Very telling Gettleman quote from April Sean : 12/18/2018 3:32 pm Quote: “It’s about winning and I’ve seen someone told one of the reporters I’m in the teardown,’’ Gettleman said recently. “We’re not spending $62.5 million on Nate Solder, spending the money on [28-year-old guard] Patrick Omameh, we’re not trading for Alec Ogletree. If it’s a teardown, we’re not doing that. We evaluated the roster, we’ve developed a plan moving forward. It’s about winning now. Who wants to lose? I don’t.’’



I saw this on twitter today - link to article below. A lot of people say this wasn’t a “win now” year or philosophy. I keep seeing the point of “60 percent roster turnover”. This quote says a lot & they are staring down 5-11.

- ( I saw this on twitter today - link to article below. A lot of people say this wasn’t a “win now” year or philosophy. I keep seeing the point of “60 percent roster turnover”. This quote says a lot & they are staring down 5-11. Link - ( New Window

As a fan you love the go all in nature The Dude : 12/18/2018 3:39 pm : link But clearly there was a gross miscalculation of this roster.

What would you have preferred he said? RobCarpenter : 12/18/2018 3:39 pm : link Did you want him to say "Giants fans, we are going to be bad this year, but trust us, we'll be better next year."



No GM will ever make that statement.

Lets face it Rjanyg : 12/18/2018 3:40 pm : link They were hoping Omamah and Flowers could bring anything positive to the line. Hoping.



Let's also understand that they didn't expect Vernon to sprain his ankle and miss the first 6 games.



Add the fact that we only have 16 guys return from the season before and most of the coaching staff is new and you may have some early chemistry issues.



It was gonna take a few years to change the culture and reverse the years of bad drafting by Reese. I think they thought we could be a competitive team during the purge.

There are no lost seasons in the NFL. Britt in VA : 12/18/2018 3:42 pm : link You try to win every season. In the age of parity, with a couple of breaks, things can happen. It didn't go our way this year, but a break here or there and we could be fighting for the playoffs, too.

Any team is looking to win now fkap : 12/18/2018 3:44 pm : link to improve the competitiveness of the team, and hence affect the W-L columns.



That doesn't mean it's a "damn the future, all aboard for today" melee.



What's the alternative? Sitting on their hands, doing nothing. "Uh, we passed on trying to improve the OL because we want to suck for a few years, then we'll improve it"



The problem isn't that G tried to improve the team, or the money he spent to do so. The problem is that he picked the wrong players to spend money on.



Quote: Did you want him to say "Giants fans, we are going to be bad this year, but trust us, we'll be better next year."



No GM will ever make that statement. It's not what he said, but what he did that points to a gross misevaluation of the roster. In comment 14225104 RobCarpenter said:It's not what he said, but what he did that points to a gross misevaluation of the roster.

[quote] You try to win every season. In the age of parity, with a couple of breaks, things can happen. It didn't go our way this year, but a break here or there and we could be fighting for the playoffs, too. [/quote Yup If the refs do not screw us in the Carolina and second Philly game we are still alive and have a great shot to make the playoffs .So frustrating In comment 14225110 Britt in VA said:[quote] You try to win every season. In the age of parity, with a couple of breaks, things can happen. It didn't go our way this year, but a break here or there and we could be fighting for the playoffs, too. [/quote Yup If the refs do not screw us in the Carolina and second Philly game we are still alive and have a great shot to make the playoffs .So frustrating

Completely fine ryanmkeane : 12/18/2018 3:46 pm : link with the Ogletree trade. For his production as a starting LB in the league, the money he makes is OK. Also we gave up a 4th rounder for him, nothing crazy.



They realized they screwed up the Omameh thing and moved on - what more do you want?



Solder is a solid LT - he's not elite but the money is what it is, starting LTs get crazy money and he's pretty good.

Quote: You try to win every season. In that case, you don't plan on starting Eli Manning in 2019. I know I'm millering, but had to bring up the other thread going on now. In comment 14225110 Britt in VA said:In that case, you don't plan on starting Eli Manning in 2019. I know I'm millering, but had to bring up the other thread going on now.

Maybe they believe Eli gives them the best chance to win Britt in VA : 12/18/2018 3:48 pm : link vs. the alternatives next year.



That said, I don't want to debate the Eli thing anymore. We'll just see what happens with him.

Quote: You try to win every season. In the age of parity, with a couple of breaks, things can happen. It didn't go our way this year, but a break here or there and we could be fighting for the playoffs, too.



Pretty much how I see. You aren't going to be able to do what the Raiders are doing in NY. Fans want to act like that's a legitimate option but it really isn't for many franchises. Gutting and starting over also comes with great risk of it not working out and having to do it again and again.



Gettelman made moves assuming they players he got would be better. It didn't work out. Atleast he cut many of the mistakes and hopefully learned from it. What more do people want right now? In comment 14225110 Britt in VA said:Pretty much how I see. You aren't going to be able to do what the Raiders are doing in NY. Fans want to act like that's a legitimate option but it really isn't for many franchises. Gutting and starting over also comes with great risk of it not working out and having to do it again and again.Gettelman made moves assuming they players he got would be better. It didn't work out. Atleast he cut many of the mistakes and hopefully learned from it. What more do people want right now?

In comment 14225104 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





Did you want him to say "Giants fans, we are going to be bad this year, but trust us, we'll be better next year."



No GM will ever make that statement.



It's not what he said, but what he did that points to a gross misevaluation of the roster.



He missed on Omameh, true. But he had garbage on the OL to start with, and you build the OL through the draft and strategic signings. You can argue he overpaid for Solder, but that was necessary b/c of the horrible Reese drafts.



In comment 14225116 cosmicj said:He missed on Omameh, true. But he had garbage on the OL to start with, and you build the OL through the draft and strategic signings. You can argue he overpaid for Solder, but that was necessary b/c of the horrible Reese drafts.

The quote says a lot about evaluations though- Sean : 12/18/2018 3:51 pm : link 1. Does Mara/DG feel the talent is there to win - is that a reflection on confidence in Shurmur going forward?



2. Does Mara feel he was sold a bill of goods with DG & feels it is now time for a complete tear down?

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/18/2018 3:53 pm : link It's clear as day that they obviously misjudged the talent on this roster. Let's just hope they realized this. If not, we're f*cked.

Quote: It's clear as day that they obviously misjudged the talent on this roster. Let's just hope they realized this. If not, we're f*cked.



They clearly did. They cut two starters on the O-line midseason and traded away two defensive starters mid season.



Aren't these the type of things you guys clamor for? In comment 14225131 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:They clearly did. They cut two starters on the O-line midseason and traded away two defensive starters mid season.Aren't these the type of things you guys clamor for?

Britt ryanmkeane : 12/18/2018 3:54 pm : link we aren't really debating the Eli thing, the point is that for a team essentially going nowhere, it really can't get much worse if we played another quarterback whether that be a rookie or a FA next year. He's been absolutely dreadful in some games this year. It's over.

Of COURSE they were in a win-now mode speedywheels : 12/18/2018 3:54 pm : link Every team is (with some exceptions, of course).



It's the nature of the NFL; some teams that suck one year have turned around and won 6,7,8 more games the very next year. Look at LAR - fans were ready to ride Goff out of town after 2016, then look what happened in 2017 (they went from 4-12 to 11-5).



I'm not comparing the 2018 Giants to the 2016 Rams, but turn arounds can happen quickly in the NFL.





Quote: 1. Does Mara/DG feel the talent is there to win - is that a reflection on confidence in Shurmur going forward?



2. Does Mara feel he was sold a bill of goods with DG & feels it is now time for a complete tear down?



The tear down was last year. Are you saying that Mara should hire a new GM and have the GM rebuild the team again? In comment 14225129 Sean said:The tear down was last year. Are you saying that Mara should hire a new GM and have the GM rebuild the team again?

There's still.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2018 3:55 pm : link a tremendous divide between trying to be competitive and using the cliche "all in" as if every resource was dedicated to a Super Bowl this year or bust.



But it is also a huge leap to say that there was a mandate to keep Eli and we are hell bent on building "around him", yet that crap is repeated ad nauseum.



Heck, the whole reason this thread was started and this quote produced is to try and support that case, right?

In comment 14225131 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





It's clear as day that they obviously misjudged the talent on this roster. Let's just hope they realized this. If not, we're f*cked.







They clearly did. They cut two starters on the O-line midseason and traded away two defensive starters mid season.



Aren't these the type of things you guys clamor for?



Solid starts for sure. But more is needed. In comment 14225135 Britt in VA said:Solid starts for sure. But more is needed.

Quote: 1. Does Mara/DG feel the talent is there to win - is that a reflection on confidence in Shurmur going forward?



2. Does Mara feel he was sold a bill of goods with DG & feels it is now time for a complete tear down?



We were never going to do a complete tear down. I don’t even know what that means in the NFL to be honest so #2 isn’t happening. In comment 14225129 Sean said:We were never going to do a complete tear down. I don’t even know what that means in the NFL to be honest so #2 isn’t happening.

Quote: Did you want him to say "Giants fans, we are going to be bad this year, but trust us, we'll be better next year."



No GM will ever make that statement.



He doesn't need to make that statement, but he also doesn't need to make the one that he made. Anyone who thinks that Gettleman knew this was a teardown is fooling themselves. Self evaluation of the roster was brutal in the off-season In comment 14225104 RobCarpenter said:He doesn't need to make that statement, but he also doesn't need to make the one that he made. Anyone who thinks that Gettleman knew this was a teardown is fooling themselves. Self evaluation of the roster was brutal in the off-season

It Was Always Win Now lax counsel : 12/18/2018 3:56 pm : link Anyone that thought otherwise is fooling themselves. Yes, the NFL is a year-to-year proposition. However, for a franchise that came off its worst season in ages, which was preceded by 3 of 4 losing seasons, headlined by a qb near career end, there could have been a "rebuild."



Rather, what occurred was the Giants doubling down on a very flawed roster and an older qb. A team that is "rebuilding" or even "retooling" simply doesn't conduct an offseason such as the the Giants front office.



I'd also add that the Giants were running a "misinformation" campaign regarding the draft, but it turned out that the Giants telegraphed their pick almost from day one. Why is the relevant to the topic at hand? Simply because what you see is what you get with DG. He says what he means. Thus, win now out of his mouth really means win now.



Therefore, staring down the barrel of 5-11 is a monumental disaster for this franchise and frankly, conducting the offseason in manner the front office did may have years of far reaching ramifications on this team. Right or wrong, the Giants changed the course of possible the next 10-15 years with the 2018 offseason.

ryanmkeane arniefez : 12/18/2018 3:57 pm : link Ogletree stinks and stunk for the Rams last year. He isn't even a good 2 down ILB and the Giants never take him off the field. He makes way too much money too. It was a terrible trade.

Quote: fuck with the melodrama.



He also brought religion into it, don’t forget! In comment 14225149 FatMan in Charlotte said:He also brought religion into it, don’t forget!

I don't really see the issue...... BillKo : 12/18/2018 4:00 pm : link I want the Giants to rebuild, but at the same time compete and maybe surprise.



That's what Gettleman was looking for. Anyone who believes he thought he was close to a finished product is just not being fair.



Gettleman ryanmkeane : 12/18/2018 4:00 pm : link is going to turn over more of the roster after this season and will hopefully have another good draft in 2019. Our cap space could be 70M+ in 2020, and could be around 50M in 2019 if we cut Eli.



The roster was in horrific shape when Gettleman took over. We had a below average aging QB and ton of shitty players with a few great ones.



Let's give Gettleman another offseason to see if he can keep things moving to turn it around eventually, it was never going to be a worst to first situation with the roster the way that it was.

Quote: is going to turn over more of the roster after this season and will hopefully have another good draft in 2019. Our cap space could be 70M+ in 2020, and could be around 50M in 2019 if we cut Eli.



The roster was in horrific shape when Gettleman took over. We had a below average aging QB and ton of shitty players with a few great ones.



Let's give Gettleman another offseason to see if he can keep things moving to turn it around eventually, it was never going to be a worst to first situation with the roster the way that it was.



Rational. Logical. In comment 14225157 ryanmkeane said:Rational. Logical.

If you think any team goes into "teardown" mode Mike from Ohio : 12/18/2018 4:04 pm : link in the NFL, you have not been paying attention to the league in a very long time. You have both a short term goal (next season) and the trick is aligning that with the long term goal (which in the NFL is probably 3 years). Nobody just says "here is the plan for year 3 when we start winning."

In comment 14225104 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





Did you want him to say "Giants fans, we are going to be bad this year, but trust us, we'll be better next year."



No GM will ever make that statement.







He doesn't need to make that statement, but he also doesn't need to make the one that he made. Anyone who thinks that Gettleman knew this was a teardown is fooling themselves. Self evaluation of the roster was brutal in the off-season



The roster was completely overhauled. Actions speak louder than words. What comment from DG would have satisfied you? In comment 14225146 MookGiants said:The roster was completely overhauled. Actions speak louder than words. What comment from DG would have satisfied you?

