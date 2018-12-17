QB Options for => 2019 Pep22 : 12/17/2018 8:58 am I'm admittedly ignoring the potential of Eli returning and going on the premise that Eli retires, is unilaterally released, traded or released but more of a mutual parting of ways so he can pursue other opportunities i.e. Jaguars.



That being said, what are your top 3 options among the following:



Let's say the following are FAs:



Teddy Bridgewater

Case Keenum

Joe Flacco



Trade targets:



Kyle Sloter for a 6th rounder

Jacoby Brissett for a 3rd rounder



Top 10 draft pick:



Justin Herbert

Drew Lock

Dwayne Haskins



Which are appealing? Unappealing? Top 3 choices?



Mine would be:



1 Brissett (sat behind Brady and Luck; many top football people speak highly of him)



2 Herbert



3 Sloter







We dont have a 3rd round pick dep026 : 12/17/2018 8:59 am : link and Eli is going to start the year.

Eli The_Boss : 12/17/2018 9:01 am : link I think he gives us the best chance to go 3-13/4-12 to position ourselves for Tua or Fromm.

RE: We dont have a 3rd round pick Pep22 : 12/17/2018 9:04 am : link

Quote: and Eli is going to start the year.



The thread is about other QB options ("going on the premise that Eli is NOT the QB in '19"). Perhaps that is just me being hopeful, but let's roll w that concept for the sake of the thread. In comment 14222743 dep026 said:The thread is about other QB options ("going on the premise that Eli is NOT the QB in '19"). Perhaps that is just me being hopeful, but let's roll w that concept for the sake of the thread.

What is Sloter’s appeal? What are his credentials? Ivan15 : 12/17/2018 9:06 am : link .

RE: What is Sloter’s appeal? What are his credentials? Pep22 : 12/17/2018 9:08 am : link

Quote: .



Sloter is physically impressive (big, athletic, good arm)...not exactly what we are used to around here. Also, reportedly, Shurmur likes him. In comment 14222763 Ivan15 said:Sloter is physically impressive (big, athletic, good arm)...not exactly what we are used to around here. Also, reportedly, Shurmur likes him.

I AcidTest : 12/17/2018 9:10 am : link have no interest in Bridgewater, Keenum, or Flacco.



The most likely outcome from your list is Sloter. There were rumors the Giants were interested in trading for him on draft day. Of course, the question is why they didn't, since it would only have taken a low round pick.



After Sloter, I think Lock is the next most likely option. Herbert will be gone, assuming he comes out.

If they don't draft a QB with the first pick jeff57 : 12/17/2018 9:13 am : link I'd sign Bridgewater to a two-year deal. That way you're quaranteed to have an experienced QB on the roster in 2020. He could also start in 2019 depending on how things develop.

No to the FAs Jim in Forest Hills : 12/17/2018 9:15 am : link I'd look at a 2nd round draft selection at QB, I think thats where value will meet need. I don't see a 1st rd QB in this draft.



If they can secure Haskins/Jones/Lock/Finley, I'd be for it.



Draft BPA in rd 1, they need help all over.

Earl.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/17/2018 9:17 am : link anyone can mention Jacoby Brissett, but the point remains he's nothing more than a career backup.



Look at what Luck is doing with basically the same roster vs. what Brissett did.



I'd much rather have a draft pick or keep Eli than go with Brissett.



and by the way - let's just remind pep taht you said Brissett was a possible HoF talent and would be a starter in the league for many years based on a half of play. A half in a game the colts went on to lose, helped tremendously by a Brisett INT.

Eli syarter for forseeable future micky : 12/17/2018 9:18 am : link Theres not one qb out there for a while that is better. I fully expect they extend him, which would be smart to do, and he'll play til he decides its his time to move on





RE: Eli syarter for forseeable future micky : 12/17/2018 9:18 am : link

Quote: Theres not one qb out there for a while that is better. I fully expect they extend him, which would be smart to do, and he'll play til he decides its his time to move on





Starter In comment 14222796 micky said:Starter

RE: Earl.. Pep22 : 12/17/2018 9:21 am : link

Quote: anyone can mention Jacoby Brissett, but the point remains he's nothing more than a career backup.



Look at what Luck is doing with basically the same roster vs. what Brissett did.



I'd much rather have a draft pick or keep Eli than go with Brissett.



and by the way - let's just remind pep taht you said Brissett was a possible HoF talent and would be a starter in the league for many years based on a half of play. A half in a game the colts went on to lose, helped tremendously by a Brisett INT.



HOF talent? No, I never said that. My only take on him is limited. Good college career. Big arm, great size, adequate athlete, trained behind the best of the best and what Parcells says about him. Either way, the premise is to exit from the Eli situation. In comment 14222795 FatMan in Charlotte said:HOF talent? No, I never said that. My only take on him is limited. Good college career. Big arm, great size, adequate athlete, trained behind the best of the best and what Parcells says about him. Either way, the premise is to exit from the Eli situation.

i'm as anti eli as they come GiantsFan84 : 12/17/2018 9:25 am : link just let him play next year. it's another rebuilding year, so who cares really. it's not worth giving up assets for any of those QBs and none of the QBs in this years draft are worth drafting (this is why people wanted them to draft a QB this past year).



they will prob be looking at drafting a CB or OT in rd 1, with my preference being OT. they can draft at least 1 interior offensive lineman in the mid-rounds and solidify the line. add defensive help and a WR with the rest of the picks

My view ... Spider56 : 12/17/2018 9:29 am : link First, I have always been an Eli supporter and have never bashed him ... but he showed me yesterday that he is done He looked like he didn’t want to be cold and wet and the 2H fumble or whatever it was really put the game out of reach. I am now convinced we need to move on.



