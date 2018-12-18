Barkley, Collins, and Rosas make Pro Bowl Defenderdawg : 12/18/2018 8:03 pm Giants Mobile: Saquon Barkley, Landon Collins, and Aldrick Rosas make 2018 Pro Bowl

Wha? trueblueinpw : 12/18/2018 8:26 pm : link I guess Collins but OV is just ridiculous. OBJ as an alternate? Mkay.



Yeah Barks! Good job Rosas.

JFC Go Terps... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/18/2018 8:27 pm : link Can we feel good about some of these guys for like a 1/2 second? Barkley & Rosas are both studs. I'm glad they're on our team & not a division rival.



Yeah, we get it. We suck. We've sucked for awhile. But can we at least enjoy some of our players getting some recognition, even if it's a popularity contest?

What is odd is that for years Diver_Down : 12/18/2018 8:29 pm : link we read on BBI that Pugh was playing at a Pro-Bowl level. Yet, in 5 years he couldn't get enough recognition to broach the threshold of being a reserve to an alternate to a pro-bowler.

Olivier Vernon is most dep026 : 12/18/2018 8:33 pm : link Likely going to be in the pro bowl.



Holy fuck. I can’t stop laughing.

I'm curious how many teams in the NFC play a 3-4 defense? Diver_Down : 12/18/2018 8:43 pm : link With OV being listed as an OLB and perhaps a weak pooling of candidates from the NFC, then he was selected based on name recognition and the fact that others at OLB just don't measure up.



I don't know. I'm just trying to find an explanation. There is no way he would even be a candidate if he was listed as DE in the NFC.

I don't get Collins Matt M. : 12/18/2018 8:47 pm : link He's not a Pro Bowl caliber player. He's not bad, but not one of the top 2 or 3 SS.

RE: I don't get Collins section125 : 12/18/2018 9:02 pm : link

Quote: He's not a Pro Bowl caliber player. He's not bad, but not one of the top 2 or 3 SS.



Obviously he is highly regarded by his peers and writers. In comment 14225437 Matt M. said:Obviously he is highly regarded by his peers and writers.

RE: RE: I don't get Collins Toth029 : 12/18/2018 9:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14225437 Matt M. said:





Quote:





He's not a Pro Bowl caliber player. He's not bad, but not one of the top 2 or 3 SS.







Obviously he is highly regarded by his peers and writers.

So was Roy Williams. In comment 14225451 section125 said:So was Roy Williams.

. arcarsenal : 12/18/2018 9:06 pm : link I don't know why pro bowl players ever confuse people. It has been a popularity/name recognition contest for a long time.



If you want to know who the true top-tier players are each year, look at All-Pro teams instead.

So....maybe we can trade Vernon? Anakim : 12/18/2018 9:13 pm : link WHICH TEAM WANTS A PRO BOWLER?

RE: . mrvax : 12/18/2018 9:17 pm : link

Quote: I don't know why pro bowl players ever confuse people. It has been a popularity/name recognition contest for a long time.



If you want to know who the true top-tier players are each year, look at All-Pro teams instead.



Correct. Warren Sapp made pro-bowls for years with a fork stuck in his back! In comment 14225454 arcarsenal said:Correct. Warren Sapp made pro-bowls for years with a fork stuck in his back!

RE: Undrafted RB... K-Gun? Pop-Gun : 12/18/2018 9:18 pm : link

Quote: Phillip Lindsay made it.



Hmmmm. Interesting.



Are you implying that RBs are more fungible? In comment 14225458 bw in dc said:Are you implying that RBs are more fungible?

RE: RE: RE: I don't get Collins section125 : 12/18/2018 9:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14225451 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225437 Matt M. said:





Quote:





He's not a Pro Bowl caliber player. He's not bad, but not one of the top 2 or 3 SS.







Obviously he is highly regarded by his peers and writers.





So was Roy Williams.



Who is Roy Williams and why should I care? In comment 14225452 Toth029 said:Who is Roy Williams and why should I care?

RE: Undrafted RB... robbieballs2003 : 12/18/2018 9:19 pm : link

Quote: Phillip Lindsay made it.



