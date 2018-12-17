Pat Shurmur today on Eli Manning's future as a QB nyjuggernaut2 : 12/17/2018 3:01 pm "I think he has years left as an NFL starter".



Question now is, will those years be with the Giants or with some other NFL team?

Need to move forward.. Sean : 12/17/2018 3:03 pm : link Look what the Ravens are doing. Eli has become a large cloud over the franchise.

What’s he going to say? The_Boss : 12/17/2018 3:05 pm : link “I think Eli is finished”?



What he says in December is meaningless. Actions in the spring will speak volumes.



That said, Eli is probably under center week 1 in September 2019.

he does have years left GeneInCal : 12/17/2018 3:05 pm : link Eli had bad games 10 years ago. Big deal. People are totally overreacting. The guy can still play. The O-line is a patchwork mess, fix that, or at least make it competent and we'll compete. Our defense sucks too but that's not flashy headlining material for the papers and these Madden type 'fans" but into it hook line and sinker....

RE: Need to move forward.. GeneInCal : 12/17/2018 3:06 pm : link

Quote: Look what the Ravens are doing. Eli has become a large cloud over the franchise.



Why, because Jordan Raaaaaanaaaan and other dopes say so? In comment 14223615 Sean said:Why, because Jordan Raaaaaanaaaan and other dopes say so?

We have too many holes to just go BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/17/2018 3:08 pm : link out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.

RE: RE: Need to move forward.. Sean : 12/17/2018 3:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223615 Sean said:





Quote:





Look what the Ravens are doing. Eli has become a large cloud over the franchise.







Why, because Jordan Raaaaaanaaaan and other dopes say so?



Because the results suck? In comment 14223623 GeneInCal said:Because the results suck?

RE: We have too many holes to just go The_Boss : 12/17/2018 3:10 pm : link

Quote: out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.



If I had to guess, I’m thinking we’re selling multiple premium picks over a couple of drafts for Tua or Fromm in 2020 as well. In comment 14223625 BigBlueDownTheShore said:If I had to guess, I’m thinking we’re selling multiple premium picks over a couple of drafts for Tua or Fromm in 2020 as well.

RE: Need to move forward.. section125 : 12/17/2018 3:11 pm : link

Quote: Look what the Ravens are doing. Eli has become a large cloud over the franchise.



Yeah with Lamar Jackson.... In comment 14223615 Sean said:Yeah with Lamar Jackson....

RE: he does have years left Ten Ton Hammer : 12/17/2018 3:14 pm : link

Quote: Eli had bad games 10 years ago. Big deal. People are totally overreacting. The guy can still play. The O-line is a patchwork mess, fix that, or at least make it competent and we'll compete. Our defense sucks too but that's not flashy headlining material for the papers and these Madden type 'fans" but into it hook line and sinker....



the "flashy headlining material" is 0 points scored, yes. In comment 14223621 GeneInCal said:the "flashy headlining material" is 0 points scored, yes.

RE: RE: We have too many holes to just go TommyWiseau : 12/17/2018 3:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223625 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.







If I had to guess, I’m thinking we’re selling multiple premium picks over a couple of drafts for Tua or Fromm in 2020 as well.



Or move down in round 1 to get future picks. Either way. Get our QB of the future and let him learn behind Eli and hopfully a much improved Oline In comment 14223633 The_Boss said:Or move down in round 1 to get future picks. Either way. Get our QB of the future and let him learn behind Eli and hopfully a much improved Oline

I don’t darren in pdx : 12/17/2018 3:15 pm : link think he was as bad as most will knee-jerk to like usual, but the real reason they lost was the lack of running game. He put a surprising amount of passes right on the money in shitty weather. But you can’t rely on the passing game in those kind of conditions because drops are going to happen and the ball isn’t going to release normally. Marriota didn’t have to do much at all.



They sorely missed OBJ, just having him as a decoy would’ve helped the run game a lot. But really the team isn’t there yet, not really upset or surprised by the loss. The defense being noncompetitive was more frustrating.



That said, I wouldn’t be surprised that next year is Eli’s last, but I also think they need to get the next guy up soon as possible to get back to playoff competition, whomever or however that is.

If Eli gave a damn about the Giants... silverfox : 12/17/2018 3:16 pm : link ... he'd retire or take one hell of a pay cut.

IIRC, early in Eli's career, Simms didn't like him as a QB 81_Great_Dane : 12/17/2018 3:16 pm : link because he said Eli was "wild," like a pitcher being wild -- not always in control of his throws. There's always been some of that with Eli. He's not always precise and sometimes his throws are WAYYYY off target. But when he's on, he's really on. Yesterday I think we saw "wild" Eli. Recently we've seen more of good Eli.



Both are real. He is who he is. You take the good with the bad. We all know what's good and what's bad about the guy at this point. If the GM and HC feel the bad outweighs the good, and there's a better alternative, Eli will be gone.

They need to plan for the future. Big Blue '56 : 12/17/2018 3:17 pm : link Right now? Continue to fix the OL, fill in the D and yes, Eli can have years left. Certainly groom the heir-apparent

RE: We have too many holes to just go Eli Wilson : 12/17/2018 3:18 pm : link

Quote: out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.



+1



Too many holes to fill to grab a QB in round one, unless it is ridiculous value. OL, ER, S, LB all are much bigger problem areas than QB. And we need a lot of them.



Hopefully some of those areas we can cover in FA, but if not, QB may need to wait another year at least. In comment 14223625 BigBlueDownTheShore said:+1Too many holes to fill to grab a QB in round one, unless it is ridiculous value. OL, ER, S, LB all are much bigger problem areas than QB. And we need a lot of them.Hopefully some of those areas we can cover in FA, but if not, QB may need to wait another year at least.

RE: GeneInCal : 12/17/2018 3:19 pm : link

Quote: aahahahahaha



jorts



ahahahahhahahaha In comment 14223624 Greg from LI said:jortsahahahahhahahaha

Pat Shurmur was the wrong hire... bw in dc : 12/17/2018 3:21 pm : link by he wrong GM, who was hired by the old GM, who was hired by the wrong owner, who strongly believed Eli was still the solution at QB.



So that begs the question - is this the latest mandate from Ole John?





The only real question driving the debate BlackLight : 12/17/2018 3:26 pm : link is whether there's a viable replacement that's going to be coming available this offseason. Any free agents or draft picks who are clearly better options (or have a chance to become so)?



Until the answer is yes, we ride with Eli.

Eli is going to be the QB till he retires AdamBrag : 12/17/2018 3:26 pm : link After McAdoo was fired for benching Eli, Shurmur isn't going to bench Eli unless he gets injured.

Lmao this thread wouldn't be complete until JCin332 : 12/17/2018 3:28 pm : link good ole bw showed up...



The gift that keeps on giving...

Regardless of what you think of that answer Mike from Ohio : 12/17/2018 3:29 pm : link Wasn't that exactly what he had to say? In other words, that statement would be the same if he believed it, or thought Eli was done.

RE: RE: We have too many holes to just go Diver_Down : 12/17/2018 3:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223625 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.







If I had to guess, I’m thinking we’re selling multiple premium picks over a couple of drafts for Tua or Fromm in 2020 as well.



Don't discount players. OBJ would have a dead cap hit of $12M if traded during the 2020 draft. The $2.75M portion of his salary that is guaranteed for that year would be the responsibility of trading team. Our #1 and OBJ should vault us to the top. In comment 14223633 The_Boss said:Don't discount players. OBJ would have a dead cap hit of $12M if traded during the 2020 draft. The $2.75M portion of his salary that is guaranteed for that year would be the responsibility of trading team. Our #1 and OBJ should vault us to the top.

