past 6 seasons?



It's quite literally, other than ownership, the only ingredient that hasn't been changed. Every single other input has had its bloodletting.



Remember -- don't actually argue that point -- but tell me how it's a "fantasy scenario" to suggest that the player should be cut.

Eli has been good this year fanofthejets : 10:07 am : link Yes the Giants need a QB of the future ASAP but they can absolutely squeeze a solid 2019 season out of Manning. He's still a very solid above average veteran QB who can take a team apart if you actually give him time in the pocket.



It's idiotic dumping on Eli Manning. Manning is a legendary QB in NY plain and simple. His accomplishments should earn him more respect especially from somebody like Boomer who wishes he had a career like Eli

Is the insinuation that if you just had a different QB the team would be better?



Or is it just classic frustration that instead of understanding the problems are multi-faceted that trying to pigeon-hole it to one player is convenient?



A different QB may mask some problems and highlight others, but it certainly isn't just magically making us competitive.



Wearing the idea that it does proudly isn't impressing anyone either



What does it mean? Britt pounds his chest daily around here about how well he has predicted NYG's moves for the last bunch of years.



And the Giants have sucked. So I don't know what value being a good guesser about their horrible management has.



Get it now? In comment 14222951 FatMan in Charlotte said:What does it mean? Britt pounds his chest daily around here about how well he has predicted NYG's moves for the last bunch of years.And the Giants have sucked. So I don't know what value being a good guesser about their horrible management has.Get it now?

Quote: release a late-30s quarterback making $20M who has lead the team to a ridiculously-lower-than-.500 record for the past 6 seasons?



It's quite literally, other than ownership, the only ingredient that hasn't been changed. Every single other input has had its bloodletting.



Remember -- don't actually argue that point -- but tell me how it's a "fantasy scenario" to suggest that the player should be cut.



The Qb is the only thing that hasnt changed?



Just because players changed, doesnt mean the units are better. The OL has sucked for nearly a decade now. The defense outside of 2016 hasnt been good either.



So you are saying switching the QB is the answer cause the others one havent been either. In comment 14222957 bigbluehoya said:The Qb is the only thing that hasnt changed?Just because players changed, doesnt mean the units are better. The OL has sucked for nearly a decade now. The defense outside of 2016 hasnt been good either.So you are saying switching the QB is the answer cause the others one havent been either.

I get it.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:14 am : link and they seem like they are two independent discussions.



Britt being right has had no bearing on the performance of the team. Being right is simply being right.

What I find reall alarming dep026 : 10:19 am : link is how many fans dont see how bad we are at so many positions. They assume.... ehhh just get rid of Eli - we will be fine.



Its like they didnt see our OL and DL look like JV units out there yesterday or for much of the year.

Back to the OP, let's get something straight jcn56 : 10:19 am : link Boomer didn't go back to ripping him - he's been ripping him since he went on the air. When the Giants were winning, it was in spite of Eli. When they're losing, it's because of Eli. Boomer has the worst case of envy when it comes to the Mannings it's not funny, and it's entirely centered around the money they've made.



People used to speculate that he was better, that Carton was dragging Boomer down, but he's just a shitty analyst with an agenda regardless.

RE: why is it a 'fantasy scenario' to Britt in VA : 10:20 am : link

Quote: release a late-30s quarterback making $20M who has lead the team to a ridiculously-lower-than-.500 record for the past 6 seasons?



It's quite literally, other than ownership, the only ingredient that hasn't been changed. Every single other input has had its bloodletting.



Remember -- don't actually argue that point -- but tell me how it's a "fantasy scenario" to suggest that the player should be cut.



Because it doesn't make a whole lot of sense, based on the options available.



Manning is making 23 million next year, in the FINAL year (big money year) of his contract. The way QB contracts have evolved since that deal was written, 23 million is not even first year money (Dak is seeking 28 million per year, just as a reference point).



Now that that's out of the way, you want to draft his replacement, right? That's where this is going. So you have five years of cost controlled QB play before the above mentioned second contract of ridiculous money.



Now, here's why you trot Eli out there next year:



1. You need a veteran QB on the roster if you are drafting a rookie.



2. Even signing journeymen QB's costs a good amount of money. Eli would leave 6 million or so in dead money, so you have to add that to whatever said journeyman costs, let's say we can sign one for 10 million just to throw a cheap option out there. So you have that 10 million, PLUS Eli's 6 million in dead money tied up in the postion. Is the savings of 7 million really worth the drop off from Eli Manning to say Sam Bradford, or Tyrod Taylor?



Also the cap is going up another 10 million next year. Compared to what other teams have alloted for and invested in the QB position, 23 million, believe it or not, isn't actually that bad.



3. Let's go back to having a cost controlled rookie QB for five years. The team, and especially the O-line are a work in progress. Why not throw Eli out there another year while they continue to build the line, get the rest of the roster in order, and then you either have rookie next year to come in late in the season when things have solidified, OR, you let Eli play out his contract, extend him one year to get his salary down and just push off that placeholder position a little further if you're drafting a QB in 2020, and you still have an all around better situation for the new young QB when he comes in, vs. the sh-t show he'd be exposed to right now?



Having an all around better roster will maximize those five years of your cost controlled rookie, rather than waste not only his development, but also his five years wasting away with a poor roster. Fix the roster. Period.



You need a succession plan. That would be a logical and reasonable one for the reasons I've outlined. In comment 14222957 bigbluehoya said:Because it doesn't make a whole lot of sense, based on the options available.Manning is making 23 million next year, in the FINAL year (big money year) of his contract. The way QB contracts have evolved since that deal was written, 23 million is not even first year money (Dak is seeking 28 million per year, just as a reference point).Now that that's out of the way, you want to draft his replacement, right? That's where this is going. So you have five years of cost controlled QB play before the above mentioned second contract of ridiculous money.Now, here's why you trot Eli out there next year:1. You need a veteran QB on the roster if you are drafting a rookie.2. Even signing journeymen QB's costs a good amount of money. Eli would leave 6 million or so in dead money, so you have to add that to whatever said journeyman costs, let's say we can sign one for 10 million just to throw a cheap option out there. So you have that 10 million, PLUS Eli's 6 million in dead money tied up in the postion. Is the savings of 7 million really worth the drop off from Eli Manning to say Sam Bradford, or Tyrod Taylor?Also the cap is going up another 10 million next year. Compared to what other teams have alloted for and invested in the QB position, 23 million, believe it or not, isn't actuallybad.3. Let's go back to having a cost controlled rookie QB for five years. The team, and especially the O-line are a work in progress. Why not throw Eli out there another year while they continue to build the line, get the rest of the roster in order, and then you either have rookie next year to come in late in the season when things have solidified, OR, you let Eli play out his contract, extend him one year to get his salary down and just push off that placeholder position a little further if you're drafting a QB in 2020, and you still have an all around better situation for the new young QB when he comes in, vs. the sh-t show he'd be exposed to right now?Having an all around better roster will maximize those five years of your cost controlled rookie, rather than waste not only his development, but also his five years wasting away with a poor roster. Fix the roster. Period.You need a succession plan. That would be a logical and reasonable one for the reasons I've outlined.