For obvious reasons they're never going to flat out mittenedman : 12/18/2018 4:05 pm : link say it's a rebuilding year. C'mon now.



I've asked this before but none of the Gettleman bashers answer: what were realistic expectations for turning around the rotten situation left behind by Reese/Ross? Was it going to take more than 1 year or should they have been a contender this year?



Give them time. There's a lot to fix. Solder and Ogletree were about getting the right types of guys in too. They are warriors who work hard & don't like to miss anything. We need more of that around here.



This was a transition year, a rebuilding year, and to get the pitchforks out when they don't instantaneously turn it around is ridiculous.

make decisions mattlawson : 12/18/2018 4:06 pm : link make mistakes

correct them

move on

do your best

try and win



what else can you do?

Quote: fuck with the melodrama.



Fat man, tell me what my expectations of this franchise should be? I am will to adjust them. Just tell me, is this a franchise that will be mediocre and occasionally pop into the playoffs (i.e., the Bengals)? Should I expect a win-now mentality? We've now sat since 2013 with mostly awful teams, and a GM that doubled down on that level of play. Should I be patient, have I not been patient enough over the last- 6 years? Should I be happy with mediocre to poor qb play and a team investing the second pick on the most replaceable position in the four major sports? Tell me, I'm very reasonable and can adjust my expectations.



Fat man, how long have you been a season ticket holder? I've been one for over a decade and a half now. I've given a lot of money to this franchise to see a continuously poor product placed on the field. Only to then have a sham GM search, which essentially reinforced the decisions of the past half decade plus. You speak as though everything is right in Giants land, so I can only assume they sign your paychecks. Sp again, please let me know what I should expect going forward and I am happy to adjust. In comment 14225149 FatMan in Charlotte said:Fat man, tell me what my expectations of this franchise should be? I am will to adjust them. Just tell me, is this a franchise that will be mediocre and occasionally pop into the playoffs (i.e., the Bengals)? Should I expect a win-now mentality? We've now sat since 2013 with mostly awful teams, and a GM that doubled down on that level of play. Should I be patient, have I not been patient enough over the last- 6 years? Should I be happy with mediocre to poor qb play and a team investing the second pick on the most replaceable position in the four major sports? Tell me, I'm very reasonable and can adjust my expectations.Fat man, how long have you been a season ticket holder? I've been one for over a decade and a half now. I've given a lot of money to this franchise to see a continuously poor product placed on the field. Only to then have a sham GM search, which essentially reinforced the decisions of the past half decade plus. You speak as though everything is right in Giants land, so I can only assume they sign your paychecks. Sp again, please let me know what I should expect going forward and I am happy to adjust.

lax UConn4523 : 12/18/2018 4:14 pm : link how is Gettleman a sham, and how is he just more of the same if he's actually doing what Reese and Co never did with roster adjustments?



You can't have it both ways.

Seems most fans want... BillKo : 12/18/2018 4:17 pm : link ....a total give up and become essentially the Philadelphia 76ers.



If my team ever did that, I really would drop them.



Gettleman turned over 60% of the roster, to think he was going to hit on a high percentage isn't realistic.



Have another good draft, be more prudent in free agency and the Giants can easily be an 8-8 team with the arrow pointing upward.



It's the NFL.....

The worst part of all of this is if Gettleman ryanmkeane : 12/18/2018 4:23 pm : link doesn't draft Barkley, doesn't draft Hernandez, doesn't sign Solder or Ogletree...this team might have not won a single game this year, and everyone would be calling for his head.



Instead, he turned over a significant portion of the roster (including a ton of really bad starters), had a really good draft, and the team is 5-9 mostly due to poor coaching and poor QB play. This team should easily have 7-8 wins right now but our QB is simply not playing up to the level that is needed in the NFL to win consistently, and a coach that is basically batting 230 with not a ton of good things to say other than the guys play hard for him and he has a good offensive scheme sometimes.



And yet...it is Gettleman's fault.

Quote: how is Gettleman a sham, and how is he just more of the same if he's actually doing what Reese and Co never did with roster adjustments?



You can't have it both ways.



I should have been specific, the GM search was a sham. More than half of this board predicted it would be DG before JR was even fired. How many non-Giants candidates were given legitimate consideration?



It seems like I should be okay with mediocrity according to some of you. So I guess that's where I'll set my expectation, mediocrity and be happy with the occasional 9 win season. In comment 14225174 UConn4523 said:I should have been specific, the GM search was a sham. More than half of this board predicted it would be DG before JR was even fired. How many non-Giants candidates were given legitimate consideration?It seems like I should be okay with mediocrity according to some of you. So I guess that's where I'll set my expectation, mediocrity and be happy with the occasional 9 win season.

Quote: ....a total give up and become essentially the Philadelphia 76ers.



If my team ever did that, I really would drop them.



Gettleman turned over 60% of the roster, to think he was going to hit on a high percentage isn't realistic.



Have another good draft, be more prudent in free agency and the Giants can easily be an 8-8 team with the arrow pointing upward.



It's the NFL.....



This misses the point. This team was 1-7 we traded arguably our best defender. We continued to start a 38 year old QB instead of what you should do if you are going to throw in the towel like that start a young QB. You don't want to be the 76ers. At least they had a plan. What's our plan? Act like we can compete and over invest in a bunch of win now players like Solder, Ogletree, Omameh, and Stewart find out we are way shittier than we expected. I'm sorry but you don't sign a guy like Solder to that contract unless you think your team can contend.



You want to act like beating the 49ers, Bucs and two teams with backup QBs makes us better than the 76ers? No, it doesn't make us better it means that for whatever reason the leadership of this team cares about saving a small amount of face over a superior strategy of building a team that actually has a chance to contend or bottoming out.





In comment 14225176 BillKo said:This misses the point. This team was 1-7 we traded arguably our best defender. We continued to start a 38 year old QB instead of what you should do if you are going to throw in the towel like that start a young QB. You don't want to be the 76ers. At least they had a plan. What's our plan? Act like we can compete and over invest in a bunch of win now players like Solder, Ogletree, Omameh, and Stewart find out we are way shittier than we expected. I'm sorry but you don't sign a guy like Solder to that contract unless you think your team can contend.You want to act like beating the 49ers, Bucs and two teams with backup QBs makes us better than the 76ers? No, it doesn't make us better it means that for whatever reason the leadership of this team cares about saving a small amount of face over a superior strategy of building a team that actually has a chance to contend or bottoming out.

Quote: doesn't draft Barkley, doesn't draft Hernandez, doesn't sign Solder or Ogletree...this team might have not won a single game this year, and everyone would be calling for his head.



Instead, he turned over a significant portion of the roster (including a ton of really bad starters), had a really good draft, and the team is 5-9 mostly due to poor coaching and poor QB play. This team should easily have 7-8 wins right now but our QB is simply not playing up to the level that is needed in the NFL to win consistently, and a coach that is basically batting 230 with not a ton of good things to say other than the guys play hard for him and he has a good offensive scheme sometimes.



And yet...it is Gettleman's fault.



This is it in a nutshell, we are now celebrating a 5-9, heading toward 5-11 (maybe 6-10), just because we didn't win 0 games this season. So a two game improvement with wins over nick mullins and ryan fitzpatrick is something to relish. Oh boy how the times have changed. Hey, at least we didn't win 0 games!! In comment 14225182 ryanmkeane said:This is it in a nutshell, we are now celebrating a 5-9, heading toward 5-11 (maybe 6-10), just because we didn't win 0 games this season. So a two game improvement with wins over nick mullins and ryan fitzpatrick is something to relish. Oh boy how the times have changed. Hey, at least we didn't win 0 games!!

In comment 14225174 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





how is Gettleman a sham, and how is he just more of the same if he's actually doing what Reese and Co never did with roster adjustments?



You can't have it both ways.







I should have been specific, the GM search was a sham. More than half of this board predicted it would be DG before JR was even fired. How many non-Giants candidates were given legitimate consideration?



It seems like I should be okay with mediocrity according to some of you. So I guess that's where I'll set my expectation, mediocrity and be happy with the occasional 9 win season.



I think you really just aren't being realistic. No one is telling you to be ok with mediocrity. What I am saying is just because you are frustrated doesn't make you right and the Giants wrong. There's a whole lot of variable to putting together a winning football team and I'm going to go out on a limb and say that you don't know a single one of them.



That's my general problem with takes like "the GM search was a Sham" or "DG is just a Mara lackey". Its anger projected in a belligerent fashion with no evidence at all other than it didn't happen the way you wanted it to. In comment 14225184 lax counsel said:I think you really just aren't being realistic. No one is telling you to be ok with mediocrity. What I am saying is just because you are frustrated doesn't make you right and the Giants wrong. There's a whole lot of variable to putting together a winning football team and I'm going to go out on a limb and say that you don't know a single one of them.That's my general problem with takes like "the GM search was a Sham" or "DG is just a Mara lackey". Its anger projected in a belligerent fashion with no evidence at all other than it didn't happen the way you wanted it to.

Quote:

It seems like I should be okay with mediocrity according to some of you. So I guess that's where I'll set my expectation, mediocrity and be happy with the occasional 9 win season.



What an odd attitude some of you have. Who is suggesting you "be ok" with mediocrity? Who was it that was suggesting the plan should be to have a .500 team going forward?



The discussion is whether or not the current management misjudged the talent and ability on the roster when they took over. They made some moves that worked and some that didn't. To me, that means the jury is still out. But this idea of "win now" or "teardown" is a false choice. None of the moves made suggested going all in for a Superbowl run, and none suggested tanking for high draft picks.



If you continue to see the world in those types of binaries you will likely continue to be off in your expectations.

In comment 14225184 lax counsel said:What an odd attitude some of you have. Who is suggesting you "be ok" with mediocrity? Who was it that was suggesting the plan should be to have a .500 team going forward?The discussion is whether or not the current management misjudged the talent and ability on the roster when they took over. They made some moves that worked and some that didn't. To me, that means the jury is still out. But this idea of "win now" or "teardown" is a false choice. None of the moves made suggested going all in for a Superbowl run, and none suggested tanking for high draft picks.If you continue to see the world in those types of binaries you will likely continue to be off in your expectations.

Who here ever thought this team could exceed 8-8? DavidinBMNY : 12/18/2018 4:37 pm : link The team won 3 games last year. 3!



That was a bad football team.



This team won 5 and could have won 7. It's a better team but it's still not a good team.



They dumped 2 starters - is that still "all in"?



They are in continuous evaluation / optimization mode.



These are competitive professionals and owners - they want to win. They don't want to mail it in.



It's a relatively quick turn around league but the Browns didn't turn that around in 1 year. That's 2 years of good drafting aided highly by getting Myles Garret at # 1. And they are ahead of us. But not by a landslide.



We need another strong draft and on paper, at least going into the draft I think this is volume wise the most picks the Giants have had in at least 5 years - albeit a lot of the picks are later in the draft.





Sure.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2018 4:39 pm : link Gettlemen is the epitome of mediocrity. The guy has literally been on the staff of a Super Bowl team 9 years and he's just happy to be drawing a paycheck.



I swear it is like nobody even cares how things went down in Carolina. They think that the giants called and he is a yes man to some Mandate handed down by the owner. It flies in the face of his entire career, yet it is repeated here on a near daily basis

In comment 14225184 lax counsel said:





Quote:







It seems like I should be okay with mediocrity according to some of you. So I guess that's where I'll set my expectation, mediocrity and be happy with the occasional 9 win season.







What an odd attitude some of you have. Who is suggesting you "be ok" with mediocrity? Who was it that was suggesting the plan should be to have a .500 team going forward?



The discussion is whether or not the current management misjudged the talent and ability on the roster when they took over. They made some moves that worked and some that didn't. To me, that means the jury is still out. But this idea of "win now" or "teardown" is a false choice. None of the moves made suggested going all in for a Superbowl run, and none suggested tanking for high draft picks.



If you continue to see the world in those types of binaries you will likely continue to be off in your expectations.



Ok I accept that change is incremental. But explain this to me, why go all in on a 38 year old qb if we weren't win now? Seems like an odd strategy, does it not? In comment 14225195 Mike from Ohio said:Ok I accept that change is incremental. But explain this to me, why go all in on a 38 year old qb if we weren't win now? Seems like an odd strategy, does it not?

Self-evaluation needs a lot of improvement JonC : 12/18/2018 4:41 pm : link but there's only so much they can do in one offseason, at the same time.



Hang on tight.

Aha!! FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2018 4:42 pm : link The old "all in" adage.



Basically because we didn't draft a QB, we are hell bent on keeping Eli as the centerpiece and building around him, right??



I really feel like ramming my head into a fucking wall.

Quote: Gettlemen is the epitome of mediocrity. The guy has literally been on the staff of a Super Bowl team 9 years and he's just happy to be drawing a paycheck.