I'd say the Giants of the past 7 seasons Dave in Hoboken : 12/17/2018 3:30 pm : link are the gift that keep on giving. So many hilarious mistakes on the field and off. NFC East is laughing their ass off at the losers this franchise become.

RE: If Eli gave a damn about the Giants... Rjanyg : 12/17/2018 3:31 pm : link

Quote: ... he'd retire or take one hell of a pay cut.



I am thinking Eli feels those 2 Lombardi Trophies are worth the 16 Million in base salary he is making next year.

In comment 14223653 silverfox said:I am thinking Eli feels those 2 Lombardi Trophies are worth the 16 Million in base salary he is making next year.

RE: What’s he going to say? micky : 12/17/2018 3:35 pm : link

Quote: “I think Eli is finished”?



What he says in December is meaningless. Actions in the spring will speak volumes.



That said, Eli is probably under center week 1 in September 2019.



And well beyond. Going to be next to impossible to replace him on that no other qbs out there are any better, he wants to be a ny giant for his entire career, and the emotional attachment this org has for him, and the reprecussions they face (as we've seen) and uproar Mara and co. if they try to replace him. Mara may fear the last one In comment 14223619 The_Boss said:And well beyond. Going to be next to impossible to replace him on that no other qbs out there are any better, he wants to be a ny giant for his entire career, and the emotional attachment this org has for him, and the reprecussions they face (as we've seen) and uproar Mara and co. if they try to replace him. Mara may fear the last one

RE: If Eli gave a damn about the Giants... Diver_Down : 12/17/2018 3:35 pm : link

Quote: ... he'd retire or take one hell of a pay cut.



Eli doesn't owe the Giants a damn thing. If I was him, I wait for my $5M roster bonus to be paid. Then he can mull whether to retire. If no QB is drafted a month later, then he should announce his retirement and leave the Giants with Noodle Arm and Tanney and a cap hit of $11.2M sitting on the books. But at least the Giants wouldn't have to worry about mortgaging the future drafts to pick Tua/Fromm in 2020. They most certainly would have the #1 pick. In comment 14223653 silverfox said:Eli doesn't owe the Giants a damn thing. If I was him, I wait for my $5M roster bonus to be paid. Then he can mull whether to retire. If no QB is drafted a month later, then he should announce his retirement and leave the Giants with Noodle Arm and Tanney and a cap hit of $11.2M sitting on the books. But at least the Giants wouldn't have to worry about mortgaging the future drafts to pick Tua/Fromm in 2020. They most certainly would have the #1 pick.

RE: RE: RE: We have too many holes to just go BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/17/2018 3:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223633 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 14223625 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.







If I had to guess, I’m thinking we’re selling multiple premium picks over a couple of drafts for Tua or Fromm in 2020 as well.







Don't discount players. OBJ would have a dead cap hit of $12M if traded during the 2020 draft. The $2.75M portion of his salary that is guaranteed for that year would be the responsibility of trading team. Our #1 and OBJ should vault us to the top.



OBJ is not getting traded. Your not going to draft a QB, and leave him without that kind of a weapon. In comment 14223676 Diver_Down said:OBJ is not getting traded. Your not going to draft a QB, and leave him without that kind of a weapon.

RE: RE: RE: RE: We have too many holes to just go Diver_Down : 12/17/2018 3:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223676 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14223633 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 14223625 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.







If I had to guess, I’m thinking we’re selling multiple premium picks over a couple of drafts for Tua or Fromm in 2020 as well.







Don't discount players. OBJ would have a dead cap hit of $12M if traded during the 2020 draft. The $2.75M portion of his salary that is guaranteed for that year would be the responsibility of trading team. Our #1 and OBJ should vault us to the top.







OBJ is not getting traded. Your not going to draft a QB, and leave him without that kind of a weapon.



Sounds crazy, but so is the certainty that he won't be traded. Since paying him, he has been called out by the owner through the media. OBJ continues to give injury updates through social media despite the HC telling him not to. And once again, we have another season where he doesn't suit up for 16 games. In comment 14223689 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Sounds crazy, but so is the certainty that he won't be traded. Since paying him, he has been called out by the owner through the media. OBJ continues to give injury updates through social media despite the HC telling him not to. And once again, we have another season where he doesn't suit up for 16 games.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We have too many holes to just go BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/17/2018 3:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223689 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 14223676 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14223633 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 14223625 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.







If I had to guess, I’m thinking we’re selling multiple premium picks over a couple of drafts for Tua or Fromm in 2020 as well.







Don't discount players. OBJ would have a dead cap hit of $12M if traded during the 2020 draft. The $2.75M portion of his salary that is guaranteed for that year would be the responsibility of trading team. Our #1 and OBJ should vault us to the top.







OBJ is not getting traded. Your not going to draft a QB, and leave him without that kind of a weapon.







Sounds crazy, but so is the certainty that he won't be traded. Since paying him, he has been called out by the owner through the media. OBJ continues to give injury updates through social media despite the HC telling him not to. And once again, we have another season where he doesn't suit up for 16 games.



Please provide a source for thi:



Quote: OBJ continues to give injury updates through social media despite the HC telling him not to



He's a WR by the way, they get nicked up from time to time. I would never doubt his want to play and even practice as he loves it. In comment 14223693 Diver_Down said:Please provide a source for thi:He's a WR by the way, they get nicked up from time to time. I would never doubt his want to play and even practice as he loves it.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We have too many holes to just go Diver_Down : 12/17/2018 3:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223693 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14223689 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 14223676 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14223633 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 14223625 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.







If I had to guess, I’m thinking we’re selling multiple premium picks over a couple of drafts for Tua or Fromm in 2020 as well.







Don't discount players. OBJ would have a dead cap hit of $12M if traded during the 2020 draft. The $2.75M portion of his salary that is guaranteed for that year would be the responsibility of trading team. Our #1 and OBJ should vault us to the top.







OBJ is not getting traded. Your not going to draft a QB, and leave him without that kind of a weapon.







Sounds crazy, but so is the certainty that he won't be traded. Since paying him, he has been called out by the owner through the media. OBJ continues to give injury updates through social media despite the HC telling him not to. And once again, we have another season where he doesn't suit up for 16 games.







Please provide a source for thi:







Quote:





OBJ continues to give injury updates through social media despite the HC telling him not to







He's a WR by the way, they get nicked up from time to time. I would never doubt his want to play and even practice as he loves it.



I'm not going to track down beat reporters links and pressers just to prove my point. Pat stated in his PC last week that Odell shouldn't be providing injury updates to the media. He was downplaying OBJ's status all week. OBJ goes ahead and makes the comment on social media (I don't know what platform. I don't follow him.) that "it ain't right". Saying he was getting scans and now he stated it was a hematoma. If you are interested, you can google "OBJ hematoma" and be entertained. In comment 14223699 BigBlueDownTheShore said:I'm not going to track down beat reporters links and pressers just to prove my point. Pat stated in his PC last week that Odell shouldn't be providing injury updates to the media. He was downplaying OBJ's status all week. OBJ goes ahead and makes the comment on social media (I don't know what platform. I don't follow him.) that "it ain't right". Saying he was getting scans and now he stated it was a hematoma. If you are interested, you can google "OBJ hematoma" and be entertained.

Draft someone better and this becomes a mute point larryflower37 : 12/17/2018 3:49 pm : link The problem is the team needs to draft someone who is capable of taking his job.

Spend the first round pick and let them come in and compete.

It will become self-evident.

It's the first I heard of it BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/17/2018 3:49 pm : link please provide a source, as we have not discussed it here in great lengths at all.



