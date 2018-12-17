Think that we will be QB hunting in the 2020 draft . TMS : 12/17/2018 12:01 pm Think that we may try and get a second #1 pick in 2020 by trading some of our picks in 2019. It will probably take that to get in position for our QB of the future will it not ? Otherwise we may not be able to get a QB for ELI to groom. Unless we totally suck next year again. See this team on the upswing but the future QB is huge.

RE: I see 8 teams AcesUp : 12/17/2018 12:46 pm : link

Quote: Who will probably be interested in a QB early in 19 or 20:



Denver

NYG

JAX

Miami

Wash

Tampa

Oakland

Cincy



If Carr is gone, scratch a team off the list. If he stays scratch OAK off the list. Flacco may go to one of the teams, taking another off the market.



That cuts it to 6. Let’s say 3 QBs go in round 1 in 19. That cuts the list to 3 teams for 20.



I don’t think the Giants will have to give away the farm to get a QB if they wait until 2020.





Flacco is in his mid 30s and just got benched, he's not preventing any team from taking QB. I'd add NO, NE, SD and Pitt to that list. Maybe the Titans. Maybe Dallas. Hell even GB could be thinking about life after Rodgers, he'd be older than Favre was when they drafted him. One of the teams that drafted a QB the last two seasons may be back in the market as well. There could be another Smith like injury too.



Teams also trade up for QBs. They don't fall because of supply and demand like other positions do. I think it's more likely that we're picking in the 15-20 range of the first round in 2020 where the QB talent isn't likely to be better than what's available for us at 8-10 this year. In reality, the NFL is so volatile that it's impossible to handicap out 1.5 years. So neither of us really know. What I do know is that the Giants should be looking very hard at QB this year. In comment 14223328 WillVAB said:Flacco is in his mid 30s and just got benched, he's not preventing any team from taking QB. I'd add NO, NE, SD and Pitt to that list. Maybe the Titans. Maybe Dallas. Hell even GB could be thinking about life after Rodgers, he'd be older than Favre was when they drafted him. One of the teams that drafted a QB the last two seasons may be back in the market as well. There could be another Smith like injury too.Teams also trade up for QBs. They don't fall because of supply and demand like other positions do. I think it's more likely that we're picking in the 15-20 range of the first round in 2020 where the QB talent isn't likely to be better than what's available for us at 8-10 this year. In reality, the NFL is so volatile that it's impossible to handicap out 1.5 years. So neither of us really know. What I do know is that the Giants should be looking very hard at QB this year.

RE: What date do non-seniors have to declare for draft? Big Rick in FL : 12/17/2018 12:48 pm : link

Quote: Does Hebert stay in school another year?



January 14th. I'd be really surprised if he passes up the chance to be one of the top two QBs drafted. In comment 14223281 Rick in Dallas said:January 14th. I'd be really surprised if he passes up the chance to be one of the top two QBs drafted.

RE: The QBs in this class don't suck mrvax : 12/17/2018 12:51 pm : link

Quote: It's actually a pretty solid QB class. Herbert, Haskins, Grier, Jones & Lock.





Also whose to say 2020 is going to be good? At one point Matt Barkley, Matt Leinart & Brady Quinn were projected to be #1 picks. Things change a lot in 16 months.



The good thing is Shurmur seems to know his QBs and can probably scout them well.

In comment 14223361 Big Rick in FL said:The good thing is Shurmur seems to know his QBs and can probably scout them well.

RE: RE: The QBs in this class don't suck Big Rick in FL : 12/17/2018 12:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223361 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





It's actually a pretty solid QB class. Herbert, Haskins, Grier, Jones & Lock.





Also whose to say 2020 is going to be good? At one point Matt Barkley, Matt Leinart & Brady Quinn were projected to be #1 picks. Things change a lot in 16 months.







The good thing is Shurmur seems to know his QBs and can probably scout them well.



Hopefully he does. I think both Herbert & Haskins are going to do really well. Especially the one who gets to play with Saquon, Odell, Shep & Engram.