I swear it is like nobody even cares how things went down in Carolina. They think that the giants called and he is a yes man to some Mandate handed down by the owner. It flies in the face of his entire career, yet it is repeated here on a near daily basis



See you never answered the questions I posed directly to you. Other posters did. You did not. Because you have your own agenda and completely change the topic. I'm not suggesting DG is a yes man, I'm suggesting he just might not be that good. I think that's reasonable, don't you? In comment 14225198 FatMan in Charlotte said:See you never answered the questions I posed directly to you. Other posters did. You did not. Because you have your own agenda and completely change the topic. I'm not suggesting DG is a yes man, I'm suggesting he just might not be that good. I think that's reasonable, don't you?

lax.... ryanmkeane : 12/18/2018 4:43 pm : link i think you are missing my point entirely. My point was, IF we had 0 wins, everyone would blame Gettleman. We currently have 5 and the team is clearly much improved in terms of locker room and players...and everyone blames Gettleman. Do you see now?

Do you.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2018 4:45 pm : link



Of course I addressed it:



Quote: I'm suggesting he just might not be that good. I think that's reasonable, don't you?



I most definitely think that a guy who has been on the staff of 9 SB teams is good.



You think it is "reasonable" that he isn't good, but for what reasons? Did you not see the roster that he inherited and the trainwreck of drafts in the past decade?



I really wonder - what the fuck did you expect. and that's an honest question - because the expectations are severely out of whack of what you should be expecting with the roster we had. fucking read?Of course I addressed it:I most definitely think that a guy who has been on the staff of 9 SB teams is good.You think it is "reasonable" that he isn't good, but for what reasons? Did you not see the roster that he inherited and the trainwreck of drafts in the past decade?I really wonder - what the fuck did you expect. and that's an honest question - because the expectations are severely out of whack of what you should be expecting with the roster we had.

Quote: i think you are missing my point entirely. My point was, IF we had 0 wins, everyone would blame Gettleman. We currently have 5 and the team is clearly much improved in terms of locker room and players...and everyone blames Gettleman. Do you see now?



Ok, I think that's a fair point. I don't agree that 5 wins is much improved, and I think this team is in for a long ride to replace the most important position in the game. I think the minimal improvement are bad signs headed forward. In comment 14225205 ryanmkeane said:Ok, I think that's a fair point. I don't agree that 5 wins is much improved, and I think this team is in for a long ride to replace the most important position in the game. I think the minimal improvement are bad signs headed forward.

lax... ryanmkeane : 12/18/2018 4:48 pm : link alright, agree to disagree. But this team is vast improved from last year. This year we beat Texans and Bears, two of the NFL's best teams currently. We have been in nearly every game aside from Tennessee and the home Eagle game.



We aren't a good team, but we aren't the disaster that last year was by any stretch.



Gettleman can't fix it in 1 offseason. Literally impossible to do unless you have a great QB, and our QB sucks.

.... BrettNYG10 : 12/18/2018 4:48 pm : link I think Gettleman thought this team would compete. I don't know for sure, of course.

Coulda woulda shoulda ryanmkeane : 12/18/2018 4:49 pm : link but i do think this team is closer than it appears. QB and pass rushers are really holding us back

Sean... bw in dc : 12/18/2018 4:53 pm : link This is a great find. I remember reading this.



They were all in on Eli and the plan to execute that has been an epic fail.



The owner wanted Eli to still be the QB. The GM was selected to make that work. The coach was hired because he just demonstrated QB CPR on Keenum. And Eli was provided a new oline, a re-signed top 5 WR, and a prolific, generational RB.





Quote: fucking read?



Of course I addressed it:







Quote:





I'm suggesting he just might not be that good. I think that's reasonable, don't you?







I most definitely think that a guy who has been on the staff of 9 SB teams is good.



You think it is "reasonable" that he isn't good, but for what reasons? Did you not see the roster that he inherited and the trainwreck of drafts in the past decade?



I really wonder - what the fuck did you expect. and that's an honest question - because the expectations are severely out of whack of what you should be expecting with the roster we had.



What I expected was an honest evaluation of a franchise that's been bad for a long time. What I read in the press was a GM and franchise as a whole insinuating that this team was close to returning as a contender. I saw a GM on draft night laughing at the idea of trading back or selecting the next potential franchise qb. Then I see another iteration of a team heading toward yet another double digit loss season and I get told I'm crazy when I think a lot of poor choices were made in the offseason.



Listen, you seem very knowledgeable, I think if you read my past posts you will see I am as well. I just don't see how you can be happy with the direction of a team that has no qb of the future on the roster and no discernable pass rush (among several other areas). Now, maybe that all gets solved in the next two seasons and I can join the rest of you in optimism land. And trust me, prior to last season I was as optimistic in Giants world as it came. For now, I am not going to be deliriously happy with Barkley putting up some stats and calling it another year of progress. In comment 14225208 FatMan in Charlotte said:What I expected was an honest evaluation of a franchise that's been bad for a long time. What I read in the press was a GM and franchise as a whole insinuating that this team was close to returning as a contender. I saw a GM on draft night laughing at the idea of trading back or selecting the next potential franchise qb. Then I see another iteration of a team heading toward yet another double digit loss season and I get told I'm crazy when I think a lot of poor choices were made in the offseason.Listen, you seem very knowledgeable, I think if you read my past posts you will see I am as well. I just don't see how you can be happy with the direction of a team that has no qb of the future on the roster and no discernable pass rush (among several other areas). Now, maybe that all gets solved in the next two seasons and I can join the rest of you in optimism land. And trust me, prior to last season I was as optimistic in Giants world as it came. For now, I am not going to be deliriously happy with Barkley putting up some stats and calling it another year of progress.

In comment 14225205 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





i think you are missing my point entirely. My point was, IF we had 0 wins, everyone would blame Gettleman. We currently have 5 and the team is clearly much improved in terms of locker room and players...and everyone blames Gettleman. Do you see now?







Ok, I think that's a fair point. I don't agree that 5 wins is much improved, and I think this team is in for a long ride to replace the most important position in the game. I think the minimal improvement are bad signs headed forward.



Yes because QBs grow on trees and can be easily found and replaced.

Every franchise struggles to find a suitable QB. How many QBs have the Jets and Brown and Bill taken? In comment 14225212 lax counsel said:Yes because QBs grow on trees and can be easily found and replaced.Every franchise struggles to find a suitable QB. How many QBs have the Jets and Brown and Bill taken?

Quote: But clearly there was a gross miscalculation of this roster.



It wasn't a miscalculation of the roster. He miscalculated RT and RG and OC. Those three positions killed the season before it got started. Once he worked those out he has achieved much better success. To condemn the entire roster when the blame falls solidly on the right side of the line is a worse assessment than DG made. In comment 14225103 The Dude said:It wasn't a miscalculation of the roster. He miscalculated RT and RG and OC. Those three positions killed the season before it got started. Once he worked those out he has achieved much better success. To condemn the entire roster when the blame falls solidly on the right side of the line is a worse assessment than DG made.

Quote: Gettlemen is the epitome of mediocrity. The guy has literally been on the staff of a Super Bowl team 9 years and he's just happy to be drawing a paycheck.



I swear it is like nobody even cares how things went down in Carolina. They think that the giants called and he is a yes man to some Mandate handed down by the owner. It flies in the face of his entire career, yet it is repeated here on a near daily basis



I eagerly await your epiphany when it hits you that what you mock indeed happened.



And you always categorize it as if the mandate was a hard, code red.



It was likely softer and more measured.



For example, play along -



"Ernie, I think Eli still exhibits the qualities we need to be successful. With better coaching and more talent, we can get the best out of Eli again. And frankly, I think it's important that he finishes up as a Giant.



So I'd like to find a GM and coach who feel similarly. Create a team with that mission and execute."



Why is that not possible? In comment 14225198 FatMan in Charlotte said:I eagerly await your epiphany when it hits you that what you mock indeed happened.And you always categorize it as if the mandate was a hard, code red.It was likely softer and more measured.For example, play along -"Ernie, I think Eli still exhibits the qualities we need to be successful. With better coaching and more talent, we can get the best out of Eli again. And frankly, I think it's important that he finishes up as a Giant.So I'd like to find a GM and coach who feel similarly. Create a team with that mission and execute."Why is that not possible?

Because I'm.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2018 5:05 pm : link



Quote: I just don't see how you can be happy with the direction of a team that has no qb of the future on the roster and no discernable pass rush (among several other areas).



That's an entirely separate topic. Of course I'm not happy with the past several years. But that's different than going off the rails about some Mandate from ownership on building around eli, about a sham of a GM search and this whole concept of going "all in" while we've turned the roster over 60% and swapped out half of the starters. It doesn't compute.



I can say this - the GM seems to have hit on his evaluation of Barkley. We are seeing a team competing in nearly every game and who has the most games within 7 points in the league. That is improvement.



I don't know if Shurmur is the guy, but the GM certainly seems to have the self awareness to cut bait when a player isn't working out.



It seems to me too that many posters blur the lines here. Gettleman has done a massive overhaul in one season, yet he's lumped in with Reese on these rants, like he's staying pat. Then there are the ridiculous comments that he's forced to keep Eli - which goes against his entire body of work as an executive.



I can both be unhappy with the last several seasons and also think that posters who are just bitching aimlessly are pretty moronic. One can be disappointed and still not come off like a lunatic detached from reality. debating a lot of delusional comments I'm happy??That's an entirely separate topic. Of course I'm not happy with the past several years. But that's different than going off the rails about some Mandate from ownership on building around eli, about a sham of a GM search and this whole concept of going "all in" while we've turned the roster over 60% and swapped out half of the starters. It doesn't compute.I can say this - the GM seems to have hit on his evaluation of Barkley. We are seeing a team competing in nearly every game and who has the most games within 7 points in the league. That is improvement.I don't know if Shurmur is the guy, but the GM certainly seems to have the self awareness to cut bait when a player isn't working out.It seems to me too that many posters blur the lines here. Gettleman has done a massive overhaul in one season, yet he's lumped in with Reese on these rants, like he's staying pat. Then there are the ridiculous comments that he's forced to keep Eli - which goes against his entire body of work as an executive.I can both be unhappy with the last several seasons and also think that posters who are just bitching aimlessly are pretty moronic. One can be disappointed and still not come off like a lunatic detached from reality.

13 players left from last season PEEJ : 12/18/2018 5:06 pm : link eom

In comment 14225103 The Dude said:





Quote:





But clearly there was a gross miscalculation of this roster.







It wasn't a miscalculation of the roster. He miscalculated RT and RG and OC. Those three positions killed the season before it got started. Once he worked those out he has achieved much better success. To condemn the entire roster when the blame falls solidly on the right side of the line is a worse assessment than DG made.



What about FS, OLB and slot corner. We still can't cover the middle of the field. Basically we had all these holes. Did he fill any of them other than drafting the biggest slam dunk of a player to come along in a while with the #2 pick?



Can you tell me any weakness we had last year that he did improve on?



Oh yeah and what about a backup QB. You know we have this 38 year old QB at the most important position and apparently not even anyone promising enough brought in to merit junk time.



Is it possible this could get better? Absolutely. But to anyone acting like we have evidence to believe that is the case, that's insanity. This year was not a good job, plain and simple.



In comment 14225225 since1925 said:What about FS, OLB and slot corner. We still can't cover the middle of the field. Basically we had all these holes. Did he fill any of them other than drafting the biggest slam dunk of a player to come along in a while with the #2 pick?Can you tell me any weakness we had last year that he did improve on?Oh yeah and what about a backup QB. You know we have this 38 year old QB at the most important position and apparently not even anyone promising enough brought in to merit junk time.Is it possible this could get better? Absolutely. But to anyone acting like we have evidence to believe that is the case, that's insanity. This year was not a good job, plain and simple.

Quote: .



No, it's more like:



"Boo hoo, we passed up several QB prospects to draft a RB that was touched by the hand of God, but he hasn't made our team any better." In comment 14225245 Brown Recluse said:No, it's more like:"Boo hoo, we passed up several QB prospects to draft a RB that was touched by the hand of God, but he hasn't made our team any better."

Fat Man Samiam : 12/18/2018 5:22 pm : link Not a loaded question but how did it go down in Charlotte? I know he was fired but it seemed like he was doing ok before that. Is there a story here?

C'mon guys mrvax : 12/18/2018 5:25 pm : link You have to give the new staff 3 years to undue the last 10 years. Poor drafts, unfortunate injuries, pissing away a ton of money on FA to patch holes.



It's not going to happen overnight.



We should be content mrvax : 12/18/2018 5:27 pm : link if the win total increases every year.

Barkley definitely makes the team better UConn4523 : 12/18/2018 5:27 pm : link I know you’ll point to our record so I’ll save you the time and do the same if we drafted a and started a rookie at QB. I’ll then tell you that Barkley will help our next QB as will the hopefully additonal resources spent on the line.



Round and round we go.