They need to play Lauleta the rest of the year and let him show what he can, or more likely can’t do ...



Looking ahead to next year depends on who PS and DG think can be developed ... That’s why PS was hired and he should get his chance to pick his guy. He knows a few of the names mentioned above and should have his opinions ... the key is moving on from Eli ... now.



RE: Eli syarter for forseeable future Gatorade Dunk : 12/17/2018 9:32 am : link

Quote: Theres not one qb out there for a while that is better. I fully expect they extend him, which would be smart to do, and he'll play til he decides its his time to move on



I didn't realize people started drinking so early on Monday mornings. In comment 14222796 micky said:I didn't realize people started drinking so early on Monday mornings.

If the giants Les in TO : 12/17/2018 9:35 am : link Feel one of the college QBs can bring this team back to winning again you go with that as QB is the most important piston the field and the biggest reason we are mired in a football depression

RE: i'm as anti eli as they come gmenatlarge : 12/17/2018 9:36 am : link

Quote: just let him play next year. it's another rebuilding year, so who cares really. it's not worth giving up assets for any of those QBs and none of the QBs in this years draft are worth drafting (this is why people wanted them to draft a QB this past year).



they will prob be looking at drafting a CB or OT in rd 1, with my preference being OT. they can draft at least 1 interior offensive lineman in the mid-rounds and solidify the line. add defensive help and a WR with the rest of the picks



I don't get how you can make that opening statement and still call yourself a giants fan. While I am not an Eli apologist and can see the end is near I just don't get that. In comment 14222818 GiantsFan84 said:I don't get how you can make that opening statement and still call yourself a giants fan. While I am not an Eli apologist and can see the end is near I just don't get that.

Curious about the Big Blue '56 : 12/17/2018 9:40 am : link availability of Nick Mullins. Is he going to be a FA? Not necessarily rushing to have him here, but curious just the same

RE: Eli syarter for forseeable future jeff57 : 12/17/2018 9:42 am : link

Quote: Theres not one qb out there for a while that is better. I fully expect they extend him, which would be smart to do, and he'll play til he decides its his time to move on





QB For Life. In comment 14222796 micky said:QB For Life.

RE: Curious about the Carson53 : 12/17/2018 9:53 am : link

Quote: availability of Nick Mullins. Is he going to be a FA? Not necessarily rushing to have him here, but curious just the same



Contract Notes

Nick Mullens signed a two year contract with the 49ers on September 26, 2018. Mullens had been on the 49ers practice squad.



Per Overthecap.com

In comment 14222867 Big Blue '56 said:Contract NotesNick Mullens signed a two year contract with the 49ers on September 26, 2018. Mullens had been on the 49ers practice squad.Per Overthecap.com

RE: Curious about the shyster : 12/17/2018 9:54 am : link

Quote: availability of Nick Mullins. Is he going to be a FA? Not necessarily rushing to have him here, but curious just the same



Under contract for minimum wage next year and a restricted free agent in 2020.



Niners are going to want a significant trade haul for him In comment 14222867 Big Blue '56 said:Under contract for minimum wage next year and a restricted free agent in 2020.Niners are going to want a significant trade haul for him

RE: Earl.. Earl the goat : 12/17/2018 9:57 am : link

Quote: anyone can mention Jacoby Brissett, but the point remains he's nothing more than a career backup.



Look at what Luck is doing with basically the same roster vs. what Brissett did.



I'd much rather have a draft pick or keep Eli than go with Brissett.



and by the way - let's just remind pep taht you said Brissett was a possible HoF talent and would be a starter in the league for many years based on a half of play. A half in a game the colts went on to lose, helped tremendously by a Brisett INT.





FMIC. I was being facetious. Tired of arguing with you

Hope you and family have a wonderful holiday

Sincerely In comment 14222795 FatMan in Charlotte said:FMIC. I was being facetious. Tired of arguing with youHope you and family have a wonderful holidaySincerely

This Sloter thing is beyond odd Anakim : 12/17/2018 10:00 am : link Can someone please explain to me the obsession? I know Colin or Te mentioned him once or twice and then it took a life of its own.

All those QB's suck PatersonPlank : 12/17/2018 10:22 am : link Eli isn't what he once was, but he's still better than most.



How the hell can anyone be anti-Eli? What kind of fan is that, hating the guy who led us to two Super Bowls. I can see being worried about the post-Eli era, but bragging about being anti-Eli is pathetic.

Obsession with Eli Cap'n Bluebeard : 12/17/2018 10:26 am : link People are obsessed with moving on from Eli. I get it. He is, to put it mildly, underperforming at times and rarely does he have a great game anymore.