Esiason is absolutely right... bw in dc : 10:21 am : link the team needs to scuttle Eli and just start finding life without him.



Not even Eli’s staunchest supporters, those who invade BBI after every loss to explain all the reasons why Eli is a victim of circumstance, can admit with a straight face this team can win a SB with Eli anymore. It would take a massive talent upgrade and overhaul, and praying for miracle #3.



At best, with Eli we are a 9-10 win team, with Eli stats of 25 TDs, 16 INTs, 64% completion, 7 fumbles, and a 88 rating.



Look familiar? The definition of insanity on fully display at Jints Central - doing the same, damn stupid thing year after year after year hoping for a different result.



Jints Central. There is no substitute.

There's a lot.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:23 am : link of substitutes for "Jints Central".



Like Jerrah's World or Napolean Dan's Kingdom.



Jints Central - the dysfunctional organization that only has a SB win in every decade since the end of the 70's,

It gets so tiring PatersonPlank : 10:25 am : link Eli and the offense play well, the critics are quiet that week. Eli and the offense play poorly, out the critics come crowing away. So predictable.



Let the season play out and look and his body of work as a whole, and that goes for the whole offense too. There are 11 players out there not just one.

RE: Boomer's not the sharpest tool in the shed. Carson53 : 10:25 am : link

Quote: Eli had a bad game after a number of good games. He would have looked better yesterday if our o-line could have generated some kind of running game and if our receivers didn't drop catchable passes - in part due to the rain. .



Neither is Simms when talking about the Giants

QB situation. I think Simms has empathy for Eli,

based on the fact he was released at the end of his career. In comment 14222732 Ira said:Neither is Simms when talking about the GiantsQB situation. I think Simms has empathy for Eli,based on the fact he was released at the end of his career.

Because it doesn't make a whole lot of sense, based on the options available.



Manning is making 23 million next year, in the FINAL year (big money year) of his contract. The way QB contracts have evolved since that deal was written, 23 million is not even first year money (Dak is seeking 28 million per year, just as a reference point).



Now that that's out of the way, you want to draft his replacement, right? That's where this is going. So you have five years of cost controlled QB play before the above mentioned second contract of ridiculous money.



Now, here's why you trot Eli out there next year:



1. You need a veteran QB on the roster if you are drafting a rookie.



2. Even signing journeymen QB's costs a good amount of money. Eli would leave 6 million or so in dead money, so you have to add that to whatever said journeyman costs, let's say we can sign one for 10 million just to throw a cheap option out there. So you have that 10 million, PLUS Eli's 6 million in dead money tied up in the postion. Is the savings of 7 million really worth the drop off from Eli Manning to say Sam Bradford, or Tyrod Taylor?



Also the cap is going up another 10 million next year. Compared to what other teams have alloted for and invested in the QB position, 23 million, believe it or not, isn't actually that bad.



3. Let's go back to having a cost controlled rookie QB for five years. The team, and especially the O-line are a work in progress. Why not throw Eli out there another year while they continue to build the line, get the rest of the roster in order, and then you either have rookie next year to come in late in the season when things have solidified, OR, you let Eli play out his contract, extend him one year to get his salary down and just push off that placeholder position a little further if you're drafting a QB in 2020, and you still have an all around better situation for the new young QB when he comes in, vs. the sh-t show he'd be exposed to right now?



Having an all around better roster will maximize those five years of your cost controlled rookie, rather than waste not only his development, but also his five years wasting away with a poor roster. Fix the roster. Period.



You need a succession plan. That would be a logical and reasonable one for the reasons I've outlined.



you have a logical basis in what you suggest, no doubt. but step back here.



You've said that wanting to release Eli and move on is a crazy/fantasy/bad viewpoint.



But extending him now, beyond next season, sight unseen is a reasonable approach?



Think about that.



Stuff like that is why you get a lot of shit here. And that's not to say that your opinion is the entirely crazy one (I happen to hate the idea, but I see your thinking). In comment 14222994 Britt in VA said:you have a logical basis in what you suggest, no doubt. but step back here.You've said that wanting to release Eli and move on is a crazy/fantasy/bad viewpoint.But extending him now, beyond next season, sight unseen is a reasonable approach?Think about that.Stuff like that is why you get a lot of shit here. And that's not to say that your opinion is the entirely crazy one (I happen to hate the idea, but I see your thinking).

do announcers rip Tom Brady like this jestersdead : 10:29 am : link Yes, I understand the difference in player but Brady is having a down year. If you think he looked good yesterday, you haven't been watching them play. Against the same Titans D he put up 21/41 with 0 TDs and they lost 34-10. Were the same ppl complaining about Eli, complaining about Brady's performance?

No matter what happens, I will root for the Giants. Britt in VA : 10:34 am : link If Eli is the QB, I will root for him and the Giants.



If they have a new QB, I will root for him and the Giants.



I'm accused of being emotional. But as you've just admitted, what I've posted is completely logical with a clear thought process.



If they cut Eli I will be fine with it, he's had a great run, but for the reasons I outlined don't think it's the best move.



But I will not root against the team or the player that replaces him simply because they went against my wishes. I will root like hell for the team.



And what's interesting to me.... Britt in VA : 10:35 am : link is that people have actually turned against players, and the team, and the ownership.



The team that they root for, they are openly wanting to fail.



That's what I find to be the overly emotional and irrational take.

Quote: Yes, I understand the difference in player but Brady is having a down year. If you think he looked good yesterday, you haven't been watching them play. Against the same Titans D he put up 21/41 with 0 TDs and they lost 34-10. Were the same ppl complaining about Eli, complaining about Brady's performance?



The second the Pats had one of those bad losses, the 'Is Brady Done' articles started creeping up. And they're a team that has had a lot more success, and they're currently playoff bound. If the Pats were in the same situation we're in, the media would be on Brady like white on rice. In comment 14223018 jestersdead said:The second the Pats had one of those bad losses, the 'Is Brady Done' articles started creeping up. And they're a team that has had a lot more success, and they're currently playoff bound. If the Pats were in the same situation we're in, the media would be on Brady like white on rice.

And what does this mean? Britt in VA : 10:39 am : link Quote: But extending him now, beyond next season, sight unseen is a reasonable approach?



They have plenty of information available to them to evaluate both Eli, and vs. anybody that they would sign to replace him, and make a decision. They have plenty of information available to them to evaluate both Eli, and vs. anybody that they would sign to replace him, and make a decision.

Quote: is that people have actually turned against players, and the team, and the ownership.



The team that they root for, they are openly wanting to fail.



That's what I find to be the overly emotional and irrational take.



Probably because the current GM used the one good game "the eagles game", as enough evidence that they should keep moving forward with Eli.