In comment 14225245 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





.







No, it's more like:



"Boo hoo, we passed up several QB prospects to draft a RB that was touched by the hand of God, but he hasn't made our team any better."



The offense is significantly better. Defense still sucks balls. Though last time I checked, he's not a two way player... In comment 14225249 Go Terps said:The offense is significantly better. Defense still sucks balls. Though last time I checked, he's not a two way player...

Carolina ryanmkeane : 12/18/2018 5:37 pm : link vets bitched to the owner about Gettleman cutting guys. Some of the main players there weren't fond of his up front style about contracts etc, so he eventually lost that battle and was fired

They were "all in" on Eli? Mike from Ohio : 12/18/2018 5:41 pm : link You realize he was the only viable NFL QB on the roster when they took over, right? So if they didn't draft a QB in the first round, you know they thought he was the solution...how? Did it occur to you that maybe they didn't like any of the QBs coming out in the draft? Or maybe they liked them, but just liked Barkley more? But maybe they should have forced the pick because then they wouldn't be "all in" on Eli?



Please help explain what the plan should have been if they weren't all wrong about Eli? Draft a QB no matter who? Does anyone really believe that is the right course of action?

They spent a 3rd round pick on a QB last year NoGainDayne : 12/18/2018 5:46 pm : link and a 4th round pick this year. It really isn't unreasonable to expect that one of those guys is ready to start some games when you are 1-7 and trade away your best defender.



Again, why is this something being used to defend management with?

Let's just talk about coaches for a second to NoGainDayne : 12/18/2018 5:52 pm : link same ownership, one with Gettleman, one without.



Instead of just saying "i'm concerned about Shurmur but i have faith in Gettleman" or things of the like.



Shouldn't we be very concerned that that last two coaches we have hired look completely over-matched for the position they were put in?



And the 2nd one we hired was a re-tread who looked like he couldn't handle the role the first time. What exactly should make us confident in the leadership of this organization when that happens? Why can't they seem to get something as basic as hiring a head coach correctly?

The offense is significantly better? Go Terps : 12/18/2018 5:58 pm : link



In the first 8 games we scored fewer than 20 points 5 times. Are we supposed to be impressed because we scored some points against teams with backup QBs that had to chase games after gifting us first quarter pick sixes? By the time that even happened the season was over.



I'm supposed to give a shit about scoring 40 points against a dead Redskins team when the Titans just shut us out at home and pushed us around like we were the JV?



I am bewildered by the sentiments of the people here saying that "the arrow is pointing up" and/or "let's give these guys X years to turn it around". Truly bewildered.



I feel like Chrissy in the Sopranos when Tony is hemming and hawing on killing Vito because he has no proof he's actually gay.



I don't know how much more proof people need to see the situation for what it is.

- ( Is that a joke?In the first 8 games we scored fewer than 20 points 5 times. Are we supposed to be impressed because we scored some points against teams with backup QBs that had to chase games after gifting us first quarter pick sixes? By the time that even happened the season was over.I'm supposed to give a shit about scoring 40 points against a dead Redskins team when the Titans just shut us out at home and pushed us around like we were the JV?I am bewildered by the sentiments of the people here saying that "the arrow is pointing up" and/or "let's give these guys X years to turn it around". Truly bewildered.I feel like Chrissy in the Sopranos when Tony is hemming and hawing on killing Vito because he has no proof he's actually gay.I don't know how much more proof people need to see the situation for what it is. "So what do we gotta do, Ton? Actually see him take it in the ass?" - ( New Window

I guess not man.... Britt in VA : 12/18/2018 6:02 pm : link Let's just be miserable about EVERY THING.



40 points? Pfffff, didn't draft a QB.



30 points 3 times which we couldn't do in over two years? pffff, didn't draft a QB



2000 yards from scrimmage and 15 plus TD's, rookie of the year? pffffff, didn't draft a QB.



God damn man, we f-cking get it already.

Terps Mike from Ohio : 12/18/2018 6:05 pm : link What does the offense putting up 30 or 40 points have to do with playing a backup QB? Take away the pick six against the skins and bears. You didn't see the offense moving the ball and scoring points? You didn't see them move dominate offensively in the first half against Wentz (who is not a backup) and the Eagles?



The offense is not a finished product by any means, but simply dismissing facts that don't fit your narrative is disingenuous. By any measure, this offense is better now that it was last year, by a pretty wide margin.

Quote: Let's just be miserable about EVERY THING.



40 points? Pfffff, didn't draft a QB.



30 points 3 times which we couldn't do in over two years? pffff, didn't draft a QB



2000 yards from scrimmage and 15 plus TD's, rookie of the year? pffffff, didn't draft a QB.



God damn man, we f-cking get it already.



You clearly don't get it, and you haven't for a while.



You've more or less had your finger on the pulse of what the Giants are going to do, yes. And what they do continues to be wrong. In comment 14225288 Britt in VA said:You clearly don't get it, and you haven't for a while.You've more or less had your finger on the pulse of what the Giants are going to do, yes. And what they do continues to be wrong.

Terps, you're normally a fairly reasonable poster.... Britt in VA : 12/18/2018 6:08 pm : link but you appear to have come unhinged over passing a QB, which pretty much goes against everything I've known about you for a decade.



You are unhinged over one player, and the early returns on any of the QB's we passed on aren't exactly setting the world on fire.

He cleaned Reese's mess SHO'NUFF : 12/18/2018 6:08 pm : link now he has to clean his own.

Here's what was expected by some on this board... Dan in the Springs : 12/18/2018 6:09 pm : link a new HC who either has a track record of success or has no track record at all to bring in and design a new system/philosophy, and...



Success on offense and defense within the first half the season, no time for any growing pains, and...



Answers to all the holes on the roster, without any mistakes made in FA or the draft, and...



The 15-year solution to the most difficult position to solve (QB) is in place, and...



Only saying things to the press which sound amazing to certain fans, and...



Not having anything to do with anyone in this organization over the last 30 years or so, certainly not since the Giants began winning SB's.



Didn't all that happen? Then it's a failure and the sooner we can FIRE the current staff and find the guys who can execute the above the better.



Names? I'm not sure who, but we need someone better, that's for damn sure.

If Darnold was slinging the ball around like Mahomes.... Britt in VA : 12/18/2018 6:09 pm : link I might get it.



Speaking of Mahomes, where did he go in the draft? Any QB's go before him? What spot?



There will be other chances to get a QB.

Quote: You realize he was the only viable NFL QB on the roster when they took over, right? So if they didn't draft a QB in the first round, you know they thought he was the solution...how? Did it occur to you that maybe they didn't like any of the QBs coming out in the draft? Or maybe they liked them, but just liked Barkley more? But maybe they should have forced the pick because then they wouldn't be "all in" on Eli?



Please help explain what the plan should have been if they weren't all wrong about Eli? Draft a QB no matter who? Does anyone really believe that is the right course of action?



It's exhausting going into why I think keeping Eli was a mistake. Essentially it was Mara being embarrassed how the organization dealt with GenoGate. And then not recognizing that he's on the wrong side of the production curve.



So, as stated scores of times, and it would have been an easy decision. I would have gone the QB route - I'm not sure it matters who anymore - and either (a) start the rookie right away or (b) keep Eli and slowly work the new QB in. B gets tricky because of timing, but I could have tolerated it.



In other words, I would have been less concerned about the record this year, and more interested in developing the next QB. That experience is invaluable. And that would have set us up better for the future - and at a quicker pace.



Furthermore, I prescribe to the notion that RBs are very easy to find. The examples are endless in the league. So I think there were other solutions besides Barkley. Not of Barkley's total skill set, but at least 85-90%. And that is more than good enough in today's NFL.

In comment 14225272 Mike from Ohio said:It's exhausting going into why I think keeping Eli was a mistake. Essentially it was Mara being embarrassed how the organization dealt with GenoGate. And then not recognizing that he's on the wrong side of the production curve.So, as stated scores of times, and it would have been an easy decision. I would have gone the QB route - I'm not sure it matters who anymore - and either (a) start the rookie right away or (b) keep Eli and slowly work the new QB in. B gets tricky because of timing, but I could have tolerated it.In other words, I would have been less concerned about the record this year, and more interested in developing the next QB. That experience is invaluable. And that would have set us up better for the future - and at a quicker pace.Furthermore, I prescribe to the notion that RBs are very easy to find. The examples are endless in the league. So I think there were other solutions besides Barkley. Not of Barkley's total skill set, but at least 85-90%. And that is more than good enough in today's NFL.

Jesus, you're so fucking miserable speedywheels : 12/18/2018 6:13 pm : link The offense got better when 1) they got ride of Omameh, 2) added Brown and 3) Hernandez got more comfortable. And Barkley started to trust those guys and got even better than he was doing before.



You just hate to admit being wrong about anything. And G-d forbid you ever move off your narratives...

Quote: but I know, didn't draft a QB.



You could look at that as should we be excited about Barkley. Absolutely i'm excited about Barkley!



But shouldn't we also be concerned about managements ability to surround him with talent?



You are a big Eli guy right? Maybe i'm confusing you with someone else.



Aren't you pissed off that our leadership squandered some prime years of one of the great clutch QBs? Aren't you concerned about us doing the same thing with Saquon?



In comment 14225294 Britt in VA said:You could look at that as should we be excited about Barkley. Absolutely i'm excited about Barkley!But shouldn't we also be concerned about managements ability to surround him with talent?You are a big Eli guy right? Maybe i'm confusing you with someone else.Aren't you pissed off that our leadership squandered some prime years of one of the great clutch QBs? Aren't you concerned about us doing the same thing with Saquon?

In comment 14225272 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





You realize he was the only viable NFL QB on the roster when they took over, right? So if they didn't draft a QB in the first round, you know they thought he was the solution...how? Did it occur to you that maybe they didn't like any of the QBs coming out in the draft? Or maybe they liked them, but just liked Barkley more? But maybe they should have forced the pick because then they wouldn't be "all in" on Eli?



Please help explain what the plan should have been if they weren't all wrong about Eli? Draft a QB no matter who? Does anyone really believe that is the right course of action?







It's exhausting going into why I think keeping Eli was a mistake. Essentially it was Mara being embarrassed how the organization dealt with GenoGate. And then not recognizing that he's on the wrong side of the production curve.



So, as stated scores of times, and it would have been an easy decision. I would have gone the QB route - I'm not sure it matters who anymore - and either (a) start the rookie right away or (b) keep Eli and slowly work the new QB in. B gets tricky because of timing, but I could have tolerated it.



In other words, I would have been less concerned about the record this year, and more interested in developing the next QB. That experience is invaluable. And that would have set us up better for the future - and at a quicker pace.



Furthermore, I prescribe to the notion that RBs are very easy to find. The examples are endless in the league. So I think there were other solutions besides Barkley. Not of Barkley's total skill set, but at least 85-90%. And that is more than good enough in today's NFL.



How many guys have 85-90% of what Barkley has?

In comment 14225300 bw in dc said:How many guys have 85-90% of what Barkley has?

It isn't just about drafting Barkley Go Terps : 12/18/2018 6:17 pm : link I've been clear about that multiple times. The mistake of drafting Barkley was a symptom of a larger problem.



I know you think I'm miserable, but I'm really not. It's the team that's miserable. I don't kid myself about it like so many here choose to. And that's their right...like you said the other day this isn't life and death.



You're 100% correct. It isn't life and death. That's why I'm OK accepting the truth that the Giants are currently a badly run, badly constructed, directionless mess of an organization.



I'm OK accepting that because it isn't the end of the world. Lots of you guys though are living in a fantasy world because you can't handle criticizing the organization, criticizing Mara, criticizing the front office, criticizing Shurmur, criticizing Eli, and on and on.



You guys kid yourselves, all the while the losses keep piling up.

A. when I was talking about scoring 40 points.... Britt in VA : 12/18/2018 6:19 pm : link I was talking about just the offense in general. Saquon is the future, Eli is the past, current placeholder for the future.



Secondly, yes, I'm mad at the front office for squandering Eli's prime, which started back in 2011.



But squandering Saquon's prime? Geez man, he hasn't even played a season yet and we're already squandering his prime?



The GM and Head Coach haven't even completed ONE YEAR yet. They replaced 2/3 of the roster in ONE OFFSEASON. Can't we give them a little more time to build a new roster? Basically from scratch save for like a handful of players?

Gettleman pissed.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2018 6:19 pm : link



Fat Man

Samiam : 5:22 pm : link : reply

Not a loaded question but how did it go down in Charlotte? I know he was fired but it seemed like he was doing ok before that. Is there a story here?



He had Richardson's backing when he cut Norman and didn't bring back DeAngelo Williams or Steve Smith.



But he started putting out feelers to trade Olsen and Davis and Richardson put his foot down. Gettleman was told that those two were not to be traded, released or restructured. The reported exchange had richardson tellin Gettleman "Just do your damn job", to which Gettleman reportedly replied, "I can't under those circumstances". He was terminated the next day.