While I understand the concept and would be all for it given the right scenario, I'm just not sure what the urgency is to do it this coming year for a few reasons. We are much more than a QB away, and the QB we need is almost certainly not on the roster. None of the incoming QBs really seems, to my unprofessional evaluation, to be potential franchise guys. Any potential free agent QBs who might provide an upgrade are going to cost more than Eli will next year to begin with, plus we would still have to deal with the dead money from cutting or trading Eli so we'd be limiting the potential to sign FAs who might contribute to the rebuild. Trading draft picks for QBs who probably also won't be our future QB also limits our ability to build through the draft, and anyone who is likely to have franchise potential is going to be prohibitively costly from that aspect as well.



2019 just doesn't make sense to me to move on unless the scouts and Gettlemen feel radically different about the incoming QB class than most seem to. Sure, you can say we are giving up on the season, but I think it makes the most sense in terms of long-term team building. Preserve draft picks, preserve cap space, draft a QB in what looks to be a very strong QB class in 2020. We're not winning much in 2019 anyway, so why bother switching from Eli to a different mediocre QB as a placeholder for whoever we draft in 2020/2021 who will cost more in terms of draft picks and/or cap space when we've already got a placeholder on the roster? Now, if you want to just play Lauletta to Tank for Tua....that might be intriguing

Foles will be available WillieYoung : 12/17/2018 10:29 am : link According to the Eli apologists winning two Superbowls puts you in the Hall of Fame and Foles is halfway there

RE: All those QB's suck Les in TO : 12/17/2018 10:29 am : link

Quote: Eli isn't what he once was, but he's still better than most.



How the hell can anyone be anti-Eli? What kind of fan is that, hating the guy who led us to two Super Bowls. I can see being worried about the post-Eli era, but bragging about being anti-Eli is pathetic. better than most backups and third stringers but bottom tier of starters In comment 14223003 PatersonPlank said:better than most backups and third stringers but bottom tier of starters

Brissett did not have the same roster Go Terps : 12/17/2018 10:34 am : link The Colts rebuilt the offensive line into one of the best in the league.



We could have done that, but we didn't.

RE: This Sloter thing is beyond odd Pep22 : 12/17/2018 10:39 am : link

Quote: Can someone please explain to me the obsession? I know Colin or Te mentioned him once or twice and then it took a life of its own.



Sloter is physically impressive (big, athletic, good arm)...not exactly what we are used to around here. Also, reportedly, Shurmur likes him. In comment 14222945 Anakim said:Sloter is physically impressive (big, athletic, good arm)...not exactly what we are used to around here. Also, reportedly, Shurmur likes him.

RE: All those QB's suck Pep22 : 12/17/2018 10:43 am : link

Quote: Eli isn't what he once was, but he's still better than most.



How the hell can anyone be anti-Eli? What kind of fan is that, hating the guy who led us to two Super Bowls. I can see being worried about the post-Eli era, but bragging about being anti-Eli is pathetic.



I think "anti-Eli" is not a great way to phrase it. I am against the idea of paying 20mm+ for a guy that is at best mediocre now, has no future etc. The fact that Eli is a boy scout or played a key role in winning SB many years ago doesn't change that. In comment 14223003 PatersonPlank said:I think "anti-Eli" is not a great way to phrase it. I am against the idea of paying 20mm+ for a guy that is at best mediocre now, has no future etc. The fact that Eli is a boy scout or played a key role in winning SB many years ago doesn't change that.

RE: RE: This Sloter thing is beyond odd Anakim : 12/17/2018 10:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14222945 Anakim said:





Quote:





Can someone please explain to me the obsession? I know Colin or Te mentioned him once or twice and then it took a life of its own.







Sloter is physically impressive (big, athletic, good arm)...not exactly what we are used to around here. Also, reportedly, Shurmur likes him.



"big, athletic, good arm"



There are quite a few QBs (yes, backups) who fit that description. And it's purely speculative that Shurmur "likes" him. He may like him as a backup. I doubt he sees him as a franchise QB. In comment 14223044 Pep22 said:"big, athletic, good arm"There are quite a few QBs (yes, backups) who fit that description. And it's purely speculative that Shurmur "likes" him. He may like him as a backup. I doubt he sees him as a franchise QB.

This is an easy one, Eli is going to be the qb in 2019 and more than SterlingArcher : 12/17/2018 10:57 am : link likely in 2020. If the Giants can get talent in the oline and dline Eli will be serviceable until they draft a qb.

at the spot we wil likely be drafting Dankbeerman : 12/17/2018 11:08 am : link I am fine with taking Herbert. Dont want to touch him in the top 5 but at 8-10 I think its worth it.



I think more likely move is us trading back into the late 1st to take a unfinshed high ceiling athlete to polish while Eli is the starter next year.

RE: This is an easy one, Eli is going to be the qb in 2019 and more than cokeduplt : 12/17/2018 11:20 am : link

Quote: likely in 2020. If the Giants can get talent in the oline and dline Eli will be serviceable until they draft a qb.