I'm sure its news to others as well.

It is important to not look desparate edavisiii : 12/17/2018 3:51 pm : link Teams will try to jump over you in the draft, plus there might not be any studs this year. Do you want to force it and draft the next Brady Quinn? We have 11 picks, maybe 12. Strengthen the OL and DL and go fro there.

And I do know BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/17/2018 3:52 pm : link about the Hematoma. What I haven't heard is that Shurmur acknowledged OBJ was disobeying a direct order from him.

Bench him for who? HomerJones45 : 12/17/2018 3:55 pm : link Webb? He's a practice squad player or are some of you still under the delusion that he is an heir apparent.



Lauletta? He'll be joining Webb on someone's practice squad. maybe. We saw what he can do- suck. More likely he gets the axe and is OOF soon.



Tanney? Be serious.



Manning is the only viable starting caliber qb on the roster the last two seasons.



Did you want to draft Darnold, Rosen, Allen etc. instead of Barkley? Didn't think so.

I could totally see the Giants trading him over something like that jcn56 : 12/17/2018 3:57 pm : link They don't know what the fuck they're doing these days, a move like that would fit right in.

I like cold beer and pizza... EricJ : 12/17/2018 3:58 pm : link that's all...

So there wasn't an extensive list of BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/17/2018 3:58 pm : link articles there was one from NJ.com and another from the Post.



Neither says that Shurmur was upset.



Was it inferred? Yes. Is it reasonable to think that way? Yes.



At the end of the day though, there is no credible source saying that Shurmur directly spoke to OBJ, and that he was reprimanded for it.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We have too many holes to just go ron mexico : 12/17/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223699 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 14223693 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14223689 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 14223676 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14223633 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 14223625 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.







If I had to guess, I’m thinking we’re selling multiple premium picks over a couple of drafts for Tua or Fromm in 2020 as well.







Don't discount players. OBJ would have a dead cap hit of $12M if traded during the 2020 draft. The $2.75M portion of his salary that is guaranteed for that year would be the responsibility of trading team. Our #1 and OBJ should vault us to the top.







OBJ is not getting traded. Your not going to draft a QB, and leave him without that kind of a weapon.







Sounds crazy, but so is the certainty that he won't be traded. Since paying him, he has been called out by the owner through the media. OBJ continues to give injury updates through social media despite the HC telling him not to. And once again, we have another season where he doesn't suit up for 16 games.







Please provide a source for thi:







Quote:





OBJ continues to give injury updates through social media despite the HC telling him not to







He's a WR by the way, they get nicked up from time to time. I would never doubt his want to play and even practice as he loves it.







I'm not going to track down beat reporters links and pressers just to prove my point. Pat stated in his PC last week that Odell shouldn't be providing injury updates to the media. He was downplaying OBJ's status all week. OBJ goes ahead and makes the comment on social media (I don't know what platform. I don't follow him.) that "it ain't right". Saying he was getting scans and now he stated it was a hematoma. If you are interested, you can google "OBJ hematoma" and be entertained.



This is all so out of whack. You have things way out of order and are misquoting PS. I would correct you but whats the point.





In comment 14223710 Diver_Down said:This is all so out of whack. You have things way out of order and are misquoting PS. I would correct you but whats the point.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We have too many holes to just go BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/17/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14223710 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14223699 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 14223693 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14223689 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 14223676 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14223633 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 14223625 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.







If I had to guess, I’m thinking we’re selling multiple premium picks over a couple of drafts for Tua or Fromm in 2020 as well.







Don't discount players. OBJ would have a dead cap hit of $12M if traded during the 2020 draft. The $2.75M portion of his salary that is guaranteed for that year would be the responsibility of trading team. Our #1 and OBJ should vault us to the top.







OBJ is not getting traded. Your not going to draft a QB, and leave him without that kind of a weapon.







Sounds crazy, but so is the certainty that he won't be traded. Since paying him, he has been called out by the owner through the media. OBJ continues to give injury updates through social media despite the HC telling him not to. And once again, we have another season where he doesn't suit up for 16 games.







Please provide a source for thi:







Quote:





OBJ continues to give injury updates through social media despite the HC telling him not to







He's a WR by the way, they get nicked up from time to time. I would never doubt his want to play and even practice as he loves it.







I'm not going to track down beat reporters links and pressers just to prove my point. Pat stated in his PC last week that Odell shouldn't be providing injury updates to the media. He was downplaying OBJ's status all week. OBJ goes ahead and makes the comment on social media (I don't know what platform. I don't follow him.) that "it ain't right". Saying he was getting scans and now he stated it was a hematoma. If you are interested, you can google "OBJ hematoma" and be entertained.







This is all so out of whack. You have things way out of order and are misquoting PS. I would correct you but whats the point.







Exactly Mr. Mexico! In comment 14223744 ron mexico said:Exactly Mr. Mexico!

Jints Central is insane Bill2 : 12/17/2018 4:11 pm : link that's why I keep posting about their insanity year after year on insane threads on a message board.



The definition of insanity is repeating what will not work as if repeating the habit will produce a different result



That's why I have to keep posting. About Them. The insane ones.

I've wasted more time than I had to. Diver_Down : 12/17/2018 4:12 pm : link



Now, I'm not going to belabor the point. As I already wasted more time on that dumpster fire of a website that Nilay strung together than I care too. You can listen for yourself.

- ( The week leading up to Skins, Pat downplays OBJ's status. That Friday, OBJ had an interview in front of his locker talking about scans and "it ain't right". Obviously, OBJ is out for the skins. Mid-week presser for Pat during Titans week, Pat opens the presser with an an injury update. In that presser, he mentions that his update is all the media will get.Now, I'm not going to belabor the point. As I already wasted more time on that dumpster fire of a website that Nilay strung together than I care too. You can listen for yourself. Pat gives the injury update and only Pat. - ( New Window

Sure, the best option is Eli... bw in dc : 12/17/2018 4:14 pm : link So let's roll out the 38 year old QB, going on 39, with an average arm, more indecisive than ever, more immobile than ever, and needs more help than ever on both sides of the ball to be average.



Anyone want to bet we don't break six wins again?

RE: Jints Central is insane jcn56 : 12/17/2018 4:15 pm : link

Quote: that's why I keep posting about their insanity year after year on insane threads on a message board.



The definition of insanity is repeating what will not work as if repeating the habit will produce a different result



That's why I have to keep posting. About Them. The insane ones.



You OK Bill? You do realize that people post to vent, not because they think the team is going to take action?



Plus, nobody thinks the Giants are insane. Incompetent is more like it, and the results are exhibit A. In comment 14223751 Bill2 said:You OK Bill? You do realize that people post to vent, not because they think the team is going to take action?Plus, nobody thinks the Giants are insane. Incompetent is more like it, and the results are exhibit A.

agreed my friend Bill2 : 12/17/2018 4:18 pm : link what I dont get is the repetition of venting. That's the part I dont understand.



Venting is fun and necessary. I'm not sure what getting stuck in the vent does for health or results?



Anyway, separate from all this stuff...Happy Holidays to you jcn

RE: Jints Central is insane Dan in the Springs : 12/17/2018 4:19 pm : link

Quote: that's why I keep posting about their insanity year after year on insane threads on a message board.



The definition of insanity is repeating what will not work as if repeating the habit will produce a different result



That's why I have to keep posting. About Them. The insane ones.



LOL - one of your best Bill2, and that's saying a lot! In comment 14223751 Bill2 said:LOL - one of your best Bill2, and that's saying a lot!