Just started watching Haskins and he's really grown on me. He's a stud. Might be better then Herbert who I've liked for 2 years now. In comment 14223384 mrvax said:Hopefully he does. I think both Herbert & Haskins are going to do really well. Especially the one who gets to play with Saquon, Odell, Shep & Engram.Just started watching Haskins and he's really grown on me. He's a stud. Might be better then Herbert who I've liked for 2 years now.

If Giants are in a position to grab one they like this year Blue21 : 12/17/2018 12:53 pm : link which is a good possibility then they grab him. I see all these great names everyone talks about for 2020 but how can we know if we are in position again to grab one? Good chance we are in a position this year to get one.

RE: If Giants are in a position to grab one they like this year Big Rick in FL : 12/17/2018 12:55 pm : link

Quote: which is a good possibility then they grab him. I see all these great names everyone talks about for 2020 but how can we know if we are in position again to grab one? Good chance we are in a position this year to get one.





They'll be in a real good position to grab one if they lose these next two games which after yesterday seems very likely. In comment 14223388 Blue21 said:They'll be in a real good position to grab one if they lose these next two games which after yesterday seems very likely.

They aren’t sitting around at waiting until 2020/2021 Sean : 12/17/2018 12:58 pm : link That is ideal for fans, but I’m sure they will be heavily considering any of the 19 QB prospects.

RE: previous posters GoBlue6599 : 12/17/2018 12:59 pm : link

Quote: you wait because the QBs in this draft suck.

Says who? In comment 14223297 GiantsFan84 said:Says who?

No, the 2030 draft jeff57 : 12/17/2018 12:59 pm : link Eli will be quarterbacking the team until 2029.

the 2017 QB class also sucked bluepepper : 12/17/2018 1:04 pm : link according to a whole lot of folks. Three of those guys are leading their team to playoffs in their second year. Every QB class these days warrants a close look - probably a keeper or two there. Need to find them. And not be afraid to take a chance.

RE: RE: RE: The QBs in this class don't suck GoBlue6599 : 12/17/2018 1:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223384 mrvax said:





Quote:





In comment 14223361 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





It's actually a pretty solid QB class. Herbert, Haskins, Grier, Jones & Lock.





Also whose to say 2020 is going to be good? At one point Matt Barkley, Matt Leinart & Brady Quinn were projected to be #1 picks. Things change a lot in 16 months.







The good thing is Shurmur seems to know his QBs and can probably scout them well.







Hopefully he does. I think both Herbert & Haskins are going to do really well. Especially the one who gets to play with Saquon, Odell, Shep & Engram.



Just started watching Haskins and he's really grown on me. He's a stud. Might be better then Herbert who I've liked for 2 years now.

Haskins has interest me as well as the year has gone on ... That guy is a heck of a passer In comment 14223386 Big Rick in FL said:Haskins has interest me as well as the year has gone on ... That guy is a heck of a passer

Gettleman ryanmkeane : 12/17/2018 1:09 pm : link and our scouts went to see Herbert this year. I think everyone has sort of forgot that fact. If he declares, I think he'll be our target in round 1, whether we have to trade up for him or not

Giants Sammo85 : 12/17/2018 1:10 pm : link have to take some shots at one. It doesn’t mean you force a pick or a trade just to get any one. But you decide if there’s a guy who you love and where it makes sense.

They need to 'keep an eye out' for a QB EVERY year. Dinger : 12/17/2018 1:10 pm : link That is hopefully why Shurmur is here and what he is good at, correct? My hope is that they draft a lineman with 1st or second round pick every year. DL or OL, we need help on both sides and the draft being a crap shoot, you cant neglect either side for a year without paying the price. If you don't draft one or two you have to sign a few in FA. A mediocre QB can win a super bowl (see Flacco see Dilfer). A Great QB can't even get there with a shite line.

don't forget Chip : 12/17/2018 1:17 pm : link Pats, chargers, saints, and Steelers all have QBs either 40 or close to 40.