Eli being the QB in 2020 is the dumbest thing this franchise could do. In comment 14223109 SterlingArcher said:Eli being the QB in 2020 is the dumbest thing this franchise could do.

RE: RE: All those QB's suck cokeduplt : 12/17/2018 11:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 14223003 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





Eli isn't what he once was, but he's still better than most.



How the hell can anyone be anti-Eli? What kind of fan is that, hating the guy who led us to two Super Bowls. I can see being worried about the post-Eli era, but bragging about being anti-Eli is pathetic.







I think "anti-Eli" is not a great way to phrase it. I am against the idea of paying 20mm+ for a guy that is at best mediocre now, has no future etc. The fact that Eli is a boy scout or played a key role in winning SB many years ago doesn't change that.



Exactly, it’s time to move on, players don’t last forever In comment 14223055 Pep22 said:Exactly, it’s time to move on, players don’t last forever

The difficulty in projecting solid QB options for 2019 JonC : 12/17/2018 11:25 am : link reinforces the likelihood Eli returns for one last hurrah. That was the plan before this season, and given the state of the roster now and for next season, it's probably Eli.



Eli probably comes back next year. No way after that IMO. Blue21 : 12/17/2018 11:32 am : link They'll look to draft someone this year or go to FA 2020. Better off if they can to draft if someone of value is worth it so they can get "cap friendly" at the position for a few years. If Oakland does grab Herbert before we do we should be in position to get him.

RE: Brissett did not have the same roster santacruzom : 12/17/2018 11:35 am : link

Quote: The Colts rebuilt the offensive line into one of the best in the league.



We could have done that, but we didn't.



Yeah, we may have had as good a draft as everyone says we had but holy shit, the Colts' draft looks phenomenal. In comment 14223029 Go Terps said:Yeah, we may have had as good a draft as everyone says we had but holy shit, the Colts' draft looks phenomenal.

I dont know how the team hitdog42 : 12/17/2018 11:46 am : link can walk in the locker room again next year and play good team football if Eli is making what he makes again. People want to talk about culture- how does accepting that build anything.

either extend him on a 2yr deal at a much reduce rate or you cut him, and frankly im fine with bringing in a tyrod taylor as its a stop gap that actually allows us to see the offense run from a different vantage point. Which is with a mobile QB which might help us evaluate the OL and play-calling better.

either of those i am fine with. but i don't see how another year at current rate isnt just a disaster all around and a waste of time/money

RE: RE: Brissett did not have the same roster dep026 : 12/17/2018 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 14223029 Go Terps said:





Quote:





The Colts rebuilt the offensive line into one of the best in the league.



We could have done that, but we didn't.







Yeah, we may have had as good a draft as everyone says we had but holy shit, the Colts' draft looks phenomenal.



mark Glwoinski has come out of nowhere to be a great player from them. he had a great 11th grade Civics teacher though. In comment 14223213 santacruzom said:mark Glwoinski has come out of nowhere to be a great player from them. he had a great 11th grade Civics teacher though.

They need to start Lauletta for a game AcesUp : 12/17/2018 11:51 am : link We're mathematically eliminated and have a huge question at QB, this team needs to start gathering information. I know why these discussions died down, he looked horrendous, but getting Lauletta in was never about him improving the position right away. They need to see if they have SOMETHING behind Eli, even if that's just a primary backup.

RE: Laulletta AcesUp : 12/17/2018 11:55 am : link

Quote: Isn’t worth worrying about



Then why is he on the roster? In comment 14223256 cokeduplt said:Then why is he on the roster?

Giants need to make an investment mdc1 : 12/17/2018 11:58 am : link In a drafted rookie or some proven vet until they find the next leader

Of the franchise. Winning is not in our future based on the colossal fuckup with Manning contract and handling.



Right about this time next year we will likely revisit the obvious if

NO to your basic premise. Red Dog : 12/17/2018 12:53 pm : link NO to all the free agent QBs available. They are overpriced garbage. Even now Eli is better than any of them.



NO to drafting a QB this year. There isn't anyone who is likely to be a real difference maker.



Eli is by far the best option for 2019. Use the draft picks to fortify the OL and the defense, and hopefully build draft capital for 2020.



Draft the next GIANTS QB in 2020.

RE: NO to your basic premise. Pep22 : 12/17/2018 12:58 pm : link

Quote: NO to all the free agent QBs available. They are overpriced garbage. Even now Eli is better than any of them.



NO to drafting a QB this year. There isn't anyone who is likely to be a real difference maker.



Eli is by far the best option for 2019. Use the draft picks to fortify the OL and the defense, and hopefully build draft capital for 2020.