If Giants can get pocket passer Eli Coach Red Beaulieu : 12/17/2018 4:19 pm : link The big physical 50/50 receiver, he will be fine, it's even more important than a good oline. If not we have move on to a mobile QB for our crap wco offense and coach and Monsoon Stadium.



Unfortunately I don't see a good prospect out there.

He in dc joeinpa : 12/17/2018 4:20 pm : link When you state strong opinion as fact, you lose credibility with objective thinking people

Yeah thats all Eli needs... Keith : 12/17/2018 4:21 pm : link a big WR. That'll fix everything!

You rocco8112 : 12/17/2018 4:22 pm : link will have your wish soon. Manning will be cut after this season.

RE: I'd say the Giants of the past 7 seasons Chris in Philly : 12/17/2018 4:24 pm : link

Quote: are the gift that keep on giving. So many hilarious mistakes on the field and off. NFC East is laughing their ass off at the losers this franchise become.



Yeah, the NFC is real dominant... In comment 14223677 Dave in Hoboken said:Yeah, the NFC is real dominant...

RE: agreed my friend jcn56 : 12/17/2018 4:25 pm : link

Quote: what I dont get is the repetition of venting. That's the part I dont understand.



Venting is fun and necessary. I'm not sure what getting stuck in the vent does for health or results?



Anyway, separate from all this stuff...Happy Holidays to you jcn



That's a different story altogether - I think people use BBI as a heat sink, and sometimes there's a bit more heat to dump than it can handle.



Hope you and yours have a happy holiday season as well. In comment 14223760 Bill2 said:That's a different story altogether - I think people use BBI as a heat sink, and sometimes there's a bit more heat to dump than it can handle.Hope you and yours have a happy holiday season as well.

RE: He in dc bw in dc : 12/17/2018 4:27 pm : link

Quote: When you state strong opinion as fact, you lose credibility with objective thinking people



Was this to me?



If so, I'd say you have it backwards.



I have strong facts, but lose credibility with subjective thinking people. ;) In comment 14223763 joeinpa said:Was this to me?If so, I'd say you have it backwards.I have strong facts, but lose credibility with subjective thinking people. ;)

RE: I've wasted more time than I had to. ron mexico : 12/17/2018 4:38 pm : link

Quote: The week leading up to Skins, Pat downplays OBJ's status. That Friday, OBJ had an interview in front of his locker talking about scans and "it ain't right". Obviously, OBJ is out for the skins. Mid-week presser for Pat during Titans week, Pat opens the presser with an an injury update. In that presser, he mentions that his update is all the media will get.



Now, I'm not going to belabor the point. As I already wasted more time on that dumpster fire of a website that Nilay strung together than I care too. You can listen for yourself. Pat gives the injury update and only Pat. - ( New Window )





Your timeline is off

The "it aint right" interview was well after he was ruled out for washington. he gave vague answers and clearly wasn't breaking any news.



In comment 14223755 Diver_Down said:Your timeline is offThe "it aint right" interview was well after he was ruled out for washington. he gave vague answers and clearly wasn't breaking any news.

RE: I didn’t realize mrvax : 12/17/2018 4:42 pm : link

Quote: Dope was legal in New Jersey



It's obvious to all you've been getting a hold of it every day! 😂 In comment 14223626 Les in TO said:It's obvious to all you've been getting a hold of it every day! 😂

Lauletta may very well not be the answer RollBlue : 12/17/2018 4:42 pm : link in fact I hated the pick when it was made. However, judging him on last week is beyond stupid. Eli sucked ass for 3 and a half years.



Yes, I would still take Darnold in a heart beat. 21 year kid who looks to be a good one in a few years. I'll bet the Jets wouldn't trade him for Barkley straight up. If they keep kicking the can down the road on Eli, the team will be mediocre at best for the next 4-5 years - by then Barkley's best days will be long gone.

I get a perverse enjoyment Reb8thVA : 12/17/2018 4:45 pm : link Out of watching people melt down here.

He does have yrs left as a starter MotownGIANTS : 12/17/2018 4:50 pm : link IF the OL and run game is top notch A1 dang near perfect .... otherwise no it will not work. Oh and his WRs needs (at least 1) to be a top 7 talent (league wise).

RE: Sure, the best option is Eli... Pep22 : 12/17/2018 4:52 pm : link

Quote: So let's roll out the 38 year old QB, going on 39, with an average arm, more indecisive than ever, more immobile than ever, and needs more help than ever on both sides of the ball to be average.



Anyone want to bet we don't break six wins again?



SPOT ON POST In comment 14223757 bw in dc said:SPOT ON POST

Bringing Eli back means the same approach Go Terps : 12/17/2018 4:54 pm : link You can pencil in 6-10 right now.

If you want the Giants to reach for a QB in the first round this year Rjanyg : 12/17/2018 4:59 pm : link then that will just be adding to the mess. Barkley was the right choice last April. Eli has always needed and O Line and a defense to help win games. Have you ben watching the team for the last 15 years?



The strength of the draft is Defense and there will be a great Edge or DL when we pick.

Posting on BBI isn't just venting Go Terps : 12/17/2018 4:59 pm : link It's identifying that the organization is broken, how it's broken, and what is going to be needed to fix it. It's often assumed the people in charge are extremely competent and are more qualified to do the job they're doing. I don't think that's true. I think incompetence is all over the NFL, and the only advantage the people in those front offices have is a list of contacts in Outlook (or in Gettleman's case, a Rolodex).



I'm not a season ticket holder so I don't have much power, but if I were I'd sell my tickets to fans of the opposing team. I'm hoping the last game of the season is a Cowboy home game. That's the kind of shit that gets Mara's attention.

I wouldn't put much stock in what PS said Jim in Forest Hills : 12/17/2018 5:15 pm : link He also told Eli he needed to play better to keep his job.



Let the season play out, lets see what they do in the draft.



If they want a QB it just hurts them to say anything other than what PS said.

and I'm hoping mrvax : 12/17/2018 5:16 pm : link The Giants do whatever is necessary to knock the Cows out of the playoffs.



That AcidTest : 12/17/2018 5:25 pm : link statement is just for media consumption. Shurmur knows that Eli likely only has one more year at most.

That’s Shurmur way of saying they have no transition plan UberAlias : 12/17/2018 5:28 pm : link For QB.

RE: That’s Shurmur way of saying they have no transition plan dep026 : 12/17/2018 5:32 pm : link

Quote: For QB.



Or just speaking to the media. I think I believe less than 1% of what coaches tell the media. Especially our best reporters who may be the worst in the business. In comment 14223824 UberAlias said:Or just speaking to the media. I think I believe less than 1% of what coaches tell the media. Especially our best reporters who may be the worst in the business.

Go Terps Bill2 : 12/17/2018 6:09 pm : link My friend, we agree that much is broken. More importantly, there are many doubts and risks.





But, imho, most importantly, there is a lot of vital information we do not know that prevents the scope of the analysis many posters try to assert.





So venting yes. When it comes to asserting we are analyzing, I think we are more limited than we would like to believe. That's true of all human endeavor since it is so easy to torture data into confessing that our feelings are valid. Nor are we likely to correct for the bias we attach to information and context we do not know



Here is what I think we do know:



1) To me the signs of a decline trend were evident in 2009 ( I consider 2011 an anomaly). I think the key to success or failure in the Eli era was abundantly available in the 2008 games against Cleveland.



2) There is a cap.



3) Interpretation of where you stand on the scale of NFl dominance is so skewed by a few plays and injuries that its a hard assessment to make



4) Replacing an often uninjured franchise QB oft asked to be a difference maker in a poor system is fraught with few success stories in NFL history. This era was always going to happen.