We are scared that another "good game" prolongs the inevitable and ultimately sets the franchise back In comment 14223034 Britt in VA said:Probably because the current GM used the one good game "the eagles game", as enough evidence that they should keep moving forward with Eli.We are scared that another "good game" prolongs the inevitable and ultimately sets the franchise back

Quote: Yes, I understand the difference in player but Brady is having a down year. If you think he looked good yesterday, you haven't been watching them play. Against the same Titans D he put up 21/41 with 0 TDs and they lost 34-10. Were the same ppl complaining about Eli, complaining about Brady's performance?



Yes, big debate in New England about Brady. Not quite as vitriol-filled as Eli and the Giants because the Patriots are going to the playoffs and a good chance at winning the super bowl, but nonetheless the debate rages on In comment 14223018 jestersdead said:Yes, big debate in New England about Brady. Not quite as vitriol-filled as Eli and the Giants because the Patriots are going to the playoffs and a good chance at winning the super bowl, but nonetheless the debate rages on

jlukes.... Britt in VA : 10:43 am : link if you think that Gettleman and Shurmur used a single game to evaluate their plans moving forward I don't know what to tell you.

Quote: Yes, I understand the difference in player but Brady is having a down year. If you think he looked good yesterday, you haven't been watching them play. Against the same Titans D he put up 21/41 with 0 TDs and they lost 34-10. Were the same ppl complaining about Eli, complaining about Brady's performance?



I think there has been ample criticism on Brady this year. He's admitted he's been off. And there has been this "Brady Watch" going on since three years ago that he's nearing the cliff.



But like you said, he's a completely different player. The guy has been to 3 of the last 4 SBs, and won 2. And coming off an MVP season. So there is a ton of equity built in.



Eli is on empty. In comment 14223018 jestersdead said:I think there has been ample criticism on Brady this year. He's admitted he's been off. And there has been this "Brady Watch" going on since three years ago that he's nearing the cliff.But like you said, he's a completely different player. The guy has been to 3 of the last 4 SBs, and won 2. And coming off an MVP season. So there is a ton of equity built in.Eli is on empty.

Quote: is how many fans dont see how bad we are at so many positions. They assume.... ehhh just get rid of Eli - we will be fine.



Its like they didnt see our OL and DL look like JV units out there yesterday or for much of the year.



It is true that this team has more holes to fill than QB. In fact, QB is not the firs problem on this team as we all SHOULD know. If everything else was fixed, we could still win with Eli. Replace Eli with a rookie now and this team still loses.



What others here have said is that it is not just ONE player (ie Eli) that is the problem. What I have said in the past is that Eli is a decent QB but not a good fit for what we assembled around him. In today's game, the QB either needs a lot of time to throw or needs to be able to extend the play if needed with his legs. We have not given him a lot of time to throw. Not for a while.



I am seeing defensive lines dominate offensive lines more often than not in the league. This is part of the evolution of the game. So, it is not going to get any easier for Eli behind this OL.







In comment 14222991 dep026 said:It is true that this team has more holes to fill than QB. In fact, QB is not the firs problem on this team as we all SHOULD know. If everything else was fixed, we could still win with Eli. Replace Eli with a rookie now and this team still loses.What others here have said is that it is not just ONE player (ie Eli) that is the problem. What I have said in the past is that Eli is a decent QB but not a good fit for what we assembled around him. In today's game, the QB either needs a lot of time to throw or needs to be able to extend the play if needed with his legs. We have not given him a lot of time to throw. Not for a while.I am seeing defensive lines dominate offensive lines more often than not in the league. This is part of the evolution of the game. So, it is not going to get any easier for Eli behind this OL.

well, it's sight unseen in the sense that you're assuming that from age 37 to 39 there is no additional deterioration. (or just no deterioration if you think he's still right now what he was).



I can't see the validity in any argument that supports signing Eli to a 2020 extension before the 2019 season, unless there is literally zero guaranteed 2020 cash / cap hit. In comment 14223046 Britt in VA said:well, it's sight unseen in the sense that you're assuming that from age 37 to 39 there is no additional deterioration. (or just no deterioration if you think he's still right now what he was).I can't see the validity in any argument that supports signing Eli to a 2020 extension before the 2019 season, unless there is literally zero guaranteed 2020 cash / cap hit.

Eli is "PART" of the problem micky : 10:45 am : link Ooops..oh wait!! Can't even say that on this board or panties will get up-bunched in pussies



Lolol



Eli is fine...there! Acceptable knowledgable reply..here

RE: RE: What I find reall alarming dep026 : 10:46 am : link

Quote:



I am seeing defensive lines dominate offensive lines more often than not in the league. This is part of the evolution of the game. So, it is not going to get any easier for Eli behind this OL.









See I disagree with this. Teams like the Saints, Rams, Chiefs OLs arent getting dominated. They may lose battles during the game... but they arent being dominated.



You arent a high porlific offense with OLs that get dominated. In comment 14223057 EricJ said:See I disagree with this. Teams like the Saints, Rams, Chiefs OLs arent getting dominated. They may lose battles during the game... but they arent being dominated.You arent a high porlific offense with OLs that get dominated.

Tom Brady McNally's_Nuts : 10:46 am : link looks awful this year in the games I've seen him play.



That interception last night was god awful.

Why.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:47 am : link



Quote: Probably because the current GM used the one good game "the eagles game", as enough evidence that they should keep moving forward with Eli.



Just like Barkley was touched by the Hand of God and analytics suck. And something about donuts and hot dogs.... do myths like this get repeated from one comment??Just like Barkley was touched by the Hand of God and analytics suck. And something about donuts and hot dogs....

Quote: is how many fans dont see how bad we are at so many positions. They assume.... ehhh just get rid of Eli - we will be fine.



Its like they didnt see our OL and DL look like JV units out there yesterday or for much of the year.



This is a straw-man. There is not a single NYG fan alive who thinks it's all fixed once Eli is gone. That doesn't mean he should stay. In comment 14222991 dep026 said:This is a straw-man. There is not a single NYG fan alive who thinks it's all fixed once Eli is gone. That doesn't mean he should stay.

well, it's sight unseen in the sense that you're assuming that from age 37 to 39 there is no additional deterioration. (or just no deterioration if you think he's still right now what he was).



I can't see the validity in any argument that supports signing Eli to a 2020 extension before the 2019 season, unless there is literally zero guaranteed 2020 cash / cap hit.



I think those things will be factored in, along with a million other variables, when they make the decision.



If they are ready to move on, they won't extend him. If they think he has a little something left, then they may consider a one year extension in order to get his pay more manageable to address something else roster related.



But if you look at everything in totality, one of the two options above are the likeliest scenario.



If that's beating my chest, so be it. In comment 14223060 bigbluehoya said:I think those things will be factored in, along with a million other variables, when they make the decision.If they are ready to move on, they won't extend him. If they think he has a little something left, then they may consider a one year extension in order to get his pay more manageable to address something else roster related.But if you look at everything in totality, one of the two options above are the likeliest scenario.If that's beating my chest, so be it.

I'm not sure I see the point to keeping Eli around next year jcn56 : 10:49 am : link even if he is the best option. What are the Giants hoping to achieve?



With the roster in 2017, the offense was putrid.