Draft the next GIANTS QB in 2020.





you think its bad now, you want another year and perhaps another after that? did you see the game yday? cupboard is empty In comment 14223387 Red Dog said:you think its bad now, you want another year and perhaps another after that? did you see the game yday? cupboard is empty

lauletta shit the bed japanhead : 12/17/2018 12:59 pm : link so badly in his first start that shurmur, the coach who drafted him and praised his decision making ability, promptly demoted him from 2nd to 3rd string. and people are still clamoring for him to get extended playing time vs the colts and cowboys? i'd be surprised if he's on the roster in 2019

I just hope jeff57 : 12/17/2018 1:12 pm : link they don't waste another third or fourth round pick on a QB.

my hope Pep22 : 12/17/2018 1:25 pm : link is that they have a conviction on one of the 1st rounders and the guy is there at 8 or 10 or wherever they pick



to not have identified the next QB when the current QB piece of $20mm toast is irresponsible management

RE: I dont know how the team dep026 : 12/17/2018 1:27 pm : link

Quote: can walk in the locker room again next year and play good team football if Eli is making what he makes again. People want to talk about culture- how does accepting that build anything.

either extend him on a 2yr deal at a much reduce rate or you cut him, and frankly im fine with bringing in a tyrod taylor as its a stop gap that actually allows us to see the offense run from a different vantage point. Which is with a mobile QB which might help us evaluate the OL and play-calling better.

either of those i am fine with. but i don't see how another year at current rate isnt just a disaster all around and a waste of time/money



Can you imagine Eli walking into the locker room looking at guy like Oliver Vernon making what he is making. Seeing some guy named Pulley and Wheeler blocking in front of him?



Always about one player with you. I could only imagine Eli walking into the locker room and seeing CFL players starting in front of him.... In comment 14223236 hitdog42 said:Can you imagine Eli walking into the locker room looking at guy like Oliver Vernon making what he is making. Seeing some guy named Pulley and Wheeler blocking in front of him?Always about one player with you. I could only imagine Eli walking into the locker room and seeing CFL players starting in front of him....

dep what are you talking about? hitdog42 : 12/17/2018 1:38 pm : link and what is always about one player? I stated what i think are logical options for the QB position in 2019



extend at much lower per year. or you cut him, and see how the O runs under another style QB that might suit the offense more.



what does OV have to do with this? what do i have to do with this?

i dont think paying eli 23m cap next year is remotely healthy for the franchise.



RE: RE: Laulletta cokeduplt : 12/17/2018 1:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223256 cokeduplt said:





Quote:





Isn’t worth worrying about







Then why is he on the roster?



To run the scout team In comment 14223260 AcesUp said:To run the scout team

Pep22, yes, I watched some of that miserable game. Red Dog : 12/17/2018 2:12 pm : link I saw an OL that couldn't block and receivers that kept dropping balls that they should have caught.



I also saw a defense that couldn't tackle, didn't cover receivers, and couldn't stop my dead grandmother from running for first downs.



I saw a GIANTS team that was being beaten physically in the trenches on both sides of the ball.



Changing QBs is not going to help this in any material way. They need better OLs and defenders, not an overpriced retread QB that has already flunked out with another team or teams, or a raw rookie with questionable credentials.



You don't sign or high pick draft a player unless you have the expectation that they will be a serious upgrade over what you have now. And there is NOBODY available this off-season that looks like an upgrade over an admittedly diminished Manning who is sometimes playing poorly in large part because he has been surrounded by a pretty much dog shit cast for the last eight years. I must note that at other times he is still playing pretty well.



At long last, the GIANTS finally have a General Manager who GETS IT. They need to improve the blocking and the defense or it doesn't matter who they have at QB. So he is trying to improve the blocking and the defense but you can't fix it all overnight (one season) when the team has drafted abysmally for pretty much the entire last decade.



So they might as well stick with who they have at QB. He's still an average NFL QB, which is better than anybody else that they have now or will have an opportunity to bring in by any means. That lets them put the draft pick and dollar resources into improving the rest of the team around him while they wait for an opportunity to draft a young QB who looks like the real deal, not just some bozo who will be over-drafted simply because he plays a position that is in high demand with low supply.







RE: Pep22, yes, I watched some of that miserable game. Pep22 : 12/17/2018 2:36 pm : link

Quote: I saw an OL that couldn't block and receivers that kept dropping balls that they should have caught.



I also saw a defense that couldn't tackle, didn't cover receivers, and couldn't stop my dead grandmother from running for first downs.



I saw a GIANTS team that was being beaten physically in the trenches on both sides of the ball.



Changing QBs is not going to help this in any material way. They need better OLs and defenders, not an overpriced retread QB that has already flunked out with another team or teams, or a raw rookie with questionable credentials.



You don't sign or high pick draft a player unless you have the expectation that they will be a serious upgrade over what you have now. And there is NOBODY available this off-season that looks like an upgrade over an admittedly diminished Manning who is sometimes playing poorly in large part because he has been surrounded by a pretty much dog shit cast for the last eight years. I must note that at other times he is still playing pretty well.



At long last, the GIANTS finally have a General Manager who GETS IT. They need to improve the blocking and the defense or it doesn't matter who they have at QB. So he is trying to improve the blocking and the defense but you can't fix it all overnight (one season) when the team has drafted abysmally for pretty much the entire last decade.



So they might as well stick with who they have at QB. He's still an average NFL QB, which is better than anybody else that they have now or will have an opportunity to bring in by any means. That lets them put the draft pick and dollar resources into improving the rest of the team around him while they wait for an opportunity to draft a young QB who looks like the real deal, not just some bozo who will be over-drafted simply because he plays a position that is in high demand with low supply.