Hmmmm. Interesting.





first player ever In comment 14225458 bw in dc said:first player ever

RE: I'm curious how many teams in the NFC play a 3-4 defense? robbieballs2003 : 12/18/2018 9:20 pm : link

Quote: With OV being listed as an OLB and perhaps a weak pooling of candidates from the NFC, then he was selected based on name recognition and the fact that others at OLB just don't measure up.



I don't know. I'm just trying to find an explanation. There is no way he would even be a candidate if he was listed as DE in the NFC.



There is no NFC or AFC anymore in terms of the probowl. In comment 14225434 Diver_Down said:There is no NFC or AFC anymore in terms of the probowl.

RE: RE: I'm curious how many teams in the NFC play a 3-4 defense? Diver_Down : 12/18/2018 9:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14225434 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





With OV being listed as an OLB and perhaps a weak pooling of candidates from the NFC, then he was selected based on name recognition and the fact that others at OLB just don't measure up.



I don't know. I'm just trying to find an explanation. There is no way he would even be a candidate if he was listed as DE in the NFC.







There is no NFC or AFC anymore in terms of the probowl.



Then I guess I just revealed how much I pay attention to it.

In comment 14225472 robbieballs2003 said:Then I guess I just revealed how much I pay attention to it.

The only thing Vernon is good at The_Boss : 12/18/2018 9:24 pm : link (Besides stealing millions of dollars) is committing off sides and roughing the passer penalties. How the fuck is he a Pro Bowler?

RE: RE: I'm curious how many teams in the NFC play a 3-4 defense? dep026 : 12/18/2018 9:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14225434 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





With OV being listed as an OLB and perhaps a weak pooling of candidates from the NFC, then he was selected based on name recognition and the fact that others at OLB just don't measure up.



I don't know. I'm just trying to find an explanation. There is no way he would even be a candidate if he was listed as DE in the NFC.







There is no NFC or AFC anymore in terms of the probowl.



Yes there is. They switched it back. In comment 14225472 robbieballs2003 said:Yes there is. They switched it back.

I dont get the Collins hate around here... EricJ : 12/18/2018 9:34 pm : link some of you guys get all jacked up because he cannot cover speedy RBs out of the backfield for example. He never was a cover guy not even in the year when he had those INTs.



The thing is, that position is more about being a run stopper which is what he is. He is one of the better run stopping strong safeties in the NFC which is why he got voted in.



If the job is more about covering someone, then they would just put another corner out there.

RE: I dont get the Collins hate around here... Bill in UT : 12/18/2018 9:40 pm : link

Quote:



The thing is, that position is more about being a run stopper which is what he is. He is one of the better run stopping strong safeties in the NFC which is why he got voted in.



If the job is more about covering someone, then they would just put another corner out there.



If the job is more about stopping the run, they would just put another LB out there. Probably the job is about doing both. In comment 14225486 EricJ said:If the job is more about stopping the run, they would just put another LB out there. Probably the job is about doing both.

RE: I dont get the Collins hate around here... rocco8112 : 12/18/2018 9:41 pm : link

Quote: some of you guys get all jacked up because he cannot cover speedy RBs out of the backfield for example. He never was a cover guy not even in the year when he had those INTs.



The thing is, that position is more about being a run stopper which is what he is. He is one of the better run stopping strong safeties in the NFC which is why he got voted in.



If the job is more about covering someone, then they would just put another corner out there.



Could certainly have used Collins against the Titans this past week.



In comment 14225486 EricJ said:Could certainly have used Collins against the Titans this past week.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get Collins Toth029 : 12/18/2018 9:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14225452 Toth029 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225451 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225437 Matt M. said:





Quote:





He's not a Pro Bowl caliber player. He's not bad, but not one of the top 2 or 3 SS.







Obviously he is highly regarded by his peers and writers.





So was Roy Williams.







Who is Roy Williams and why should I care?

Safety who was only voted in the Pro Bowl by name value and off his past success. Even he made more plays than Collins. And he was ass in coverage. In comment 14225467 section125 said:Safety who was only voted in the Pro Bowl by name value and off his past success. Even he made more plays than Collins. And he was ass in coverage.

They don't like Collins Chip : 12/18/2018 10:02 pm : link because he actually makes tackles and doesn't shy away from contact. The Ole moves of Riley, Webb and Jenkins were embarrassing. As Deion would say they were making business decisions. Collins is tough and makes a lot of tackles. Hopefully Barkley and Collins don't go. NFL pro bowl is the dumbest of all the all star games and should be cancelled.