There is some depth to the 2019 QB prospects JonC : 12/17/2018 1:22 pm : link but it appears the top end is sliding in value, to the point where Herbert might be the only top 10 grade leading up to the Combines.

I think we've deluded ourselves that: markky : 12/17/2018 1:24 pm : link 1. This year's QB class is lame and next year's is the goods.



2. A team can somehow assure itself of being in position to draft the QB it wants 2 drafts from now.



We will draft a QB this year. We wasted picks on Nassib, Webb then Lauletta. We are in a much more dire situation today. If there is one we like in round 1 or 2 we'll take him.



As for point 2 above, just look at all the teams that would have loved to trade up for Mayfield or Darnold, but couldn't. (go back to the pre-draft and draft day threads). That's us. You cannot in any way count on being able to trade up and grab a QB. Lots of other teams will also want that QB.

I actually see it a very possible they go the opposite way Stu11 : 12/17/2018 1:35 pm : link use their high pick on the BPA and then pull what KC did a few years ago and trade back into the 1st rd. if there is a guy they like like maybe Haskins at 19 -20 type range.

RE: There is some depth to the 2019 QB prospects Sean : 12/17/2018 1:37 pm : link

Quote: but it appears the top end is sliding in value, to the point where Herbert might be the only top 10 grade leading up to the Combines.



Do you see any staff changes? Does Mara consider any greater shakeup? Does he at least give it a brief thought? In comment 14223444 JonC said:Do you see any staff changes? Does Mara consider any greater shakeup? Does he at least give it a brief thought?

Not heard anything yet JonC : 12/17/2018 1:43 pm : link Educated guess is they're not going to make the level of changes they made just one year ago.

I'm guessing by 2020... Dan in the Springs : 12/17/2018 1:45 pm : link this regime will be pretty desperate for wins and unlikely to pin their hopes on a rookie draft pick.



My guess is that they look at undervalued vets this offseason and build the trenches. They will hope to get more value out of the vet QB and keep building a team around him.



They will probably keep taking fliers in the later rounds and dumpster-dive in FA until they find the right guy, but I don't see a 1st round pick unless the right guy happens to fall to them (or really close).

RE: RE: I see 8 teams WillVAB : 12/17/2018 1:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223328 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Who will probably be interested in a QB early in 19 or 20:



Denver

NYG

JAX

Miami

Wash

Tampa

Oakland

Cincy



If Carr is gone, scratch a team off the list. If he stays scratch OAK off the list. Flacco may go to one of the teams, taking another off the market.



That cuts it to 6. Let’s say 3 QBs go in round 1 in 19. That cuts the list to 3 teams for 20.



I don’t think the Giants will have to give away the farm to get a QB if they wait until 2020.









Flacco is in his mid 30s and just got benched, he's not preventing any team from taking QB. I'd add NO, NE, SD and Pitt to that list. Maybe the Titans. Maybe Dallas. Hell even GB could be thinking about life after Rodgers, he'd be older than Favre was when they drafted him. One of the teams that drafted a QB the last two seasons may be back in the market as well. There could be another Smith like injury too.



Teams also trade up for QBs. They don't fall because of supply and demand like other positions do. I think it's more likely that we're picking in the 15-20 range of the first round in 2020 where the QB talent isn't likely to be better than what's available for us at 8-10 this year. In reality, the NFL is so volatile that it's impossible to handicap out 1.5 years. So neither of us really know. What I do know is that the Giants should be looking very hard at QB this year.



If their guy is there in 19 so be it. My point is if the 20 draft is as QB rich as people say it is, the Giants shouldn’t have a problem getting one of them. In comment 14223369 AcesUp said:If their guy is there in 19 so be it. My point is if the 20 draft is as QB rich as people say it is, the Giants shouldn’t have a problem getting one of them.