With a turnover in 2018 and a dynamic RB picked 2nd overall, the offense is putrid.



Is there any chance the offense isn't putrid again in 19?



Let Eli ride off into the sunset - either here or elsewhere, and take whatever cap you can recover and use it on either taking other hits so you're clear in '20 or sign other players. Get a cheap, mobile QB with the understanding the objective is to draft one high in '20, and lose baby lose. The losing is going to happen one way or the other, might as well embrace it and prepare for the future.

I really hope Eli retires Go Terps : 10:50 am : link If he comes back he's going to end up with a sub .500 career record after he goes 5-11 again.



I suppose $20M is a lot to leave on the table for that, though.

RE: Not to mention Mariotta’s monster Les in TO : 10:50 am : link

Quote: game in the rain. Their running game worked. Ours, not so much part of the reason Tennessee running game success wS the giants D had to respect Mariotta’s running ability and they called a number of option plays. In comment 14222663 Big Blue '56 said:part of the reason Tennessee running game success wS the giants D had to respect Mariotta’s running ability and they called a number of option plays.

RE: RE: Not to mention Mariotta’s monster dep026 : 10:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 14222663 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





game in the rain. Their running game worked. Ours, not so much



part of the reason Tennessee running game success wS the giants D had to respect Mariotta’s running ability and they called a number of option plays.



LOL. In comment 14223083 Les in TO said:LOL.

Quote: And those that blame everyone around him. They speak of one another as the most unreasonable of fans, not understanding they are both the same.



I don’t remember who posted this comment about Eli a while back, but I think it s true.



Paraphrasing because I don’t remember:



Older quarterbacks, good ones like Eli, will still be able to remind you of their greatness throughput the course of a season. I t s not like they totally forget how to play. They do enough to allow you to believe if we can jus get better around him.



But their ability on a consistent basis is just not there anymore. ......



Me, I see flashes of the old Eli when things are clicking. But I also see how overwhelmed he sometimes is by the athleticism around him as the pocket collapses



Eli has never been good at extending plays, but he almos always hung in there right up to getting hit making big plays. I don’t see this anymore, I see the opposite



I m am not an Eli hater, nor a fanboy. I am a Giants fan first and want what s best for the team.



I don’t know what that means for the quarterback position going forward but we ll see

That was me. I am not an easy light heater either. Those last four games reeled me back in again. However I've maintained that these last three games are super important. Most importantly the one against the Titans. Every single time the Giants have played them self back into a point of possible contention because of the weakness of the NFC East Eli has come up incredibly small. Every single time. Now that they're mathematically out of it I wouldn't be surprised they win. The pressure situations that he used to thrive in are the ones where he now crumbles. I feel like every year started with Eli is a year of Saquan and Obj's Prime's wasted. U In comment 14222810 joeinpa said:That was me. I am not an easy light heater either. Those last four games reeled me back in again. However I've maintained that these last three games are super important. Most importantly the one against the Titans. Every single time the Giants have played them self back into a point of possible contention because of the weakness of the NFC East Eli has come up incredibly small. Every single time. Now that they're mathematically out of it I wouldn't be surprised they win. The pressure situations that he used to thrive in are the ones where he now crumbles. I feel like every year started with Eli is a year of Saquan and Obj's Prime's wasted. U

Easy light heater Thegratefulhead : 10:52 am : link Is a voice recognition for Eli hater

What’s the issue? Sean : 10:53 am : link Eli was bad yesterday & he hasn’t played particularly well for awhile now. Eli is now a cloud over the organization. He gets overly praised during wins & overly criticized in losses. But, the franchise needs to start new.

RE: RE: What I find reall alarming dep026 : 10:54 am : link

Quote:





This is a straw-man. There is not a single NYG fan alive who thinks it's all fixed once Eli is gone. That doesn't mean he should stay.



There are many on this board who do. Hell.... how many times have you read that there has been ONE constant to the losing in the last 7 years. I think you said it yourself.... In comment 14223072 bigbluehoya said:There are many on this board who do. Hell.... how many times have you read that there has been ONE constant to the losing in the last 7 years. I think you said it yourself....

RE: RE: RE: What I find reall alarming bigbluehoya : 10:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14223072 bigbluehoya said:





Quote:











This is a straw-man. There is not a single NYG fan alive who thinks it's all fixed once Eli is gone. That doesn't mean he should stay.







There are many on this board who do. Hell.... how many times have you read that there has been ONE constant to the losing in the last 7 years. I think you said it yourself....



those are two different things though, no?



Isn't it basically just a statement of fact that (other than ownership), the one thing that has been present in all of the last 7 painful years has been Eli? I say that without blame or attribution. I don't see how you can bash someone for pointing that out. If it's the basis of an entire argument, I'd agree that it's not a very strong argument.



In any case, it's a country mile away from saying that the only thing NYG needs is a QB change (which literally nobody thinks). In comment 14223102 dep026 said:those are two different things though, no?Isn't it basically just a statement of fact that (other than ownership), the one thing that has been present in all of the last 7 painful years has been Eli? I say that without blame or attribution. I don't see how you can bash someone for pointing that out. If it's the basis of an entire argument, I'd agree that it's not a very strong argument.In any case, it's a country mile away from saying that the only thing NYG needs is a QB change (which literally nobody thinks).

Its easy to bash dep026 : 11:00 am : link someone who says something that blatantly wrong.



There have been many constants on this team in the last 7 years. Poor coaching, inconsistent QB play, no OL, bad defense outside 2016, horrific Special teams.



Changing the name on the back of the jersey doesnt mean things actually changed, does it?

Quote: someone who says something that blatantly wrong.



There have been many constants on this team in the last 7 years. Poor coaching, inconsistent QB play, no OL, bad defense outside 2016, horrific Special teams.



Changing the name on the back of the jersey doesnt mean things actually changed, does it?



But now you're twisting it. Clearly, when someone says that Eli has been the only constant, they mean in terms of actual players/coaches/inputs. Obviously, when you have 7 shitty years, you did a lot of things shitty for 7 years. The shitty-ness is an output, not an input.



Eli has been just about the only constant input for which no alternatives have been tried. That's damn near a fact. That doesn't prove that it's his fault, all or partial, but it's definitely not an incorrect statement. In comment 14223118 dep026 said:But now you're twisting it. Clearly, when someone says that Eli has been the only constant, they mean in terms of actual players/coaches/inputs. Obviously, when you have 7 shitty years, you did a lot of things shitty for 7 years. The shitty-ness is an output, not an input.Eli has been just about the only constant input for which no alternatives have been tried. That's damn near a fact. That doesn't prove that it's his fault, all or partial, but it's definitely not an incorrect statement.

Just like Barkley was touched by the Hand of God and analytics suck. And something about donuts and hot dogs....



Myths? He actually said those things. In comment 14223070 FatMan in Charlotte said:Myths? He actually said those things.

I dont dep026 : 11:09 am : link agree whatsoever. Its fine to say he's been a part of the problem.



But there have been a lot more negative consistences than the QB. A LOT more.