RE: RE: Undrafted RB... Mr. Bungle : 12/18/2018 10:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14225458 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Phillip Lindsay made it.



Hmmmm. Interesting.









first player ever

Sarcasm, I take it? In comment 14225469 robbieballs2003 said:Sarcasm, I take it?

How are the alternates selected? Simms11 : 12/18/2018 10:14 pm : link I suppose they next in votes?! OV and Thomas got votes on reputation. OV not great this year and Thomas was not the ST wiz he had been in Miami.

RE: OV and Collins? Simms11 : 12/18/2018 10:25 pm : link

Quote: They can't be serious!



OV is a joke, but Collins is a tackling machine. He led the team in tackles and is very good moving forward in the box. We all know he’s not great in coverage. I think Collins statistically stood out in terms of tackles. He didn’t have any sacks or INTs all year however, but he’s still a solid SS. In comment 14225530 Doomster said:OV is a joke, but Collins is a tackling machine. He led the team in tackles and is very good moving forward in the box. We all know he’s not great in coverage. I think Collins statistically stood out in terms of tackles. He didn’t have any sacks or INTs all year however, but he’s still a solid SS.

Tackling machines Doomster : 12/18/2018 10:36 pm : link don't miss tackles, or take themselves out of position to make plays...

RE: RE: RE: I'm curious how many teams in the NFC play a 3-4 defense? robbieballs2003 : 12/18/2018 10:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14225472 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225434 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





With OV being listed as an OLB and perhaps a weak pooling of candidates from the NFC, then he was selected based on name recognition and the fact that others at OLB just don't measure up.



I don't know. I'm just trying to find an explanation. There is no way he would even be a candidate if he was listed as DE in the NFC.







There is no NFC or AFC anymore in terms of the probowl.







Yes there is. They switched it back.



Shows you how much I pay attention to it. haha In comment 14225483 dep026 said:Shows you how much I pay attention to it. haha

RE: RE: RE: Undrafted RB... robbieballs2003 : 12/18/2018 10:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14225469 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225458 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Phillip Lindsay made it.



Hmmmm. Interesting.









first player ever





Sarcasm, I take it?



No. He was the first undrafted rookie offensive player ever to make it. In comment 14225534 Mr. Bungle said:No. He was the first undrafted rookie offensive player ever to make it.

RE: JFC Go Terps... Photoguy : 12/18/2018 10:44 pm : link

Quote: Can we feel good about some of these guys for like a 1/2 second? Barkley & Rosas are both studs. I'm glad they're on our team & not a division rival.



Yeah, we get it. We suck. We've sucked for awhile. But can we at least enjoy some of our players getting some recognition, even if it's a popularity contest?





It's his mission in life to dog this place until we finally come around to his way of thinking. Go wallow in your misery Terps. In comment 14225422 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:It's his mission in life to dog this place until we finally come around to his way of thinking. Go wallow in your misery Terps.

RE: . micky : 12/18/2018 10:55 pm : link

Quote: I don't know why pro bowl players ever confuse people. It has been a popularity/name recognition contest for a long time.



If you want to know who the true top-tier players are each year, look at All-Pro teams instead.



Arc gets it In comment 14225454 arcarsenal said:Arc gets it

I think BBI seriously under rates Collins PatersonPlank : 12/18/2018 11:16 pm : link IMO he's a dam good player

Collins is great at throwing his shoulder SHO'NUFF : 1:16 am : link he's not a great fundamental tackler like Kenny Phillips. And he played like ass this year. The bigger laugh is OV.

RE: Undrafted RB... santacruzom : 1:29 am : link

Quote: Phillip Lindsay made it.



Hmmmm. Interesting.





And a QB taken in the 6th round made it to his 14th. In comment 14225458 bw in dc said:And a QB taken in the 6th round made it to his 14th.

RE: Collins is great at throwing his shoulder GeorgeAdams33 : 2:00 am : link

Quote: he's not a great fundamental tackler like Kenny Phillips. And he played like ass this year. The bigger laugh is OV.