Yes, I agree that is is imperative to land on somebody who will be an upgrade. That applies to the near and not so near future. Because of his age and declined skill set, it is important that NYG urgently identify a QB to take advantage of the wealth of play-makers. Along with that, I'd like a RT i.e. Dalton Risner in RD2 and more capable center. In comment 14223555 Red Dog said:Yes, I agree that is is imperative to land on somebody who will be an upgrade. That applies to the near and not so near future. Because of his age and declined skill set, it is important that NYG urgently identify a QB to take advantage of the wealth of play-makers. Along with that, I'd like a RT i.e. Dalton Risner in RD2 and more capable center.

QB need Thegratefulhead : 12/17/2018 2:54 pm : link The Giants ceiling is capped at "in the running for the playoffs" as long as Eli is the starter. He will not win another playoff game in his career. So, even in things break right next year and they win a couple of close games that lost this year and squeak into the tournament, a good team will sell out to stop the run, pressure Eli up the middle and beat us easily. I would rather have worse a season next year, with a QB that has at least some upside.

RE: QB need mrvax : 12/17/2018 3:41 pm : link

Quote: The Giants ceiling is capped at "in the running for the playoffs" as long as Eli is the starter. He will not win another playoff game in his career. So, even in things break right next year and they win a couple of close games that lost this year and squeak into the tournament, a good team will sell out to stop the run, pressure Eli up the middle and beat us easily. I would rather have worse a season next year, with a QB that has at least some upside.



If the Giants fix the Oline by next year, pressure up the middle shouldn't be a big issue for Eli or the new QB.

In comment 14223605 Thegratefulhead said:If the Giants fix the Oline by next year, pressure up the middle shouldn't be a big issue for Eli or the new QB.

tyrods can't read defenses quickly GiantsFan84 : 12/17/2018 3:48 pm : link he holds the ball wayyyy too long. he is unwatchable.

Pep22 Red Dog : 12/17/2018 4:12 pm : link Much of the second and third level of the defense needs to be replaced, and probably some more of the DL, or it simply won't matter how good the offense is. You can't put all the draft / free agency capital into the offense because there are actually more positional needs on defense.



They will have to have a couple more good drafts and free agencies to upgrade this team to the point that it will be a serious contender for the playoffs.



So they might as well work on the positions where they can get real upgrades and leave Eli at QB for the next year or two because there are NO serious QB upgrades reasonably available in the short term. Meanwhile, they will be actively scouting college QBs coming out in 2020 as his replacement.



And by the way, after seeing these guys play, Tyrod Taylor and Case Keenum are the best available, and I'd stick with Eli over either of them any day in the week and twice on Sunday.

RE: Earl.. bw in dc : 12/17/2018 4:22 pm : link

Quote: anyone can mention Jacoby Brissett, but the point remains he's nothing more than a career backup.



Look at what Luck is doing with basically the same roster vs. what Brissett did.







True, Brisset may be a career back-up. But Luck is playing with a much more robust team. That oline has really solidified (Nelson may be the best G in the NFL right now) and their defense, led by rookie stud Darius Leonard (the clear DRoTY), is just awesome right now. In comment 14222795 FatMan in Charlotte said:True, Brisset may be a career back-up. But Luck is playing with a much more robust team. That oline has really solidified (Nelson may be the best G in the NFL right now) and their defense, led by rookie stud Darius Leonard (the clear DRoTY), is just awesome right now.

Never ideal to put all Pep22 : 12/17/2018 4:25 pm : link draft capital in one side of the ball - I agree. In theory, they could do something like RT in the top of Rd 2 and an interior OL sometime thereafter along with some FA spend on OL.



1 QB

2 RT (Dalton Risner)

3 none

4a

4b New Orleans

4c compensatory

5

5a Detroit

6

7 Minny

7a LAR

I'm all in on trading up for Herbert Toastt34 : 12/17/2018 7:16 pm : link if he comes out. There's no price too high if the QB you want is out there. Go get him.

Brissett's cap hit in 2019 is $900K Go Terps : 12/17/2018 7:28 pm : link At that number he is a preferable option to Eli at $23.2M.



We aren't going anywhere with Eli. It's over. We can go nowhere with someone else at the position for a lot less money and more upside than what Eli brings at 38 years old.



Realistic scenario: we cut Eli or he retires (hopefully). We trade a pick to Indy for Brissett. Brissett plays QB for us in 2019 for peanuts. If he's good we sign him at a level or two below the stupid Garoppolo money, or if he signs elsewhere we get a comp pick to maybe help us move up into Tua/Fromm territory.



Trading for Brissett makes way more sense than going into 2019 with Eli.

Cutting Eli gets us $17M in cap savings Go Terps : 12/17/2018 7:36 pm : link He's 38. The team is going to suck in 2019.



I don't know how Mara could bring him back and keep a straight face.

RE: I just hope micky : 12/17/2018 7:37 pm : link

Quote: they don't waste another third or fourth round pick on a QB.