5) There are few known paths to sustained ( as in 3 years)NFl success without a franchise QB and better than average lines.



6) I cannot go overboard on a FO who is not yet in place 10 months and who inherited a mess so great I think that even 3 wins last year masks how bad they were.



7) Lastly, some analysis that is oft claimed as "clear" and Simple" is simply unknowable conjecture.





For example, I personally think the Maras where living in an updraft of factoid claims in an echo chamber from their Gm. For far too long. But thats my opinion based on finding no other good explanation for the last several years. I submit this year and next are properly considered a tax on the past.



But what no one knows is what Mara did about it. Once the mess was clear and the veil oof misinformation penetrated..We do not know if he asked permission to talk to BB or Harbaugh. We do not know what non media named expertise he asked or talked to. We do not know what GM or coaching offers were attempted and not won for factors beyond reasonable control. We do not know how may more outsiders and or other analytics now enter the decision matrix that were not there before last year.



Now, before you slam back that i am fishing in speculation for the purpose of praising Mara...I will not tell you...but I am telling you...you dont know. Period. Full Stop.



For venting to be analysis it has to have reasonable context, reasonable benchmarks to set reasonable expectations.



More importantly...in a Game rigged to the mean with the second most important variable being human motivation on the 53...interpretation requires time.



Most of all for analysis to be as sweeping as some of our venters claim...it has to have information we do not have.



Personally, I fear we will repeat the unending muck between Tittle and LT. But thats a fear. Its not even close to an analysis or even reasoned reasonable argumentation.



Take care Go Terps. Happy Holidays. I enjoy your perspectives and expect to next year as well.













RE: Bench him for who? uther99 : 12/17/2018 6:40 pm : link

Quote: Webb? He's a practice squad player or are some of you still under the delusion that he is an heir apparent.



Lauletta? He'll be joining Webb on someone's practice squad. maybe. We saw what he can do- suck. More likely he gets the axe and is OOF soon.



Tanney? Be serious.



Manning is the only viable starting caliber qb on the roster the last two seasons.



Did you want to draft Darnold, Rosen, Allen etc. instead of Barkley? Didn't think so.



Webb isn't even on the team. Super knowledgeable fan In comment 14223725 HomerJones45 said:Webb isn't even on the team. Super knowledgeable fan

Shurmur Sammo85 : 12/17/2018 6:50 pm : link is really just being professional and polite. He said he thinks Eli has years left.



He never said they’d be good years.



If he thinks it deep down as a football man and coach, that a 38 yr old Eli Manning is a good QB going forward, he should be summarily fired.



Eli is a declining and diminished QB who can’t raise his play anymore.

So the Ravens 13ODB : 12/17/2018 6:58 pm : link are about to move on from Joe Flacco. This is a guy whose won a super bowl for them in 2012 the year after Eli. He’s 33 years old. Younger then Eli. Has made the playoffs 6 times the last 10 years Eli has made it 3 times in that span. And the ravens Drafted Lamar Jackson this year a QB whose is playing now and playing well and was the 4th quarterback taken. So with that said why can’t the giants draft a QB like Dwayne Haskins who can take Eli’s job at some point next year? And yet I have to hear how this QB class sucks and how Eli is the best option it’s hot garbage

Bill2 Go Terps : 12/17/2018 7:05 pm : link You're right that we don't know everything that went on behind the scenes. For example, I would hope and expect that Mara is contacting Belichick every offseason about coming to the Giants. Rejection is fine, but IMO he has to ask every offseason. That's obviously not the kind of thing that is going to come out in public, and I haven't criticized Mara for not having publicly approached Belichick. That's not something we know.



But there are things we do know:



1. The Giants had a 42-54 record entering this season since they won the Super Bowl in 2011. We know the 2011 team was deeply flawed, got hot at the right time, and was by no means a model for future team development.



2. This was an enormous offseason where multiple factors lined up serendipitously to allow ownership to redefine the direction of the franchise. Each of these occurred:



- GM fired before end of 2017 season

- Head Coach fired before end of 2017 season

- #2 pick in the draft

- QB rich draft

- Eli had an out in his contract



It's a rare thing to have an opportunity to cleanly start over at GM, head coach, and quarterback at the same time. If the Giants were a tanker to be turned around, Mara had the chance to turn the full 180 degrees in a single offseason.



This was the opportunity to set the course for a new, ambitious future defined by innovative thinking at GM & HC, and inexpensive youth at QB.



Instead, we now have enormous questions at GM, HC, and QB.



The size of the opportunity wasted is, within the context of the NFL, difficult to quantify.

I think you guys are reading too much into this Jay on the Island : 12/17/2018 7:43 pm : link I fully expect the Giants to go hard for a QB in the draft. If there is one they covet Eli will not prevent them from drafting him. I expect Eli to be back next season as the starter but he will be mentoring a QB hopefully Herbert.

RE: Posting on BBI isn't just venting bw in dc : 12/17/2018 7:46 pm : link

Quote: I think incompetence is all over the NFL, and the only advantage the people in those front offices have is a list of contacts in Outlook (or in Gettleman's case, a Rolodex).







That was well played. ;) In comment 14223803 Go Terps said:That was well played. ;)

Shumer's comments man nothing since1925 : 12/17/2018 8:08 pm : link He praised Davis Webb for months before releasing him.

... christian : 12/17/2018 8:24 pm : link The Giants like all functional corporations take customer sentiment into account. We're talking about an owner that reads fan mail.



You can vote with your dollars, or on in social media, or BBI. When the tenor of the fan base erupts it's heard. The beats take the temp of the fans, the coaches field the questions. The management hears the coaches.



The fans got McAdoo fired last year. Try on for size if the fan reaction would have been, "well the team is bottomed out, let's see of Geno fairs any better."

RE: Bill2 English Alaister : 7:10 am : link

Quote: You're right that we don't know everything that went on behind the scenes. For example, I would hope and expect that Mara is contacting Belichick every offseason about coming to the Giants. Rejection is fine, but IMO he has to ask every offseason. That's obviously not the kind of thing that is going to come out in public, and I haven't criticized Mara for not having publicly approached Belichick. That's not something we know.



But there are things we do know:



1. The Giants had a 42-54 record entering this season since they won the Super Bowl in 2011. We know the 2011 team was deeply flawed, got hot at the right time, and was by no means a model for future team development.



2. This was an enormous offseason where multiple factors lined up serendipitously to allow ownership to redefine the direction of the franchise. Each of these occurred:



- GM fired before end of 2017 season

- Head Coach fired before end of 2017 season

- #2 pick in the draft

- QB rich draft

- Eli had an out in his contract



It's a rare thing to have an opportunity to cleanly start over at GM, head coach, and quarterback at the same time. If the Giants were a tanker to be turned around, Mara had the chance to turn the full 180 degrees in a single offseason.



This was the opportunity to set the course for a new, ambitious future defined by innovative thinking at GM & HC, and inexpensive youth at QB.



Instead, we now have enormous questions at GM, HC, and QB.



The size of the opportunity wasted is, within the context of the NFL, difficult to quantify.



Not to speak for Bill, but the issue I have with the above is



1. Barkley over Darnold is still a tough, tough question to answer and may well be 2 years from now. I don't think you can say the wrong choice was made at this point. I certainly don't think you can make it as emphatically as you do.



2. Many of us like the GM. You may think he is a dinosaur but I don't think there's a lot of fact to support that and in fact there are facts that refute it both from Carolina and the Giants. Certainly he had an excellent draft and a shaky free agency but that could yet change for either. This season proves nothing...the team improved a bit from last year for sure but it was never likely to be a one year turnaround. The best we could hope for was meaningful December ball...I'm not really sure we got that but we were not far off.