Kenny Phillips? How about Terry Kinard or Greg Jackson? Maybe even Sam Garnes when his feet weren't stuck in the mud. Kenny Phillips was tall; I will give him that. But I never thought of him as a "great fundamental tackler" especially when I remember his face plant where he completely missed the Eagle TE running after the catch and tried to make a divot with his face.

In comment 14225605 SHO'NUFF said:Kenny Phillips? How about Terry Kinard or Greg Jackson? Maybe even Sam Garnes when his feet weren't stuck in the mud. Kenny Phillips was tall; I will give him that. But I never thought of him as a "great fundamental tackler" especially when I remember his face plant where he completely missed the Eagle TE running after the catch and tried to make a divot with his face.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get Collins section125 : 7:10 am : link

Quote:

Who is Roy Williams and why should I care?





Safety who was only voted in the Pro Bowl by name value and off his past success. Even he made more plays than Collins. And he was ass in coverage.



You think Collins was voted in by name recognition? One of the only places Collins is torched is here on BBI. I get it because he is not good in coverage and I do question if he should get the big contract myself. But the rest of football - players, analysts, media think he is great and I am sometimes amazed at the love he gets seeing how bad he is in coverage. But he is a bulldog against the run, attacks the line and is a pretty good blitzing DB. 95% of the players he hits go down on the spot.

I think he is more of a OLB, but undersized. In comment 14225503 Toth029 said:You think Collins was voted in by name recognition? One of the only places Collins is torched is here on BBI. I get it because he is not good in coverage and I do question if he should get the big contract myself. But the rest of football - players, analysts, media think he is great and I am sometimes amazed at the love he gets seeing how bad he is in coverage. But he is a bulldog against the run, attacks the line and is a pretty good blitzing DB. 95% of the players he hits go down on the spot.I think he is more of a OLB, but undersized.

PFF shyster : 7:56 am : link Vernon 79.3

Collins 70.7



Vernon is PFF's highest rated NYG defender among the significant players that I checked.



PFF gave Collins a 92.1 grade for 2016, so this year's mark is a significant drop.



Subjective and legitimately open to criticism, but at least based on a systematic analysis of every play.

Collins is terriffic Jesse B : 7:59 am : link Were very Giants centric here and we focus on the negatives (kinda like how everyone else likes your wife, except you ). But In Terms of safety play around the league he’s much better than most (4th in tackles) and that’s on a team that can’t rush the passer. If a WR or a RB makes a play on Collins that’s the coaches fault because he shouldn’t be doing those things.



Losing Collins will hurt he is an impact player and when a defense plays well;(as they did three years ago) he’s an all world player when given the opportunity to move around and make plays. Line him up In a traditional safety role and you lose much of that.

Collins is a good player and draft pick WideRight : 8:03 am : link Last year he clearly overperformed and was deserving of his selction.



This year he performed more in line with his ability and got selected based on reputation



Wether he sticks around or not is a pure business decision. He may want to be paid for last year, and thats not in the Giant's best interests.



Its not uncommon to fail to sign players because of a disagreement like this. He may well get a better offer elsewhere that the Giants shouldn't try to match

RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm curious how many teams in the NFC play a 3-4 defense? Diver_Down : 8:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225483 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225472 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225434 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





With OV being listed as an OLB and perhaps a weak pooling of candidates from the NFC, then he was selected based on name recognition and the fact that others at OLB just don't measure up.



I don't know. I'm just trying to find an explanation. There is no way he would even be a candidate if he was listed as DE in the NFC.







There is no NFC or AFC anymore in terms of the probowl.







Yes there is. They switched it back.







Shows you how much I pay attention to it. haha



Rob, My revelation showing how much I pay attention to it is even more true. I didn't realize they went back. *shrugs* In comment 14225559 robbieballs2003 said:Rob, My revelation showing how much I pay attention to it is even more true. I didn't realize they went back. *shrugs*

RE: Who votes for the Pro Bowl??? Diver_Down : 8:21 am : link

Quote: Vernon was awful this year.



A third of the voting is by fans. A third by the players. And a third by the coaches. It is supposed to even the vote out from being a popularity contest. In comment 14225570 Rick in Dallas said:A third of the voting is by fans. A third by the players. And a third by the coaches. It is supposed to even the vote out from being a popularity contest.