Thats very very likely. He can join Lauletta and crew on bench, inactive list, or with a clipboard In comment 14223431 jeff57 said:Thats very very likely. He can join Lauletta and crew on bench, inactive list, or with a clipboard

RE: Cutting Eli gets us $17M in cap savings mrvax : 12/17/2018 8:45 pm : link

Quote: He's 38. The team is going to suck in 2019.



I don't know how Mara could bring him back and keep a straight face.



Terps- I trust in your opinion of college/young QBs. Can you take 5 minutes and look at Sloter's video from 2018 pre-season and give your opinion. I'd appreciate. Thanks.



It's on Youtube.

In comment 14223896 Go Terps said:Terps- I trust in your opinion of college/young QBs. Can you take 5 minutes and look at Sloter's video from 2018 pre-season and give your opinion. I'd appreciate. Thanks.It's on Youtube.

RE: Still with this Sloter guy? mrvax : 12/17/2018 10:39 pm : link

Quote: .



Sean, check him out. Give me your opinion. What am I missing?

In comment 14224135 Sean said:Sean, check him out. Give me your opinion. What am I missing?

RE: Cutting Eli gets us $17M in cap savings Sean : 12/17/2018 10:50 pm : link

Quote: He's 38. The team is going to suck in 2019.



I don't know how Mara could bring him back and keep a straight face.



Why does the team have to suck next year? I don’t buy the whole this team is years away argument. The Bears just clinched the NFC North. The Colts are fighting for a playoff spot. The NFL is a game of bounces where coaching makes an enormous impact. I can point to several games where little details had a tremendous impact on the outcome:



Jax

@Car

@Atl

Wsh

@Phi



Time management & sub-par QB decision making all had an impact on these games which were all one score games into the 4th quarter. With better coaching & improved QB play, this team should at minimum be 7-6. I’m so tired of the Reese excuses or the ridiculous “2-3 year rebuild comments”, coach better & win with what you have. There have been plenty of close games this year.







In comment 14223896 Go Terps said:Why does the team have to suck next year? I don’t buy the whole this team is years away argument. The Bears just clinched the NFC North. The Colts are fighting for a playoff spot. The NFL is a game of bounces where coaching makes an enormous impact. I can point to several games where little details had a tremendous impact on the outcome:Jax@Car@AtlWsh@PhiTime management & sub-par QB decision making all had an impact on these games which were all one score games into the 4th quarter. With better coaching & improved QB play, this team should at minimum be 7-6. I’m so tired of the Reese excuses or the ridiculous “2-3 year rebuild comments”, coach better & win with what you have. There have been plenty of close games this year.

RE: RE: Cutting Eli gets us $17M in cap savings Go Terps : 12/17/2018 11:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223896 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's 38. The team is going to suck in 2019.



I don't know how Mara could bring him back and keep a straight face.







Why does the team have to suck next year? I don’t buy the whole this team is years away argument. The Bears just clinched the NFC North. The Colts are fighting for a playoff spot. The NFL is a game of bounces where coaching makes an enormous impact. I can point to several games where little details had a tremendous impact on the outcome:



Jax

@Car

@Atl

Wsh

@Phi



Time management & sub-par QB decision making all had an impact on these games which were all one score games into the 4th quarter. With better coaching & improved QB play, this team should at minimum be 7-6. I’m so tired of the Reese excuses or the ridiculous “2-3 year rebuild comments”, coach better & win with what you have. There have been plenty of close games this year.









Because I think the coaching will be awful again next year, and the roster won't be good enough to compensate.



What's evident even in the wins is that this team doesn't know how to win. The attention to detail isn't there; even when they win they don't even know why they did.



There's no reason to trust this group to improve. They don't show the signs. In comment 14224158 Sean said:Because I think the coaching will be awful again next year, and the roster won't be good enough to compensate.What's evident even in the wins is that this team doesn't know how to win. The attention to detail isn't there; even when they win they don't even know why they did.There's no reason to trust this group to improve. They don't show the signs.

This has become sad, to be honest jcn56 : 12/17/2018 11:29 pm : link Your options include:



- a slew of cheaper QBs that you can assume will result in the Giants being bad in 2019.



- a handful of retread QBs that will cost good money, and will likely result in the Giants being bad in 2019.



- Eli, at $20M, with whom the Giants have been bad the past several seasons, and will likely be bad again in 2019.



None of these scenarios have the Giants playing good ball. There's no good option. So why throw $20M down the hole? Pay a cheap mobile QB, fortify the team elsewhere with the 2019 draft picks, and go in expecting to pick high in 2020 and grab a QB.



Why would anyone want to continue with Eli, given the results of the past few years, knowing they're likely to continue and at a high cost? Nostalgia has no part in running a football team.

until the NFL at large BigBlueCane : 5:32 am : link learns how to deal with what the Spread offense is generating in college, in terms of Quarterbacks, Offensive linemen and skill position players, teams will struggle to figure out which ones can play in the 'NFL system'.

RE: RE: Cutting Eli gets us $17M in cap savings Go Terps : 11:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14223896 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's 38. The team is going to suck in 2019.



I don't know how Mara could bring him back and keep a straight face.