Quote: agree whatsoever. Its fine to say he's been a part of the problem.



But there have been a lot more negative consistences than the QB. A LOT more.



But that's not what I said. At all. I said nothing about his actual play.



I said that his presence, his existence as the starting QB, has been the only ingredient that they haven't tried changing. Which is a fact.



You can not like it when people bring that up as an argument, because it's not compelling on its own, but it's a fact. In comment 14223142 dep026 said:But that's not what I said. At all. I said nothing about his actual play.I said that his presence, his existence as the starting QB, has been the only ingredient that they haven't tried changing. Which is a fact.You can not like it when people bring that up as an argument, because it's not compelling on its own, but it's a fact.

Carried this team to a championship in the playoffs if you dont think we have shitty fans who blame Eli for everything. This was a recent gem that is more of the constant on this board. Its really a bad look for Giants fans. Its one thing to disagree with the direction... but you want some constants? Here's one... it aint good...

Boomer Ron Johnson : 11:13 am : link Is jealous of Eli.



He and Eli were in the exact same spot. Eli got 2 rings And Boomer shit his pants.

So why bring it up then? It doesnt mean a hill of beans either. I rather talk about consistent production and what is being produced on the field. In comment 14223148 bigbluehoya said:So why bring it up then? It doesnt mean a hill of beans either. I rather talk about consistent production and what is being produced on the field.

C'mon Greg.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:16 am : link



Quote: Myths? He actually said those things.



It's all in the context. He made a flippant remark about analytics and people started saying he hates analytics and doesn't think they are useful. Even though he implemented the analytics program in Carolina and helped his protege, Brandon Beane, improve the analytics in Buffalo.



You should know what is taken at face value and what isn't.



When bullshit like that is actually used to bash him - and referred to constantly, it is absolutely stupid.



You literally have people here who think he looked at the Eagles tape and made up his mind - a guy who has watched tape his entire life, drew conclusions on just one game.



C'mon. you know better.It's all in the context. He made a flippant remark about analytics and people started saying he hates analytics and doesn't think they are useful. Even though he implemented the analytics program in Carolina and helped his protege, Brandon Beane, improve the analytics in Buffalo.You should know what is taken at face value and what isn't.When bullshit like that is actually used to bash him - and referred to constantly, it is absolutely stupid.You literally have people here who think he looked at the Eagles tape and made up his mind - a guy who has watched tape his entire life, drew conclusions on just one game.C'mon.

who in their right mind is going to sit here bigbluehoya : 11:16 am : link and defend Les?



Some people should just be ignored.



That would be like me saying that all people who want to (or think they will.....) keep Eli are batshit crazy because one guy says Eli hasn't declined at all.



We don't strengthen our arguments by singling out the most egregious examples of people who disagree with us.





Eli was bad yesterday PaulBlakeTSU : 11:19 am : link in a game where our offensive line was dominated, our run game was nonexistent, Beckham was out and Sheppard & co. couldn't stay on their feet or catch the ball in slick conditions.



Eli didn't carry the team, and couldn't generate big drives and he had bad turnovers. But pinning this on him and not our offensive and defensive lines misses the mark completely.



Our "touched by the hand of god" running back had 31 yards on 14 carries and that included a run for 17 yards. In other words, outside of that one good run, he had 13 carries for 14 yards.



Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis went 40/205 with a long of 22.



On top of that, Mariota dropped back 20 times and was hit twice. Manning dropped back 44 times and was hit 8 times.



Out lines were dreadful.





Go watch the Steelers-Patriots game. Ben had an eternity back there, gets production from his running game no matter who is in there, and has multiple receivers that go up and make spectacular catches.



Switch Ben and Eli and Eli looks like he still has it whereas Ben would look finished.

Quote: and defend Les?



Some people should just be ignored.









Because there are more Les's of BBI now than ever before.



Our discussion, while we dont agree is I think at least respectful. In comment 14223159 bigbluehoya said:Because there are more Les's of BBI now than ever before.Our discussion, while we dont agree is I think at least respectful.

It’s not just Boomer.. Sean : 11:22 am : link The Ringer NFL podcast destroyed the Giants & Eli today.

its not entirely irrelevant.



there's an argument that goes something like:



-Eli is getting old

-He gets paid a lot of money

-It's unlikely they put the right set of conditions around him to win sustainably by the time he's completely toast.

-The team has sucked for a long time, and the one thing they haven't even TRIED is giving another QB a run at it. -A belief that a QB who can use his legs as a weapon is desirable or necessary in today's NFL.



It's a mosaic of things. And that's not to say there aren't coherent counter arguments. But making the above set of beliefs out to be something crazy is a suspicious opinion to have. In comment 14223154 dep026 said:its not entirely irrelevant.there's an argument that goes something like:-Eli is getting old-He gets paid a lot of money-It's unlikely they put the right set of conditions around him to win sustainably by the time he's completely toast.-The team has sucked for a long time, and the one thing they haven't even TRIED is giving another QB a run at it. -A belief that a QB who can use his legs as a weapon is desirable or necessary in today's NFL.It's a mosaic of things. And that's not to say there aren't coherent counter arguments. But making the above set of beliefs out to be something crazy is a suspicious opinion to have.

I honestly wish they would just cut him or he would retire at this Britt in VA : 11:23 am : link point. It's beyond absurd.



History will be much kinder to Eli Manning.

RE: I honestly wish they would just cut him or he would retire at this Sean : 11:28 am : link

Quote: point. It's beyond absurd.



History will be much kinder to Eli Manning.



Each day Eli is away from this will be a day his legacy improves. In comment 14223184 Britt in VA said:Each day Eli is away from this will be a day his legacy improves.

Go get Foles PaulN : 11:38 am : link Then you buy yourself time, improve the position drastically, and sill can go get your future QB. I would be okay with Eli next season if we drafted a franchise QB. As long as we do that, then I can live with another horrendous year, because that is what you will; get with Eli, nothing but frustration now. he is a bad QB now, and at 23 mil, it is pathetic to even discuss. boomer is 100% correct.

RE: Eli was bad yesterday rocco8112 : 11:42 am : link

Quote: in a game where our offensive line was dominated, our run game was nonexistent, Beckham was out and Sheppard & co. couldn't stay on their feet or catch the ball in slick conditions.



Eli didn't carry the team, and couldn't generate big drives and he had bad turnovers. But pinning this on him and not our offensive and defensive lines misses the mark completely.



Our "touched by the hand of god" running back had 31 yards on 14 carries and that included a run for 17 yards. In other words, outside of that one good run, he had 13 carries for 14 yards.



Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis went 40/205 with a long of 22.



On top of that, Mariota dropped back 20 times and was hit twice. Manning dropped back 44 times and was hit 8 times.



Out lines were dreadful.





Go watch the Steelers-Patriots game. Ben had an eternity back there, gets production from his running game no matter who is in there, and has multiple receivers that go up and make spectacular catches.



Switch Ben and Eli and Eli looks like he still has it whereas Ben would look finished.