3. I think the coach has been shaky with time management and wider play calling. The team has played hard for him though and he gets another year to improve.



Mara cleaned house. He didn't go too far outside the organisation but Gettleman was enormously well thought of from his time here as PPD. You shouldn't write him off inside of one year.

In comment 14223876 Go Terps said:Not to speak for Bill, but the issue I have with the above is1. Barkley over Darnold is still a tough, tough question to answer and may well be 2 years from now. I don't think you can say the wrong choice was made at this point. I certainly don't think you can make it as emphatically as you do.2. Many of us like the GM. You may think he is a dinosaur but I don't think there's a lot of fact to support that and in fact there are facts that refute it both from Carolina and the Giants. Certainly he had an excellent draft and a shaky free agency but that could yet change for either. This season proves nothing...the team improved a bit from last year for sure but it was never likely to be a one year turnaround. The best we could hope for was meaningful December ball...I'm not really sure we got that but we were not far off.3. I think the coach has been shaky with time management and wider play calling. The team has played hard for him though and he gets another year to improve.Mara cleaned house. He didn't go too far outside the organisation but Gettleman was enormously well thought of from his time here as PPD. You shouldn't write him off inside of one year.

RE: RE: RE: We have too many holes to just go ajr2456 : 8:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14223633 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 14223625 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





out and get a QB.



If the value is there when we pick sure grab him, but it's not we have so many other spots we can fill it's not a big deal.



I don't like this crop of QBs as much as last years. 2020 is a year where if we suck again we trade the farm for someone like Tua or Fromm.







If I had to guess, I’m thinking we’re selling multiple premium picks over a couple of drafts for Tua or Fromm in 2020 as well.







Don't discount players. OBJ would have a dead cap hit of $12M if traded during the 2020 draft. The $2.75M portion of his salary that is guaranteed for that year would be the responsibility of trading team. Our #1 and OBJ should vault us to the top.



Trade one of your best players because you took too long to find a QB, and potentially passed on one twice.



Great strategy for building a winner. In comment 14223676 Diver_Down said:Trade one of your best players because you took too long to find a QB, and potentially passed on one twice.Great strategy for building a winner.

RE: RE: Bill2 section125 : 8:23 am : link

Quote:

.........

Mara cleaned house. He didn't go too far outside the organisation but Gettleman was enormously well thought of from his time here as PPD. You shouldn't write him off inside of one year.



Agreed.

This team was rotten to the core. While the FO offered hope to the fans, they knew they needed to clean house and did so.

No doubt a replacement QB is needed soon if not now, but the oline is far more decrepit than Eli and a decent oline allows time for the Giants to find a suitable QB while giving Eli a chance to win. This was never a 1 year rebuild and is likely a three year job. In comment 14224259 English Alaister said:Agreed.This team was rotten to the core. While the FO offered hope to the fans, they knew they needed to clean house and did so.No doubt a replacement QB is needed soon if not now, but the oline is far more decrepit than Eli and a decent oline allows time for the Giants to find a suitable QB while giving Eli a chance to win. This was never a 1 year rebuild and is likely a three year job.

Love when BBI gets their panties dep026 : 8:35 am : link twisted over a simple, meaningless comment.

What was Doomster : 8:40 am : link - GM fired before end of 2017 season

- Head Coach fired before end of 2017 season

- #2 pick in the draft

- QB rich draft

- Eli had an out in his contract





the "out"?

RE: I wouldn't put much stock in what PS said gmenatlarge : 10:09 am : link

Quote: He also told Eli he needed to play better to keep his job.



Let the season play out, lets see what they do in the draft.



If they want a QB it just hurts them to say anything other than what PS said.



This. What do you want him to say? It's a presser, who cares, actions will speak for themselves in the off-season. Let morons like Boomer and Gio (he's almost as bad as carton) lose their minds over this! In comment 14223818 Jim in Forest Hills said:This. What do you want him to say? It's a presser, who cares, actions will speak for themselves in the off-season. Let morons like Boomer and Gio (he's almost as bad as carton) lose their minds over this!

RE: What was Diver_Down : 10:12 am : link

Quote: - GM fired before end of 2017 season

- Head Coach fired before end of 2017 season

- #2 pick in the draft

- QB rich draft

- Eli had an out in his contract





the "out"?



Eli never had the "out". The Giants did with the roster bonus. The final 2 years of Eli's contract were essentially team options. The timing of the RB is such that Eli wouldn't miss out on the initial wave of FA in the event the team didn't pay. In comment 14224345 Doomster said:Eli never had the "out". The Giants did with the roster bonus. The final 2 years of Eli's contract were essentially team options. The timing of the RB is such that Eli wouldn't miss out on the initial wave of FA in the event the team didn't pay.

Shurmur's right bc4life : 10:33 am : link Fix the OLine and you'll see.

No one deserves to "get another year" based on this disaster Go Terps : 11:15 am : link He won't, but if Mara opted to fired both Gettleman and Shurmur it would be well deserved. They've been an embarrassment in year 1.

RE: No one deserves to JCin332 : 11:19 am : link

Quote: He won't, but if Mara opted to fired both Gettleman and Shurmur it would be well deserved. They've been an embarrassment in year 1.



This statement is just so far off from reality...surely you can't actually believe DG's 1st draft was an embarrassment...? In comment 14224655 Go Terps said:This statement is just so far off from reality...surely you can't actually believe DG's 1st draft was an embarrassment...?

I am not a huge DG fan dep026 : 11:25 am : link but he gutted away how many losers and horrific players from the Reese era? It took Reese 8 years to ruin this franchise. DG gets at least one more year for me. He is building something on the OL/DL that I am curious to see how it ends.



We dont have one player on the OL that was drafted by Reese on the team. We have one player on the DL that Reese drafted. We have 1 LB and 1 DB on the roster that Reese drafted. It was that bad people.

RE: RE: No one deserves to Go Terps : 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14224655 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He won't, but if Mara opted to fired both Gettleman and Shurmur it would be well deserved. They've been an embarrassment in year 1.







This statement is just so far off from reality...surely you can't actually believe DG's 1st draft was an embarrassment...?



The GM has a lot of duties besides the draft. How did these things go:



- He helped hire Shurmur. Remember..."this is an adult"?

- He made Solder the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Great move.

- Signed Stewart. Great move.

- Signed Omameh. Great move.

- Traded for overpaid Ogeltree. Great move.

- Paid Beckham a huge contract (yet the offense still sucks)

- Stuck with Eli



I'm also not as convinced as others that the draft was so great. I still think picking Barkley was foolish. He's a wonderful player, but how much difference has he made? The offense still stinks.



This team is staring down the barrel of 5-11, and people make the argument that the people running the show are doing a good job. It's incredible. In comment 14224659 JCin332 said:The GM has a lot of duties besides the draft. How did these things go:- He helped hire Shurmur. Remember..."this is an adult"?- He made Solder the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Great move.- Signed Stewart. Great move.- Signed Omameh. Great move.- Traded for overpaid Ogeltree. Great move.- Paid Beckham a huge contract (yet the offense still sucks)- Stuck with EliI'm also not as convinced as others that the draft was so great. I still think picking Barkley was foolish. He's a wonderful player, but how much difference has he made? The offense still stinks.This team is staring down the barrel of 5-11, and people make the argument that the people running the show are doing a good job. It's incredible.