RE: They will look at QBs in 2019 bw in dc : 12/17/2018 1:47 pm : link

Quote: If the value is there they will take one. If not, they will look again in 2020. But I can almost certainly tell you that they will not sacrifice the 2019 draft to be in position to take a QB in 2020.



What if Tua blows out his knee? What if Fromm has a horrible 2019 season? There are too many variables to bank on getting a guy that far off in the distance.



Mike - you are very lucid these days. What gives? ;) In comment 14223356 Mike from Ohio said:Mike - you are very lucid these days. What gives? ;)

Herbert is a high level ryanmkeane : 12/17/2018 1:49 pm : link prospect, has all the tools, smart kid, good arm, seems to have the intangibles. If he declares and knocks the pre draft process out of the park, my gut feeling is he's our target.



I get that there's Tua and Fromm, etc in 2020. But there really is no guarantee those guys are going to be studs either, and if our record is better, it will take even more draft capital to move up.



Let's say we have the 7th overall. I'd be willing to bet that we could send a 2020 1st to move up a few spots to get him.

RE: RE: They will look at QBs in 2019 Mike from Ohio : 12/17/2018 1:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223356 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





If the value is there they will take one. If not, they will look again in 2020. But I can almost certainly tell you that they will not sacrifice the 2019 draft to be in position to take a QB in 2020.



What if Tua blows out his knee? What if Fromm has a horrible 2019 season? There are too many variables to bank on getting a guy that far off in the distance.







Mike - you are very lucid these days. What gives? ;)



I must have found the right cocktail of meds! In comment 14223504 bw in dc said:I must have found the right cocktail of meds!

RE: They will be looking in the 2019 draft bw in dc : 12/17/2018 1:57 pm : link

Quote: They can't rest on any laurels from this point until they find one ... and even then they might be looking for prospect to replace Lauletta. Football team rosters are rarely static for long.



Well, that's the right approach for '19.



Personally, I would draft a QB EVERY year. You just can't have enough talent at that position. The value is the best in the game - provides your team with a future or insurance if the starter goes down or trade bait. In comment 14223273 JonC said:Well, that's the right approach for '19.Personally, I would draft a QB EVERY year. You just can't have enough talent at that position. The value is the best in the game - provides your team with a future or insurance if the starter goes down or trade bait.

RE: RE: They will be looking in the 2019 draft dep026 : 12/17/2018 1:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223273 JonC said:





Quote:





They can't rest on any laurels from this point until they find one ... and even then they might be looking for prospect to replace Lauletta. Football team rosters are rarely static for long.







Well, that's the right approach for '19.



Personally, I would draft a QB EVERY year. You just can't have enough talent at that position. The value is the best in the game - provides your team with a future or insurance if the starter goes down or trade bait.



Draft a Qb every year? And how are you going to prepare all of them to play?



Unless you plan on cutting one every year. In comment 14223525 bw in dc said:Draft a Qb every year? And how are you going to prepare all of them to play?Unless you plan on cutting one every year.

RE: Gettleman is going to give the 2019 qbs a long Jay in Toronto : 12/17/2018 1:59 pm : link

Quote: hard in-depth look. If there is one he make try and take him. If not he will wait till next season and do the same thing.



When he sees one he love he will pull the trigger and hopefully get the guy he wants.



Maybe there is a Mahomes? In comment 14223280 superspynyg said:Maybe there is a Mahomes?

... BleedBlue : 12/17/2018 2:33 pm : link haskins can sling it no doubt, but i feel a lot of his passes were to open guys and were uncontested...maybe someone can post some links in here showing the opposite? I put on herbert and i feel like most of his throws were contested, maybe his WRs are lesser and get lesser separation but either way, he really does fit it into several tight windows. i like herbert over haskins, but who knows if we will be in a position to take him.

Theyre going have to mortgage the farm micky : 12/17/2018 2:34 pm : link If they have any interest in the 2020 qb draft class



They will improve next year to be about likely 7-9 8-8 team. They will not be giving away #1 picks and tons of draft picks to move up from mid to late teens to top 3 in draft. It would be idiotic.