Agree about Steelers and Ben. He has many plays where he can fucking eat a sandwich and throw. Also, every back produces hmm why is that?



Ben is still more elusive than Eli and always has been, and he is a load to bring down. But, I am certain the Giants would be exactly the same with Ben here this season instead of Eli.



Except Ben would likely be hurt. In comment 14223163 PaulBlakeTSU said:Agree about Steelers and Ben. He has many plays where he can fucking eat a sandwich and throw. Also, every back produces hmm why is that?Ben is still more elusive than Eli and always has been, and he is a load to bring down. But, I am certain the Giants would be exactly the same with Ben here this season instead of Eli.Except Ben would likely be hurt.

RE: I honestly wish they would just cut him or he would retire at this rocco8112 : 11:44 am : link

Quote: point. It's beyond absurd.



History will be much kinder to Eli Manning.



Yeah, in some ways would be a relief. Many here would get there wish and it would be over.



Set your DVR's I think week 17 is Eli's last. He is going to be cut. In comment 14223184 Britt in VA said:Yeah, in some ways would be a relief. Many here would get there wish and it would be over.Set your DVR's I think week 17 is Eli's last. He is going to be cut.

Ben played with broken ribs last night, didn't you hear? Britt in VA : 11:44 am : link They were rib bruises according to Tomlin last week, but somebody leaked to the press anonymously yesterday morning that he had broken ribs.

Foles.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:45 am : link



Quote: Go get Foles

PaulN : 11:38 am : link : reply

Then you buy yourself time, improve the position drastically, and sill can go get your future QB



Improving the position drastically?? Wow. will likely cost $20M, so I'm not sure what time he buys:Improving the position drastically?? Wow.

Does Pat Shurmur want Eli Manning back next season? “Yeah. I want all our players to be back. I believe experience matters.”



Does he still believe Manning has “years” remaining as an NFL starter? “Yeah, I do.”

Quote: If Eli is the QB, I will root for him and the Giants.



If they have a new QB, I will root for him and the Giants.



I'm accused of being emotional. But as you've just admitted, what I've posted is completely logical with a clear thought process.



If they cut Eli I will be fine with it, he's had a great run, but for the reasons I outlined don't think it's the best move.



But I will not root against the team or the player that replaces him simply because they went against my wishes. I will root like hell for the team.



Irrelevant. In comment 14223030 Britt in VA said:Irrelevant.

Does Pat Shurmur want Eli Manning back next season? “Yeah. I want all our players to be back. I believe experience matters.”



Does he still believe Manning has “years” remaining as an NFL starter? “Yeah, I do.”







This franchise is fucked. In comment 14223307 Britt in VA said:This franchise is fucked.

Does Pat Shurmur want Eli Manning back next season? “Yeah. I want all our players to be back. I believe experience matters.”



Does he still believe Manning has “years” remaining as an NFL starter? “Yeah, I do.”







I wonder if Shurmur was reading that from a 3X5 index card or he memorized what he heard in Mara's Monday morning staff meeting? In comment 14223307 Britt in VA said:I wonder if Shurmur was reading that from a 3X5 index card or he memorized what he heard in Mara's Monday morning staff meeting?

The rest of the NFC East is happy as hell right now. Dave in Hoboken : 12:58 pm : link Imagine the Eagles or Cowboys finished under .500 for several seasons and just kept doing the same thing over and over again. We'd be happy as pigs in shit, too.

Quote: In all seriousness, do you really think this team can win a SB with Eli at this stage?





do you think they can with a different QB and the same roster? In comment 14223394 bw in dc said:do you think they can with a different QB and the same roster?

Quote: The Ringer NFL podcast destroyed the Giants & Eli today.



Simmons absolutely hates Eli and the Giants. Especially Eli. He is still butt sore from the Giants (mostly Eli) for betting them in the first SB and denying Simmons from writing that Pats undefeated season book.



Maybe it would have made him a lot of money? Who knows... In comment 14223178 Sean said:Simmons absolutely hates Eli and the Giants. Especially Eli. He is still butt sore from the Giants (mostly Eli) for betting them in the first SB and denying Simmons from writing that Pats undefeated season book.Maybe it would have made him a lot of money? Who knows...

They'll never know until they try. You can use that reason until Eli is 60, if you wanted. In comment 14223406 dep026 said:They'll never know until they try. You can use that reason until Eli is 60, if you wanted.

dep.. Sean : 1:03 pm : link Didn’t you make a thread pleading for the home game against WSH to be Eli’s final game as a Giant?

A lot of psychoanalysis of Eli critics lawguy9801 : 1:07 pm : link You’d better get back to your patients waiting for their appointments!

Quote: Didn’t you make a thread pleading for the home game against WSH to be Eli’s final game as a Giant?



I wouldnt have been opposed to it.



Then I saw Lauletta play. In comment 14223412 Sean said:I wouldnt have been opposed to it.Then I saw Lauletta play.

lol.... really? In comment 14223410 Dave in Hoboken said:lol.... really?

Quote: in a game where our offensive line was dominated, our run game was nonexistent, Beckham was out and Sheppard & co. couldn't stay on their feet or catch the ball in slick conditions.



Eli didn't carry the team, and couldn't generate big drives and he had bad turnovers. But pinning this on him and not our offensive and defensive lines misses the mark completely.







Shep stunk, some passes were dropped, and they couldn't run the ball worth a damn. That being said, it was still a ball security game and Eli made two back-breaking turnovers. For all of Derrick Henry's rushing yards, it was a one score game until Eli's fumble. Eli made some good passes yesterday. He also almost threw a pick by forcing the ball to Barkley in the flat trying to avoid a sack. He threw another short pass to Barkley while he was triple -covered. He threw too many of his patented spin as he throws to avoid hard contact passes that are often disasters.



I can't defend him. I thought he was pretty bad yesterday even taking Shepard's horrendous game into account. In comment 14223163 PaulBlakeTSU said:Shep stunk, some passes were dropped, and they couldn't run the ball worth a damn. That being said, it was still a ball security game and Eli made two back-breaking turnovers. For all of Derrick Henry's rushing yards, it was a one score game until Eli's fumble. Eli made some good passes yesterday. He also almost threw a pick by forcing the ball to Barkley in the flat trying to avoid a sack. He threw another short pass to Barkley while he was-covered. He threw too many of his patented spin as he throws to avoid hard contact passes that are often disasters.I can't defend him. I thought he was pretty bad yesterday even taking Shepard's horrendous game into account.

Quote: In all seriousness, do you really think this team can win a SB with Eli at this stage?

Anyone that says yes to that is wrong. In a big spot against a good team in the playoffs they will take away the run, pressure Eli up the middle and force him to beat them. Eli cannot do that at this stage of his career. Eli will never win another playoff game for the Giants or any other team. Any good team can supply the simple recipe to defeat Eli. This is why we need a new QB. In comment 14223394 bw in dc said:Anyone that says yes to that is wrong. In a big spot against a good team in the playoffs they will take away the run, pressure Eli up the middle and force him to beat them. Eli cannot do that at this stage of his career. Eli will never win another playoff game for the Giants or any other team. Any good team can supply the simple recipe to defeat Eli. This is why we need a new QB.