RE: Sadly.. Go Terps : 11:29 am : link

Quote: he does



What's sad is that we have to endure another dog shit team, and yet there are still so many fans insisting things are going well. In comment 14224664 FatMan in Charlotte said:What's sad is that we have to endure another dog shit team, and yet there are still so many fans insisting things are going well.

This isn't year.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:36 am : link 3 or 4 of their tenure.



It is year 1. A year where they have turned the roster over by 70% and changed over half the starters. They will end up being more successful than last year - even if it isn't a playoff year.



And Gettleman has not only shown he is willing to make hard decisions on his predecessor's players, he's done the same on his own signings.



For the first time in years, we seem to have a plan. The main issue fans have is that plan didn't work Day 1, which is odd as hell. But then again when some people will call this an embarrassment in year 1, anything is fucking possible.

By the way.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:37 am : link who is insisting things are going well?



It is completely a strawman that's been created.



People have been excited that we have Barkley. That's about it.

We keep hearing about roster turnover.. Sean : 11:38 am : link but the team is 5-9 in a league will teams regularly turn it around fast (Bears, Colts this year). So if you want to defend Gettleman, that’s fine but at minimum Shurmur should be criticized for a 5-9 record where the Giants have led the league in one possession games.

Plan? Go Terps : 11:39 am : link I'm with you in complaining that there hasn't been a plan, but I contend that the plan continues to be nothing more than "make a run with Eli".

The plan is what Dave Gettleman said it was.... Britt in VA : 11:40 am : link Build a roster that can run the ball, stop the run, and rush the passer.



It's a work in progress.

And the offense has scored 30 points 3 times this season.... Britt in VA : 11:41 am : link including 40 points, once.



That's improvement. They also have a 1000 yard rusher for the first time since 2012. That's also improvement.

RE: This isn't year.. Zeke's Alibi : 11:42 am : link

Quote: 3 or 4 of their tenure.



It is year 1. A year where they have turned the roster over by 70% and changed over half the starters. They will end up being more successful than last year - even if it isn't a playoff year.



And Gettleman has not only shown he is willing to make hard decisions on his predecessor's players, he's done the same on his own signings.



For the first time in years, we seem to have a plan. The main issue fans have is that plan didn't work Day 1, which is odd as hell. But then again when some people will call this an embarrassment in year 1, anything is fucking possible.



The biggest one to me is the ability to cut bait. Love it and the vast majority of people in this world are unwilling to say I was wrong and make the moves to rectify their mistake. In the NFL it seems like the Pats and Steelers are the exceptions to this. In comment 14224683 FatMan in Charlotte said:The biggest one to me is the ability to cut bait. Love it and the vast majority of people in this world are unwilling to say I was wrong and make the moves to rectify their mistake. In the NFL it seems like the Pats and Steelers are the exceptions to this.

RE: And the offense has scored 30 points 3 times this season.... Sean : 11:42 am : link

Quote: including 40 points, once.



That's improvement. They also have a 1000 yard rusher for the first time since 2012. That's also improvement.



That works both ways. They also just got shut out at home for the first time since 2013. In comment 14224698 Britt in VA said:That works both ways. They also just got shut out at home for the first time since 2013.

I really am baffled.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:43 am : link that people who supposedly follow the team think the plan is "make a run with Eli".



Other than not drafting a QB, what evidence even supports that?



We got rid of JPP, turned the roster over, changed half the starters. What part of that, other than Eli being one of the starters that remained indicates "making a run with Eli"?



And unfortunately, a lot of the people saying it should know better.

Here's the bottom line.... Britt in VA : 11:43 am : link If we had drafted Darnold... The team could be in worse shape with a worse record and the same people bashing Gettleman would be preaching patience.



Tell me I'm wrong.

... BrettNYG10 : 11:44 am : link My main critique of Gettleman is that I do not see a plan. There were a handful of moves that made me think DG thought this team was close to competing, which I thought was asinine. If DG thought (and acted) like he knew this would be a shit team, I'd be much more confident in him.

RE: RE: And the offense has scored 30 points 3 times this season.... Britt in VA : 11:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14224698 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





including 40 points, once.



That's improvement. They also have a 1000 yard rusher for the first time since 2012. That's also improvement.







That works both ways. They also just got shut out at home for the first time since 2013.



I don't consider that any significant development. If we kicked a garbage time FG would it make any difference? We've had tons of low scoring affairs since 2013. In comment 14224703 Sean said:I don't consider that any significant development. If we kicked a garbage time FG would it make any difference? We've had tons of low scoring affairs since 2013.

Barkley is fantastic.. Sean : 11:47 am : link & I’m very glad he’s a Giant. But, this is still a QB league & Darnold’s skill set impresses me. So, until we secure our next QB - it’s going to be a debate.



Here is a question:



Is anyone upset we didn’t draft Larry Fitzgerald in 2004? He may have been the best player in the draft & a sure HOF’er. Could have regrouped with Collins a year removed from 10-6 & 4 years removed from a SB appearance.

RE: ... dep026 : 11:49 am : link

Quote: My main critique of Gettleman is that I do not see a plan. There were a handful of moves that made me think DG thought this team was close to competing, which I thought was asinine. If DG thought (and acted) like he knew this would be a shit team, I'd be much more confident in him.



The plan is the trenches. OL and DL. You are going to see it more in this draft. In comment 14224708 BrettNYG10 said:The plan is the trenches. OL and DL. You are going to see it more in this draft.

RE: Barkley is fantastic.. Britt in VA : 11:50 am : link

Quote: & I’m very glad he’s a Giant. But, this is still a QB league & Darnold’s skill set impresses me. So, until we secure our next QB - it’s going to be a debate.



Here is a question:



Is anyone upset we didn’t draft Larry Fitzgerald in 2004? He may have been the best player in the draft & a sure HOF’er. Could have regrouped with Collins a year removed from 10-6 & 4 years removed from a SB appearance.



Yeah, the Chargers might be upset they didn't take Fitzgerald. In comment 14224718 Sean said:Yeah, the Chargers might be upset they didn't take Fitzgerald.

RE: RE: ... Greg from LI : 11:51 am : link

Quote: The plan is the trenches. OL and DL. You are going to see it more in this draft.



I can't wait to see the same exquisite football mind who signed the likes of Solder and Omameh working his magic again. In comment 14224723 dep026 said:I can't wait to see the same exquisite football mind who signed the likes of Solder and Omameh working his magic again.

Why would anyone.... FatMan in Charlotte : 11:52 am : link be upset that we didn't draft Fitz when we ended up with two SB's with Eli at QB?



What you don';t realize is that right now, Darnold only has potential. The debate goes on if he can get some hardware.



A better question is will people be upset we drafted Barkley if 5 years from now, the Jets aren't resigning Darnold and they've been mediocre?

The myth.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:53 am : link that Solder has been absolutely terrible just won't stop.



He's actually done better than Norwell this year and teh consensus was that we needed to sign one of them in the offseason.

RE: Why would anyone.... Sean : 11:56 am : link

Quote: be upset that we didn't draft Fitz when we ended up with two SB's with Eli at QB?



What you don';t realize is that right now, Darnold only has potential. The debate goes on if he can get some hardware.



A better question is will people be upset we drafted Barkley if 5 years from now, the Jets aren't resigning Darnold and they've been mediocre?



This is all true. 2004 worked fantastic which is why some of us were surprised the Giants didn’t take a similar approach in 2018.



Accorsi’s philosophy has always been “if you have the opportunity to draft a franchise QB, you do it.” The stars aligned last year. In comment 14224734 FatMan in Charlotte said:This is all true. 2004 worked fantastic which is why some of us were surprised the Giants didn’t take a similar approach in 2018.Accorsi’s philosophy has always been “if you have the opportunity to draft a franchise QB, you do it.” The stars aligned last year.