They'll most likely, if i had to bet, go with Eli for awhile longer, because there's really no qb out there that will unseat him or better. If Eli should so happen to retire, then its journeymen qbs ala kent graham, danny kannell, etc



Build up lines, defense, and etc in meantime.

. FranchiseQB : 12/17/2018 3:15 pm : link somebody here said they will probably not need to give up a lot to get a qb in 2020. If you want Tua or fromm at this stage they will have to get to #1 or #2. The Giants will probably be a 5 win to 7 win team. That puts them where? Somewhere between picks 6 and 15 most likely.



They will be giving up the farm to get one of those guys. Those two prospects are already super-hyped. The asking price will be two firsts to start with. Anybody who thinks the Giants can gently manage to get "their guy" in the draft of their choosing without being gouged is smoking some strong stuff.



Is it worth giving two firsts plus more to get the next Mahomes in 2020? Probably. But you are not getting off easy, I assure you. That is why you draft the QB when he is there for you. You don't arrogantly assume you can get the QB whenever it suits you, without overpaying.

Even if we wait and stock up on picks superspynyg : 12/17/2018 3:15 pm : link what makes you think that the teams picking 1 and 2 in 2020 will trade back? You assume its soooo easy to trade up.



current belief is both herbert and haskins stay in school GiantsFan84 : 12/17/2018 3:47 pm : link if that holds true then yes this years crop sucks

RE: Even if we wait and stock up on picks Blue21 : 12/17/2018 4:02 pm : link

Quote: what makes you think that the teams picking 1 and 2 in 2020 will trade back? You assume its soooo easy to trade up.



Exactly. I never understand how people just think because we want a particular QB in the draft in 2020 we'll be able to get him. In comment 14223650 superspynyg said:Exactly. I never understand how people just think because we want a particular QB in the draft in 2020 we'll be able to get him.

Last year i loved Mayfield GiantGrit : 12/17/2018 4:34 pm : link This year i love Will Grier. Think people are sizing him up and dismissing him too quickly. Accurate all three levels of the field, WVU's spread offense requires full field reads. He moves well in the pocket, i love his ball placement. Already married with a kid and he already responded very well from adversity (leaving Florida).



I don't care much about size if they're at least around 6 feet tall. He's listed at 6'2. I'm assuming its a little generous. I think he'll be ok height size when its all said and done.



On film, his throws can look a little slow. Daniel Jeremiah of nfl.com has seen him throw in person and said his arm is strong.



AND i'm not sure if he rises up like Mayfield... i dream of picking a dominant linemen on either side and possibly trading back up to snag him. Definitely wishful thinking.



Mayfield and Grier both have elite ball placement; guys who look like they can literally put the ball anywhere they want usually translate...to me. Just an opinion.



Guy named Matt Waldman does some good quarterback film reviews on Youtube. Had mostly good things to say on Grier.

RE: Herbert is a high level Bluesbreaker : 12/17/2018 4:51 pm : link

Quote: prospect, has all the tools, smart kid, good arm, seems to have the intangibles. If he declares and knocks the pre draft process out of the park, my gut feeling is he's our target.



I get that there's Tua and Fromm, etc in 2020. But there really is no guarantee those guys are going to be studs either, and if our record is better, it will take even more draft capital to move up.



Let's say we have the 7th overall. I'd be willing to bet that we could send a 2020 1st to move up a few spots to get him.



I do agree with that sure were not a great team but a few bounces here and there we could have won the division

this year there are plenty of middling teams were one

of them . In comment 14223506 ryanmkeane said:I do agree with that sure were not a great team but a few bounces here and there we could have won the divisionthis year there are plenty of middling teams were oneof them .

RE: RE: Herbert is a high level FranchiseQB : 12/17/2018 5:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223506 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





prospect, has all the tools, smart kid, good arm, seems to have the intangibles. If he declares and knocks the pre draft process out of the park, my gut feeling is he's our target.