This is why it is completely unbelievable to me that he was given a mandate to build around Eli. I have a historical context to point to. Those insinuating he has a mandate are pointing to a steaming pile of horseshit. off Richardson's two favorite players:He had Richardson's backing when he cut Norman and didn't bring back DeAngelo Williams or Steve Smith.But he started putting out feelers to trade Olsen and Davis and Richardson put his foot down. Gettleman was told that those two were not to be traded, released or restructured. The reported exchange had richardson tellin Gettleman "Just do your damn job", to which Gettleman reportedly replied, "I can't under those circumstances". He was terminated the next day.This is why it is completely unbelievable to me that he was given a mandate to build around Eli. I have a historical context to point to. Those insinuating he has a mandate are pointing to a steaming pile of horseshit.

Quote: I've been clear about that multiple times. The mistake of drafting Barkley was a symptom of a larger problem.



I know you think I'm miserable, but I'm really not. It's the team that's miserable. I don't kid myself about it like so many here choose to. And that's their right...like you said the other day this isn't life and death.



You're 100% correct. It isn't life and death. That's why I'm OK accepting the truth that the Giants are currently a badly run, badly constructed, directionless mess of an organization.



I'm OK accepting that because it isn't the end of the world. Lots of you guys though are living in a fantasy world because you can't handle criticizing the organization, criticizing Mara, criticizing the front office, criticizing Shurmur, criticizing Eli, and on and on.



You guys kid yourselves, all the while the losses keep piling up.



Not many people will (or have) argue the results haven't been poor. Practically everyone agrees there is plenty of blame to go around.



But to sit there and say there have not been any improvements over last year is simply dumb.



DG isn't going to overturn this thing in one season. He's made more good moves than bad - and even when he's made bad moves, he tries to correct them sooner rather than later (Omaneh).



But you sit there and continue to berate the Giants for not doing the things the way YOU want them to do. And you don't give them credit for anything positive that's happened.



DG has a plan. It might work, or it could be JR part 2. But just because it's not what you would do, it's not automatically doomed to fail.



DG has slightly more experience at this then you do. In comment 14225306 Go Terps said:Not many people will (or have) argue the results haven't been poor. Practically everyone agrees there is plenty of blame to go around.But to sit there and say there have not been any improvements over last year is simply dumb.DG isn't going to overturn this thing in one season. He's made more good moves than bad - and even when he's made bad moves, he tries to correct them sooner rather than later (Omaneh).But you sit there and continue to berate the Giants for not doing the things the way YOU want them to do. And you don't give them credit for anything positive that's happened.DG has a plan. It might work, or it could be JR part 2. But just because it's not what you would do, it's not automatically doomed to fail.DG has slightly more experience at this then you do.

bw Mike from Ohio : 12/18/2018 6:25 pm : link what is exhausting is that you would draft any QB just to draft a QB, and never stop to consider what a franchise-crippling decision that could be. If you interpret not picking one to mean "Eli is awesome and can play 5 more years" than I don't know what to tell you other than it just isn't.



I agree the Giants are a poorly run franchise, and there is plenty to criticize about Mara. But not picking a QB is not a symptom of that problem at all.

Fat Man Samiam : 12/18/2018 6:28 pm : link I must be missing something. I never heard those were the reasons but to ne, they make the owner look bad not Gettleman. And, unless I’m wrong, the team has gotten worse since he was fired

Quote:

We are seeing a team competing in nearly every game and who has the most games within 7 points in the league. That is improvement.



Is that not precisely the same stat that they used to justify firing Coughlin? Most games in the league that could be called 'close losses'. In comment 14225232 FatMan in Charlotte said:Is that not precisely the same stat that they used to justify firing Coughlin? Most games in the league that could be called 'close losses'.

Quote: I was talking about just the offense in general. Saquon is the future, Eli is the past, current placeholder for the future.



Secondly, yes, I'm mad at the front office for squandering Eli's prime, which started back in 2011.



But squandering Saquon's prime? Geez man, he hasn't even played a season yet and we're already squandering his prime?



The GM and Head Coach haven't even completed ONE YEAR yet. They replaced 2/3 of the roster in ONE OFFSEASON. Can't we give them a little more time to build a new roster? Basically from scratch save for like a handful of players?



The problem I have as I talked about on the other Gettlemen thread we have going is that the staff and scouting is largely the same people. There was a reason we needed to turn over so much of the roster and it was because we did not have good talent evaluation. There have been some serious blunders with Stewart and Omameh. Solder was more concerning from a self analysis perspective, if they really understood how far away we were from winning you don't bring in a player like Solder and certainly not at that price.



And the problem isn't just that it's the fact that while other teams are modernizing we don't seem to care about that or hire anyone internal that has any kind of modern technical knowledge or data architecture experience.



I don't know if you've read this thread yet but I took a lot of time to elaborate on these concepts and I think it is important that fans of this team are at least aware that we don't have any valid evidence that this isn't a mounting problem.

- ( In comment 14225307 Britt in VA said:The problem I have as I talked about on the other Gettlemen thread we have going is that the staff and scouting is largely the same people. There was a reason we needed to turn over so much of the roster and it was because we did not have good talent evaluation. There have been some serious blunders with Stewart and Omameh. Solder was more concerning from a self analysis perspective, if they really understood how far away we were from winning you don't bring in a player like Solder and certainly not at that price.And the problem isn't just that it's the fact that while other teams are modernizing we don't seem to care about that or hire anyone internal that has any kind of modern technical knowledge or data architecture experience.I don't know if you've read this thread yet but I took a lot of time to elaborate on these concepts and I think it is important that fans of this team are at least aware that we don't have any valid evidence that this isn't a mounting problem. Ownership and analytics debate - ( New Window

I'm not berating the Giants because they aren't doing what I would do Go Terps : 12/18/2018 6:34 pm : link I'm berating them because they are, and have been, terrible at their jobs. Thinking they are otherwise requires a lot of faith, because there's no actual proof to the contrary.



They don't need to follow my plan to be successful...there are many ways to skin a cat. They just need to have A plan. To this point their actions, and Gettleman's words noted in the thread starter, tell me their plan was to try to win now and they completely misevaluated their roster. Not only that, they misevaluated their coach, who can only be described as an abject failure in year one. The only defense that has been mounted for him is a shabby one: "They're still playing hard for him." Did that look like a team playing hard on Sunday? Didn't to me...they looked like they couldn't wait to get out of the rain.



I'm sorry that criticism of the Giants is tough for you to take. I really am.



But it might be time to wake the fuck up already.



Gettleman and Shurmur deserve a clean slate. Britt in VA : 12/18/2018 6:38 pm : link they should not be paying the price for the last 6 or 7 years of ineptitude.



Give them a chance, at least.

Quote: I might get it.



Speaking of Mahomes, where did he go in the draft? Any QB's go before him? What spot?



There will be other chances to get a QB.



Using Mahomes as the argument is loaded.



A) He's with a fine coach that's proven to get the most from his QBs. Yes, significantly more so than Pat Shurmur.

B) He needed a year on the bench

C) He's playing at a league MVP conversation level. The whole league underestimated his talent.

D) You're asking a GM who has never had the responsibility to draft a potential QB1 to go find one. We don't actually have any idea if even can. Most GMs in the NFL never do.



In comment 14225299 Britt in VA said:Using Mahomes as the argument is loaded.A) He's with a fine coach that's proven to get the most from his QBs. Yes, significantly more so than Pat Shurmur.B) He needed a year on the benchC) He's playing at a league MVP conversation level. The whole league underestimated his talent.D) You're asking a GM who has never had the responsibility to draft a potential QB1 to go find one. We don't actually have any idea if even can. Most GMs in the NFL never do.

Quote: what is exhausting is that you would draft any QB just to draft a QB, and never stop to consider what a franchise-crippling decision that could be. If you interpret not picking one to mean "Eli is awesome and can play 5 more years" than I don't know what to tell you other than it just isn't.



I agree the Giants are a poorly run franchise, and there is plenty to criticize about Mara. But not picking a QB is not a symptom of that problem at all.



I’m aware of the risks. Further, unlike other posters, I accept that there is no sure thing in that selection of a QB. But this past year was worth the stretch because of the quality and quantity. And under the circumstances with Eli, the timing to draft a QB was perfect.



So we were on a collision course for another double digit loss season with Eli. Or we could played a rookie, got valuable experience, and likely have a similar record. Which outcome honestly would have been more beneficial for this team? In comment 14225312 Mike from Ohio said:I’m aware of the risks. Further, unlike other posters, I accept that there is no sure thing in that selection of a QB. But this past year was worth the stretch because of the quality and quantity. And under the circumstances with Eli, the timing to draft a QB was perfect.So we were on a collision course for another double digit loss season with Eli. Or we could played a rookie, got valuable experience, and likely have a similar record. Which outcome honestly would have been more beneficial for this team?

What's crazy to me, Terps, is that you admittedly... Britt in VA : 12/18/2018 6:41 pm : link would give them a pass on everything if they had drafted Darnold. You admitted you would preach patience with the roster and to give them a chance.



But because of ONE single draft pick/player, you've gone the polar opposite extreme and unleashed hell on them.



Does that seem rational?

Quote:

He had Richardson's backing when he cut Norman and didn't bring back DeAngelo Williams or Steve Smith.



But he started putting out feelers to trade Olsen and Davis and Richardson put his foot down. Gettleman was told that those two were not to be traded, released or restructured. The reported exchange had richardson tellin Gettleman "Just do your damn job", to which Gettleman reportedly replied, "I can't under those circumstances". He was terminated the next day.



This is why it is completely unbelievable to me that he was given a mandate to build around Eli. I have a historical context to point to. Those insinuating he has a mandate are pointing to a steaming pile of horseshit.



Thanks FMiC.

In comment 14225308 FatMan in Charlotte said:Thanks FMiC.

Quote: would give them a pass on everything if they had drafted Darnold. You admitted you would preach patience with the roster and to give them a chance.



But because of ONE single draft pick/player, you've gone the polar opposite extreme and unleashed hell on them.



Does that seem rational?



I absolutely would not give them a pass on everything. Drafting Darnold wouldn't solve or excuse Shurmur's ineptitude. It wouldn't excuse the sham GM "search" that saw Gettleman get here in the first place. It wouldn't excuse Gettleman's misses in FA, or his proud "old school" mentality. It wouldn't excuse this awful coaching staff assembled under Shurmur.



This isn't just about the Barkley pick. I keep telling you that. In comment 14225324 Britt in VA said:I absolutely would not give them a pass on everything. Drafting Darnold wouldn't solve or excuse Shurmur's ineptitude. It wouldn't excuse the sham GM "search" that saw Gettleman get here in the first place. It wouldn't excuse Gettleman's misses in FA, or his proud "old school" mentality. It wouldn't excuse this awful coaching staff assembled under Shurmur.This isn't just about the Barkley pick. I keep telling you that.

Quote: I'm berating them because they are, and have been, terrible at their jobs. Thinking they are otherwise requires a lot of faith, because there's no actual proof to the contrary.



They don't need to follow my plan to be successful...there are many ways to skin a cat. They just need to have A plan. To this point their actions, and Gettleman's words noted in the thread starter, tell me their plan was to try to win now and they completely misevaluated their roster. Not only that, they misevaluated their coach, who can only be described as an abject failure in year one. The only defense that has been mounted for him is a shabby one: "They're still playing hard for him." Did that look like a team playing hard on Sunday? Didn't to me...they looked like they couldn't wait to get out of the rain.



I'm sorry that criticism of the Giants is tough for you to take. I really am.



But it might be time to wake the fuck up already.



It's hard for me to take because of your fucking stubborness. They have A plan; you just don't happen to like it so it doesn't count.



Practically EVERY team in the NFL is in a win-now mode (except perhaps OAK, I haven't a clue of what Gruden is trying to do over there). I said this in another thread - but the turn arounds in the NFL from year to year happen a lot; most recently the Rams. Fans - and other "experts"- were all set to run Goff out of town. Then they went from 4-12 to 11-5.



Not saying the NYG have a similar roster to what the Rams had and can have that kind of improvement. Clearly they don't, and can't.



We are all painfully aware of the last 7 seasons,and are all pissed. But there is a new guy running things; a guy who has had a ton of success. So I'm willing to give him more than 9 months to try and fix things before killing him.



Guess I'm crazy like that. In comment 14225316 Go Terps said:It's hard for me to take because of your fucking stubborness. They have A plan; you just don't happen to like it so it doesn't count.Practically EVERY team in the NFL is in a win-now mode (except perhaps OAK, I haven't a clue of what Gruden is trying to do over there). I said this in another thread - but the turn arounds in the NFL from year to year happen a lot; most recently the Rams. Fans - and other "experts"- were all set to run Goff out of town. Then they went from 4-12 to 11-5.Not saying the NYG have a similar roster to what the Rams had and can have that kind of improvement. Clearly they don't, and can't.We are all painfully aware of the last 7 seasons,and are all pissed. But there is a new guy running things; a guy who has had a ton of success. So I'm willing to give him more than 9 months to try and fix things before killing him.Guess I'm crazy like that.