RE: RE: Why would anyone.... Britt in VA : 11:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14224734 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





be upset that we didn't draft Fitz when we ended up with two SB's with Eli at QB?



What you don';t realize is that right now, Darnold only has potential. The debate goes on if he can get some hardware.



A better question is will people be upset we drafted Barkley if 5 years from now, the Jets aren't resigning Darnold and they've been mediocre?







This is all true. 2004 worked fantastic which is why some of us were surprised the Giants didn’t take a similar approach in 2018.



Accorsi’s philosophy has always been “if you have the opportunity to draft a franchise QB, you do it.” The stars aligned last year.



That is Dave Gettleman's philosophy as well.



He said that if you have the opportunity to get one of those guys, you move heaven and earth to go up and get them.



The disconnect is that some people can't reconcile the fact that he did not see one of those guys in the draft. In comment 14224738 Sean said:That is Dave Gettleman's philosophy as well.He said that if you have the opportunity to get one of those guys, you move heaven and earth to go up and get them.The disconnect is that some people can't reconcile the fact that he did not see one of those guys in the draft.

RE: The myth.. dep026 : 11:59 am : link

Quote: that Solder has been absolutely terrible just won't stop.



He's actually done better than Norwell this year and teh consensus was that we needed to sign one of them in the offseason.



I was wrong on Solder. His first 8 games were terrible. But he has turned it aorund. In comment 14224735 FatMan in Charlotte said:I was wrong on Solder. His first 8 games were terrible. But he has turned it aorund.

RE: Here's the bottom line.... Go Terps : 11:59 am : link

Quote: If we had drafted Darnold... The team could be in worse shape with a worse record and the same people bashing Gettleman would be preaching patience.



Tell me I'm wrong.



You're not wrong. If we'd drafted Darnold (or Jackson, who by the way has turned his team's fortunes around THIS YEAR) we wouldn't have the huge specter of QB problems (forked Eli or ????) hanging over the entire team.



I know that since we drafted Barkley it became incredibly easy to find a quarterback, but nevertheless there is enormous reason for concern. In comment 14224705 Britt in VA said:You're not wrong. If we'd drafted Darnold (or Jackson, who by the way has turned his team's fortunes around THIS YEAR) we wouldn't have the huge specter of QB problems (forked Eli or ????) hanging over the entire team.I know that since we drafted Barkley it became incredibly easy to find a quarterback, but nevertheless there is enormous reason for concern.

RE: RE: ... BrettNYG10 : 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14224708 BrettNYG10 said:





Quote:





My main critique of Gettleman is that I do not see a plan. There were a handful of moves that made me think DG thought this team was close to competing, which I thought was asinine. If DG thought (and acted) like he knew this would be a shit team, I'd be much more confident in him.







The plan is the trenches. OL and DL. You are going to see it more in this draft.



Then we should have drafted Chubb. In comment 14224723 dep026 said:Then we should have drafted Chubb.

RE: RE: RE: ... dep026 : 12:01 pm : link

Quote:

Then we should have drafted Chubb.



That or Nelson. But Barkley is really good. And if he drafts people this year to help him, its still a good thing. In comment 14224750 BrettNYG10 said:That or Nelson. But Barkley is really good. And if he drafts people this year to help him, its still a good thing.

RE: RE: Here's the bottom line.... Dan in the Springs : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14224705 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





If we had drafted Darnold... The team could be in worse shape with a worse record and the same people bashing Gettleman would be preaching patience.



Tell me I'm wrong.







You're not wrong. If we'd drafted Darnold (or Jackson, who by the way has turned his team's fortunes around THIS YEAR) we wouldn't have the huge specter of QB problems (forked Eli or ????) hanging over the entire team.



I know that since we drafted Barkley it became incredibly easy to find a quarterback, but nevertheless there is enormous reason for concern.



You really don't know that about drafting either of them. Jury is still out on both, imo.



Two takes on QB hell, to me the second can be worse than the first:

1. Have no identifiable present or future QB's on the roster.

2. Have a QB on the roster who you've spent a ton of resources to secure and made a multi-year commitment to, but who hasn't yet shown the return on investment.



I know you're a big fan of Jackson, I think he's an interesting guy. Jury is out imo on whether he can carry a team if he had to (without a playoff-caliber defense). He can certainly make plays with his legs, but is that something you can count on? Very, very few mobile QB's stay healthy consistently enough to expect that to be the norm. A QB needs to prove they can make plays from within the pocket as well, and I don't think Jackson has proven that. In comment 14224747 Go Terps said:You really don't know that about drafting either of them. Jury is still out on both, imo.Two takes on QB hell, to me the second can be worse than the first:1. Have no identifiable present or future QB's on the roster.2. Have a QB on the roster who you've spent a ton of resources to secure and made a multi-year commitment to, but who hasn't yet shown the return on investment.I know you're a big fan of Jackson, I think he's an interesting guy. Jury is out imo on whether he can carry a team if he had to (without a playoff-caliber defense). He can certainly make plays with his legs, but is that something you can count on? Very, very few mobile QB's stay healthy consistently enough to expect that to be the norm. A QB needs to prove they can make plays from within the pocket as well, and I don't think Jackson has proven that.

Gettleman's plan is still Mara's plan... bw in dc : 12:05 pm : link ...as long as Eli is still in the team's plans going forward. That is the telltale sign that they are still trying to send Eli out in style.



An good, independent GM would say that it's time to stop chasing Miracle #3 with Eli, because you simply can't win with his eroding skill set, and start finding the next QB with real reps in real game situations.



If Eli is rightfully sent packing after this year, then I'll eat my words. Until then, Gettleman is following the marching order of Ole John.



But.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:06 pm : link



Quote: Accorsi’s philosophy has always been “if you have the opportunity to draft a franchise QB, you do it.” The stars aligned last year.



It is strange. Gettleman went on and on about how highly rated Barkley was - one of the top ratings he had given a player since Peyton Manning, and that scouting seems to be right on the money. Instead of praising Gettleman at least for being dead on in his scouting assessment, he's getting killed for not reaching for a QB he may not have felt was going to be a guy to build around.



In essence, it is a double-whammy based on nothing more than the hype of the QB class, and until shown otherwise, it is still just hype. Meanwhile, Barkley has already shown that the scouting assessment wasn't hype.



This whole thing still boils down to people being upset because we didn't pick a QB. Bottom line. did the stars really align??It is strange. Gettleman went on and on about how highly rated Barkley was - one of the top ratings he had given a player since Peyton Manning, and that scouting seems to be right on the money. Instead of praising Gettleman at least for being dead on in his scouting assessment, he's getting killed for not reaching for a QB he may not have felt was going to be a guy to build around.In essence, it is a double-whammy based on nothing more than the hype of the QB class, and until shown otherwise, it is still just hype. Meanwhile, Barkley has already shown that the scouting assessment wasn't hype.This whole thing still boils down to people being upset because we didn't pick a QB. Bottom line.

RE: The myth.. Greg from LI : 12:10 pm : link

Quote: that Solder has been absolutely terrible just won't stop.



He's actually done better than Norwell this year and teh consensus was that we needed to sign one of them in the offseason.



He's average at best, and that's an extremely charitable assessment, yet is the highest paid tackle in the league. Andrew Norwell's failures don't de facto make Solder a good signing. In comment 14224735 FatMan in Charlotte said:He's average at best, and that's an extremely charitable assessment, yet is the highest paid tackle in the league. Andrew Norwell's failures don't de facto make Solder a good signing.