I get that there's Tua and Fromm, etc in 2020. But there really is no guarantee those guys are going to be studs either, and if our record is better, it will take even more draft capital to move up.



Let's say we have the 7th overall. I'd be willing to bet that we could send a 2020 1st to move up a few spots to get him.







I do agree with that sure were not a great team but a few bounces here and there we could have won the division

this year there are plenty of middling teams were one

of them .



Herbert, if he continues to be the top QB in the draft will probably go first. I don't think you get to 1st from 7th for a 2019 1 and a 2020 1. The Jets moved up three spots from 6 to 3 for a first and three 2's. In comment 14223794 Bluesbreaker said:Herbert, if he continues to be the top QB in the draft will probably go first. I don't think you get to 1st from 7th for a 2019 1 and a 2020 1. The Jets moved up three spots from 6 to 3 for a first and three 2's.

How many people were high on the 2017 QBs. Boy Cord : 12/17/2018 5:46 pm : link Very little support for the Bears moving up for Trubisky and Watson and Mahomes went what, 10 and 12? Let’s wait and see where the Giants pick and how the post-season workouts go before writing 2019 off.

RE: No, the 2030 draft GFAN52 : 12/17/2018 6:04 pm : link

Quote: Eli will be quarterbacking the team until 2029.



So will Tom Brady. In comment 14223404 jeff57 said:So will Tom Brady.

I would love to get Tua, Fromm, or Lawrence in 2021 Jay on the Island : 12/17/2018 7:50 pm : link Here is the huge problem with that. The Giants will have finish with the 1st or 2nd worst record next year to get a top 2 pick to take Tua or Fromm. In 2021 they will need to finish dead last in order to get the coveted #1 overall pick for Lawrence. People suggest loading up on picks to trade up but there is a slim chance that the teams with those picks will be willing to trade down because they will more than likely need a QB also. So then what? We just wasted years of Barkley and Beckham's primes and we still don't have a QB.

Shurmur has done a great job in the past developing QB's Jay on the Island : 12/17/2018 7:52 pm : link I would love to see what he does with a raw talent like Justin Herbert.

The West Coast Offense philosophy, articulated by Holmgren, bceagle05 : 12/17/2018 7:58 pm : link was to draft a QB every year. We might want to consider it.

Maybe A Free Agent/Trade Would Be Better Rong5611 : 12/17/2018 8:58 pm : link Get a vet like Kerry Collins...Flacco, Carr, Bridgewater? Lessens the urgency on getting a rookie next year?



Build the OL around Barkley with the draft...grab an edge rusher too, let Vernon walk.



Perhaps that is the way we should go, thoughts?

RE: Gettleman Gregorio : 12/17/2018 9:02 pm : link

Quote: and our scouts went to see Herbert this year. I think everyone has sort of forgot that fact. If he declares, I think he'll be our target in round 1, whether we have to trade up for him or not



It’s just due diligence. Gettleman also logged 4 or 5 interviews with Sam Darnold, as well as other QBs last draft, and passed. In comment 14223423 ryanmkeane said:It’s just due diligence. Gettleman also logged 4 or 5 interviews with Sam Darnold, as well as other QBs last draft, and passed.

Can’t plan for 2020 - need a QB NOW TD : 12/17/2018 9:31 pm : link Have to draft one in round 1 if a good one is there. Trade up if we have to. Trade all of our picks for all I care. QB should be our top three priorities.

RE: Maybe A Free Agent/Trade Would Be Better markky : 6:18 am : link

Quote: Get a vet like Kerry Collins...Flacco, Carr, Bridgewater? Lessens the urgency on getting a rookie next year?



Build the OL around Barkley with the draft...grab an edge rusher too, let Vernon walk.



Perhaps that is the way we should go, thoughts?



Kerry Collins is 45. Forget it. He's older than Eli. In comment 14223963 Rong5611 said:Kerry Collins is 45. Forget it. He's older than Eli.