And Gettleman and Shurmur are getting what they deserve Go Terps : 12/18/2018 6:47 pm : link They've been awful at their jobs in year 1. Thinking they will improve requires a leap of faith that I'm not willing to give them. We've wasted too many seasons already. We've already destroyed the second half of Eli's career through ineptitude. How much more damage needs to be done?

Quote:



It wouldn't excuse Gettleman's misses in FA,



And yet, you don't give him credit for any successes. Or the barkley pick In comment 14225329 Go Terps said:And yet, you don't give him credit for any successes. Or the barkley pick

In comment 14225324 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





would give them a pass on everything if they had drafted Darnold. You admitted you would preach patience with the roster and to give them a chance.



But because of ONE single draft pick/player, you've gone the polar opposite extreme and unleashed hell on them.



Does that seem rational?







I absolutely would not give them a pass on everything. Drafting Darnold wouldn't solve or excuse Shurmur's ineptitude. It wouldn't excuse the sham GM "search" that saw Gettleman get here in the first place. It wouldn't excuse Gettleman's misses in FA, or his proud "old school" mentality. It wouldn't excuse this awful coaching staff assembled under Shurmur.







Tired of your sham search diatribes. In comment 14225329 Go Terps said:Tired of your sham search diatribes.

I think they did have a plan & it’s simple- Sean : 12/18/2018 6:52 pm : link 1. Keep Eli for 2-3 more years



2. Give Eli a dynamic weapon in the backfield who can run the ball & catch the ball & sign Beckham long term.



3. Secure a LT & RG via FA. Draft a LG - rebuild the OL.



4. Trade for a potential defensive leader in Ogletree



5. Spend a 2019 3rd round pick on Sam Beal who can help the roster this year.



6. All this while hiring a HC who has some prior experience & is a safe choice off of McAdoo who was very rough around the edges with regard to the media.



It’s clear, this was an attempt to retool on the fly with Eli in place. It’s easy to see - look at the Saints, Chargers & Steelers. The issue is Eli hasn’t played well enough.



I will say a positive is the fact that Gettleman hasn’t been shy to cut bait with Flowers & Omameh. Trading Apple & Snacks was also smart.



What annoys me is the amount of people who can’t st admit that the plan has failed. “60% roster turnover” for example, that explanation doesn’t make 5-9 okay. It just means DG has flipped the roster which includes a lot of high priced players which hasn’t worked. Yes, DG flipped the roster, but the results suck.



Will this front office realize that the plan has failed or will they just keep kicking the can down the road with Eli because there is no other option?

speedy Go Terps : 12/18/2018 6:55 pm : link So which is it? Turn arounds in a year can happen in the NFL...so why didn't it happen this year?



Why are we watching a head coach that can't manage his fucking timeouts? Why are we probably entering 2019 with a forked 38 year old QB at a $23M price tag a year after the best QB draft in years? Why don't we have a pass rush? Why are our special teams a joke? Why does our team show no attention to detail whatsoever? Why are we 32nd in the NFL in rushing attempts (and 12th in pass attempts) when we have a 38 year old statue at QB, a terrible pass blocking OL, and just spent a #2 pick on a talented RB?



I've said this before...we know what it looks like when a bad team is well coached and losing simply because they lack talent. That is not what is happening here.



This season has been utterly shambolic. A couple wins after a pathetic 1-7 start don't change that.

Quote:







Quote:





Fat Man

Samiam : 5:22 pm : link : reply

Not a loaded question but how did it go down in Charlotte? I know he was fired but it seemed like he was doing ok before that. Is there a story here?







He had Richardson's backing when he cut Norman and didn't bring back DeAngelo Williams or Steve Smith.



But he started putting out feelers to trade Olsen and Davis and Richardson put his foot down. Gettleman was told that those two were not to be traded, released or restructured. The reported exchange had richardson tellin Gettleman "Just do your damn job", to which Gettleman reportedly replied, "I can't under those circumstances". He was terminated the next day.



This is why it is completely unbelievable to me that he was given a mandate to build around Eli. I have a historical context to point to. Those insinuating he has a mandate are pointing to a steaming pile of horseshit.



I don't think he had a mandate necessarily - but I do think his chances of landing the job would have been significantly lower if his evaluation of Eli pointed toward getting a new QB in 2018.



If the rumors are accurate that the Giants scouting staff had no QB favored in 2018, then Gettleman confirming as much in an interview would mean consensus. Stating he wanted a replacement in the form of any of the top rated QBs, if the scouting rumors are to be believed - would put him at odds with those guys during interview time.



I don't think his firing in Carolina means anything as far as that's concerned. Gettleman was at an age where his viability to land another GM gig likely ranged from slim to none. At that point, even if he wasn't a yes man before, he'd be a lot more likely to toe the line because it was not likely he'd get another opportunity to manage a team. In comment 14225308 FatMan in Charlotte said:I don't think he had a mandate necessarily - but I do think his chances of landing the job would have been significantly lower if his evaluation of Eli pointed toward getting a new QB in 2018.If the rumors are accurate that the Giants scouting staff had no QB favored in 2018, then Gettleman confirming as much in an interview would mean consensus. Stating he wanted a replacement in the form of any of the top rated QBs, if the scouting rumors are to be believed - would put him at odds with those guys during interview time.I don't think his firing in Carolina means anything as far as that's concerned. Gettleman was at an age where his viability to land another GM gig likely ranged from slim to none. At that point, even if he wasn't a yes man before, he'd be a lot more likely to toe the line because it was not likely he'd get another opportunity to manage a team.

You still don't seem.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2018 6:59 pm : link



Quote: What annoys me is the amount of people who can’t st admit that the plan has failed. “60% roster turnover” for example, that explanation doesn’t make 5-9 okay. It just means DG has flipped the roster which includes a lot of high priced players which hasn’t worked. Yes, DG flipped the roster, but the results suck.



Will this front office realize that the plan has failed or will they just keep kicking the can down the road with Eli because there is no other option?



You want people to admit that a plan that is in year 1 has "failed" despite it showing improvement? It is utterly short-sighted thinking.



That should annoy you more, but the fact that you think a plan has already failed says a lot. to get it:You want people to admit that a plan that is in year 1 has "failed" despite it showing improvement? It is utterly short-sighted thinking.That should annoy you more, but the fact that you think a plan has already failed says a lot.

Terps- Sean : 12/18/2018 7:00 pm : link Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t you like the Gettleman hire initially based on his hard line stances in Carolina? I think you’ve mentioned this, but in a lot of ways it does just feel like an extension of the prior regime.

FMiC- Sean : 12/18/2018 7:01 pm : link I don’t think it’s off base to say the plan was to win with Eli.

The plan hasn't fucking shown improvement Go Terps : 12/18/2018 7:02 pm : link The moment they faced a team that wasn't a pushover they wilted in the rain.



They're going to finish 5-11 with the last game at MetLife being a de facto Cowboy home game. Are we supposed to feel good about that because they didn't go 2-14?



God damn...you think I'm frustrating...

I would have thought that eugibs : 12/18/2018 7:04 pm : link after: (1) using the second pick in the draft on a luxury item and watching other backs drafted later on (or not at all, in the case of Phillip Lindsay) come into the league and have good success at a fraction of the cost; (2) wasting loads of money on replacement-level or worse free agents on the offensive line; (3) committing to a 38 year old quarterback already showing signs of decline; and (4) following all that up with another totally lost season where the team was in contention for exactly zero days, that the talk of "progress" and "right direction" would be non-existent. Yet, here we are, with some posters awing over Barkley's stats and the 2-3 win improvement over last season. I don't get it.



The reality is that there has been no progress. The team is not moving in the right direction. They're an awful, boring team. They have been that way for years and they will continue to be that way until ownership realizes that it needs to change the way that it does business. The organization, from the top down, is stagnant, wholly disconnected from reality in terms of its evaluation of both the players and the evaluators of the players, and wholly unwilling to change the way it operates. They are rotting from the head down.

Quote: The moment they faced a team that wasn't a pushover they wilted in the rain.



They're going to finish 5-11 with the last game at MetLife being a de facto Cowboy home game. Are we supposed to feel good about that because they didn't go 2-14?



God damn...you think I'm frustrating...



I think this is the most frustrating part of all of it. People here really think there's been some breakthrough and the team is pointing up, going solely on the basis of the W-L record, neglecting the fact that the team had more injuries last year and had the benefit of very high draft picks and more FA spending over last year, combined with the division being weaker.



The team is still in shambles - despite massive turnover, the OL is still terrible. The offense is completely dysfunctional. The defense would need a promotion to be mediocre. There's nothing here that indicates the arrow is pointing anywhere but sideways/down, and the recommendation seems to be to stick with the status quo all the way around and hope things improve somehow. In comment 14225351 Go Terps said:I think this is the most frustrating part of all of it. People here really think there's been some breakthrough and the team is pointing up, going solely on the basis of the W-L record, neglecting the fact that the team had more injuries last year and had the benefit of very high draft picks and more FA spending over last year, combined with the division being weaker.The team is still in shambles - despite massive turnover, the OL is still terrible. The offense is completely dysfunctional. The defense would need a promotion to be mediocre. There's nothing here that indicates the arrow is pointing anywhere but sideways/down, and the recommendation seems to be to stick with the status quo all the way around and hope things improve somehow.

Quote: Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t you like the Gettleman hire initially based on his hard line stances in Carolina? I think you’ve mentioned this, but in a lot of ways it does just feel like an extension of the prior regime.



I did like the hire at the start. The Accorsi involvement bugged me but yeah I thought Gettleman's hiring improved the chances that. I was completely wrong. In comment 14225348 Sean said:I did like the hire at the start. The Accorsi involvement bugged me but yeah I thought Gettleman's hiring improved the chances that. I was completely wrong.

Quote: 1. Keep Eli for 2-3 more years now. Draft a player they like in the later rounds to develop as potential replacement or at least a backup.



My take is that this has so far not worked out for them.

Not sure what the better alternatives were as the jury is still out on a lot of other, more expensive options.



2. Give Eli a dynamic weapon in the backfield who can run the ball & catch the ball & sign Beckham long term.



My take is that this part of the plan worked wonderfully



3. Secure a LT & RG via FA. Draft a LG - rebuild the OL.



My take is that this part of the plan was mixed - the LG worked out, the LT may eventually do so as well although initially he didn't earn his checks. Part of that may have been due to injury and/or playing alongside a rookie and in a brand new offense

4. Trade for a potential defensive leader in Ogletree



5. Spend a 2019 3rd round pick on Sam Beal who can help the roster this year.



While this clearly didn't work out for 2018, the jury is still out on whether this proves to have been a smart move overall.



6. All this while hiring a HC who has some prior experience & is a safe choice off of McAdoo who was very rough around the edges with regard to the media.



[I would add that the HC choice was highly regarded in many circles, and that his past performance was generally not expected to be entirely predictive of future performance. I'm not ready to evaluate the hire altogether, there are things I like about PS's initial season but many more things I'm concerned about. I do believe he deserves another shot.[/b]



It’s clear, this was an attempt to retool on the fly with Eli in place. It’s easy to see - look at the Saints, Chargers & Steelers. The issue is Eli hasn’t played well enough.



Agree entirely, although I would add that attempting to rebuild on the fly and hoping for more out of Eli represents the best they could do in a single offseason, not necessarily the best they can do given a couple of years.



I will say a positive is the fact that Gettleman hasn’t been shy to cut bait with Flowers & Omameh. Trading Apple & Snacks was also smart.



Agree with this.



What annoys me is the amount of people who can’t st admit that the plan has failed. “60% roster turnover” for example, that explanation doesn’t make 5-9 okay. It just means DG has flipped the roster which includes a lot of high priced players which hasn’t worked. Yes, DG flipped the roster, but the results suck.



Agree that the plan hasn't worked. I don't know anyone who is really happy with how things turned out, even if there are those who see signs of improvement.



Will this front office realize that the plan has failed or will they just keep kicking the can down the road with Eli because there is no other option?



I don't see why this is an either/or situation.

Can't it be both? Recognition that the plan didn't work out and keeping Eli around until a better option can be found? Is it best to force a move to a lesser QB?



Made some comments in bold - figured it was easier to do inline than separate out the comments. In comment 14225342 Sean said:Made some comments in bold - figured it was easier to do inline than separate out the comments.

In comment 14225149 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





fuck with the melodrama.







Fat man, tell me what my expectations of this franchise should be? I am will to adjust them. Just tell me, is this a franchise that will be mediocre and occasionally pop into the playoffs (i.e., the Bengals)? Should I expect a win-now mentality? We've now sat since 2013 with mostly awful teams, and a GM that doubled down on that level of play. Should I be patient, have I not been patient enough over the last- 6 years? Should I be happy with mediocre to poor qb play and a team investing the second pick on the most replaceable position in the four major sports? Tell me, I'm very reasonable and can adjust my expectations.