I don't know. But I know with much more confidence we can't with Eli.



So with that conclusion, I think logic dictates you move on to the next generation and begin that process. In comment 14223406 dep026 said:I don't know. But I know with much more confidence we can't with Eli.So with that conclusion, I think logic dictates you move on to the next generation and begin that process.

lol...really. In comment 14223422 dep026 said:lol...really.

EDT(Eli Defense Team) Keith : 1:31 pm : link out in full force! Always fun debating Eli week after week, always littered with so much rational thought.

Two different posters dep026 : 1:32 pm : link refused to answer a simple question. Shocking how they are two of Eli's biggest critics.



BBI at its finest. If either of you think this is a QB change away from being a SB contending team, I just have no words.



And do I think Eli can win a SB? Absolutely. But not on this team. Aaron Rodgers couldnt either.

RE: EDT(Eli Defense Team) dep026 : 1:32 pm : link

Quote: out in full force! Always fun debating Eli week after week, always littered with so much rational thought.



Dont forget IAEF. In comment 14223460 Keith said:Dont forget IAEF.

Quote: refused to answer a simple question. Shocking how they are two of Eli's biggest critics.



BBI at its finest. If either of you think this is a QB change away from being a SB contending team, I just have no words.



And do I think Eli can win a SB? Absolutely. But not on this team. Aaron Rodgers couldnt either.



there seems to be an underlying premise here; let me know if it captures what you think -- Eli shouldn't be replaced until someone can show you evidence that he's the only thing preventing them from winning? In comment 14223461 dep026 said:there seems to be an underlying premise here; let me know if it captures what you think -- Eli shouldn't be replaced until someone can show you evidence that he's the only thing preventing them from winning?

Do people remember mrvax : 1:36 pm : link that Boomer got kicked off MNF because he was stupid?

Quote: refused to answer a simple question. Shocking how they are two of Eli's biggest critics.



BBI at its finest. If either of you think this is a QB change away from being a SB contending team, I just have no words.



And do I think Eli can win a SB? Absolutely. But not on this team. Aaron Rodgers couldnt either.



I did answer your question - assuming I am being lumped in as one of Eli's biggest critics. In comment 14223461 dep026 said:I did answer your question - assuming I am being lumped in as one of Eli's biggest critics.

there seems to be an underlying premise here; let me know if it captures what you think -- Eli shouldn't be replaced until someone can show you evidence that he's the only thing preventing them from winning?



No not at all. What gets lost in translation is simple.



This is my opinion, so you can refer to me and back me up if it happens....



If the Giants take either Haskins/herbert/Jones or whoeever with their first overall pick in this upcoming draft... I would fully support it and hope for the best. Because that means they researched, studies, and did due dilligence on the pick. No qualms whatsoever.



Now just from my opinion, I dont think any of these guys are ready to be that guy. I could be wrong. I just dont see it. I was a fan of Rosen and Darnold last year being a selection. I dont see it with these guys.



I jsut think there are a shit ton of posters who are in the category of: "We need to take a QB no matter what and get rid of Eli." That makes very little sense to me and how often it is expressed is just surprising to me. In comment 14223471 bigbluehoya said:No not at all. What gets lost in translation is simple.This is my opinion, so you can refer to me and back me up if it happens....If the Giants take either Haskins/herbert/Jones or whoeever with their first overall pick in this upcoming draft... I would fully support it and hope for the best. Because that means they researched, studies, and did due dilligence on the pick. No qualms whatsoever.Now just from my opinion, I dont think any of these guys are ready to be that guy. I could be wrong. I just dont see it. I was a fan of Rosen and Darnold last year being a selection. I dont see it with these guys.I jsut think there are a shit ton of posters who are in the category of: "We need to take a QB no matter what and get rid of Eli." That makes very little sense to me and how often it is expressed is just surprising to me.

I did answer your question - assuming I am being lumped in as one of Eli's biggest critics.



saying "I dont know" is the type of response I get from my wife when I ask her a question. In comment 14223476 bw in dc said:saying "I dont know" is the type of response I get from my wife when I ask her a question.

Cmon, EDT is sooooo much better and catchier than IAEF. In comment 14223462 dep026 said:Cmon, EDT is sooooo much better and catchier than IAEF.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:43 pm : link I expect Eli to be the starter in '19, though I really think we should move on. It's obviously not all on him, but he's not part of the solution either.

saying "I dont know" is the type of response I get from my wife when I ask her a question.



Well, the question is impossible to answer definitively right now. But that's why we need to enter the process to find out.



We've seen Eli's best, and circumstances where he shined, and it's a much clearer answer and conclusion that we'll never be able to create that situation for Eli again. It's biology - his age - and the roster/cap - we have too many holes and needs.

In comment 14223484 dep026 said:Well, the question is impossible to answer definitively right now. But that's why we need to enter the process to find out.We've seen Eli's best, and circumstances where he shined, and it's a much clearer answer and conclusion that we'll never be able to create that situation for Eli again. It's biology - his age - and the roster/cap - we have too many holes and needs.

It was the same question as yours. I could Eli contending for a SB if he were say on the Bears or the Saints or the Steelers, Chargers, etc....



He wouldnt be the star on any of those teams but he could perform with good defenses and/or OL. All those teams have pretty explosive players on both sides.



He cant win a SB with THIS team. And guess what.... neither could the QBs of those teams - including Mr. Brees and Mr. Rivers. In comment 14223500 bw in dc said:It was the same question as yours. I could Eli contending for a SB if he were say on the Bears or the Saints or the Steelers, Chargers, etc....He wouldnt be the star on any of those teams but he could perform with good defenses and/or OL. All those teams have pretty explosive players on both sides.He cant win a SB with THIS team. And guess what.... neither could the QBs of those teams - including Mr. Brees and Mr. Rivers.

The talent that was starting to shine during the past 5 weeks Dave in Hoboken : 1:55 pm : link suddenly isn't there anymore.



Doesn't matter. Either way, time to move on.

Quote: suddenly isn't there anymore.





You didnt hear me praise the talent of this team in the last month. In comment 14223520 Dave in Hoboken said:You didnt hear me praise the talent of this team in the last month.

Maybe not you, but there were definitely people out there that were. Now the roster is completely devoid of talent again to those folks. In comment 14223523 dep026 said:Maybe not you, but there were definitely people out there that were. Now the roster is completely devoid of talent again to those folks.

I didnt say that either. We have a great start with SB/OBJ. Hernandez look like to be a 10 year starter. Solder has improved. EE can be a functioning member, but this seems like a wasted year for him.



Thats why I keep stressing keep building through the draft. Lets get a RT. Lets get a new center. If we find those two position in the draft, and leave the QB position for 2020 - its still a good thing. Keep building. In comment 14223528 Dave in Hoboken said:I didnt say that either. We have a great start with SB/OBJ. Hernandez look like to be a 10 year starter. Solder has improved. EE can be a functioning member, but this seems like a wasted year for him.Thats why I keep stressing keep building through the draft. Lets get a RT. Lets get a new center. If we find those two position in the draft, and leave the QB position for 2020 - its still a good thing. Keep building.