Terps- I trust in your opinion of college/young QBs. Can you take 5 minutes and look at Sloter's video from 2018 pre-season and give your opinion. I'd appreciate. Thanks.



It's on Youtube.



I watched the clip...it's the first I've ever seen of the guy.



Just based on the video, he's got a funny release but it doesn't seem to inhibit him much. He has a glove on his throwing hand for a couple of the games but not the last one...I wonder what that's about.



He's obviously a good athlete, and looks like he can throw on the move. I think that's a must nowadays. I noticed one of the announcers referenced his being a former WR, so I'm guessing athleticism is a plus.



That's a lot of good tape to put together in a single preseason.



He's an unknown and stating anything definitively about him would be hugely premature, but a cheap unknown is better than what we're currently doing at QB. Eli doesn't work behind this line and in this offense, and costs $23M in 2019. I would take a complete unknown like Sloter over that situation. In comment 14223961 mrvax said:I watched the clip...it's the first I've ever seen of the guy.Just based on the video, he's got a funny release but it doesn't seem to inhibit him much. He has a glove on his throwing hand for a couple of the games but not the last one...I wonder what that's about.He's obviously a good athlete, and looks like he can throw on the move. I think that's a must nowadays. I noticed one of the announcers referenced his being a former WR, so I'm guessing athleticism is a plus.That's a lot of good tape to put together in a single preseason.He's an unknown and stating anything definitively about him would be hugely premature, but a cheap unknown is better than what we're currently doing at QB. Eli doesn't work behind this line and in this offense, and costs $23M in 2019. I would take a complete unknown like Sloter over that situation.

With some of the comments on this board lawguy9801 : 11:52 am : link Eli is going to be playing until he's coming onto the field in a walker, collecting Social Security checks.



It's past time to move on.

RE: With some of the comments on this board dep026 : 11:58 am : link

Quote: Eli is going to be playing until he's coming onto the field in a walker, collecting Social Security checks.



It's past time to move on.



Literally not one poster is saying this.



Good job, as usual. In comment 14224733 lawguy9801 said:Literally not one poster is saying this.Good job, as usual.

RE: RE: RE: Cutting Eli gets us $17M in cap savings mrvax : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223961 mrvax said:







Terps- I trust in your opinion of college/young QBs. Can you take 5 minutes and look at Sloter's video from 2018 pre-season and give your opinion. I'd appreciate. Thanks.



It's on Youtube.







I watched the clip...it's the first I've ever seen of the guy.



Just based on the video, he's got a funny release but it doesn't seem to inhibit him much. He has a glove on his throwing hand for a couple of the games but not the last one...I wonder what that's about.



He's obviously a good athlete, and looks like he can throw on the move. I think that's a must nowadays. I noticed one of the announcers referenced his being a former WR, so I'm guessing athleticism is a plus.



That's a lot of good tape to put together in a single preseason.



He's an unknown and stating anything definitively about him would be hugely premature, but a cheap unknown is better than what we're currently doing at QB. Eli doesn't work behind this line and in this offense, and costs $23M in 2019. I would take a complete unknown like Sloter over that situation.



Thanks for your opinion. I agree and Shurmur does like him. In comment 14224711 Go Terps said:Thanks for your opinion. I agree and Shurmur does like him.

If the Giants want to trade for Sloter... Milton : 1:25 pm : link The Giants will have two or three 5th round picks and the Vikings have none.

RE: If the Giants want to trade for Sloter... mrvax : 1:46 pm : link

Quote: The Giants will have two or three 5th round picks and the Vikings have none.



I'd love for the Giants to make that trade and not have to use at least a 1st rounder on a rookie QB.

In comment 14224912 Milton said:I'd love for the Giants to make that trade and not have to use at least a 1st rounder on a rookie QB.

RE: RE: RE: Cutting Eli gets us $17M in cap savings Thegratefulhead : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223961 mrvax said:





Quote:





In comment 14223896 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's 38. The team is going to suck in 2019.



I don't know how Mara could bring him back and keep a straight face.







Terps- I trust in your opinion of college/young QBs. Can you take 5 minutes and look at Sloter's video from 2018 pre-season and give your opinion. I'd appreciate. Thanks.



It's on Youtube.







I watched the clip...it's the first I've ever seen of the guy.



Just based on the video, he's got a funny release but it doesn't seem to inhibit him much. He has a glove on his throwing hand for a couple of the games but not the last one...I wonder what that's about.



He's obviously a good athlete, and looks like he can throw on the move. I think that's a must nowadays. I noticed one of the announcers referenced his being a former WR, so I'm guessing athleticism is a plus.



That's a lot of good tape to put together in a single preseason.



He's an unknown and stating anything definitively about him would be hugely premature, but a cheap unknown is better than what we're currently doing at QB. Eli doesn't work behind this line and in this offense, and costs $23M in 2019. I would take a complete unknown like Sloter over that situation. In a heartbeat. I prefer any young QB with growth potential over Eli. Not a fan of a journeyman placeholder veteran though. In comment 14224711 Go Terps said:In a heartbeat. I prefer any young QB with growth potential over Eli. Not a fan of a journeyman placeholder veteran though.