Fat man, how long have you been a season ticket holder? I've been one for over a decade and a half now. I've given a lot of money to this franchise to see a continuously poor product placed on the field. Only to then have a sham GM search, which essentially reinforced the decisions of the past half decade plus. You speak as though everything is right in Giants land, so I can only assume they sign your paychecks. Sp again, please let me know what I should expect going forward and I am happy to adjust.



Gettleman played an integral role in building the good Giants teams in the early 00’s.



Gettleman was involved with building the roster for the Panthers who made a SB.



How about giving him a little longer than 14 games to turn around a shit roster? In comment 14225170 lax counsel said:Gettleman played an integral role in building the good Giants teams in the early 00’s.Gettleman was involved with building the roster for the Panthers who made a SB.How about giving him a little longer than 14 games to turn around a shit roster?

Quote:



You want people to admit that a plan that is in year 1 has "failed" despite it showing improvement? It is utterly short-sighted thinking.



That should annoy you more, but the fact that you think a plan has already failed says a lot.



What season were you watching?



Perhaps this will help.



This year we have been largely healthy - compared to last year, which was a reasonable excuse for the slide - and we are still going to finish with double digit losses.



That's some improvement.





In comment 14225346 FatMan in Charlotte said:What season were you watching?Perhaps this will help.This year we have been largely healthy - compared to last year, which was a reasonable excuse for the slide - and we are still going to finish with double digit losses.That's some improvement.

Quote:



Gettleman played an integral role in building the good Giants teams in the early 00’s.



Gettleman was involved with building the roster for the Panthers who made a SB.



How about giving him a little longer than 14 games to turn around a shit roster?



This is what I'm thinking. Once DG has Eli's clear replacement onboard, folks will relax, I'm certain.

In comment 14225363 WillVAB said:This is what I'm thinking. Once DG has Eli's clear replacement onboard, folks will relax, I'm certain.

Quote:

I don't think he had a mandate necessarily - but I do think his chances of landing the job would have been significantly lower if his evaluation of Eli pointed toward getting a new QB in 2018.



If the rumors are accurate that the Giants scouting staff had no QB favored in 2018, then Gettleman confirming as much in an interview would mean consensus. Stating he wanted a replacement in the form of any of the top rated QBs, if the scouting rumors are to be believed - would put him at odds with those guys during interview time.



I don't think his firing in Carolina means anything as far as that's concerned. Gettleman was at an age where his viability to land another GM gig likely ranged from slim to none. At that point, even if he wasn't a yes man before, he'd be a lot more likely to toe the line because it was not likely he'd get another opportunity to manage a team.



I think DG got the job because they really respected him as a football man and they saw him as accomplished. I think they liked what he brought to work every day when he was with the Giants. I think they liked what Accorsi had to say about him.



If the rumor posted today about ownership preferring a QB be picked in the draft (I have no idea if that's true), but allowing DG to make his own choice, the preference for finding an Eli-friendly GM/HC should be put to rest. Even if it isn't, the track record of DG and his history with the franchise should indicate there was a lot more to the decision than simply what his take on Eli was, imo. In comment 14225345 jcn56 said:I think DG got the job because they really respected him as a football man and they saw him as accomplished. I think they liked what he brought to work every day when he was with the Giants. I think they liked what Accorsi had to say about him.If the rumor posted today about ownership preferring a QB be picked in the draft (I have no idea if that's true), but allowing DG to make his own choice, the preference for finding an Eli-friendly GM/HC should be put to rest. Even if it isn't, the track record of DG and his history with the franchise should indicate there was a lot more to the decision than simply what his take on Eli was, imo.

One more thing that shouldn't go unnoticed here NoGainDayne : 12/18/2018 7:16 pm : link Landon Collins looks like an all-pro one season



Jackrabbit looks like an all-pro that same season



Vernon we signed for a bunch of money and have gotten almost nothing out of him



Solder seemed to need to reach an embarrassing level of play before reaching mediocre as the highest paid LT



OBJ looked better in his first few years.



Shepard looks worse this year.



Engram is a WR that we drafted as a TE that can't block and hasn't been taught to block one lick



Apple had his best game as a pro a few games after leaving our team



We traded away the best run defender in the league for peanuts and people tried to tell us this was a good move



They seemed to think Wheeler and Curtis Riley could be starters



Has anyone that has been on this team for years improved? How about with this new staff? Can anyone name a player that improved from last year to this year?





Quote: with the Ogletree trade. For his production as a starting LB in the league, the money he makes is OK. Also we gave up a 4th rounder for him, nothing crazy.



They realized they screwed up the Omameh thing and moved on - what more do you want?



Solder is a solid LT - he's not elite but the money is what it is, starting LTs get crazy money and he's pretty good.



well-reasoned post. In comment 14225119 ryanmkeane said:well-reasoned post.

Quote: Landon Collins looks like an all-pro one season



Jackrabbit looks like an all-pro that same season



Vernon we signed for a bunch of money and have gotten almost nothing out of him



Solder seemed to need to reach an embarrassing level of play before reaching mediocre as the highest paid LT



OBJ looked better in his first few years.



Shepard looks worse this year.



Engram is a WR that we drafted as a TE that can't block and hasn't been taught to block one lick



Apple had his best game as a pro a few games after leaving our team



We traded away the best run defender in the league for peanuts and people tried to tell us this was a good move



They seemed to think Wheeler and Curtis Riley could be starters



Has anyone that has been on this team for years improved? How about with this new staff? Can anyone name a player that improved from last year to this year?





I don't agree with all of this, but you can also add that players who have left the Giants in free agency have gone on to have good seasons elsewhere.



Kennard, Pierre-Paul, and Okwara are all having good seasons. In comment 14225371 NoGainDayne said:I don't agree with all of this, but you can also add that players who have left the Giants in free agency have gone on to have good seasons elsewhere.Kennard, Pierre-Paul, and Okwara are all having good seasons.

In comment 14225371 NoGainDayne said:





Quote:





Landon Collins looks like an all-pro one season



Jackrabbit looks like an all-pro that same season



Vernon we signed for a bunch of money and have gotten almost nothing out of him



Solder seemed to need to reach an embarrassing level of play before reaching mediocre as the highest paid LT



OBJ looked better in his first few years.



Shepard looks worse this year.



Engram is a WR that we drafted as a TE that can't block and hasn't been taught to block one lick



Apple had his best game as a pro a few games after leaving our team



We traded away the best run defender in the league for peanuts and people tried to tell us this was a good move



They seemed to think Wheeler and Curtis Riley could be starters



Has anyone that has been on this team for years improved? How about with this new staff? Can anyone name a player that improved from last year to this year?









I don't agree with all of this, but you can also add that players who have left the Giants in free agency have gone on to have good seasons elsewhere.



Kennard, Pierre-Paul, and Okwara are all having good seasons.



Lol I know we will never agree on Engram ;) but regardless of what we think of his position I think we both agree that they should be getting more out of him. In comment 14225374 Ten Ton Hammer said:Lol I know we will never agree on Engram ;) but regardless of what we think of his position I think we both agree that they should be getting more out of him.

You have to give them Sammo85 : 12/18/2018 7:55 pm : link one more offseason and season.



They don’t have the full corral of horses to run a 3-4 effectively and with depth.



They need to move on from an overpaid and diminished QB. If he’s still the QB next season it shows they don’t have a plan or vision on what they are going to really build here. Sadly I think he’s here and I don’t think they’re even going to make him take a paycut.



The team has played reasonably hard for the most part but sans Barkley they are a dull and drab product to watch and they don’t exhibit winning football traits in any capacity.

We're much healthier.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2018 8:15 pm : link than last year?



Through the first 8 games, we were actually 13th in health last year vs. 16th this year.



Right now, we are 17th in health vs. finishing the year 18th in health last year.



People forget that we were winless the first part of last year with a healthier squad than this year, but carry on

Quote: I think Gettleman thought this team would compete. I don't know for sure, of course.



Miscalculation..it happens In comment 14225214 BrettNYG10 said:Miscalculation..it happens

Quote: if the win total increases every year. by at least + 2.



So Next year 500 should be realistic - not a stretch. If they do well, then hey who knows. In comment 14225255 mrvax said:by at least + 2.So Next year 500 should be realistic - not a stretch. If they do well, then hey who knows.

Great thread Rjanyg : 12/18/2018 8:47 pm : link Just read the entire thing and it seems that one thing I never heard before about ownership wanting a QB but DG wanted Barkley? I do remember Mara making a statement to Reese last year to scout the college QB's but I never heard they didn't want Barkley over a QB.



FMIC,



You are spot on. This team has improved. We still suck but if you look at just the draft alone I have faith in DG to improve the team even more next year.

It really.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2018 8:55 pm : link



Quote: Apple had his best game as a pro a few games after leaving our team



Again - Eli Apple is currently the worst CB in the league in terms of QBR against him and he has committed the most penalties.



But because he played well against Carolina - it was a poor decision to let him go??



For a guy who is posting about analytics, you seem to give little fucks about statistics. is a what have you done for me lately crowd:Again - Eli Apple is currently the worst CB in the league in terms of QBR against him and he has committed the most penalties.But because he played well against Carolina - it was a poor decision to let him go??For a guy who is posting about analytics, you seem to give little fucks about statistics.

Quote: than last year?



Through the first 8 games, we were actually 13th in health last year vs. 16th this year.



Right now, we are 17th in health vs. finishing the year 18th in health last year.



People forget that we were winless the first part of last year with a healthier squad than this year, but carry on



Do we really want to compare the health of Eli's weapons last year versus this year?



In comment 14225410 FatMan in Charlotte said:Do we really want to compare the health of Eli's weapons last year versus this year?

You brought up.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2018 9:17 pm : link health. I'm just telling you what the stats were.



But nice try moving the goalposts to refer just to Eli's weapons.

In comment 14225255 mrvax said:





Quote:





if the win total increases every year.



by at least + 2.



So Next year 500 should be realistic - not a stretch. If they do well, then hey who knows.



The NFL doesn't work that way. You don't just assume two more wins because we got two more this year. In comment 14225430 DavidinBMNY said:The NFL doesn't work that way. You don't just assume two more wins because we got two more this year.

the giants hassan : 12/18/2018 10:00 pm : link have not improved noticeably this year. they were pulverized by obj and offensive player injuries and had 3 wins as a result. they may have progressed the roster but little improvement -very few teams are going to stay 2,3 win teams.



seems to be not a coincidence those claiming the improvement are often the ardent Eli fans.



no one should be scorched yet but shurmur and gettleman get one more year. i prefer eli retired or rolls out and the team moves on as he is a bottom tier starter in my mind but we will see. problem is a bad eli may extend an incompetent coach as an alibi. dg is old already so not sure what his shelf life is.

In comment 14225149 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





fuck with the melodrama.







Fat man, tell me what my expectations of this franchise should be? I am will to adjust them. Just tell me, is this a franchise that will be mediocre and occasionally pop into the playoffs (i.e., the Bengals)? Should I expect a win-now mentality? We've now sat since 2013 with mostly awful teams, and a GM that doubled down on that level of play. Should I be patient, have I not been patient enough over the last- 6 years? Should I be happy with mediocre to poor qb play and a team investing the second pick on the most replaceable position in the four major sports? Tell me, I'm very reasonable and can adjust my expectations.



Fat man, how long have you been a season ticket holder? I've been one for over a decade and a half now. I've given a lot of money to this franchise to see a continuously poor product placed on the field. Only to then have a sham GM search, which essentially reinforced the decisions of the past half decade plus. You speak as though everything is right in Giants land, so I can only assume they sign your paychecks. Sp again, please let me know what I should expect going forward and I am happy to adjust.



Most qualified candidate out there, worked with multiple teams building his stock around the league before the Giants hired him.



If you're gonna cry about how you willingly pay for season tickets, don't pay for season tickets. In comment 14225170 lax counsel said:Most qualified candidate out there, worked with multiple teams building his stock around the league before the Giants hired him.If you're gonna cry about how you willingly pay for season tickets, don't pay for season tickets.

Here is the raw truth GiantGrit : 12/18/2018 10:33 pm : link We don't know if his tenure will be defined as successful because he has only held the position for one calendar year and this was always going to take some time.



The team has sucked since 2011. Everyone here has grown frustrated at the shitty product. Even though we drafted the best running back in the league, a guard who will have borderline all-pro potential, two d-linemen who will be contributors, signed UDFA Grant Haley who looks like a keeper, kept Rosas, and locked up LT for the next years.



He missed on Patrick Omameh and Jonathan Stewart. The reality is neither move is going to kill us moving forward.



What a lot of you are saying is basically this

"We've been such a mess for 7 years !!! Reese sucked at drafting! Our FA's signings didn't work out! The culture sucks!"