It was the same question as yours. I could Eli contending for a SB if he were say on the Bears or the Saints or the Steelers, Chargers, etc....



He wouldnt be the star on any of those teams but he could perform with good defenses and/or OL. All those teams have pretty explosive players on both sides.



He cant win a SB with THIS team. And guess what.... neither could the QBs of those teams - including Mr. Brees and Mr. Rivers.



You see, this is where you get on thin ice, and into dangerous territory.



With a straight face, you suggest Eli is currently on the same level as Brees, Roeth, and Rivers. And that is simply twisted thinking. In comment 14223513 dep026 said:You see, this is where you get on thin ice, and into dangerous territory.With a straight face, you suggest Eli is currently on the same level as Brees, Roeth, and Rivers. And that is simply twisted thinking.

It was the same question as yours. I could Eli contending for a SB if he were say on the Bears or the Saints or the Steelers, Chargers, etc....



He wouldnt be the star on any of those teams but he could perform with good defenses and/or OL. All those teams have pretty explosive players on both sides.



He cant win a SB with THIS team. And guess what.... neither could the QBs of those teams - including Mr. Brees and Mr. Rivers.







You see, this is where you get on thin ice, and into dangerous territory.



With a straight face, you suggest Eli is currently on the same level as Brees, Roeth, and Rivers. And that is simply twisted thinking.



Did I say that? You do realize that Ben hasnt been all that great this year, right?



What I am saying is I believe Eli could take those teams if he were on them into the playoffs. From there, he would have a chance. In comment 14223550 bw in dc said:Did I say that? You do realize that Ben hasnt been all that great this year, right?What I am saying is I believe Eli could take those teams if he were on them into the playoffs. From there, he would have a chance.

Before I read the rest of the thread I have to add this JOrthman : 2:18 pm : link I'd read for years on BBI that Boomer had it out for him. I didn't really know one way or the other cause I never listen to any show he is on. So, yesterday I'm watching the CBS pregame and he states..."Eli has led the league in turnovers the last three years." I looked for multiple sites to see where he is getting that from. He hasn't lead the league in INT's for awhile, he usually is in the top ten but not first. Unless he has a ton of fumbles, which I didn't see included with QB's. What was he talking about or was it his agenda?

Did I say that? You do realize that Ben hasnt been all that great this year, right?



What I am saying is I believe Eli could take those teams if he were on them into the playoffs. From there, he would have a chance.



You are implying that. Yes, I have seen Roeth play. He's 4th in the NFL in total QBR. He's had some blunders - Denver, for example - but he's still making plays with some tremendous improvisation. In comment 14223554 dep026 said:You are implying that. Yes, I have seen Roeth play. He's 4th in the NFL in total QBR. He's had some blunders - Denver, for example - but he's still making plays with some tremendous improvisation.

Did I say that? You do realize that Ben hasnt been all that great this year, right?



What I am saying is I believe Eli could take those teams if he were on them into the playoffs. From there, he would have a chance.







You are implying that. Yes, I have seen Roeth play. He's 4th in the NFL in total QBR. He's had some blunders - Denver, for example - but he's still making plays with some tremendous improvisation.



QBR isnt a stat people should follow as much as they do. Very subjective. And mind you even during Eli's best years and great games... I never reference it either. In comment 14223562 bw in dc said:QBR isnt a stat people should follow as much as they do. Very subjective. And mind you even during Eli's best years and great games... I never reference it either.

I am not implying dep026 : 2:26 pm : link anything. Those teams are really well rounded. A type of team Eli could do really well with.

No not at all. What gets lost in translation is simple.



This is my opinion, so you can refer to me and back me up if it happens....



If the Giants take either Haskins/herbert/Jones or whoeever with their first overall pick in this upcoming draft... I would fully support it and hope for the best. Because that means they researched, studies, and did due dilligence on the pick. No qualms whatsoever.



Now just from my opinion, I dont think any of these guys are ready to be that guy. I could be wrong. I just dont see it. I was a fan of Rosen and Darnold last year being a selection. I dont see it with these guys.



I jsut think there are a shit ton of posters who are in the category of: "We need to take a QB no matter what and get rid of Eli." That makes very little sense to me and how often it is expressed is just surprising to me.



When things aren't going right, people's first reaction is change.



What did George Young say, the backup QB is the team's most popular player?? In comment 14223483 dep026 said:When things aren't going right, people's first reaction is change.What did George Young say, the backup QB is the team's most popular player??

Said this in another thread Cap'n Bluebeard : 2:46 pm : link I understand wanting to move on from Eli. Really, I do. I was a proponent of drafting Darnold or Rosen this year, but I'm not nearly as impressed with any of the top targets this year and I don't see any of them as a very good bet to evolve into a permanent solution at QB. If Gettleman and the scouts believe differently, the ideal thing would be to draft the QB they believe in this year and cut ties with Eli. 100%.



If that's not the case, it just doesn't make sense to get rid of Eli in any other scenario if looking at it from a purely asset management viewpoint in the interests of rebuilding. If trying to improve the team, signing any QB that could potentially be an upgrade to Eli would most likely cost more than he does outright, and definitely when taking into account the dead money owed Eli. Trading for a QB likewise would cost several draft picks. I don't believe there is a QB available for trade that is an improvement over Manning, and if there were, the cost in draft picks would be prohibitive. The picks and/or cap money that either move would require would take up valuable money that could be spent on acquiring free agents or young, cost controlled players that could actually help the team in the future instead of on a stop gap QB.



The only scenarios I see where cutting Eli makes sense is if the Giants believe in one of the incoming QBs (unlikely) or to completely surrender next year and cut Eli in favor of Lauletta with the intention of going all in on a QB in 2020. However, given the tenor of comments of the cut Eli at all costs crowd, that doesn't seem to be a viable solution to them even though it may make the most sense in terms of rebuilding the team.

Quote: if you think that Gettleman and Shurmur used a single game to evaluate their plans moving forward I don't know what to tell you.



Yeah, I mean, Gettleman is an experienced football guy. Now was his sell of Eli to the fans a bad idea? Certainly, considering how this year came out.



If Gettleman thought the heir apparent was in the draft - while also considering Barkley was on the table for them - he would have done it.



Gettleman, if anything, has proven that he doesn't play favorites and always puts the franchise ahead of the individual.



It's only fair he's given some time to sort this thing out. He's been on the job for almost a year now. In comment 14223052 Britt in VA said:Yeah, I mean, Gettleman is an experienced football guy. Now was his sell of Eli to the fans a bad idea? Certainly, considering how this year came out.If Gettleman thought the heir apparent was in the draft - while also considering Barkley was on the table for them - he would have done it.Gettleman, if anything, has proven that he doesn't play favorites and always puts the franchise ahead of the individual.It's only fair he's given some time to sort this thing out. He's been on the job for almost a year now.