THEN, less than 1 year after these guys got hired to fix this mess, a lot of you are already saying they need to go. How can you not see that is foolish?



Again, i will drop Dave Gettleman's resume here:



As executive

2× Super Bowl champion (XLII, XLVI)

4× NFC Champion (2000, 2007, 2011, 2015)



As administrator

5× AFC Champion (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997)

Super Bowl champion (XXXII)



If you want to debate some of moves, by all means! I already admitted some have not worked out. But if you're gonna post comments like "Gettleman is so clueless" fully recognize you are an idiot.

Can we MAYBE, just MAYBE, give them another year? Can we see how the 10 draft picks work out? Can Shurmur have a competent quarterback and offensive line before we run the guy out of town?



Can anyone answer these two questions for me?



- Did they really have an option to move the declining quarterback who makes too much money and has a no trade clause?



- Does anyone have a good counter as to why we cut half the team on September 1 right before the season started? Does your counter argument involve a quote from a media day in April? Which do you think holds more importance?



If they fuck up the draft and the offseason goes poorly, tee off on me and tell me how wrong i am. Then we should be worried. I still like both hires.





I agree with Terp and Sean jtfuoco : 12/18/2018 10:36 pm : link that this team is in no way pointing up I am willing to give DG another draft before I really blame him only because in his first draft he had to hit a home run and Barkley and Hernandez where safe and almost cant miss prospects and the team desperately needed to upgrade its running game. I think all will be forgiven if DG goes up and gets Herbert and I think he can if Arizona holds on and lands the number 1 pick it will be costly.



What I don't know is if DG really picked Shurmur or if it was ownership I hated the hire from day one and nothing he has done here changed my mind. I will never forget the day after he was hired my cousin a huge browns fan called me up laughing saying how the Giants blew it with his hire that the guy is a clown and just wait how he will just blow games. Well he was right. So if DG is this hard nose no nonsense GM he will move on from Shurmur but I doubt it and so we can look forward to 3-5 years of 7-9 football.

RE: I agree with Terp and Sean Photoguy : 12/18/2018 10:53 pm : link So if DG is this hard nose no nonsense GM he will move on from Shurmur but I doubt it and so we can look forward to 3-5 years of 7-9 football. [/quote]



How do you know this? How do you make this statement without knowing what's going to transpire over the course of the next couple years?



Have a little faith.

In comment 14225363 WillVAB said:





Quote:









Gettleman played an integral role in building the good Giants teams in the early 00’s.



Gettleman was involved with building the roster for the Panthers who made a SB.



How about giving him a little longer than 14 games to turn around a shit roster?







This is what I'm thinking. Once DG has Eli's clear replacement onboard, folks will relax, I'm certain.





I wouldn't count on it. We've got a lot of posters who'll bash Gettleman or Shurmur for any little misstep on or off the field. If we do get Eli's clear replacement, someone will bitch that we overpaid, or we reached or some other asinine thing. In comment 14225367 mrvax said:I wouldn't count on it. We've got a lot of posters who'll bash Gettleman or Shurmur for any little misstep on or off the field. If we do get Eli's clear replacement, someone will bitch that we overpaid, or we reached or some other asinine thing.

I blame Shurmur more than Gettleman Sean : 12/18/2018 11:02 pm : link I think if we are all being honest, coaching has cost us a few games this year.

Quote:







Quote:





Apple had his best game as a pro a few games after leaving our team







Again - Eli Apple is currently the worst CB in the league in terms of QBR against him and he has committed the most penalties.



But because he played well against Carolina - it was a poor decision to let him go??



For a guy who is posting about analytics, you seem to give little fucks about statistics.



I'm posting random anecdotes about players and yes it bothers me to see the #9 pick in the draft traded away for nothing and then play well for another team. He had a great game. When your team is in the toilet anyway I don't understand giving up on a player like that. But again sure pick out a small part of my post. Perhaps you'd like to respond to the most important part. Has anyone improved from last year to this year? In comment 14225447 FatMan in Charlotte said:I'm posting random anecdotes about players and yes it bothers me to see the #9 pick in the draft traded away for nothing and then play well for another team. He had a great game. When your team is in the toilet anyway I don't understand giving up on a player like that. But again sure pick out a small part of my post. Perhaps you'd like to respond to the most important part. Has anyone improved from last year to this year?

To be fair Leg of Theismann : 12/18/2018 11:03 pm : link They were pretty darn close to being right in the hunt right now. If Gano misses that 62 yarder like a normal human being (or the refs don’t call that ridiculous 15 yarder on the Collins hit) and if Shurmur doesn’t basically hand Philly the game in Philly in the 2nd half, We’d be 7-7 right now and still very much alive in the playoff race with 2 games to play. Those 2 heartbreaking (and inexplicable) losses were not on Gettleman. Sure we had a horrible start to the year, but this was a still a new team with a new coach just breaking in a new system on both sides of the ball.



And honestly you can break it down to one simple pivotal point: if this o-line could have been DECENT all year long (as it has been at times in the 2nd half of the season) this team certainly had the talent to go 10-6 or 11-5. The defense was pretty solid and would often fall apart in the 4th quarter due to our offensive woes and lack of ball control. Manning and the skills players on offense have been pretty good (especially Barkley) when the o-line has been decent. Rosas is going to the damn pro bowl. This could have been a well balanced talented team and Gettleman was correct in assessing that this team was just a decent o-line away from being playoff contenders, I truly believe that. But the o-line was so so so bad for the first half of the season. He could not have expected his 2 big free agent OL, a #34 overall guard, an experienced starting center, and a former #9 overall pick at OT would be SO bad. I mean it was inexplicable. Solder and Omameh were starters on successful o-lines before coming to the Giants. I can’t daily Gettleman for the o-line being THAT INEXPLICABLY TERRIBLE. But- they were. And we fell deep into a hole we just couldn’t dig ourself out of. I do give him and Shurmur and the team credit for righting the ship somewhat and getting a few wins.



It was a failed season, but I do not consider it a gross miscalculation on DG’s part by any means. This team was a decent OL away from competing (that was true), so he addressed the o-line with th FAs and draft picks available to him, and it turns out it didn’t work. I can’t sit here and say he could have done better, and I don’t blame him for rolling the dice when all we needed was one goddamn unit (OL) to be improved in order for us to be contending for the playoffs.

Quote:

THEN, less than 1 year after these guys got hired to fix this mess, a lot of you are already saying they need to go. How can you not see that is foolish?



Nice post. I would add to the quote above that more than a few on here were against the hiring of DG before his first press conference was over.



It's been tough discussing anything with people whose minds were made up about our chances back in February. In comment 14225550 GiantGrit said:Nice post. I would add to the quote above that more than a few on here were against the hiring of DG before his first press conference was over.It's been tough discussing anything with people whose minds were made up about our chances back in February.

Quote: they should not be paying the price for the last 6 or 7 years of ineptitude.



Give them a chance, at least.



I can imagine Gettleman proving to be a good GM. I don't anticipate it, I sure as hell wouldn't bet on it, but I can imagine it.



I cannot fathom Shurmur becoming a coach who will help navigate t by e team through the playoffs. In comment 14225319 Britt in VA said:I can imagine Gettleman proving to be a good GM. I don't anticipate it, I sure as hell wouldn't bet on it, but I can imagine it.I cannot fathom Shurmur becoming a coach who will help navigate t by e team through the playoffs.

Quote: So if DG is this hard nose no nonsense GM he will move on from Shurmur but I doubt it and so we can look forward to 3-5 years of 7-9 football.



How do you know this? How do you make this statement without knowing what's going to transpire over the course of the next couple years?



Have a little faith. [/quote]



How would you justify the play calling of Shurmur with one of the most dangerous backs in the NFL and a really good backup is ranked 31st in the NFL in Rushing attempts. I don't know how you have faith. In comment 14225568 Photoguy said:How do you know this? How do you make this statement without knowing what's going to transpire over the course of the next couple years?Have a little faith. [/quote]How would you justify the play calling of Shurmur with one of the most dangerous backs in the NFL and a really good backup is ranked 31st in the NFL in Rushing attempts. I don't know how you have faith.

In comment 14225550 GiantGrit said:





Quote:







THEN, less than 1 year after these guys got hired to fix this mess, a lot of you are already saying they need to go. How can you not see that is foolish?







Nice post. I would add to the quote above that more than a few on here were against the hiring of DG before his first press conference was over.



It's been tough discussing anything with people whose minds were made up about our chances back in February.



Agree with the above. I’d also add that some posters on BBI would have disagreed with whatever decision the Giants made when hiring a GM. And then they used every decision made by the GM to support their position that things would be better if someone else were hired.



I don’t know how DG will be as a GM. But he needs time to prove himself. And firing him after one season is idiotic. In comment 14225583 Dan in the Springs said:Agree with the above. I’d also add that some posters on BBI would have disagreed with whatever decision the Giants made when hiring a GM. And then they used every decision made by the GM to support their position that things would be better if someone else were hired.I don’t know how DG will be as a GM. But he needs time to prove himself. And firing him after one season is idiotic.

... Dodge : 8:01 am : link Go Terps thinks our special teams sucks. Rosas starts in the Pro Bowl.



Great conversation we're having here.

Quote: Go Terps thinks our special teams sucks. Rosas starts in the Pro Bowl.



Great conversation we're having here.



You're kidding - that's your rebuttal to the STs being no good, that the kicker had a Pro Bowl season?! In comment 14225653 Dodge said:You're kidding - that's your rebuttal to the STs being no good, that the kicker had a Pro Bowl season?!

Our special teams Dodge : 8:30 am : link have been better this year than any year in recent memory.

Actually.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:32 am : link we are also in the top half of the league in both return average and opponents return average.

Football Outsiders Dodge : 8:32 am : link has us ranked 4th in the NFL, if you like those sort of analytics.

I skimmed this thread, read the last page an a half. Dodge : 8:45 am : link The monumental level of stupidity and terrible hot takes in this thread is overwhelming. How can so many people who have spent a lifetime watching football can be so wrong and moronic?



It's fucking preposterous.



First, any fucking take you have that is based on a General Manager or Head Coach's media appearance is bad. You should stop yourself before you speak or hit Submit. Just stop. They're going to say anything that makes their situation look better, their relationship with players look better and say whatever instills the most confidence with the fan base. Do most of you not understand that?



Second, we had massive turnover on this team, on a team that won 3 games last year. You really thought we were going to be competitive? Please. You want to slam Shurmur? You can get after him on a mistakes in game. He has issues with time management. But you know what he's done really well? Instilled a culture of winning and a culture of team. This team has played hard all year where last year it was all at a lost.



Do you know what also is pretty good? The continuation of turning over the roster, cutting bait on shitty players, no more scholarships. That breeds competition inside the locker room. You don't think cutting Flowers and Omameh and Apple had a positive effect on the locker room?



To the dude who mentioned Apple. Delete your accounts and don't come back.



Snacks was on his last legs, had a low snap count, and realistically we weren't going to compete this year. We got what we could for him and moved on. It's a smart move.



Gettleman made some bad signings in Free Agency, but they were cheap signings. Stewart and Omameh aren't going to kill us when the cap is going to be around $190 million. 3-5 Million cap hit for both of them? This isn't fucking 2002 anymore boys. Do the god damn math and shut the fuck up.



And Barkley? The only other player I would have taken over him was Baker Mayfield. There are plenty of fucking threads on this technical abortion of a message board whining about QB vs. RB. I think the proof, at least in year one, is that we made the right decision. The NFL is a game of small windows and I don't think any of the other quarterbacks was worth looking at.



Though I will admit that not taking Rosen is something that may prove me wrong. We'll see.



Ultimately for those of you complaining about DG, fuck off. Just like you can't judge a draft until 3 years, you can't judge a GM off of one offseason and 14 games. Let's talk next Christmas.









Quote: I think if we are all being honest, coaching has cost us a few games this year.

100%. I actually love what Gettleman has done aside from Omameh, but again, that really wasn't a huge deal as they moved on from him early on once it was clear the dude just isn't good.



Shurmur's decision making has been brutal in some games which had a direct effect on losses. In comment 14225575 Sean said:100%. I actually love what Gettleman has done aside from Omameh, but again, that really wasn't a huge deal as they moved on from him early on once it was clear the dude just isn't good.Shurmur's decision making has been brutal in some games which had a direct effect on losses.

Dodge.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:53 am : link while I largely agree with you - at least directionally, I don't think DG or Shurmur can be placed above criticism, but it is ridiculous that people have already said they have failed based on what has been done this year.



Their grade is incomplete - as almost any GM in year 1 should be, especially on a team where the roster has been revamped.



Fans are frustrated and they want immediate results. They've seen other teams have immediate results and want to see them here. Then again, a lot of those teams with immediate results, usually achieve them through outstanding health, which then becomes a one-year blip. See Jax and Buffalo last year.



The fellating of Jax for their philosophy in team building was amusing to say the least in the past offseason. They will be a force for the next decade....